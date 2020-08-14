Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Television

What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday talk; Dodgers at Angels

Paul Campbell and Kimberley Sustad in the TV romance"Wedding Every Weekend" on Hallmark.
Paul Campbell and Kimberley Sustad in the new TV romance"Wedding Every Weekend” on Hallmark.
(Ryan Plummer/Hallmark)
By Ed Stockly
Aug. 14, 2020
3:48 PM
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode of the local culinary series features summer chicken eggplant Parmesan. 8 p.m. CW

Earthflight This new episode takes a grand tour of “Europe” with cameras soaring over Venice, Edinburgh, the White Cliffs of Dover, Rome and other locales. David Tennant narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America

The UnXplained This new episode profiles individuals who live double lives or assume new identities. They include Ferdinand Demara, who inspired the Tony Curtis movie “The Great Impostor”; Christian Gerhartsreiter, who posed as Clark Rockefeller, a fictional member of the famous family; and Anna Anderson, who claimed to be the Grand Duchess Anastasia of Russia. William Shatner hosts. 9 p.m. History

Believers (N) 9 p.m. Travel

48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Hotel Paranormal Dan Aykroyd is the narrator. (N) 10 p.m. Travel

Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation A former Pentagon staffer offers insights into a mysterious U.S. UFO program in this new episode. 10:03 p.m. History

SPECIALS

Special Report Count on Controversy — Inside the Electoral College Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election despite losing the popular vote by more than 3 million votes. This new special examines workings of the constitutional institution that formally elects U.S. presidents. 7 p.m. CNN

SHARK WEEK

Sharks of Ghost Island Ghost Island, on the edge of the Bermuda Triangle, is known by locals to be a place of savage shark attacks and deadly shipwrecks. 8 p.m. Discovery

Wicked Sharks Numbers of great white shark attacks off Cape Cod are starting to spike, affording an opportunity for shark expert Greg Skomal to break out some cutting-edge tech that will capture the shark’s point of view, providing new insights into how and where they hunt. 9 p.m. Discovery

Sharks Gone Wild 3 (N) 10 p.m. Discovery

I Was Prey: Terrors From the Deep A surfer from California, a University of Alabama football coach, a Canadian thrill-seeker and a mother from North Carolina shares their stories of how each survived a close encounter with an ocean predator. (N) 11 p.m. Discovery

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins versus the Carolina Hurricanes, 9 a.m. NBC; the Colorado Avalanche versus the Arizona Coyotes, noon CNBC; the Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBC

WNBA Basketball The Washington Mystics versus the Las Vegas Aces, 9 a.m. ESPN; the Sparks versus the Indiana Fever, 11 a.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball 11:30 a.m. ABC

Baseball The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Cincinnati Reds, 3 p.m. FS1; the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. Fox; the Dodgers visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. Fox, MLB and SportsNetLA

TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Breanne Heldman. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Kevin Kwan (“Sex and Vanity”). (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) Belarus’ descent into authoritarianism; fallout from the tragedy in Beirut; the UAE-Israel agreement: author Richard Haass (“The World: A Brief Introduction”); author Anne-Marie Slaughter (“The Chessboard and the Web: Strategies of Connection in a Networked World”). A back-to-school success story: Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil, education minister for Denmark. Change in the time of coronavirus: author Bruce Feiler (“Life Is in the Transitions: Mastering Change at Any Age”). 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Steve Bannon; Jared Kushner; Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Dr. Steven Schrage. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Jared Kushner; Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.); Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D-Chicago); Dmitri Alperovitch, CrowdStrike; former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Charles Benson, WTMJ-TV Milwaukee; Kasie Hunt; Jeh Johnson; Carol Lee. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Jason Miller, Trump campaign. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sara Fagen; Yvette Simpson, Democracy for America. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Steve Cortes, Trump campaign. Panel: Jason Riley; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Media strategies of the Trump and Biden campaigns: Asma Khalid, NPR; Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine; Oliver Darcy; John F. Harris, Politico. 2020 voting controversies: Carl Bernstein. Trump’s frequent use of the word “hoax”: author Peter Pomerantsev (“Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible”). The Seth Rich conspiracy theory: Andy Kroll, Rolling Stone. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Katrina Pierson, Trump campaign; Jessica Tarlov; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes Using psychedelic drugs to treat depression and anxiety; singer Shakira. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) Margot Robbie reprises her “Suicide Squad” role in this 2020 follow-up to that dark 2016 hit. Directed by Cathy Yan, this new entry follows Harley, who teams with crime heiress Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), club singer Dinah Lance (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and police detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to rescue a teenage pickpocket who has been kidnapped by a brutal crime lord (Ewan McGregor). Chris Messina and Ali Wong also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Wedding Every Weekend After a breakup, a woman (Kimberley Sustad) faces four weddings in a row at the singles table until she meets a single man (Paul Campbell) invited to the same events. They decide to become “wedding buddies“in this 2020 romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Papillon (1973) 8:13 a.m. Encore

