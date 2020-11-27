Movies on TV this week: ‘Citizen Kane’; ‘Raging Bull’ and more



FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Nov 29 - Dec 5, 2020

The Apartment (1960) TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) Cinemax Tues. 6 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 10 p.m.

A Christmas Story (1983) TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 6 p.m.

Citizen Kane (1941) TCM Wed. 8:45 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Tues. 6 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Syfy Fri. 10:52 a.m.

8 1/2 (1963) TCM Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Five Fingers (2006) Cinemax Fri. 2:20 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Encore Wed. 12:34 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:34 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) BBC America Sun. 9:02 p.m.

The Gunfighter (1950) TCM Fri. 1:15 a.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Mon. 5:10 p.m. Freeform Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m.

Raging Bull (1980) EPIX Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) Showtime Thur. 11 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Sundance Sun. 8 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sat. 2:40 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sat. 5:25 p.m.

The Thin Man (1934) TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

The Thing (1982) TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Titanic (1997) Starz Sun. 9:44 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) Encore Sat. 10:57 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) History Sun. 10 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Nov 29 - Dec 5, 2020

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ AMC Sun. 8:50 a.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ AMC Sun. 11:20 a.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 3 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m. EPIX Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Bravo Sat. 7:44 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:19 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. History Tues. 8 a.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Bravo Sat. 5:40 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:54 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ AMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 2 p.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8:02 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:20 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Bravo Fri. 4 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Half Baked (1998) ★ IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ AMC Sun. 6:50 a.m. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ Sundance Sun. Noon BBC America Thur. 2 a.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ AMC Mon. 5:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Jack Frost (1998) ★★ Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Joyful Noise (2012) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Miracles From Heaven (2016) ★★ Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Nanny McPhee (2005) ★★ AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ AMC Tues. 7:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Reindeer Games (2000) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ IFC Tues. 1 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:15 a.m.

She’s Having a Baby (1988) ★★ Sundance Tues. 1 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Sundance Mon. 4 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 1:01 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:24 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Snow Day (2000) ★★ AMC Thur. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:15 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. Noon

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ IFC Wed. 6:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 2:45 a.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 5:20 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:45 p.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Sundance Tues. Noon BBC America Fri. Noon BBC America Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 9 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

Warm Bodies (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 12:25 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m.

The World’s End (2013) ★★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 9:50 a.m.

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ Sundance Tues. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Nov 29 - Dec 5, 2020

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Starz Thur. 8:23 a.m. Starz Sat. 12:52 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Encore Tues. 5:27 p.m. Encore Fri. 9:29 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:39 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1 p.m. Showtime Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Showtime Mon. 9 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 1 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ A&E Sun. 7 p.m. A&E Mon. Noon

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ A&E Sun. 9:30 p.m. A&E Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ A&E Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ AMC Sun. 11:20 a.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 3 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ Cinemax Sat. 6:02 a.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Ovation Sun. 6 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ CMT Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Encore Tues. 5:23 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:15 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Encore Fri. 3 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:07 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 8 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ BET Fri. 8 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ A&E Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 11:25 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m. EPIX Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 4 p.m.

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ MLB Sat. 6 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ BET Thur. 4 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 9:59 a.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ AMC Wed. 2:25 a.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Colors (1988) ★★★ TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ CBS Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Tues. 6 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Starz Wed. 2:53 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:40 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ HBO Wed. 10:39 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Syfy Fri. 10:52 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Encore Wed. 12:51 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 12:58 p.m. Cinemax Mon. 1:05 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 10:20 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8:19 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:13 p.m. Starz Wed. 11:20 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m. Starz Thur. 6:42 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Paramount Sat. Noon

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ TNT Wed. 10 p.m. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Sun. 5:15 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ CMT Sun. 1 p.m. CMT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Encore Sun. 12:12 p.m. Encore Sun. 9:56 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Encore Wed. 12:34 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:34 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Encore Tues. 8:53 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 10:35 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 5 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Starz Wed. 8:58 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:38 p.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 6:59 a.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 9:02 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Encore Wed. 10:51 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 11:20 p.m. Freeform Mon. 2:35 p.m. Syfy Thur. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:58 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. Noon VH1 Fri. 5:20 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ History Tues. 11 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ AMC Fri. 2:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ AMC Sun. 6:50 a.m. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 5:55 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FX Wed. 6 p.m. FX Thur. 4 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 9 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 1 p.m. TMC Fri. 11 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 3:10 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:50 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Tues. 5:40 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:20 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ TMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Syfy Thur. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Fri. 1:31 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TNT Thur. 12:45 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ TBS Sat. 11 p.m.

JFK (1991) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 4:50 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Nickelodeon Fri. 4:30 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Sun. 4 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ TBS Sun. 6 a.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ USA Wed. 6 p.m. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Comedy Central Sat. 5 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Comedy Central Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Starz Sun. 8:02 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Encore Sun. 12:57 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ HBO Fri. 9 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Encore Tues. 7:07 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:46 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Thur. 6 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Encore Mon. 7:12 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Thur. 6:30 p.m. BET Fri. 3 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ History Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 3:50 a.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Encore Thur. 8:43 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:03 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ HBO Fri. 5:35 a.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ AMC Tues. 7:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 2:40 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Paramount Tues. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 9:45 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 4:55 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 11:10 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Paramount Tues. 11:45 p.m. Paramount Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4:40 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 6:25 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 11 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Starz Tues. 3:17 a.m. Starz Tues. 3:41 p.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Wed. 1:20 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 1:01 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:24 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10:33 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4:33 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Starz Tues. 10:47 a.m. Starz Tues. 6:49 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 9:25 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ CMT Sat. 4 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ E! Wed. 1 p.m. E! Thur. 6 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ TRU Sat. Noon

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Mon. 10 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ TRU Tues. 10 p.m. TRU Wed. Noon

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Sun. 9:44 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Encore Sat. 10:57 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Starz Sat. 3:53 a.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ TBS Sun. 11:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 2:45 a.m. TNT Thur. 10:45 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ HBO Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Syfy Fri. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 12:53 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Syfy Sat. 9:02 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Syfy Sat. 6:25 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Syfy Fri. 9:05 p.m. Syfy Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 5:20 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:45 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Sun. 7:05 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ History Sun. 10 a.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 6:50 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 6:45 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ TMC Thur. 10:40 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 2:40 p.m. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 8:55 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Nov 29 - Dec 5, 2020

A

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sat. 4 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

Abandon (2002) ★ Katie Holmes, Benjamin Bratt. A detective discovers new facts regarding the disappearance of a collegian’s boyfriend two years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:20 a.m.

Abducted (2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 p.m.

About Last Night (2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Above and Beyond (1953) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Eleanor Parker. Air Force Col. Paul Tibbets cannot tell his wife he is training to drop the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Above the Law (1988) ★★ Steven Seagal, Pam Grier. A Chicago policewoman helps her cynical partner rid his working-class neighborhood of cocaine dealers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. REELZ Sun. 3 p.m.

Ace of Aces (1933) ★★ Richard Dix, Elizabeth Allan. A sculptor turns flying-corps ace in World War I France to show his fiancee he’s not a coward. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Wed. 10 a.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. BET Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (2002) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Jackie Titone. Animated. During Hanukkah, a temperamental lout drinks, gets in trouble with the law and performs community service. (PG-13) 1 hr. 16 mins. TMC Mon. 1 p.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:45 a.m. EPIX Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Africa Screams (1949) ★★ Bud Abbott, Lou Costello. A schemer and her henchmen shanghai two book salesmen for a diamond safari in Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 p.m.

After the Sunset (2004) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Salma Hayek. An FBI agent thinks a master thief and his girlfriend will try to steal a valuable diamond from a cruise ship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Mon. 5:38 a.m. Starz Mon. 8:59 p.m. Starz Tues. 2 p.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Wed. 9 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:38 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:02 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:20 p.m.

All About Christmas Eve (2012) Haylie Duff, Chris Carmack. Evelyn’s future depends on whether or not she makes a flight to Los Angeles. She lives out both futures in parallel: In one she plans a huge Christmas event, and in the other she becomes an artist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

All Is Lost (2013) ★★★ Robert Redford. During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran sailor must face the possibility of his own death after his vessel, radio and navigation equipment become damaged. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Almost Christmas (2016) ★★ Danny Glover, Gabrielle Union. A beloved patriarch asks his family members for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can honor that wish and spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Alpha (2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m. FX Thur. 10 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Thur. 8:23 a.m. Starz Sat. 12:52 p.m.

Amelia (2009) ★★ Hilary Swank, Richard Gere. In the summer of 1937, famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart journeys into history in her attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Wed. 10:56 a.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 1 p.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

American Son (2008) Nick Cannon, Melonie Diaz. A freshly graduated Marine returns home to his dysfunctional family for Thanksgiving. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:55 p.m.

American Woman (2018) Sienna Miller, Aaron Paul. In a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a 32-year-old woman’s teenage daughter goes missing, and she is left to raise her infant grandson alone. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Amistad (1997) ★★★ Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins. U.S. lawyers defend Africans who revolted against their Spanish captors aboard a slave ship in 1839. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 9:15 p.m.

Los amores de una viuda (1948) Ramón Armengod, Charito Granado. Una joven viuda se casa de nuevo, pero al tiempo aparece el esposo al que todos creían muero y se arma un embrollo. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Amy (2015) ★★★ Tony Bennett, Salaam Remi. Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019) Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks. Book editor Hannah must work with former rival Ryan to help a potential writer find her way. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 a.m.

The Angel Tree (2020) Jill Wagner, Lucas Bryant. A writer reconnects with a childhood friend while seeking the identity of the person who grants Christmas wishes placed upon an angel tree. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TMC Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. EPIX Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Tues. 5:27 p.m. Encore Fri. 9:29 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:39 a.m.

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:05 a.m.

Annie Get Your Gun (1950) ★★★ Betty Hutton, Howard Keel. Sharpshooter Annie Oakley joins Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show and aims to win her man. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Scott Lang once again dons the Ant-Man suit to fight alongside the Wasp. The mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Antwone Fisher (2002) ★★★ Derek Luke, Joy Bryant. A Navy psychiatrist inspires a temperamental sailor, abused by foster parents, to find his birth mother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Thur. 6 p.m.

The Apartment (1960) ★★★★ Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine. A corporate climber, whose boss and others use his apartment for hanky-panky, aids a young woman. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Ovation Sun. 1 p.m. Showtime Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sun. 2:28 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Showtime Mon. 9 p.m.

Armored (2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Armored-truck guards turn against one another after their plan to rob their company goes terribly awry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Mon. 3:46 a.m. Starz Thur. 9 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:52 a.m.

Army of Darkness (1992) ★★ Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz. Because of a time warp, a supermarket worker finds himself fighting in medieval England with a chainsaw and a ’73 Oldsmobile. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:55 p.m.

The Art of War (2000) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer. Underground after being accused of murdering a Chinese ambassador, a security expert comes out of hiding when terrorists threaten the United Nations. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Ovation Fri. 10 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Assault (2017) Tom Sizemore, Jordan Ladd. A woman and her best friend go on a crime spree to rob her husband and escape the marriage. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Attack of the 50 Foot Woman (1958) ★ Allison Hayes, William Hudson. Turned into a giantess by an alien, a woman finds her husband in a bar with a floozy. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Thur. 10 a.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:10 p.m.

El aviso inoportuno (1969) Eduardo Manzano, Enrique Cuenca. Dos hermanos van a la ciudad para buscar trabajo y ayudar a sus padres económicamente, sin mucho éxito. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

B

Baby Face (1933) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, George Brent. An out-of-town working girl rises in a New York bank by using her power over men. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Baby Geniuses (1999) ★ Kathleen Turner, Christopher Lloyd. Evil partners experiment on an infant and send his twin to a reputable research nursery. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Baby God (2020) For more than 30 years, Dr. Quincy Fortier covertly uses his own sperm to inseminate his fertility patients. When his secret is revealed, his children seek the truth about his motives and try to make sense of their own identities. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

Bachelor Mother (1939) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, David Niven. An unmarried store clerk finds a baby on a doorstep and is quickly mistaken for its mother. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 1 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. A&E Sun. 7 p.m. A&E Mon. Noon

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. A&E Sun. 9:30 p.m. A&E Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. A&E Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Backfire (1950) ★★ Virginia Mayo, Gordon MacRae. A World War II veteran and his nurse search for his buddy, a reformed hoodlum on the run. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sun. 8:50 a.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:44 a.m. Starz Sat. 11:21 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Sun. 11:20 a.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 3 p.m.

The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training (1977) ★★ William Devane, Clifton James. The little baseball misfits try for the title with a player’s father as their coach. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. MLB Mon. 6 p.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 1 p.m. FXX Sun. 12:31 p.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:35 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Sun. 2 p.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:40 a.m.

The Bay of Silence (2020) Claes Bang, Olga Kurylenko. Will believes his wife Rosalind is innocent of their son’s suspected murder, only to discover the devastating truth behind her past links her to another unsolved crime. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Tues. 10 p.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Beach (2000) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton. Young people seek Nirvana on an island off the coast of Thailand, only to discover it is not what it seems. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:35 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ Bette Midler, Barbara Hershey. Two women from different backgrounds are best friends through girlhood, careers and tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:02 a.m.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) ★★★ Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry. The father of an intrepid youngster prepares her for the end of the world, when melting ice caps release fearsome beasts, called aurochs, and rising flood waters threaten to engulf their Delta home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Mon. 12:40 p.m.

A Beauty & the Beast Christmas (2019) Leah Pipes, Ryan Kelley. Ginger Holiday, a peppy Christmas influencer, is convinced by her agent to fake a holiday romance with viral bad boy Beau Bradley to gain more followers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 8 p.m. KPXN Sat. 11 p.m.

The Beaver (2011) ★★ Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster. Following a failed suicide attempt, a deeply depressed toy executive communicates through a beaver puppet and tries to get his life back on track. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 6:25 p.m.

Because You’re Mine (1952) ★★ Mario Lanza, Doretta Morrow. A famous opera singer, now a private in the U.S. Army, finagles leave for his recording sessions. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007) ★★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Ethan Hawke. Events spiral out of control when a man ropes his brother into a scheme to rob their parents’ jewelry store. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 10 p.m.

The Beguiled (2017) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman. An injured Union deserter finds refuge at an all-female Southern boarding school during the Civil War. Soon, sexual tensions lead to dangerous rivalries as the women tend to his wounded leg while offering him comfort and companionship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Behemoth (2011) ★★ Ed Quinn, Pascale Hutton. Terremoto despierta a una criatura gigantesca y crea un caos en un pequeño pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Thur. 7:11 p.m. Encore Fri. 3:34 p.m.

Bell, Book and Candle (1958) ★★ James Stewart, Kim Novak. A witch’s warlock brother helps a San Francisco publisher break a love spell. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Belushi (2020) John Landis, Lorne Michaels. Jim Belushi, Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd and others discuss the extraordinary life and career of beloved actor and comedian John Belushi. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Wed. 1 a.m.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970) ★★★ James Franciscus, Kim Hunter. A time-warped astronaut lands on ape-ruled Earth and finds telepathic mutants worshiping an atomic bomb. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:55 a.m.

Bent (2018) Karl Urban, Sofía Vergara. A discredited former cop connects a murder case to an elaborate conspiracy involving high-stakes treason. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TNT Mon. 1 a.m.

Best Christmas Ball Ever! (2019) Elisabeth Harnois, Samuel Hunt. After a surprising breakup at home in Chicago, Amy thinks that a change of scenery will do her well and impulsively decides to spend the holidays with her brother in Vienna. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 8 p.m. KPXN Sun. 11 p.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Dolly Parton. Texas madam Miss Mona and her sheriff boyfriend try to save her Chicken Ranch from a TV muckraker. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Sun. 6 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animated. When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 5:23 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:15 p.m.

Bio-Dome (1996) ★ Pauly Shore, Stephen Baldwin. Idiot collegians bring chaos to the experimental ecosystem in which they are accidentally sealed for a year. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:10 a.m.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) ★★★ Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez. Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 1:55 a.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Wed. 4:47 p.m.

Black Christmas (2019) ★★ Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon. As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sun. 2:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:10 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Fri. 3 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:07 p.m.

