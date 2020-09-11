Movies on TV this week, Sept. 13: ‘The Silence of the Lambs’

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Sept 13 - 19, 2020

A Clockwork Orange (1971) IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Dances With Wolves (1990) ENCORE Wed. 5:51 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) SYFY Tues. 1:30 a.m. SYFY Tues. 11:13 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) FREE Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) STARZ Fri. 9:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Goodfellas (1990) TNT Tues. 5 p.m.

Grand Hotel (1932) TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

It Happened One Night (1934) TCM Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Ninotchka (1939) TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Platoon (1986) AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ENCORE Tues. 2:02 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) PARMOUNT Sat. 10:50 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Sergeant York (1941) TCM Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Shining (1980) IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) OVA Wed. 4 p.m. OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Stunt Man (1980) CMAX Tues. 8:20 a.m.

Advertisement

The Terminator (1984) EPIX Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) TMC Tues. 4:10 p.m.

Titanic (1997) BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 12:30 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) FREE Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Young Frankenstein (1974) ENCORE Sun. 11:58 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Sept 13 - 19, 2020

Advertisement

Bad Words (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 2 p.m.

Blow (2001) ★★ IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. Noon

A Clockwork Orange (1971) ★★★★ IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Envy (2004) ★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ KVEA Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 4:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:15 a.m. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Sat. 3 a.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ IFC Sun. 2:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m. AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 12:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) ★★★ IFC Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ SUND Sun. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m. IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 7 a.m. IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Mon. 3:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 1 a.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11 a.m. BBCA Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Get Hard (2015) ★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 11:12 p.m. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Grandma’s Boy (2006) ★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Zookeeper (2011) ★ IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Sept 13 - 19, 2020

Advertisement

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ SHOW Wed. 1 p.m. SHOW Sat. 1 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ FREE Thur. 11 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ SYFY Tues. 9 p.m. SYFY Wed. 5 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ STARZ Sun. 12:26 p.m.

Advertisement

Armageddon (1998) ★★ HBO Wed. 1:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 10:28 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ E Sun. 3:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 3:36 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ E Sun. 6 p.m. SYFY Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ E Sun. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ SUND Sun. 9:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ STARZ Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ FREE Fri. 7 p.m. FREE Sat. 2:50 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ SUND Sun. 11 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ STARZ Sat. 1:39 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. Noon

Advertisement

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ TMC Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ FREE Sat. 9:35 a.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ FREE Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Wed. 5:35 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ SHOW Tues. 8:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ OVA Sun. 7 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Mon. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ SUND Sun. 2 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ SYFY Wed. 8 p.m. SYFY Thur. 5 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ ENCORE Wed. 5:51 a.m.

Advertisement

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ TMC Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) ★★★ CMAX Wed. 7:32 a.m.

Dragnet (1987) ★★ TMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ SYFY Tues. 1:30 a.m. SYFY Tues. 11:13 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 4:29 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 7:12 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ HBO Tues. 2:05 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 1:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 3 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ FX Tues. 11:30 a.m. FX Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Tues. 8:30 a.m. HBO Sat. 8:13 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ SUND Sun. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ FREE Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 11 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ STARZ Fri. 9:25 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ SYFY Fri. 9 p.m. SYFY Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Mon. 3:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 1 a.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Tues. 10 p.m. FX Wed. 8 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ TMC Wed. 2 p.m. TMC Thur. 5:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ SUND Mon. 8 p.m. SUND Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ OVA Sun. 1 p.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 6:30 p.m. POP Fri. 10:42 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 11:12 p.m. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ SUND Sat. 6 p.m. SUND Sat. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ CMT Sat. 5 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ TBS Fri. 7:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ OVA Sun. 11 a.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FX Sat. Noon FX Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Hercules (1997) ★★★ FREE Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ BRVO Thur. 10:30 p.m. BRVO Fri. 5:19 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ AMC Thur. 2 a.m. AMC Thur. 10 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Hook (1991) ★★★ SYFY Sat. 12:29 p.m. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ STARZ Thur. 6:09 a.m. STARZ Thur. 4:01 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ SHOW Fri. 9 a.m. SHOW Sat. 5:45 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ PARMOUNT Tues. 10:25 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ SHOW Wed. 2:35 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ STARZ Sun. 7:21 a.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ STARZ Thur. 8:31 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ TMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 4 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 1:25 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ PARMOUNT Mon. 6:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 9:45 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 9 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ ENCORE Mon. 6:05 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 6:33 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 9:43 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ E Fri. 8:30 p.m. E Sat. 5 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ TNT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ TNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ WGN Sun. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ NICK Sun. 6 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ TBS Sat. 1 p.m. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 6:15 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 12:43 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 4:08 a.m.

Advertisement

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ AMC Mon. 3 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ AMC Mon. Noon AMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ STARZ Mon. 10:19 a.m. STARZ Fri. 2:42 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ STARZ Sun. 3:25 p.m. STARZ Mon. Noon STARZ Fri. 4:23 p.m.

Advertisement

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ SHOW Sun. 11:10 a.m. SHOW Fri. 5:35 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ AMC Sun. Noon

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ AMC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ SHOW Wed. 4:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ HBO Mon. 9:10 a.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 1:55 a.m. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ TMC Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ FREE Thur. 8:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ ENCORE Tues. 2:02 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ PARMOUNT Sat. 10:50 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7 p.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ DISN Sun. 7 p.m. DISN Mon. 5 p.m. FREE Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ CMAX Mon. 2:25 a.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 8:15 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ SHOW Tues. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ ENCORE Sat. 11:01 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ SHOW Mon. 10 a.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ SHOW Sat. 9 a.m. SHOW Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Seems Like Old Times (1980) ★★★ ENCORE Fri. 6:18 a.m.

Sergeant York (1941) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ E Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ TBS Sat. 3 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ OVA Wed. 4 p.m. OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ TMC Fri. 11:05 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ ENCORE Mon. 1:12 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 11:28 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 8 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ ENCORE Tues. 11:51 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 8 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:39 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 8:55 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Sat. 5 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Stripes (1981) ★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:30 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ TMC Sun. Noon OVA Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Sun. 10:10 p.m. OVA Thur. 7 p.m. OVA Fri. 10:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ FREE Tues. 8:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 6 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ FREE Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Ted (2012) ★★★ TRU Sun. 8 a.m. TBS Sat. 3:15 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ EPIX Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ TMC Tues. 4:10 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ PARMOUNT Fri. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 9:55 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ BBCA Sun. 12:44 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ FREE Sun. 7:20 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Wed. 6:25 p.m.

Advertisement

True Lies (1994) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ FX Tues. 2 p.m. FX Wed. 10 a.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ FREE Sat. 7:10 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ FREE Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Advertisement

The Waterboy (1998) ★ SHOW Wed. 6:30 a.m. SHOW Wed. 7:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 11:30 a.m. SHOW Sun. 5 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ TMC Sun. 10 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ FREE Fri. 9 p.m. FREE Sat. 5:05 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ BBCA Sun. 3:15 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:46 p.m.

Advertisement

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ OVA Mon. 6 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ ENCORE Sun. 11:58 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

Advertisement

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Sept 13 - 19, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Abducted (2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Fri. 1:35 a.m.

About Last Night (2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sun. 3 p.m. VH1 Mon. 1:30 a.m. VH1 Wed. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

An Acceptable Loss (2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 a.m. TMC Mon. 5:25 a.m. TMC Wed. 8:10 a.m. TMC Sat. 5:45 p.m.

The Accountant (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

The Ace of Hearts (1921) ★★★ Leatrice Joy, John Bowers. Silent. Members of an anarchist group take revenge against their leaders when one is marked for death for refusing a murder mission. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sun. 10:15 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Wed. 1 p.m. SHOW Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. BET Sun. 5 p.m. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 5 p.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:15 a.m.

Acts of Violence (2018) Bruce Willis, Cole Hauser. A man teams up with his ex-military brothers and a detective to save his kidnapped fiancee from human traffickers. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. SYFY Sun. 12:45 p.m. SYFY Mon. 1:55 a.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:20 p.m.

Advertisement

The Adderall Diaries (2015) ★★ James Franco, Ed Harris. Suffering from writer’s block, author Stephen Elliott reconnects with his estranged father while investigating the murder case of computer entrepreneur Hans Reiser. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Wed. 3 a.m.

The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002) ★ Eddie Murphy, Randy Quaid. In the future, the owner of a nightclub on the moon refuses to sell his business to a mobster. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. ENCORE Sat. 2:51 a.m.

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:55 a.m.

African Treasure (1952) ★ Johnny Sheffield, Laurette Luez. Bomba the jungle boy and his animal friends catch a couple of diamond smugglers at the dormant volcano known as the Mountain of Diamonds. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Advertisement

After Earth (2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. SYFY Tues. 4:46 p.m. SYFY Wed. 12:57 p.m.

The Aftermath (2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Sun. 4 p.m.

Air-Tight (1931) David Sharpe, Gertrude Messinger. Friends must rescue their pal when he accidentally takes off in a glider. (NR) 17 mins. TCM Mon. 8:15 p.m.

All of My Heart: The Wedding (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are happy, engaged and busy planning their fall wedding. When a distant relative of Jenny’s claims rights to Jenny and Brian’s beloved inn, they must find a solution. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

All the King’s Men (1949) ★★★ Broderick Crawford, Joanne Dru. Power and ambition corrupt an idealistic Southern politician. Winner of three Oscars, including best picture. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FREE Wed. 11 a.m.

Alluring Alaska (1941) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A view of Alaska. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:18 a.m.

Alpha (2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Sun. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. NICK Sun. 8 p.m. NICK Mon. 2 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FREE Thur. 11 a.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. ENCORE Sun. 8:03 a.m. ENCORE Sun. 4:45 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 8 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 10:50 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SYFY Tues. 9 p.m. SYFY Wed. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:35 a.m.

Anatomy of a Murder (1959) ★★★ James Stewart, Lee Remick. A Michigan lawyer and his colleague defend an Army lieutenant who killed the man who raped the officer’s wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Angel Face (1952) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Jean Simmons. A socialite and her chauffeur are accused of killing her father and stepmother. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Los Angeles: Wonder City of the West (1935) The sights and sounds of Los Angeles in the 1930s. (NR) TCM Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SYFY Wed. 11 p.m. SYFY Thur. 8 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. STARZ Sun. 12:26 p.m.

Animal (2014) Keke Palmer, Jeremy Sumpter. A vicious, bloodthirsty predator traps a group of friends in an isolated cabin. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. SYFY Mon. 3:42 a.m. SYFY Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Another Life (2001) ★★ Natasha Little, Nick Moran. In 1921 a woman tells her lover that she fantasizes about killing her husband. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. OVA Sat. 1 a.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Apples to You! (1934) Billy Gilbert, Lillian Miles. A burlesque impresario tries to help a failing opera company. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Tues. 2:14 a.m.

Arctic Predator (2010) ★★ Dean Cain, Lucy Brown. An explorer and his team search for a 19th-century shipwreck in the Arctic. They dig up an alien creature that was buried in the ice, and it begins to kill them to gain energy for a transformation. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. SYFY Sun. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Arena (2011) Kellan Lutz, Samuel L. Jackson. A man has to fight to the death for the entertainment of the online masses. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. HBO Wed. 1:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 10:28 a.m.

Armored (2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Armored-truck guards turn against one another after their plan to rob their company goes terribly awry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Así es mi México (1963) Rodolfo de Anda, Begoña Palacios. Un charro y un cantante se enamoran de una bella joven que desea debutar como bailarina en un teatro ambulante. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Advertisement

Asleep in the Feet (1933) Thelma Todd, ZaSu Pitts. Two women become taxi dancers. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne. A cop must arm prisoners to help fend off an attack by gunmen who want to kill a gangster locked away in the crumbling station. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Sun. 10:10 p.m. CMAX Sun. 12:40 p.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m. TMC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Tues. 6 p.m. BET Wed. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Autumn in New York (2001) ★ Richard Gere, Winona Ryder. A New York restaurateur unexpectedly falls for a free-spirited woman half his age. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:53 a.m.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle the evil Thanos -- an intergalactic despot who plans to use all six Infinity Stones to inflict his twisted will on reality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TBS Sun. 7 p.m. TBS Sun. 10:15 p.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. BET Mon. 4 p.m.

Baby Monitor Murders (2020) Natalie Sharp, Jon Cor. A babysitter believes her employer is hatching a deadly scheme after she overhears a murder plot on the baby monitor. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. LIFE Sun. 2 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. E Sun. 3:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 3:36 p.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. E Sun. 6 p.m. SYFY Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Sun. 8:30 p.m. SYFY Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. CMAX Tues. 8 p.m.

Backstabbing for Beginners (2018) Ben Kingsley, Theo James. Based on a true story, an idealistic young employee at the U.N. investigates the grizzly murder of his predecessor -- uncovering a vast global conspiracy that may involve his own boss. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 9:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. SUND Sun. 7 p.m. SUND Mon. 12:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 2:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Fri. 5:54 p.m. STARZ Sat. 9:02 a.m. STARZ Sat. 9:28 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. SUND Sun. 9:30 p.m. SUND Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal. The beer-drinking manager of a peewee team bribes a girl pitcher to lead his losers. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. ENCORE Fri. 1:21 p.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Kathryn Hahn. A misanthropic adult enters a national spelling bee by way of a rules loophole and inexplicably bonds with a precocious boy whose strict father is pressuring him to win. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 2 p.m.

