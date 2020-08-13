That man dangling from a Hollywood billboard? That was Steve-O from ‘Jackass’

Publicity stunts are still alive and well during the COVID-19 pandemic. And Steve-O just proved that in an extremely sticky way.

Before being removed by firefighters, the former “Jackass” star’s latest antic involved him taping himself to a towering billboard in Hollywood Thursday to promote his upcoming multimedia comedy special, “Gnarly.”

The live installation along Cahuenga Boulevard and Yucca Street featured the star adhering himself to the billboard under several layers of black duct tape that covered his body from his torso to thighs. He was shirtless and barefoot and apparently able to take selfies and post Instagram stories in the process.

“I’m attached to a billboard right now,” he wrote on Instagram, “and want to emphasize that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely. There is zero chance of me falling, and it’s important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this. I’m happy to just hang out.”

The stuntman said he really wants “the world to know about this project I worked so hard on.” On Instagram stories, the stunt actor said he was getting sore after an hour-and-a-half of being taped up and police had been called to monitor him.

“They say that they’re not sure I’m committing any crimes. I don’t think so. I paid for the billboard,” he said. “Hopefully nobody gets too upset.”

However, firefighters were also called to the scene Thursday and helped get the stunt actor down from the billboard.

Steve-O is seen taped to a Hollywood billboard along Cahuenga Boulevard on Thursday to promote his new project, “Gnarly.” (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Steve-O is checked out by firefighters after being brought down from a Hollywood billboard on Thursday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A NSFW trailer for the “comedy special filled with really dumb stuff” showcases Steve-O attached to a mobile billboard that takes to the streets as well as bits of a stand-up comedy special and other nearly nude stunts that involve a lot of genitalia. Guest stars include his former “Jackass” costar Johnny Knoxville and “Jackass 3D” writer Wee Man.

Times photographer Kent Nishimura contributed to this story.