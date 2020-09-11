What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday Talk shows: ’60 Minutes’
SERIES
Help! I Wrecked My House In the premiere of this new home improvement series a couple set out to create their dream home, but their skill isn’t up to par, and they are stuck with projects they can’t finish. Host Jasmine Roth steps in to rescue their half-finished kitchen, bathroom and backyard. With Scott Cross. 8 p.m. HGTV
SPECIALS
Coastal Elites Screenwriter Paul Rudnick wrote this satirical collection of monologues from contemporary characters approaching the end of their ropes because of the dual pressures of toxic politics and the coronavirus pandemic. Bette Midler heads an ensemble cast as a New York schoolteacher, while Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) plays a gay West Hollywood actor videoconferencing with his shrink. Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae and Kaitlyn Dever also star. 8 p.m. HBO
CORONAVIRUS
The ABC’s of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families From staying safe in classrooms to making the most of virtual learning, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill and Big Bird provide tools and information for families dealing with school in the time of COVID-19. 7 a.m. CNN
Love in Action: A Telethon to Support the LGBTQ Community During COVID-19 Scheduled performances by Cyndi Lauper, Melissa Etheridge, Leslie Odom Jr. and Tonality, with appearances by a variety of celebrities and political figures. Cher Calvin and Jane Lynch are hosts. 7 p.m. CW
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Crystal Palace versus Southampton, 6:55 a.m. NBCSP; Liverpool versus Leeds United, 9:30 a.m. NBC; West Brom versus Leicester City, Sunday, 5:55 a.m. NBCSP
College Football Arkansas State visits Kansas State, 9 a.m. Fox; Louisiana visits Iowa State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Charlotte visits Appalachian State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Eastern Kentucky visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. FS1; Duke visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; Georgia Tech visits Florida State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Texas-San Antonio visits Texas State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Tulane visits South Alabama, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Clemson visits Wake Forest, 4:37 p.m. ABC; Coastal Carolina visits Kansas, 7 p.m. FS1
Baseball The Baltimore Orioles visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; Regional Coverage, 3 p.m. MLB; the Detroit Tigers visit the Chicago White Sox, 4 p.m. FS1; the Houston Astros visit the Dodgers, 5 p.m. Fox; the Angels visit the Colorado Rockies, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the San Francisco Giants visit the San Diego Padres, 8 p.m. MLB
WNBA Basketball The Las Vegas Aces versus the Sparks, Noon SportsNet
2020 U.S. Open Tennis Women’s Final, 1 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Dallas Stars, 5 p.m. NBC
NBA Basketball The Houston Rockets versus the Lakers, 5 p.m. ESPN
2020 Tour de France Stage 14, Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon, 9 p.m. NBCSP; Stage 15, Lyon to Grand Colombier, 4 a.m. CNBC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Jeremy Parsons. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews 9:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KTLA and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Mayor Eric Garcetti (D-Los Angeles), Biden campaign. Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Joe Buck, Fox Sports. Jake Sullivan, Biden campaign. Steve Cortes, Trump advisor. Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Commission. Panel: Brit Hume; Kristin Soltis Anderson; Jane Harman. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS The state of the COVID-19 pandemic; presidential election; international relations: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; author Ian Bremmer (“Us vs Them: The Failure of Globalism”); author Anne-Marie Slaughter (“The Chessboard and the Web: Strategies of Connection in a Networked World”). Taiwan’s successful handing of the COVID-19 pandemic: Chen Chien-jen, former vice president of Taiwan. Leading through crises: David Rubenstein, the Carlyle Group. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Trump advisor Peter Navarro. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Congressional candidate Burgess Owens (R-Utah). (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Jason Miller, Trump campaign advisor. Symone Sanders, Biden campaign advisor. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Yvette Simpson, Democracy for America; author Kimberley Strassel (“Resistance (At All Costs)”). (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Trump tell-all books: Author Mary Trump (“Too Much and Never Enough”). Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage”: Sam Donaldson; author Seema Yasmin (“Viral BS: Medical Myths and Why We Fall for Them”); Bill Carter. Netflix co-founder and co-author Reed Hastings (“No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention”). Covering war: Author Clarissa Ward (“On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Gillian Turner; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders; Jessica Tarlov; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. FNC and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Author Bob Woodward (“Rage”); raw sewage entering Southern California from Tijuana, Mexico. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Deranged Granny Wendie Malick, Amanda Righetti and Josh Ventura star in this 2020 thriller about a psychotic woman willing to do anything to protect her relationship with her new grandchildren. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) 8 a.m. FXX
Chronicle (2012) 8:25 a.m. Cinemax
Freaky Friday (2003) 8:30 a.m. Freeform
Thoroughbreds (2017) 9 a.m. FX
Double Indemnity (1944) 9 a.m. TCM
Philadelphia (1993) 9:44 a.m. and6:51 p.m. Encore
Ted (2012) 10 a.m. TRU
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 10:30 a.m. Epix
American Sniper (2014) 11 a.m. Syfy
Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) 11 a.m. TCM
Catch Me If You Can (2002) Noon and 6:30 p.m. CMT
Public Enemies (2009) Noon IFC
Saving Private Ryan (1998) Noon TNT
Hercules (1997) 12:35 p.m. Freeform
Snow Days (1999) 1 p.m. KDOC
Children of Men (2006) 1 p.m. TMC
Tombstone (1993) 1:30 and 7 p.m. Paramount
The Sand Pebbles (1966) 1:45 p.m. TCM
The Mask of Zorro (1998) 1:50 p.m. Epix
Unstoppable (2010) 1:55 p.m. HBO
The Bad News Bears (1976) 2 p.m. KCOP
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 2 and 7:30 p.m. USA
WALL-E (2008) 2:40 p.m. Freeform
Casino (1995) 3 p.m. IFC
Ghost (1990) 3 p.m. Showtime
The Grey (2012) 3 p.m. TMC
Field of Dreams (1989) 3:07 p.m. Encore
Grease (1978) 3:30 p.m. POP
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 3:35 p.m. HBO
Hook (1991) 4 p.m. KCOP
Shrek (2001) 4 p.m. E!
Alpha (2018) 4 p.m. FXX
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 4:15 p.m. AMC
Finding Nemo (2003) 4:50 p.m. Freeform
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 4:57 p.m. Encore
Good Will Hunting (1997) 5 p.m. Ovation
The Blues Brothers (1980) 5 p.m. Sundance
Out of the Past (1947) 5 p.m. TCM
Doctor Strange (2016) 5 and 10:30 p.m. USA
Deadpool (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 5:40 p.m. HBO
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 6 p.m. Comedy Central
Back to the Future (1985) 6 p.m. E!
Transformers (2007) 6 p.m. TBS
Ferdinand (2017) 6:05 p.m. Disney
Minority Report (2002) 6:30 p.m. TMC
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 6:30 p.m. TNT
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 6:45 p.m. Showtime
The Shining (1980) 7 p.m. IFC
Experiment Perilous (1944) 7 p.m. TCM
Finding Dory (2016) 7:20 p.m. Freeform
Braveheart (1995) 8 p.m. AMC
Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Deranged Granny (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 8 p.m. Ovation; 11:30 p.m. Showtime
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. Sundance
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8:30 p.m. E!
The American President (1995) 9 p.m. Encore
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 9 p.m. Showtime
Toy Story 3 (2010) 9:25 p.m. Freeform
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 9:30 p.m. HBO
Bad Lieutenant (1992) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax
Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) 10:10 p.m. Epix
Love’s Long Journey (2005) 10:30 p.m. KTBN
The China Syndrome (1979) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Young Frankenstein (1974) 10:57 p.m. Encore
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 11 p.m. E!
Cliffhanger (1993) 11 p.m. Ovation
Easy Money (2010) 11:10 p.m. Cinemax
Collateral (2004) 11:30 p.m. TNT
Bolt (2008) 11:55 p.m. Freeform