Baking Christmas (2019) Tim Reid, Aloma Wright. Patty, the founder of a popular bakery, announces her intentions to retire at year’s end, which prompts her three children to step up and offer their ideas for the future of the family business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Sat. 1 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Barcelona (1994) ★★★ Taylor Nichols, Chris Eigeman. Women and Cold War politics surround a U.S. sales rep and his Navy-officer cousin in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Bargain of the Century (1933) ZaSu Pitts, Thelma Todd. Two women cause a police officer to lose his job. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 7:25 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Mon. 9 p.m.

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest (2011) ★★★ Actor Michael Rapaport examines the music of the 1990s hip-hop group as well as the conflicts that drove the band members apart. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Thur. 5:19 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 1:07 a.m.

Advertisement

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. STARZ Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Before You Know It (2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Berkeley Square (1933) ★★ Leslie Howard, Heather Angel. An American travels back in time to 18th-century London, inhabits the body of his look-alike ancestor and falls in love with a woman of that time period. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Thur. 2 a.m.

Best of the Best (1989) ★ Eric Roberts, James Earl Jones. Five American martial artists prepare to battle the South Korean champions in the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. ENCORE Fri. 11:35 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 2:31 p.m.

Advertisement

Beware of Mom (2020) Crystal Allen, René Ashton. A woman tries to save her teenage daughter from a wild neighborhood mother who wants to steal her away. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 4 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Big Game (2014) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Onni Tommila. Un chico de 13 años que está en un campamento ayuda al presidente de los Estados Unidos cuando su avión cae derribado en Finlandia como consecuencia de un complot terrorista que busca su muerte. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animated. When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Fri. 7 p.m. FREE Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Big Top Pee-wee (1988) ★★ Paul Reubens, Kris Kristofferson. Childlike Pee-wee Herman falls for a circus star whose troupe is stranded on his strange farm. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMAX Sat. 8 p.m.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) ★★★ Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez. Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 5:55 a.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James Whitey Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Sun. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

The Black Network (1936) Nina Mae McKinney, The Nicholas Brothers. The owner of a shoe polish company funds a show featuring black performers along with his wife, who sings on the program. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Tues. 2:28 a.m.

The Black Stallion (1979) ★★★ Kelly Reno, Mickey Rooney. Shipwrecked with a wild Arabian horse, a 1940s boy bonds with the animal on a tiny desert island. (G) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Blackmail (1939) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Ruth Hussey. A fugitive from a chain gang becomes an oil-well firefighter and meets the man who framed him. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TBS Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FREE Mon. 8 p.m. FREE Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Sun. 4:56 p.m. STARZ Thur. 4:16 a.m.

Blow (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. In the 1970s a man works with Colombian smugglers to establish the cocaine business in the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. IFC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Blue Story (2019) Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward. Best friends Timmy and Marco go to the same high school, but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy’s friends, the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war in which there are no winners -- only victims. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:05 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Thur. 8 p.m. BET Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. SUND Sun. 11 a.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Tues. 1:35 a.m. STARZ Tues. 4:02 p.m. STARZ Fri. 4:48 a.m. STARZ Fri. 11:50 a.m. STARZ Fri. 10:43 p.m.

Advertisement

Bolt (2008) ★★★ Voices of John Travolta, Miley Cyrus. Animated. Thinking he has real superpowers, the canine star of a hit TV show travels cross-country from Hollywood to New York to rescue his owner and co-star. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FREE Sun. 9:50 p.m.

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:50 a.m.

Boogeyman (2012) Eddie McClintock, Emma Samms. Mike, the town sheriff, has to battle the mythical Boogeyman after boys accidentally release it. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Sun. 4 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. STARZ Sat. 1:39 a.m.

Advertisement

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

The Bounty (1984) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Anthony Hopkins. Mate Fletcher Christian leads a mutiny against his friend Lt. Bligh on an 18th-century voyage to Tahiti. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:50 p.m.

The Boy and the Pirates (1960) ★ Charles Herbert, Susan Gordon. Abu the genie sends a boy back in time to the ship of Blackbeard the pirate. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) ★★★ David Thewlis, Vera Farmiga. During World War II, the son of a concentration-camp commandant develops a forbidden friendship with a Jewish boy behind the barbed-wire fence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Fri. 11:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Brake (2012) ★ Stephen Dorff, Chyler Leigh. A federal agent is taken captive by terrorists who want to know the location of the U.S. president’s secret bunker. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Mon. 3:50 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Wed. Noon

The Bravest (2019) Xiaoming Huang, Jiang Du. Fearless firefighters spring into action when an oil pipeline explodes, igniting a gigantic tank and triggering unrelenting explosions that threaten the lives of millions of people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Mon. 3:53 a.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BRVO Wed. 6 a.m. BRVO Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Breakthrough (2019) ★★ Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas. Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Fri. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. Noon

Bright Road (1953) ★★ Dorothy Dandridge, Philip Hepburn. A Southern schoolteacher pays special attention to her most rebellious fourth-grader. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Thur. 10:36 p.m.

Advertisement

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006) ★★ Hayden Panettiere, Solange Knowles. When her family moves across town, a teenager must win over the head cheerleader to make the squad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009) ★★ Richard Gere, Don Cheadle. A massive drug operation changes the lives of three conflicted police officers in one of New York’s most-violent precincts. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Fri. 1 a.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:25 p.m. EPIX Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Bunny Lake Is Missing (1965) ★★★ Laurence Olivier, Carol Lynley. A Scotland Yard inspector seeks a woman’s missing daughter, who no one can prove exists. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Buried (2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Buzzin’ Around (1933) Roscoe ''Fatty’’ Arbuckle, Al St. John. Fatty manages to invent a liquid that makes objects unbreakable, but in a rush to demonstrate the invention he accidentally grabs a jar of moonshine. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 9:45 p.m.

Advertisement

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Cake (2014) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza. After having visions of a member of her support group who killed herself, a woman who also suffers with chronic pain seeks out the widower of the suicide. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Thur. 3:10 a.m.

Call a Cop! (1931) Mickey Daniels, Mary Kornman. Two girls panic when they think there’s a burglar in the house. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Mon. 9:01 p.m.

Camille (1936) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Robert Taylor. Marguerite is a well-kept courtesan of the rich and influential Baron de Varville, but when a promising young man falls in love with her, his sincere adoration causes her to question her comfortable life. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Cape Fear (1991) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte. A tattooed psychopath preys on a Southern lawyer, his wife and their teenage daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Sat. 3:35 p.m.

The Captive Nanny (2020) Austin Highsmith, Karynn Moore. Hired under mysterious circumstances, a live-in nanny soon uncovers a sinister secret about her security-obsessed employer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10 a.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

La cárcel de Cananea (1960) ★★ Pedro Armendáriz, Agustin de Anda. Un hombre inocente es culpado de asesinato y para encontrar al verdadero criminal se escapa de la cárcel. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Carmen Jones (1954) ★★★ Dorothy Dandridge, Harry Belafonte. A sultry plant worker drives a wartime soldier to murder in Jacksonville, Fla. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Paul Newman. Animated. A rookie race car that only cares about winning learns what is really important in life after getting stranded in a town along historic Route 66. (G) 1 hr. 57 mins. FREE Sat. 9:35 a.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animated. Mater takes a detour into international espionage when he and Lightning McQueen head overseas for the World Grand Prix. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. FREE Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Cast a Dark Shadow (1955) ★★★ Dirk Bogarde, Margaret Lockwood. An Englishman gets away with killing his rich old wife, then tries it with a savvy widow. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Wed. 5:35 a.m.

Cat Ballou (1965) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Lee Marvin. When an outlaw with a fake nose kills her father, a schoolmarm hires his drunken twin to get revenge. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. STARZ Mon. 12:02 p.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005) ★★ Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While on vacation, Tom Baker discovers old rival Jimmy Murtaugh and his family are also there; the Bakers and Murtaughs find themselves in less-than-friendly competition. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMT Wed. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Chicken Little (2005) ★★ Voices of Zach Braff, Joan Cusack. Animated. A young fowl and his friends flock together to save skeptical townsfolk from an alien attack. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins. FREE Sun. 8:30 a.m. FREE Mon. Noon

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:30 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:35 a.m.

Chinese Zodiac (2012) ★★ Jackie Chan, Kwon Sang-Woo. Un cazador de tesoros y su equipo se embarcan en una búsqueda global para encontrar un conjunto de cabezas de bronce del zodiaco chino que fueron robadas de un palacio de Pekín en el siglo XIX. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

CHIPS (2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank Ponch Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Sat. 9:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Chloe (2009) ★★ Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson. Convinced that her husband is unfaithful, a woman hires a prostitute to meet her husband and see if he gives in to temptation. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Sat. 4 a.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Sun. 4:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 1:42 a.m.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Fri. 8 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. CMAX Wed. 10:05 p.m.

Advertisement

The Cider House Rules (1999) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron. Raised to be an obstetrician at a Maine orphanage, a young man leaves to work at a cider mill with a soldier’s beloved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Tues. 6:20 a.m.

The Citadel (1938) ★★★ Robert Donat, Rosalind Russell. With his wife, a Scottish doctor treats impoverished Welsh miners for TB but, dispirited, forsakes them for London’s rich. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Class (1983) ★★ Jacqueline Bisset, Rob Lowe. A preppie acts like a Ph.D. candidate in a bar and picks up an older woman, his roommate’s mother. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Mon. 3:55 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. SHOW Tues. 8:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Click (2006) ★★ Adam Sandler, Kate Beckinsale. An overworked architect obtains a universal remote that allows him to control the world around him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Mon. 1 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. OVA Sun. 7 p.m.

A Clockwork Orange (1971) ★★★★ Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee. Young Alex and his droogs commit barbaric acts in a near-future, dehumanizing society. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013) ★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. Discovering that his most-famous machine is now creating animal/vegetable hybrids, inventor Flint Lockwood and his friends venture forth to save the world from tacodiles, shrimpanzees and other creatures. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. NICK Thur. 8 p.m. NICK Fri. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Thur. 6:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones. Kentucky teen Loretta Webb marries Doolittle Lynn and becomes country singer Loretta Lynn. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Code 46 (2003) ★★ Tim Robbins, Samantha Morton. In a futuristic society, a married insurance investigator falls in love with the beautiful forger he is supposed to catch. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Mon. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (1949) ★★★ Bing Crosby, Rhonda Fleming. A modern-day blacksmith becomes the toast of King Arthur’s court after being transported to sixth-century England. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Conquest (1937) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Charles Boyer. Married Countess Marie Walewska becomes Napoleon’s mistress, followed by the battle of Waterloo. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Contigo a la distancia (1954) Ana Bertha Lepe, Rosa de Castilla. Unas hermanas conocen en una cantina a un ranchero y ambas se enamoran, una de ellas es hermana de él y no lo saben. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

The Cookout (2004) ★ Ja Rule, Tim Meadows. After her son signs a contract with an NBA team, a woman invites friends and family to a wild barbecue at his new mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Thur. 3 p.m.

Countdown (1968) ★★ James Caan, Robert Duvall. A scientist replaces a military officer as an astronaut on a space-race moonshot. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. POP Sat. 1 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Crank: High Voltage (2009) ★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Powered by an artificial heart, Chev Chelios embarks on a frantic chase through Los Angeles to find the thief who stole his own, nearly indestructible, one. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 9 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:05 a.m.

Cristo 70 (1970) Carlos Piñar, Claudia Martell. Tras cometer un robo, dos jóvenes se refugian en un pueblo donde se enamoran de unas catequistas quienes sufrirán por ellos tras la representación de la pasión de Cristo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. SUND Sun. 2 p.m.

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002) ★★ Steve Irwin, Terri Irwin. Steve and Terri Irwin encounter bumbling CIA agents who are trying to find a fallen U.S. spy satellite. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Sat. 10:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Sat. 5 p.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sun. 8 a.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 3:10 p.m.

The Cutting Edge (1992) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Moira Kelly. An ex-hockey player and a prima donna bicker as paired figure skaters shooting for the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:20 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:40 a.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. SYFY Wed. 8 p.m. SYFY Thur. 5 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

The Dancer Upstairs (2002) ★★ Javier Bardem, Juan Diego Botto. While investigating a string of terrorist incidents, a detective falls for a woman who may have ties to the group. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. CMAX Fri. 9:31 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. ENCORE Wed. 5:51 a.m.

Advertisement

Danger Signal (1945) ★★ Faye Emerson, Zachary Scott. A suave schemer flees to California, where he preys on two sisters for a payoff. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Dark Victory (1939) ★★★ Bette Davis, George Brent. An heiress with only months to live embarks on a social whirl, then marries her doctor. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Dark Water (2005) ★★ Jennifer Connelly, John C. Reilly. Mysterious events trouble a mother and daughter after they move into a dilapidated New York apartment building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Wed. 12:31 p.m.

Advertisement

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005) ★★★ Dave Chappelle. Actor, writer and comic Dave Chappelle loads up a bus with residents of his Ohio hometown and takes them to Brooklyn, N.Y., for a concert featuring Kanye West, the Fugees and others. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Sun. 1 a.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Thur. Noon SYFY Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Human survivors of a plague threaten Caesar’s growing nation of genetically evolved apes. Though they reach a fragile peace, soon both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine which will become Earth’s dominant species. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

Day of the Dead (1985) ★★★ Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander. Flesh-eating zombies close in on soldiers and scientists holed up in an underground bunker. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Mon. 12:15 p.m.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Tues. 2:35 p.m. CMAX Thur. 9:40 p.m.

Dead Silence (2007) ★★ Ryan Kwanten, Amber Valletta. After his wife meets a grisly end, a man returns to their haunted hometown and uncovers a supernatural link to her death. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Fri. 2:50 a.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. SYFY Sun. 9 p.m. SYFY Mon. 6:07 p.m. USA Sat. 6 p.m.

The Debt (2015) Stephen Dorff, Elsa Olivero. Un hombre de negocios estadounidense se debate entre ayudar a un niño peruano en situación de pobreza o ayudar al director general de su empresa a obtener más tierras. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Deranged Granny (2020) Wendie Malick, Amanda Righetti. A psychotic woman goes to murderous lengths to protect her relationship with her new grandchildren. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The Descendants (2011) ★★★ George Clooney, Shailene Woodley. A man simultaneously struggles with the decision to pull the plug on his comatose wife while facing pressure from relatives to sell 25,000 acres of unspoiled Hawaiian land. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Tues. 11:55 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Sun. 2 p.m.

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Thur. 4:55 a.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BRVO Thur. 6:30 a.m. BRVO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Disturbia (2007) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, David Morse. Under house arrest, a troubled youth is unsure if his neighbor is really a serial killer or if his suspicions are the result of a captive and overactive imagination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sun. 2 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. FREE Mon. 11 a.m.

The Doctor and the Girl (1950) ★★ Glenn Ford, Charles Coburn. The doctor son of a New York doctor marries a shopgirl, and the son’s sister gets pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sat. 4:50 a.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 10:05 p.m.

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:06 a.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Doom (2005) ★★ The Rock, Karl Urban. Soldiers use heavy firepower to battle mutants at a high-tech research facility on Mars. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. SYFY Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Double Talk (1937) Edgar Bergen, Charlie McCarthy. Dr. Bergen tries to persuade Mrs. Delaware to adopt Charlie McCarthy. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Tues. 2:56 a.m.

Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Richard Dreyfuss. Newly rich Californians and their dog are charmed by a worldly bum saved from drowning. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMAX Wed. 7:32 a.m.

Advertisement

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Tues. 3:25 p.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m.

Dragnet (1987) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Tom Hanks. Square Sgt. Joe Friday and his hip new sidekick nab a pagan televangelist in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Drunk Driving (1939) Dick Purcell, Jo Ann Sayers. When a businessman mixes drinking with driving, tragic consequences occur. (NR) 22 mins. TCM Mon. 11:25 p.m.

Advertisement

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott. Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke try to thwart a scheme by Boss Hogg involving a high-profile auto race. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. COM Sun. 3 p.m.

Duplex (2003) ★★ Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore. After moving into a New York brownstone, an author and his wife try to get rid of an annoying neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Mon. 8 p.m. CMAX Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Duplicity (2009) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Clive Owen. Spies for rival corporations carry on a clandestine love affair while trying to find the formula for a product that will earn a fortune for the company that patents it first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. STARZ Tues. 5:02 a.m.

Advertisement

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. SYFY Tues. 1:30 a.m. SYFY Tues. 11:13 a.m.

Advertisement

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Sat. 4 p.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FREE Thur. 4 p.m.

Easy Money (2010) ★★★ Joel Kinnaman, Matias Varela. A college student finds himself in over his head when his desire for wealth leads to his involvement with a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMAX Thur. 10:52 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Sat. 4:29 a.m. ENCORE Sat. 7:12 p.m.

Advertisement

8MM (1999) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Joaquin Phoenix. A widow hires a man to identify a teen killed in a snuff film that was stashed in her husband’s safe. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Elysium (2013) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jodie Foster. In 2154 the wealthy live in comfort and luxury aboard a space station, while the poor have a hardscrabble existence on the overpopulated and ruined Earth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

The End of Violence (1997) ★★ Bill Pullman, Andie MacDowell. Police investigate the sudden disappearance of a Hollywood producer who specialized in brutal action films. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:35 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Tues. 2:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. LIFE Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Entre pobretones y ricachones (1973) Eduardo Manzano, Lucy Tovar. Un patrón explota a los empleados pero uno de ellos recibe una herencia, con esto se invierten los papeles. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Mon. 8:15 a.m. STARZ Mon. 4:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Ernest Borgnine. A hardened criminal is offered a pardon if he rescues the president from convicts in the prison city of Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. SUND Sun. 2 a.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Tues. 2:19 p.m.

Escuela de Placer (1983) Angélica Chain, Lyn May. La gente se pregunta por qué cierta casa tiene tanta actividad, sin saber que es una escuela para aprender el placer. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Etruscan Smile (2018) Brian Cox, Rosanna Arquette. Rory, a rugged Scotsman, reluctantly leaves his beloved Hebridean island and travels to San Francisco to seek medical treatment. Moving in with his estranged son, Rory sees his life transformed through a newly found bond with his grandson. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. STARZ Mon. 2:03 a.m.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) ★★ Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson. An agnostic lawyer defends a Roman Catholic priest accused of negligent homicide during the exorcism of a college student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. ENCORE Tues. 4:30 a.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Cuando uno de sus compañeros muere, el mercenario Barney Ross y su equipo dan rienda suelta a sus violentos deseos de venganza. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Sun. 4:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:15 a.m. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Sat. 3 a.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Sun. 2:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m. AMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m. BBCA Fri. 8 p.m. BBCA Sat. 12:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Eye (2008) ★★ Jessica Alba, Alessandro Nivola. Following a double corneal transplant, a concert violinist perceives frightening images of a world that only she can see. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:50 p.m.

Eyes in the Night (1942) ★★ Edward Arnold, Ann Harding. A blind private eye with a guide dog probes a murder for a friend and finds a Nazi spy ring. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. A doctor explores his relationship with his wife by delving into a sensual underworld. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. IFC Mon. 11:45 a.m.

F

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Fabulous Fraud (1948) Narrated by John Nesbitt, John Baragrey. Dr. Franz Anton Mesmer accidentally discovers hypnotism while treating a blind child. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Tues. 3:36 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. SHOW Sun. 1:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Fail-Safe (1964) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Walter Matthau. The president cannot stop a Strategic Air Command plane accidentally cued to bomb Moscow. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Fallen (1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Goodman. Detectives investigate murders committed in a manner used by a recently executed serial killer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:22 a.m.

Fallen Arches (1933) Charley Chase, Billy Gilbert. Charley hikes out of his company’s headquarters. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Tues. 12:57 p.m.

A Family Christmas Gift (2019) Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone. When Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, it brings Amber closer to her aunt and a new love into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HMM Thur. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Family First (2018) Théodore Pellerin, Jean-Simon Leduc. A man tries to maintain a proper balance between the numerous needs of his family, the job he is doing with his brother, and his involvements in his uncle’s drug cartel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Mon. 3 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:30 a.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Sun. 9:55 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Sun. 6:15 a.m. HBO Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Fashionably Yours (2020) Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson. After three years of organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel and move home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. Noon

Advertisement

Fashions of 1934 (1934) ★★★ William Powell, Bette Davis. Caught in Paris, a fashion thief and his helpers put on a show. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Mon. 9 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sun. 6:35 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Wed. 1 a.m. FX Wed. 6 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Tues. 11:30 a.m. FX Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:10 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Tues. 8:30 a.m. HBO Sat. 8:13 a.m.

Advertisement

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Wed. 11 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

Feast of Love (2007) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Greg Kinnear. The love lives of several people intersect after Chloe moves to an Oregon town and takes a job in a coffee shop. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Wed. 5:46 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. SUND Sun. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Festival Express (2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Wed. 11 a.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Mon. 7:10 a.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BRVO Fri. 10:24 p.m. BRVO Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E Tues. 7 p.m. E Tues. 9:15 p.m. BRVO Sat. 9 p.m. BRVO Sat. 11:18 p.m.

Advertisement

Fifty Shades of Black (2016) ★ Marlon Wayans, Kali Hawk. In a spoof of Fifty Shades of Grey, wealthy entrepreneur Christian Black introduces a young woman to his kinky world of S&M. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. BRVO Fri. 7:49 p.m. BRVO Sat. 4 p.m.

54 (1998) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Salma Hayek. A blue-collar New Jerseyite seeks fame with a surrogate family at Manhattan’s Studio 54. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Sat. 1:40 a.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Sun. 3:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Final Destination (2000) ★★ Devon Sawa, Ali Larter. Teens meet with horrible ends after a classmate’s precognitive vision leads to their ejection from a doomed airliner. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sun. 9 a.m. IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman. A high-school senior and her friends must deal with repercussions of cheating death when they survive a terrible roller-coaster accident. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Wed. 7:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ Ali Larter, A.J. Cook. Death returns to claim the lives of those who did not die in a horrible highway calamity as they were meant to do. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 7 a.m. IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:45 a.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten. A horrifying premonition saves a young man and his friends from death during a racetrack accident, but terrible fates await them nonetheless. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. FREE Sun. 5:15 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres. Animated. A clown fish embarks on a journey to find his son after losing him in the Great Barrier Reef. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. FREE Sun. 2:45 p.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. CMAX Mon. Noon CMAX Thur. 6:35 a.m.

The First Purge (2018) ★★ Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis. Violence and mayhem spread across the nation when the New Founding Fathers of America try a radical sociological experiment that allows citizens to vent their aggression for one night in an isolated community. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Sun. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

The Fisher King (1991) ★★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Bridges. An unhinged Manhattan talk-radio host meets a mad knight of the streets seeking his own Holy Grail. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. SHOW Tues. 11 a.m.

The Fisherman (2018) Voice of Grace Acquaye, Trust Agottor. Animated. An aging fisherman returns from the sea with a talking fish. (NR) 15 mins. HBO Mon. 8:50 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. LOGO Fri. 9 p.m. LOGO Fri. 11 p.m.

Follow Me to Daisy Hills (2020) Cindy Busby, Marshall Williams. Sparks fly between a young woman and her ex-boyfriend when they work together to save her family’s general store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HALL Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Fools Rush In (1997) ★★ Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek. A New York WASP and a feisty Latina wed when a one-night fling leaves her pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. STARZ Thur. 10:09 a.m. STARZ Thur. 8:06 p.m.

For a Good Time, Call ... (2012) ★★ Ari Graynor, Lauren Anne Miller. Reluctantly forced together as roommates, two women find that their financial and domestic situation greatly improves when they team up to start a phone-sex line. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. ENCORE Sat. 4:12 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 2:40 a.m.

For Better or for Worse (2014) Lisa Whelchel, Antonio Cupo. A widow who coordinates weddings meets a lawyer who specializes in divorces. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Fri. 9 p.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. ENCORE Sun. 6:43 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 11:47 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. E Fri. 6 p.m. E Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. STARZ Fri. 9:25 a.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. WGN Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Four Parts (1934) Charley Chase, Betty Mack. A woman thinks she’s going crazy when she encounters four men who look the same. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Tues. 1:18 a.m.

Advertisement

Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell (1974) ★★ Peter Cushing, Shane Briant. The baron and his asylum sidekick put the brain of a genius in the body of a brute. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:55 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SYFY Fri. 9 p.m. SYFY Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985) ★ John Shepherd, Melanie Kinnaman. Teens flee and use a chain saw against someone wearing slasher Jason’s hockey mask. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. SYFY Fri. 5 p.m. SYFY Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part VII -- The New Blood (1988) ★ Lar Park Lincoln, Terry Kiser. A psychic teen’s psychiatrist sends her and her mother to Crystal Lake, home of hockey-masked Jason. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Fri. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) ★ Jensen Daggett, Scott Reeves. Hockey-masked slasher Jason follows a Crystal Lake teen and her friends on a cruise to New York. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Fri. 11 a.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. SYFY Fri. 7 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) ★ Thom Mathews, Jennifer Cooke. Teenage Tommy meets masked-killer Jason, brought back by a lightning bolt at the lake. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. SYFY Fri. 3 p.m. SYFY Sat. 4:03 a.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. ENCORE Wed. 1:45 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 2:29 p.m.

Advertisement

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. STARZ Wed. 2:20 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Mon. 3:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 1 a.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. STARZ Sat. 4:03 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Tues. 10 p.m. FX Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Futureworld (1976) ★★ Peter Fonda, Blythe Danner. Reporters discover that the director of an exclusive theme park plans to replace world leaders with sophisticated robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:05 a.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

G.I. Jane (1997) ★★★ Demi Moore, Viggo Mortensen. A female Navy SEALs recruit completes rigorous training under a tough officer’s command. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Tues. 10:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:45 p.m.

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SYFY Sun. 11:25 p.m. SYFY Mon. 8:30 p.m.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SYFY Thur. 2:30 p.m. SYFY Thur. 11 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11 a.m. BBCA Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBCA Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:10 p.m.

General Commander (2019) Steven Seagal, Sonia Couling. A CIA operative exacts revenge against the mob boss who killed a member of his team. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:50 a.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Get Over It (2001) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster. After splitting up with his girlfriend, a teenager becomes interested in his best friend’s younger sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. CMAX Mon. 5:35 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Wed. 2 p.m. TMC Thur. 5:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

Gilda (1946) ★★★ Rita Hayworth, Glenn Ford. A Buenos Aires casino owner hires a gambler who once had an affair with his alluring wife. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Ginger & Rosa (2012) ★★★ Elle Fanning, Alice Englert. In 1962 London, the lifelong friendship between two teenagers dissolves after one seduces the other’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. STARZ Fri. 1:13 a.m.

Girl Shock (1930) Charley Chase, Carmen Guerrero. A psychologist tries to help a man who’s incredibly shy around women. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. SUND Mon. 8 p.m. SUND Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sun. 10:30 a.m. HBO Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III (2012) ★ Charlie Sheen, Jason Schwartzman. A graphic designer plays out unusual fantasies in his head as a way of coping with the departure of his longtime lover. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Godzilla 2000 (2000) ★★ Takehiro Murata, Shiro Sano. The big lizard returns to Japan to destroy the country’s energy plants and nuclear reactors in order to protect the country from a pernicious UFO. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:05 a.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 10:43 a.m.