Black Rain (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Andy Garcia. Two New York police detectives take an underworld upstart back to Osaka, Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:40 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:50 a.m. Encore Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Blades of Glory (2007) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Jon Heder. Several years after being banned from men’s singles competition, two rival skaters exploit a loophole that allows them to compete as a pair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Sat. 2 a.m. TBS Sat. 2 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Fri. 8 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Bleeding Steel (2017) Jackie Chan, Nana Ou-Yang. Hong Kong police inspector Lin Dong learns that a biochemical invention has been surgically implanted into his missing daughter. With help from a hacker, Lin tries to connect the dots between the device, a sinister army and a strange phenomenon. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Blessed Event (1932) ★★ Lee Tracy, Dick Powell. A New York gossip columnist feuds with a singer and enjoys the power of the press. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Thur. 8 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Thur. 2 p.m. FX Fri. 1 a.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Mon. 11:39 p.m.

Bloodsport (1988) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Donald Gibb. An American major flies to Hong Kong for an outlawed martial-arts contest called the Kumite. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Fri. 4:35 p.m.

Bloody Mama (1970) ★★ Shelley Winters, Pat Hingle. Tommy-gun-toting Ma Barker leads her deranged sons and gang on a 1930s crime spree. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 p.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 p.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Blue Velvet (1986) ★★★ Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini. A young man ties the mystery of a severed ear to a roadhouse floozy and her tormentor. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Tues. 3:23 p.m.

Blume in Love (1973) ★★ George Segal, Susan Anspach. A California lawyer tries to win back his ex-wife from her lazy live-in boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 p.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sat. 9:28 p.m.

Body Cam (2020) Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff. A police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:50 a.m. EPIX Fri. 3:10 p.m.

Boiler Room (2000) ★★★ Giovanni Ribisi, Vin Diesel. Eager to win the approval of his demanding father, a young man begins working for a dubious stock firm. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Sun. 6 p.m.

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:35 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Fri. 8 p.m.

Booty Call (1997) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson. Two longtime friends hope that lust will prevail during a wild double date, in a humorous look at safe sex. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. VH1 Fri. 1 a.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animada. Tim, de 7 años, tiene celos de su hermano, un bebé que viste traje y corbata, hasta que descubre que el bebé puede hablar. Los hermanos protagonizan una misión secreta contra un villano que pretende acabar con el amor de los niños por las mascotas. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. A&E Sat. 2:30 p.m.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:25 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Brahms: The Boy II (2020) ★ Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman. Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 10:35 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder. The vampire count of Transylvania seeks his lost love and the conquest of Britain by plague. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Sundance Mon. 1:30 a.m. EPIX Fri. 11:15 p.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 4 p.m.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard. New York playgirl Holly Golightly puzzles a writer who lives in her building. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:45 p.m.

Breathless (1983) ★★ Richard Gere, Valérie Kaprisky. A French coed flees with a West Coast car thief who lives by comic books and Jerry Lee Lewis music. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:55 a.m.

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ Richard Pryor, John Candy. A minor-league pitcher inherits $300 million but must spend $30 million in 30 days to get it. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. MLB Sat. 6 p.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Mon. 2:12 a.m. Encore Mon. 1:56 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Thur. 4 p.m.

The Bronx, USA (2019) The socio-cultural history of the Bronx. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sun. 5:12 a.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Mon. 1 a.m.

Bulldog Drummond in Africa (1938) ★★ John Howard, Heather Angel. The London sleuth, his fiancee and sidekick pluck a Scotland Yard colonel from a lion pit. (NR) 58 mins. TCM Sat. 5:27 a.m.

Bulletproof Monk (2003) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Seann William Scott. A martial-arts master finds an unlikely protégé to take over the responsibility of protecting an ancient scroll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Buried (2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Wed. 9:30 a.m. FX Wed. Noon

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Cher, Christina Aguilera. With help from a savvy stage manager and a gender-bending host, a cocktail waitress with a stunning voice becomes a performer in a club’s musical revue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Bravo Sat. 7:44 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:19 p.m.

Burn After Reading (2008) ★★★ George Clooney, Frances McDormand. Chaos reigns when a gym employee and her colleague try to benefit from a disc that they think holds state secrets but, really, contains the memoirs of a former CIA analyst. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Mon. 12:16 p.m.

C

Cabin Fever (2002) ★★ Jordan Ladd, James DeBello. College students fall prey to a flesh-eating virus after they head to the woods for a vacation. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009) ★★ Noah Segan, Rusty Kelley. As students prepare for their high school prom, they have no idea a flesh-eating virus is spreading via a popular brand of water. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Cada oveja con su pareja (1964) Fernando Casanova, Demetrio González. Cuatro mujeres del mismo pueblo, dos puritanas y dos chicas modernas, luchan por el amor de dos hombres. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Call of the Wild (2020) ★★ Harrison Ford, Omar Sy. Live action/animated. Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Calling All Girls (1942) Narrated by Owen Crump. Women are selected to be in the chorus line and perform a few numbers. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Candy Cane Christmas (2020) Beverley Mitchell, Mark Ghanimé. A woman searches for a new tradition to lift her holiday spirits when her neighbors decide to skip the annual Christmas decoration festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. History Tues. 8 a.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animada. El Rayo McQueen y Mate viajan a Japón para participar en una carrera patrocinada por los fabricantes de un tipo de combustible ecológico. Sin embargo, unos villanos pretenden que el nuevo producto fracase. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Carter & June (2017) Michael Raymond-James, Samaire Armstrong. A down on his luck con man in New Orleans gets more than he bargained for after piggybacking on another thief’s bank robbery in an attempt to pay off a debt. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sat. 1 a.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. BBC America Sun. 9:59 a.m.

El Caso de la Mujer Asesinadita (1954) Jorge Mistral, Gloria Marín. Un hombre y una mujer unen sus fuerzas psíquicas y descubren que ambos han tenido el mismo sueño de cómo será su muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman. A teen who lost her mother befriends friendly ghost Casper while staying at a mean heiress’s haunted mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Thur. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas! (2012) Voices of Martin Short, Alexa Torrington. Animated. The Cat in the Hat, Sally, Nick and Fish help a baby reindeer find its way home in time for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. KOCE Fri. 11 a.m. KPBS Fri. 11 a.m. KVCR Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Catch a Christmas Star (2013) Shannon Elizabeth, Steve Byers. A widower reconnects with his high school sweetheart, one of the country’s biggest pop stars, with help from his two children. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 p.m.

Catfish (2010) ★★★ Henry Joost, Nev Schulman. An unexpected odyssey rolls out when a filmmaker’s brother begins receiving unusually advanced paintings from a girl, supposedly 8 years old. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. MTV Tues. 11 a.m.

Cats (2019) ★ Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. Live action/animated. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Mon. 2:15 p.m. HBO Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Cell (2016) ★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A graphic novelist begins a desperate search for his estranged wife and son after a mysterious cellphone signal transforms New Englanders into savage killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Thur. 9:29 a.m.

The Chamber (1996) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Gene Hackman. Dark secrets drive a lawyer to defend his Klansman grandfather on death row in Mississippi. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 6:05 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Wed. 2:25 a.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Charlie Says (2018) Matt Smith, Hannah Murray. Years after the shocking murders that made the name Charles Manson synonymous with pure evil, the three women who killed for him -- Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel and Susan Atkins -- remain under the spell of the infamous cult leader. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 1:05 a.m.

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 a.m.

Check Inn to Christmas (2019) Rachel Boston, Wes Brown. Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (2019) Peter Porte, Ali Liebert. As Darcy and Aiden prepare to celebrate their second Christmas together, an unexpected guest and a fight to save the beloved community center unites everyone for an unforgettable holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:50 p.m.

El Chivo (1992) Antonio Aguilar, Rubén Aguirre. Los habitantes de un pueblo tienen que sufrir las injusticias de un alcalde maleante hasta que un día todo cambia. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Christmas a la Mode (2019) Katie Leclerc, Ryan Cooper. A woman needs a miracle in order to save her family’s farm and her father’s legacy in time for a happy Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

Christmas at Cartwright’s (2014) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. An angel delivers good fortune and the possibility of holiday romance to a struggling single mother who takes a job as a department store Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier. A former tour guide meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 a.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Christmas at the Plaza (2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Ryan Paevey. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Aunt (2020) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Jarod Joseph. Rebecca Miller returns to her Tennessee home just before Christmas to take care of her niece and nephew and ends up reconnecting with her childhood best friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Christmas Belles (2019) Raven Goodwin, DomiNque Perry. Two 30-something BFFs try to steal the heart of the new pastor. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. BET Sat. 6 p.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

The Christmas Bow (2020) Lucia Micarelli, Michael Rady. When an accident puts her music dreams on hold, a gifted violinist reconnects with an old family friend, who helps her heal and find love during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas by Starlight (2020) Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell. A lawyer makes a deal with the heir to a development firm to spare her family’s restaurant from demolition. However, she must spend the week posing as the legal counsel his father is demanding he hire in the wake of some costly mistakes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

The Christmas Cure (2017) Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers. A doctor returns home for Christmas to find that her father has decided to retire from his own practice. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart, she wonders if she should stay and take over her father’s practice. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

Christmas Dance (2012) Andrew McCarthy, Michelle Nolden. On the verge of proposing to his boss’s daughter, a man falls for his dance instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 a.m.

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 a.m.

A Christmas Duet (2019) Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn. Fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Christmas Encore (2017) Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott. A struggling actress finds a renewed passion for her craft when she is cast in an off-Broadway show, a modern take on A Christmas Carol. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. Noon

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 p.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Christmas Harmony (2018) Kelley Jakle, Chandra Wilson. A soft-spoken woman is used to living in the shadow of her pop star boyfriend, but when he breaks up with her right before the holiday season, she returns to her hometown to discover the heart and music that her big city life has been missing. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 a.m.

Christmas Hotel (2019) Tatyana Ali, Sean Patrick Thomas. A big city hotelier’s boss informs her that she will receive a promotion if she can pull off a major project. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

The Christmas House (2020) Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora. Working through some difficult decisions, a mother and father summon their two grown sons home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 a.m.

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (2020) Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence. As Michelle’s wedding approaches, Hannah steps up to finish the new Evergreen museum’s launch while questioning her future with Elliot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin. Lisa’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store, fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. A skeptical writer shows up in Evergreen to get the scoop on the town’s famed passion for Christmas during a search for a long-lost time capsule. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 p.m.

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Taylor Cole, Michael Rady. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

Christmas in Mississippi (2017) Jana Kramer, Wes Brown. Holly returns to her hometown to help with a light show but has second thoughts when she sees Mike, her high school sweetheart, is organizing it. With help from her mother and Mr. Kriss, Holly falls in love with the town, and Mike, all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas in Montana (2019) Kellie Martin, Colin Ferguson. Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help a man save his ranch. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 p.m.

A Christmas in Royal Fashion (2018) Cindy Busby, Diarmaid Murtagh. A handsome prince hopes to convince an American fashion company to bring more business to his kingdom. He hosts a Christmas fashion show, where he meets an intriguing young assistant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 6 p.m. KPXN Sun. 9 p.m.

A Christmas in Tennessee (2018) Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker. A baker unites the people of her small mountain town to resist a real estate developer’s plan to build a ski resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

Christmas in the Highlands (2019) Brooke Burfitt, Dan Jeannotte. Blair, una gerente de ventas de Nueva York, viaja a las remotas Tierras Altas de Escocia en Navidad para adquirir un perfume de edición limitada. Allí se encuentra con la negativa de Alistair, conde de Glenmoire y propietario de la fórmula. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

Christmas in Vienna (2020) Sarah Drew, Brennan Elliott. A dispirited concert violinist travels to Vienna for a performance and finds the inspiration she has been missing. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Christmas Incorporated (2015) Shenae Grimes-Beech, Steve Lund. Riley lands an assistant position for a headstrong socialite who is being forced to play Scrooge and close one of his factories just weeks before Christmas. Riley slowly convinces him to visit the town and hatches a plan to keep the factory afloat. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 a.m.

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matt Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

The Christmas Listing (2020) Lexi Giovagnoli, Travis Burns. Sparks fly between a real estate agent and a handsome rival when they compete to sell the same property during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

Christmas Lost and Found (2018) Tiya Sircar, Diane Ladd. After years of missing family gatherings, New York City event planner Whitney is off to Chicago to spend Christmas with Grandma Frances. But in an unfortunate turn of events, Whitney mistakenly throws out a box of precious family ornaments. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

Christmas Love Letter (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Tilky Jones. When relationship advice columnist Amalie Hess receives an unsigned love letter in a Christmas card, she returns to her hometown to solve the mystery of who sent it and maybe find true love. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Thur. 10 a.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show, but she becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father, Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 p.m.

Christmas Made to Order (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Jonathan Bennett. When an architect finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he turns to a holiday coordinator for help. Her expert Christmas spirit brings his family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 a.m.

Christmas Mail (2010) Ashley Scott, A.J. Buckley. A mail carrier falls for a new employee, who answers children’s letters to Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 6 a.m. KPXN Sun. 9 a.m.

A Christmas Melody (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A single mother moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 a.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 a.m.

Christmas on My Mind (2019) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker. Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 a.m.

Christmas on the Vine (2020) Julianna Guill, Jon Cor. A young marketing executive is assigned to help a struggling family-owned winery in a town that has lost its Christmas spirit due to a large wine conglomerate. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

Christmas on Wheels (2020) Tiya Sircar, Michael Xavier. Upon learning that her uncle sold her Mom’s vintage convertible -- a car full of Christmas memories -- Ashley enlists the help of her uncle’s attorney, Duncan, to get it back. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:06 a.m.

The Christmas Ornament (2013) Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison. Kathy plans to avoid any holiday traditions that bring back memories of her late husband until she receives an ornament from a handsome shop owner. To move on from her loss, Kathy works for a balance between her memories and finding a future. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 a.m.

A Christmas Princess (2019) Erin Gray, Cameron Jebo. A prince from a small European country arrives in New York City to plan his family’s annual Christmas charity dinner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 2 p.m. KPXN Sun. 5 p.m.

The Christmas Ring (2020) Nazneen Contractor, David Alpay. Reporter Kendra Adams searches for the love story behind an antique engagement ring with the help of the grandson of the ring’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon

A Christmas Song (2012) Natasha Henstridge, Gabriel Hogan. Two music teachers who are competing for the same job end up falling in love with each other. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4:01 a.m.

A Christmas Story (1983) ★★★★ Peter Billingsley, Darren McGavin. In the 1940s, little Ralphie tries to convince his parents to get him a Red Ryder range-model BB gun for Christmas. Narrated by Jean Shepherd. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 6 p.m.

A Christmas Surprise (2020) Keesha Sharp, Terri J. Vaughn. A mother gets a Christmas surprise when her daughter announces she is engaged. The holiday turns sour as she has to deal with her less-than-impressive and soon-to-be son-in law, his overbearing mother and an impending wedding. (NR) BET Sat. 8 p.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 a.m.

Christmas Town (2019) Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10:03 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 2 a.m.

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado (2020) Rochelle Aytes, Mark Taylor. A woman who is in charge of her town’s Christmas celebration must win over a firefighter to obtain a magnificent spruce tree from his property for the festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

Christmas Tree Lane (2020) Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker. When music store owner Meg spearheads community efforts to save her street from demolition, she is shocked to find out that the man she’s falling for is working for the company that she is fighting. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 a.m.

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Christmas Unwrapped (2020) Amber Stevens West, Marco Grazzini. An ambitious yet pragmatic reporter learns the true meaning of Christmas when she investigates a millionaire and beloved member of the town who insists that all the gifts that arrive on Christmas Day every year are from none other than Santa himself. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Christmas Waltz (2020) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. A woman makes an unexpected connection with her dance instructor after her storybook Christmas wedding is canceled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

A Christmas Winter Song (2019) Ashanti, Stan Shaw. Clio, a Christmas shop owner, forms a special musical bond with Fred, a former jazz singer. Having just lost her own father, Clio helps Fred reconnect with his own daughter and grandchildren, just in time for the town’s annual Christmas concert. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 a.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Christmas With the Darlings (2020) Katrina Law, Carlo Marks. When an assistant gives her final notice, she is drawn into helping the younger brother of her boss as he looks after his orphaned nieces and nephew through Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:10 a.m. Freeform Mon. 7 a.m. Freeform Thur. 1:35 p.m. Freeform Fri. 10:45 a.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Sat. 8:10 a.m.

