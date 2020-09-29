Naya Rivera’s sister slights report linking her to sister’s ex Ryan Dorsey

Nickayla Rivera, the younger sister of the late “Glee” star Naya Rivera, isn’t too concerned about the optics of her kinship with her late sister’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

But she’s perhaps concerned enough to post a statement to apparently address chatter that has romantically linked her to the actor after a report said she moved in with him to help care for the former couple’s son.

“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends and family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself,” Rivera, 25, wrote Monday in her Instagram Stories.

“Im not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure,” the model continued. “What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all can do the same.”

The post came shortly after the Daily Mail strongly hinted at a romance between the former in-laws when it published photos of Rivera helping the “Ray Donovan” actor move items from his North Hills home to a rental earlier this month, as well as other images of them shopping together several days later.

Instagram followers flooded the comments of the model’s July 26 tribute to her sister — an old image of the two — both supporting her and berating her over the report. They did the same on Dorsey’s latest post from July, which also paid tribute to Rivera, and were much harsher.

Rivera did not explicitly address her and Dorsey’s relationship nor the living arrangement in the post. Representatives for Dorsey did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Rivera has reportedly stepped in to help with her 5-year-old nephew, Josey, the “Glee” actress’ son who was found on a boat near where the 33-year-old actress died in July. Her death was ruled an accidental drowning.

Naya Rivera had married Dorsey a few months after musician Big Sean broke off his engagement to her. She filed for divorce from the actor in 2016, a little more than two years into their marriage.

Dorsey’s tribute to the powerhouse singer after her death said: “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep.”