Going Home (1971) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Jan-Michael Vincent. Paroled after 13 years in prison for killing his wife, a man is confronted by his grown son. (GP) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Gone (2012) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata. After escaping from an abductor a year earlier, a young woman sets out to save her sister, who has been kidnapped by the same serial killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney. John McClane, un policía de la ciudad de Nueva York, y su hijo deben dejar de lado sus diferencias para trabajar juntos y evitar que el hampa de Moscú controle unas armas nucleares. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 10 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. OVA Sun. 1 p.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. OVA Tues. 8:30 p.m. OVA Wed. 6:30 p.m. POP Fri. 10:42 p.m.

Advertisement

Goodfellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TNT Tues. 5 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Sun. 6:30 p.m. AMC Sun. 11:12 p.m. BBCA Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

El Gran Mentiroso (1953) Fernando Soler, Anita Blanch. Un hombre se enamora de una bella joven cuyo padre ha sido no sólo su compañero de parrandas sino aliado en una mentira. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Grand Hotel (1932) ★★★★ Greta Garbo, Joan Crawford. A ballerina, baron, stenographer, bookkeeper and tycoon check into Berlin’s Grand Hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Grandma’s Boy (2006) ★ Doris Roberts, Allen Covert. Evicted from his apartment, a video-game tester must live with his grandmother and her two friends. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Greed (2019) ★★ Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher. A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. STARZ Wed. 8:31 a.m. STARZ Wed. 12:45 p.m. STARZ Wed. 4:17 p.m. STARZ Sat. 4:08 a.m. STARZ Sat. 2:16 p.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Thur. 1 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. SUND Sat. 6 p.m. SUND Sat. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Griff the Invisible (2010) ★★ Ryan Kwanten, Maeve Dermody. An office worker who imagines himself a superhero by night becomes involved with a woman who has a few idiosyncrasies of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMAX Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Sat. 5 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TBS Fri. 7:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. COM Sun. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. The wedding of their children and the arrival of a romantic prospect preoccupies bickering Minnesota retirees John and Max. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. OVA Sun. 11 a.m. OVA Mon. 4 p.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. PARMOUNT Thur. 6 p.m. PARMOUNT Thur. 9:25 p.m.

Guns of Hate (1948) ★ Tim Holt, Nan Leslie. Framed for murder, a cowboy and his Irish-Mexican sidekick escape for justice. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 5:27 a.m.

Guys and Dolls (1955) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons. A Broadway gambler bets that a Runyonesque high roller cannot take a sidewalk soul-saver on a date to Havana. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Hang ‘Em High (1968) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Inger Stevens. An innocent rancher is saved from the noose and deputized to hunt down the men who tried to hang him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Sat. 2 a.m. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Sat. Noon FX Sat. 4 p.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Harlan County, U.S.A. (1976) ★★★ Filmmaker Barbara Kopple documents Kentucky coal miners facing brutal opposition during a 1973 strike. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Mon. 1:50 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Harry and Tonto (1974) ★★★ Art Carney, Ellen Burstyn. A retired New Yorker travels across the United States with his cat. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Hart’s War (2002) ★★ Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell. A conniving colonel oversees the murder trial of a black airman in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. ENCORE Thur. 1:21 a.m.

Advertisement

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E Sat. 7 p.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. ENCORE Sun. 5:52 a.m.

Hello, It’s Me (2015) Kellie Martin, Kavan Smith. A widow receives messages from her late husband, urging her to move on and heal with a new man in her life. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Sun. 9 p.m. HALL Wed. 6 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. FREE Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Hercules: The Thracian Wars (2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TBS Sun. 5 p.m.

The Hidden Eye (1945) ★★★ Edward Arnold, Frances Rafferty. A perfumed message provides the only clue for a blind detective bent on clearing a man accused of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Tues. 1:45 p.m.

His Silent Racket (1933) Charley Chase, Muriel Evans. A dry cleaner who’s in trouble with the mob sets up his new employee to take a fall for him. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Tues. 12:36 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. BRVO Thur. 10:30 p.m. BRVO Fri. 5:19 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hoax (2006) ★★★ Richard Gere, Alfred Molina. Clifford Irving nearly pulls off a huge media scam when he writes a fake biography of reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes and sells it to publishing giant McGraw-Hill. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:50 p.m. CMAX Sat. 6:52 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. AMC Thur. 2 a.m. AMC Thur. 10 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Holes (2003) ★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight. A boy and his friends question the motives of a woman who forces them to dig holes at a detention camp. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. FREE Fri. 4:30 p.m. FREE Sat. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Holland Sailing (1956) Narrated by Harry Wismer. Sailboats race in Holland. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

The Hollars (2016) ★★ John Krasinski, Margo Martindale. A man returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother has a brain tumor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Sat. 5:57 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SYFY Sat. 12:29 p.m. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Hope Floats (1998) ★ Sandra Bullock, Harry Connick Jr. After learning about her husband’s infidelity, a woman returns to her hometown and finds romance with a handyman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMT Mon. 11 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 3 (2018) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise, but the dream vacation soon turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, a woman who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy them all. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. DISN Fri. 8 p.m. DISN Sat. 6:15 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon. 4:30 p.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BRVO Tues. 6 a.m. BRVO Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

How to Make an American Quilt (1995) ★★ Winona Ryder, Maya Angelou. A thesis and impending marriage weigh on a young woman seeking sanctuary with a quilting circle of family and friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Mon. 7:03 a.m.

How to Sleep (1935) Narrated by Robert Benchley. A lecturer promises to teach viewers how to fall asleep. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Tues. 2:42 a.m.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017) ★★ Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp. Worlds collide when Enn, a shy teenager in 1970s London, meets the beautiful and rebellious Zan at a party. They set in motion the ultimate showdown between their rivaling worlds and test the limits of how far they will go for true love. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 2:05 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. STARZ Thur. 6:09 a.m. STARZ Thur. 4:01 p.m.

Advertisement

Human Capital (2019) Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei. The lives of two families collide when their children begin a relationship and it leads to a tragic accident. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Tues. 10:20 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Después de destruir los juegos para siempre, Katniss llega al Distrito 13 para salvar a Peeta y una nación conmovida por su coraje. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. SHOW Fri. 9 a.m. SHOW Sat. 5:45 a.m.

The Hunted (2003) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Benicio Del Toro. Aided by the FBI, a retired combat-trainer searches for a former student who is killing civilians in Oregon. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. ENCORE Fri. 8:04 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 9:57 p.m.

Advertisement

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Tues. 1:30 p.m. SHOW Wed. 2:20 a.m.

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 10:25 p.m. PARMOUNT Wed. 8 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Wed. 2:35 p.m.

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Ewan McGregor. A former police officer comes out of the closet, becomes a con artist, lands in jail, and meets the love of his life. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Thur. 1:30 a.m.

I Spy (2002) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson. A special agent and a boxing champion travel to Budapest, Hungary, to locate an arms dealer and a stealth bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Advertisement

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) ★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. A killer with a hook returns to stalk a young woman and her friends at a tropical island resort. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. SHOW Wed. 4:15 p.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) David Paetkau, Brooke Nevin. A mysterious killer stalks a group of friends who kept an accidental death a secret. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Wed. 5:55 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. STARZ Sun. 7:21 a.m.

Advertisement

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. STARZ Thur. 8:31 a.m.

An Ideal Husband (1999) ★★★ Rupert Everett, Julianne Moore. A devoted womanizer is called upon to help an old friend whose dark secrets threaten his marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Fri. 1:20 p.m.

Important Business (1944) Robert Benchley. A man faces a dilemma on his trip to Washington, D.C. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Tues. 3:23 a.m.

Impostor (2001) ★★ Gary Sinise, Madeleine Stowe. In the year 2079 a federal agent relentlessly pursues a weapons designer suspected of being a deadly clone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:20 p.m.

Advertisement

In Bruges (2008) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson. Two hit men have strange and life-changing experiences while hiding out in the medieval city. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Fri. 4:05 a.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:15 a.m.

In the Bedroom (2001) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tom Wilkinson. A tragedy involving a doctor, his wife and their college-age son reveals the chasm in the relationship. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Wed. Noon

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 4 p.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 9:35 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 1:25 p.m. PARMOUNT Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Inferno (2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. SYFY Mon. 3:27 p.m. SYFY Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Inheritance (2020) Lily Collins, Simon Pegg. A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Fri. 8 p.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. FREE Tues. 11 a.m.

Interstellar (2014) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind’s time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FXX Fri. 11:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) ★★★ George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Wed. 10:32 p.m.

Advertisement

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) ★★★ Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams. San Francisco health inspectors find alien pods are taking over people as they sleep. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

The Invisible Man (2020) ★★★ Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen. After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

The Invisible (2007) ★ Justin Chatwin, Margarita Levieva. After a violent attack, a young man is trapped between the realm of the living and that of the dead, and he must unravel what happened to him or be lost forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Sun. 8:10 a.m. CMAX Fri. 1:05 a.m.

The Iron Lady (2011) ★★ Meryl Streep, Jim Broadbent. Margaret Thatcher breaks through class and gender barriers to become the United Kingdom’s first female prime minister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SHOW Wed. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Ishtar (1987) ★★ Warren Beatty, Dustin Hoffman. Booked in Marrakech, two New York singers stop in Ishtar, meet a beautiful rebel and alarm the CIA. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 9:20 a.m. TMC Thur. 3:10 p.m.

It Happened One Night (1934) ★★★★ Claudette Colbert, Clark Gable. A newsman rides a bus and shares a cabin with a tycoon’s runaway daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 5:15 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. PARMOUNT Wed. 10:35 p.m.

Iverson (2014) Allen Iverson rises from an impoverished childhood to conquer the basketball world as an 11-time NBA All-Star. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Advertisement

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. STARZ Sun. 4:44 a.m.

Advertisement

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Jack Reacher descubre un complot a nivel estatal para culpar a Susan Turner, la antigua jefa de su unidad, de traición al gobierno. Reacher tendrá que sacarla de la cárcel y luchar por limpiar sus nombres. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. STARZ Tues. 10:37 p.m.

The Jesus Rolls (2019) John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale. Hours after his release from prison, Jesus Quintana pairs up with fellow misfits Petey and Marie for a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. SHOW Wed. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Jexi (2019) ★ Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp. A man’s new cellphone turns into a technological nightmare when the artificial intelligence program becomes obsessed with him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. SHOW Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Jiminy Glick in Lalawood (2004) ★★ Martin Short, Jan Hooks. A celebrity interviewer and his wife become tangled in a murder mystery involving a boozy actress, her family and her publicist. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Mon. 6:25 p.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. 8:30 a.m. HBO Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

John Tucker Must Die (2006) ★ Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush. Three popular gals from different cliques join forces for revenge after discovering that the school stud is stringing them along. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Tues. 1:55 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BBCA Sun. 5:45 p.m. BBCA Sun. 9:31 p.m. BBCA Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Ben Miller. Johnny English springs back into action when a hacker reveals the identities of undercover agents in Britain. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Wed. 8 a.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Mon. 4 p.m. HBO Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:50 p.m.

Julie & Julia (2009) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Amy Adams. A woman in Queens, N.Y., sets a deadline of one year to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s famous cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Wed. 5:55 p.m. TMC Fri. 9 a.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sat. 11 a.m. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. PARMOUNT Mon. 6:30 p.m. PARMOUNT Mon. 9:45 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. SHOW Sun. 9 a.m.

Kate & Leopold (2001) ★★★ Meg Ryan, Hugh Jackman. A Manhattan woman falls in love with the 19th-century Duke of Albany who has stepped through a time portal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Keeping the Faith (2000) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Edward Norton. A rabbi and a priest, lifelong friends, each fall for a childhood friend when she comes back to town. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMAX Tues. 6:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Kicking & Screaming (2005) ★★ Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall. A vitamin salesman and his overly competitive father go head-to-head as coaches of children’s rival soccer teams. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TRU Sat. 10 a.m.

Killers (2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. LIFE Fri. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Killing Streets (1991) ★ Michael Paré, Lorenzo Lamas. The twin brother of a supposedly dead Marine captain goes to Beirut to see for himself. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:33 a.m.

Kind Lady (1935) ★★★ Aline MacMahon, Basil Rathbone. An Englishwoman is drugged and blackmailed for being kind to a stranger in her home. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Mon. 6:05 p.m. ENCORE Tues. 6:33 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 9:43 a.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. SHOW Mon. 5:05 a.m. TMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sat. 6 a.m.

The Kitchen (2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Knuckle City (2019) Bongile Mantsai, Sivuyile Ngesi. A fading boxer’s quest for redemption endangers himself and his family. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 6:30 p.m. TNT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Wed. 11 a.m.

The Ladykillers (2004) ★★ Tom Hanks, Irma P. Hall. Five thieves try to kill an old woman after she learns about their elaborate heist. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:25 a.m. CMAX Tues. 1:05 a.m.

Las cariñosas (1953) Silvia Pinal, Lilia del Valle. Tres mujeres descubren que poseen un extraño poder que obliga a todos los hombres a hacer lo que ellas desean. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. OVA Fri. 4 p.m. OVA Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Last Chance Harvey (2008) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson. Love blooms unexpectedly between an unemployed jingle writer and a prickly British government worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Mon. 4:50 p.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sun. 3:15 p.m.

The Last Hurrah (1958) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Jeffrey Hunter. An aging New England politician struggles to maintain his position as mayor in a hard-fought and questionable campaign. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Last Movie Star (2017) Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter. An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him on a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 11:10 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:10 p.m.

Laura (1944) ★★★ Gene Tierney, Dana Andrews. An arrogant New York columnist taunts a detective obsessed with a slain woman’s portrait. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. PARMOUNT Tues. 8 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. E Fri. 8:30 p.m. E Sat. 5 p.m.

Legend (1985) ★★ Tom Cruise, Mia Sara. Elves and a woodland boy save a princess and a unicorn from the Lord of Darkness and his goblins. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. OVA Fri. 9 p.m. OVA Sat. 7 a.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sun. 9 p.m. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 11 a.m.

Let’s Go to Prison (2006) ★ Dax Shepard, Will Arnett. After learning that the son of the judge who put him away is in jail, an ex-con gets himself sent back to prison so he can make the man’s life miserable. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. CMAX Sat. 11:10 p.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Thur. 3 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. WGN Sun. 10 a.m.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Sat. 9 a.m.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) ★★★ Noah Wyle, Gabrielle Anwar. An adventurer and a brilliant archaeologist use a map to search for the fabled mines of King Solomon. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Life on the Line (2015) ★ John Travolta, Kate Bosworth. A Texas lineman and his crew risk their lives to keep the electrical grid running during a deadly storm. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Tues. 12:55 p.m.

Like Mike (2002) ★★ Lil’ Bow Wow, Morris Chestnut. A 14-year-old orphan becomes an NBA basketball player after he finds a pair of magic sneakers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Tues. 4 p.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Fri. 7:35 a.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. STARZ Mon. 5:56 a.m. STARZ Mon. 2:32 p.m.

Advertisement

Live by Night (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana. In 1920s Boston, outlaw Joe Coughlin makes a dangerous enemy when he steals a powerful mob boss’s money and his best girl. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. CMAX Sun. 8 p.m. CMAX Fri. 9:55 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sat. 11 p.m.

LOL (2012) ★ Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore. A teenager tries to deal with the pressures of high-school romance and friendship while dodging her overprotective mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMAX Thur. 8 p.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. COM Sun. 5:30 p.m. MTV Mon. 8 a.m. MTV Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Looper (2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. STARZ Tues. 11:15 a.m. STARZ Tues. 6:57 p.m.

Losing Ground (1982) ★★ Bill Gunn, Seret Scott. A philosophy professor prides herself on being liberal but is jealous of her artist husband’s gorgeous model. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Lost in America (1985) ★★★ Albert Brooks, Julie Hagerty. Two West Coast yuppies sell everything, buy a huge motor home and set out to do some real living. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Sun. 8 p.m. VH1 Mon. 5 p.m.

Love & Mercy (2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces Pet Sounds and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Fri. 3:55 p.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 2 p.m.

Love at First Glance (2017) Amy Smart, Adrian Grenier. After being dumped by her fiance for not being adventurous enough, a woman sets out to prove him wrong by tracking down the handsome stranger she just met on the subway. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Mon. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Love at Sea (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. An event planner aboard a cruise ship butts heads with a rookie cruise director. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Wed. 8 p.m.

Love Happens (2009) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Jennifer Aniston. The possibility of a new romance leads a self-help guru to the realization that he has never truly confronted his wife’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. OVA Mon. 10:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 6 p.m.

Love in Winterland (2020) Italia Ricci, Chad Michael Murray. Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Sun. 3 p.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Love Struck Café (2017) Sarah Jane Morris, Andrew W. Walker. An aspiring architect gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she’s chosen to develop her home town’s lake into an entertainment complex. Unfortunately, to complete the project, she must convince a lifelong friend to leave her family’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 3 p.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 4 p.m.

Love Under the Rainbow (2019) Jodie Sweetin, David Haydn-Jones. A grade school teacher unwillingly finds herself falling for a widowed architect whose daughter is a new student in her class. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HALL Sat. 9 a.m.

Love, Fall & Order (2019) Erin Cahill, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Love’s Abiding Joy (2006) ★★ Erin Cottrell, Logan Bartholomew. Tragedy tests the faith and love of a family of pioneers as they carve out a life on the frontier. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Loving Couples (1964) Harriet Andersson, Gunnel Lindblom. Three pregnant women in a Scandinavian hospital have different views about the impending births of their babies. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMAX Fri. 7:47 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. NICK Sun. 6 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Thur. 9 p.m. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Magnificent Obsession (1954) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson. A guilt-stricken playboy becomes a physician to atone for his role in the death of a woman’s husband and the accident that led to her blindness. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Magnum Force (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Hal Holbrook. Inspector Dirty Harry Callahan links vigilante killings to the San Francisco Police Department. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. OVA Sun. 9 p.m. OVA Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. STARZ Tues. 9:25 a.m. STARZ Wed. 4:38 a.m. STARZ Wed. 8:11 p.m.

Advertisement

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sat. 1 p.m. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. As a woman tries to reintroduce her lover’s traumatized nieces to a normal life, disturbing questions and occurrences suggest that a supernatural presence has followed the girls to her home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. SYFY Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Man Hunt (1933) ★★ Junior Durkin, Charlotte Henry. A small-town boy realizes his dream of becoming a detective. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Tues. 4:15 a.m.

The Man in the Barn (1937) Narrated by Carey Wilson. A man claims to be John Wilkes Booth and that he survived the fire that supposedly killed him. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Mon. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Mientras lucha con las repercusiones de su origen y sus habilidades extraordinarias, el joven Clark Kent debe convertirse en un héroe y salvar a las personas que ama de una grave amenaza. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m.

Man of the House (2005) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cedric the Entertainer. A taciturn Texas Ranger goes under cover as a coach to protect a group of college cheerleaders who witnessed a murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Fri. 11:38 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 6:17 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 6:17 a.m.

A Man to Remember (1938) ★★ Edward Ellis, Anne Shirley. Impoverished physician and widower John Doc Abbott spends his life serving both the poor and rich alike. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

The Man With the Golden Arm (1955) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Eleanor Parker. A dried-out heroin addict returns to his wife and card dealing in Chicago. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Mon. 2:20 p.m.

Margin Call (2011) ★★★ Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany. When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players at an investment firm take extreme measures to control the damage. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:25 a.m.

El mariachi canta (1962) Luis Aguilar, Lucha Villa. La rivalidad y los celos entre dos mariachis, uno integrado por mujeres y el otro integrado por hombres. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Marley (2012) ★★★ Bob Marley. The life story of musician, revolutionary and legend Bob Marley, from the early days to international superstardom. Features rare footage, performances and interviews. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SHOW Fri. 4:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Marrying Mr. Darcy (2018) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. Since Elizabeth, who is a down-to-earth high school teacher, and Donovan, a reserved New York businessman, are so different, their trip to the altar is lively and unpredictable. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Sun. 11 a.m.

Marshall (2017) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad. Young Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP. He teams up with lawyer Sam Friedman to defend Joseph Spell, a black chauffeur who’s employer accuses him of sexual assault and attempted murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. SHOW Mon. 4:30 p.m. SHOW Fri. 7 a.m. SHOW Fri. 8 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s All Around the Town (2002) ★★ Nastassja Kinski, Kim Schraner. A collegian with multiple personalities is accused of murdering a handsome English professor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. OVA Fri. 11 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. ENCORE Tues. 6:15 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 12:43 p.m. ENCORE Sun. 4:08 a.m.

Advertisement

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Freedom fighters use extraordinary skills and weaponry to revolt against machines. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Mon. 3 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. A computer hacker joins forces with rebel warriors to battle a malevolent cyberintelligence. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Mon. Noon AMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Max (2015) ★★ Josh Wiggins, Lauren Graham. The family of a fallen Marine adopts his traumatized service dog, giving both the four-legged veteran and a troubled teen the chance to heal. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TNT Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. SHOW Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Mechanic (1972) ★★ Charles Bronson, Jan-Michael Vincent. A master hit man teaches the trade to an eager young man who idolizes him. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:20 a.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m. FX Mon. Noon

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Mon. 8 p.m. VH1 Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. STARZ Mon. 10:19 a.m. STARZ Fri. 2:42 p.m.

Advertisement

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. STARZ Sun. 3:25 p.m. STARZ Mon. Noon STARZ Fri. 4:23 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

El mexicano feo (1984) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Dos organilleros viven en la misma vecindad, ambos muy diferentes: uno irresponsable y borracho, otro serio y juicioso. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

México de noche (1968) Valentín Trujillo, Olga Breeskin. Dos pandillas callejeras se disputan la primacía, lo cual les dará control del contrabando de drogas y joyas robadas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Midnight Alibi (1934) ★ Richard Barthelmess, Ann Dvorak. An old spinster lies to save a nightclub gambler accused of killing a mobster. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Fri. 1 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. SHOW Mon. 12:45 p.m. SHOW Tues. 12:30 p.m. SHOW Fri. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. SHOW Sun. 11:10 a.m. SHOW Fri. 5:35 p.m.

Miracle at St. Anna (2008) ★★ Derek Luke, Michael Ealy. During World War II, members of an all-black unit become trapped behind enemy lines after saving the life of an Italian boy. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 12:51 p.m.

Miracles for Sale (1939) ★★ Robert Young, Florence Rice. A maker of illusions for magicians protects an ingenue likely to be murdered. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. ENCORE Sun. 9 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 9:41 a.m. ENCORE Fri. 2:56 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Mississippi Burning (1988) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe. Two FBI agents face racism while investigating the disappearance of three civil rights activists in 1964 Mississippi. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:55 a.m.

Mississippi Grind (2015) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Ben Mendelsohn. Convinced that his newfound friend is a good-luck charm, a gambling addict takes the man on a road trip to a high-stakes poker game in New Orleans. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 11:35 p.m.

Mo’ Money (1992) ★★ Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two brothers go shopping with stolen credit cards and land in a scam linked to murder. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Fri. 2:48 a.m.

Advertisement

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Mon. 8:30 p.m. OVA Tues. 4 p.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. STARZ Thur. 1:59 a.m. STARZ Thur. 12:01 p.m.

A Most Violent Year (2014) ★★★ Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain. In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant violence, corruption and decay that threaten his family and his business. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. SHOW Tues. 4 a.m. SHOW Thur. 9 a.m.

Movie Pests (1944) Narrated by Pete Smith. Annoying and inconsiderate people make it impossible to enjoy a film. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Moving (1988) ★★ Richard Pryor, Beverly Todd. A yuppie loses his job in New Jersey and moves his wife and family to Boise, Idaho. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. ENCORE Sun. 1:47 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Wed. 6 p.m. CMAX Sat. 2 p.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

A Murder in Mansfield (2017) Collier Landry. When a man was 12-years-old, his father murdered his mother and buried her under the floorboards of their home in Mansfield, Ohio. Now, he returns to face the haunting effect that his mother’s killing has had on his life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. ID Sun. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

My Bloody Valentine (1981) ★★ Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier. Friends defy the rules of a legendary murderer and discover he is real when they start celebrating Valentine’s Day. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:40 a.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 11 a.m.

My Secret Valentine (2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

My Summer Prince (2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Tues. 4 p.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:03 a.m.

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m.

Napoleoncito (1964) Julio Alemán, Angélica María. Un hombre de baja estatura sufre las burlas de sus compañeros de trabajo y él presume de conquistar a una famosa actriz. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Nate and Hayes (1983) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Michael O’Keefe. A swashbuckler recalls from prison how he and a missionary rescued a damsel from pirates. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College at Sea (2006) Gable Carr, Patrick Casey. College students take a chaotic cruise on a ship containing a priceless stolen jewel. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Fri. 3 p.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Tues. 6:30 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. SHOW Tues. 6:15 a.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. SHOW Wed. 4:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Nature of Love (2020) Emilie Ullerup, Christopher Russell. City girl Katie, who is supposed write a magazine feature on a glamping resort, faces her fears by trying the camp’s activities with a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HALL Wed. 4 p.m.

The Negotiator (1998) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. OVA Thur. 4 p.m.

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Never Back Down (2008) ★ Djimon Hounsou, Sean Faris. A rebellious teenager learns to fight from a veteran of mixed martial arts after joining an underground fight club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Sun. 2:05 p.m.

Next of Kin (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Liam Neeson. A Chicago policeman and his Kentucky hills brother hunt a mob enforcer for killing another brother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. OVA Sat. 5 p.m.

Nick Carter, Master Detective (1939) ★★ Walter Pidgeon, Rita Johnson. Private eye Nick Carter romances a stewardess and busts a foreign spy ring. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Tues. 5:30 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Wed. 11:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Night of the Living Dead (1990) ★★ Tony Todd, Patricia Tallman. People hide in a farmhouse from carnivorous walking corpses revived by who knows what. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. SHOW Thur. 1 p.m. SHOW Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Ninotchka (1939) ★★★★ Greta Garbo, Melvyn Douglas. A playboy charms a Russian envoy sent to fetch three wayward comrades in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

The Ninth Gate (1999) ★★ Johnny Depp, Frank Langella. A rare-book broker, hired by a wealthy collector, discovers his latest find may hold the key to summoning Satan. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:30 a.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Wed. 8 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 9:41 a.m.

Advertisement

No Strings Attached (2011) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher. After sex enters the equation, two lifelong friends make a pact to keep their relationship purely physical. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:15 a.m.

Nobody Lives Forever (1946) ★★ John Garfield, Geraldine Fitzgerald. A con-man war hero falls in love with a young California widow he planned to fleece. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 1:45 p.m.

La noche del halcón (1968) Andrés García, David Reynoso. Un rudo pistolero retirado tiene problemas con su hijo adoptivo, cuando este se enamora de la misma mujer que él ama. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Northanger Abbey (2007) Felicity Jones, JJ Feild. A young woman meets the love of her life while on holiday in Bath, England. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KOCE Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. STARZ Sat. 12:10 p.m.