La cigarette (1919) Andrée Brabant, Gabriel Signoret. Silent. A man believes his younger wife is having an affair. (NR) 51 mins. TCM Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:30 p.m.

A Cinderella Christmas (2016) Emma Rigby, Peter Porte. At a holiday masquerade ball, Angie and Nicholas meet and fall for each other anonymously. While Nicholas tries to locate the girl of his dreams, Angie must choose between pursuing her lifelong dream of running a business or following her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 8 a.m. KPXN Sun. 11 a.m.

A Cinderella Story (2004) ★★ Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge. A teenager with a wicked stepmother develops an online relationship with a popular high-school quarterback. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Citizen Kane (1941) ★★★★ Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten. Enigmatic newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane rises, falls and leaves behind a riddle with his dying breath. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 p.m.

Cleopatra Jones (1973) ★★ Tamara Dobson, Shelley Winters. Federal agent Jones tries to rescue her framed boyfriend from a drug-queen pervert known as Mommy. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Tues. 1 a.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:20 a.m. Freeform Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Clue (1985) ★★ Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull. Col. Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock and company solve a mansion murder based on the board game. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (2018) Guy Berryman, Beyoncé. A portrait of rock band Coldplay’s rise to fame, from playing in pubs to selling out stadiums across the world. Members of the band reflect upon their two decades together. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. AXS Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Collateral Beauty (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 8:30 a.m. HBO Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Colorful Holland (1950) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. Filmmaker Ralph Donaldson visits four villages in the Netherlands. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:18 a.m.

Colors (1988) ★★★ Sean Penn, Robert Duvall. A veteran policeman and his rookie partner fight Los Angeles street gangs. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2:03 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. CBS Sun. 8:30 p.m.

The Company Men (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper. A young executive and two older employees struggle to find work and redefine their priorities after losing their jobs in a wave of corporate downsizing. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Thur. 2:59 a.m. Encore Thur. 1 p.m.

Conan the Destroyer (1984) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Grace Jones. An evil queen wants Conan to fetch a jewel-encrusted horn that can awaken the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Contrabando y muerte (1985) Antonio Aguilar, Ursula Prats. Un padre logra aplicar la justicia a una narcotraficante poderosa responsable de la muerte de su hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 a.m.

A Cool, Dry Place (1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Joey Lauren Adams. Abandoned by his wife, a big-city lawyer loses his job and moves with his young son to rural Kansas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Fri. 7:50 a.m.

The Cooler (2003) ★★★ William H. Macy, Alec Baldwin. A casino employee falls for a cocktail waitress and crosses the house director while trying to ruin the luck of winning gamblers. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Cop Out (2010) ★ Bruce Willis, Tracy Morgan. Jimmy y Paul son dos detectives del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York que siguen el rastro de una carísima tarjeta de béisbol de 1952 que fue robada, por lo que se enfrentarán a un gánster despiadado y apasionado por los objetos antiguos. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Country Christmas Album (2018) Hannah Barefoot, Evan Gamble. Country music starlet Tess Stapleton is forced to record a Christmas album with ex-teen heartthrob Derek Copeland. They appear to be polar opposites, but as the album shapes up, they find themselves growing closer over their shared love of music. (NR) 1 hr. ION Sat. 10 p.m. KPXN Sun. 1 a.m.

Courage Under Fire (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan. A troubled officer reviews the Medal of Honor candidacy of a female helicopter pilot killed during the Gulf War. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon. 7:25 a.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Bravo Sat. 5:40 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:54 p.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Crazy for Christmas (2005) ★★★ Andrea Roth, Howard Hesseman. A limo driver tries to help a wealthy man find his long-lost daughter on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Ovation Fri. 2 p.m.

Crazy, Not Insane (2020) Psychiatrist Dorothy Otnow Lewis stirs controversy for her views on serial killers and the death penalty. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Thur. 3:25 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Crimson Peak (2015) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Crossing Delancey (1988) ★★★ Amy Irving, Reizl Bozyk. A Manhattan single meets a man through her Jewish grandmother’s matchmaker. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh. A 19th-century martial arts master gives a sword called Green Destiny to his beloved, then the two must recover it from female thieves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Crowded Sky (1960) ★★ Dana Andrews, Rhonda Fleming. Anxiety and personal problems put an airline pilot and a Navy pilot on a collision course. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 a.m.

The Crush (1993) ★★ Cary Elwes, Alicia Silverstone. A writer moves into a wealthy family’s guest house and befriends a precocious 14-year-old daughter. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sat. 7:02 a.m.

The Current War: Director’s Cut (2019) ★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon. Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:05 a.m.

D

D.O.A. (1949) ★★★ Edmond O’Brien, Pamela Britton. A dying accountant has a few days left to find out who spiked his drink with poison and why. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Sat. 7 p.m.

Dance With Me (1998) ★★ Vanessa L. Williams, Chayanne. In Houston to meet his father, a young Cuban enters a dance contest and falls for a pretty dancer. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. OWN Sun. 1 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Ovation Tues. 6 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Dark Places (2015) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult. A woman confronts traumatic, childhood memories of the murder of her mother and two sisters when she investigates the possibility that her brother is innocent of the crime. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Mon. 12:10 p.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Darkness (2002) ★ Anna Paquin, Lena Olin. Strange occurrences plague a teen and her family after they move into a house in the Spanish countryside. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Tues. 3:32 p.m. Syfy Wed. 9:59 a.m.

The Dawn Patrol (1938) ★★★ Errol Flynn, David Niven. A desk-bound British major sends his fliers up in rickety planes on daylight missions during World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6 p.m.

Daylight (1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Thur. 9:55 a.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. FX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Dear Christmas (2020) Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley. A podcast host develops an unexpected romance with a local firefighter during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Dear Secret Santa (2013) Tatyana Ali, Lamorne Morris. Mourning the loss of her recently deceased friend, a woman receives a surprising Christmas card from a secret admirer. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Death at a Funeral (2010) ★★ Keith David, Loretta Devine. Sibling rivalry, family secrets and a mysterious stranger threaten to blow the lid off the coffin when a man tries to give his late father a proper memorial. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Mon. 4 p.m.

The Debt (2010) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington. Past events haunt a former Mossad agent when she returns to Eastern Europe to investigate the apparent reappearance of a Nazi war criminal that she thought was long dead. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m.

Deck the Halls (2006) ★ Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick. Neighbors in a New England town go to war after one adorns his house with enough Christmas lights to make it visible from space. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon Freeform Wed. 1:40 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11:55 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:40 a.m.

The Decline of Western Civilization (1981) ★★ Alice Bag, Claude Bessey. Director Penelope Spheeris surveys the late-1970s Los Angeles punk scene: X, Black Flag, Fear, Germs, Catholic Discipline, Alice Bag Band. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Wed. 2:53 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:40 p.m.

Deliver by Christmas (2020) Alvina August, Eion Bailey. Bakery owner Molly meets Josh, a newcomer in town, but is also enchanted by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person. A special wish to be delivered by Christmas could help determine who will win Molly’s heart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Fri. 6:25 p.m. Disney Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Deuda Saldada (1989) Andrés García, Gregorio Casal. Tras pagar la condena por asesinar a un hombre, el cual fingió su propia muerte, un ranchero busca justicia a su manera. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

The Devil and Daniel Webster (1941) ★★★ Edward Arnold, Walter Huston. A New Englander sells his soul to a Mr. Scratch and needs Daniel Webster on his side in hell’s court. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. IFC Sat. 2 p.m. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 10:39 a.m.

Dirty Work (1998) ★ Norm Macdonald, Jack Warden. Unable to find gainful employment, two underachievers establish a revenge-for-hire business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:20 a.m.

The Dishwasher (2019) Kevin Balmore, Elisha Yaffe. A New York City chef asks a Mexican dishwasher to find good tortillas. (NR) 13 mins. HBO Fri. 7:35 a.m.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) ★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Robin Wright Penn. Animated. Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge must face uncomfortable truths when three Christmas spirits take him on a journey through his past, present and future. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Tues. 10:30 a.m. Freeform Thur. 3:40 p.m.

Doc Hollywood (1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. POP Sat. 10:15 a.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Doc of the Dead (2014) Steven Barton, Max Brooks. Filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe examines the zombie phenomenon in today’s popular culture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 a.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Mon. 10:22 a.m.

Dolittle (2020) ★ Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas. Live action/animated. Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (2016) ★★ Jennifer Nettles, Ricky Schroder. Dolly Parton’s father tries to raise enough money to buy his wife a wedding ring, while an unexpected Christmas blizzard poses a threat to the family. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. CMT Sat. 2 p.m. CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015) ★★★ Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jennifer Nettles. In 1955 Tennessee, 9-year-old Dolly Parton and her family discover the healing power of faith and love while struggling to overcome tragedy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7 p.m.

Dolores Claiborne (1995) ★★ Kathy Bates, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Murder forces an accused widow and her estranged daughter to confront past traumas. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Don Jon (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:35 a.m.

Double Holiday (2019) Carly Pope, Kristoffer Polaha. Rebecca must throw the company holiday party with her office rival, Chris. It coincides with Hanukkah, so she must juggle her work, family traditions, and nemesis to make the party a success. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 a.m.

Double Impact (1991) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Geoffrey Lewis. Unos gemelos, reunidos después de 25 años, unen sus fuerzas para atrapar a los asesinos de sus padres. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. KVEA Fri. 7 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Downhill (2020) ★★ Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. A woman starts to have second doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her and their two sons behind. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sat. 2 a.m.

Dr. No (1962) ★★★ Sean Connery, Ursula Andress. Agent 007 foils a SPECTRE madman out to divert rockets from Cape Canaveral. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Sun. 4:04 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor. A curmudgeon living atop Mount Crumpit sets out to quash the yuletide preparations of the Christmas-loving Whos of Whoville. Anthony Hopkins narrates. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Wed. 3:45 p.m. Freeform Fri. 9:15 p.m. Freeform Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003) ★★ Mike Myers, Alec Baldwin. Un travieso felino, en busca de diversión, irrumpe en el hogar de dos niños aprovechando la ausencia de la madre. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. KVEA Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Dream House (2011) ★ Daniel Craig, Naomi Watts. A publisher and his wife discover that their beautiful new home was once the scene of the gruesome murders of a woman and her children. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:30 p.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 a.m.

Dreamgirls (2006) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles. After an ambitious manager gives them a shot at stardom, three singers learn that fame can carry a high personal cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. KTLA Sun. 1:34 a.m.

Driven (2018) Jason Sudeikis, Lee Pace. FBI informant Jim Hoffman lures troubled automobile magnate John DeLorean to an undercover sting for cocaine trafficking. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Mon. 6 p.m.

Driveways (2019) Hong Chau. A lonely boy goes with his mother to help clean out his late aunt’s house. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Tues. 8 p.m. VH1 Wed. 1 a.m.

Duplex (2003) ★★ Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore. After moving into a New York brownstone, an author and his wife try to get rid of an annoying neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:45 p.m.

E

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Fri. 10:52 a.m.

The Eagle Has Landed (1976) ★★ Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland. A Nazi colonel drops a colonel, a task force and an Irishman into England to kidnap Winston Churchill. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:57 a.m.

Easy to Wed (1946) ★★★ Van Johnson, Esther Williams. A newspaper hires a playboy to compromise a playgirl who is suing the paper for libel. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Wed. 12:51 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:58 p.m. Cinemax Mon. 1:05 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 10:20 p.m.

8 1/2 (1963) ★★★★ Marcello Mastroianni, Claudia Cardinale. An Italian film director seeking the meaning of life retreats from his wife, mistress and flatterers. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sun. 8:19 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:13 p.m. Starz Wed. 11:20 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m. Starz Thur. 6:42 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Eliminators (2016) Scott Adkins, Wade Barrett. Un antiguo agente federal debe abandonar el programa de protección de testigos para salvar la vida de su hija. La joven está en poder de los asesinos de los que el hombre se ha estado escondiendo durante años. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Fri. Noon FX Sat. Noon

Employees’ Entrance (1933) ★★★ Warren William, Loretta Young. A tyrannical department-store manager falls for an employee who is secretly married to one of his assistants. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Enchanted Island (1958) ★★ Dana Andrews, Jane Powell. Two 19th-century sailors jump ship to an island and find cannibals and a princess. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

End of Sentence (2019) John Hawkes, Logan Lerman. After being released from prison, a young man reluctantly embarks on a journey with his estranged father to spread his mother’s ashes in her native Ireland. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Thur. 1:08 p.m.

The End of the Tour (2015) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Segel. Writer and journalist David Lipsky interviews author David Foster Wallace for Rolling Stone magazine. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Wed. 2:39 p.m.

Equals (2015) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Nicholas Hoult. Nia and Silas begin a forbidden and passionate romance in a futuristic society where emotions have been outlawed, leading them to attempt a dangerous escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Equilibrium (2002) ★ Christian Bale, Emily Watson. In the future a government agent and a band of rebels battle a regime that uses a drug to suppress people’s emotions. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:05 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter. Cornelius, Zira and Milo, apes from the future, escape to 1970s Los Angeles and pose a threat. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m.

Esta y la Otra con Un Solo Boleto (1983) Arturo Martínez, Ariadne Welter. Gente circense adopta a un niño encontrado en una canasta que tiene un gemelo víctima de un plan para cobrar su herencia. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill. A rescue party encounters supernatural forces aboard a prototype spaceship that vanished seven years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Tues. 8:15 a.m.

The Evil That Men Do (1984) ★★ Charles Bronson, Theresa Saldana. A hit man leaves retirement to stop a British torturer serving the regime in Guatemala. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Exodus (1960) ★★★ Paul Newman, Eva Marie Saint. An Israeli nationalist, a U.S. nurse and 611 Jewish refugees break a 1947 British blockade. (NR) 3 hrs. 27 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) ★ Stellan Skarsgard, James D’Arcy. While visiting an excavation site in Kenya, a former priest sees signs of demonic possession. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:15 p.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:50 p.m. EPIX Mon. 9:05 a.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:05 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:20 p.m.

Eye for an Eye (1996) ★★ Sally Field, Kiefer Sutherland. A slain girl’s mother considers vigilantism after police and the courts botch the case against the killer. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:30 a.m.

F

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Paramount Sat. Noon

Fame (2009) ★★ Asher Book, Kristy Flores. Students at New York’s High School of Performing Arts see if they have the dedication and talent necessary to achieve their dreams. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:50 p.m.

A Family Christmas Gift (2019) Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone. When Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, it brings Amber closer to her aunt and a new love into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 p.m.

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2 p.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 9:21 p.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 9:30 a.m.

A Family Thing (1996) ★★ Robert Duvall, James Earl Jones. An Arkansas redneck learns his mother was black and that he has a half-brother in Chicago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 4:40 a.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Bravo Fri. 8:02 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:20 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Mon. 9:25 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Bravo Fri. 4 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sun. 5:15 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Con Dom y Letty de luna de miel, Brian y Mia retirados y el resto de la pandilla viviendo en paz, parece que todo está tranquilo. Sin embargo, una misteriosa mujer seducirá a Dom para adentrarlo en el mundo del crimen y traicionar a la pandilla. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. KVEA Sun. 8:05 p.m.

Fear (1996) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon. A deranged suitor torments family and friends of a teen girl with whom he is obsessed. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Feliz NaviDAD (2020) Mario Lopez, AnnaLynne McCord. A single father finds romance with a musician when his daughter and sister play matchmakers during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:06 a.m. Lifetime Fri. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:06 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMT Sun. 1 p.m. CMT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Festival (2018) Joe Thomas, Hammed Animashaun. After his girlfriend dumps him at graduation, a young man thinks his life is over. His best friend has the perfect solution: three days at a giant music festival. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:20 a.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 8 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E! Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E! Sat. 10 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E! Sat. 5 p.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. BBC America Wed. 3 a.m. BBC America Wed. Noon

Fighter Squadron (1948) ★★★ Edmond O’Brien, Robert Stack. An Air Force major and captain lead crews in combat against the Luftwaffe before D-Day. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 p.m.

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new Pride of Lowell. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:25 a.m.

Finding Christmas (2013) JT Hodges, Tricia Helfer. Sean trades his New York City apartment for Owen’s cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan, a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean’s sassy assistant, Mia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 a.m.

Finding Santa (2017) Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter. Jessica is thrilled to be taking over the running of her New England town’s Christmas parade. But when the man playing St. Nick falls ill she needs to scramble to find a replacement, even if the replacement is unwilling. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Fir Crazy (2013) Sarah Lancaster, Eric Johnson. A reluctant Christmas-tree seller finds renewed holiday spirit and new romance with a repeat customer, but a mean-spirited executive threatens to shut down her family’s business. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. Noon

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Encore Sun. 12:12 p.m. Encore Sun. 9:56 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

First Cow (2019) ★★★ John Magaro, Orion Lee. Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich -- but their tenuous plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner’s prized dairy cow. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:15 a.m.

The Fisher King (1991) ★★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Bridges. An unhinged Manhattan talk-radio host meets a mad knight of the streets seeking his own Holy Grail. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Five Fingers (2006) ★★★★ Laurence Fishburne, Ryan Phillippe. An idealistic Dutch relief worker must prove his innocence to a terrorist leader who kidnapped him within moments of his arrival in Morocco. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:20 a.m.

Five Star Christmas (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Victor Webster. After moving back to her hometown, a woman plots with her siblings and grandparents to help her father’s new bed and breakfast get a five-star review from an incognito travel critic. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Flap (1970) ★ Anthony Quinn, Claude Akins. Flapping Eagle wrecks a highway project, hijacks a train and claims Phoenix, Ariz., for his people. (GP) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Fletch (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson. An undercover Los Angeles reporter investigates a businessman who wants him to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Fletch Lives (1989) ★★ Chevy Chase, Hal Holbrook. Reporter Fletch inherits his aunt’s Louisiana plantation and wakes up in bed with a dead lawyer. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sat. 6 a.m. TMC Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Flight Command (1940) ★★ Robert Taylor, Ruth Hussey. A Navy ensign flirts with his commander’s wife while training with a squadron in San Diego. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Fri. 1:14 p.m.

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada (2012) ★ Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria. In the 1920s, the Mexican government’s attempt to secularize the country sparks a rebellion known as the Cristero War. (R) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:46 p.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Wed. 6:39 a.m.

For the Love of Christmas (2016) Jazsmin Lewis, Trae Ireland. A once-loving woman loses touch with peace, love and the gift of giving. When a homeless family appears on her doorstep, her heart becomes reacquainted with the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sat. 2 p.m.

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jet Li. A teenage fan of Hong Kong cinema finds a Chinese relic and travels back in time to help legendary martial-artists free the Monkey King. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:20 a.m.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m.

The Forgotten (2004) ★★ Julianne Moore, Dominic West. Grieving over the death of her son, a woman sets out to disprove her psychiatrist’s shocking revelation that he never existed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Mon. 2:32 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Encore Wed. 12:34 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:34 p.m.

Forsaken (2015) ★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002) ★★ Josh Hartnett, Shannyn Sossamon. A young man meets the girl of his dreams after vowing to avoid any physical contact with women during Lent. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sun. 3:35 a.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. MTV Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Fountain (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz. A man seeks immortality by traveling through the past, present and future; along the way he learns about love, death and what it means to be alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Fri. 1:48 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

Four Christmases (2008) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon. When their plans for a holiday getaway fall apart, a couple must spend Christmas Day trudging to a quartet of family get-togethers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:32 p.m.

4:44 Last Day on Earth (2011) ★★ Willem Dafoe, Shanyn Leigh. Two lovers immerse themselves in sex, art and other activities after word breaks that the world will end by the next morning. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Tues. 3 a.m.

Fred Claus (2007) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti. The yuletide season brings headaches for Santa Claus, who bails his ne’er-do-well brother Fred out of trouble and puts him to work in his factory. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Mon. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m. AMC Fri. Noon AMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Free Birds (2013) ★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson. Animated. Two turkeys travel back in time to the year 1621 to prevent all feathered friends from ever becoming holiday dinners. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Fri. 11 a.m.

From Hell (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Heather Graham. A Scotland Yard investigator tries to stop Jack the Ripper from butchering prostitutes in 19th-century London. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Thur. 2:47 p.m.

From Russia With Love (1963) ★★★ Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. Agent 007 lands in Istanbul with a Russian beauty, a pawn in SPECTRE’s plot to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBC America Sun. 6:33 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 8:53 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:35 p.m.

Fun With Dick and Jane (2005) ★★ Jim Carrey, Téa Leoni. After losing their jobs, an affluent couple turn to robbery to support their lifestyle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TBS Sat. 4 a.m.

Funny People (2009) ★★ Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen. A gravely ill comic takes a struggling performer under his wing, then gets a chance to re-evaluate his life when his disease goes into remission. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Encore Thur. 4:40 p.m.

G

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Mon. 1 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Sun. 8 a.m.

Gamer (2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:05 p.m.

Ganja & Hess (1973) ★★ Duane Jones, Marlene Clark. Germs from the stab of an ancient dagger turn two lovers into immortal vampires. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Genius (2016) ★★ Colin Firth, Jude Law. Renowned editor Maxwell Perkins develops a friendship with author Thomas Wolfe while working on the writer’s manuscripts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 5:20 a.m.

George White’s Scandals (1945) ★★ Joan Davis, Jack Haley. Backstage lovers and a dancer’s absence threaten a vaudeville show. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Mon. 12:30 p.m. MTV Mon. 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

Get On Up (2014) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Nelsan Ellis. James Brown rises from extreme poverty, abuse and jail to become the Godfather of Soul and one of the most-influential musicians in history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Tues. 10:10 a.m.

A Gift to Remember (2017) Ali Liebert, Peter Porte. A hopeless romantic, Darcy, insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into a sharply dressed man walking his dog. He falls into a coma; she takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 p.m.

A Gift Wrapped Christmas (2015) Meredith Hagner, Travis Milne. A personal shopper tries to make her new client get into the holiday spirit and spend more time with his young son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

A Gingerbread Romance (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jordana Lajoie. An architect begins to find herself longing for a place to call her own as she works alongside a baker to win a gingerbead house contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 a.m.

The Girl From Jones Beach (1949) ★★ Ronald Reagan, Virginia Mayo. An illustrator poses as a Czech emigrant to woo a teacher who resembles his composite dream girl. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Mon. 4 a.m.

The Girl With All the Gifts (2016) Gemma Arterton, Glenn Close. In the future, a strange fungus has changed nearly everyone into a thoughtless, flesh-eating monster. When a scientist and a teacher find a girl who seems to be immune to the fungus, they all begin a journey to save humanity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Wed. 3:25 a.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Starz Fri. 3:41 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 5 p.m.

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:31 a.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon

A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love (2020) Sam Page, Brooke D’Orsay. After 15 years, a single father moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and, through a series of coincidences -- or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Wed. 8:58 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:38 p.m.

Godzilla (1954) ★★ Takashi Shimura, Momoko Kochi. A fire-breathing behemoth terrorizes Japan after an atomic bomb awakens it from its centuries-old sleep. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 a.m.

A Golden Christmas 3 (2012) ★★★ Shantel VanSanten, Rob Mayes. Thanks to two golden retrievers and a young girl, a woman and a naval officer fall in love during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 2 p.m. KPXN Sat. 5 p.m.

A Golden Christmas 2 (2011) Julie Gonzalo, Bruce Davison. Lisa’s three puppies interrupt a wedding proposal, and she is shocked to see it is her ex-boyfriend David proposing to his new girlfriend. Everyone can see they are meant to be together, so the dogs decide to help them get back together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. Noon KPXN Sat. 3 p.m.

A Golden Christmas (2009) ★★ Andrea Roth, Bruce Davison. A special dog helps a woman reunite with a friend that she met years earlier as a child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 10 a.m. KPXN Sat. 1 p.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean. A secret weapon’s theft sends Agent 007 to Russia, where a pretty computer programmer helps him track an ex-cohort believed dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. BBC America Sun. 6:59 a.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ Sean Connery, Gert Frobe. Agent 007 drives an Aston Martin, runs into Oddjob and fights Goldfinger’s scheme to rob Fort Knox. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBC America Sun. 9:02 p.m.

Good Luck Chuck (2007) ★ Dane Cook, Jessica Alba. After meeting the woman of his dreams, a dentist must find a way to break a curse that causes each of his ex-lovers to find true love with her next boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. LOGO Fri. 11 p.m.

Good Morning Christmas! (2020) Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas. Two competing TV hosts travel to a small town over Christmas, and while pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they slowly discover there is more to each other than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Wed. 10:51 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:20 p.m. Freeform Mon. 2:35 p.m. Syfy Thur. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:58 p.m.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018) ★★ Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Best friends Sonny and Sam meet Slappy, a mischievous dummy who brings his ghoulish friends back to life -- just in time for Halloween. As the town becomes overrun with monsters, the boys join forces to save Sonny’s mom and foil Slappy’s wicked plan. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Tues. 2 p.m. FXX Wed. 8 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Sun. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. Noon VH1 Fri. 5:20 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1 a.m.

The Great Beauty (2013) ★★★ Toni Servillo, Carlo Verdone. An aging writer bitterly recollects his passionate youth. (NR) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Thur. Noon FX Fri. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Wed. 3:28 p.m. Syfy Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. History Tues. 11 a.m.

Green Zone (2010) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. An Army officer and his team of inspectors stumble upon an elaborate coverup as they hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Wed. 4:42 a.m.

Advertisement

Greenberg (2010) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Greta Gerwig. While taking care of his brother’s Los Angeles home, an unhappy carpenter builds a relationship with an equally lost soul. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Fri. 2:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Grudge Match (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Thur. 11:50 a.m. HBO Sat. 10:10 a.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Thur. 2:37 a.m. Starz Sun. 1:28 a.m.

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Syfy Sun. 5:57 p.m.

The Gunfighter (1950) ★★★★ Gregory Peck, Helen Westcott. Upstarts challenge the fastest gun in the West, a haunted man trying to escape his reputation. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 a.m.

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Half Magic (2018) Heather Graham, Stephanie Beatriz. Three women utilize their newly formed sisterhood to battle sexism, bad relationships and low self-esteem. They soon find the secret to ultimate fulfillment by embracing their wild adventures. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Tues. 1:33 a.m.

Half Nelson (2006) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Shareeka Epps. A Brooklyn teacher struggles with drug addiction while trying to serve as a father figure for a youngster whose brother is in jail for dealing. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 p.m. FX Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Halloween II (1981) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence. A killer follows his injured target to the hospital on Oct. 31 in Haddonfield, Ill. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:10 a.m.

Hammer (2019) Will Patton, Mark O’Brien. An ex-con seeks help from his father when his plan to rob a drug-dealing friend goes awry. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Starz Mon. 1:08 a.m.

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sun. 6:50 a.m. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992) ★★★ Annabella Sciorra, Rebecca De Mornay. To carry out her plan of revenge, an unhinged woman charms a Seattle couple into hiring her as a nanny. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:55 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Wed. 6 p.m. FX Thur. 4 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Sundance Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. BBC America Thur. 10 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2 a.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Born without the ability to sing, a young emperor penguin expresses himself and hopes to attract a mate through his amazing dancing talent. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Hard to Kill (1990) ★★ Steven Seagal, Kelly LeBrock. A policeman, who was pronounced dead but lived, eventually recovers with the help of a gorgeous nurse, and years later he seeks revenge. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. REELZ Sun. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Fri. 11:03 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:24 p.m.

Harry and the Hendersons (1987) ★★★ John Lithgow, Melinda Dillon. The Hendersons run over Bigfoot with their station wagon and bring him home to Seattle. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 7 a.m.

Hart’s War (2002) ★★ Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell. A conniving colonel oversees the murder trial of a black airman in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Fri. 12:52 p.m.

Heart of the Holidays (2020) Vanessa Lengies, Corey Sevier. A career-driven woman reunites with her high school boyfriend after returning home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 p.m.

A Heavenly Christmas (2016) Kristin Davis, Eric McCormack. A workaholic’s untimely death leads to her recruitment as a Christmas angel. Her first task is to help a struggling singer use his music to heal old wounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Her Smell (2018) Elisabeth Moss, Agyness Deyn. Becky Something is a talented but self-destructive musician who seems determined to alienate everyone around her -- even at the cost of her own band’s success. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Hercules: The Thracian Wars (2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Tues. 11 p.m. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Thur. 7:11 p.m.

Hero (2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Thur. 1:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 6:30 a.m.

High Sierra (1941) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ida Lupino. A mountaintop resort becomes the hideout of gangster Mad Dog Earle as he prepares for his last big heist. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 1 p.m. TMC Fri. 11 p.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10 p.m.

Hoffa (1992) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito. Teamsters union boss Jimmy Hoffa makes mob deals, organizes a bitter strike, faces powerful public figures and finally, disappears without a trace. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Starz Thur. 10:44 a.m. Starz Thur. 10:32 p.m.

Holiday Date (2019) Matt Cohen, Brittany Bristow. Brooke is dumped right before Christmas and enlists the help of actor Joel to play the role of her boyfriend for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Holiday Engagement (2011) Bonnie Somerville, Shelley Long. A woman hires a man to pose as her fiance when she returns home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 a.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

Holiday Hearts (2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon

The Hollars (2016) ★★ John Krasinski, Margo Martindale. A man returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother has a brain tumor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Hollywood Without Makeup (1965) ★★ A compilation of home movies that captures some of Hollywood’s celebrities in candid, off-screen moments. (NR) 51 mins. TCM Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sat. 5:28 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Tues. 3:10 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:50 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. Freeform Tues. 5:40 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Home by Christmas (2006) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Rob Stewart. A housewife must learn to make it on her own after her husband divorces her and she loses everything. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Home for Christmas Day (2017) Catherine Bell, Victor Webster. A young woman begins a long-distance relationship with an active-duty soldier. Her mother tries to steer her away from the relationship to save her feelings. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 p.m.

Home for the Holidays (1995) ★★ Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr. Fights and reconciliations mark a single mom’s Thanksgiving with her dysfunctional Baltimore clan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 11 p.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Homemade Christmas (2020) Michelle Argyris, Travis Nelson. A woman must choose between two men during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Hometown Christmas (2018) Beverley Mitchell, Stephen Colletti. A woman has big plans to resurrect her town’s live nativity, a beloved tradition that her late mother used to organize. Things become complicated, however, when she realizes she’ll have to work with her former high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. Noon

Honey (2003) ★★ Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer. A dancer/choreographer organizes a benefit to raise money for a new studio for inner-city youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Honey 3: Dare to Dance (2016) Cassie Ventura, Kenny Wormald. A college student drops out to use her talents as a dancer in the community. She rents a failing theater to put on a hip-hop production of Romeo and Juliet, but arguments between the cast members threaten to ruin the entire project. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri. 9:45 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Honey 2 (2011) ★ Katerina Graham, Randy Wayne. A troubled but gifted dancer prepares to compete on a talent show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Fri. 7:50 a.m.

The Honeymooners (2005) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps. New York bus driver Ralph Kramden and pal Ed Norton test their wives’ patience with moneymaking schemes that end in failure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Hope at Christmas (2018) Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson. Sydney decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her young daughter. When she meets Mac, he tries to make her Christmas wishes come true by helping her open herself up to life, love, and believing in the spirit of Christmas again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2:01 a.m.

Advertisement

Hot Air (2018) Steve Coogan, Neve Campbell. A radio talk-show host develops a life-changing bond with his teenage niece. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:55 a.m.

Hotel for Dogs (2009) ★★ Emma Roberts, Jake T. Austin. After moving into a foster home that forbids pets, siblings transform an abandoned hotel into a home for their pooch and a slew of stray dogs. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Sat. 4:14 p.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sun. 5:20 p.m. VH1 Mon. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

House Party 2 (1991) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Rap buddies try for college and a promoter’s recording contract, one of which is not a good idea. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Mon. 3:30 a.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. E! Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Fri. 1:31 a.m.

The Humanity Bureau (2017) Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind. In the near future, a government agency exiles unproductive members of American society to a colony known as New Eden. A caseworker soon makes it his mission to expose the bureau’s secrets while also trying to save a banished woman and her young son. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hunt (2020) ★★ Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, some ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal, turns the tables on her pursuers. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:55 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:58 p.m. Syfy Tues. 12:59 p.m.

