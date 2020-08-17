The five TV shows you should be watching this week

“QI” host Sandy Toksvig. (Brian Ritchie / BBC/Fremantle Media/Talkback)

This venerable panel show (the title stands for “Quite Interesting”), formerly hosted by Stephen Fry and since 2016 by Sandy Toksvig — better known here as Noel Fielding’s co-compere on “The Great British Baking Show,” and much better used here — has just begun a new season on the Anglocentric streaming service Britbox. Organized alphabetically, with each season represented by a letter — they are up to “R” now — and each episode loosely organized around a subject beginning with that letter, it’s as reliably funny a show as you will find anywhere on television. And you may learn something in the bargain.

This is an obscure knowledge quiz where knowing the answer is less important than what is done with the question, and scoring laughs matters more than scoring points — which are in any case usually in the negative, appear to be whimsically accorded, and are meaningless except as an end-of-show ritual. That things frequently go off on tangents, and off the rails, is a feature, not a bug. Panelist Alan Davies, whom some will know as the star of the magician-detective show “Jonathan Creek,” has been with the series since the beginning and adopts the part of a Fool among fools. There is really no American television equivalent for British panel shows — NPR’s “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” is a radio version, Craig Ferguson’s short-lived “Join or Die” was created in that spirit, and the old “Match Game” at its most unruly came close — but Britbox has several great ones, including Davies’ own “Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled,” which might be styled “Five Comics in Search of a Title.” —Robert Lloyd