The November Man (2014) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Luke Bracey. An ex-CIA agent comes out of retirement to protect a valuable witness and soon learns that now he is the target of his former friend and protege. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. SUND Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Mon. 5 p.m. FX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

O

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

October Kiss (2015) Ashley Williams, Sam Jaeger. After being hired as a nanny by a widowed, work-obsessed man, Poppy teaches the family that unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences are the most important things in life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sat. 11 p.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

El ojo de vidrio (1969) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. La vida de unos jóvenes, que después de ser maltratados y torturados por la dictadura porfirista, incluso sacándoles los ojos y asesinando al padre de uno de ellos, toman venganza y luchan en nombre de la revolución mexicana y de la libertad. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Once Upon a Prince (2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 6 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. STARZ Fri. 6:40 a.m.

One Winter Weekend (2018) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Burned out on dating, Cara, a magazine writer, decides to go on a dating detox. She plans a ski getaway with her best friend, but the resort mistakenly double-books them with two eligible men, including Ben, an entrepreneur. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Thur. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Open Range (2003) ★★★ Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner. Cattle herdsmen unite to battle a ruthless rancher and his henchmen in 1882. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:03 a.m.

Open Season (2006) ★★ Voices of Martin Lawrence, Ashton Kutcher. Animated. Stranded in the wilderness, a mule deer and a domesticated bear try to make their way back to the safety of a town preserve before a hunter catches them. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. ENCORE Sat. 8 a.m.

Open Season 2 (2008) ★★ Voices of Mike Epps, Joel McHale. Animated. Animals band together to rescue a kidnapped dachshund from a group of domesticated pets. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Advertisement

The Operative (2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Mon. 3:05 a.m.

Our Brand Is Crisis (2015) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Billy Bob Thornton. After coming out of self-imposed retirement, an American political consultant must outwit a rival strategist to get a Bolivian presidential candidate elected. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMAX Thur. 9 a.m.

Our Idiot Brother (2011) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks. Following his release from jail, a well-meaning but dimwitted slacker wreaks havoc with his three sisters’ carefully structured lives. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Wed. 6:26 a.m. STARZ Wed. 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. 8 p.m. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:20 p.m.

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

P.S. I Love You (2007) ★★ Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler. A grieving widow receives a series of messages that her husband left to encourage her to establish a new life and ease the loss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Tues. 11 p.m.

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m.

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Painted Veil (1934) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Herbert Marshall. A doctor takes his wife with him to fight cholera in China after catching her with another guy. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Sat. 6:31 p.m.

The Paper (1994) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Glenn Close. Two New York tabloid editors come to blows over a front-page story that may be true for only a day. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Thur. 5:05 a.m.

Papillon (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek. The epic story of Henri Papillon Charrière, framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an alliance with counterfeiter Louis Dega to finance his escape. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. STARZ Tues. 7:09 a.m.

Advertisement

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:50 p.m. EPIX Sun. 2:05 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 5 p.m.

A Passage to India (1984) ★★★ Judy Davis, Peggy Ashcroft. Adela Quested and Mrs. Moore tour 1920s India with a native doctor. (PG) 2 hrs. 43 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m. FX Thur. 11 a.m.

Patriots Day (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon. In the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings, police Sgt. Tommy Saunders, FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers and Commissioner Ed Davis join survivors, first responders and other investigators in a race against time to find the suspects. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. KTTV Mon. 8 p.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) ★★ Kevin James, Jayma Mays. When crooks shut down a suburban New Jersey shopping mall, a security officer must find his inner policeman to save the day. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

Pavarotti (2019) ★★★ Bono. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Mon. 1 p.m. TMC Sat. 8 a.m. TMC Sun. 5 a.m.

Advertisement

The Peacemaker (1997) ★★ George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. ENCORE Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Mon. 9:10 a.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:55 a.m. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

People Will Talk (1951) ★★★ Cary Grant, Jeanne Crain. A doctor’s unconventional theories of medicine and relationship with a young student place his reputation in jeopardy. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells (2018) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. After their wedding venue reserves the wrong date, Nick and Molly have six weeks to plan the wedding of their dreams. Things get even more complicated when Steven, who once left Molly at the altar, comes back into her life with a business offer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Mon. 8 p.m.

Perfect Stranger (2007) ★★ Halle Berry, Bruce Willis. A reporter crosses paths with a powerful executive when she goes under cover in cyberspace and the workplace to investigate a friend’s unsolved murder. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. STARZ Mon. 8:58 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the All-Star Assassin (1989) ★★ Raymond Burr, Shari Belafonte. Lawyer Mason takes the case of an injured hockey player accused of killing a sports tycoon. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Perry Mason: The Case of the Avenging Ace (1988) ★★ Raymond Burr, Patty Duke. Told of a new witness, lawyer Mason defends a military officer he sentenced for murder as a judge. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Sun. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Desperate Deception (1990) ★★ Raymond Burr, Marcy Walker. Lawyer Mason defends an embassy Marine officer accused of killing a Nazi war criminal in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Sun. 9 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Fatal Fashion (1991) ★★ Raymond Burr, Valerie Harper. Lawyer Mason defends Della Street’s friend for the murder of a fashion-magazine editor hated by many. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Mon. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Fatal Framing (1992) ★★ Raymond Burr, Jane Carr. Lawyer Mason defends a photographer for killing an artist who supposedly died five years before. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Tues. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Perry Mason: The Case of the Heartbroken Bride (1992) ★★ Raymond Burr, Ronny Cox. Wedding guest Mason picks up a client when the rock-star bride is found kneeling beside a corpse. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HMM Thur. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Lady in the Lake (1988) ★★ Raymond Burr, David Hasselhoff. Lawyer Mason finds a conspiracy around a man accused of killing his missing heiress wife. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Sun. 11 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Lethal Lesson (1989) ★★ Raymond Burr, Brian Keith. Mason relunctantly defends a law student for the murder of another student whose father Mason knows. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Sun. 1 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Musical Murder (1989) ★★ Raymond Burr, Debbie Reynolds. Lawyer Mason hires an ex-client to help defend a stage manager accused of killing a director. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Perry Mason: The Case of the Poisoned Pen (1990) ★★ Raymond Burr, Cindy Williams. Lawyer Mason defends a writer accused of killing her mystery-writer ex-husband at a cocktail party. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HMM Sun. 7 p.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Reckless Romeo (1992) ★★★ Raymond Burr, Geraldo Rivera. Lawyer Mason defends an actress named in the kiss-and-tell memoir of a tabloid-TV host found slain. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. HMM Wed. 9 a.m.

Perry Mason: The Case of the Skin-Deep Scandal (1993) ★★ Raymond Burr, Morgan Fairchild. Mason defends the husband of a cosmetics tycoon found slain on the eve of her anti-aging cream’s debut. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HMM Fri. 9 a.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Sun. 2:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Phantom Raiders (1940) ★★ Walter Pidgeon, Donald Meek. Detective Nick Carter interrupts his Central American vacation to track down a gang of saboteurs. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 a.m.

The Pick-Up Artist (1987) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Robert Downey Jr. A New York playboy finds a way to impress a girl set on getting her gambling father out of debt. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. ENCORE Sun. 3:19 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 3:16 a.m.

The Pip From Pittsburg (1931) Charley Chase, Thelma Todd. A disheveled man goes on a blind date with a beauty. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Mon. 5:15 p.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FREE Wed. 8:30 p.m. FREE Thur. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Playing Around (1930) ★ Alice White, Chester Morris. A stenographer from the Bronx dumps her hardworking boyfriend to date a smooth criminal. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Playmobil: The Movie (2019) ★ Voices of Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman. Live action/animated. Magically transported to the fantastical world of Playmobil, a teen joins forces with a bumbling secret agent and an adventurous truck driver to save her captive brother from an evil emperor. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Sun. 8:45 a.m. STARZ Thur. 6:23 p.m.

Pleasantville (1998) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels. A shy suburban teen and his sister are transported into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. ENCORE Mon. 1:33 p.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. SHOW Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Pony Express Days (1940) George Reeves, David Bruce. A young Buffalo Bill Cody joins the newly-formed Pony Express as a station hand and replaces the regular rider when he is shot by Southern sympathizer. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Tues. 3:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Pool Boy Nightmare (2020) Jessica Morris, Ellie Darcey-Alden. Rejected by an older woman, a young pool cleaner seduces her unsuspecting daughter in a twisted game of revenge. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Mon. 2:04 a.m. LIFE Sat. Noon

Por mis pistolas (1968) Cantinflas, Isela Vega. Un farmaceuta se marcha a un pueblo del Oeste para hacerse cargo de una mina que heredó de su abuelo. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:15 p.m.

Postcards From the Edge (1990) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine. A drug-detoxed Hollywood actress moves in with her boozing actress mother. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. KCET Fri. 10:30 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Precious (2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo’Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 3 a.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. On an alien planet, a mercenary and his ragtag band of fighters struggle to survive against an onslaught of fearsome warriors who hunt them for sport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Fri. 1 a.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Premium Rush (2012) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon. A bike messenger’s last delivery of the day turns into a life-or-death chase through Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Sat. 7:28 a.m. STARZ Sat. 11:36 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. FREE Thur. 8:30 p.m. FREE Fri. 11 a.m.

Primal Rage (2018) Andrew Joseph Montgomery, Casey Gagliardi. Deep in the Pacific Northwest, Ashley and Max Carr become lost in a forest where a mysterious creature dwells. They soon find themselves in a fierce fight for survival against a terrifying beast that may be the legendary Bigfoot. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sat. 11 p.m. TMC Sun. 2:50 a.m.

El profe (1970) Cantinflas, Marga López. Un profesor tiene problemas y Cantinflas lo ayuda a mantener su trabajo, así los dos empiezan una buena amistad. (NR) 2 hrs. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. OVA Thur. 10 p.m. OVA Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 6:25 p.m.

Prometheus (2012) ★★ Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender. A clue to mankind’s origins leads a team of explorers to deep space, where they must fight a terrifying battle to save the future of the human race. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Mon. 6:50 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Psycho Sister-in-Law (2020) Andrea Bowen, Lydia Hearst. A woman hatches a devious scheme to claim a family inheritance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Public Pays (1936) A dairy producer holds out against racketeers who are trying to control the price of milk. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. ENCORE Tues. 2:02 p.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Thur. 9:45 p.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

QT8: The First Eight (2019) Michael Madsen, Christoph Waltz. From Reservoir Dogs to The Hateful Eight, actors and collaborators examine the first eight films from acclaimed director/screenwriter Quentin Tarantino. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. STARZ Mon. 11:53 p.m.

Advertisement

Queen & Slim (2019) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith. Slim and Queen’s first date takes an unexpected turn when one shoots a policeman during a routine traffic stop. Now labeled cop killers in the media, the unwitting outlaws feel that they have no choice but to go on the run and evade the law. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Rachel and the Stranger (1948) ★★★ Loretta Young, William Holden. A frontier widower treats his bride like a servant, until a passing stranger pays her attention. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. PARMOUNT Sat. 10:50 a.m. PARMOUNT Sat. 7 p.m.

The Rain People (1969) ★★ James Caan, Shirley Knight. A pregnant runaway housewife picks up a brain-damaged ex-football hero. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 2:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Voices of Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm. Animated. A Parisian rat who enjoys fine food lives beneath a famous restaurant and longs to be a great chef. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. DISN Sun. 7 p.m. DISN Mon. 5 p.m. FREE Sat. 9:15 p.m.

The Raven (2012) ★★ John Cusack, Luke Evans. In 19th-century Baltimore, Edgar Allan Poe and a detective hunt a serial killer who is basing his grisly crimes on Poe’s stories. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. SHOW Thur. 11:05 a.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMAX Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. SHOW Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Red Beard (1965) ★★★ Toshirô Mifune, Yûzô Kayama. An elderly doctor guides a rebellious young doctor in 19th-century Japan. (NR) 3 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Red Dawn (2012) ★ Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. After foreign troops seize control of an American town, a group of young people takes refuge in the surrounding woods and launches guerrilla attacks against the enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 8:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Redcon-1 (2018) Oris Erhuero, Carlos Gallardo. After a deadly viral outbreak, an elite squad of special forces soldiers must infiltrate a quarantine zone to rescue a scientist who holds the only cure to save mankind. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Remember (2015) ★★ Christopher Plummer, Martin Landau. With help from a fellow Holocaust survivor, a widower who struggles with memory loss embarks on a cross-country odyssey to find the former Nazi responsible for the deaths of their family members. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Repeat Performance (1947) ★★ Joan Leslie, Louis Hayward. A Broadway star kills her husband on New Year’s Eve, then eerily gets her wish to live the year over. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. FX Thur. 1:30 p.m. FX Fri. 10 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards. College freshmen Skolnick and Gilbert form their own fraternity for computer-whiz misfits. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Mon. 2:25 a.m.

Richard Jewell (2019) ★★★ Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell. During the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, security guard Richard Jewell discovers an incendiary device in Centennial Park. Hailed as a hero who saved lives, Jewell’s own life starts to unravel when the FBI names him the prime suspect in the bombing. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Advertisement

The Ring (2002) ★★ Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay. A call girl helps a Princeton applicant turn his home into a one-night brothel. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. SHOW Mon. 8:15 a.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story (2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Mon. 11 a.m.

A River Called Titas (1973) Fakrul Hasan Bairagi, Narain Chakraborty. Various tragedies befall a mother and son in a Bengali fishing village. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Advertisement

River of No Return (1954) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Marilyn Monroe. A farmer and his son raft Rockies rapids with a gold-rush gambler’s girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. SHOW Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Roadkill (2011) ★★ Diarmuid Noyes, Kacey Barnfield. A gigantic predatory bird stalks two siblings and a group of friends in the wilderness. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. SYFY Wed. 4 a.m.

