Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Television

What TV show has helped you get through 2020?

Illustration of a man scratching his head looking at TV screens, overwhelmed by too much good television.
(Loris Lora / For The Times)
By Christina SchoellkopfStaff Writer 
Sep. 11, 2020
12:59 PM
Share

As television’s biggest night approaches on Sept. 20, we want to hear from you. Ahead of the Emmy Awards, how has TV helped you get through this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

And if you’re in need of recommendations, we have you covered. Here are the 51 best TV shows to binge in quarantine and seven shows you should catch up on before the Emmys.

Entertainment & Arts

Column: I thought the apocalypse would involve fewer Zoom meetings and more lava. Lessons of 2020

The Headless Horseman searches for Ichabod and Abbie.

Entertainment & Arts

Column: I thought the apocalypse would involve fewer Zoom meetings and more lava. Lessons of 2020

The good news: Plague, fire, political corruption and social media are not the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. The bad news: There’s no heavenly or magical fix for our problems — just the boring ongoing revolution of equality, justice and universal empathy.

Advertisement

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Christina Schoellkopf

Christina Schoellkopf is assistant editor of social media for the Los Angeles Times entertainment team.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement