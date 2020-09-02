2020 just got weirder: ‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin joins ‘DWTS’ cast

Two major breakout stars of 2020 Netflix docuseries have joined this year’s cast of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Carole Baskin, the arch nemesis of Joe Exotic in “Tiger King,” and Monica Aldama, the perfectionist Navarro College coach in “Cheer,” will compete on Season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars,” alongside fellow Netflix reality star Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”), Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson, Grammy-winning rapper Nelly and other celebrities.

“I have never done dance in my life. I’ve always done cheerleading,” Aldama told “Good Morning America” after Wednesday’s casting announcement. “And I’ve learned very quickly that it’s completely different, and it’s a whole different technique, so I have a long journey ahead of me. But I know how to work hard and I’m definitely going to bring that.”

“Get ready, you cool cats and kittens,” Baskin said.

Supermodel Tyra Banks will host this season of the hit ABC competition program, which will also feature contestants Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelorette”), NFL star Vernon Davis, Anne Heche (“Another World”), Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”), Jeannie Mai (“The Real”), Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean, Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”), NBA star Charles Oakley, Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

In July, ABC announced that Banks would succeed longtime host Tom Bergeron and sports journalist Erin Andrews as emcee of the 29th season. Banks has also hosted competition series “America’s Got Talent” and, of course, “America’s Next Top Model.”

Earlier this month, ABC unveiled the pro dancers set to participate in this season of “DWTS,” including Sharna Burgess, Keo Motsepe, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Daniella Karagach and Britt Stewart, the show’s first Black female pro.

To limit the potential spread of COVID-19, all of the pros, including married couples, are required to quarantine apart from one another during production. View the full 2020 lineup and celebrity cast bios here.

The 29th season of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres Sept. 14.