Hype! (1996) ★★★ Valerie M. Agnew, Mark Arm. Pearl Jam and Nirvana are among the bands profiled in this look at the rise and influence of the Seattle music scene. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. AXS Wed. 6 p.m. AXS Wed. 9 p.m.

I

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Thur. 12:45 p.m.

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus (2001) ★ Connie Sellecca, Corbin Bernsen. A boy behaves badly after thinking Santa is trying to ruin his parents’ marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Fri. Noon

Advertisement

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:40 a.m.

If I Only Had Christmas (2020) Candace Cameron Bure, Warren Christie. A cheerful publicist teams up with a cynical business owner to help a charity in need at Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker. In 1820, crewmen from the New England vessel Essex face a harrowing battle for survival after a whale of mammoth size and strength attacks with force, crippling their ship and leaving them adrift in the ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Sun. Noon BBC America Thur. 2 a.m.

The Incredible Mr. Limpet (1964) ★★ Don Knotts, Carole Cook. Live action/animated. A Brooklyn bookkeeper falls off a pier, turns into a fish and helps the Navy track U-boats. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Incredibles 2 (2018) ★★★ Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Elastigirl springs into action to battle a cybercriminal who plans to hypnotize the world through computer screens. That leaves Mr. Incredible with one of his greatest challenges ever -- staying home and taking care of three rambunctious children. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Freeform Sun. 8:40 p.m.

The Incredibles (2004) ★★★ Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Now fighting boredom in suburbia, a former superhero and his family get a chance to save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sun. 6 p.m.

Indiscreet (1958) ★★★ Cary Grant, Ingrid Bergman. A U.S. diplomat in London pretends to be married while having an affair with a famous actress. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Inheritance (2020) Lily Collins, Simon Pegg. A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Insidious (2010) ★★★ Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne. Parents take drastic measures when it seems their new home is haunted and their comatose son is possessed by a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Insomnia (2002) ★★★ Al Pacino, Robin Williams. A Los Angeles detective plays a cat-and-mouse game with a murder suspect in a remote Alaskan town. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:50 p.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Mon. 5:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Into the Woods (2014) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt. A baker and his wife venture into a magical forest to find the ingredients that will reverse their curse of childlessness and restore the beauty of the ugly witch who placed it on them. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Tues. 8:39 a.m.

Advertisement

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 10:30 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:26 p.m. Starz Fri. 4:32 p.m.

The Invisible Man (2020) ★★★ Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen. After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Mon. 3:30 a.m.

The Iron Lady (2011) ★★ Meryl Streep, Jim Broadbent. Margaret Thatcher breaks through class and gender barriers to become the United Kingdom’s first female prime minister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Wed. 9:45 p.m. TMC Thur. 5 a.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:20 p.m.

Advertisement

It (2017) ★★★ Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Seven young outcasts are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Fri. 2:10 a.m.

It Came From Beneath the Sea (1955) ★★★ Kenneth Tobey, Faith Domergue. Scientists and a submarine commander bomb, zap and inflame a giant octopus invading San Francisco. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 3 p.m.

It Happened on 5th Avenue (1947) ★★ Don DeFore, Ann Harding. A hobo shares a New York mansion with a veteran and others who need a wintertime place to stay. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002) ★★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Joan Cusack. Kermit tries to save the theater from a banker who wants to demolish it and open a trendy nightclub. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Wed. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (2019) Eric Mabius, Tricia Helfer. When a New England Christmas decorating competition searches for the town with the most Christmas spirit, the mayors of East and West Riverton go all out to get their towns to the top of the holiday heap. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m.

It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Thur. 11 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

Iverson (2014) Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade. Allen Iverson rises from an impoverished childhood to conquer the basketball world as an 11-time NBA All-Star. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Sat. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jack Frost (1998) ★★ Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston. A man who died on Christmas Eve returns to his wife and son one year later in the form of a snowman. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Sun. 2 p.m.

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) ★★★ Tim Robbins, Elizabeth Peña. A Vietnam vet prone to flashbacks walks the edge of sanity as he searches for the cause of his nightmarish visions. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:35 p.m.

Jagged Edge (1985) ★★ Glenn Close, Jeff Bridges. A lawyer falls in love with her client, a San Francisco publisher accused of killing his heiress wife. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sat. 7:08 p.m.

Jailhouse Rock (1957) ★★ Elvis Presley, Judy Tyler. An inmate learns guitar from his cellmate, then gets an agent and turns rock ‘n’ roll star. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. REELZ Wed. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Jane Eyre (1944) ★★★ Joan Fontaine, Orson Welles. Charlotte Bronte’s gothic heroine loves her moody employer, who keeps a dark secret hidden from her. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Jennifer’s Body (2009) ★★ Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried. A beautiful cheerleader gains an insatiable appetite for human flesh after a hungry demon takes control of her body. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sat. 10:38 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TBS Sat. 11 p.m.

JFK (1991) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Sissy Spacek. New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison wraps an assassination-conspiracy theory around characters high and low. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Fri. 10 p.m. TBS Sat. 4 p.m.

Jingle All the Way 2 (2014) Larry the Cable Guy, Anthony Carelli. A child’s father and stepfather engage in an all-out battle to get her the toy of her dreams for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Thur. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Sat. 1:50 p.m.

Jingle Bell Bride (2020) Julie Gonzalo, Ronnie Rowe Jr. A wedding planner finds romance with a handsome local after traveling to a remote town in Alaska to find a rare flower for a celebrity client. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

Jingle Belle (2018) Tatyana Ali, Obba Babatunde. A songwriter runs into an old flame when she returns home to help with a Christmas Eve pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6 p.m.

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. USA Sat. 1 p.m. USA Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Fri. 3:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson. A science professor and his nephew encounter strange creatures and stranger lands as they travel beneath the Earth’s surface. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:23 a.m. Syfy Mon. 12:05 p.m.

Joyful Noise (2012) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton. Two strong-willed singers must learn to work in harmony if their Georgia church choir is to stay together and win a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

Judge Dredd (1995) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Armand Assante. An archcriminal escapes in 22nd-century New York and seeks revenge on the lawman who sent him to prison. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BBC America Thur. Noon BBC America Thur. 6 p.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall. A slick Chicago lawyer returns home to Indiana upon the passing of his mother, then soon becomes engaged in defending his estranged father, a recovering alcoholic who will be tried for a hit-and-run death. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:50 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:45 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 4:30 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1 a.m.

Just in Time for Christmas (2015) Eloise Mumford, Michael Stahl-David. A young psychology professor has to choose between marrying her longtime beau or accepting a once-in-a-lifetime job. To help her make a decision, a magical messenger lets her see both possible futures so she’ll be able to make the right decision. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 p.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Sun. 9:05 a.m.

Advertisement

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Keeping the Faith (2000) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Edward Norton. A rabbi and a priest, lifelong friends, each fall for a childhood friend when she comes back to town. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Kidnap (2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. Una plácida tarde en el parque se convierte en una pesadilla para Karla, una madre soltera, cuando unos secuestradores se llevan a su hijo. Sin celular ni tiempo para llamar a la policía, Karla inicia una persecución frenética para salvar a su hijo. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Mon. 7 p.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Fri. 7:29 a.m.

Advertisement

Killers (2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Fri. 7:05 p.m. E! Sat. 2:45 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:55 p.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Mon. 10:40 p.m.

King Solomon’s Mines (1950) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, Stewart Granger. An Englishwoman and her brother hire Allan Quatermain to take them to her husband and African treasure. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 8:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:25 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FXX Sat. 4 p.m.

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (2005) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Val Kilmer. Hoping to land a movie role, a thief learns investigative techniques from a detective. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Kitchen (2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:15 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E! Fri. 9:20 p.m. E! Sat. 10 a.m.

Krampus (2015) ★★ Emjay Anthony, Adam Scott. Members of a dysfunctional family face the wrath of Krampus, an ancient demon from European folklore who punishes naughty children at Christmastime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 a.m. FX Fri. 2 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Bryan Cranston. Animated. After reuniting with his long-lost father, Po must train a village of clumsy pandas to help him defeat a supernatural warrior who becomes stronger with each battle. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Lafayette Escadrille (1958) ★★ Tab Hunter, Etchika Choureau. An American loves a Paris streetwalker while flying for France in World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:03 p.m. Syfy Tues. 11:04 a.m.

Larry Crowne (2011) ★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. Unemployed after a round of corporate downsizing, a middle-aged man enrolls in college and meets a teacher who has lost her passion for her job and her husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Last Castle (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, James Gandolfini. A court-martialed general leads a revolt against a corrupt warden in a military prison. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Fri. Noon

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Last House on the Left (1972) ★★ Sandra Cassel, Lucy Grantham. Parents torture the sadists who kidnapped, raped and murdered their daughter and her friend. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:50 a.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:20 a.m.

The Last Movie Star (2017) Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter. An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him on a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Thur. 12:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 a.m.

The Last Song (2010) ★★ Miley Cyrus, Greg Kinnear. In a Southern beach town, a man tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter through their shared love of music. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Sun. 5 a.m.

Advertisement

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Harvey Keitel. A controversial account of the life of Jesus of Nazareth, focusing on internal doubt and conflict he may have felt. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. TMC Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Tues. 1:45 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Sun. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Sun. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Lean on Me (1989) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Robert Guillaume. Principal Joe Clark goes to bat against drugs, crime and bad grades in his Paterson, N.J., high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) ★★ Kate Hodge, Viggo Mortensen. Rural Texas cannibals waylay yuppie motorists driving from Los Angeles to Florida. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Syfy Mon. 10:15 a.m. Syfy Tues. 2:08 a.m.

Leave It to Beaver (1997) ★ Christopher McDonald, Janine Turner. An all-American boy grows up in suburban Ohio under the tutelage of loving parents and an older brother. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Legend (1985) ★★ Tom Cruise, Mia Sara. Elves and a woodland boy save a princess and a unicorn from the Lord of Darkness and his goblins. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005) Narrated by Burt Reynolds, Voice of Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. The enchanted snowman brings magical fun to the children of a town. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. AMC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera. Animated. There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Sun. Noon TOON Sun. 5 p.m. TOON Sat. 7 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell. Animated. An ordinary LEGO figurine, thought to be the key to saving the world, is accompanied by a fellowship of strangers embarking on a quest to vanquish a tyrant bent on a terrible deed. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sun. 6 a.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Jackie Chan, Dave Franco. Animated. Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, leads a fierce team of secret ninja warriors to defeat the evil warlord Garmadon and save NINJAGO City. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TOON Sun. 7 p.m. TOON Mon. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 a.m.

Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve (2020) Kyla Pratt, Brooks Darnell. Two college sweethearts reconnect while coordinating a wedding just in time for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (2000) Robby Benson, Voice of Dixie Carter. Animated. Fairies adopt an orphaned human baby, who grows up to become Jolly Old St. Nicholas. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. AMC Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Like a Boss (2020) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne. The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan -- a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:40 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Mon. 5:35 a.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Thur. 4:53 p.m.

Living in Oblivion (1995) ★★★ Steve Buscemi, Catherine Keener. A harried director must contend with technical foul-ups and actors’ shenanigans on the set of a low-budget film. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:35 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. MTV Mon. 10 a.m. MTV Mon. 3 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ John Travolta, Kirstie Alley. An unwed accountant gives birth to Mikey, a hip baby who provides sarcastic commentary on events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Looks Like Christmas (2016) Anne Heche, Dylan Neal. An over-involved single mother butts heads with a single dad over the school’s annual Christmas Spectacular, an event that she feels like she owns. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 a.m.

Loser (2000) ★★ Jason Biggs, Mena Suvari. A lonely college student falls for a classmate who has eyes for her much older English professor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 4 p.m.

Love at the Christmas Table (2012) Danica McKellar, Lea Thompson. A man realizes that his best friend since childhood is the woman that he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Thur. Noon

Advertisement

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Love You Like Christmas (2016) Bonnie Somerville, Brennan Elliott. A high-powered executive reconsiders her priorities when car trouble leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 a.m.

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:40 p.m.

Lucky Grandma (2019) Christine Chang, Wayne Chang. In New York City’s Chinatown, a Chinese grandma goes all in at the casino, landing herself on the wrong side of luck. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Lure (2015) Marta Mazurek, Michalina Olszanska. Two mermaid sisters become caught in a love triangle when they fall for the same man. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Luv (2012) ★★ Common, Michael Rainey Jr. Accompanied by his young nephew, an ex-convict tries to raise money through a drug deal. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10 p.m.

Lying and Stealing (2019) Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski. Hoping to leave his criminal lifestyle behind him, a successful art thief teams up with a sexy con woman to pull off the ultimate heist and set himself free. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 5:20 a.m.

M

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Mon. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Maggie’s Plan (2015) ★★★ Greta Gerwig, Ethan Hawke. A woman falls in love with a married man, then devises a strategy to reunite him with his former wife three years later. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Wed. 3 a.m.

Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017) Jessica Lowndes, Brendan Penny. Marie finds her Christmas spirit reawakened when her mother begins sending her the family’s Christmas ornaments. As each ornament arrives, it brings a positive change to Marie’s life, including an introduction to the handsome man from next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 a.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) ★★★★ Joseph Cotten, Tim Holt. Orson Welles’ tale of an eccentric Indiana family clinging to tradition during a time of rapid change. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sat. 7:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Make Mine Memories (1945) Narrated by Ward Wilson, Kate Bruce. Narration is added to early silent films that are spliced together and edited. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:10 a.m.

Malcolm X (1992) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett. The civil-rights leader rises from criminal to crusader, undergoing a religious conversion while jailed. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 21 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. USA Wed. 6 p.m. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor. Private eye Sam Spade encounters sundry characters, all seeking a coveted statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) ★★ Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer. A principios de la década de 1960, el agente de la CIA, Napoleon Solo, y el oficial de la KGB, Illya Kuryakin, participan en una misión conjunta en contra de una misteriosa organización criminal, la cual intenta crear armas nucleares. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (2018) Adam Driver, Jonathan Pryce. A disillusioned advertising executive is pulled into a time-jumping fantasy when he is mistaken for Sancho Panza. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

The Manhattan Project (1986) ★★ John Lithgow, Christopher Collet. A teen and his girlfriend make an atomic bomb with plutonium stolen from a scientist dating his mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Wed. 7:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Margaret (2011) ★★ Anna Paquin, J. Smith-Cameron. Feeling responsible for a fatal traffic accident, a high-school student lashes out when her attempts to make amends meet with opposition. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:45 a.m.

Marry Me at Christmas (2017) Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan. A bridal boutique owner who is deep in the flurry of planning an exquisite Christmas wedding is unexpectedly swept off her feet by the bride’s brother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Marry the Girl (1937) ★★ Mary Boland, Frank McHugh. A meek male secretary wears many hats to impress his girl. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Martín Fierro (1968) Alfredo Alcon, Lautaro Murúa. Basada en la obra argentina sobre las andanzas de un gaucho del siglo XIX sometido a continuas injusticias. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3 a.m.

Matchmaker Christmas (2019) Corey Sevier, Emily Rose. As the Christmas party for a book publishing company approaches, editor Maggie volunteers to help her boss, Amanda, find a date. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:25 p.m.

Max Payne (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Un policía inconforme enfrenta una batalla sobrenatural cuando visita el bajo mundo en busca de los asesinos de su familia y de su compañero. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Me importa poco (1960) Miguel Aceves Mejía, America Alonso. Una joven y su novio van a un pueblo a estudiar el machismo en los hombres, pero ella se termina enamorando de un macho. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Meet Me at Christmas (2020) Catherine Bell, Mark Deklin. A woman tries to coordinate her son’s Christmas Eve wedding with help from the bride’s uncle. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Memories of Christmas (2018) Christina Milian, Mark Taylor. When Noelle inherits her mother’s house, she finds out that for the past few years her aging mother had been hiring professionals to decorate it for Christmas. Noelle tells the decorator that the deal is off, but he refuses to take no for an answer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Sun. 8:02 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun. 12:57 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 11:18 a.m.

Advertisement

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sun. 11:10 p.m. Starz Mon. Noon

Merry & Bright (2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 a.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 p.m.

