What’s on TV Saturday; Sunday Talk shows; ‘American Utopia’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode of the local culinary series visits Mírame, L.A.'s newest modern Mexican restaurant. 7:30 p.m. CW
Homestead Rescue: Surviving the Wild Marty attempts a dangerous river crossing to move thousands of pounds of gear needed for the rescue of the family homestead. 8 p.m. Discovery
Help, I Wrecked My House Armed with some construction experience, a man convinces his partner he can tackle their remodeling projects — but three months later the work is not complete. 8 p.m. HGTV
Saturday Night Live Issa Rae hosts this new episode of the late-night sketch comedy series and Justin Bieber is the musical guest. 8:29 and 11:32 p.m. NBC
Drugs, Inc.: The Fix This new episode documents how prescription pills have become the narcotics of choice in the U.S. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Mega Zoo An orangutan destroys his playroom. Also, zookeepers must decide if it’s time to say goodbye to one of the zoo’s giraffes. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Eli Roth’s History of Horror This new episode documents the history of monster movies and the development of special effects technology. 10 p.m. AMC
SPORTS
College Football Clemson visits Georgia Tech, 9 a.m. ABC; Kansas visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. Fox; Auburn visits South Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN; Cincinnati visits Tulsa, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Liberty visits Syracuse, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Western Kentucky visits Alabama-Birmingham, 10:30 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Louisville visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; UCF visits Memphis, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Duke visits NC State, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; Texas A&M visits Mississippi State, 1 p.m. ESPN; Massachusetts visits Georgia Southern, 1 p.m. ESPN2; North Carolina visits Florida State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Southern Mississippi visits Texas-El Paso, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Georgia visits Alabama, 5 p.m. CBS
Baseball ALCS Game 6 (if necessary): The Atlanta Braves versus the Dodgers, 1:30 p.m. FS1
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Lara Trump, Trump campaign. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.). Author Fareed Zakaria (“Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World”). (N) 6 and 9 a.m.; 8 p.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Jason Miller, Trump campaign. Pete Buttigieg, Biden campaign. Alan Alda. Panel: Karl Rove; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; author Bob Woodward, “Rage.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS Foreign policy in a Biden administration: Antony Blinken, Biden campaign. The economy: Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers. Understanding Judge Amy Coney Barrett: Author Emily Bazelon (“Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration”); author Noah Feldman (“The Three Lives of James Madison: Genius, Partisan, President”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.). Don Trump Jr. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakerfield). (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). RNC chair Ronna McDaniel. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Yvette Simpson; Sarah Isgur. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter A reporter’s road trip across America’s battleground states reveals a nation plagued by misinformation: Charlotte Alter, Time. The source of the New York Post’s “smoking-gun” story: Anne Applebaum, the Atlantic; Noah Shachtman, Daily Beast; Yochai Benkler, Harvard. This moment in American history: Andrew Sullivan. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Gillian Turner; Juan Williams; Emily Compagno; Griff Jenkins; Hogan Gidley, Trump campaign. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
David Byrne’s American Utopia Spike Lee directed this film version of the critically acclaimed Broadway production. Former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne leads an ensemble cast of musicians from around the world. The movie invites audiences to enter a joyous dream world where human connection and social justice are paramount. 8 p.m. HBO
The Wrong Cheerleader Coach After her mother dies a teenager moves with her father from Chicago to California, seeking a fresh start. After she joins the school’s cheerleading squad a young new assistant coach helps her, but has ulterior motives. Vivica A. Fox, Tara Reid, Corin Nemec, Madi Burton and Johanna Liauw star in this 2020 drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Sweet Autumn When a successful entrepreneur (Nikki DeLoach) returns to her hometown for the reading of her late aunt’s will she learns she has inherited half of her aunt’s maple candy business. To her surprise the other half has been left to a man (Andrew Walker) who is equally puzzled by his inheritance. Henriette Ivanans costars in this 2020 romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
The Gentlemen Guy Ritchie wrote and directed this 2019 action comedy about an American marijuana kingpin (Matthew McConaughey) who has relocated in England and is trying to sell his business. Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Hugh Grant and Colin Farrell also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Tales From the Hood 3 This third horror anthology collaboration from writer-directors Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott gets a release on cable and home video as the pandemic continues to complicate theatrical distribution. Tony Todd stars as a man in his 50s who is trying to outrun an unseen evil with a 6-year-old girl (Sage Arrindell). Lynn Whitfield and Cooper Huckabee also star. 9 p.m. Syfy
Baby Driver (2017) 8 a.m. FX
Arrival (2016) 8 a.m. Paramount
Gravity (2013) 8 a.m. WGN America
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 8:15 a.m. TMC
Spies in Disguise (2019) 8:45 a.m. HBO
Matilda (1996) 8:55 a.m. Freeform
Moonstruck (1987) 9 a.m. Showtime
Angel and the Badman (1947) 9 a.m. TCM
Jarhead (2005) 9:08 a.m. Encore
300 (2006) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Lean on Pete (2017) 10 a.m. TMC
American Made (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:30 a.m. Paramount
Men in Black (1997) 10:43 a.m. and 11:01 p.m. Starz
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Captain Horatio Hornblower (1951) 10:45 a.m. TCM
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 10:55 a.m. Freeform
Pretty Woman (1990) 11 a.m. Lifetime
You Can Count on Me (2000) 12:05 p.m. TMC
Instant Family (2018) 12:10 p.m. Epix
Clueless (1995) 12:30 p.m. CMT
The Firm (1993) 12:30 p.m. Ovation
Steel Magnolias (1989) 12:30 p.m. POP
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 12:33 p.m. Syfy
Ghostbusters (1984) 12:35 p.m. Freeform
Independence Day (1996) 1 and 7 p.m. Paramount
Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969) 1 p.m. TCM
Ready Player One (2018) 1 p.m. TNT
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 2:25 p.m. HBO
Rollerball (1975) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Grease (1978) 3 and 8 p.m. CMT
Reign Over Me (2007) 3:31 p.m. Encore
Locke (2013) 3:45 p.m. TMC
Little Women (1994) 4 p.m. KCET; 8 p.m. KVCR
The Dark Knight (2008) 4 and 10 p.m. Paramount
Game Night (2018) 4 p.m. TNT
Courage Under Fire (1996) 4:15 p.m. Showtime
A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. Sundance
Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 5 p.m. TCM
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 5:20 p.m. HBO
Beetlejuice (1988) 5:40 p.m. Freeform
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 5:41 p.m. Starz
Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 6 p.m. TBS
Trolls (2016) 6:25 p.m. Disney
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 7 and 9:30 p.m. E!
Summer Stock (1950) 7 p.m. TCM
Halloween (1978) 8 p.m. AMC
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 8 p.m. Comedy Central
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 8 p.m. Ovation
Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 p.m. Sundance
The Invisible Man (2020) 9:46 p.m. HBO
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10 p.m. Epix
Red Dragon (2002) 10 p.m. Ovation
The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967) 10:45 p.m. TCM
Twitches (2005) 11 p.m. Disney
Hellboy (2004) 11 p.m. Encore
Dear White People (2014) 11 p.m. Sundance
