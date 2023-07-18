Advertisement
California

Two people fall 20 feet after crane overturns in San Pedro

A view of an overpass through a building's scaffolding
Los Angeles fire officials said two people were injured after a construction crane overturned in San Pedro.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Share

Two people were injured after falling 20 feet when a construction crane overturned in San Pedro, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The incident occurred on North Gaffey Street in San Pedro, on an overpass looking out over Bandini Canyon Park, the LAFD said.

No one was trapped and the two victims were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement