Obi-Wan Kenobi series leads slate of 55 (!) new Disney+ originals

Fifty-five new Disney+ originals are headed your way in the next few years.

During Walt Disney Co.'s Investor Day presentation on Thursday, the company announced that 10 new Marvel series; 10 new Star Wars series; and 15 new Disney live-action, Disney animation and Pixar series will premiere on the streamer in the next few years. Additionally, 15 Disney+ original films from Disney (live-action and animation) and Pixar are slated to debut during that time period. Several new National Geographic shows exclusive to the platform were announced as well.

Disney+ launched with “The Mandalorian,” the first live-action series set in the “Star Wars” universe. Other previously announced original “Star Wars” series set for the streamer include a show focused on the popular Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor, as well as one about Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, a character introduced in “Rogue One.”

Marvel Cinematic Universe shows that were previously announced include the upcoming “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “Hawkeye.”

“Mandalorian” fans will be excited to learn that the show’s third season is set to debut on Dec. 25, 2021. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who kicked off her portion of the presentation touting “The Mandalorian’s” success so far, also announced that executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are working on two new series: “The Rangers of the New Republic” and “Ahsoka.” Both series will be set during the timeline of “The Mandalorian.”

Kennedy also shared that production has begun on the “Rogue One” spinoff series “Andor,” which stars Stellan Skarsgard, Adriana Arjona and Fiona Shaw alongside Luna. The series is expected to launch in 2022.

The event series “Kenobi,” set 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith,” will see McGregor return is the iconic Jedi Master. But perhaps the biggest surprise is that Hayden Christensen will be returning as Darth Vader. The series will be directed by “The Mandalorian” alum Deborah Chow.

Kennedy also announced the animated “The Bad Batch,” a “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” spin-off following characters introduced during the final season of the series, as well as “Star Wars Visions,” comprised by 10 anime shorts.

Additional “Star Wars” shows on the way include “Lando,” from filmmaker Justin Simien, and “The Acolyte” from Leslye Headland. Kennedy also announced that Lucasfilm animation and ILM will collaborate on a show about droids.

In “Star Wars” feature news, Kennedy announced that “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins has been tapped to direct “The Rogue Squadron,” which is expected to debut on Dec. 25, 2023. A film from Taika Waititi is also on the way.

