What’s on TV Thursday, January 6: ‘Ghosts’ on CBS; ‘Preserving Democracy’ on PBS
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) gets assigned a dorm room all to himself, but it soon becomes a hotspot for others. Also, Meemaw (Annie Potts) gains an unwanted business partner. Wallace Shawn, Reba McEntire and Wendie Malick reprise their recurring guest roles. Zoe Perry and Lance Barber also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The actress had recently stopped dyeing her hair -- it’s part of being true to who she is, and to who Sheldon’s Meemaw is.
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Women of the Movement A racially motivated 1950s murder is at the heart of this six-episode limited series, which revisits the Emmett Till case from the perspective of his grieving mother. Tonight’s premiere opens as Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren) reluctantly agrees to let her 14-year-old son Emmett (Cedric Joe) spend his summer vacation with relatives in Mississippi. Just days after his arrival there, however, the teenager goes missing. 8 p.m. ABC. A companion documentary series, “Let the World See,” follows at 10.
‘Women of the Movement’ is the rare scripted drama to examine Emmett Till’s 1955 killing — and mother Mamie Till-Mobley’s unwavering fight for justice.
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Eighteen women date two men — one is rich and one is not — and the women don’t know which is which. 8 p.m. Fox
BattleBots More than 60 teams from around the globe are in Las Vegas to compete for the Giant Nut, the biggest prize in the sport of robot fighting in the season premiere. 8 p.m. Discovery
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine heads to the Jalisco Cafe in San Diego where he tackles one of the filthiest kitchens of his career. 8 p.m. Food Network
United States of Al When Al (Adhir Kalyan) invites professor Williams (John Ross Bowie, reprising his guest role) to join the family for dinner, he’s taken aback when the academic starts flirting with Lizzie (Elizabeth Alderfer). Riley (Parker Young) seeks help from a therapist after he experiences a snag in his relationship with Holly (guest star Amanda Payton). Dean Norris and Kelli Goss also star with guest star Blake Clark. 8:30 p.m. CBS
After a “United States of Al” trailer draws criticism for casting and content, executive producer Reza Aslan steps up to defend the postwar sitcom.
Ghosts Sam and Jay (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) visit the location where Sam’s mother (guest star Rachael Harris) died to see if she is now haunting that place. Also, Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza), the Native American ghost, shares a secret he overheard. Brandon Scott Jones and Danielle Pinnock also star in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The squad is called to investigate a wave of hate crimes on Christmas Eve in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Commentary: ‘Law & Order’ is lost without Stabler and Benson. Here’s why their pairing works
In a guest column for The Times, author and “Law & Order” fan Carmen Maria Machado explains what makes the characters more powerful together than alone.
Project Runway Cast members from three of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise series (Potomac, Orange County and New York City) bring a client challenge where each designer is paired with a housewife to create a reunion show look. 9 p.m. Bravo
Beat Bobby Flay Comedian JB Smoove teams up with Michael Symon. Chefs Mia Castro and Brandon Carter compete. 9 p.m. Food Network
Go-Big Show (Season premiere) 9 and 10:25 p.m. TBS
B Positive Drew (Thomas Middleditch) returns to be with Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) and the staff and residents of the nursing home as they mourn the passing of a beloved friend in this new episode of the comedy. Linda Lavin, Priscilla Lopez, Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour and Ben Vereen also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Rebecca Hall and Lee Daniels research their family histories in the season premiere. 11 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
Remembering Jan. 6 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris discuss the Jan. 6 insurrection on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Ybeth Bruzual, Errol Louis and Alex Cohen provide commentary along with SpectrumNews D.C. bureau reporters Taylor Popielarz and Taurean Small, who were reporting from the Capitol on that date. 5:55 a.m. SpectrumNews1
Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union Airing on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, this new special explores the ideals and flaws in U.S. democracy, as well as what appear to be recurring cycles of progress in racial equality and backlash to those steps forward. Tamara Tunie narrates. Former senior presidential advisor Valerie Jarrett, former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano, Robert Costa and others are interviewed. 9 p.m. KOCE
Twenty-eight members of Congress who were trapped in the House gallery on Jan. 6 — all Democrats — formed the ‘Gallery Group’ to help one another through their trauma.
SPORTS
Figure Skating U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Program, 2 p.m. USA; Ladies Short Program, 5:30 p.m. USA
NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Detroit Red Wings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC; the Nashville Predators visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. KCOP
College Basketball UCLA visits Stanford, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; USC visits California, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Maryland visits Illinois, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Ohio State visits Indiana, 4 p.m. FS1; Iowa visits Wisconsin, 6 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. BSW and TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Bode Miller and Morgan Miller on the birth of their baby girl; Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Brandy. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (“Peril”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Sheila Carrasco; Devan Long; Rebecca Wisocky. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show The latest scam targeting healthcare; avoiding shingles. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Donny Osmond; Danny Seo. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Both Sides Now”; Gordon Ramsay; Cheryl Burke; Baltimore Hunger Project. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her out-of-control 13-year-old son hits, bites and kicks her, and hurts her pets. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Penélope Cruz (“The 355"); shark expert Demian Chapman. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Paige Audrey-Marie Hurd (“Power Book II: Ghost”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kenan Thompson; Elle Fanning; Terrace Martin; Arin Ray. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); Corey Hawkins. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael Keaton; John Wilson; the War on Drugs perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Diane Kruger. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Jost; Harvey Guillen; Raghav Mehrotra. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline The anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Holler Jessica Barden (“Penny Dreadful”) stars as a young woman who takes on a risky scrap-metal job to earn money for college tuition. Pamela Adlon and Becky Ann Baker also star in director Nicole Riegel’s 2020 drama. 10 p.m. Showtime
Jessica Barden plays a young woman trying to escape her economically depressed Ohio town in writer-director Nicole Riegel’s drama “Holler.”
American Made (2017) 9 a.m. FX
A Quiet Place (2018) 9:30 a.m. FXX
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 9:40 a.m. Epix
The Bourne Legacy (2012) 11:10 a.m. HBO
The Firm (1993) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Aliens (1986) 11:30 a.m. Syfy
Scary Movie (2000) 12:45 p.m. Showtime
First Cow (2019) 2 p.m. TMC
Apollo 13 (1995) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Kick-Ass (2010) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Don Jon (2013) 3:27 p.m. Starz
House Party (1990) 3:30 p.m. BET
Hitch (2005) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 3:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
13 Going on 30 (2004) 3:45 p.m. HBO
Total Recall (1990) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
Antwone Fisher (2002) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 5 p.m. FX
Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Rope (1948) 5 p.m. TCM
Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Bonnie and Clyde (1967) 6:30 p.m. TCM
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) 7 p.m. Encore
Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
Stand by Me (1986) 8 p.m. BBC America; 10 p.m. BBC America
The Martian (2015) 8 p.m. FX
Patriot Games (1992) 8 p.m. TMC
Badlands (1973) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Holler (2020) 10 p.m. Showtime
The Honeymoon Killers (1969) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11 p.m. FX
TV highlights for Jan. 2-8 include David Tennant in ‘Around the World in 80 Days,’ a reality series about TikTok creators and the return of ‘The Bachelor’
TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 2 - 8 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Movies on TV this week: Jan. 2: ‘Bonnie And Clyde’ on TCM; ‘Milk’ Starz; ‘Aliens’ Syfy; ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ on AMC; ‘Stand by Me’ BBC America
Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 2 - 8 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.