Merry Ex-Mas (2014) Dean Cain, Kristy Swanson. During a blizzard at Christmastime, a man becomes snowbound with his ex-wife, her wealthy suitor, his former mother-in-law and his daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 10 p.m. KPXN Mon. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Merry Liddle Christmas (2019) Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot. A successful entrepreneur’s messy family descends on her new dream home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (2020) Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot. A couple try to plan the perfect destination wedding amid family chaos and drama. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:06 a.m. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

Mexican Spitfire’s Baby (1941) ★★ Lupe Velez, Leon Errol. Carmelita and her husband’s French war baby is a blonde named Fifi. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Michelle Obama: Forward Motion (2019) Michelle Obama. The story of Michelle Obama’s journey from the working-class South Side of Chicago to the White House. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. Ovation Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Mickey and the Bear (2019) Camila Morrone, James Badge Dale. A Montana teenager navigates a loving but volatile relationship with her single, veteran father. In a desperate search for independence and her own identity, she risks family and heartbreak. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Wed. 1:21 a.m.

Mighty Oak (2020) Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega. Gina’s life is given new purpose when she meets a young guitar prodigy. Convinced the boy is her reincarnated brother, frontman for Army of Love, she sets out to get the band back together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 a.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Sun. 3:06 a.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Advertisement

Miracle at St. Anna (2008) ★★ Derek Luke, Michael Ealy. During World War II, members of an all-black unit become trapped behind enemy lines after saving the life of an Italian boy. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. HBO Tues. 2:35 a.m.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) ★★★ Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins. A retail-war lawyer goes to court to prove a department-store Santa Claus is for real. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Freeform Tues. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

Miracles From Heaven (2016) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Kylie Rogers. Young Anna Beam shows signs of recovering from a fatal digestive disorder after telling an amazing story about visiting heaven. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Sundance Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Fri. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. Una ruda agente del FBI debe participar de incógnito en el concurso de Miss Estados Unidos para atrapar a un terrorista. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FXX Wed. Noon FXX Thur. 8 a.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 11 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2019) Damien Doepping, Jake Epstein. A determined toy company executive must learn about Hanukkah in a hurry in order to land a big account. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

The Mistletoe Inn (2017) Alicia Witt, David Alpay. When an aspiring author is dumped by her soon-to-be-published novelist boyfriend, she decides to take a leap of faith and signs up for a romance writing retreat at a quaint Vermont Inn shortly before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 a.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

The Mistletoe Secret (2019) Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes. Aria hopes being selected for Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 1 p.m. TMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. MLB Fri. 6 p.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Wed. 6 p.m. E! Wed. 8 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 7:07 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:46 p.m.

Advertisement

Moonfleet (1955) ★★ Stewart Granger, George Sanders. In the 18th century, British youngster John Mohune is shipped off to live with Jeremy Fox, a gentleman who moonlights as a bootlegger, after his mother’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Mortician (2011) Method Man, Dash Mihok. A mortician kills anyone who threatens a boy he found hiding in the morgue. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Mon. 4:06 a.m. Starz Mon. 1:58 p.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Motel Hell (1980) ★★ Rory Calhoun, Nancy Parsons. Farmer Vincent and his portly sister, Ida, put lost motorists in their popular smoked meats. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. Un hombre y su esposa ignoran que a cada uno, como asesino internacional, se le ha asignado matar al otro. (PG-13) 2 hrs. UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4 p.m.

Mr. Wonderful (1993) ★★★ Matt Dillon, Annabella Sciorra. If a man finds his ex-wife a husband, he can then put her alimony toward his bowling-alley dream. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Wed. 7:19 a.m.

Muppets From Space (1999) ★★ Jeffrey Tambor, F. Murray Abraham. After learning about his origins, Gonzo must decide whether to seek his own kind or stay with friends. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984) ★★★ James Coco, Joan Rivers. Kermit and company try to take their variety show to Broadway, while Miss Piggy grows jealous of a friendly waitress. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 6:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:25 a.m.

Advertisement

My All American (2015) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Finn Wittrock. In the late 1960s, Texas Longhorns football player Freddie Steinmark utilizes his indomitable spirit and courage to battle adversity. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Wed. 6:57 a.m.

My Bloody Valentine (1981) ★★ Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier. Friends defy the rules of a legendary murderer and discover he is real when they start celebrating Valentine’s Day. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:20 a.m.

My Christmas Inn (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Rob Mayes. With the holiday season in full swing, a woman is about to score a big promotion at her ad agency in San Francisco, but her life is unexpectedly turned upside down when she inherits a cozy inn in Alaska from her aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Advertisement

My Life with Rosie (2017) Carolyn Williamson Green. The relationship between Rosa Parks and Carolyn Green. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. KLCS Tues. 5 p.m. KLCS Sat. 7:30 p.m.

My Psychedelic Love Story (2020) Filmmaker Errol Morris examines the love affair between LSD guru Timothy Leary and Joanna Harcourt-Smith. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 p.m. Showtime Mon. 12:45 p.m.

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Nanny McPhee (2005) ★★ Emma Thompson, Colin Firth. A widower hires a mysterious woman who uses magic to control his seven unruly children. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) ★★ Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal. Magical Nanny McPhee helps a harried mother who is trying to care for five children and tend to the family farm while her husband is away at war. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

A Nashville Christmas Carol (2020) Jessy Schram, Wes Brown. A workaholic television producer receives a visit from her recently deceased mentor, who warns her that her current path leads to a dark future. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 10:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Thur. 6 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:05 a.m. Showtime Thur. 6:45 a.m.

The Nativity Story (2006) ★★ Keisha Castle-Hughes, Oscar Isaac. King Herod’s obsession with an ancient prophecy threatens Mary and Joseph as they await the birth of Jesus. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Natural Born Killers (1994) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis. Two young lovers embark on a blood-drenched killing spree that quickly propels them to celebrity status. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Fri. 5:28 a.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Thur. 1 a.m. FX Thur. 6 p.m.

Neptune’s Daughter (1949) ★★★ Esther Williams, Red Skelton. A swimwear designer’s sister mistakes a madcap masseur for the captain of a polo team. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 6:51 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:48 p.m.

Advertisement

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (2020) Ashley Williams, Niall Matter. A single mom faces Christmas alone until a stranger crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m.

Next of Kin (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Liam Neeson. A Chicago policeman and his Kentucky hills brother hunt a mob enforcer for killing another brother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Mon. 7:12 p.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Starz Sat. 1:22 a.m.

The Night Before (2015) ★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen. As their annual reunion tradition comes to an end, three lifelong friends plan a night of debauchery and hilarity by searching for the Nutcracka Ball, the Holy Grail of Christmas parties in New York. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Night Song (1947) ★★ Dana Andrews, Merle Oberon. A socialite pretends to be poor and blind in her plan to help a blinded pianist. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) ★★★★ Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon. Animated. The Pumpkin King gives the yuletide season a touch of Halloween in an animated tale from the mind of Tim Burton. (PG) 1 hr. 15 mins. Freeform Mon. 5:10 p.m. Freeform Fri. 12:50 p.m.

1917 (2019) ★★★ George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman. Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including one’s own brother. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:30 a.m.

No Time Like Christmas (2019) Rachel McLaren, Jim O’Heir. A woman and her first love plan a Christmas Eve show in hopes of saving the local theater. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

No Way Out (1950) ★★ Richard Widmark, Linda Darnell. A hoodlum sparks a race riot after his brother dies under a doctor’s care. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:40 p.m.

Noche de Carnaval (1980) Ninón Sevilla, Manuel Ojeda. Una noche de carnaval exuberante trae tragedia a un grupo de trabajadores que no sospecha nada. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

The Normal Heart (2014) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Matt Bomer. In 1980s New York, a writer and his friends join forces to expose the truth about the emerging AIDs crisis to both the government and the gay community. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Tues. 4:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 a.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Sun. 6:11 a.m. Encore Sun. 5:53 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:37 a.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Tues. 5:30 p.m. FX Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018) ★★ Keira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy. Young Clara meets a soldier named Phillip, a group of mice and the regents who preside over three realms. Clara and Phillip must now enter a fourth realm to retrieve a magical, one-of-a-kind key that will restore harmony to the unstable land. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m. BET Fri. 3 p.m.

O

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

O Ébrio (1946) Vicente Celestino, Alice Archambeau. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 p.m.

Oculus (2013) ★★ Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites. Adult siblings make plans to destroy an antique mirror and the malevolent force within it that caused the deaths of their parents. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Thur. 12:47 p.m.

Advertisement

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 4:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 11:05 a.m.

Office Christmas Party (2016) ★★ Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn. Hoping to close a sale and save their jobs, two co-workers must rally their colleagues to throw an epic Christmas party. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Sat. 9 p.m. FX Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TBS Sun. 10 a.m.

Olympic Dreams (2019) Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas. A young cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor in the Olympic athletes village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Olympus Has Fallen (2013) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. America’s national security team must rely on a disgraced former guard to save the president after terrorists seize control of the White House, taking the chief of state hostage. (R) 2 hrs. A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 1:33 a.m.

On Dangerous Ground (1951) ★★ Ida Lupino, Robert Ryan. A New York detective falls for the blind sister of a rural killer sought by a victim’s father. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Mon. 6 a.m.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Brooke Nevin, Robin Dunne. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

On the 12th Date of Christmas (2020) Mallory Jansen, Tyler Hynes. Two seemingly incompatible game designers in Chicago team up to create a romantic city-wide scavenger hunt to promote a hotel chain. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

One Crazy Christmas (2018) Terri Abney, Sean Blakemore. A successful, divorced attorney must juggle her family and guests during a Christmas dinner when her daughter brings home her new fiancé, a man with whom she had a one-night stand. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. BET Sat. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Open Season: Scared Silly (2015) Voices of Kathleen Barr, Garry Chalk. Animated. The humans and animals believe a werewolf is on the loose, and former hunter Shaw uses the opportunity to re-open the season. Boog, Elliot, and Mr. Weenie have to face their fears and find the werewolf to get the season closed permanently. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Tues. 10:38 a.m.

Operation Christmas (2016) Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas. A single mother is determined not to let her boyfriend’s deployment ruin her Christmas. She and her children decide to give back to other struggling military families on base. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 a.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Orange County (2002) ★★ Colin Hanks, Jack Black. A high schooler tries to fix a mistake after his guidance counselor sends the wrong papers to Stanford University. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:35 p.m.

Advertisement

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) ★★ Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson. Family ambition pits British sisters Anne and Mary Boleyn against each other for the affections of King Henry VIII. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Over the Top (1987) ★ Sylvester Stallone, David Mendenhall. A trucker yanks his snooty son out of military school and goes to Las Vegas to arm-wrestle. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. 6 p.m. E! Wed. 3:30 p.m. E! Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Mon. 2 p.m. FX Tues. 11 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. History Sun. 7:30 a.m.

The Paper (1994) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Glenn Close. Two New York tabloid editors come to blows over a front-page story that may be true for only a day. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Mon. 4 a.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Wed. 3:01 a.m.

Advertisement

Paris Can Wait (2016) ★★ Diane Lane, Arnaud Viard. While taking a road trip through France, the wife of a Hollywood producer must fend off advances from her husband’s colleague. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Mon. 7:18 a.m.

Passenger 57 (1992) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne. An airline-security expert tries to bring down a skyjacker who, with his gang, has seized a jet. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Pat and Mike (1952) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. A promoter falls for a gym teacher he bills as the world’s top woman athlete. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

The Peacemaker (1997) ★★ George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Thur. 10:52 a.m.

Advertisement

The Peanuts Movie (2015) ★★★ Voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller. Animada. Snoopy y su inseparable pájaro Emilio persiguen a su gran enemigo, el Barón Rojo. Mientras tanto, su mejor amigo, Charlie Brown, se embarca a su vez en una aventura de proporciones épicas. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:50 a.m.

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street (2020) Vanessa Lachey, Ryan McPartlin. A man and a woman take over the responsibilities for an annual holiday competition. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Personal Statement: America ReFramed (2018) When three high school seniors in Brooklyn decide they want to attend college, they realize there is no guidance for them in their schools, which allows them to become their own counselors and help others. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KLCS Thur. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:20 p.m.

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington. Fired by his firm, a lawyer with AIDS fights back in court with help from his lawyer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Thur. 8:43 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:03 a.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Sun. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The Photograph (2020) ★★ Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield. A woman develops an unexpected romance with a rising journalist while delving into her late mother’s early life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

La Pintada (1986) Rosenda Bernal, Sergio Goyri. Después de ser violada, una mujer jura vengarse y así empieza a devorar hombres y fortunas. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:53 p.m. Syfy Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Advertisement

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall. An astronaut and his team crash on a world ruled by intelligent, talking simians who treat humans like animals. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Fri. 5:35 a.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Playmobil: The Movie (2019) ★ Voices of Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman. Live action/animated. Magically transported to the fantastical world of Playmobil, a teen joins forces with a bumbling secret agent and an adventurous truck driver to save her captive brother from an evil emperor. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Tues. 6:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Poinsettias for Christmas (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Schneider. A woman returns home to help her father save the family poinsettia farm. As she searches for a way to deliver the plants in time for the town’s annual parade, she finds herself falling in love with a local botanist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Michael Jeter. Animated. The conductor of a train to the North Pole guides a boy who questions the existence of Santa Claus. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Tues. 7:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 p.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ernest Borgnine. A clergyman leads survivors of a capsized luxury liner through the ship’s innards to its highest point. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Prancer Returns (2001) ★★ John Corbett, Stacy Edwards. A boy is certain that a deer he finds in the forest belongs to Santa. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:45 a.m.

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston. A handsome angel saves a New York Baptist and his wife from spiritual doubt and marital woe. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Freeform Fri. 8:05 a.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m. OWN Sat. 5 p.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. VH1 Fri. 2:40 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

A Prince for Christmas (2015) Viva Bianca, Kirk Barker. A prince from Europe meets a charming waitress when he travels to America during the Christmas holiday to escape an arranged marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. Noon KPXN Sun. 3 p.m.

A Princess for Christmas (2011) ★★ Katie McGrath, Roger Moore. A woman escorts her niece and nephew to spend the holidays with their grandfather, an English duke. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 a.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

Advertisement

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Sun. 7 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. Noon VH1 Fri. 8 p.m.

El puma (1958) Rene Cardona Jr., Sofia Alvarez. A principios del siglo XX, un joven se recibe de abogado y regresa al rancho de sus padres para ayudar a la comunidad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) ★★★ Will Smith, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith. A single father and his young son endure many hardships as the father struggles to provide a better future for both of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. OWN Wed. 9 p.m. OWN Thur. Noon

Q

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Quarantine (2008) ★★ Jennifer Carpenter, Steve Harris. Trapped in an apartment building, a reporter and her cameraman record the outbreak of a horrifying disease that turns humans into voracious cannibals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sat. 2:05 a.m.

The Quarry (2020) Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon. After murdering a traveling preacher, a fugitive drifter assumes his identity and becomes the new cleric of a small-town church. While he wins over the congregation, the police chief starts to link the mysterious stranger to a crime investigation. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Queen & Slim (2019) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith. Slim and Queen’s first date takes an unexpected turn when one shoots a policeman during a routine traffic stop. Now labeled cop killers in the media, the unwitting outlaws feel that they have no choice but to go on the run and evade the law. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m.

The Queens of Comedy (2001) ★★ Laura Hayes, Mo’Nique. Comics Laura Hayes, Mo’Nique, Sommore and Adele Givens perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tenn. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:25 a.m.

¿Quién mató al abuelo? (1972) Amparo Rivelles, Enrique Rambal. Un hombre muere de un ataque de corazón y su esposa esconde el cadáver para poder seguir cobrando la pensión. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Mon. 4:30 p.m. FX Mon. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Rad (1986) ★ Bill Allen, Lori Loughlin. A bicycle-motocrosser tries to enter a corrupt promoter’s nationally televised cash-prize race. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Raging Bull (1980) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty. The violent nature of prizefighter Jake LaMotta leads first to a boxing championship, then to a downward spiral of self-destruction. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Paramount Tues. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Random Acts of Christmas (2019) Erin Cahill, Kevin McGarry. While uncovering who is behind the random acts of Christmas popping up around her city, an investigative journalist meets a competing reporter who captures her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon

Rapture-Palooza (2013) ★★ Craig Robinson, Anna Kendrick. Left behind after the Rapture, a young woman and her boyfriend set out to prevent the Antichrist from taking her as his unholy bride. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:25 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:45 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 4:55 a.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Red Light (1949) ★★ George Raft, Virginia Mayo. A tough businessman searches for a hotel Bible he thinks will lead him to his brother’s killer. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Red Riding Hood (2011) ★ Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman. Durante décadas, los habitantes de Daggerhorn mantienen un pacto con el hombre lobo: para saciar su apetito, le ofrecen un animal cada mes, hasta que la bestia incumple el pacto y devora a un ser humano. Una mujer sospecha quién es el licántropo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 7 p.m. KFTR Sat. 10 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. USA Sat. 3:45 p.m. USA Sat. 11:32 p.m.

