What’s on TV Thursday: The season finale of ‘Holey Moley’
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Mysteries Decoded Jennifer Marshall and Jordan Hunter investigate claims that here is some sort of paranormal vortex behind the disappearance of ships and aircraft from the stretch of the Atlantic Ocean known as the Bermuda Triangle. 8 p.m. CW
Holey Moley The game show’s season finale is followed by a highlights episode. 8 and 9 p.m. ABC
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! (premiere) 9 p.m. WE
Lost Resort (N) 10 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Bin Laden’s Hard Drive CNN’s national security analyst Peter Bergen examines nearly half a million digital files recovered from terrorist Osama bin Laden’s compound in this new documentary special, which also features contributions from CIA profilers, criminal psychologists, religious scholars and military experts. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story With Robin Roberts This new special documents Winter’s rehabilitation after a harrowing shark attack. 10 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Detroit Tigers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 11 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Regional Coverage, 3 and 6:30 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
2020 U.S. Open Tennis Men’s Doubles Final, Noon ESPN2; Women’s Semifinal, 4 p.m. ESPN2 and 6 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball Conference Semifinals: 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers versus the Houston Rockets, 4 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Dallas Stars, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NFL Football The Houston Texans visit the Kansas City Chiefs, 5:20 p.m. NBC
WNBA Basketball The Washington Mystics versus the Sparks, 7 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author James Nestor. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Brené Brown; BTS performs; Sarah Grueneberg; Phil Johnson; Mike Tirico. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tyra Banks (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Jane Fonda; journalist Robin Roberts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Dr. Phil A man’s daughters say his lies and deceptions started long before his job loss and sudden poverty. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Doctors Deadly beauty injections; the quest for beauty can lead to amputation; digestive health. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kevin Nealon. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice; Sheryl Crow. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Miley Cyrus performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Legend guest hosts; DJ Khaled. (N) 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Usher; Joan Jett performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Author Michael Cohen; Sheryl Crow performs. (N) 12:38 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Blood on the Moon (1948) 8:15 a.m. TCM
The Thin Red Line (1998) 8:45 a.m.and 9 p.m. Encore
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 9:35 a.m. Epix
Total Recall (1990) 11 a.m. AMC
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 11 a.m. Freeform
The Avengers (2012) 11:40 a.m. Epix
The Set-Up (1949) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 1 and 9 p.m. TNT
So Big (1953) 1:15 p.m. TCM
The French Connection (1971) 1:18 p.m. Encore
Mean Girls (2004) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Baby Boy (2001) 2 and 9 p.m. VH1
Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 2:20 p.m. Cinemax
Spy (2015) 3 p.m. FX
Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956) 3 p.m. TCM
Obvious Child (2014) 3:15 p.m. Showtime
Skyfall (2012) 3:45 p.m. Syfy
Silverado (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation
Indignation (2016) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax
Despicable Me (2010) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
New Jack City (1991) 4:30 and 11:30 p.m. VH1
The Way Back (2020) 4:40 p.m. HBO
So Proudly We Hail (1943) 5 p.m. TCM
Chicago (2002) 5 p.m. TMC
True Grit (2010) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Titanic (1997) 7 p.m. AMC; 11:30 p.m. AMC
The Patriot (2000) 7 p.m. Ovation
Seabiscuit (2003) 7 p.m. TMC
Beirut (2018) 7:07 p.m. Encore
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. BBC America
Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 p.m. CMT
Hoosiers (1986) 8 p.m. Epix
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 8 p.m. HBO
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Big (1988) 8 p.m. Paramount; 10:26 p.m. Paramount
Happy Feet (2006) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Story of Dr. Wassell (1944) 9:30 p.m. TCM
The Natural (1984) 9:30 p.m. TMC
First Man (2018) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Higher Learning (1995) 10:45 p.m. Showtime
Hook (1991) 11:30 p.m. Syfy
Pulp Fiction (1994) 11:54 p.m. Encore
