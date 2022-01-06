What’s on TV Thursday, January 6: ‘Ghosts’ on CBS; ‘Preserving Democracy’ on PBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) gets assigned a dorm room all to himself, but it soon becomes a hotspot for others. Also, Meemaw (Annie Potts) gains an unwanted business partner. Wallace Shawn, Reba McEntire and Wendie Malick reprise their recurring guest roles. Zoe Perry and Lance Barber also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Women of the Movement A racially motivated 1950s murder is at the heart of this six-episode limited series, which revisits the Emmett Till case from the perspective of his grieving mother. Tonight’s premiere opens as Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren) reluctantly agrees to let her 14-year-old son Emmett (Cedric Joe) spend his summer vacation with relatives in Mississippi. Just days after his arrival there, however, the teenager goes missing. 8 p.m. ABC. A companion documentary series, “Let the World See,” follows at 10.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Eighteen women date two men — one is rich and one is not — and the women don’t know which is which. 8 p.m. Fox

BattleBots More than 60 teams from around the globe are in Las Vegas to compete for the Giant Nut, the biggest prize in the sport of robot fighting in the season premiere. 8 p.m. Discovery

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine heads to the Jalisco Cafe in San Diego where he tackles one of the filthiest kitchens of his career. 8 p.m. Food Network

United States of Al When Al (Adhir Kalyan) invites professor Williams (John Ross Bowie, reprising his guest role) to join the family for dinner, he’s taken aback when the academic starts flirting with Lizzie (Elizabeth Alderfer). Riley (Parker Young) seeks help from a therapist after he experiences a snag in his relationship with Holly (guest star Amanda Payton). Dean Norris and Kelli Goss also star with guest star Blake Clark. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Ghosts Sam and Jay (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) visit the location where Sam’s mother (guest star Rachael Harris) died to see if she is now haunting that place. Also, Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza), the Native American ghost, shares a secret he overheard. Brandon Scott Jones and Danielle Pinnock also star in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The squad is called to investigate a wave of hate crimes on Christmas Eve in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Project Runway Cast members from three of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise series (Potomac, Orange County and New York City) bring a client challenge where each designer is paired with a housewife to create a reunion show look. 9 p.m. Bravo



Beat Bobby Flay Comedian JB Smoove teams up with Michael Symon. Chefs Mia Castro and Brandon Carter compete. 9 p.m. Food Network

Go-Big Show (Season premiere) 9 and 10:25 p.m. TBS

B Positive Drew (Thomas Middleditch) returns to be with Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) and the staff and residents of the nursing home as they mourn the passing of a beloved friend in this new episode of the comedy. Linda Lavin, Priscilla Lopez, Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour and Ben Vereen also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Rebecca Hall and Lee Daniels research their family histories in the season premiere. 11 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

Remembering Jan. 6 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris discuss the Jan. 6 insurrection on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Ybeth Bruzual, Errol Louis and Alex Cohen provide commentary along with SpectrumNews D.C. bureau reporters Taylor Popielarz and Taurean Small, who were reporting from the Capitol on that date. 5:55 a.m. SpectrumNews1

Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union Airing on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, this new special explores the ideals and flaws in U.S. democracy, as well as what appear to be recurring cycles of progress in racial equality and backlash to those steps forward. Tamara Tunie narrates. Former senior presidential advisor Valerie Jarrett, former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano, Robert Costa and others are interviewed. 9 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

Figure Skating U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Program, 2 p.m. USA; Ladies Short Program, 5:30 p.m. USA

NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Detroit Red Wings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC; the Nashville Predators visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. KCOP

College Basketball UCLA visits Stanford, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; USC visits California, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Maryland visits Illinois, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Ohio State visits Indiana, 4 p.m. FS1; Iowa visits Wisconsin, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. BSW and TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Bode Miller and Morgan Miller on the birth of their baby girl; Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Brandy. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (“Peril”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sheila Carrasco; Devan Long; Rebecca Wisocky. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show The latest scam targeting healthcare; avoiding shingles. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Donny Osmond; Danny Seo. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Both Sides Now”; Gordon Ramsay; Cheryl Burke; Baltimore Hunger Project. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her out-of-control 13-year-old son hits, bites and kicks her, and hurts her pets. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Penélope Cruz (“The 355"); shark expert Demian Chapman. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd (“Power Book II: Ghost”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kenan Thompson; Elle Fanning; Terrace Martin; Arin Ray. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); Corey Hawkins. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael Keaton; John Wilson; the War on Drugs perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Diane Kruger. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Jost; Harvey Guillen; Raghav Mehrotra. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline The anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Holler Jessica Barden (“Penny Dreadful”) stars as a young woman who takes on a risky scrap-metal job to earn money for college tuition. Pamela Adlon and Becky Ann Baker also star in director Nicole Riegel’s 2020 drama. 10 p.m. Showtime

American Made (2017) 9 a.m. FX

A Quiet Place (2018) 9:30 a.m. FXX

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 9:40 a.m. Epix

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 11:10 a.m. HBO

The Firm (1993) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Aliens (1986) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

Scary Movie (2000) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

First Cow (2019) 2 p.m. TMC

Apollo 13 (1995) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Kick-Ass (2010) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Don Jon (2013) 3:27 p.m. Starz

House Party (1990) 3:30 p.m. BET

Hitch (2005) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 3:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

13 Going on 30 (2004) 3:45 p.m. HBO

Total Recall (1990) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

Antwone Fisher (2002) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 5 p.m. FX

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Rope (1948) 5 p.m. TCM

Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) 6:30 p.m. TCM

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) 7 p.m. Encore

Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

Stand by Me (1986) 8 p.m. BBC America; 10 p.m. BBC America

The Martian (2015) 8 p.m. FX

Patriot Games (1992) 8 p.m. TMC

Badlands (1973) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Holler (2020) 10 p.m. Showtime

The Honeymoon Killers (1969) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11 p.m. FX

TV Grids for the week of Jan. 2 - 8 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 2 - 8 in downloadable and printable PDF files

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 2 - 8 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 2 - 8 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing