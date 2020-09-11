What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday Talk shows: ’60 Minutes’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Help! I Wrecked My House In the premiere of this new home improvement series a couple set out to create their dream home, but their skill isn’t up to par, and they are stuck with projects they can’t finish. Host Jasmine Roth steps in to rescue their half-finished kitchen, bathroom and backyard. With Scott Cross. 8 p.m. HGTV



SPECIALS

Coastal Elites Screenwriter Paul Rudnick wrote this satirical collection of monologues from contemporary characters approaching the end of their ropes because of the dual pressures of toxic politics and the coronavirus pandemic. Bette Midler heads an ensemble cast as a New York schoolteacher, while Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) plays a gay West Hollywood actor videoconferencing with his shrink. Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae and Kaitlyn Dever also star. 8 p.m. HBO



CORONAVIRUS

The ABC’s of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families From staying safe in classrooms to making the most of virtual learning, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill and Big Bird provide tools and information for families dealing with school in the time of COVID-19. 7 a.m. CNN

Love in Action: A Telethon to Support the LGBTQ Community During COVID-19 Scheduled performances by Cyndi Lauper, Melissa Etheridge, Leslie Odom Jr. and Tonality, with appearances by a variety of celebrities and political figures. Cher Calvin and Jane Lynch are hosts. 7 p.m. CW



SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Crystal Palace versus Southampton, 6:55 a.m. NBCSP; Liverpool versus Leeds United, 9:30 a.m. NBC; West Brom versus Leicester City, Sunday, 5:55 a.m. NBCSP

College Football Arkansas State visits Kansas State, 9 a.m. Fox; Louisiana visits Iowa State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Charlotte visits Appalachian State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Eastern Kentucky visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. FS1; Duke visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; Georgia Tech visits Florida State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Texas-San Antonio visits Texas State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Tulane visits South Alabama, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Clemson visits Wake Forest, 4:37 p.m. ABC; Coastal Carolina visits Kansas, 7 p.m. FS1

Baseball The Baltimore Orioles visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; Regional Coverage, 3 p.m. MLB; the Detroit Tigers visit the Chicago White Sox, 4 p.m. FS1; the Houston Astros visit the Dodgers, 5 p.m. Fox; the Angels visit the Colorado Rockies, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the San Francisco Giants visit the San Diego Padres, 8 p.m. MLB

WNBA Basketball The Las Vegas Aces versus the Sparks, Noon SportsNet

2020 U.S. Open Tennis Women’s Final, 1 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Dallas Stars, 5 p.m. NBC

NBA Basketball The Houston Rockets versus the Lakers, 5 p.m. ESPN

2020 Tour de France Stage 14, Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon, 9 p.m. NBCSP; Stage 15, Lyon to Grand Colombier, 4 a.m. CNBC

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Jeremy Parsons. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews 9:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KTLA and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Mayor Eric Garcetti (D-Los Angeles), Biden campaign. Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Joe Buck, Fox Sports. Jake Sullivan, Biden campaign. Steve Cortes, Trump advisor. Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Commission. Panel: Brit Hume; Kristin Soltis Anderson; Jane Harman. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS The state of the COVID-19 pandemic; presidential election; international relations: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; author Ian Bremmer (“Us vs Them: The Failure of Globalism”); author Anne-Marie Slaughter (“The Chessboard and the Web: Strategies of Connection in a Networked World”). Taiwan’s successful handing of the COVID-19 pandemic: Chen Chien-jen, former vice president of Taiwan. Leading through crises: David Rubenstein, the Carlyle Group. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Trump advisor Peter Navarro. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Congressional candidate Burgess Owens (R-Utah). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Jason Miller, Trump campaign advisor. Symone Sanders, Biden campaign advisor. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Yvette Simpson, Democracy for America; author Kimberley Strassel (“Resistance (At All Costs)”). (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Trump tell-all books: Author Mary Trump (“Too Much and Never Enough”). Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage”: Sam Donaldson; author Seema Yasmin (“Viral BS: Medical Myths and Why We Fall for Them”); Bill Carter. Netflix co-founder and co-author Reed Hastings (“No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention”). Covering war: Author Clarissa Ward (“On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Gillian Turner; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders; Jessica Tarlov; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. FNC and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Author Bob Woodward (“Rage”); raw sewage entering Southern California from Tijuana, Mexico. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Deranged Granny Wendie Malick, Amanda Righetti and Josh Ventura star in this 2020 thriller about a psychotic woman willing to do anything to protect her relationship with her new grandchildren. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) 8 a.m. FXX

