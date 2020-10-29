What’s on TV Friday: ‘My Big Italian Adventure’ on HGTV
SERIES
The Greatest #AtHome Videos “Dracula the Entertainer” (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Shark Tank Entrepreneurs pitch an inventive approach to fishing, and there’s an update on Bala Bangles in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
World’s Funniest Animals Guest panelist Garrett Clayton. (N) 9 p.m. CW
My Big Italian Adventure Lorraine Bracco (“The Sopranos”) begins the renovation of a 200-year-old Italian home she bought on Sicily for just one euro. This unscripted series follows the actress as she tackles the daunting makeover of the 1,075-square foot property with help from an architect, a contractor and local experts. 9 p.m. HGTV
20/20 This new episode chronicles the case of the Golden State Killer, who terrorized California neighborhoods in the 1970s and 1980s, and the efforts of writer Michelle McNamara, genealogist Barbara Rae-Venter and authorities to identify and apprehend a suspect. 9 p.m. ABC
Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Warrior Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) tries to make amends with Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), but he remains focused on revenge. Also, Leary (Dean Jagger) gets a warning and responds with one of his own. Joanna Vanderham, Olivia Cheng, Miranda Raison, Kieran Bew and Hoon Lee also star. 10 p.m. Cinemax
SPECIALS
The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time Host Dean Cain counts down some of the scariest thrillers ever made in this classic special. Guests include Elizabeth Stanton, Garrett Clayton, Darrin Butters and Ezra Weisz, Jackie Fabulous, Brandon Rogers, Noah Matthews, Katherine Murray, Ron Pearson, Mikalah Gordon, and Neel Ghosh and Sheridan Pierce. 8 p.m. CW
Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: A Swingin’ Sesame Street Celebration Big Bird and Elmo are among the “Sesame Street” characters performing brand-new big-band arrangements of songs from the long-running children’s TV series. With the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Wynton Marsalis. 9 p.m. KOCE
Citizen Bio This new documentary special from filmmakers Trish Dolman and Graeme Manson follows four American biohackers developing alternative medicines that they hope may prolong life and eradicate incurable viruses and diseases. 9 p.m. Showtime
The Osbournes: Night of Terror In this new seasonal special, Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne embark on a paranormal investigation in L.A.'s historic Heritage Square. 9 p.m. Travel
Exhumed: A History of Zombies This new one-hour special hosted by Dr. Emily Zarka takes audiences deep inside the lore of the zombie throughout American history, incorporating relevant legends to share what these undead creatures reveal about cultural shifts in our society’s deepest anxiety. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
College Football Minnesota visits Maryland, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; East Carolina visits Tulsa, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Hawaii visits Wyoming, 6:45 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Joe Fryer; Dr. John Torres. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Halloween. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Halloween; James Monroe Iglehart performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes (“On the 12th Date of Christmas”); Carl Weathers. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Mario Cantone. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jason Ritter; Dr. Phil McGraw; Robin McGraw; Matthew Gray Gubler; Debbie Gibson; Antonia Lofaso. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Zoe Lister-Jones and Michelle Monaghan; Omari Hardwick. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Domestic violence; election stress; Taco Bell worker saves a life; parent mask care; COVID-19 CPR. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A massage therapist is accused of assaulting women; behavior experts analyze his body language; polygraph results. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; Andy Lassner. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show NXIVM: Catherine and India Oxenberg; an immunity quiz; Vanessa Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Angela Bassett. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Election 2020: Washington Week Special Report Robert Costa travels through Pennsylvania, one of the swing states that voted for President Trump in 2016, to assess what the state’s landscape looks like in 2020. Panel: Kristen Welker, NBC; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Yamiche Alcindor, PBS. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Former Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.). David Sanger (“The Perfect Weapon”). Panel John Heilemann (“The Circus”); Lis Smith. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nick Offerman; Stacey Abrams; Busta Rhymes; Anderson .Paak. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Neil deGrasse Tyson; Jon Stewart. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:35 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Adam Sandler; Jason Alexander; Todd Sucherman. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Friday the 13th The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors in this 1980 slasher movie. Kevin Bacon is among the unlucky victims. Betsy Palmer and Adrienne King star. 7 p.m. BBC America (The 2009 remake starring Jared Padalecki and Danielle Panabaker follows at 9).
A Crafty Christmas Romance While going through donations for a book and toy drive, the owner of a hobby and crafts store finds a vintage copy of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with a 70-year-old letter to Santa tucked within its pages, along with a valuable coin. Nicola Posener and Brad Johnson star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Shazam! (2019) 8 a.m. HBO
Scent of a Woman (1992) 8 a.m. TMC
Little Women (2019) 8:27 a.m. Starz
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 8:30 a.m. USA
The Russia House (1990) 8:35 a.m. Cinemax
White Zombie (1932) 9 a.m. TCM
Boiler Room (2000) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
The Mask (1994) 9:32 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Syfy
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 10:45 a.m. and 5:08 p.m. Starz
Halloween (1978) 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. AMC; 6 p.m. Syfy; C
The Dark Knight (2008) 11 a.m. MTV
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 11:30 a.m. USA
Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Insidious (2010) noon BBC America
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) noon Epix
Misery (1990) noon IFC
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 12:05 p.m. Freeform
Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax
X-Men: First Class (2011) 1:05 p.m. HBO
Mad Love (1935) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 2 p.m. E!
Rush (2013) 2:20 p.m. Cinemax
The Lost Boys (1987) 2:30 p.m. IFC
Beetlejuice (1988) 2:35 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 3 p.m. USA
Meet the Parents (2000) 3:06 p.m. Encore
The Others (2001) 4 p.m. HBO
Mary Higgins Clark’s I’ll Be Seeing You (2004) 4 p.m. Ovation
A Most Violent Year (2014) 4 p.m. TMC
Bounce (2000) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax
Scary Movie (2000) 4:30 p.m. BET
Get Out (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 6:10 p.m. USA
EMMA. (2020) 6:50 p.m. HBO
The Caine Mutiny (1954) 8 p.m. KCET
The Omen (1976) 8 p.m. Encore
Steel Magnolias (1989) 8 p.m. Pop
The Devil Rides Out (1968) 8 p.m. TCM
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 8 p.m. TNT
8 Mile (2002) 8:10 p.m. Cinemax
The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 9 p.m. Logo; 11:30 p.m. Logo
Casper (1995) 9:20 p.m. Disney
The Wicker Man (1973) 9:45 p.m. TCM
A Quiet Place (2018) 10 p.m. FX
I Am Legend (2007) 10 p.m. TBS
Roxanne (1987) 10:05 p.m. KCET
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 10:45 p.m. TNT
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 11:55 p.m. Cinemax