Roaring Guns (1944) Robert Shayne, Virginia Patton. Farmers clash with miners when runoff from water pressure mining destroys their farms. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. ENCORE Sun. 10:47 p.m. ENCORE Mon. 3:41 p.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:50 p.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:45 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Wed. 10:18 a.m.

Rollerball (2002) ★ Chris Klein, Jean Reno. A businessman wants to see more violence in a dangerous sport where athletes already risk their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Rollerball (1975) ★★★ James Caan, John Houseman. A corporate dictator tries to oust the star player of a brutal 21st-century spectator sport. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Romance in the Air (2020) Cindy Busby, Torrance Coombs. A woman gets a chance at happiness when she returns home and reunites with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. HALL Tues. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Rome in Love (2019) Italia Ricci, Peter Porte. An actress’s dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of Roman Holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 2 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) ★★★★ Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes. A pregnant woman’s husband and their satanic neighbors want her baby to be the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. CMAX Wed. 8 p.m.

Royal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Royally Ever After (2018) Fiona Gubelmann, Torrance Coombs. A teacher learns that her boyfriend is actually the prince of a small country called St. Ives. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. HALL Sat. 1 p.m.

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Sun. 2:05 p.m.

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:35 a.m.

S

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. SHOW Tues. 6 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. NICK Fri. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Safe (2012) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert John Burke. A cage fighter protects a 12-year-old math prodigy from mobsters and corrupt cops, who are all prepared to kill for the priceless numerical code she carries in her head. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Safe Haven (2013) ★★ Josh Duhamel, Julianne Hough. Dark secrets intrude on the blossoming romance between a widowed merchant and a new arrival in a small North Carolina town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. POP Sat. 10:25 a.m.

Sailing Into Love (2019) Leah Renee, Chris McNally. A biology teacher juggles her duties as bridesmaid to three friends, as well as teaching a summer enrichment class at her favorite place in the world. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Fri. 4 p.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. A Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. SYFY Sun. 6:30 p.m. USA Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. ENCORE Sat. 11:01 p.m.

Saving Silverman (2001) ★ Jason Biggs, Steve Zahn. Two dimwits concoct a scheme to prevent their friend from marrying a coldhearted and conniving woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. ENCORE Tues. 8:28 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 4:40 p.m.

The Scapegoat (2012) ★★ Matthew Rhys, Eileen Atkins. An unemployed teacher meets his exact double in a British pub and becomes sucked into the man’s wrecked life. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. OVA Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Scent of a Woman (1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Chris O’Donnell. A blind ex-colonel takes his preppie guide on a lust-for-life trip to New York. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. SHOW Mon. 10 a.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Thur. 1:20 p.m.

Scoop (2006) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Woody Allen. An American journalism student falls for a British aristocrat, as she and a magician hunt a killer in London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMAX Thur. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges. A jockey, an automobile magnate and a trainer lead a racehorse to glory during the Great Depression. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. SHOW Sat. 9 a.m. SHOW Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Season for Love (2018) Autumn Reeser, Marc Blucas. At her daughter’s urging, a woman signs up for her town’s annual barbecue competition, where she runs into her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Tues. 6 p.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Thur. Noon

The Secret Ingredient (2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. HALL Sun. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020) Carrie Wampler, Brianne Davis. A woman realizes she’s in grave danger after becoming a surrogate mother to a dark and twisted Hollywood star. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 8 p.m. LIFE Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Secrets in the Woods (2020) Brittany Underwood, Taylor Frey. A woman discovers a horrifying secret about her boyfriend’s father during a romantic getaway in the woods. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 4 p.m.

Seems Like Old Times (1980) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn. A writer mixed up in a bank robbery seeks help from his ex-wife, who’s now wed to the district attorney. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Fri. 6:18 a.m.

Serenata en México (1956) Rosita Quintana, Luis Aguilar. Un dueto de cantantes rancheros se enamoran, pero se separan cuando uno de ellos es contratado como solista. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Serendipity (2001) ★★ John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale. A man and a woman try to find each other after spending one night together 10 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FREE Tues. Noon

Sergeant York (1941) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Walter Brennan. A Tennessean becomes one of World War I’s most decorated heroes by single-handedly capturing a German position. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Sat. 2:30 p.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: Wedding for One (2010) ★★ Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. An aspiring mystery writer tests her sleuthing skills when her friend’s fiance disappears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OVA Mon. Noon

Advertisement

The Shadow (1994) ★★ Alec Baldwin, John Lone. Dashing Lamont Cranston’s alter ego battles a villain named Shiwan Khan in 1930s Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:20 p.m.

The Shaggy Dog (2006) ★★ Tim Allen, Robert Downey Jr. A workaholic prosecutor becomes infected with an experimental serum that turns him into a canine at unexpected times. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. FREE Sat. Noon

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMAX Mon. 11:10 p.m.

The Shallows (2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada. Stranded on a giant rock 200 yards from shore, an injured surfer must fight for her life as a great white shark circles her in its feeding ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. FX Sun. 8 a.m. FX Mon. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

She Hate Me (2004) ★★ Anthony Mackie, Kerry Washington. Fired from his corporate job, a man agrees to impregnate his ex-fiancee and a slew of lesbians for money. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TMC Tues. 2:05 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. E Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. Shrek and friends set out to find Fiona’s slacker cousin, Artie, and bring him back to rule the land of Far, Far Away. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TBS Sat. 3 p.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. CMAX Tues. 10:35 a.m. CMAX Sun. 4:23 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. OVA Wed. 4 p.m. OVA Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Sun. 10 a.m. AMC Mon. 3:42 a.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. OVA Wed. 9:30 p.m. OVA Thur. 1 p.m. OVA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

A Simple Plan (1998) ★★★ Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton. A Minnesotan, his dimwitted brother and his brother’s redneck friend find and decide to keep $4 million. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. STARZ Wed. 2:33 a.m.

Sinfidelity (2020) Jade Tailor, Aidan Bristow. A one-night stand turns into a living nightmare when a married woman becomes the target of an obsessive and murderous stalker. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. 8 p.m. LIFE Mon. 12:01 p.m. LIFE Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. OWN Fri. 8 p.m. OWN Fri. 10:30 p.m. OWN Sun. 1 a.m.

6 Souls (2010) ★ Julianne Moore, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. Dr. Cara Harding, a skeptical psychiatrist, is introduced to a patient who consistently assumes the personalities of murder victims. Cara’s work with him puts her and her daughter Sammy at risk of becoming victims themselves. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. ENCORE Fri. 4:22 a.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment. A child psychologist tries to help a boy who is traumatized by visitations from troubled spirits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Fri. 11:05 a.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:40 a.m. EPIX Thur. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Sky Murder (1940) ★★ Walter Pidgeon, Donald Meek. Detective Nick Carter tries to help a refugee who is being blackmailed by Nazis. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 8 a.m.

Smash Your Baggage (1932) Porters perform in a train station to raise money for an injured colleague. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SHOW Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Snitch (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper. To save his teenage son from an unjust prison sentence, a businessman makes a deal with a U.S. attorney to infiltrate a dangerous drug cartel and become an informant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. A Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

So You Want to Be a Detective (1948) George O’Hanlon, Narrated by Art Gilmore. Joe McDoakes imagines he’s investigating a murder case. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Mon. 6:45 p.m.

So You Want to Play the Piano (1956) George O’Hanlon. Joe McDoakes tries to impress his wife by learning how to play the piano. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Tues. 3:49 a.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Mon. 5:05 a.m.

Somewhere (2010) ★★★ Stephen Dorff, Elle Fanning. A roguish actor has to re-examine his life of excesses when he gets an unexpected visit from his young daughter. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Wed. 3:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Sorority Secrets (2020) Brytnee Ratledge, Elisabetta Fantone. A college student finds herself in grave danger after joining an elite sorority that doubles as an escort service. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sat. 10:03 p.m. LIFE Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. BET Thur. 5:30 p.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Animated. Kyle, Stan and Cartman orchestrate a resistance to an imminent war between Canada and the United States. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. IFC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

Sparkle (2012) ★★ Jordin Sparks, Whitney Houston. In 1968 Detroit, a musical prodigy tries to balance romance with the new challenges life brings, as she and her sisters struggle for Motown stardom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. ENCORE Thur. 7:40 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. ENCORE Mon. 1:12 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 11:28 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 8 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. ENCORE Tues. 11:51 a.m. ENCORE Tues. 8 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 3:39 a.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sun. 5 p.m. FX Mon. 2 p.m.

Spring Breakers (2012) ★★★ James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens. Four college friends are arrested after robbing a restaurant to fund their spring-break trip. They land in more trouble when a drug and arms dealer bails them out to do some dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. SHOW Tues. 2:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A boy tries to rescue his sister inside a virtual-reality game created by a madman out to enslave children. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Stage Fright (1950) ★★ Jane Wyman, Marlene Dietrich. An English drama student and her father help a young man accused of killing an actress’s husband. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Star Night at the Cocoanut Grove (2018) Bing Crosby, Mary Pickford. Famous faces attend a music and fashion show. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 5:45 p.m.

Star of Midnight (1935) ★★★ William Powell, Ginger Rogers. An urbane sleuth and his chic drinking companion solve the case of a dead gossip columnist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:05 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:55 a.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Sat. 5 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Luke Skywalker’s peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. MTV Thur. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FREE Thur. Noon

Step Up 3 (2010) ★★ Rick Malambri, Adam G. Sevani. Street dancers team with a freshman from New York University for a high-stakes showdown against the world’s best hip-hop dancers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. ENCORE Thur. 5:49 a.m. ENCORE Thur. 11:17 p.m.

Step Up 2 the Streets (2008) ★★ Briana Evigan, Robert Hoffman. A street dancer enrolls at Maryland School of the Arts and teams up with a talented classmate to take a team to an underground dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Fri. Noon

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Stockholm (2018) Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace. After taking hostages in a Stockholm bank, ex-con Lars Nystrom demands the release of his old partner in crime from prison. As the situation escalates, Lars starts to let down his guard as he develops an uneasy bond with one of the female employees. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. STARZ Fri. 3:12 a.m.

Strange Lady in Town (1955) ★★ Greer Garson, Dana Andrews. A 19th-century doctor meets with public resistance when she tries to establish a medical practice in Santa Fe. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Strangers in Good Company (1990) ★★★ Alice Diabo, Constance Garneau. Seven elderly Canadian women and their bus driver are stranded in the country but proceed to make the most of it. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

Stray (2019) Christine Woods, Karen Fukuhara. A detective teams up with an orphaned teen to battle a supernatural force that threatens the city. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:30 a.m.

The Stunt Man (1980) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Steve Railsback. An all-knowing director toys with a fugitive’s mind after making him stuntman on a movie set. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. CMAX Tues. 8:20 a.m.

Sugar Mountain (2016) Drew Roy, Haley Webb. With help from his girlfriend and brother, a young man fakes his disappearance in the Alaskan wilderness to trick the sadistic thug who’s after him. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman. Jack Ryan and the CIA director try to stop terrorists who are planning a nuclear attack. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Sun. Noon OVA Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Sun. 10:10 p.m. OVA Thur. 7 p.m. OVA Fri. 10:30 a.m. SHOW Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Advertisement

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HALL Thur. 8 p.m.

Summer Villa (2016) Hilarie Burton, Victor Webster. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HALL Sun. 9 a.m.

Sun Valley Serenade (1941) ★★★ Sonja Henie, John Payne. A band member sponsors a European war refugee who turns out to be a Nordic skater with eyes for her new guardian. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:55 a.m. EPIX Thur. 12:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. MTV Thur. 8:30 a.m.

SuperGrid (2018) Leo Fafard, Marshall Williams. In the near future, mining conglomerates have turned Canada into a wasteland. Two brothers brave the dangerous roads to deliver a mysterious cargo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Thur. 5 p.m.

A Surrogate’s Nightmare (2017) Poppy Montgomery, Ty Olsson. A woman who has agreed to act as a surrogate for her estranged sister becomes convinced that her life is in danger. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. LIFE Sun. Noon

Sweet Bird of Youth (1962) ★★★ Paul Newman, Geraldine Page. Florida gigolo Chance Wayne brings home ex-screen queen Alexandra Del Lago. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FREE Tues. 8:30 p.m. FREE Wed. 6 p.m.

Sylvia Scarlett (1935) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant. Sylvia cuts her hair, dresses like a boy and flees French police with her father. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. Noon

T

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. STARZ Tues. 3:28 a.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. SYFY Tues. 7 p.m. SYFY Wed. 3 p.m.

Takers (2010) ★★ Matt Dillon, Paul Walker. A determined detective and Russian mobsters complicate the plan of a gang of skilled thieves to rob an armored car carrying millions of dollars. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. FREE Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Sun. 8 a.m. TBS Sat. 3:15 a.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Wed. Noon

10 to 11 (2009) Nejat Isler, Tayanç Ayaydin. Mihat tries to save his collection when his building is scheduled for demolition. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:25 a.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Tues. 4:10 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Their Finest (2016) ★★★ Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin. In 1940, a married woman and a screenwriter develop a growing attraction while working together on a propaganda film about the evacuation of Allied troops from Dunkirk, France. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Tues. 4:20 a.m.

The Thin Red Line (1998) ★★★ Sean Penn, Adrien Brody. The men of Charlie Company try to take Guadalcanal Island from the Japanese in World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. ENCORE Mon. 4:40 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. STARZ Sun. 1:12 a.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Sun. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Thinner (1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sun. 6 a.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Fri. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:45 p.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Thur. 11:40 a.m.

