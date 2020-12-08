Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Television

‘One Day at a Time’ is ‘officially over,’ showrunners say

Isabella Gomez and Justina Machado embrace.
Isabella Gomez as Elena and Justina Machado as Penelope in “One Day at a Time.”
(Nicole Wilder / Pop TV)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
There won’t be another life for “One Day at a Time.”

Showrunners Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the sad news that their acclaimed Cuban American sitcom, inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 original, is “officially over” after four seasons.

“There will be no new [‘One Day at a Time’] episodes,” tweeted Kellett. “But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER. Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching.”

Royce echoed Kellett’s sentiments in his own Twitter statement announcing the show’s time had come to an end.

“The only silver lining about not doing a show anymore is that nobody can take away the show you already did,” tweeted Royce. “I’ll forever be grateful for the amazing experience and honor it was to work on it.”

Developed by Kellett and Royce, “One Day at a Time” debuted on Netflix in 2017, where it ran for three seasons. After being canceled by the streamer in 2019, the Sony Pictures Television-produced series was picked up by Pop TV.

Season 4 of “One Day at a Time” premiered on the ViacomCBS-owned cable channel in March but was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The seventh episode of the season, which is now the show’s final episode, was a special animated episode about the 2020 presidential election that aired in June.

The most recent season of “One Day at a Time” also aired on CBS as part of the network’s fall lineup starting in October. It was revealed in November that Pop TV had opted not to move forward with additional episodes of the series, and at that time it was reported that Sony was searching for a new home for the show.

Television
Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.

