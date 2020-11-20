Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Nov 22 - 28, 2020

An American in Paris (1951) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Freeform Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) Encore Mon. 9:50 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Encore Thur. 3:08 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:01 a.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) Showtime Mon. 2 p.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) Encore Tues. 9:57 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:51 a.m. Encore Wed. 3:41 p.m.

Duck Soup (1933) TCM Sun. 6:30 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Giant (1956) TCM Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) BBC America Thur. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. Noon

The Godfather (1972) BBC America Thur. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m.

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) USA Thur. 6 a.m.

The Lady Vanishes (1938) TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

The Little Mermaid (1989) Freeform Wed. 7 p.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) TCM Mon. 3:15 p.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

The Man Who Would Be King (1975) TCM Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Platoon (1986) EPIX Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Psycho (1960) TCM Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Thur. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Thur. 5:55 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) Showtime Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Rear Window (1954) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Red River (1948) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Shadow of a Doubt (1943) TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

The Shining (1980) BBC America Sun. Noon

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m.

Strangers on a Train (1951) TCM Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 a.m.

The Thin Man (1934) TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Titanic (1997) Starz Sun. 12:16 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) TBS Sun. 8 p.m. TBS Sun. 10:15 p.m. TBS Thur. 6 p.m. TBS Thur. 8:15 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Nov 22 - 28, 2020

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 4 p.m. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 p.m. WE Thur. Noon WE Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m. WE Thur. 2:30 p.m. WE Thur. 10 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 6 p.m. Sundance Fri. Noon

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Bravo Fri. 1:32 a.m. Bravo Fri. 1:03 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Sundance Thur. 8 p.m. Sundance Thur. 10 p.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 11:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m.

Delivery Man (2013) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8:15 a.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Bravo Fri. 10:33 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Bravo Tues. 11 p.m. Bravo Wed. 1:02 a.m. E! Thur. 6:15 p.m. E! Thur. 8:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Bravo Mon. 11 p.m. Bravo Tues. 1:02 a.m. E! Thur. 4 p.m. E! Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Half Baked (1998) ★ IFC Wed. Noon IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 4 p.m. WE Thur. 10 a.m. WE Thur. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 11 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Jackass 3.5 (2011) ★★ IFC Wed. 4:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Jackass 3D (2010) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Jackass 2.5 (2007) ★★★ IFC Wed. 8:15 p.m.

Jackass: Number Two (2006) ★★ IFC Wed. 2 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Jackass: The Movie (2002) ★★ IFC Wed. 6:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Tues. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Sundance Wed. Noon

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. 11 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 11 p.m. Bravo Fri. 3:23 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1:30 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:45 p.m.

The Nanny Diaries (2007) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6 a.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 a.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 a.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sundance Thur. 1:30 p.m.

RV (2006) ★★ AMC Tues. Noon IFC Thur. 1 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2 p.m. Bravo Thur. 3 p.m. Bravo Thur. 5 p.m. Bravo Thur. 7 p.m. Bravo Thur. 9 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015) IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004) ★ IFC Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Bravo Fri. 5:54 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2:22 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Bravo Sat. 9:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 10:26 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Bravo Sat. Noon Bravo Sun. 12:58 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11:19 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:48 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4:59 p.m.

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 8:30 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4:30 p.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ IFC Mon. 8 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Nov 22 - 28, 2020

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ VH1 Fri. 3:45 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1:10 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ VH1 Fri. 5:55 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:15 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Encore Sun. 6:20 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:17 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:13 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 4 p.m. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Encore Wed. 11:06 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:47 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ History Sat. 9 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 3 p.m. Showtime Wed. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Showtime Wed. 10 p.m. TMC Thur. 9 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m. WE Thur. 2:30 p.m. WE Thur. 10 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 6 p.m. Sundance Fri. Noon

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Encore Thur. 3:06 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ A&E Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ A&E Sun. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ A&E Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 7:05 p.m. EPIX Tues. 12:10 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 6 a.m. VH1 Fri. 3:30 a.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Brubaker (1980) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Sundance Thur. 8 p.m. Sundance Thur. 10 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Thur. 11:55 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ AMC Mon. 10 a.m. AMC Mon. 3 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ TMC Thur. 11:35 a.m. TMC Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ BET Fri. 10 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 11 a.m. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Paramount Fri. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Crimson Tide (1995) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Encore Thur. 3:08 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:01 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Starz Mon. 4:05 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 4 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 6 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Showtime Thur. 6 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) ★★★★ Encore Tues. 9:57 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:51 a.m. Encore Wed. 3:41 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 10 p.m. Encore Thur. 8 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:40 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:20 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m. Encore Sat. 9 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ HBO Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Father of the Bride Part II (1995) ★★ TNT Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 8:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ History Tues. 11 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ MLB Mon. 6 p.m. MLB Thur. 4 p.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Encore Mon. 7:49 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:05 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Starz Wed. 11:35 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m. Starz Thur. 9:07 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 11 p.m.

Giant (1956) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ BBC America Thur. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Mon. 4 a.m. TMC Wed. 12:10 p.m. TMC Sat. 9:45 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Paramount Fri. 1 p.m. Paramount Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 4:15 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 3:45 p.m. VH1 Thur. 3:30 a.m. VH1 Thur. 1:10 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ AMC Fri. 11 a.m. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Sat. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 4 p.m. WE Thur. 10 a.m. WE Thur. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. 11 a.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ BBC America Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ AMC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 10:30 a.m. USA Thur. 3:20 p.m. USA Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 5:29 p.m. Syfy Mon. 2 p.m. USA Fri. 1:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 4:55 p.m. USA Fri. 7:35 p.m. USA Sat. 1:25 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:59 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5:29 p.m. USA Fri. 4:35 p.m. USA Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 2:25 p.m. USA Thur. 7 p.m. USA Fri. 10:10 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 11:53 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ TBS Thur. 8 a.m. TBS Fri. 3 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:45 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Sun. 9:15 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ Encore Sat. 8:54 a.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Starz Tues. 5:55 a.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Starz Tues. 7:20 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Paramount Thur. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 3:25 p.m. Paramount Thur. 8:20 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 1 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:10 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 6:50 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ TNT Tues. 5 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Paramount Fri. 1:50 a.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Thur. 9 a.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Tues. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. 11 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 9 a.m. CMT Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 7 p.m. CMT Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1:30 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 5:50 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Showtime Sun. 11:25 a.m. Showtime Thur. 10 a.m. Showtime Fri. 5:45 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ TBS Sat. 4 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ VH1 Fri. 1:40 p.m. VH1 Sat. 11 a.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 9 p.m.

The Little Mermaid (1989) ★★★★ Freeform Wed. 7 p.m.

The Living Daylights (1987) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 12:20 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 10:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 7 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Syfy Thur. 7 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4:28 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Thur. 2 p.m. TNT Sat. 2 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Starz Sun. 8:21 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Starz Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Starz Tues. 8:58 a.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 7 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ WGN America Sat. 9 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ WGN America Sat. 6:30 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Thur. 9 a.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ MLB Thur. 6 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Syfy Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Tues. 6:05 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Fri. 6 p.m. BET Sat. Noon

Octopussy (1983) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 4:40 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 10:45 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 3 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 a.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ AMC Wed. 9 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 a.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Thur. 2 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11:39 a.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Purple Rain (1984) ★★★ VH1 Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Thur. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Thur. 5:55 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 6 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Rising Sun (1993) ★★★ Starz Wed. 9:22 a.m. Starz Sat. 1:18 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Showtime Wed. 5:05 p.m. Showtime Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 11:30 a.m. VH1 Sun. 9 p.m. MTV Fri. 11:30 a.m. MTV Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ VH1 Sun. 2 p.m. VH1 Sun. 11:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 1:45 p.m. MTV Fri. 8 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Showtime Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Seems Like Old Times (1980) ★★★ Encore Tues. 11:39 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. Noon

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2 p.m. Bravo Thur. 3 p.m. Bravo Thur. 5 p.m. Bravo Thur. 7 p.m. Bravo Thur. 9 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ TBS Sun. 2 p.m. TBS Thur. 11 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ TBS Sun. 4 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ VH1 Wed. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ VH1 Wed. 9 p.m. VH1 Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 6 a.m. VH1 Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2:42 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E! Sun. 6 p.m. E! Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 9 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ TCM Wed. 5 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Sun. 12:16 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 3:55 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Bravo Fri. 5:54 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2:22 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Bravo Sat. 9:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 10:26 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Bravo Sat. Noon Bravo Sun. 12:58 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11:19 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:48 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4:59 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 3:55 a.m.

The Verdict (1982) ★★★ Encore Wed. 8:33 a.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ EPIX Fri. 6:50 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 9:55 a.m. TMC Sat. 4 p.m. TMC Sun. 4 a.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ POP Wed. 3:30 a.m.

White Nights (1985) ★★ KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ TBS Sun. 8 p.m. TBS Sun. 10:15 p.m. TBS Thur. 6 p.m. TBS Thur. 8:15 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 11:05 p.m.

The World Is Not Enough (1999) ★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Encore Sun. 10:25 p.m. Encore Wed. 5:23 p.m.

You Only Live Twice (1967) ★★★ TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 3:55 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Nov 22 - 28, 2020

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Abducted (2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sat. 2:25 a.m.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:45 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 3:28 a.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. VH1 Fri. 3:45 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1:10 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. VH1 Fri. 5:55 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. BET Sun. 2:30 p.m. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. FXX Sun. 8 a.m. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (2002) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Jackie Titone. Animated. During Hanukkah, a temperamental lout drinks, gets in trouble with the law and performs community service. (PG-13) 1 hr. 16 mins. TMC Tues. 8:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:50 a.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Gomez, Morticia and their ghoulish household are prey to a scam involving long-lost Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 6:20 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:17 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:13 a.m.

The Age of Innocence (1934) ★★ Irene Dunne, John Boles. Love with a future divorcee means ruin for an ambitious young lawyer engaged to a dull socialite. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 5:15 a.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:50 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Sundance Thur. 4 p.m. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

All About Christmas Eve (2012) Haylie Duff, Chris Carmack. Evelyn’s future depends on whether or not she makes a flight to Los Angeles. She lives out both futures in parallel: In one she plans a huge Christmas event, and in the other she becomes an artist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

Allá en el bajío (1942) Raúl de Anda, Pedro Armendáriz. Un malvado obliga, bajo amenazas, a la gente de un pueblo a vender sus tierras, pero hay un joven que se le enfrenta. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. POP Thur. 1:12 a.m.

Almost Christmas (2016) ★★ Danny Glover, Gabrielle Union. A beloved patriarch asks his family members for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can honor that wish and spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FXX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Almost Heroes (1998) ★★ Chris Farley, Matthew Perry. A tracker and his entourage help a fop try to beat Lewis & Clark to the Pacific Ocean in 1804. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10 a.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sat. 2:33 a.m. Encore Sat. 10:40 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Sun. 10 a.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sun. Noon Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

Always and Forever Christmas (2019) Lexi Lawson, Mark Ghanimé. When a marketing executive learns that she’s inherited her grandfather’s year-round Christmas store, she makes a trip back home to support the store during its final Christmas season before she sells it to a hip athletic leisurewear company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m. Lifetime Tues. Noon

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Wed. 11:06 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:47 a.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey’s power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

An American in Paris (1951) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron. An American soldier stays in Paris after World War II to paint and falls in love with a French beauty. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Fri. 7:57 a.m. Encore Sun. 12:14 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. History Sat. 9 a.m.

Amityville: The Awakening (2017) ★ Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne. An ambitious female television news intern leads a team of journalists, clergymen and paranormal researchers into a supposedly haunted house, only to unwittingly open a door to the unreal that she may never be able to close. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Thur. 8:27 a.m.

An Angel at My Table (1990) ★★★ Kerry Fox, Alexia Keogh. Troubled New Zealand writer Janet Frame is portrayed as a child, as a teen and as an adult. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 p.m.

The Angel Tree (2020) Jill Wagner, Lucas Bryant. A writer reconnects with a childhood friend while seeking the identity of the person who grants Christmas wishes placed upon an angel tree. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TMC Tues. 10:10 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Sun. 3 p.m. Showtime Wed. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Fri. 4 p.m.

El ardiente deseo (1970) Rodolfo de Anda, Christa Linder. La esposa y el ahijado de un hombre planean asesinarlo después de que descubren que se han enamorado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m. TMC Thur. 9 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Arrival (2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner. A linguistics professor leads an elite team of investigators in a race against time to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. POP Wed. 4 p.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne. A cop must arm prisoners to help fend off an attack by gunmen who want to kill a gangster locked away in the crumbling station. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:55 p.m.

The Assault (2017) Tom Sizemore, Jordan Ladd. A woman and her best friend go on a crime spree to rob her husband and escape the marriage. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:20 a.m.

Asylum (2008) Sarah Roemer, Mark Rolston. College students learn that their dorm once housed disturbed teenagers who rose up and killed the deranged doctor who subjected them to all kinds of torture. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:35 p.m.

At the Circus (1939) ★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. A sly lawyer and a pair of carnies shoot a society matron out of a cannon and try to save a circus. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

Attack the Block (2011) ★★★ John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker. A teenage gang in South London defends its neighborhood from malevolent extraterrestrials. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Tues. 6:30 p.m.

August Rush (2007) ★★ Freddie Highmore, Keri Russell. A boy uses his prodigious musical gifts to find his parents, unaware that they have begun a similar journey to find him. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. POP Mon. 7 p.m. POP Tues. 10:30 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:20 a.m.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle the evil Thanos -- an intergalactic despot who plans to use all six Infinity Stones to inflict his twisted will on reality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 5:45 p.m.

El aviador fenómeno (1960) Resortes, María Eugenia San Martín. Dos detectives investigan sobre las pólizas de seguros de cuatro personas que se han suicidado tras asegurarse. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 1 p.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. Encore Tues. 12:01 p.m.

B

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. POP Tues. 4 p.m. POP Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 p.m. WE Thur. Noon WE Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Sun. 4:52 p.m. Starz Tues. 10:03 p.m. Starz Wed. 3:09 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m. WE Thur. 2:30 p.m. WE Thur. 10 p.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Tues. 9 p.m. FX Wed. 3 p.m.

The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training (1977) ★★ William Devane, Clifton James. The little baseball misfits try for the title with a player’s father as their coach. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. MLB Sun. 7 p.m. MLB Thur. 1 p.m. MLB Thur. 9 p.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal. The beer-drinking manager of a peewee team bribes a girl pitcher to lead his losers. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:30 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m. MLB Thur. 11 a.m.

Bad Santa (2003) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox. Two criminals disguise themselves as St. Nick and an elf to rob stores at Christmastime. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 9 p.m.

Bad Santa 2 (2016) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates. Fueled by cheap whiskey and greed, a foulmouthed criminal, his mean mother and their angry sidekick conspire to bilk a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Paramount Wed. 11 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1:10 a.m. Comedy Central Fri. 11 p.m.

Baking Christmas (2019) Tim Reid, Aloma Wright. Patty, the founder of a popular bakery, announces her intentions to retire at year’s end, which prompts her three children to step up and offer their ideas for the future of the family business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Thur. 4 p.m.

Bananas (1971) ★★★ Woody Allen, Louise Lasser. Rejected by his radical girlfriend, a wimpy New Yorker heads for San Marcos to lead its revolution. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Thur. 11 a.m. TNT Fri. 12:04 p.m. TNT Sat. 10 p.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Thur. 7:45 p.m.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) ★★★ Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry. The father of an intrepid youngster prepares her for the end of the world, when melting ice caps release fearsome beasts, called aurochs, and rising flood waters threaten to engulf their Delta home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Sun. 8:25 a.m. HBO Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Voices of Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson. Animated. A French maiden takes the place of her captured father in the enchanted castle of an accursed prince, and her love is his only chance to resume human form, in the Disney version of a French fairy-tale. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:50 p.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animated. After he talks to a human florist, a college-educated bee decides to sue the human race for stealing his kind’s honey over the centuries. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Comedy Central Fri. 3:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 1 p.m.