Rango (2011) 8:15 a.m. Epix

Little Women (2019) 8:47 a.m. and 8 p.m. Starz

Tarzan (1999) 9 a.m. Freeform

The Dark Past (1949) 9 a.m. TCM

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX

True Lies (1994) 10 a.m. AMC

Judy (2019) 10:05 a.m. Epix

Rain Man (1988) 10:30 a.m. Ovation

Scaramouche (1952) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:55 a.m. and 7:05 p.m. Paramount

Game Night (2018) 11 a.m. TNT

Us (2019) 11:05 a.m. Cinemax

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Noon Bravo

Pure Country (1992) Noon and 5:15 p.m. CMT

The Bad News Bears (1976) Noon MLB

Rocketman (2019) 12:05 p.m. Epix

300 (2006) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Minority Report (2002) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Scarface (1983) 1 p.m. AMC

The Birdcage (1996) 1 p.m. TMC

21 Jump Street (2012) 1:10 p.m. Starz

Bolt (2008) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Patriot Games (1992) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 1:30 p.m. Paramount

Friday (1995) 1:30 p.m. VH1

The Breakfast Club (1985) 1:50 p.m. Encore

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 2:10 p.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 2:30 and 8:08 p.m. Bravo

22 Jump Street (2014) 2:30 p.m. FX

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 2:45 and 8 p.m. CMT

Hustlers (2019) 3 p.m. Showtime

Executive Suite (1954) 3 p.m. TCM

Seraphim Falls (2006) 3 p.m. TMC

Shazam! (2019) 3:15 p.m. HBO

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 3:35 p.m. Freeform

From Here to Eternity (1953) 4 p.m. KCET

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 4:05 and 9:35 p.m. Paramount

Rush (2013) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax

Rush Hour (1998) 4:53 p.m. Syfy

The Godfather (1972) 5 p.m. AMC

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 5 p.m. FX

Upgrade (2018) 5 and 10 p.m. FXX

Wonder Woman (2017) 5 p.m. TBS

An American in Paris (1951) 5 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 5:30 and 11:18 p.m. Bravo

A League of Their Own (1992) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 5:35 p.m. Freeform

Warrior (2011) 5:40 p.m. Epix

Shrek (2001) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Doctor Strange (2016) 6 and 11:30 p.m. USA

Logan (2017) 7 p.m. FXX

My Name Is Julia Ross (1945) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Carrie (1976) 7:15 p.m. TMC

Baby Boy (2001) 7:30 p.m. VH1

Despicable Me (2010) 7:40 p.m. Freeform

Till the Clouds Roll By (1946) 8 p.m. KVCR

Megamind (2010) 8 p.m. Comedy Central

Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Ghostbusters (1984) 8:30 p.m. Sundance

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 8:30 p.m. USA

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 9 p.m. AMC

John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. IFC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9:45 p.m. Freeform

8 Mile (2002) 10 p.m. VH1

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 10:10 p.m. Epix

The Undercover Man (1949) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Joker (2019) 11 p.m. HBO

I Am Legend (2007) 11:15 p.m. IFC

Puss in Boots (2011) 11:55 p.m. Freeform

Television