Advertisement

3 Days to Kill (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Amber Heard. A dying Secret Service agent who wants to reconnect with his estranged daughter is offered a potentially lifesaving drug in exchange for completing one final mission. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Wed. 12:15 p.m.

The Three Stooges (2012) ★★ Sean Hayes, Will Sasso. Knuckleheads Larry, Curly and Moe become embroiled in a murder plot and stumble into starring roles in a TV reality show while trying to save their childhood home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMAX Wed. 9:20 a.m.

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 1 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (1957) ★★★ Van Heflin, Glenn Ford. A rancher needing cash is hired to put an outlaw on the train to Yuma prison. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Timeless Love (2018) Rachel Skarsten, Brant Daugherty. A woman seems to have the perfect life with a wonderful husband and two children. Then she finds herself awakening from a coma and discovers she is not and has never been married. (NR) 2 hrs. HALL Sun. 1 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Toast of New York (1937) ★★★ Edward Arnold, Cary Grant. Jim Fisk and his partner fleece Cornelius Vanderbilt, then prompt Black Friday 1869 with a run on gold. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Mon. 7 a.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Wed. 10 p.m. USA Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. PARMOUNT Fri. 7 p.m. PARMOUNT Fri. 9:55 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. COM Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Too Many Women (1932) Mickey Daniels, Mary Kornman. A college baseball player has a hard time concentrating on the game when there are women around to distract him. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 8:38 p.m.

Top Flat (1935) Thelma Todd, Patsy Kelly. A woman pretends to be wealthy. (NR) 18 mins. TCM Mon. 7:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBCA Sun. 12:44 p.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMAX Fri. 6:15 p.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. FREE Sun. 7:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Trailer Park Shark (2017) Tara Reid, Thomas Ian Nicholas. A tropical storm floods Soggy Meadows trailer park and forces a hungry shark upriver. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. SYFY Wed. 2 a.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. BET Fri. 7 p.m. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:25 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. SYFY Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Los Triunfadores (1979) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. En pleno campo de batalla, un mexicano en la guerra de Vietnam recuerda a sus amistades y a su banda musical. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Turkey Bowl (2019) Leah McKendrick, Matt Jones. A man is pulled back to his rural hometown by his high school buddies on Thanksgiving to finish the Turkey Bowl - a football game against their cross town rivals that was snowed out 15 years prior. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Turn Back the Clock (1933) ★★ Lee Tracy, Mae Clarke. A cigar-store keeper dreams of what his life would have been like with power, prestige and a rich wife. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Wed. 10:45 p.m.

The Tuxedo (2002) ★ Jackie Chan, Jennifer Love Hewitt. A chauffeur embarks on a covert mission after a tuxedo from a secret agent gives him extraordinary abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. ENCORE Wed. 12:02 p.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. SHOW Fri. 10 p.m.

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992) ★★ Kyle MacLachlan, Sheryl Lee. Agent Cooper comes to Twin Peaks, Wash., following two unresolved murders and the disappearance of two fellow agents. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Advertisement

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Tues. 2 p.m. FX Wed. 10 a.m.

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) ★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Clint Eastwood. Profane Sister Sara recruits a drifter to help Mexican rebels attack a French fort. (M) 1 hr. 54 mins. SUND Tues. 3 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. LIFE Fri. 8 p.m. LIFE Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Sun. 8 p.m. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Wed. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 4 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Sun. 11 a.m.

U

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Unbreakable (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 7:40 a.m.

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Thur. 2:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Union Depot (1932) ★★★ Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Joan Blondell. A hobo finds a handbag in a train station and becomes a gentleman for a day with a chorus girl. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Mon. 4:15 a.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Fri. 1 p.m.

Untamed Heart (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Marisa Tomei. A Minneapolis waitress falls for a shy busboy who thinks his heart came from a baboon king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMAX Wed. 2:15 a.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Voices of Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer. Animated. A 78-year-old balloon salesman ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies to South America, but discovers too late a young stowaway aboard. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FREE Sat. 7:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:05 p.m.

Urban Legend (1998) ★★ Jared Leto, Alicia Witt. A lunatic embarks upon a campus murder spree as collegians ponder mythical killers and their crimes. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Us (2019) ★★★ Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke. A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMAX Wed. 4 p.m.

V

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. COM Sat. 7 p.m.

Valente Quintero (1973) Antonio Aguilar, Saby Kamalich. Dos oficiales zapatistas que han sido amigos por toda la vida se convierten en rivales por el amor de una hermosa mujer. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Advertisement

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. SYFY Tues. 1:46 p.m. SYFY Wed. 9:57 a.m.

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. ENCORE Fri. 4:43 p.m. ENCORE Sat. 1:17 a.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. STARZ Sun. 10:29 a.m.

Advertisement

Vertical Limit (2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. ENCORE Mon. 7:33 a.m. ENCORE Mon. 10:05 p.m.

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. Six years after their last adventure, the infamous stoners reunite on Christmas Eve to find a replacement tree for the one Harold sent up in smoke. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMAX Wed. 10:57 a.m.

Victoria & Abdul (2017) ★★ Judi Dench, Ali Fazal. Queen Victoria faces disapproval from her inner circle after forging an unlikely and devoted friendship with Abdul Karim, a young clerk from India. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 4:40 a.m.

View From the Top (2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. CMAX Tues. 4:40 a.m. CMAX Sat. 8:50 a.m.

Advertisement

The Virgin Suicides (1999) ★★★ James Woods, Kathleen Turner. Men reminisce about intriguing sisters, whose parents quarantined them after one of the five killed herself. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Vuelven los pistoleros famosos III (1987) Maribel Guardia, Fernando Casanova. Tras años de persecución, la policía casi logra atrapar a un criminal buscado por la ley que escapa en último momento, pero detienen a su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Wagon Wheels West (1943) Robert Shayne, Nina Foch. A marshal tracks the man who killed his father. (NR) 18 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

Waist Deep (2006) ★ Tyrese Gibson, Meagan Good. An ex-convict collides with members of a street gang after his car is stolen with his son inside. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. BET Sat. 11 p.m.

Walk of Shame (2014) ★ Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden. A woman’s dream of becoming a news anchor is jeopardized by an ill-advised tryst that leaves her stranded in downtown Los Angeles with no money or transportation and only eight hours to make it to the most important job interview of her life. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Fri. 4:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. SYFY Sun. 4:45 p.m. USA Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Walkout (2006) ★★ Alexa Vega, Michael Peña. A teacher becomes a mentor to Chicano high-school students protesting injustices in public schools in 1968. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sat. 6:22 a.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight. Animated. After years of tidying up an Earth devoid of humanity, a robot janitor meets a mechanical scout and chases her across the galaxy. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. FREE Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Wanderlust (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston. Overstressed New Yorkers think they’ve found the answer to their problems when they join a counterculture community where the only rule is to be oneself. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Mon. 9:30 p.m. CMAX Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Advertisement

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Sat. 7 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Warcraft (2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Mon. 9:30 a.m. FX Tues. Noon

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:20 p.m.

The Warrior’s Way (2010) ★★ Jang Dong Gun, Geoffrey Rush. Un maestro con la espada se niega a matar al niño de un clan rival, y se marcha con él a una ciudad fronteriza de Estados Unidos. Allá se hace amigo de una mujer que pretende vengarse del hombre que mató a su familia. Mientras, su clan lo persigue. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. SHOW Wed. 6:30 a.m. SHOW Wed. 7:30 p.m. SHOW Sat. 11:30 a.m. SHOW Sun. 5 a.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. SHOW Thur. 5:45 p.m.

We Bare Bears the Movie (2020) Voices of Bobby Moynihan, Eric Edelstein. Animated. Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear go on the run from a diabolical wildlife agent. (NR) TOON Sun. 6 p.m. TOON Mon. 3:30 p.m.

We Bought a Zoo (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson. A widower relocates his family to a dilapidated zoo and, with the help of its eclectic staff, works to restore the facility to its former glory. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMAX Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Advertisement

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Wedding March 3: Here Comes the Bride (2018) Jack Wagner, Josie Bissett. It’s a full Valentine’s Day weekend at the inn when Olivia and Mick host their families. Things get chaotic when Mick’s sister decides to have her wedding at the inn that weekend and Mick’s daughter announces plans to drop out of college. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HMM Thur. 7 p.m.

Wednesday (2018) Mychala Lee, Chene Lawson. A homeless teen who lives in a car commits a desperate, reckless act. (NR) 15 mins. HBO Sun. 5:55 a.m.

The Weight of Water (2000) ★★ Catherine McCormack, Sarah Polley. While investigating a century-old double homicide, a photojournalist becomes alienated from her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:35 a.m.

Welcome to Sarajevo (1997) ★★★ Stephen Dillane, Woody Harrelson. A British war reporter becomes obsessed with an orphanage near the front lines in 1992. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMAX Wed. 4 a.m.

Westward the Women (1951) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Denise Darcel. A group of 150 Chicago women braves Indian attacks, rough terrain and Mother Nature as they head West to seek husbands. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 a.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Sat. Noon

Advertisement

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) ★★ Johnny Depp, Juliette Lewis. A self-sacrificing grocery worker is pushed to the breaking point by the constant demands of his dysfunctional family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. ENCORE Sat. 9 p.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. OWN Sat. 8 p.m. OWN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

When in Rome (1952) ★★ Van Johnson, Paul Douglas. A priest on a pilgrimage tours Roman cathedrals with an escaped convict posing as a priest. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Mon. 5:30 a.m.

Whispering Whoopee (1930) Charley Chase, Thelma Todd. A man hires three wild women to help seal a real-estate deal. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 10:23 p.m.

Advertisement

White Boy (2017) Chris Hansen, Seth Ferranti. In 1980s Detroit, a 17-year-old runs a sophisticated drug operation. Thirty years later, journalists, police and federal agents discuss him for the first time. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. STARZ Sun. 3:18 a.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. ENCORE Wed. 10:47 a.m.

White Noise (2005) ★ Michael Keaton, Chandra West. An architect believes his dead wife is using electronic devices to communicate with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMAX Mon. 1:10 p.m.

White Oleander (2002) ★★ Alison Lohman, Robin Wright Penn. A teenager endures a string of foster homes after her mother, a brilliant artist, is convicted of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Mon. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

The Whole Town’s Talking (1935) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Jean Arthur. A bookkeeper learns he looks just like a gangster whom police plan to shoot on sight. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. CMAX Sun. 5:50 p.m. CMAX Thur. 4:20 p.m.

The Wife (2017) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce. A woman starts to think about shared compromises, secrets and betrayals as her husband is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. ENCORE Sat. 12:47 p.m.

Wild at Heart (1990) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Laura Dern. Elvis fan Sailor and his hotblooded girlfriend Lula evade a killer hired by her mother on their way to California. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Willard (1971) ★★ Bruce Davison, Ernest Borgnine. Nagged by his mother, bullied by his boss, a young man trains mansion rats to kill for him. (GP) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMAX Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. ENCORE Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HALL Mon. 6 p.m.

The Witch (2015) ★★★ Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson. In 1630 New England, members of a farming family suspect the oldest daughter of witchcraft when the youngest son suddenly vanishes. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. SHOW Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Within (2016) Erin Moriarty, Blake Jenner. A widower quickly realizes something is not right after he moves into a new home with his daughter and new wife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMAX Fri. 11:48 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m.

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery (2019) Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tom Cavanagh. Attorney Claire Darrow defends her mother’s former colleague in a murder case. Things get complicated when Claire’s romantic interest is named as the prosecuting attorney on the case. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. HMM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TBS Sun. 2:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Women in Hiding (1940) Marsha Hunt, Jane Drummond. Helpless unwed mothers go to clinics run by shady individuals. (NR) 22 mins. TCM Mon. 11:50 p.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FREE Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Words and Pictures (2013) Clive Owen, Juliette Binoche. An art teacher and English teacher have a competition and allow students to vote on the importance of words and pictures. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. CMAX Sat. 4:55 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. FREE Fri. 9 p.m. FREE Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. ENCORE Wed. 10:06 p.m. ENCORE Thur. 2:05 p.m.

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Fri. Noon AMC Sat. 4 a.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBCA Sun. 3:15 p.m. BBCA Sun. 11:46 p.m.

Y

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Yesterday (2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Fri. 9:25 a.m.

You Can Count on Me (2000) ★★★ Laura Linney, Mark Ruffalo. The straight-arrow life of a single mother begins to go into a tailspin when her drifter brother returns home. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. SHOW Thur. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

You Don’t Mess With the Zohan (2008) ★★ Adam Sandler, John Turturro. A much-feared Israeli commando fakes his own death and moves to New York, where he fulfills his dream of becoming a successful hairstylist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. MTV Mon. 10:30 a.m.

You’re Telling Me (1932) Mickey Daniels. Two houseguests wind up overstaying their welcome. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Mon. 9:23 p.m.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. Professional rivalry threatens to thwart romance when anonymous e-mail pals meet each other. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. OVA Mon. 6 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle. Respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather’s experiments. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. ENCORE Sun. 11:58 a.m.

Advertisement

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. ENCORE Tues. 10:11 p.m. ENCORE Wed. 8:56 a.m. ENCORE Wed. 4:22 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. ENCORE Wed. 6:12 p.m.

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zero Motivation (2014) Dana Ivgy, Nelly Tagar. Female Israeli soldiers are posted to a remote desert base and spend their time pushing paper until they can return to civilian life. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Zion: Canyon of Colour (1934) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. The colorful walls of Utah’s Zion National Park. (NR) TCM Tues. 4:02 a.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. STARZ Thur. 12:16 p.m. STARZ Thur. 2:18 p.m.

Advertisement

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh. The true story about the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo who helped save hundreds of people from Nazi hands during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. CMAX Sat. 11:50 a.m.