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011) Kyle Massey, Munro Chambers. Lovable dog Beethoven must rescue a Christmas elf and retrieve Santa Claus’ magic toy bag from crooks. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Before You Know It (2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 4:40 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (1997) ★★ Thomas Ian Griffith, Chris Mulkey. A former Marine returns to Vietnam to rescue a comrade and retrieve nuclear triggers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:10 p.m.

Belushi (2020) John Landis, Lorne Michaels. Jim Belushi, Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd and others discuss the extraordinary life and career of beloved actor and comedian John Belushi. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 p.m. Showtime Mon. 1 a.m. Showtime Mon. 8 p.m. Showtime Fri. 9 p.m.

Benny & Joon (1993) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Mary Stuart Masterson. An eccentric’s arrival complicates the lives of a protective brother and his mentally ill sister. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:25 p.m.

The Betrayed (2008) Melissa George, Oded Fehr. Kidnappers force a young mother to recover money stolen by her shady husband. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:05 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Beyond the Law (2019) Johnny Messner, Steven Seagal. A former mobster turned businessman and a police detective must contend with a dirty ex-cop looking to bring the killer of his son to justice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

The Big Bounce (2004) ★★ Owen Wilson, Morgan Freeman. A seductive woman asks for the help of a drifter who works for a judge to double-cross a shady developer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. KCET Fri. 10:35 p.m.

The Big Year (2011) ★★ Steve Martin, Jack Black. Three men race around North America in a prestigious contest to see who can spot the greatest number of bird species in a single year. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 7:35 a.m.

Billy Rose’s Jumbo (1962) ★★★ Doris Day, Stephen Boyd. A girl and her father unknowingly hire a rival’s son to help them save their tiny circus. (G) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Bio-Dome (1996) ★ Pauly Shore, Stephen Baldwin. Idiot collegians bring chaos to the experimental ecosystem in which they are accidentally sealed for a year. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:10 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 7 a.m.

The Birds (1963) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Mon. 11:22 a.m. Starz Mon. 6:06 p.m.

Black Christmas (2019) ★★ Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon. As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Mon. 1:10 p.m.

Black Nativity (2013) ★★ Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett. A street-wise teen discovers the value of faith, healing and family after he goes to New York to spend Christmas with his estranged relatives. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m.

Black Sabbath: The End of the End (2017) Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne. Black Sabbath’s final performance, with onstage footage and behind-the-scenes banter. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Black Stallion (1979) ★★★ Kelly Reno, Mickey Rooney. Shipwrecked with a wild Arabian horse, a 1940s boy bonds with the animal on a tiny desert island. (G) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Fri. 12:20 p.m. Encore Fri. 11:12 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Sundance Thur. 6 p.m. Sundance Fri. Noon

Blinded by the Light (2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Tues. 1:55 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m. FX Tues. Noon FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Wed. 5:17 p.m.

Blue Chips (1994) ★★ Nick Nolte, Mary McDonnell. Corrupt recruiting practices cast a cloud over a college basketball coach’s discovery of three amazing players. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FS1 Tues. 6:30 p.m. FS1 Tues. 10 p.m.

Blue Iguana (2018) Sam Rockwell, Ben Schwartz. Ex-jailbirds Eddie and Paul are on parole and working in a New York diner, and their lives seem to be at a dead end. Then, English lawyer Katherine Rookwood walks into the diner with an offer they can’t refuse. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 a.m.

Blue Story (2019) Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward. Best friends Timmy and Marco go to the same high school, but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy’s friends, the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war in which there are no winners -- only victims. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Boiler Room (2000) ★★★ Giovanni Ribisi, Vin Diesel. Eager to win the approval of his demanding father, a young man begins working for a dubious stock firm. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 1 a.m. EPIX Tues. 10:20 a.m.

Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back) (1980) ★★ Voices of Arrin Skelley, Laura Planting. Animated. Snoopy plays Wimbledon on the way to France with exchange student Chuck and company. (G) 1 hr. 15 mins. Freeform Sun. 8:30 a.m. Freeform Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BET Wed. 5:25 p.m. BET Thur. 10:25 a.m.

The Boob (1926) ★ Gertrude Olmstead, George K. Arthur. Silent. In order to prove he is not a fool, a naive farmhand joins a posse’s hunt for bootleggers. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous 50 Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Tues. 2 p.m. FX Wed. 1 p.m.

Borat (2006) ★★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Pamela Anderson. Outrageous situations occur when a popular reporter from Kazakhstan comes to the United States to film a documentary. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Sat. 1:19 p.m.

Bordertown (2007) Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas. A journalist probes the murders of hundreds of Mexican women near a Juarez factory owned by a U.S. company. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Thur. Noon

Born in Flames (1983) ★ Honey, Adele Bertei. In a future where a socialist government gains power, a group of women decides to organize and rebel. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Thur. 3:06 a.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Sun. 11 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. A&E Sun. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. A&E Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Boxtrolls (2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Disney XD Sun. 1 p.m.

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) ★★★ David Thewlis, Vera Farmiga. During World War II, the son of a concentration-camp commandant develops a forbidden friendship with a Jewish boy behind the barbed-wire fence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Tues. 8:10 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:05 p.m. EPIX Tues. 12:10 p.m.

Brahms: The Boy II (2020) ★ Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman. Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Braven (2018) Jason Momoa, Jill Wagner. A logger and his father head to their hunting cabin, hoping for a quiet weekend. Instead, they find themselves in a kill-or-be-killed stand for survival when they encounter a gang of ruthless drug traffickers. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Bravo Fri. 1:32 a.m. Bravo Fri. 1:03 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. VH1 Thur. 6 a.m. VH1 Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Breakthrough (2019) ★★ Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas. Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:55 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Tues. 6 a.m.

The Bride Wore Red (1937) ★★ Joan Crawford, Franchot Tone. A cabaret singer’s noble boyfriend presents her at a Tirolean resort, where she charms two men. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. Noon

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Tues. 4:25 p.m.

The Brothers (2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Brubaker (1980) ★★★ Robert Redford, Yaphet Kotto. The new warden of a corrupt Southern prison starts by posing as an inmate to observe its brutality. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Cher, Christina Aguilera. With help from a savvy stage manager and a gender-bending host, a cocktail waitress with a stunning voice becomes a performer in a club’s musical revue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. E! Tues. 6:30 p.m. E! Tues. 9 p.m.

C

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Thur. 8 p.m. Sundance Thur. 10 p.m.

Cadena de Mentiras (1955) Adalberto Martínez, Lucy González. El secretario de unos abogados se hace pasar por otro hombre cuando escucha una conversación referente a una herencia. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 11 a.m.

The Call of the Wild (2020) ★★ Harrison Ford, Omar Sy. Live action/animated. Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Candy Cane Christmas (2020) Beverley Mitchell, Mark Ghanimé. A woman searches for a new tradition to lift her holiday spirits when her neighbors decide to skip the annual Christmas decoration festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BBC America Tues. 11:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Kevin Hart, Ed Helms. Animated. Two overly imaginative pranksters accidentally hypnotize their principal into thinking that he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Carole’s Christmas (2019) Kimberly Elise, Jackée Harry. A busy, overworked businesswoman finds her life turned upside down after wishing she’d taken a different path in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Thur. 6 p.m.

El Caso de la Mujer Asesinadita (1954) Jorge Mistral, Gloria Marín. Un hombre y una mujer unen sus fuerzas psíquicas y descubren que ambos han tenido el mismo sueño de cómo será su muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Thur. 11:55 a.m.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Space! (2016) Voice of Martin Short. Animated. The Cat in the Hat embarks on a cosmic adventure throughout the solar system. (NR) 1 hr. KVCR Wed. 11:30 a.m. KOCE Wed. 1:30 p.m. KLCS Thur. 1 p.m.

Catch a Christmas Star (2013) Shannon Elizabeth, Steve Byers. A widower reconnects with his high school sweetheart, one of the country’s biggest pop stars, with help from his two children. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Paramount Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Cats (2019) ★ Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. Live action/animated. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 2:20 p.m.

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012) ★★ Rashida Jones, Andy Samberg. A divorcing couple try to maintain their friendship while harboring mixed feelings about their split and pursuing other relationships. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Wed. 1:26 a.m.

Center Stage (2000) ★★ Amanda Schull, Zoe Saldana. Students at a dance academy strive to be the best while trying to survive the angst of their teen years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Thur. 1:08 p.m.

The Chamber (1996) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Gene Hackman. Dark secrets drive a lawyer to defend his Klansman grandfather on death row in Mississippi. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m.

The Chapman Report (1962) ★★ Efrem Zimbalist Jr., Jane Fonda. A noted psychologist surveys the sex lives of four Los Angeles women, from one extreme to the other. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Mon. 10 a.m. AMC Mon. 3 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Fri. 10:58 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:27 p.m. Starz Fri. 9 p.m.

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 a.m.

Chateau Christmas (2020) Merritt Patterson, Luke Macfarlane. A world-renowned pianist rediscovers her passion for music after reuniting with her ex during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Check Inn to Christmas (2019) Rachel Boston, Wes Brown. Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

A Cheerful Christmas (2019) Erica Deutschman, Chad Connell. Lauren and her best friend Colleen have landed their dream jobs - giving people the best and most magical Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 a.m.

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (2019) Peter Porte, Ali Liebert. As Darcy and Aiden prepare to celebrate their second Christmas together, an unexpected guest and a fight to save the beloved community center unites everyone for an unforgettable holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

El Chicano (2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:10 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway. A 1930s gumshoe named Jake sticks his nose into a sordid mess over Los Angeles land and water. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Mon. 9:50 a.m.

CHIPS (2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank Ponch Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:50 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) ★★★ Dick Van Dyke, Sally Ann Howes. An inventor takes his kids and a candy tycoon’s daughter for a musical ride in a flying car. (G) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Danica McKellar, Niall Matter. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2:03 a.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 p.m.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Andrew Cooper. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4:03 a.m.

Christmas at the Plaza (2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Ryan Paevey. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

The Christmas Aunt (2020) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Jarod Joseph. Rebecca Miller returns to her Tennessee home just before Christmas to take care of her niece and nephew and ends up reconnecting with her childhood best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

The Christmas Bow (2020) Lucia Micarelli, Michael Rady. When an accident puts her music dreams on hold, a gifted violinist reconnects with an old family friend, who helps her heal and find love during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 p.m.

Christmas by Starlight (2020) Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell. A lawyer makes a deal with the heir to a development firm to spare her family’s restaurant from demolition. However, she must spend the week posing as the legal counsel his father is demanding he hire in the wake of some costly mistakes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 10 p.m.

The Christmas Club (2019) Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison. Two busy strangers meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

Christmas Dance (2012) Andrew McCarthy, Michelle Nolden. On the verge of proposing to his boss’s daughter, a man falls for his dance instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 a.m.

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Doctor (2020) Holly Robinson Peete, Adrian Holmes. A doctor encounters a man from her past who brings with him a revelation that could change her life forever. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 p.m.

A Christmas Duet (2019) Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn. Fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 12:03 p.m.

Christmas Encore (2017) Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott. A struggling actress finds a renewed passion for her craft when she is cast in an off-Broadway show, a modern take on A Christmas Carol. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 a.m.

Christmas Everlasting (2018) Tatyana Ali, Patti LaBelle. Christmas is fast approaching and years of long workdays are about to pay off for Lucy. However, when her older sister unexpectedly passes away, Lucy dreads returning to Nilson’s Bay to handle her sister’s estate. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 a.m.

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2:01 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 p.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 a.m.

Christmas Hotel (2019) Tatyana Ali, Sean Patrick Thomas. A big city hotelier’s boss informs her that she will receive a promotion if she can pull off a major project. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:06 a.m.

The Christmas House (2020) Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett. Working through some difficult decisions, a mother and father summon their two grown sons home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 10:03 p.m. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Taylor Cole, Michael Rady. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4:03 a.m.

Christmas in Louisiana (2019) Jana Kramer, Barry Bostwick. When a woman returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival, she rediscovers the magic of the season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

Christmas in Montana (2019) Kellie Martin, Colin Ferguson. Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help a man save his ranch. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 p.m.

Christmas in Rome (2019) Lacey Chabert, Sam Page. Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

A Christmas in Tennessee (2018) Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker. A baker unites the people of her small mountain town to resist a real estate developer’s plan to build a ski resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

Christmas in the Air (2017) Catherine Bell, Eric Close. A no-nonsense professional organizer learns that opposites do attract when she begins to fall for her client, a frazzled widower who spends his time inventing toys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4 p.m.

Christmas in Vienna (2020) Sarah Drew, Brennan Elliott. A dispirited concert violinist travels to Vienna for a performance and finds the inspiration she has been missing. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matt Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

A Christmas Kiss (2011) ★★★ Elisabeth Röhm, Laura Breckenridge. Trapped in an elevator, a designer shares an impulsive kiss with the boyfriend of her new boss. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2:03 a.m.

Christmas Made to Order (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Jonathan Bennett. When an architect finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he turns to a holiday coordinator for help. Her expert Christmas spirit brings his family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 a.m. Hallmark Thur. Noon

A Christmas Melody (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A single mother moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 a.m.

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 10 a.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

Christmas on Wheels (2020) Tiya Sircar, Michael Xavier. Upon learning that her uncle sold her Mom’s vintage convertible -- a car full of Christmas memories -- Ashley enlists the help of her uncle’s attorney, Duncan, to get it back. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

A Christmas Proposal (2008) ★★★ Nicole Eggert, David O’Donnell. Two opposing lawyers -- one-time sweethearts -- battle over the development of a ski resort. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

Christmas Reservations (2019) Melissa Joan Hart, Markie Post. The event coordinator at the Treeline Ski Resort plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her widowed college sweetheart and his two children check in, she discovers she has her own reservations about life and love. (NR) Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Ring (2020) Nazneen Contractor, David Alpay. Reporter Kendra Adams searches for the love story behind an antique engagement ring with the help of the grandson of the ring’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 p.m.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019) Kim Shaw, Kevin McGarry. When Belinda heads to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex-boyfriend Dustin for the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

The Christmas Secret (2014) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Reardon. A struggling single mother searches for a lost family heirloom that she hopes will bring her love and good fortune in time for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 a.m.

A Christmas Song (2012) Natasha Henstridge, Gabriel Hogan. Two music teachers who are competing for the same job end up falling in love with each other. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 a.m.

Christmas Stars (2019) Erica Durance, JT Hodges. When aspiring R&B artist Layla crosses paths with amateur songwriter Spence, she thinks she’s found her shot at finally getting a record deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 a.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 a.m.

The Christmas Train (2017) Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. A cynical journalist must get from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles in time for Christmas, and his only option is to take the train. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 a.m.

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado (2020) Rochelle Aytes, Mark Taylor. A woman who is in charge of her town’s Christmas celebration must win over a firefighter to obtain a magnificent spruce tree from his property for the festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Christmas Tree Lane (2020) Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker. When music store owner Meg spearheads community efforts to save her street from demolition, she is shocked to find out that the man she’s falling for is working for the company that she is fighting. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 a.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 10 a.m.

Christmas Unwrapped (2020) Amber Stevens West, Marco Grazzini. An ambitious yet pragmatic reporter learns the true meaning of Christmas when she investigates a millionaire and beloved member of the town who insists that all the gifts that arrive on Christmas Day every year are from none other than Santa himself. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

Christmas Waltz (2020) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. A woman makes an unexpected connection with her dance instructor after her storybook Christmas wedding is canceled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

A Christmas Wedding Date (2012) Marla Sokoloff, Catherine Hicks. Fired from her job, a woman returns home to see her mother and attend a Christmas Eve wedding. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

A Christmas Winter Song (2019) Ashanti, Stan Shaw. Clio, a Christmas shop owner, forms a special musical bond with Fred, a former jazz singer. Having just lost her own father, Clio helps Fred reconnect with his own daughter and grandchildren, just in time for the town’s annual Christmas concert. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Christmas With Holly (2012) Sean Faris, Eloise Mumford. The owner of a toy store falls in love with a man who cares for his orphaned niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. Noon

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Wed. 3 p.m. Freeform Thur. 7 a.m.

