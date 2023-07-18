Two people fall 20 feet after crane overturns in San Pedro

Los Angeles fire officials said two people were injured after a construction crane overturned in San Pedro.

Two people were injured after falling 20 feet when a construction crane overturned in San Pedro, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident occurred on North Gaffey Street in San Pedro, on an overpass looking out over Bandini Canyon Park, the LAFD said.

No one was trapped and the two victims were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.