Chronicle (2012) 8:25 a.m. Cinemax

Freaky Friday (2003) 8:30 a.m. Freeform

Thoroughbreds (2017) 9 a.m. FX

Double Indemnity (1944) 9 a.m. TCM

Philadelphia (1993) 9:44 a.m. and6:51 p.m. Encore

Ted (2012) 10 a.m. TRU

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 10:30 a.m. Epix

American Sniper (2014) 11 a.m. Syfy

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) 11 a.m. TCM

Catch Me If You Can (2002) Noon and 6:30 p.m. CMT

Public Enemies (2009) Noon IFC

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Noon TNT

Hercules (1997) 12:35 p.m. Freeform

Snow Days (1999) 1 p.m. KDOC

Children of Men (2006) 1 p.m. TMC

Tombstone (1993) 1:30 and 7 p.m. Paramount

The Sand Pebbles (1966) 1:45 p.m. TCM

The Mask of Zorro (1998) 1:50 p.m. Epix

Unstoppable (2010) 1:55 p.m. HBO

The Bad News Bears (1976) 2 p.m. KCOP

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 2 and 7:30 p.m. USA

WALL-E (2008) 2:40 p.m. Freeform

Casino (1995) 3 p.m. IFC

Ghost (1990) 3 p.m. Showtime

The Grey (2012) 3 p.m. TMC

Field of Dreams (1989) 3:07 p.m. Encore

Grease (1978) 3:30 p.m. POP

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 3:35 p.m. HBO

Hook (1991) 4 p.m. KCOP

Shrek (2001) 4 p.m. E!

Alpha (2018) 4 p.m. FXX

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 4:15 p.m. AMC

Finding Nemo (2003) 4:50 p.m. Freeform

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 4:57 p.m. Encore

Good Will Hunting (1997) 5 p.m. Ovation

The Blues Brothers (1980) 5 p.m. Sundance

Out of the Past (1947) 5 p.m. TCM

Doctor Strange (2016) 5 and 10:30 p.m. USA

Deadpool (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 5:40 p.m. HBO

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 6 p.m. Comedy Central

Back to the Future (1985) 6 p.m. E!

Transformers (2007) 6 p.m. TBS

Ferdinand (2017) 6:05 p.m. Disney

Minority Report (2002) 6:30 p.m. TMC

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 6:30 p.m. TNT

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 6:45 p.m. Showtime

The Shining (1980) 7 p.m. IFC

Experiment Perilous (1944) 7 p.m. TCM

Finding Dory (2016) 7:20 p.m. Freeform

Braveheart (1995) 8 p.m. AMC

Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Deranged Granny (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 8 p.m. Ovation; 11:30 p.m. Showtime

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. Sundance

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8:30 p.m. E!

The American President (1995) 9 p.m. Encore

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 9 p.m. Showtime

Toy Story 3 (2010) 9:25 p.m. Freeform

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 9:30 p.m. HBO

Bad Lieutenant (1992) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) 10:10 p.m. Epix

Love’s Long Journey (2005) 10:30 p.m. KTBN

The China Syndrome (1979) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Young Frankenstein (1974) 10:57 p.m. Encore

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 11 p.m. E!

Cliffhanger (1993) 11 p.m. Ovation

Easy Money (2010) 11:10 p.m. Cinemax

Collateral (2004) 11:30 p.m. TNT

Bolt (2008) 11:55 p.m. Freeform