Reindeer Games (2000) ★★ Ben Affleck, Gary Sinise. An ex-convict wants to start a new life with his girlfriend, but her brother involves him in a scheme to rob a casino. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Repo Men (2010) ★ Jude Law, Forest Whitaker. A man who repossesses organs from indebted transplant patients goes on the run when he cannot make the payments on his own artificial heart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Fri. 7:58 a.m.

Advertisement

Return of the Living Dead III (1993) ★ Mindy Clarke, J. Trevor Edmond. A teen uses an Army chemical to revive his dead girlfriend after a motorcycle accident. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:25 a.m.

The Return of the Living Dead (1985) ★★★ Clu Gulager, James Karen. Punk rockers, a cremator and medical-supply workers have a problem with zombies in Kentucky. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:40 a.m.

The Return (2006) ★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Peter O’Brien. A young woman tries to solve the mystery behind her increasingly terrifying visions of a stranger’s brutal murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6 a.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick and his fellow nerds plan a bachelor party for Booger whose future in-laws disapprove. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3 p.m.

The Rhythm Section (2020) ★★ Blake Lively, Jude Law. Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:50 a.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 5 p.m.

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) Angela Strehli, Reese Wynans. The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Mon. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:10 a.m.

The Road Home for Christmas (2019) Marla Sokoloff, Marie Osmond. Two rival musicians suddenly find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve and decide to road trip to their neighboring hometowns together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer’s jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Starz Thur. 4:16 a.m.

Advertisement

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:40 a.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Wed. 1:40 a.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Paramount Tues. 11:45 p.m. Paramount Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Sat. 11:42 a.m. TNT Sat. 11:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Romance & Cigarettes (2005) ★★ James Gandolfini, Susan Sarandon. A blue-collar worker alienates his wife and three daughters when they learn he has a mistress. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Romeo y Julieta (1943) Cantinflas, Maria Elena Marquez. Cantinflas toma la parte de Romeo en esta parodia de la clásica historia romántica de Romeo y Julieta. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

A Royal Christmas Ball (2017) Tara Reid, Ingo Rademacher. Dateless for the Christmas ball, bachelor King Charles of Baltania tracks down Allison, his American college sweetheart, only to discover she has never been married, yet raised a 17-year-old daughter, Lily, who mathematically might be Charles’ child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 10 a.m. KPXN Sun. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

A Royal Christmas Engagement (2020) James Nitti, Louie Chapman. A hard-working advertising executive falls for a consultant who is actually a prince disguised as a commoner. (NR) 2 hrs. ION Sun. 4 p.m. KPXN Sun. 7 p.m. ION Sat. 6 p.m. KPXN Sat. 9 p.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1980) ★★ Voices of Red Buttons, Ethel Merman. Animated. Santa must save the day when Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman encounter an evil wizard. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sat. 9:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Thur. 9:40 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Tues. 1 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:15 a.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Tues. Noon

Running on Empty (1988) ★★★ Christine Lahti, River Phoenix. Two former ‘60s radicals live underground with their sons, one of whom wants to stop running. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Sabor a sangre (1980) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Un hombre apodado El rayo libera a un pueblo oprimido por un delincuente y su banda de forajidos. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Advertisement

Safe (2012) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert John Burke. A cage fighter protects a 12-year-old math prodigy from mobsters and corrupt cops, who are all prepared to kill for the priceless numerical code she carries in her head. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:25 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. Después de que un desertor la acusa de espiar para los rusos, una agente de la CIA decide huir e intenta encontrar la forma de probar su inocencia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. USA Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) ★ Tim Allen, Martin Short. Scott Calvin, aka Santa, contends with visiting in-laws and a scheme by mischievous Jack Frost to freeze him out of Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon Freeform Fri. 7:10 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell. Scott Calvin’s world turns upside down when he’s dealt a double whammy of bad news: Not only has his son, Charlie, landed on this year’s naughty list, but Scott has to marry by Christmas Eve, or he will stop being Santa Claus forever. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4:40 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold. An adman takes over for the bearded, big-bellied fellow after a rooftop mishap on Christmas Eve. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Wed. 6:25 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Saving Brinton (2017) Serge Bromberg, Kathryn Fuller-Seeley. After finding a rare collection of film in a turn-of-the-century cinema, small-town Iowa collector and historian Michael Zahs attempts to restore and exhibit the newsreels, home movies and lost films. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KLCS Fri. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Saving Santa (2013) Voices of Martin Freeman, Tim Curry. Animated. A stable elf is the only one who can stop an invasion of the North Pole by using Santa’s sleigh and a time globe to go back in time to save Santa. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Mon. 8:54 a.m. Starz Mon. 4:32 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley. German industrialist Oskar Schindler plots with his accountant to save Jewish prisoners from the Nazis. (R) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Thur. 11 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Sealed Cargo (1951) ★★★ Dana Andrews, Carla Balenda. After rescuing a damaged vessel, a New England fisherman finds himself an active participant in World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 11:30 p.m.

El señor doctor (1966) Cantinflas, Marta Romero. Un doctor examina a muchas mujeres hermosas y provoca carcajadas con su estilo atrevido y valiente. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Se7en (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Syfy Tues. 6:04 p.m. Syfy Wed. 12:32 p.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:25 a.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Tues. 3:17 a.m. Starz Tues. 3:41 p.m.

Advertisement

Shaolin Soccer (2001) ★★★ Stephen Chow, Zhao Wei. Un hombre se alía con una banda de inadaptados, seis amigos que fueron maestros de kung-fu en su juventud, para formar un equipo de fútbol y participar en una competición. Juntos pondrán en práctica sus talento en un terreno totalmente nuevo. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 9 p.m. KFTR Sun. Noon

She’s Back on Broadway (1953) ★★ Virginia Mayo, Steve Cochran. A Hollywood star tries for a comeback in a stage show whose director was her lover. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 5:30 a.m.

She’s Having a Baby (1988) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth McGovern. A restless yuppie copywriter marries his teenage sweetheart, then wonders if it’s a mistake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Tues. 1 p.m.

She’s Working Her Way Through College (1952) ★★ Virginia Mayo, Ronald Reagan. A burlesque queen goes to college, charms a professor and livens up the class play. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Wed. 1:20 p.m.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (2018) Candace Cameron Bure, Luke MacFarlane. Department store employee Noelle visits Christmases of past, present and future as her guardian angel helps her navigate her wishes for a connection with her father, her dream career and love. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Sun. 2 a.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Sat. 10:25 a.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Mon. 4 a.m.

Simón Blanco (1975) Antonio Aguilar, Valentín Trujillo. Simón Blanco, hombre de ideales de libertad, decide continuar la lucha aún después de la muerte del general Zapata. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Sisters (2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 9 a.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Bravo Fri. 1:01 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:24 p.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m.

Slave Trade: How Prince Re-Made the Music Business (2014) Narrated by Thomas Arnold, Michael Bland. Filmmaker Elio Espana chronicles Prince’s legal battle with his record company in which he reclaimed the rights to his intellectual property and set the norm across the music world. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. AXS Fri. 6 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Slither (2006) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks. A small-town sheriff and his team encounter waves of wormlike alien organisms that are intent on devouring all life on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Kristoffer Polaha. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 a.m.

Smithereens (1982) ★★ Susan Berman, Richard Hell. A would-be weird girl club-hops around New York trying to hustle her way into punk rock. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Smuggler’s Cove (1948) ★★ Bowery Boys, Martin Kosleck. The Bowery Boys think they’ve inherited a mansion on Long Island, but when they arrive at the house they discover it’s been taken over by diamond smugglers, working under the supervision of the house’s caretaker. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Snow (2004) ★★ Tom Cavanagh, Ashley Williams. A North Pole-based toy distributor must go to California to rescue one of his family’s magical reindeer from a zoo. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Tues. Noon

Snow Day (2000) ★★ Chris Elliott, Mark Webber. Students steal a snow plow and fend off its crazy driver in an attempt to keep school closed for a second day. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Thur. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Snowmance (2017) Ashley Newbrough, Adam Hurtig. A true romantic finally gets her chance at the love she’s always dreamed of when a little Christmas magic brings her snowman to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 6 a.m. KPXN Sat. 9 a.m.

The Snows of Kilimanjaro (1952) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Susan Hayward. A Hemingwayesque writer reviews the riddle of his life as he lies dying in Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess (2012) Voices of Ariel Winter, Sara Ramirez. Animated. A girl must adjust to a life of royalty when her mother marries King Roland II of Enchancia. (NR) 48 mins. Disney Mon. 6 a.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) ★★ Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke. Young Han Solo and his gang of smugglers devise a daring plan to steal coaxium from the planet Kessel. In need of a fast ship, Solo meets Lando Calrissian, the suave owner of the perfect vessel for the dangerous mission -- the Millennium Falcon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Fri. 10:58 p.m.

Something to Talk About (1995) ★★ Julia Roberts, Dennis Quaid. A Southern woman causes trouble for many after learning of her husband’s infidelity. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. POP Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ★★ James Marsden, Jim Carrey. Live action/animated. The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic races across the globe to stop uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik from achieving world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:35 p.m.

Advertisement

The Sound of Christmas (2016) Lindy Booth, Robin Dunne. Lizzie, a young piano teacher, helps Brad’s teenage daughter learn music. As she begins to break through to the girl, sparks begin to fly with Brad, but she is shocked to find out that he may want to buy the school’s property. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 a.m.

Southside With You (2016) ★★★ Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers. Future U.S. President Barack Obama and lawyer Michelle Robinson go on a fateful first date in the summer of 1989. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Ovation Sat. 9:30 a.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10:33 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4:33 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Tues. 10:47 a.m. Starz Tues. 6:49 p.m.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Fri. 11:07 p.m. Starz Sat. 6:24 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:49 p.m.

Springsteen & I (2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to the Boss and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

The Spruces and the Pines (2017) Jonna Walsh, Tom Kemp. The Spruces and the Pines, rival tree farm-owning families, have been feuding for years. When the respective heirs fall in love, they must keep their growing romance a secret or they’ll risk a Christmas blow-up that could destroy everything. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 8 a.m. KPXN Sat. 11 a.m.

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011) ★ Jessica Alba, Alexa Vega. Upon learning that their stepmother is a retired spy, twins step up to help save the world from an evil maniac known as Timekeeper. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) ★★★ Roger Moore, Barbara Bach. Agent 007 and a Russian beauty foil a madman in a submarine, who is out to nuke the world. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. BBC America Sun. 1:06 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Staging Christmas (2019) Soleil Moon Frye, George Stults. Lori is intrigued when a wealthy widower named Everett asks her to stage his home for the holidays to cheer up his daughter, Maddie. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:25 a.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sat. 2:40 p.m.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, protect the former queen from political separatists. (PG) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Sat. 5:22 a.m. TNT Sun. 2:08 a.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Sat. 8:12 p.m.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Seduced by the dark side, Anakin Skywalker turns against his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and becomes Darth Vader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sat. 8:29 a.m. TNT Sun. 5:14 a.m.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor. As an enemy threatens the peaceful Galactic Republic, 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker comes under the tutelage of young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Sat. 1:56 a.m.

The Star (2017) ★★ Voices of Steven Yeun, Keegan-Michael Key. Animated. A brave donkey named Bo and his lovable animal friends embark on a hilarious and heartfelt journey to become the accidental heroes of the greatest story ever told -- the first Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Fri. 4 p.m.

The Station Agent (2003) ★★★ Peter Dinklage, Patricia Clarkson. A friendly man and a tormented woman try to befriend an anti-social dwarf who inherited a train depot. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Stealing Harvard (2002) ★ Jason Lee, Tom Green. A nitwit persuades his down-to-earth friend to commit robbery to pay for college tuition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Tues. 5:25 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Sat. 4 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. E! Wed. 1 p.m. E! Thur. 6 a.m.

Stomp the Yard (2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Wed. 8:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Strange Lady in Town (1955) ★★ Greer Garson, Dana Andrews. A 19th-century doctor meets with public resistance when she tries to establish a medical practice in Santa Fe. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 a.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) ★★ Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson. A road trip to visit relatives takes a dangerous turn when a family arrives at a secluded mobile home park that’s mysteriously deserted -- until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

Sucedió en Jalisco (1970) Rodolfo de Anda, Pedro Armendáriz Jr. Una familia decide radicar en la Ciudad de México, y se juntan con un grupo que se hace llamar Los Cristeros. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Sunday in New York (1963) ★★★ Cliff Robertson, Jane Fonda. An innocent upstater visits her airline-pilot brother and meets a stranger she tries to seduce. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Superstar (1999) ★ Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell. An energetic schoolgirl hopes to win a talent contest where a prize as a movie extra might lead to her first kiss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Encore Sun. 2:49 p.m.

The Surrogate (2020) Jasmine Batchelor, Chris Perfetti. Complications arise when a young Black woman agrees to become a surrogate mother for a gay, interracial couple. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Fri. 6:23 a.m.

Suspense (1946) ★★★ Belita, Barry Sullivan. A skating star dallies with a tough guy who grabs her husband’s ice palace over his dead body. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Swallow (2019) Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell. A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:30 a.m.

A Sweet Christmas Romance (2019) Adelaide Kane, Greyston Holt. When a food stylist returns home for Christmas, she learns that the elderly owner of her favorite childhood bakery is retiring and has started a contest to give the bakery away to whoever can re-create her famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

The Switch (2010) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman. A woman inseminates herself without knowing that her best friend substituted her preferred sperm sample for his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

T

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Take Me Home Tonight (2011) ★★ Topher Grace, Anna Faris. A directionless college grad sees a chance to win the girl of his dreams when she invites him to a huge end-of-summer party. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Fri. 7:19 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:55 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:15 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. Noon

Tales From the Hood (1995) ★★ Clarence Williams III, Joe Torry. A mortician entertains a trio of drug-seeking youths with four cautionary tales of horror and revenge. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell. Framed and sent to prison, rival Los Angeles police detectives must work together to clear themselves. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Mon. 10 p.m.

A Taste of Christmas (2020) Anni Krueger, Gilles Marini. Upon learning her cousin Francesca must cancel the Christmas Eve opening of her Italian restaurant, Natalie becomes determined to help make the opening day a reality. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Tues. 10 p.m. TRU Wed. Noon

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (1986) ★★ Dennis Hopper, Caroline Williams. A retired Texas Ranger pursues a killer named Leatherface and his family of chainsaw-wielding cannibals. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Mon. 8:46 a.m.

Advertisement

That Touch of Mink (1962) ★★ Cary Grant, Doris Day. A bachelor proposes a love affair to a virtuous secretary but she is more interested in marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Wed. 4:58 a.m. Starz Wed. 2:47 p.m.

Them! (1954) ★★★ James Whitmore, Edmund Gwenn. Bug experts, a state trooper and an FBI agent track giant mutant ants from New Mexico to Los Angeles. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 p.m.

There Goes the Groom (1937) ★★ Ann Sothern, Burgess Meredith. A young man strikes gold in Alaska, comes home to his sweetheart and wins her sister. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

They Came Together (2014) ★★ Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler. The owner of an independent candy shop and the corporate stooge who has been sent to shut her down begin an unlikely romance. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:45 a.m.

They Wanted to Marry (1937) ★★ Betty Furness, Gordon Jones. A debutante loves a daredevil news photographer; her father disapproves. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Fri. 10 a.m.

The Thin Man (1934) ★★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Sophisticated Nick and Nora Charles solve a murder mystery with their wire-haired terrier, Asta. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

The Thing (1982) ★★★★ Kurt Russell, A. Wilford Brimley. Antarctic outpost men fight a slimy alien able to assume the form of life it engulfs. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Thur. 1 a.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

30 Days of Night (2007) ★★ Josh Hartnett, Melissa George. A lawman and an ever-shrinking band of survivors must fend off hungry vampires who have come to feed during an Alaskan town’s annual month of darkness. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:25 a.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. IFC Wed. 6:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Advertisement

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Three Christs (2017) ★★ Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage. A boundary-pushing psychiatrist treats three schizophrenic patients who believe they are Jesus Christ. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Tues. 2:35 p.m.

