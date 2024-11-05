Watch these 8 recent politics-free TV shows and specials on election day (and beyond)

A social media account run by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign memed itself. Celebrities signed their political endorsements with “childless cat lad y .” Former President Trump, again the Republican presidential nominee, served fries at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s.

Dubbed the “election of a generation,” the 2024 presidential race and its result may very well be adapted for the screen — it feels stranger than fiction, like a TV plot come to life. As such, The Times will be providing updates on Tuesday’s election throughout the day and beyond, including on local, state and national races.

Television Restoration videos provide a soothing distraction in a time of great uncertainty Our TV critic went down the rabbit hole of restoration videos, which show a variety of items being expertly restored, and have the added bonus of being calming and relaxing viewing.

However, if you would rather be distracted as you wait for races to be called, we’ve compiled a list of TV shows to stream that we believe will keep you entertained for some time because, if the 2020 election is an indicator, it could take hours, if not several days, to know the outcome. This list is heavy on comedies and breezy, bingeable series and specials that either premiered in the last few months or have recently released a new season — it’s the perfect time to catch up. They are sure to ease your mail-ballot panic or at least give you a break from doomscrolling, page refreshes and channel flipping.