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon

The Christmas Yule Blog (2020) Sara Canning, Zak Santiago. Social media travel writer Caroline Williams is sent to New Mexico on an assignment where she meets high school teacher Oscar Ortiz, who introduces her to another side of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TMC Thur. 11:35 a.m. TMC Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. MTV Tues. 8 a.m. VH1 Wed. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 9 p.m.

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (2018) Guy Berryman, Beyoncé. A portrait of rock band Coldplay’s rise to fame, from playing in pubs to selling out stadiums across the world. Members of the band reflect upon their two decades together. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 9:30 p.m. AXS Sat. 5 p.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover. A black Southern woman struggles to find her identity after suffering years of abuse from her father and others over 40 years. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. BET Fri. 10 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Fri. 11 a.m. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Fri. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

The Conjuring 2 (2016) ★★★ Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga. In 1977, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to north London to help a single mother of four and her possessed daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

The Conjuring (2013) ★★★ Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson. Paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren confront a powerful demonic entity when they try to help parents and children being terrorized in their secluded farmhouse. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. BBC America Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Constant Nymph (1943) ★★ Charles Boyer, Joan Fontaine. A 14-year-old teen adores a promising composer, who is quite fond of the girl, but his romance with her older cousin and following marriage create an emotional rivalry that affects the three. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

Courage Under Fire (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan. A troubled officer reviews the Medal of Honor candidacy of a female helicopter pilot killed during the Gulf War. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

The Courier (2019) Gary Oldman, Dermot Mulroney. A courier in London discovers that one of the packages she’s transporting is a bomb. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:25 a.m.

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Shirley Jones. A young boy uses a peculiar and humorous standard to determine the perfect wife for his widowed father. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Thur. 8 a.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. Noon HBO Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Cracked Nuts (1931) ★★ Bert Wheeler, Robert Woolsey. Two rich Americans fight to be the ruler of a mythical kingdom won in a crap game. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Sun. 8 p.m.

A Crafty Christmas Romance (2020) Nicola Posener, Brad Johnson. Mandy, the owner of a craft and hobby store, finds a 70-year-old letter to Santa and a valuable coin in a copy of A Christmas Carol. Along with Jonah, a contractor who donated the book, Mandy sets out to find the author in time for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

Cranberry Christmas (2020) Nikki DeLoach, Ben Ayers. A separated couple feign marital bliss on national television to help their town’s Christmas festival and their business, but rekindled love is complicated by new opportunities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 a.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TBS Fri. 7 p.m. TBS Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Crazy, Not Insane (2020) Psychiatrist Dorothy Otnow Lewis stirs controversy for her views on serial killers and the death penalty. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. 10 a.m. HBO Sat. 1 a.m.

Crimson Tide (1995) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Gene Hackman. Two U.S. Navy officers clash aboard a nuclear submarine bound for Russia, while that country is under rebel siege. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Critical Condition (1987) ★★ Richard Pryor, Rachel Ticotin. After faking insanity to avoid jail, a con man poses as a hospital doctor in the chaos of a power failure. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Cuernito Armani (2016) Alex Sirvent, Ivonne Montero. La vida de un hombre se complica cuando debe cumplir el deseo de su padre agonizante: presentarle a su novia, que no tiene. Tendrá que buscarla sin imaginar que la vida le tiene una grata sorpresa. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey (2009) ★★ Voices of Tim Curry, Jamie Kennedy. Animated. George embarks on a cross-country trip to reunite a baby elephant with her family. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins. KVCR Wed. 7 a.m. KOCE Wed. 10 a.m. KPBS Wed. 10 a.m. KLCS Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The Current War: Director’s Cut (2019) ★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon. Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Cursed (2005) ★★ Christina Ricci, Joshua Jackson. Siblings hunt for the werewolf that attacked them and transformed them into lycanthropes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Cutting Edge (1992) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Moira Kelly. An ex-hockey player and a prima donna bicker as paired figure skaters shooting for the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. POP Tues. 6 p.m. POP Wed. 1 a.m. LOGO Fri. 9 p.m.

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:35 a.m.

D

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Thur. 1 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Thur. 3 p.m. FXX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Damned Don’t Cry (1950) ★★ Joan Crawford, David Brian. An oil-field worker’s wife climbs the social ladder as a public enemy’s mink-draped mistress. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Dance With Me (1998) ★★ Vanessa L. Williams, Chayanne. In Houston to meet his father, a young Cuban enters a dance contest and falls for a pretty dancer. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. OWN Sat. 5 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Encore Thur. 3:08 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:01 a.m.

The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor? (2018) Voices of Keegan Hedley, Heather Bambrick. Animated. Daniel Tiger, Mom Tiger and Dad Tiger welcome a new family into the neighborhood, with Daniel lending an extra hand to help make them feel at home. (NR) 1 hr. KLCS Wed. 9 a.m. KOCE Wed. 11:30 a.m. KPBS Wed. 11:30 a.m. KVCR Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Dark Places (2015) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult. A woman confronts traumatic, childhood memories of the murder of her mother and two sisters when she investigates the possibility that her brother is innocent of the crime. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Fri. 2:45 a.m.

Darkest Hour (2017) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight against incredible odds. During the coming weeks, Churchill’s courageous decisions and leadership help change the course of world history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:46 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:25 a.m.

David Copperfield (1935) ★★★ W.C. Fields, Freddie Bartholomew. Dickens’ Victorian orphan drifts until he finds a friendly aunt and the girl he will marry. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Mon. 4:05 a.m.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Mon. 3:05 a.m. HBO Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Dead Presidents (1995) ★★ Larenz Tate, Keith David. A high-stakes robbery tempts a Vietnam veteran who has returned to his desolate South Bronx neighborhood in 1973. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 7:10 a.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. FX Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Dear Christmas (2020) Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley. A podcast host develops an unexpected romance with a local firefighter during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Dear Santa (2011) Amy Acker, Brooklynn Proulx. Crystal, a rich party girl, finds a little girl’s letter to Santa asking for a new mother, and she vows to win over the father and daughter before the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 11:05 p.m. Lifetime Fri. Noon

Dear Secret Santa (2013) Tatyana Ali, Lamorne Morris. Mourning the loss of her recently deceased friend, a woman receives a surprising Christmas card from a secret admirer. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. Un doctor hace justicia por mano propia después de que su esposa e hija son agredidas y la policía, saturada de trabajo, no cumple con su deber. La ciudad de Nueva York empieza a preguntarse si se trata de un loco o de la respuesta a sus plegarias. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle (2010) Doris Roberts, Eric Johnson. Mrs. Miracle Merkle helps save a struggling department store during the Christmas season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 a.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015) Meghan Ory, Andrew W. Walker. A young woman becomes stranded in an airport at Christmastime and accepts a ride from a man who rented the last rental car in town. As they head north, a hint of romance develops when they encounter a few bumps on the road. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon

Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle (2009) ★★★ James Van Der Beek, Erin Karpluk. A single man hires a nanny to help him care for his 6-year-old twins. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 a.m.

The Debt (2010) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington. Past events haunt a former Mossad agent when she returns to Eastern Europe to investigate the apparent reappearance of a Nazi war criminal that she thought was long dead. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:05 p.m.

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Deck the Halls (2006) ★ Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick. Neighbors in a New England town go to war after one adorns his house with enough Christmas lights to make it visible from space. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Tues. 10:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 11:35 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken. The horrors of Vietnam affect three Pennsylvania steelworkers, lifelong friends who serve together. (R) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Mon. 2 p.m.

Del Suelo no Paso (1959) Resortes, María Duval. Un collar de perro muy valioso origina una divertida persecución tanto de los ladrones como de la policía. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Deliver by Christmas (2020) Alvina August, Eion Bailey. Bakery owner Molly meets Josh, a newcomer in town, but is also enchanted by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person. A special wish to be delivered by Christmas could help determine who will win Molly’s heart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 a.m.

Delivery Man (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Chris Pratt. An amiable slacker discovers that the anonymous sperm donations he made to a fertility clinic 20 years ago resulted in 533 offspring and that 142 of them have now filed a lawsuit to learn his identity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Bravo Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Descendants (2015) Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth. Ben, the teenaged son of King Beast and Queen Belle, invites the exiled children of defeated villains to attend a prep school with the heroes’ children. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Disney Thur. 4 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Thur. 8:10 p.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. 4 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Fri. 1 a.m. FX Fri. 8 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. 6 p.m.

Diamonds Are Forever (1971) ★★★ Sean Connery, Jill St. John. James Bond, Agent 007, saves the world from Blofeld’s space laser and bikini-clad amazons Bambi and Thumper. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:55 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Thur. 6 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Bravo Fri. 10:33 a.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) ★★★ Steve Martin, Michael Caine. An American con man and his British rival target a soap heiress from Cleveland on the French Riviera. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. POP Wed. 7 p.m.

Doc Hollywood (1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Fri. 11 p.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Fri. 9 p.m. Syfy Sat. 6:25 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Sat. 6:10 a.m.

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid. Reincarnated as different dogs over the course of five decades, a lovable and devoted canine keeps reuniting with the original owner who cared for it as a golden retriever puppy. (PG) 2 hrs. FX Wed. 11 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Dolittle (2020) ★ Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas. Live action/animated. Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 4:10 p.m.

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Doom (2005) ★★ The Rock, Karl Urban. Soldiers use heavy firepower to battle mutants at a high-tech research facility on Mars. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Wed. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1:06 a.m.

Dos de Abajo (1982) Lucha Villa, Valentín Trujillo. Dos albañiles encuentran un tesoro escondido en la obra en que trabajan, y pasan a ser víctimas de una gran persecución. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Double Holiday (2019) Carly Pope, Kristoffer Polaha. Rebecca must throw the company holiday party with her office rival, Chris. It coincides with Hanukkah, so she must juggle her work, family traditions, and nemesis to make the party a success. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m.

Downhill (1927) ★★★ Ivor Novello, Ben Webster. Silent. A young man falls into the European underworld from boarding-school rugby stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor. A curmudgeon living atop Mount Crumpit sets out to quash the yuletide preparations of the Christmas-loving Whos of Whoville. Anthony Hopkins narrates. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:05 p.m.

Dream House (2011) ★ Daniel Craig, Naomi Watts. A publisher and his wife discover that their beautiful new home was once the scene of the gruesome murders of a woman and her children. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:55 a.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 a.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) ★★★★ Morgan Freeman, Jessica Tandy. An Atlanta widow and her chauffeur reflect the changing times, from 1948 to 1973. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Tues. 9:57 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:51 a.m. Encore Wed. 3:41 p.m.

Duck Soup (1933) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. Spies intervene when Freedonia’s prime minister declares war on nearby Sylvania. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

E

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Eagle Eye (2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Tues. 11:50 a.m.

Eat Pray Love (2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 10 p.m. Encore Thur. 8 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:40 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:20 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m. Encore Sat. 9 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Elizabeth (1998) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush. After succeeding her sister Mary to the throne in 1558, Elizabeth I rules Britain for more than 40 years. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Mon. 6 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:59 a.m.

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush. Queen Elizabeth I faces a threat to her rule from Spain’s King Phillip II and temptation from charismatic seafarer Sir Walter Raleigh. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Mon. 8:07 p.m. Encore Tues. 8:06 a.m.

Empire State (2013) Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth. A security guard and his childhood pal make plans to rob an armored car. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Mon. 8:58 p.m.

End of Watch (2012) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Peña. Two LAPD officers deal with marriage, love and fatherhood amid the harsh realities on the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sun. 1:11 p.m. Starz Sun. 11:04 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Fri. 7:56 a.m. Starz Sat. 11 a.m.

Enter Laughing (1967) ★★★ Jose Ferrer, Shelley Winters. A Jewish boy from the Bronx goes into show business even though his mother wants him to be a druggist. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Entertaining Christmas (2018) Jodie Sweetin, Brendan Fehr. The daughter of a lifestyle mogul is poised to become the new face of the brand. The only trouble is, she can’t cook, sew, or do any of the other things for which her mother is known. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4:03 a.m.

Entrega inmediata (1963) Cantinflas, Gina Romand. Un humilde cartero es seducido por la dirigente de una red de espionaje y entonces decide hacerse pasar por el agente secreto XU 777. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Equilibrium (2002) ★ Christian Bale, Emily Watson. In the future a government agent and a band of rebels battle a regime that uses a drug to suppress people’s emotions. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:45 p.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

Every Day Is Christmas (2018) Toni Braxton, Jennifer Juniper Angeli. A self-proclaimed workaholic embraces the Christmas spirit when her past, present and future collide, forcing her to risk the one thing money can’t buy: her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Executive Decision (1996) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Halle Berry. A commando squad must conduct a midair assault upon a hijacked plane loaded with terrorists and a deadly nerve gas. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:45 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:45 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

F

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

A Family Christmas Gift (2019) Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone. When Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, it brings Amber closer to her aunt and a new love into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. USA Thur. 9 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Bravo Tues. 11 p.m. Bravo Wed. 1:02 a.m. E! Thur. 6:15 p.m. E! Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Wed. 3 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Bravo Mon. 11 p.m. Bravo Tues. 1:02 a.m. E! Thur. 4 p.m. E! Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Father of the Bride Part II (1995) ★★ Steve Martin, Diane Keaton. A worrisome family patriarch is driven to further distraction by the simultaneous pregnancies of his wife and daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Feliz NaviDAD (2020) Mario Lopez, AnnaLynne McCord. A single father finds romance with a musician when his daughter and sister play matchmakers during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Fri. 8:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

The Festival (2018) Joe Thomas, Hammed Animashaun. After his girlfriend dumps him at graduation, a young man thinks his life is over. His best friend has the perfect solution: three days at a giant music festival. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:30 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. History Tues. 11 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. MLB Mon. 6 p.m. MLB Thur. 4 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Thur. 9:05 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6:30 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Sun. 8:45 p.m.

54 (1998) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Salma Hayek. A blue-collar New Jerseyite seeks fame with a surrogate family at Manhattan’s Studio 54. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Wed. 7:40 a.m.

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new Pride of Lowell. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:20 a.m.

Finding Christmas (2013) JT Hodges, Tricia Helfer. Sean trades his New York City apartment for Owen’s cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan, a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean’s sassy assistant, Mia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 p.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animada. Con la ayuda de Nemo y Marlin, Dory, quien siempre olvida todo, se embarca en la misión para reunirse con sus padres. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVEA Fri. 7 p.m.

First Cow (2019) ★★★ John Magaro, Orion Lee. Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich -- but their tenuous plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner’s prized dairy cow. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 a.m. Showtime Wed. 3 p.m.

First Knight (1995) ★★ Sean Connery, Richard Gere. King Arthur loves Guinevere and tries to keep her from the clutches of Lancelot and a land-grabber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Starz Fri. 3:31 a.m.

First Reformed (2017) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried. The pastor of a small church in upstate New York spirals out of control after a soul-shaking encounter with an unstable environmental activist and his pregnant wife. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:05 p.m. Showtime Wed. 1 p.m.

