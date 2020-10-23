What’s on TV This Week: ‘Essential Heroes,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Hip Hop Awards’ and more

SUNDAY

If necessary, the Tampa Bay Rays and your Los Angeles Dodgers play Games 5, 6 and/or 7 of the “2020 World Series.” 5 p.m. Fox; also Tue.-Wed.

Better pack a parka, the unscripted series “Alaska: The Last Frontier” is back for another season. 8 p.m. Discovery Channel

A concert pianist gets cozy with a former flame in the TV movie “Chateau Christmas.” With Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel; also Fri.

He’s a fool for all things yule in the holiday romance “Forever Christmas.” With Chelsea Hobbs and Christopher Russell. 8 p.m. Lifetime

She’s come undone: Nicole Kidman plays a well-off wife and mother whose life takes several turns for the worse in the mystery drama “The Undoing.” With Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland. 9 p.m. HBO

Those proverbial apron strings prove hard to untangle in the new reality series “I Love a Mama’s Boy.” 10 p.m. TLC

MONDAY

Eva Longoria leads a star-studded celebration of Latinx contributions to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the special “Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event.” 9 p.m. CBS

Get … out! The docuspecial “Amityville Horror House” revisits the site of one of history’s most famous hauntings. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Young and old share their perspectives on youth and aging in the special “Generation Nation: A PBS American Portrait Story.” 9:30 p.m. KOCE

All politics is local for three Midwestern women running in the 2018 midterm elections in the documentary “Represent” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

The comedian best known for lip-synching the words of President Trump in a series of viral videos gets her own variety special, “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.” Anytime, Netflix

Come on down! Drew Carey hosts an all-new “The Price Is Right at Night” followed by “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime” hosted by Wayne Brady. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS

The documentary “Power & Health” examines how race, ethnicity, economic status, etc., factor into the quality of healthcare a person receives. 8 p.m. KCET

The special “Not Done: Women Remaking America” looks at the struggles and triumphs of the contemporary women’s movement. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Pearsons persevere for a fifth season of the family drama “This Is Us.” With Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

Good hustle! Jay-Z, Cardi B, DJ Khaled and Megan Thee Stallion are among the nominees for “Hustler of the Year” at the “BET Hip Hop Awards Awards 2020.” 9 p.m. BET

Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Jon Meacham offers his perspective on the state of the union past and present in the documentary “The Soul of America.” 9 p.m. HBO

The new special “The Campaigns That Made History” is a survey of presidential elections won and lost over the last five decades. 9 p.m. History Channel

WEDNESDAY

A perpetually single gal (Emma Roberts) makes a “Holidate” with a handsome stranger in this new rom-com. With Luke Bracey and Kristin Chenoweth. Anytime, Netflix

Remains to be seen: Archaeologists in Egypt uncover a mystery four millennia in the making in the documentary “Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb.” Anytime, Netflix

A new “Nature” recalls recent efforts to rescue and rehabilitate koalas, kangaroos and other critters in the aftermath of Australia’s devastating 2019-20 brushfires. 8 p.m. KOCE

It’s a good thing: Lifestyle maven Martha Stewart is back in a second season of her unscripted series “Martha Knows Best.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. HGTV

See who went the distance and who didn’t in the season finale of “Married at First Sight.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

The family sitcom “American Housewife” returns with new episodes. Katy Mixon stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC

It’s moving day for the remaining contestants as “Big Brother” wraps another season. Julie Chen hosts. 9 p.m. CBS

Roll over, Beethoven! Pacific Symphony pays homage to the German composer on a new installment of “Southland Sessions.” 9 p.m. KCET

Hot enough for you? “Nova” looks at possible high-tech solutions to global warming in the new episode “Can We Cool the Planet?” 9 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

See how they care for creatures great and small down in Austin, Texas, in “That Animal Rescue Show,” a new docuseries from “Boyhood” filmmaker Richard Linklater. Anytime, CBS All Access

Chicago — the Windy City, City of the Big Shoulders, Hog Butcher for the World, etc. — is the subject of “City So Real,” a new docuseries from “Hoop Dreams” director Steve James. 7, 8:05, 9:10, 10:22 and 11:34 p.m. National Geographic

The COVID-19 pandemic poses challenges for the Cloud 9 crew in the season premiere of the workplace sitcom “Superstore.” With America Ferrera and Ben Feldman. 8 p.m. NBC

We do declare, the Charleston, S.C.-set reality series “Southern Charm” is back for yet another season. 9 p.m. Bravo

“Ghost Adventures” tries to scare up a few “Tiger King” viewers with the special episode “Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

The concert special “Metallica: S&M 2” captures the heavy-metal heroes sharing the stage with the San Francisco Symphony. 10 p.m. KOCE

Low-level NSA “employees” crack wise over real-life security-camera footage in the new workplace sitcom/clip-show mashup “Top Secret Videos.” With Brian Posehn. 10:30 p.m. truTV

FRIDAY

This is the way: Pedro Pascal is “The Mandalorian” as this action drama set in the “Star Wars” universe returns for Season 2. Anytime, Disney+

Who you gonna call? “Truth Seekers” investigate the supernatural in this horror/comedy hybrid from “Shaun of the Dead’s” Nick Frost and Simon Pegg. Anytime, Amazon Prime

A hobby-store owner hooks up with a hunky contractor for “A Crafty Christmas Romance” in this TV movie. With Nicola Posener and Bradford B. Johnson. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Grover, Elmo, Big Bird and company share the stage with an orchestra led by Wynton Marsalis for “Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: A Swingin’ Sesame Street Celebration.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“The Sopranos’” Lorraine Bracco gets an offer she can’t refuse in the new home-renovation series “My Big Italian Adventure.” 9 p.m. HGTV

Do-it-yourself scientists push the boundaries of genetic research in the new documentary “Citizen Bio.” 9 p.m. Showtime

Who else you gonna call? Ozzy and company go ghost hunting in L.A. in the new special “The Osbournes: Night of Terror.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

There’s more to the walking dead than just walking and being dead, as detailed in the new special “Exhumed: A History of Zombies.” 10 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

Someday her prince will come, and that day is today in the TV movie “One Royal Holiday.” With Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Sorority sisters are in for a slay-ride in a 2019 remake of the 1974 terror tale “Black Christmas.” With Imogen Poots and Cary Elwes. 8 p.m. HBO

“7th Heaven’s” Beverley Mitchell learns that love is sweet as well as sticky in the holiday romance “Candy Cane Christmas.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Help is on the way with the return of the unscripted series “Iyanla, Fix My Life.” 9 p.m. OWN

