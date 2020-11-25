‘SNL’ gives Morgan Wallen a second chance after singer’s COVID-related cancellation

“Saturday Night Live” is giving country singer Morgan Wallen a do-over after booting him from its Oct. 10 lineup over COVID-19 safety concerns.

The “More Than My Hometown” singer will return to the sketch-comedy series for its Dec. 5 show, hosted by Jason Bateman. Wallen was replaced in October by Jack White after video clips surfaced on social media showing him partying mask-free amid tightly packed crowds in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

“Let’s try this again,” Wallen tweeted Wednesday, right after “SNL” tweeted out its planned hosts and guests for next month.

In an apology video on Instagram after his cancellation, a contrite Wallen — who recently won new artist of the year at the 2020 CMA Awards — said “SNL” honcho Lorne Michaels let him know they would find another time to make up the appearance.

“My actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” the 27-year-old said in the Oct. 7 video, adding that he respected the show’s decision regarding the COVID-19 transmission risk he would have presented.

“And on a more personal note,” he added, “I think I have some growing up to do.

“I think I’ve lost myself a little bt. I’m trying to find joy in the wrong places and it’s left me with less joy. ... I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself.”

“Saturday Night Live” also announced hosts and musical guests for the rest of its December shows: Timothée Chalamet and Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band on Dec. 12 and Kristen Wiig with Dua Lipa on Dec. 19.