The Fisher King (1991) ★★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Bridges. An unhinged Manhattan talk-radio host meets a mad knight of the streets seeking his own Holy Grail. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Five Star Christmas (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Victor Webster. After moving back to her hometown, a woman plots with her siblings and grandparents to help her father’s new bed and breakfast get a five-star review from an incognito travel critic. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

The Fog (1980) ★★★ Adrienne Barbeau, Hal Holbrook. Californians are haunted by corpses from a 100-year-old shipwreck. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:55 a.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Starz Mon. 9:02 a.m. Starz Tues. 3:35 a.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet. Agent 007 skis the Alps, skin-dives in Greece and hunts spies with the daughter of a slain agent. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Forever My Girl (2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Forgiven (2016) Kevin Sorbo, Jenn Gotzon. The perpetrator of a hostage situation plans his escape while a woman tries to save his life. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Sat. 4 a.m.

Forsaken (2015) ★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. MTV Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Four Christmases (2008) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon. When their plans for a holiday getaway fall apart, a couple must spend Christmas Day trudging to a quartet of family get-togethers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Fri. 7:30 p.m. AMC Sat. Noon

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Mon. 7:49 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:05 p.m.

4:44 Last Day on Earth (2011) ★★ Willem Dafoe, Shanyn Leigh. Two lovers immerse themselves in sex, art and other activities after word breaks that the world will end by the next morning. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 1 a.m.

Fred Claus (2007) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti. The yuletide season brings headaches for Santa Claus, who bails his ne’er-do-well brother Fred out of trouble and puts him to work in his factory. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Fri. 9:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Free Birds (2013) ★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson. Animated. Two turkeys travel back in time to the year 1621 to prevent all feathered friends from ever becoming holiday dinners. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Wed. 5 p.m. AMC Thur. 1 a.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Thur. 7:10 a.m.

From Russia With Love (1963) ★★★ Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. Agent 007 lands in Istanbul with a Russian beauty, a pawn in SPECTRE’s plot to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Thur. Noon

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 11:35 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m. Starz Thur. 9:07 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Sat. 11 p.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Starz Thur. 12:54 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:33 a.m.

G

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Fri. 1 a.m.

Gamer (2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:25 p.m.

Gaslight (1944) ★★★ Charles Boyer, Ingrid Bergman. A Scotland Yard detective figures out why a schizoid Victorian is trying to drive his wife mad. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Get Over It (2001) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster. After splitting up with his girlfriend, a teenager becomes interested in his best friend’s younger sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Giant (1956) ★★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson. A cattleman and his spoiled wife watch an upstart oilman try to take over Texas. (G) 3 hrs. 21 mins. TCM Sat. 11:30 a.m.

A Gift to Remember (2017) Ali Liebert, Peter Porte. A hopeless romantic, Darcy, insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into a sharply dressed man walking his dog. He falls into a coma; she takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2:03 a.m.

A Gingerbread Romance (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jordana Lajoie. An architect begins to find herself longing for a place to call her own as she works alongside a baker to win a gingerbead house contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 p.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Tues. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sun. 4:50 a.m.

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon. Underhanded real estate salesmen sink to varying levels of deceit in order to sell their dubious properties. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6 a.m.

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments while making it to No. 1 on the charts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 6:30 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. BBC America Thur. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. Noon

The Godfather, Part III (1990) ★★★ Al Pacino, Diane Keaton. Dignified Michael Corleone joins his wild nephew in a Sicilian vendetta involving the Vatican. (R) 2 hrs. 41 mins. BBC America Fri. 4:30 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. BBC America Thur. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m.

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Sat. 1:09 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love (2020) Sam Page, Brooke D’Orsay. After 15 years, a single father moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and, through a series of coincidences -- or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TBS Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Mon. 4 a.m. TMC Wed. 12:10 p.m. TMC Sat. 9:45 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Mon. 6:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 8:15 a.m.

Going in Style (2017) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine. Desperate for money, three lifelong buddies hatch a scheme to rob the bank that took away their pension funds. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:40 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sun. 8:03 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Paramount Fri. 1 p.m. Paramount Fri. 8:30 p.m.

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney. John McClane, un policía de la ciudad de Nueva York, y su hijo deben dejar de lado sus diferencias para trabajar juntos y evitar que el hampa de Moscú controle unas armas nucleares. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4 p.m.

Good Morning Christmas! (2020) Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas. Two competing TV hosts travel to a small town over Christmas, and while pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they slowly discover there is more to each other than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987) ★★★ Robin Williams, Forest Whitaker. In 1965 Saigon, disc jockey Adrian Cronauer turns Armed Forces Radio on its ear with his irreverent brand of humor. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Mon. 4:15 a.m.

Goodbye, My Fancy (1951) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Robert Young. A newsman confuses a congresswoman’s reunion with her old college boyfriend at their alma mater. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Tues. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Grandes amigos (1967) Nino Del Arco, Manuel Gil. Un niño descubre una cueva con la imagen de un niño Dios; de ahí en adelante acude a él en busca de milagros. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Wed. 3:45 p.m. VH1 Thur. 3:30 a.m. VH1 Thur. 1:10 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11 p.m.

Great Expectations (1974) ★★★ Michael York, Sarah Miles. Dickens’ orphan Pip goes to London to become a gentleman, thanks to an anonymous benefactor, and loves a pampered miss. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:50 a.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Fri. 11 a.m. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Gretel & Hansel (2020) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige. When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods. Stumbling upon an isolated home, the children soon suspect that the generous but mysterious owner has sinister intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:40 p.m.

Grounded for Christmas (2019) Julianna Guill, Corey Sevier. When a winter storm hits Cleveland and grounds flights, the nearby hotels quickly fill up with stranded travelers. Nina, a pilot, reluctantly agrees to let her arrogant but charming fellow pilot, Brady, stay at her nearby parents’ home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Sat. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 8 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 10 p.m. Paramount Sat. 3 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. IFC Wed. Noon IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Halloween II (1981) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence. A killer follows his injured target to the hospital on Oct. 31 in Haddonfield, Ill. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:25 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 4 p.m. WE Thur. 10 a.m. WE Thur. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. 11 a.m.

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) ★★★★ Woody Allen, Mia Farrow. Hannah’s husband has an affair with one sister, and her ex-husband marries the other. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. BBC America Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Born without the ability to sing, a young emperor penguin expresses himself and hopes to attract a mate through his amazing dancing talent. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sat. 11:25 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:30 a.m. USA Thur. 3:20 p.m. USA Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Tues. 8:25 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4:55 p.m. USA Sat. 4:50 p.m. USA Sat. 10:53 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Syfy Tues. 11:40 p.m. Syfy Wed. 8:10 p.m. USA Sat. 8 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Syfy Sun. 5:29 p.m. Syfy Mon. 2 p.m. USA Fri. 1:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 4:55 p.m. USA Fri. 7:35 p.m. USA Sat. 1:25 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:59 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5:29 p.m. USA Fri. 4:35 p.m. USA Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:25 p.m. USA Thur. 7 p.m. USA Fri. 10:10 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 11:53 a.m.

Heart of a Dog (2015) ★★★ Jason Berg, Paul Davidson. Musician and performance artist Laurie Anderson reflects on the deaths of her husband Lou Reed, her mother and her beloved dog. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Heart of the Holidays (2020) Vanessa Lengies, Corey Sevier. A career-driven woman reunites with her high school boyfriend after returning home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Marsha Mason. A veteran Marine sergeant keeps in touch with his ex-wife while beating a platoon into shape for Grenada. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Sun. 2 p.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2 p.m.

Hellboy (2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Tues. 11:05 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Thur. 5:35 a.m.

A Hidden Life (2019) ★★★ August Diehl, Valerie Pachner. Austrian farmer Franz Jagerstatter faces the threat of execution for refusing to fight for the Nazis during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 54 mins. HBO Thur. 3:35 a.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom. A mysterious stranger forces cowardly citizens of Lago to prepare a garish welcome for three escaped convicts. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Thur. 11 a.m.

The Hill (1965) ★★★ Sean Connery, Harry Andrews. Tensions mount at an African military compound when a sadistic commandant begins brutalizing the prisoners. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005) ★★ Martin Freeman, Mos Def. A human and his extraterrestrial friend begin an interstellar journey after the destruction of Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:35 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TBS Thur. 8 a.m. TBS Fri. 3 a.m.

Holiday Date (2019) Matt Cohen, Brittany Bristow. Brooke is dumped right before Christmas and enlists the help of actor Joel to play the role of her boyfriend for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 12:03 p.m.

Holiday Hearts (2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4:01 a.m.

Holiday Spin (2012) Ralph Macchio, Garrett Clayton. The owner of a failing dance studio pins his hopes for survival on winning an annual contest. Meanwhile, his estranged son takes an interest in a dance prodigy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m. Lifetime Thur. 11 a.m. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 5 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:57 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

The Hollars (2016) ★★ John Krasinski, Margo Martindale. A man returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother has a brain tumor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Thur. 3:25 a.m.

Holly & Ivy (2020) Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan. A contractor helps a woman renovate a house so she can adopt a sick neighbor’s two children. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2:01 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Mon. 12:56 p.m.

Home (2015) ★★ Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna. Animated. After an alien race called the Boov take over Earth, a resourceful human girl becomes a banished Boov’s ally. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Sun. 7 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:45 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. Freeform Sun. 9:15 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Home for the Holidays (1995) ★★ Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr. Fights and reconciliations mark a single mom’s Thanksgiving with her dysfunctional Baltimore clan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Thur. 9 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:13 p.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 p.m.

Homemade Christmas (2020) Michelle Argyris, Travis Nelson. A woman must choose between two men during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

Hope at Christmas (2018) Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson. Sydney decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her young daughter. When she meets Mac, he tries to make her Christmas wishes come true by helping her open herself up to life, love, and believing in the spirit of Christmas again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 p.m.

Hope Gap (2019) Annette Bening, Bill Nighy. A housewife’s life begins to unravel when her husband of 29 years decides to leave her for another woman. With support from her son, she tries to regain her footing while learning it’s never too late to be happy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:40 a.m.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man’s adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TRU Tues. 10 p.m. TRU Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Hot Pursuit (2015) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Sofía Vergara. A straight-arrow policewoman must protect a wisecracking witness as they race through a gauntlet of crooked cops and gunmen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m. TNT Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Hot Shots! (1991) ★★★ Charlie Sheen, Cary Elwes. A top-gun pilot keeps up with his rival and re-creates Hollywood love scenes with his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Sat. 8:54 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Paramount Wed. Noon Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

Hotel Rwanda (2004) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Sophie Okonedo. Paul Rusesabagina saves more than 1,200 Tutsi refugees from genocide by hiding them at his posh hotel in Rwanda’s capital city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Tues. 3:54 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Thur. 7:24 a.m. Encore Sat. 7:25 p.m.

The Hour of 13 (1952) ★★ Peter Lawford, Dawn Addams. An 1890s jewel thief is wrongly blamed for murder by a Scotland Yard detective on his trail. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Mon. 11:45 a.m.

The House Bunny (2008) ★★ Anna Faris, Colin Hanks. An exiled Playboy bunny tries to help socially clueless sorority sisters attract pledges and keep their house by teaching them about makeup and men. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sun. 2 p.m.

The House by the Cemetery (1981) ★★ Catriona MacColl, Paolo Malco. The Boyles of New England have mad Dr. Freudstein in their basement. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Wed. 5 a.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. E! Sun. 1:30 p.m. E! Mon. 1 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Sun. 4 p.m. CMT Sun. 10:45 p.m. MTV Tues. 10 a.m. MTV Tues. 3 p.m.

Howard the Duck (1986) ★★ Lea Thompson, Jeffrey Jones. George Lucas’ tale of an extraterrestrial duck who is mistakenly brought to Cleveland by an experimental laser beam. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Wed. 8 a.m.

Human Capital (2019) Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei. The lives of two families collide when their children begin a relationship and it leads to a tragic accident. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:20 a.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hulce, Demi Moore. Animated. Disney’s musical version of the Victor Hugo classic centers on a disfigured man who rings the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th-century Paris. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Sundance Sun. 5 p.m.

The Hunt (2020) ★★ Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, some ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal, turns the tables on her pursuers. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:35 p.m. Cinemax Tues. 3:35 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 12:10 p.m.

The Hurricane (1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. HBO Tues. 3:35 a.m. HBO Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Sun. 1 p.m.

Hype! (1996) ★★★ Valerie M. Agnew, Mark Arm. Pearl Jam and Nirvana are among the bands profiled in this look at the rise and influence of the Seattle music scene. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. AXS Sun. 2 p.m. AXS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song I Can Only Imagine as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Fri. 6:15 p.m.

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Ewan McGregor. A former police officer comes out of the closet, becomes a con artist, lands in jail, and meets the love of his life. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:10 p.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. En el 2035, un detective de homicidios de Chicago persigue a un sofisticado robot acusado de matar a un científico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2016) James Brolin, Mena Suvari. Jackie, a single mom and attorney, looks forward to spending Christmas alone with her daughter. Everything goes according to plan until Jackie’s estranged father shows up on her door step. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. Noon

I’m Not Ready for Christmas (2015) Alicia Witt, George Stults. Holly’s world is turned upside down when her niece’s wish to Santa Claus comes true and she cannot tell a lie. As her career and love life go into disarray, she must learn to judge between the truth and what is right. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Starz Tues. 5:55 a.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Tues. 7:20 a.m.

Impostor (2001) ★★ Gary Sinise, Madeleine Stowe. In the year 2079 a federal agent relentlessly pursues a weapons designer suspected of being a deadly clone. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:15 a.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:15 a.m.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker. In 1820, crewmen from the New England vessel Essex face a harrowing battle for survival after a whale of mammoth size and strength attacks with force, crippling their ship and leaving them adrift in the ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

In Time (2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Fri. 8:25 a.m.

The Incredible Mr. Limpet (1964) ★★ Don Knotts, Carole Cook. Live action/animated. A Brooklyn bookkeeper falls off a pier, turns into a fish and helps the Navy track U-boats. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Paramount Mon. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Thur. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Thur. 3:25 p.m. Paramount Thur. 8:20 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Thur. 1 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:10 p.m.

Inherit the Viper (2019) Josh Hartnett, Margarita Levieva. For siblings Kip and Josie, dealing opioids isn’t just their family business -- it’s their only means of survival. But when a deal goes fatally wrong, Kip ignites a powder keg of violence and betrayal as he tries to quit the life for good. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:10 a.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animated. An 11-year-old girl’s five emotions try to guide her through a difficult transition after she moves from the Midwest to San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Mon. 6:50 p.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. POP Wed. 10:10 p.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Tues. 1:05 a.m. AMC Tues. 4:15 p.m.

Into the Woods (2014) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt. A baker and his wife venture into a magical forest to find the ingredients that will reverse their curse of childlessness and restore the beauty of the ugly witch who placed it on them. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Sat. 7:02 a.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Wed. 3:02 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:21 p.m. Encore Wed. 9:20 p.m.

It Follows (2014) ★★★ Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist. Following a strange sexual encounter, a teenager has disturbing visions and the inescapable feeling that someone -- or something -- is stalking her. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:40 p.m. Syfy Wed. 12:15 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) ★★★★ James Stewart, Donna Reed. Ruined by a miser on Christmas Eve, a suicidal family man sees life anew thanks to his guardian angel. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. USA Thur. 6 a.m.

It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4:03 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Fri. 8 a.m. Paramount Sat. 1:30 a.m. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sat. 5:51 p.m.

Jack and the Beanstalk (1952) ★★ Bud Abbott, Lou Costello. A butcher and a simpleton climb a beanstalk to a giant and a hen that lays golden eggs. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Jack Frost (1998) ★★ Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston. A man who died on Christmas Eve returns to his wife and son one year later in the form of a snowman. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 1:33 a.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Mon. 2:30 a.m.

The Jackal (1997) ★★ Bruce Willis, Richard Gere. A jailed IRA operative helps the FBI track a masterful assassin about to perform a political killing. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Sun. 4:03 a.m.