Three Guys Named Mike (1951) ★★ Jane Wyman, Van Johnson. An airline stewardess flirts with a scientist, a pilot and an adman named Mike. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Throwback Holiday (2018) Jennifer Freeman, Robert Ri’chard. After making a wish upon a star, an unhappy woman awakens to find herself a high school senior again with the ability to change everything. (NR) 2 hrs. BET Sat. 4 p.m.

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Jeff Bridges. A thief and a young drifter join forces with the thief’s former partners for a repeat robbery at the scene of their last crime. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:17 a.m.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter. Animated. In 19th-century Europe, a gifted pianist mistakenly weds a dead woman who takes him to the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. Syfy Sat. 11:03 a.m. Syfy Sat. Noon

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (2020) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Huszar. Five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas and soon investigate their connection to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 p.m.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) Lucas Bryant, Alison Sweeney. When Katherine returns home after her husband passes away, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 p.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:45 a.m.

A Timeless Christmas (2020) Ryan Paevey, Erin Cahill. A man travels from 1903 to 2020, where he meets a tour guide at his historic mansion and gets to experience a 21st century Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 5:20 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Sun. 9:44 a.m.

To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992) ★★ Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen. Two goofy crooks kidnap twin little girls who have left home to get out of their mother’s hair. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Wed. 11 a.m.

Tomorrow Is Another Day (1951) ★★ Ruth Roman, Steve Cochran. Lovers go on the lam after she dupes him into thinking he killed her former boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Too Close for Christmas (2020) Chad Michael Murray, Jessica Lowndes. A woman’s feelings start to change when she reluctantly spends Christmas with the man responsible for ending her last relationship. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange. The Oscar-winning tale of a temperamental actor who becomes a sensation while posing as a woman on a hit TV soap opera. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Sat. 10:57 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Thur. 4:48 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:49 p.m.

Advertisement

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Starz Sat. 3:53 a.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TBS Sun. 11:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 2:45 a.m. TNT Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Transhood (2020) Four kids and their families unmask the intimate realities of how gender fluidity is reshaping the family next door, especially in America’s heartland. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Tues. 11:50 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Tres muchachas de Jalisco (1964) Flor Silvestre, Elvira Quintana. Después de vivir quince años alejado de su esposa, Don Pepe decide divorciarse para casarse con Elvira. Lo que no imagina es que su esposa e hija viajarán a Jalisco para impedir la boda a cualquier precio. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:40 a.m.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007) ★★ Anna Paquin, Brian Cox. Interwoven stories demonstrate that some traditions are best not forgotten, as the residents of a small town face real ghosts and goblins on Halloween. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Sat. Noon

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Trouble With the Curve (2012) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams. When his bosses call his judgment into question, an aged baseball scout is forced to take his estranged daughter with him on a road trip to North Carolina to check out a hot prospect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. MLB Sat. 8 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Fri. 6:10 p.m.

True Grit (1969) ★★★ John Wayne, Glen Campbell. One-eyed Marshal Rooster Cogburn and a Texas Ranger help a girl find her father’s killer. (G) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

The Turning (2020) ★ Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard. Kate Mandell takes a job as a nanny for two young orphans at a Gothic mansion in the Maine countryside. When strange events start to plague Kate and the siblings, she begins to suspect that the estate’s dark corridors are home to a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The 12 Disasters of Christmas (2012) ★★ Ed Quinn, Magda Apanowicz. On Christmas Eve, a dark star causes massive earthquakes and other natural disasters that threaten to destroy the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 4 a.m.

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue (2012) Sean Patrick Flanery, D.B. Sweeney. During the holidays, a woman organizes a fundraiser to save an orphanage for puppies. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

12 Pups of Christmas (2019) Charlotte Sullivan, Donny Boaz. Struggling to keep his dog GPS locator company afloat, Martin expects his new hire, Erin, to help him save the company and find homes for 12 puppies that were left behind after a photo shoot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 4 p.m. KPXN Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

21 and Over (2013) ★ Miles Teller, Skylar Astin. The night before his crucial med-school interview, a college student and his two best friends celebrate his 21st birthday with a night of drunkenness and debauchery. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Mon. 12:35 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Fri. 11:23 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Fri. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 12:53 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Syfy Sat. 9:02 p.m.

Advertisement

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Syfy Sat. 6:25 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Fri. 9:05 p.m. Syfy Sat. 3:30 p.m.

A Twist of Christmas (2018) Vanessa Lachey, Brendon Zub. In the frenzy before Christmas, two single parents accidentally mix up their toys at a crowded department store. Although the two can’t stand each other, they decide to try to help each other salvage their holiday plans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Sun. 5:20 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Advertisement

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 7:05 p.m.

Two Girls and a Sailor (1944) ★★★ Van Johnson, June Allyson. A sailor from a rich family meets a nightclub-singing sister act in wartime New York. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Two Girls on Broadway (1940) ★★ Lana Turner, Joan Blondell. Two sisters share romance and a nightclub stage with a song-and-dance man. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Sat. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Two Seconds (1932) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Preston Foster. A riveter reviews his life in the time it takes for him to die in the electric chair. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 p.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Fri. 5 a.m.

Advertisement

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. VH1 Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Wed. 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Mon. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. E! Fri. 5 p.m. E! Sat. 12:40 p.m. E! Sun. 2:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Under the Skin (2013) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy McWilliams. Disguising herself as a human female, an extraterrestrial drives around Scotland and tries to lure unsuspecting men into her van. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 2:05 a.m.

The Undertaker and His Pals (1967) ★ Ray Dannis, Warrene Ott. Two motorcyclists use their psychopathic tendencies to supply a mortician with a steady stream of business. (R) 1 hr. TCM Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Underwater (2020) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel. Members of a deep-sea drilling crew find themselves in a fight for their lives when they come under attack from mysterious and deadly creatures six miles below the ocean surface. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 6:24 p.m. HBO Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Sundance Tues. Noon BBC America Fri. Noon BBC America Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Mon. 5:18 a.m.

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Theo James. With help from her only two allies, death dealer Selene embarks on a quest to end the eternal war between vampires and Lycans, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Fri. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 9 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Fri. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 4 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. History Sun. 10 a.m.

Unlawful Entry (1992) ★★ Kurt Russell, Ray Liotta. A creepy policeman gets close to a Los Angeles couple in order to drive them apart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Fri. 5:24 p.m.

Unlikely Angel (1996) ★★ Dolly Parton, Brian Kerwin. A dead country singer seeks to get into heaven by uniting a troubled family during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. WGN America Sat. 8 a.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Voices of Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer. Animated. A 78-year-old balloon salesman ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies to South America, but discovers too late a young stowaway aboard. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Mon. 6:50 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Urban Legend (1998) ★★ Jared Leto, Alicia Witt. A lunatic embarks upon a campus murder spree as collegians ponder mythical killers and their crimes. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:40 a.m.

Advertisement

USS Christmas (2020) Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan. A newspaper reporter stumbles upon a mystery while taking a Christmastime cruise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Valley Girl (2020) Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse. A valley girl and a punk rocker from the city defy their parents and friends to stay together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:15 a.m.

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017) Kyle Chandler, Logan Lerman. An enigmatic detective embarks on a cross-country search for a once-prominent author who’s mysteriously disappeared after a string of dangerous arsons have targeted his celebrated but controversial first novel. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m.

Varsity Blues (1999) ★★ James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight. When the star quarterback is injured, a rigid high-school football coach expects an irreverent player to lead the team to victory. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. MTV Fri. 10 a.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Very Annie Mary (2001) ★★ Rachel Griffiths, Jonathan Pryce. An awkward Welsh woman runs her father’s bakery after he suffers a debilitating stroke. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 5:45 a.m.

A Very Charming Christmas Town (2020) Natalie Hall, Jon Prescott. Travel and lifestyle blogger Aubrey Lang leaves the big city behind and visits the small town of Slovang for a Christmas vlog piece after it’s voted Most Christmassy Town in the USA. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4:03 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

A Very Vintage Christmas (2019) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jesse Hutch. An antique shop owner finds a hidden box containing an eclectic collection of mementos. She decides to make it her mission to deliver it to its rightful owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

A Violent Separation (2019) Brenton Thwaites, Ben Robson. In a small Montana town, police deputy Norman Young covers up a murder committed by his brother, Ray. When Norman falls in love with the victim’s sister, Frances, family bonds are tested. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

La violetera (1958) Carmen Rodríguez, Félix Fernández. Una vendedora de violetas y un joven se conocen en un bar y a pesar de las diferencias sociales deciden casarse. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Viva Las Vegas (1964) ★★ Elvis Presley, Ann-Margret. A swimming instructor detours a singing auto racer in town for the Grand Prix. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. REELZ Wed. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Volcano (1997) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Anne Heche. A Los Angeles emergency official takes charge when earthquakes and erupting lava ravage the city. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 3:36 a.m.

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Wallflower (1948) ★★★ Robert Hutton, Joyce Reynolds. A plain Jane rivals her glamorous sister for a handsome guy at a country-club dance. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Fri. 3:30 p.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Mon. 11 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m. FXX Fri. Noon FXX Sat. 7 a.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Warm Bodies (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer. The unusual romance between a zombie and a living woman sets in motion a series of events that may transform the entire lifeless world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Fri. 12:25 p.m.

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019) Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett. Freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi shifts the balance of power by leading her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857 India. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:20 a.m.

The Warriors (1979) ★★★ Michael Beck, James Remar. Gang members blamed for the murder of a charismatic street leader are forced to fight their way back to their turf. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:25 p.m.

The Watcher (2000) ★★ James Spader, Marisa Tomei. A traumatized FBI agent comes out of hiding to catch a serial killer who sends him pictures of his intended victims before he strikes. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:05 p.m.

Advertisement

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Thur. 10:40 a.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Way Back (2020) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal. Stuck in a meaningless job and struggling with alcoholism, a former high school athlete gets a shot at redemption when he becomes the basketball coach for his alma mater, a program that has since fallen on hard times. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Wed. 7:10 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Wedding Date (2005) ★★ Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney. A desperate woman pays a male escort $6,000 to accompany her to London for her sister’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Wedding Daze (2006) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Isla Fisher. A year after accidentally scaring his fiancee to death, a young man begins dating a waitress who has quirks of her own. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:45 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

A Welcome Home Christmas (2020) Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn. During the town’s Army Christmas toy drive, Chloe is paired up with a veteran named Michael to recruit other veterans and active military personnel to join the cause. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Well Groomed (2019) Nicole Beckman. The visually stunning and humorous world of creative dog groomers. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Thur. 8:55 a.m.

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994) ★★ Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp. Boogeyman Freddy Krueger brings real-life terror to the set of the seventh Elm Street movie. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Syfy Wed. 2:34 a.m. Syfy Wed. 7:28 a.m.

The West Point Story (1950) ★★ James Cagney, Virginia Mayo. A Broadway director must turn cadet to stage a show with his girlfriend at the U.S. Military Academy. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Where’s the Money (2017) Andrew Bachelor, Kat Graham. A young man from South Central Los Angeles must pledge a fraternity to recover a stash of stolen money. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Tues. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

While the City Sleeps (1956) ★★★ Dana Andrews, Ida Lupino. Three New York newsmen use women and a reporter to find a so-called Lipstick Killer. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 a.m.

While We’re Young (2014) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts. While grappling with the changes brought by middle-age, a filmmaker and his wife find their stagnant lives reinvigorated by their friendship with a couple of twentysomething hipsters. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:20 a.m.

White Heat (1949) ★★★ James Cagney, Virginia Mayo. A brave federal agent poses as a thug to infiltrate psychopathic hoodlum Cody Jarrett’s gang of thieves. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 2:45 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AMC Sun. 2:20 p.m. A&E Sat. 5 p.m. A&E Sat. 10:32 p.m.

Advertisement

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:40 p.m. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Tues. 11:37 p.m.

The Whole Ten Yards (2004) ★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A retired hit man, his wife and a dentist face the wrath of a mobster just released from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Wed. 8:59 a.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m. FX Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Wild Card (2014) ★★ Jason Statham, Sofía Vergara. A bodyguard goes after the sadistic thug who beat his friend, only to find that the object of his wrath is the son of a powerful mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Wild Things (1998) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon. A Florida policeman investigates when two teens accuse a high-school guidance counselor of rape. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:50 p.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Tues. 9:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Winter’s Bone (2010) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes. Facing the loss of her home and siblings if she fails, a gutsy teenager sets out on a dangerous quest to learn the fate of her missing father. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Wise Girls (1930) ★★ Elliott Nugent, Norma Lee. A plumber turns the tables when he discovers that his new bride conned him into marriage to make another man jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Wish Upon a Christmas (2015) Larisa Oleynik, Aaron Ashmore. A corporate actuary returns to her hometown to cut jobs at a struggling ornament factory owned by her former high-school boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

Witchslayer Gretl (2012) Shannen Doherty, Paul McGillion. Witch hunter Hansel returns to the haunted forest and learns that his sister, Gretl, is still alive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:03 a.m.

Witless Protection (2008) ★ Larry the Cable Guy, Ivana Milicevic. A small-town lawman and the FBI witness that he has in custody grapple with crooked federal agents, quack doctors and Chicago high-society. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:20 a.m.

Advertisement

The Witmans (2020) Tragedy surrounds a small-town family when 15-year-old Zach Witman becomes the prime suspect in the brutal murder of his younger brother. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. ID Tues. 9 p.m. ID Wed. Noon ID Sat. 10 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m.

The Wolfman (2010) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins. A nobleman contends with an ancient curse, scouring his childhood homeland for his missing brother, while a bloodthirsty beast prowls the moors. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 1:51 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:37 p.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

The Woman in Red (1984) ★★ Gene Wilder, Kelly LeBrock. A married San Francisco public-relations agent sees an ad-campaign model and becomes obsessed with her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:55 a.m.

Woman Walks Ahead (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes. A headstrong New York painter embarks on a dangerous journey to meet Sitting Bull but must face off with an Army officer intent on war with the Native Americans. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Wonder (2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sat. 8 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Woods (2005) ★★ Patricia Clarkson, Bruce Campbell. A tormented teen has terrifying visions, while her classmates at a remote boarding-school for girls go missing. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:15 a.m.

World Without End (1956) ★★ Hugh Marlowe, Nancy Gates. An astronaut and his buddies land on 26th-century Earth and find men meek and women friendly. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 a.m.

The World’s End (2013) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. An immature 40-year-old convinces his childhood pals to join him in an epic pub-crawl, but as they make their way toward their final destination, a battle for mankind emerges. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 9:50 a.m.

Wrapped Up in Christmas (2017) Tatyana Ali, Brendan Fehr. With Christmas just around the corner, 8-year-old Molly asks the mall Santa to find a boyfriend for her beloved aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:55 p.m.

Wrongfully Accused (1998) ★ Leslie Nielsen, Richard Crenna. Framed for a murder, a violinist tries to prove a one-eyed, one-legged, one-armed man is actually the killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Sat. 12:35 p.m. Encore Sat. 3:36 p.m.

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men III: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:28 p.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

You Light Up My Christmas (2019) Kim Fields, Adrian Holmes. Emma returns to her hometown for Christmas. She discovers the lights have gone dim in the once festive town, prompting her to reconnect with an old flame to set their hearts and the town ablaze with light again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 4 p.m.

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Rosemarie DeWitt. A man falls into bed with his best friend’s sister, leading to an unexpected love triangle when his friend arrives the next day. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rene Russo. A household threatens to burst at the seams when the marriage of two widowed parents creates a family of 18 children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Sundance Tues. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks. Two lifelong friends decide to make an adult film to solve their cash problems. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Zathura (2005) ★★★ Josh Hutcherson, Jonah Bobo. Two young brothers play a mysterious game that propels them into an outer-space adventure. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Mon. Noon

Zero Hour (1957) ★★ Dana Andrews, Linda Darnell. An outbreak of food poisoning forces an ex-World War II pilot to land a Canadian passenger plane. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Fri. 1:59 a.m. Starz Fri. 6:17 p.m.

