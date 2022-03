Movies on TV this week: ‘WALL-E’ on Freeform; ‘Ben-Hur’ on TCM; ’Alien’ & ‘Aliens,’ Showtime

Movies on TV the week of March 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, March 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of March 6 - 12, 2022

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) TCM Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Alien (1979) Showtime Tues. 8 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10 a.m.

Aliens (1986) Showtime Tues. 10 a.m. Showtime Wed. 4:30 a.m.

American Beauty (1999) Showtime Fri. 3 a.m.

Ben-Hur (1959) TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Black Orpheus (1959) TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

Citizen Kane (1941) TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Tues. 9 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Sat. 2 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Gate of Hell (1953) TCM Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Going My Way (1944) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Great Expectations (1946) TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

The Great Ziegfeld (1936) TCM Mon. Noon

High Noon (1952) Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

In Which We Serve (1942) TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Local Hero (1983) KCET Fri. 9:35 p.m.

A Man for All Seasons (1966) TCM Thur. 8:15 p.m.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) EPIX Fri. 12:20 p.m.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

On the Town (1949) TCM Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Tues. 7:15 p.m.

The Piano (1993) TMC Sat. 1:35 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Showtime Wed. 1:55 a.m.

The Quiet Man (1952) EPIX Thur. 2:05 p.m.

The Red Shoes (1948) TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) EPIX Mon. 2:35 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Sayonara (1957) TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

The Shining (1980) BBC America Wed. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Spartacus (1960) TCM Sat. 1:30 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1937) TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Topkapi (1964) TCM Sat. 11:15 a.m.

WALL-E (2008) Freeform Sat. 9:05 a.m.

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) TCM Tues. 11:15 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of March 6 - 12, 2022

The A-Team (2010) ★★ IFC Sun. 2:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Sat. 12:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:20 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11:35 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:50 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Bravo Sun. 3 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Bravo Sat. 4:50 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:25 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Bravo Sat. 6:50 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:15 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

High Noon (1952) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:45 a.m.

The Jerk (1979) ★★ IFC Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 2:45 p.m.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ IFC Fri. 1:15 p.m. IFC Sat. Noon

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ IFC Fri. 3 p.m. IFC Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2:31 a.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ BBC America Fri. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Bravo Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Bravo Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Bravo Sat. 2:35 a.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Bravo Wed. 1:33 a.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ IFC Sat. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:15 p.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ IFC Sat. 3:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:30 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of March 6 - 12, 2022

Aladdin (1992) ★★★ Disney Sun. 7:40 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 10 a.m. Showtime Wed. 4:30 a.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 3 a.m.

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) ★★★ TNT Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Arthur (1981) ★★★ TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Sat. 12:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ FX Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11:35 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:50 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ POP Sat. 1:05 a.m. POP Sat. 6 p.m.

Ben-Hur (1959) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11:43 a.m. Encore Sun. 10:52 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ VH1 Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ BET Sat. 4:55 p.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Disney Sun. 6 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ TBS Sun. 10 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ TBS Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 p.m.

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Captain Marvel (2019) ★★ TNT Mon. 6:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 8 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Sun. 10:45 p.m.

Chariots of Fire (1981) ★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Cleopatra (1963) ★★★ TCM Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Encore Thur. 11:13 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:34 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Tues. 9 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 3 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:23 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ E! Fri. Noon E! Fri. 3 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen (1967) ★★★ TCM Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 12:05 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ TMC Fri. Noon

Eraser (1996) ★★ TNT Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ HBO Wed. Noon

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Bravo Sat. 6:50 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:55 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Showtime Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. 2 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Free Guy (2021) ★★★ HBO Mon. 2:50 p.m. HBO Sat. 6 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ EPIX Mon. 1 p.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ TCM Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 a.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ AMC Wed. Noon AMC Wed. 1:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 5 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ AMC Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Going My Way (1944) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ BBC America Sun. 5:15 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 9 p.m. AXS Tues. 8 a.m. Ovation Wed. 8 p.m. Ovation Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ E! Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Encore Sat. 12:32 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E! Fri. 5 p.m. E! Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ POP Fri. 10:20 p.m. POP Sat. 3:20 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 7:45 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11:40 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 9:15 a.m. EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Showtime Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 4:15 p.m. Paramount Wed. 9 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1:30 a.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ CMT Fri. 9 p.m. CMT Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Starz Sat. 11:57 p.m.

The Jerk (1979) ★★ IFC Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ TCM Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Encore Thur. 9:18 a.m. Encore Thur. 7:05 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ BBC America Sat. 11:58 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ USA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Encore Mon. 3:58 p.m. Encore Tues. 4:43 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

The Longest Day (1962) ★★★ TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ EPIX Fri. 11:10 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 1 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Syfy Tues. 7 p.m. Syfy Wed. 1 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ TBS Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ TOON Sat. 6 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Mister Roberts (1955) ★★★ TCM Wed. 10:45 a.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ HBO Tues. 6:20 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Freeform Thur. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Thur. 6:30 p.m. BET Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Over the Hedge (2006) ★★★ TOON Fri. 6 p.m. TOON Fri. 7 p.m.

Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) ★★ Syfy Thur. 5:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 4:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 12:45 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10:25 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Syfy Thur. 1:30 a.m. Syfy Thur. 9 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 1:55 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2:31 a.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ BBC America Fri. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Reds (1981) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 7 a.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 6:20 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 1:05 a.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ TBS Tues. 3 p.m. TNT Fri. 11 p.m. TNT Sat. 10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Syfy Mon. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 7:20 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Sayonara (1957) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Mon. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 9 a.m. BBC America Sun. 11:45 p.m. BBC America Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 2:13 a.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 4 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5:15 a.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ BBC America Wed. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 7 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9:50 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sun. 9 a.m. FXX Mon. 7 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 8 p.m.

Spartacus (1960) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Thur. 4:05 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ TOON Sun. 6 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TBS Sat. Noon

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Mon. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ MTV Mon. 1 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Mon. 8 a.m. MTV Mon. 10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Mon. 10:30 a.m. MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ MTV Mon. 7:05 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ MTV Mon. 4 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9:45 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Mon. 6:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 11:05 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ Encore Fri. 5:55 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:59 p.m. Encore Fri. 7:17 p.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 12:05 p.m. Cinemax Tues. 9:55 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:57 a.m.

Victor/Victoria (1982) ★★★ TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:05 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ POP Sat. 2:55 a.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ IFC Sat. 3:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 7:30 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Showtime Wed. 10:15 a.m. Showtime Fri. 7:45 a.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 1:57 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:14 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ TNT Mon. 11 p.m. TNT Tues. 1 p.m. TNT Sat. 7 p.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Disney Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 11:15 p.m.