Jackass 3.5 (2011) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville and the rest of his friends perform outrageous stunts and pranks. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Wed. 4:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Jackass 3D (2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including Sweatsuit Cocktail and Beehive Tetherball. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Jackass 2.5 (2007) ★★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Dangerous and disgusting stunts performed by the Jackass crew. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. IFC Wed. 8:15 p.m.

Jackass: Number Two (2006) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Daredevils go for the gross-out when they subject an unsuspecting public to more outrageous stunts and practical jokes. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Wed. 2 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Jackass: The Movie (2002) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Nitwits perform outrageous stunts and pull practical jokes on an unsuspecting public. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. IFC Wed. 6:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Jackie Brown (1997) ★★★ Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson. A bail bondsman helps a smuggler frame her boss, an arms dealer who plans to kill her. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Encore Fri. 2:17 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:06 a.m.

Jailhouse Rock (1957) ★★ Elvis Presley, Judy Tyler. An inmate learns guitar from his cellmate, then gets an agent and turns rock ‘n’ roll star. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. REELZ Thur. 7 p.m. REELZ Sat. 2 p.m.

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Fri. 5:50 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TNT Tues. 5 p.m.

The Jesus Rolls (2019) John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale. Hours after his release from prison, Jesus Quintana pairs up with fellow misfits Petey and Marie for a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Jexi (2019) ★ Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp. A man’s new cellphone turns into a technological nightmare when the artificial intelligence program becomes obsessed with him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Showtime Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 10 a.m. Syfy Tues. 2 a.m.

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape (2018) Jim Gaffigan. Comic Jim Gaffigan proves that laughter is the best medicine when he talks about a family medical crisis and other topics during his hilarious stand-up routine. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. Comedy Central Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Jingle All the Way 2 (2014) Larry the Cable Guy, Anthony Carelli. A child’s father and stepfather engage in an all-out battle to get her the toy of her dreams for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2:03 a.m.

Jingle Bell Bride (2020) Julie Gonzalo, Ronnie Rowe Jr. A wedding planner finds romance with a handsome local after traveling to a remote town in Alaska to find a rare flower for a celebrity client. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10:03 p.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Wed. 10 a.m. Comedy Central Sat. 8 p.m.

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:15 a.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sat. 6:15 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. John Wick, un exasesino a sueldo, se enfrenta al mafioso Viggo Tarazov, quien ofrece una recompensa a aquel que logre acabar con la vida de Wick. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. KVEA Fri. 9 p.m. AMC Sun. 5:42 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Journey Back to Christmas (2016) Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson. A nurse from World War II is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 a.m.

Joy (2015) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro. A working-class single mother builds a business dynasty while dealing with her dysfunctional parents and ex-husband. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

A Joyous Christmas (2017) Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady. A successful motivational speaker learns the true meaning of Christmas when a stranger rescues her from a near-fatal accident. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 a.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Wed. 10:46 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:53 a.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. OWN Wed. 9 p.m. OWN Thur. Noon

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Paramount Fri. 1:50 a.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Thur. 9 a.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Thur. 11:30 a.m. FX Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Tues. 3:55 p.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Fri. 7 p.m. TNT Sat. 4:45 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Tues. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Wed. Noon

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. Un empleado de mantenimiento chino le enseña artes marciales a un niño estadounidense para ayudar al joven a enfrentar a unos acosadores en su nueva escuela. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Sundance Tues. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. 11 a.m.

Keeping the Faith (2000) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Edward Norton. A rabbi and a priest, lifelong friends, each fall for a childhood friend when she comes back to town. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:47 a.m.

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (2013) ★★ Kevin Hart. In the follow-up to 2011’s Laugh at My Pain, comic Kevin Hart performs two sold-out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden. (R) 1 hr. 15 mins. BET Wed. 1 p.m.

Key Largo (1948) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Edward G. Robinson. A gangster holds a GI and others hostage in a run-down Florida Keys hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:35 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Killer Mountain (2011) ★★ Aaron Douglas, Paul Campbell. A wealthy man hires a professional mountaineer and scientists to find missing climbers in the Himalayas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 a.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:55 a.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:05 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Kiss Me Deadly (1955) ★★ Ralph Meeker, Albert Dekker. Mickey Spillane’s private eye Mike Hammer follows bad guys and blondes to a smoking box. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Kite Runner (2007) ★★ Khalid Abdalla, Homayoun Ershadi. After many years living in the U.S., an Afghan novelist returns to his Taliban-controlled homeland to learn the fate of the son of his murdered friend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:50 p.m.

The Kite (2003) Flavia Bechara, Maher Bsaibes. Lamia, a 15-year-old living in a southern Lebanese village, is given to a cousin for marriage on the other side of the border. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Wed. 2:15 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Bravo Thur. 11 p.m. Bravo Fri. 3:23 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 9 a.m. CMT Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animada. Po debe descubrir los secretos de su pasado con el fin de vencer a un formidable villano que planea acabar con el kung fu y conquistar China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m. CMT Fri. 11:15 a.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 11 a.m.

The Lady Vanishes (1938) ★★★★ Margaret Lockwood, Michael Redgrave. A young Englishwoman tries to prove that an elderly governess was actually on a train. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Land of Tradition (1950) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. Filmmakers visit Runnymede, Windsor Castle and Stonehenge in England. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:18 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Sat. 6 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Larry Crowne (2011) ★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. Unemployed after a round of corporate downsizing, a middle-aged man enrolls in college and meets a teacher who has lost her passion for her job and her husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Las Delicias del Poder (1999) María Elena Velasco, Ernesto Gómez Cruz. Una pobre india ve la oportunidad de su vida cuando la candidata a la presidencia municipal enferma y ella la reemplaza. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Las leandras (1961) Enrique Rambal, Rosario Dúrcal. Para recibir la herencia de su tío Francisco, la vedette Rosa tiene que ingresar a estudiar en un colegio de señoritas. Su novio la ayuda fingiendo ser el director y pidiendo a sus trabajadoras que lo apoyen para la próxima visita del tío. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Las tapatías nunca pierden (1965) Elvira Quintana, José Ángel Espinosa. Un anciano se opone a que su nieta debute como cantante y compra todos los boletos de la función de teatro. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Lassie Come Home (1943) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Donald Crisp. An English boy’s collie finds her way back home from Scotland after his father sells her to a duke. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 10:15 a.m.

The Last Castle (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, James Gandolfini. A court-martialed general leads a revolt against a corrupt warden in a military prison. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:45 a.m. Showtime Tues. 5 a.m.

Last Chance for Christmas (2015) Hilarie Burton, Gabriel Hogan. After finding a reindeer to replace the injured Prancer, Santa’s stableman finds himself falling in love with the animal’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sat. 6:15 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe. In the 1870s a Westerner is caught in the middle of a battle between Japan’s emperor and the samurai. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 a.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Thur. 4:57 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:40 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Diez años después de la muerte de su esposa e hija en el robo de su casa, un hombre elabora un plan de venganza contra el fiscal que llegó a un acuerdo con los asesinos. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:50 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Sun. 11:25 a.m. Showtime Thur. 10 a.m. Showtime Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Legend (1985) ★★ Tom Cruise, Mia Sara. Elves and a woodland boy save a princess and a unicorn from the Lord of Darkness and his goblins. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 10 a.m.

The Legend of Hercules (2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiled and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, Hercules must use his formidable powers to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Thur. 2:54 p.m. Syfy Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera. Animated. There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sat. 2 a.m. TOON Sat. 7 p.m.

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters (2020) Voices of Sean Astin, Troy Baker. Animated. The further adventures of wisecracking superhero Shazam. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TOON Sun. 7 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell. Animated. An ordinary LEGO figurine, thought to be the key to saving the world, is accompanied by a fellowship of strangers embarking on a quest to vanquish a tyrant bent on a terrible deed. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sat. 4 a.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Jackie Chan, Dave Franco. Animated. Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, leads a fierce team of secret ninja warriors to defeat the evil warlord Garmadon and save NINJAGO City. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TBS Thur. 6 a.m.

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Fri. 4:03 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:40 p.m. VH1 Sat. 11 a.m.

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008) ★★ Noah Wyle, Bob Newhart. A librarian and a beautiful singer must prevent vampires from taking over the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Mon. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 8:30 p.m.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) ★★★ Noah Wyle, Gabrielle Anwar. An adventurer and a brilliant archaeologist use a map to search for the fabled mines of King Solomon. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Licence to Kill (1989) ★★★ Timothy Dalton, Carey Lowell. James Bond, secret agent 007, brings down a Latin American drug king who uses Stinger missiles. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:05 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BBC America Thur. 6 a.m.

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Fri. 8 a.m. TBS Fri. 3:08 p.m.

Like a Boss (2020) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne. The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan -- a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:40 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:40 a.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Voices of Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons. Animated. After the death of his royal father, a young lion returns to battle his scheming uncle for the jungle throne. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Tues. 9 p.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Wed. 7:41 a.m.

The Little Mermaid (1989) ★★★★ Voices of Jodi Benson, Pat Carroll. Animated. Ariel, a mermaid, is fascinated with life on land, and during one of her visits to the surface, she falls for a human prince. Determined to be with her new love, Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human for three days. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. Freeform Wed. 7 p.m.

Live and Let Die (1973) ★★★ Roger Moore, Yaphet Kotto. Agent 007 charms a tarot reader in Jamaica on the voodoo/heroin trail of Mr. Big. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:55 p.m.

The Living Daylights (1987) ★★★ Timothy Dalton, Maryam d’Abo. Secret agent James Bond takes a Czech cellist to her boyfriend, a KGB defector doing business in Afghanistan. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Lo inconfesable (1963) Rodolfo de Anda, Patricia Rivera. Un pianista famoso comienza relaciones románticas con una madre y su hija al mismo tiempo. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Han pasado los años y los mutantes están en declive. Logan, débil y cansado, vive alejado de todos hasta que acepta una última misión de Charles Xavier: la de proteger a una joven especial, la última esperanza de la raza mutante. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8 p.m.

LOL (2012) ★ Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore. A teenager tries to deal with the pressures of high-school romance and friendship while dodging her overprotective mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:35 a.m.

The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (1962) ★★★ Tom Courtenay, Michael Redgrave. An angry young man runs cross country on his own terms at the British reform school Borstal. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) ★★★ Geena Davis, Samuel L. Jackson. Former cohorts come after a small-town New England mom who gradually remembers her past as a government assassin. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. MTV Wed. Noon

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Frodo and Sam march toward Mount Doom to destroy the ring, while Gandalf and warriors prepare for a final confrontation with Sauron and his allies. (PG-13) 4 hrs. 10 mins. BBC America Fri. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Now divided, members of a fellowship take different paths to destroy the ring and defeat evil Sauron and his pawns. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 43 mins. BBC America Fri. 10:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 7 p.m.

Loser (2000) ★★ Jason Biggs, Mena Suvari. A lonely college student falls for a classmate who has eyes for her much older English professor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Love Always, Santa (2016) Marguerite Moreau, Mike Faiola. A widow’s daughter writes to Santa Claus, asking for her mother to find love again. When a struggling writer receives the letter, he finds new inspiration and the beginnings of a romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 a.m.

Love at the Christmas Table (2012) Danica McKellar, Lea Thompson. A man realizes that his best friend since childhood is the woman that he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

Lucky Grandma (2019) Christine Chang, Wayne Chang. In New York City’s Chinatown, a Chinese grandma goes all in at the casino, landing herself on the wrong side of luck. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 5 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:05 a.m.

Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017) Jessica Lowndes, Brendan Penny. Marie finds her Christmas spirit reawakened when her mother begins sending her the family’s Christmas ornaments. As each ornament arrives, it brings a positive change to Marie’s life, including an introduction to the handsome man from next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) ★★★★ Joseph Cotten, Tim Holt. Orson Welles’ tale of an eccentric Indiana family clinging to tradition during a time of rapid change. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. A&E Sun. 10:32 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (1960) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach. A man in black recruits six hired guns to lead Mexican villagers against the gang of an outlaw. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:43 a.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Sat. 9:10 a.m. Starz Sat. 9:25 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Tues. 3 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Thur. 7 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4:28 p.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sun. 10:19 a.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Thur. 2 p.m. TNT Sat. 2 p.m.

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) ★★★★ James Stewart, Doris Day. Plotters kidnap a U.S. couple’s son to hide an assassination at Royal Albert Hall. (PG) 2 hrs. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

The Man Who Would Be King (1975) ★★★★ Sean Connery, Michael Caine. Rudyard Kipling sends two British scoundrels to Kafiristan, which they loot. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Thur. 2:30 a.m.

The Man With the Golden Gun (1974) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Lee. Agent 007 heads for the Orient to find a $1 million hit man with a midget sidekick. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Margaret (2011) ★★ Anna Paquin, J. Smith-Cameron. Feeling responsible for a fatal traffic accident, a high-school student lashes out when her attempts to make amends meet with opposition. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Margin Call (2011) ★★★ Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany. When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players at an investment firm take extreme measures to control the damage. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Tues. 11:05 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:05 a.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) Narrated by Nick Broomfield, Voice of Nancy Bacal. A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:15 a.m.

El Marido de Mi Novia (1951) María Elena Marqués, Abel Salazar. Una mujer va a la capital para mantener a su marido inválido, por lo que se dedica a robar carteras en los autobuses, pero ella se enamora de otro ladrón. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Marked for Death (1990) ★★ Steven Seagal, Basil Wallace. A former drug agent and his old Army buddy exterminate a so-called Jamaican drug posse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Wed. 10:45 a.m. Encore Thur. 1:28 a.m.

Marley (2012) ★★★ Bob Marley. The life story of musician, revolutionary and legend Bob Marley, from the early days to international superstardom. Features rare footage, performances and interviews. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. TMC Tues. 5:40 a.m.

Marnie (1964) ★★★ Tippi Hedren, Sean Connery. A man struggles to break the thieving habits of his kleptomaniac wife and restore harmony to their marriage. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 9:45 p.m. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:47 a.m.

Masacre en las carreras (1996) Mario Almada, Fernando Almada. El odio de dos familias crece hasta una carrera de caballos que no tiene un buen final, pero aprenden una valiosa lección cuando sus hijos se enamoran. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Tues. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 10:30 a.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Arthur Bishop había decidido dejar atrás su vida delictiva, pero uno de sus enemigos secuestra a la mujer que ama y la matará si el excriminal no mata a un señor de la guerra africano, a un traficante de personas y a un traficante de armas. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Meet Me at Christmas (2020) Catherine Bell, Mark Deklin. A woman tries to coordinate her son’s Christmas Eve wedding with help from the bride’s uncle. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 12:01 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sun. 8:21 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Mega Python vs. Gatoroid (2011) ★★ Debbie Gibson, Tiffany. Locals in the Florida Everglades have to find a way to kill giant pythons and alligators after they start eating people. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 4 a.m.

El mejor regalo (1974) Jorge Rivero, Teresa Gimpera. En el pleno día de la boda el novio recibe un regalo insólito: un bebé, supuestamente producto de un viejo amorío. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Memories of Christmas (2018) Christina Milian, Mark Taylor. When Noelle inherits her mother’s house, she finds out that for the past few years her aging mother had been hiring professionals to decorate it for Christmas. Noelle tells the decorator that the deal is off, but he refuses to take no for an answer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 a.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Wed. 12:10 p.m. Starz Wed. 1:20 p.m. Starz Wed. 7:10 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Tues. 4:02 p.m.

Merry & Bright (2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 p.m.

Merry Liddle Christmas (2019) Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot. A successful entrepreneur’s messy family descends on her new dream home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (2020) Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot. A couple try to plan the perfect destination wedding amid family chaos and drama. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Message in a Bottle (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Robin Wright Penn. A woman learns that the author of a romantic note that washed ashore is a shipbuilder whose wife died young and tragically. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. POP Tues. 1 a.m.

Mexican Spitfire Sees a Ghost (1942) ★ Lupe Velez, Leon Errol. Uncle Matt uses dog fur to pose as Lord Epping on business with Carmelita, but a group of saboteurs up to no good in the basement try to drive them away by making the house seem haunted by ghosts. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Sat. 7:09 a.m.

Michael Clayton (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson. A fixer at a corporate law firm faces the biggest challenge of his career when a guilt-ridden attorney has a breakdown during a class-action lawsuit. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sat. 2:55 p.m.

Mighty Oak (2020) Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega. Gina’s life is given new purpose when she meets a young guitar prodigy. Convinced the boy is her reincarnated brother, frontman for Army of Love, she sets out to get the band back together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:35 a.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Miracle at St. Anna (2008) ★★ Derek Luke, Michael Ealy. During World War II, members of an all-black unit become trapped behind enemy lines after saving the life of an Italian boy. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 2:55 a.m.

Mis Tres Viudas Alegres (1953) Resortes, Silvia Pinal. Las aventuras de tres jóvenes que tenían el mismo ex esposo, quien las deja viudas y ricas, pero hay una condición. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. KWHY Thur. 3 p.m.

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

Miss Juneteenth (2020) Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson. A former beauty queen and single mom prepares her rebellious teenage daughter for the ``Miss Juneteenth pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. BET Thur. 8 p.m. BET Fri. 1:30 a.m.

The Missing (2003) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cate Blanchett. In 1885 a woman must join forces with her estranged father to rescue her kidnapped daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Thur. 4:58 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Mistletoe Over Manhattan (2011) ★★★ Tricia Helfer, Greg Bryk. The wife of Santa Claus tries to help a divorcing couple rediscover their love for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 a.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 12:03 p.m.

The Mistletoe Secret (2019) Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes. Aria hopes being selected for Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:20 p.m.

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Monster House (2006) ★★★ Voices of Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Animated. No adults believe three youths’ assertion that a neighboring residence is a living creature that means them harm. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:07 p.m. Syfy Thur. 12:51 p.m.

Monster Island (2019) Adrian Bouchet, Natalie Robbie. Gigantic monsters threaten to destroy everything in their path as mankind remains defenseless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Tues. 8:58 a.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Tues. 7 p.m.

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. The British troupe’s sketches include gluttony, birth control and total insignificance. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 2:15 a.m.

Moonlight and Mistletoe (2008) ★★★ Candace Cameron Bure, Tom Arnold. Nick and his daughter Holly fight a real-estate developer to keep their Christmas theme park open. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 p.m.

Moonraker (1979) ★★★ Roger Moore, Lois Chiles. Agent 007 meets Hugo Drax, a tycoon out to nerve-gas Earth to make room for his space-bred master race. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:20 a.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 9:40 p.m. TMC Fri. 6:05 p.m.

Morris From America (2016) ★★★ Craig Robinson, Carla Juri. A 13-year-old rapper focused on hip-hop stardom falls for a rebellious classmate after moving from the U.S. to Germany with his widowed father. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Tues. 5 p.m. Showtime Wed. 3:30 a.m.

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) ★★ Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell Bower. A seemingly ordinary teenager discovers that she is descended from a line of half-angel warriors called Shadowhunters, who protect humanity from evil forces. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:31 p.m. Syfy Sat. 3:06 a.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Moulin Rouge (1952) ★★★ Jose Ferrer, Zsa Zsa Gabor. Stunted painter Toulouse-Lautrec frequents cancan clubs and brothels of 19th-century Paris. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Mr. Belvedere Goes to College (1949) ★★ Clifton Webb, Shirley Temple. An author’s return to college is disrupted by the attention of a journalism student who wants to write about him. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. WGN America Sat. 9 a.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. WGN America Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. WGN America Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Murder in the First (1995) ★★★ Christian Slater, Kevin Bacon. A young lawyer argues inhumane treatment in the murder defense of a 1930s Alcatraz inmate. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:25 p.m.

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) ★★★★ Charles Laughton, Clark Gable. First mate Mr. Christian and his 18th-century shipmates overthrow cruel Capt. Bligh and set him adrift in the Pacific. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

My Bloody Valentine (2009) ★★ Jensen Ackles, Jaime King. Ten years after he accidentally caused the deaths of five miners, a man returns to the town of Harmony and faces a pickaxe-wielding killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. 10:40 p.m. TMC Sun. 2:10 a.m.

My Bloody Valentine (1981) ★★ Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier. Friends defy the rules of a legendary murderer and discover he is real when they start celebrating Valentine’s Day. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:05 p.m.

My Brilliant Career (1979) ★★★ Judy Davis, Sam Neill. In turn-of-the-century Australia, an independent woman tries to make a career as a writer despite pressures to marry. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 3:45 a.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Tues. 8:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:45 p.m.

My Favorite Spy (1942) ★★ Kay Kyser, Ellen Drew. The Army takes a bandleader away from his bride and sends him on a spy mission with a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Sun. 1:30 a.m.

My Man and I (1952) ★★★ Shelley Winters, Ricardo Montalban. A Mexican-American laborer loves an alcoholic woman and works for a farmer who cheats him. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 p.m.

The Mystery of D.B. Cooper (2020) Peter Caulfield. Unravelling the mystery surrounding D.B. Cooper, who boarded a Northwest Orient Airlines plane in November 1971 and hijacked the flight while it was still on the tarmac. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m. HBO Fri. 3:45 a.m. HBO Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Mystify: Michael Hutchence (2019) Kylie Minogue, Helena Christensen. Archival footage, private home movies and intimate interviews offer insight into the extraordinary life and career of former INXS singer Michael Hutchence. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. AXS Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Nacho Libre (2006) ★★ Jack Black, Ana de la Reguera. To raise money for an orphanage, a Mexican cook named Ignacio moonlights as a professional wrestler. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Sat. 10:22 a.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Ed coaxes his Police Squad pal Frank out of retirement to thwart a terrorist bombing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Encore Sat. 1:08 a.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of Police Squad blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Tues. 2:55 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:51 a.m.

The Nanny Diaries (2007) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Laura Linney. A college student tries to manage her studies, a new boyfriend and the rotten child in her care when she takes a job with a rich but dysfunctional family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Bravo Fri. 6 a.m.

Nanny McPhee (2005) ★★ Emma Thompson, Colin Firth. A widower hires a mysterious woman who uses magic to control his seven unruly children. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Sat. 11 a.m. AMC Sun. 2 a.m. KMEX Sun. 9 a.m.

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) ★★ Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Magical Nanny McPhee helps a harried mother who is trying to care for five children and tend to the family farm while her husband is away at war. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Sat. 1 p.m. AMC Sun. 4 a.m.

Narda o el verano (1970) Enrique Álvarez Félix, Héctor Bonilla. Dos amigos se van de vacaciones a la playa con el deseo de compartir una misma amante pues creen que eso es madurez. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

A Nashville Christmas Carol (2020) Jessy Schram, Wes Brown. A workaholic television producer receives a visit from her recently deceased mentor, who warns her that her current path leads to a dark future. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 10:03 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:15 p.m. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Thur. 1 p.m. AMC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. Showtime Thur. 6:50 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. MLB Thur. 6 p.m.

Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple II (1998) ★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. A slob and a neat freak, former roommates, meet again years later for their children’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (2020) Ashley Williams, Niall Matter. A single mom faces Christmas alone until a stranger crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Mon. 2:07 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sun. 6:33 a.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:26 p.m.

The Night Before (2015) ★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen. As their annual reunion tradition comes to an end, three lifelong friends plan a night of debauchery and hilarity by searching for the Nutcracka Ball, the Holy Grail of Christmas parties in New York. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 p.m. FX Mon. 3 p.m. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) ★★★★ Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon. Animated. The Pumpkin King gives the yuletide season a touch of Halloween in an animated tale from the mind of Tim Burton. (PG) 1 hr. 15 mins. Freeform Fri. 4:30 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. A young woman wages a desperate battle to protect the soul of her unborn child from dream stalker Freddy Krueger. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 9:30 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. Grotesque Freddy Krueger gives some more suburban teenagers something to dream about. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Fri. 7:30 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) ★★ Mark Patton, Kim Myers. Mass murderer Freddy Krueger invades the nightmares of a new teenager and uses his body to continue his dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Thur. 6:30 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) ★★★ John Saxon, Ronee Blakley. Freddy Krueger, a badly burned boogeyman with razors on his glove, haunts and kills teens in their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Mon. Noon Syfy Tues. 9 a.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

1917 (2019) ★★★ George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman. Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including one’s own brother. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m. Showtime Fri. 12:45 p.m. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

No Time Like Christmas (2019) Rachel McLaren, Jim O’Heir. A woman and her first love plan a Christmas Eve show in hopes of saving the local theater. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:06 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:07 a.m.

El Norte (1983) ★★★ Zaide Silvia Gutiérrez, David Villalpando. A Guatemalan brother and sister make their way through Mexico to Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:20 a.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Tues. 6:05 a.m.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018) ★★ Keira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy. Young Clara meets a soldier named Phillip, a group of mice and the regents who preside over three realms. Clara and Phillip must now enter a fourth realm to retrieve a magical, one-of-a-kind key that will restore harmony to the unstable land. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Fri. 8:30 p.m. BET Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Fri. 6 p.m. BET Sat. Noon

Obvious Child (2014) ★★★ Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy. An immature, newly unemployed comic must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate student results in an unplanned pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Octopussy (1983) ★★★ Roger Moore, Maud Adams. Agent 007 links a fake Faberge egg to smugglers in league with a mad Soviet general. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:40 a.m.

Odd Squad: The Movie (2016) Dalila Bela, Anna Cathcart. The Odd Squad springs into action when a rival group called Weird Team starts to cover up problems instead of solving them. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. KVCR Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Office Christmas Party (2016) ★★ Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn. Hoping to close a sale and save their jobs, two co-workers must rally their colleagues to throw an epic Christmas party. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (2017) Voices of Josh Gad, Kristen Bell. When the kingdom of Arendelle empties out for the holiday season, Anna and Elsa realize that they have no family traditions of their own. So Olaf sets out on a merry mission to bring home the very best traditions and save Christmas. (G) 21 mins. ABC Thur. 8 p.m. KEYT Thur. 8 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

On Approval (1944) ★★★ Clive Brook, Beatrice Lillie. An Edwardian duke and his friend test love with an American heiress and her friend. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 a.m.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) ★★★ George Lazenby, Diana Rigg. Agent 007 proposes to a contessa and foils SPECTRE chief Blofeld’s agricultural plot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:30 p.m.

On Strike for Christmas (2010) Daphne Zuniga, David Sutcliffe. Neighborhood women band together when their families take them for granted during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10 a.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Starz Sun. 5:16 a.m.

One Royal Holiday (2020) Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit. When Anna offers a stranded mother and son shelter from a blizzard, she learns that they are the royal family of Galwick and that they are both in need of a little Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

One Starry Christmas (2014) Sarah Carter, Damon Runyan. Sparks fly between a woman and her bus companion after her boyfriend leaves her alone during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 a.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Fri. 11:10 p.m.

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) ★★ Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson. Family ambition pits British sisters Anne and Mary Boleyn against each other for the affections of King Henry VIII. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 5:05 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Our Brand Is Crisis (2015) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Billy Bob Thornton. After coming out of self-imposed retirement, an American political consultant must outwit a rival strategist to get a Bolivian presidential candidate elected. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Our Idiot Brother (2011) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks. Following his release from jail, a well-meaning but dimwitted slacker wreaks havoc with his three sisters’ carefully structured lives. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Sundance Mon. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Over the Top (1987) ★ Sylvester Stallone, David Mendenhall. A trucker yanks his snooty son out of military school and goes to Las Vegas to arm-wrestle. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Sun. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 2 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Thur. 10:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 6 a.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

P.S. I Love You (2007) ★★ Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler. A grieving widow receives a series of messages that her husband left to encourage her to establish a new life and ease the loss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. POP Mon. 4 p.m. POP Mon. 10 p.m.

The Paper (1994) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Glenn Close. Two New York tabloid editors come to blows over a front-page story that may be true for only a day. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Papi chulo (2018) Matt Bomer, Alejandro Patiño. After a TV weatherman is put on leave following an on-air meltdown, he directs his energy into home improvement and hires a day laborer to help. Despite a language barrier and having nothing in common, the two men develop a profound friendship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:35 a.m.

Papillon (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek. The epic story of Henri Papillon Charrière, framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an alliance with counterfeiter Louis Dega to finance his escape. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Mon. 3:44 p.m.

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sat. 8:10 a.m.

Paranoia (2013) ★ Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford. With his job at stake, a tech-savvy employee has to infiltrate a competitor’s company and steal trade secrets for his ruthless boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:40 p.m.

Paris Can Wait (2016) ★★ Diane Lane, Arnaud Viard. While taking a road trip through France, the wife of a Hollywood producer must fend off advances from her husband’s colleague. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Mon. 2:29 a.m.

Passenger 57 (1992) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne. An airline-security expert tries to bring down a skyjacker who, with his gang, has seized a jet. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Showtime Sun. 4:55 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Tues. 3 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Sundance Sun. 10:30 a.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 a.m.

Pavarotti (2019) ★★★ Bono. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Fri. 8 a.m.

Peace, Love & Misunderstanding (2011) ★★ Jane Fonda, Catherine Keener. With her divorce looming, a lawyer ventures to upstate New York with her children in tow to visit her hippie mother, whom she hasn’t seen in 20 years. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Penguins of Madagascar (2014) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich. Animated. Plucky penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private join forces with a savvy spy to thwart a tentacled villain’s plans to take over the world. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m. Freeform Wed. 5 p.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

Penrod’s Double Trouble (1938) ★★ Billy Mauch, Dick Purcell. When a young boy disappears, a man desperate for the offered reward money turns up with an identical child. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Sat. 5:28 a.m.

The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Courtney Love. Arrested on obscenity charges, the publisher of Hustler magazine, with the help of his lawyer, fights for his First Amendment rights all the way to the Supreme Court. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Tues. 1:30 a.m.

The Perfect Christmas Present (2017) Sam Page, Tara Holt. Tom Jacobs has built a business around helping clients find the perfect gift for their loved ones. When he’s hired to find a gift for his friend’s girlfriend, he finds himself in a bit of trouble: The more he researches her, the more he likes her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 a.m.

The Perfect Score (2004) ★★ Erika Christensen, Chris Evans. High-school students conspire to steal the answers to their upcoming SATs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Perfect Sense (2011) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Eva Green. A chef and a scientist fall in love amid a plague that robs people of their senses. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 3:40 a.m. TMC Thur. 1:35 a.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Sat. 3 p.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Sun. 5:30 p.m. TNT Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Sun. 5:30 p.m. FX Mon. 1 p.m.

Pixels (2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Live action/animated. A home-theater installer leads a team of old-school arcade champs and a military specialist in a battle against aliens who base their attacks on 1980s-era video games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Sat. 11 a.m. FX Sat. Noon

Planes (2013) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Stacy Keach. Animated. Despite his incompatible build and fear of heights, a small-town plane dreams of one day competing as a high-flying air racer. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Wed. 6:06 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Wed. 9 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 a.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10 a.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Voices of Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn. Animated. Based on a story of John Smith, a Powhatan Indian stops a war between her tribe and the British by interceding with the chief, her father. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Thur. 2 p.m.

Poinsettias for Christmas (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Schneider. A woman returns home to help her father save the family poinsettia farm. As she searches for a way to deliver the plants in time for the town’s annual parade, she finds herself falling in love with a local botanist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sun. 3:50 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Michael Jeter. Animated. The conductor of a train to the North Pole guides a boy who questions the existence of Santa Claus. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 p.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Tues. Noon

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:50 a.m.

Power Rangers (2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Cinco adolescentes ordinarios deben convertirse en superhéroes cuando se enteran de que su pequeña ciudad de Angel Grove, y el mundo entero, están a punto de ser borrados por una amenaza alienígena. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. KVEA Thur. 9 p.m.

Prancer Returns (2001) ★★ John Corbett, Stacy Edwards. A boy is certain that a deer he finds in the forest belongs to Santa. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Wed. 10:30 a.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

Preciosa (1965) Ana Bertha Lepe, Julio Alemán. Un compositor vicioso intenta ganarse el corazón de una cantante que hace famosa una de sus canciones. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 11:39 a.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 1:29 p.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Premonition (2007) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Julian McMahon. A woman battles time and destiny to save her family after experiencing a precognitive vision of her husband’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Sun. 3:36 a.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10:03 p.m.

Primal (2019) Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen. Hunter and collector Frank Walsh sails to America with a priceless white jaguar and a dangerous political assassin. When the prisoner manages to break free, Walsh must utilize his expert skills to capture the dangerous killer -- not dead, but alive. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:35 a.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Thur. 4 p.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Mon. 1:40 p.m.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews. While living with her royal grandmother, a young princess must find a suitable husband in 30 days or give up the throne. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Mon. 4:10 p.m.

Private Parts (1997) ★★★ Howard Stern, Robin Quivers. Howard Stern recalls his personal life and the controversial style that made him a radio celebrity. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Tues. 1:41 a.m.

Produced by George Martin (2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

Project X (1987) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Helen Hunt. An Air Force pilot rescues smart chimps from lab experiments at a strategic-weapons research center. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:32 a.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Pueblo de violencia (1995) Jorge Reynoso, Lina Santos. Cuando una bella joven es mancillada por el cacique del pueblo forma una banda que se dedica a cazar criminales. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Emily Watson. A shy oddball prone to violent outbursts follows the woman of his dreams to Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5 a.m.

Pure Country (1992) ★★★ George Strait, Lesley Ann Warren. An amiable country singer struggles to free himself of the hollow trappings of commercial stardom. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Fri. 10 p.m.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo. During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man’s mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Thur. 10:27 a.m. Syfy Fri. 1:40 a.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Tues. 11 a.m. Syfy Wed. 2:36 a.m.

Purple Rain (1984) ★★★ Prince, Apollonia Kotero. The Kid fights his rival for a singer and Minneapolis rock-club success. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Tues. 9:30 p.m.

QT8: The First Eight (2019) Michael Madsen, Christoph Waltz. From Reservoir Dogs to The Hateful Eight, actors and collaborators examine the first eight films from acclaimed director/screenwriter Quentin Tarantino. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Mon. 1:12 p.m.

The Quarry (2020) Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon. After murdering a traveling preacher, a fugitive drifter assumes his identity and becomes the new cleric of a small-town church. While he wins over the congregation, the police chief starts to link the mysterious stranger to a crime investigation. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:25 p.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Thur. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Thur. 5:55 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Showtime Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:40 a.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Voices of Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm. Animated. A Parisian rat who enjoys fine food lives beneath a famous restaurant and longs to be a great chef. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Fri. 6 p.m.

The Raven (2012) ★★ John Cusack, Luke Evans. In 19th-century Baltimore, Edgar Allan Poe and a detective hunt a serial killer who is basing his grisly crimes on Poe’s stories. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Thur. 3:10 a.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ James Stewart, Grace Kelly. Sitting in a wheelchair, his leg in a cast, a photographer spies on courtyard neighbors and sees a murder. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Red Dawn (2012) ★ Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. After foreign troops seize control of an American town, a group of young people takes refuge in the surrounding woods and launches guerrilla attacks against the enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Mon. 4 p.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Red River (1948) ★★★★ John Wayne, Montgomery Clift. A cattle baron fights with his foster son on the first cattle drive up the Chisholm Trail. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Rediscovering Christmas (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Jessica Walter. A talented department store window designer helps her sister design the decor for the annual Snowflake Festival Christmas Eve dance and clashes with the stubborn grandson of the founders of the festival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:06 a.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Return of the Seven (1966) ★★ Yul Brynner, Robert Fuller. The man in black forms a new Magnificent Seven, to save Mexican farmers from slave labor. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Return to Christmas Creek (2018) Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 p.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Nikki Deloach, Mike Faiola. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 12:03 p.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

The Rhythm Section (2020) ★★ Blake Lively, Jude Law. Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Richie Rich (1994) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, John Larroquette. The boy zillionaire saves his parents and Rich Industries from a scheming executive. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Ride Along 2 (2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Wed. 5 p.m. FX Thur. Noon

Righteous Kill (2008) ★★ Robert De Niro, Al Pacino. Two veteran detectives hunt a vigilante whose crimes resemble those of a killer they put behind bars long ago. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Mon. 12:45 p.m. TMC Fri. 1 a.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 3 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Rising Sun (1993) ★★★ Sean Connery, Wesley Snipes. Los Angeles police detectives tie a skyscraper homicide to Washington politics and corporate Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Wed. 9:22 a.m. Starz Sat. 1:18 a.m.

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Fri. 4:06 a.m. Encore Fri. 6:53 p.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Encore Fri. 9:55 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:05 p.m. Showtime Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Robocroc (2013) Corin Nemec, Steven Hartley. A top-secret project transforms a humongous crocodile into a metallic, killing machine. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 4 a.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:20 a.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 p.m.

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Paramount Sat. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Nicky Whelan, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Ronin (1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Rope (1948) ★★★ James Stewart, John Dall. Two young men kill another they feel is inferior, throw a party and serve cocktails off a trunk holding the corpse. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 a.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:25 a.m.

Run This Town (2019) Ben Platt, Mena Massoud. A journalist and a political aide become entangled in a larger-than-life scandal. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 6:45 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:15 p.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Sun. 12:12 p.m.

Running Scared (1986) ★★★ Gregory Hines, Billy Crystal. Two cool Chicago undercover officers try to put a drug lord permanently out of business. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Mon. 12:17 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sun. 11:30 a.m. VH1 Sun. 9 p.m. MTV Fri. 11:30 a.m. MTV Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sun. 4:15 p.m. VH1 Mon. 1:45 a.m. MTV Fri. 3:45 p.m. MTV Fri. 10 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 p.m. VH1 Sun. 11:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 1:45 p.m. MTV Fri. 8 p.m.

RV (2006) ★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels. Calamities strike when a family patriarch rents an enormous motor-home and takes his dysfunctional clan on vacation. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Tues. Noon IFC Thur. 1 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Saboteur (1942) ★★★ Robert Cummings, Priscilla Lane. An innocent man on the run hunts wartime spies, and the pursuit takes them to the Statue of Liberty. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 a.m.

The Sacred Sundance: The Transfer of a Ceremony (2008) Eastern Canada’s Mi’kmaq tribe receives the the traditional Sundance ceremony from elder William Nevin of the Elsipogtog First Nation. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. KVCR Wed. 10:20 p.m.

SamSam (2019) Voices of Isaac Lobé-Lebel, Lior Chabbat. Animated. SamSam seems to have it all: a loving family, great friends, and even his own flying saucer. However, he’s still trying to find one thing that will make his life even better -- actual superpowers. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Starz Mon. 7:41 a.m.

Sausage Party (2016) ★★★ Voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Supermarket perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies after Frank the sausage learns that they will eventually become meals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Wed. 12:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 9 a.m.

Saved! (2004) ★★ Jena Malone, Mandy Moore. A student at a Baptist school faces ostracism and demonization after becoming pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:35 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 6:35 a.m. HBO Fri. 5:15 a.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Sun. 1 p.m. Freeform Mon. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5 p.m.

Seems Like Old Times (1980) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn. A writer mixed up in a bank robbery seeks help from his ex-wife, who’s now wed to the district attorney. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Tues. 11:39 p.m.

The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988) ★★ Bill Pullman, Cathy Tyson. An anthropologist is plunged into the world of voodoo while in Haiti looking for a powder that turns men into zombies. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:40 a.m.

Serpico (1973) ★★★ Al Pacino, John Randolph. Based on the true story of Frank Serpico, who sacrificed his career to expose widespread corruption in the NYPD. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10 p.m.

7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964) ★★★ Tony Randall, Barbara Eden. A Chinese showman becomes Merlin, Pan, Medusa, Apollonius, the Abominable Snowman and a sea serpent. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Shadow of a Doubt (1943) ★★★★ Teresa Wright, Joseph Cotten. A girl thinks her visiting uncle is the strangler dubbed the Merry Widow Murderer. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 6:45 p.m. VH1 Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. TNT Mon. 11 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. BBC America Sun. Noon

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sun. 2 p.m. Bravo Thur. 3 p.m. Bravo Thur. 5 p.m. Bravo Thur. 7 p.m. Bravo Thur. 9 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sun. 2 p.m. TBS Thur. 11 a.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TBS Sun. 4 p.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:35 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m.

Silver City (2004) ★★ Danny Huston, Maria Bello. A campaign manager hires a private detective after a Colorado gubernatorial candidate finds a dead body while fishing. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:55 a.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sun. 3 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Wed. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Wed. 9 p.m. VH1 Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) ★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Heche. An emergency landing strands a New York magazine editor and a South Pacific cargo pilot on an unknown Tahitian island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Thur. 8:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Mon. 3:46 a.m. Encore Mon. 1:57 p.m. Encore Tues. 12:07 p.m.

Sleepers (1996) ★★★ Kevin Bacon, Robert De Niro. A DA and a reporter fix the trial of childhood pals who killed a sadistic guard they all knew as teens in a detention center. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:40 a.m.

Sleepless (2017) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan. An undercover Las Vegas police officer must race against time to save his kidnapped son from a crew of murderous gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sun. 8 p.m. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city’s Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Slither (2006) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks. A small-town sheriff and his team encounter waves of wormlike alien organisms that are intent on devouring all life on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Kristoffer Polaha. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

Smallfoot (2018) ★★★ Voices of Channing Tatum, James Corden. Animated. Migo is a friendly Yeti who discovers something that he didn’t know existed -- a human. When his fellow villagers refuse to believe him, Migo embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature that can put him back in good graces. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Sun. Noon TNT Mon. 9 p.m.

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) ★★ Voices of Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson. Animated. With the evil wizard Gargamel hot on their trail, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty embark on a journey through the Forbidden Forest to find a mysterious village. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Snow Day (2000) ★★ Chris Elliott, Mark Webber. Students steal a snow plow and fend off its crazy driver in an attempt to keep school closed for a second day. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Sat. 9 a.m. AMC Sun. Noon

A Song for Christmas (2017) Becca Tobin, Kevin McGarry. A pop star becomes stranded in a small town in the dead of winter and finds refuge at a family’s beleaguered dairy farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sat. 2:46 p.m.

Spanglish (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. LOGO Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. 11:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Sat. 6 a.m. VH1 Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Splendor in the Grass (1961) ★★★ Natalie Wood, Warren Beatty. In 1925 Kansas, a teenage girl suffers an emotional breakdown following a platonic love affair. Beatty’s film debut. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 11 a.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011) ★ Jessica Alba, Alexa Vega. Upon learning that their stepmother is a retired spy, twins step up to help save the world from an evil maniac known as Timekeeper. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 3 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:20 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sun. 2:42 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Stealth (2005) ★★ Josh Lucas, Jessica Biel. Three naval pilots must stop a fighter jet controlled by artificial intelligence that has run amok. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Wed. 4:47 a.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 5:40 p.m. MTV Mon. 3 p.m.

Steven Universe: The Movie (2019) Voices of Zach Callison, Deedee Magno. Animated. Steven thinks he is done defending the Earth until a new threat arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TOON Mon. 7 p.m.

A Storybook Christmas (2019) Ali Liebert, Jake Epstein. If event planner Celeste Everett is going to save her business and give her niece a happy Christmas season, she is going to need help. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

Strange Interlude (1932) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Clark Gable. Neurotic Nina Leeds marries Sam Evans but has a son by Dr. Darrell. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Strangers on a Train (1951) ★★★★ Robert Walker, Farley Granger. A psychopath and a tennis player meet in a club car and plot that each will murder someone for the other. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 4:45 a.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) ★★ Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson. A road trip to visit relatives takes a dangerous turn when a family arrives at a secluded mobile home park that’s mysteriously deserted -- until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Tues. 12:55 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Street Fighter (1994) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia. Commandos and their leader raid a psychotic warlord’s hideout to rescue 63 hostages. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 8:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:20 a.m.

Stuber (2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Suburbicon (2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m.

Super Duper Alice Cooper (2014) ★★★ Narrated by Alice Cooper, Pamela Des Barres. Live action/animated. Rare archival footage, animation and interviews illustrate the story of how Vincent Furnier, a preacher’s son, became rock icon Alice Cooper. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. AXS Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 12:30 p.m.

El supersabio (1948) ★★ Cantinflas, Alejandro Cobo. Cantinflas es el ayudante de un científico, que al morir le deja todas las fórmulas de sus invenciones. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Suspense (1946) ★★★ Belita, Barry Sullivan. A skating star dallies with a tough guy who grabs her husband’s ice palace over his dead body. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Sweet Bean (2015) ★★★ Kirin Kiki, Masatoshi Nagase. A baker’s business takes off when he hires an eccentric 76-year-old woman who specializes in making dorayaki pancakes. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Sun. 6 p.m. E! Sun. 8:30 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m.

The Switch (2010) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman. A woman inseminates herself without knowing that her best friend substituted her preferred sperm sample for his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. 12:03 p.m.

Taking Chance (2009) ★★★ Kevin Bacon, Tom Aldredge. Lt. Col. Michael Strobl, a volunteer military escort accompanies the body of Lance Cpl. Chance Phelps to his hometown in Wyoming. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. HBO Sat. 4:57 a.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TBS Fri. 6 a.m. TBS Fri. 5:10 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Wed. 9 p.m.

A Taste of Christmas (2020) Anni Krueger, Gilles Marini. Upon learning her cousin Francesca must cancel the Christmas Eve opening of her Italian restaurant, Natalie becomes determined to help make the opening day a reality. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:06 a.m.

A Taste of Honey (1961) ★★★ Dora Bryan, Rita Tushingham. A working-class British teen becomes pregnant by a sailor and moves in with a gay man. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) ★★★ Voices of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their hearts, the Teen Titans head to Hollywood to fulfill their dreams. Things soon go awry, however, when a supervillain plans to take over the planet -- putting the very fate of the young heroes on the line. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. TOON Wed. 7 p.m. TOON Thur. 6:59 p.m. TOON Sat. 9 a.m.

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019) Voice of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. An antagonist forces the 2003 and 2013 teams to battle to prove which team is superior. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TOON Wed. 5:15 p.m. TOON Thur. 11:30 a.m. TOON Fri. 9 a.m. TOON Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo (2006) ★★★ Voices of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. Five superheroes search for a Japanese criminal after a high-tech ninja attack. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TOON Thur. 9 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:50 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:10 a.m.

Thank You for Your Service (2017) ★★★ Miles Teller, Haley Bennett. U.S. soldiers Adam Schumann, Tausolo Aeiti, Will Waller and Michael Emory return home from the war in Iraq. With memories of the battlefield still lingering, the men soon begin their long journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

That Forsyte Woman (1950) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Greer Garson. Scandal follows when a Forsyte’s wife loves her niece’s fiance in Victorian England. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 8:15 a.m.

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Tues. 1:54 a.m. Encore Tues. 6 p.m.

Their Finest (2016) ★★★ Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin. In 1940, a married woman and a screenwriter develop a growing attraction while working together on a propaganda film about the evacuation of Allied troops from Dunkirk, France. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Sat. 3 a.m.

They Came Together (2014) ★★ Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler. The owner of an independent candy shop and the corporate stooge who has been sent to shut her down begin an unlikely romance. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:50 a.m.

The Thin Man (1934) ★★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Sophisticated Nick and Nora Charles solve a murder mystery with their wire-haired terrier, Asta. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Wed. 7:14 p.m.

Thirteen Days (2000) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood. President John F. Kennedy and members of his staff react to news of a Soviet missile buildup in Cuba. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E! Sun. 4 p.m. E! Sun. 11 p.m.

This Christmas (2007) ★★ Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba. A matriarch assembles her brood for their first holiday reunion in four years, but secrets come to light and family ties become strained. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. OWN Thur. 9 p.m. OWN Fri. Noon OWN Fri. 3 p.m.

This Is the Sea (1997) ★★★ Samantha Morton, Ross McDade. Friends and family disapprove of the romance between a young Catholic and a Protestant in 1994 Northern Ireland. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 5:30 a.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:10 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo. A billionaire looking for new challenges attracts the attention of an investigator when a priceless Monet is stolen. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Sun. 5:20 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:04 a.m. Encore Tues. 8 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:56 p.m.

Three Identical Strangers (2018) ★★★ Robert Shafran, David Kellman. Identical triplets become separated at birth and adopted by three different families. Years later, their amazing reunion becomes a global sensation but also unearths an unimaginable secret that has radical repercussions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CNN Sat. 6 p.m.

The Three Stooges (2012) ★★ Sean Hayes, Will Sasso. Knuckleheads Larry, Curly and Moe become embroiled in a murder plot and stumble into starring roles in a TV reality show while trying to save their childhood home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ Sean Connery, Claudine Auger. Agent 007 scuba dives after SPECTRE’s Largo hijacks nuclear bombs with a hydrofoil yacht. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) Lucas Bryant, Alison Sweeney. When Katherine returns home after her husband passes away, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 p.m.

Time Out for Trouble (1961) Narrated by Alice Spann, Bonnie Hammett. A misanthropic clock mocks victims of household accidents. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Sat. 2:38 a.m.

A Timeless Christmas (2020) Ryan Paevey, Erin Cahill. A man travels from 1903 to 2020, where he meets a tour guide at his historic mansion and gets to experience a 21st century Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10:03 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Sun. 12:16 p.m.

To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992) ★★ Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen. Two goofy crooks kidnap twin little girls who have left home to get out of their mother’s hair. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m. AMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Today We Live (1933) ★★ Joan Crawford, Gary Cooper. An English aristocrat follows her torpedo-boating brother, his buddy and a U.S. pilot in World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Wed. 10 a.m.

Tolkien (2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Mon. 4:50 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce. James Bond and female agent Wai Lin pursue a megalomaniacal tycoon trying to start World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:55 p.m.

Tomorrowland (2015) ★★ George Clooney, Hugh Laurie. A scientist and a gifted young woman travel to the mysterious city Tomorrowland to uncover its secrets. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Sun. 3 p.m.

Too Legit: The MC Hammer Story (2001) Romany Malco, Tangi Miller. A rap singer from humble beginnings rises to stardom, then declares bankruptcy after losing his fortune. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Tues. 3:05 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Topaz (1969) ★★★ Frédérick Stafford, John Forsythe. A French agent helps a CIA officer trace leaks and Soviet activity in 1962 Cuba. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Torch Song (1953) ★★ Joan Crawford, Michael Wilding. A hardened Broadway comedy star becomes attracted to a blind pianist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Torn Curtain (1966) ★★★ Paul Newman, Julie Andrews. A top U.S. physicist defects to East Germany seeking information about Soviet nuclear missiles. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Mon. 2:50 p.m. HBO Thur. 9:10 a.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Traffic Stop (2017) A 26-year-old teacher from Austin, Texas, is violently arrested during a routine traffic stop. (NR) 30 mins. HBO Thur. 6:35 a.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. Han pasado dos años desde que los Transformers irrumpieran en la vida de Sam Witwicky. Ahora, el objetivo de Sam es ingresar en la universidad y llevar una vida tranquila, pero se ve otra vez involucrado en la guerra entre Autobots y Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Treasure of Pancho Villa (1955) ★★ Rory Calhoun, Shelley Winters. A U.S. mercenary and a Mexican rebel steal a shipment of gold for the revolution. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015) Michael Gross, Jamie Kennedy. Survivalist Burt Gummer and his new sidekick Travis are hired to track down an ass-blaster terrorizing South Africa. As they engage in battles with the aggressive creatures, they discover an even more lethal creature. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004) ★ Michael Gross, Sara Botsford. A man hires a mercenary to destroy gigantic worms that are terrorizing a mining town in the 1800s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996) ★★ Fred Ward, Michael Gross. The Mexican government hires two handymen to battle huge man-eating worms plaguing an oil field. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001) ★★ Michael Gross, Charlotte Stewart. Mutated graboids return to feast on the residents of Perfection, threatening its new status as a tourist attraction. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Tues. 11:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Los tres mosqueteros (1942) Cantinflas, Ángel Garasa. Un hombre y sus tres amigos recuperan el collar de una actriz en un cabaret y ella los hace extras de una película. (NR) 2 hrs. 17 mins. GALA Thur. 2 p.m.

The Trip to Bountiful (2014) Cicely Tyson, Vanessa Williams. A determined woman escapes from the clutches of her overprotective son to travel to her hometown. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animada. Dos troles se embarcan en la aventura más grande de sus vidas cuando tienen que abandonar el único mundo que han conocido para rescatar a sus amigos. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. KVEA Thur. 7 p.m.

The Trouble With Harry (1955) ★★★ Edmund Gwenn, Shirley MacLaine. A corpse proves problematic for several New Englanders. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Truth (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Robert Redford. Controversy surrounds CBS anchor Dan Rather and 60 Minutes producer Mary Mapes after the network broadcasts a report about President George W. Bush and his military service. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Mon. 2:56 p.m.

The Truth About Killer Robots (2018) Leon Gonzalez, Hiroshi Ishiguro. Filmmaker Maxim Pozdorovkin explores the many ways in which artificial intelligence is taking over people’s lives and making them increasingly obsolete. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Fri. 7:05 a.m.

Tumbledown (2015) ★★ Rebecca Hall, Jason Sudeikis. A professor collaborates with a grieving widow to write a biography about her husband, a folk singer who attracted a cult following. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:15 a.m.

12 Wishes of Christmas (2011) Elisa Donovan, Gabrielle Carteris. A woman makes 12 wishes, and when the things she wished for start coming true, she discovers the consequences are not always easy to deal with. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:15 p.m. Showtime Tues. 1:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 2:45 p.m. Showtime Thur. 11 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 2:10 a.m.

27 Missing Kisses (2000) ★★ Shalva Iashvili, Pierre Richard. A flirtatious 14-year-old girl becomes infatuated with a widower, then his son develops a crush on her. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Bravo Fri. 5:54 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2:22 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Bravo Sat. 9:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 10:26 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Bravo Sat. Noon Bravo Sun. 12:58 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Bravo Fri. 11:19 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:48 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Bravo Fri. 8:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4:59 p.m.

Twinkle All the Way (2019) Ryan McPartlin, Sarah Drew. To pull off a spectacular Christmas-themed wedding, a wedding planner joins forces with the co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

A Twist of Christmas (2018) Vanessa Lachey, Brendon Zub. In the frenzy before Christmas, two single parents accidentally mix up their toys at a crowded department store. Although the two can’t stand each other, they decide to try to help each other salvage their holiday plans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Fri. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Fri. 6 p.m.

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) ★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Clint Eastwood. Profane Sister Sara recruits a drifter to help Mexican rebels attack a French fort. (M) 1 hr. 54 mins. Sundance Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4:01 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Sat. 8:05 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Thur. 1 p.m. BET Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Mon. 11:39 p.m. Starz Tues. 10:45 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:01 p.m.

Under the Skin (2013) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy McWilliams. Disguising herself as a human female, an extraterrestrial drives around Scotland and tries to lure unsuspecting men into her van. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Underwater (2020) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel. Members of a deep-sea drilling crew find themselves in a fight for their lives when they come under attack from mysterious and deadly creatures six miles below the ocean surface. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sun. 7:20 p.m. HBO Tues. 8:20 p.m.

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Tues. 2:40 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:40 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Sat. 3:55 a.m.

USS Christmas (2020) Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan. A newspaper reporter stumbles upon a mystery while taking a Christmastime cruise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Mon. 10 a.m. MTV Mon. 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Sat. 10:04 a.m.

Valley Girl (2020) Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse. A valley girl and a punk rocker from the city defy their parents and friends to stay together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:50 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Starz Tues. 1:47 p.m. Starz Wed. 3:51 a.m. Starz Fri. 11:02 p.m.

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Wed. 2:07 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Wed. 1 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Thur. 11 a.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sat. 9 p.m.

The Verdict (1982) ★★★ Paul Newman, Charlotte Rampling. A boozing lawyer takes on a law-firm dean, the Archdiocese of Boston and the system in general. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Wed. 8:33 a.m.

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. Six years after their last adventure, the infamous stoners reunite on Christmas Eve to find a replacement tree for the one Harold sent up in smoke. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Wed. 1:25 a.m.

A Very Merry Daughter of the Bride (2008) Joanna Garcia, Luke Perry. A scheming wedding planner disapproves of her mother’s upcoming marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 p.m.

Vice (2015) ★ Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane. A self-aware, artificial human becomes caught in the crossfire between a cop and the creator of an exclusive resort where paying customers play out their wildest fantasies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 12:20 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:20 p.m.

Victoria & Abdul (2017) ★★ Judi Dench, Ali Fazal. Queen Victoria faces disapproval from her inner circle after forging an unlikely and devoted friendship with Abdul Karim, a young clerk from India. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Wed. 5:40 a.m.

View From the Top (2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:55 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 2:55 p.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Walken. Agent 007 ties a mad tycoon and his statuesque aide to a plot to flood Silicon Valley. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:50 a.m.

Viva Las Vegas (1964) ★★ Elvis Presley, Ann-Margret. A swimming instructor detours a singing auto racer in town for the Grand Prix. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. REELZ Thur. 5 p.m. REELZ Sat. Noon

Voces de Primavera (1947) Domingo Soler, Adalberto Martínez. Dos hermanos solteros de edad madura alojan a un grupo de jóvenes artistas, que dan alegría a la casa de huéspedes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 5 p.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sun. 3:04 p.m. Starz Mon. 5:55 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:19 a.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Mon. 8 a.m.

Walk of Shame (2014) ★ Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden. A woman’s dream of becoming a news anchor is jeopardized by an ill-advised tryst that leaves her stranded in downtown Los Angeles with no money or transportation and only eight hours to make it to the most important job interview of her life. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Wanderlust (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston. Overstressed New Yorkers think they’ve found the answer to their problems when they join a counterculture community where the only rule is to be oneself. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:05 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:20 p.m.

The Warrior’s Way (2010) ★★ Jang Dong Gun, Geoffrey Rush. Refusing to kill an infant from an enemy clan, a master swordsman takes the child and flees to an American frontier town. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 9:55 a.m. TMC Sat. 4 p.m. TMC Sun. 4 a.m.

We Are Marshall (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Matthew Fox. Jack Lengyel, the new coach at West Virginia’s Marshall University, vows to rebuild the school’s football program after a plane crash claims the lives of 75 players, staff and fans. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. History Tues. 8 a.m.

We Bare Bears: The Movie (2020) Voices of Bobby Moynihan, Eric Edelstein. Animated. Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear go on the run from a diabolical wildlife agent. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TOON Tues. 7 p.m.

We Belong Together (2018) Cassidey Fralin, Ross Fleming. A recovering alcoholic college professor trying to put his life back together meets a seductive new student. She offers him a sensual escape from reality until he realizes she may be insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Mon. 4 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 3 p.m. Comedy Central Fri. 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 3 p.m.

A Welcome Home Christmas (2020) Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn. During the town’s Army Christmas toy drive, Chloe is paired up with a veteran named Michael to recruit other veterans and active military personnel to join the cause. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m. BET Wed. 3 p.m.

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2:03 a.m.

Welcome to Hard Times (1967) ★★ Henry Fonda, Janice Rule. A mayor’s cowardice allows an outlaw to ride roughshod over the citizens of a desolate frontier town. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer. Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ Bill Murray, Richard Dreyfuss. A patient follows a pop psychiatrist on his vacation and annoys him while charming his family. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Wed. 3:30 a.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 4 p.m.

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) ★★ Johnny Depp, Juliette Lewis. A self-sacrificing grocery worker is pushed to the breaking point by the constant demands of his dysfunctional family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Sun. 3:20 p.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Wed. Noon

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Sun. 11:30 a.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Wed. 1:59 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

White Nights (1985) ★★ Mikhail Baryshnikov, Gregory Hines. The KGB sends a stranded Kirov Ballet defector to live with an expatriate U.S. tap dancer and his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

The Whole Truth (2016) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Renée Zellweger. A defense attorney tries to get his teenage client acquitted for the murder of his father. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sat. 7:55 p.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sat. Noon

Wild in the Streets (1968) ★★★ Shelley Winters, Christopher Jones. A teen vote puts a rock star in the White House, and he puts anyone over 35 in LSD camps. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Winchester ’73 (1950) ★★★ James Stewart, Shelley Winters. Lin McAdam wins a sharp-shooting contest and claims a Winchester rifle as a prize. When Dutch sneaks into McAdam’s room and steals the weapon, McAdam chases Dutch across the state and toward an epic confrontation. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Encore Mon. 5:32 a.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ Judy Garland, Frank Morgan. After a tornado whisks Kansas farm girl Dorothy to a magic land, she must travel to the Emerald City for help in getting back home. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. TBS Sun. 8 p.m. TBS Sun. 10:15 p.m. TBS Thur. 6 p.m. TBS Thur. 8:15 p.m.

The Woman in Red (1984) ★★ Gene Wilder, Kelly LeBrock. A married San Francisco public-relations agent sees an ad-campaign model and becomes obsessed with her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:10 a.m.

Woman of the Year (1942) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy. A New York sportswriter marries a political columnist whose career comes first. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

A Woman Rebels (1936) ★★ Katharine Hepburn, Herbert Marshall. A Victorian-era woman struggles to break free of the moral codes established by society and enforced by her father. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Disney Sun. 7 p.m. Disney Mon. 5 p.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:10 a.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Thur. 5 p.m. TNT Sat. 1:30 a.m. TNT Sat. 7 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford. A spunky Wall Street secretary takes her boss’s place with a merger specialist. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:05 p.m.

The World Is Not Enough (1999) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sophie Marceau. James Bond serves as bodyguard to the daughter of a late friend and faces a villain who is impervious to pain. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

X-Men III: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Sat. 4:01 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sun. 10:25 p.m. Encore Wed. 5:23 p.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Wed. 1 p.m.

A Yank at Eton (1942) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Edmund Gwenn. A rowdy American boy’s British stepfather puts him in a stuffy prep school. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

A Yank at Oxford (1938) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Lionel Barrymore. Students haze a swaggering Kansas track star who takes up rowing and romance at Oxford. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Yesterday (2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4 a.m.

You Light Up My Christmas (2019) Kim Fields, Adrian Holmes. Emma returns to her hometown for Christmas. She discovers the lights have gone dim in the once festive town, prompting her to reconnect with an old flame to set their hearts and the town ablaze with light again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

You Only Live Twice (1967) ★★★ Sean Connery, Akiko Wakabayashi. Agent 007 plays dead, then comes back as an Asian to save the world from SPECTRE’s Blofeld. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 3:55 p.m.

The Young Savages (1961) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Dina Merrill. An assistant district attorney discovers one of the hoodlums he must prosecute is the son of a former love. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Rosemarie DeWitt. A man falls into bed with his best friend’s sister, leading to an unexpected love triangle when his friend arrives the next day. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Wed. 2 a.m.

Zathura (2005) ★★★ Josh Hutcherson, Jonah Bobo. Two young brothers play a mysterious game that propels them into an outer-space adventure. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Tues. 6 p.m.

Zombies 2 (2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Disney Tues. 7:45 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Tues. 2 p.m. AMC Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Fri. 8:30 p.m.

