What’s on TV Friday: ‘MacGyver’; ‘Disney Holiday House Party’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Astronauts Martin (Keith L. Williams) gets to be the first kid to ever attempt a spacewalk as he is the only one who can fix a small hole in the spaceship that threatens the oxygen supply and can only be repaired from the outside. Miya Cech, Bryce Gheisar, Kayden Grace Swan and Ben Daon also star in this new episode and Paige Howard provides the voice for Matilda, the ship’s AI system.7 p.m. Nickelodeon

MacGyver After one of Taylor’s (Henry Ian Cusick) former protégés is killed trying to keep a deadly bioweapon from falling into the wrong hands, Mac (Lucas Till) and his team must find the weapon so Desi (Levy Tran) can execute what may be the ultimate heist before the lethal article is sold to a terrorist cell. Tristin Mays and Meredith Eaton also star in this new episode with guest stars Sebastian Roche, Aimee Mullins and Ian Hunter. 8 p.m. CBS

The Christmas Caroler Challenge (season premiere) Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon and Garry Beers judge the competition that opens with 10 holiday singing groups. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Shark Tank This new episode features pitches for a classic dessert with a healthy twist for children and an educational robot. 8 p.m. ABC

Magnum P.I. Higgins and Magnum (Perdita Weeks, Jay Hernandez) repossess a plane for a client when a drug cartel opens fire, forcing them to crash land in the jungle in this new episode of the rebooted action series. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS



SPECIALS

Disney Channel Holiday House Party Miranda May (“Bunk’d”) hosts this new special in which Disney Channel stars perform remotely from their homes in a half-hour of holiday sketch comedy. Scheduled to appear are Raphael Alejandro, Suzi Barrett, Issac Ryan Brown, Kylie Cantrall, Scarlett Estevez, Kaylin Hayman, Ramon Reed, Trevor Tordjman, Ruby Rose Turner and Tobie Windham. 8 and 10:55 p.m. Disney



SPORTS

College Football Arizona State visits Arizona, 4 p.m. ESPN; Utah visits Colorado, 6:30 p.m. FS1

College Basketball Nebraska-Omaha visits Kansas, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits Georgetown, 4 p.m. FS1

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mandy Moore performs; NBA preseason. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America James Patterson; chef Lorena Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kerry Washington (“The Prom”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Katie Lee Biegel (“The Kitchen”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Home & Family Marilu Henner, Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo and Michael Xavier. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Roy Wood Jr. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Candice Bergen; Morena Baccarin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook, and her fiancé Tom Bernthal. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Drew Barrymore Show Kristen Bell; Jenna Lyons; chef Amirah Kassem. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show The host performs “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”; Joe Manganiello; Deidre Hall. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Mothers overwhelmed by the pressures of raising children and earning money during a pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show James Corden (“The Prom”); Dance Theatre of Harlem; Meghan Trainor performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Ludacris. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The pandemic death toll; stimulus negotiations; the Biden transition; President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results: Molly Ball, Time Magazine; Alexi McCammond, Axios); Philip Rucker, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is … With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Bell; Sienna Miller; Kelly Clarkson; Brett Eldredge. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Former President Barack Obama; Zac Brown Band performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ethan Hawke; Lewis Black; Carter McLean. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Armie Hammer; Surfaces perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Inn Love by Christmas A woman’s grandmother insists that she take a break from her career in the Miami hotel industry and spend Christmas in her rustic hometown up north. Jonna Walsh, Jesse Hutch, Art Hindle and Jayne Eastwood star in this new romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Gone Girl (2014) 8 a.m. FXX

8 Mile (2002) 8:25 a.m. Cinemax

The Human Comedy (1943) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Get On Up (2014) 8:50 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

Snow 2 Brain Freeze (2008) 10 a.m. Freeform

The Godfather, Part III (1990) 10:30 a.m. BBC America

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 10:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. Showtime

The Valley of Decision (1945) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 10:56 a.m. Syfy

A Simple Favor (2018) 11 a.m. Epix

Doubt (2008) 11:13 a.m. HBO

Road to Perdition (2002) 11:25 a.m. IFC

Advertisement

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 11:25 a.m. and 6:09 p.m. Starz

Premium Rush (2012) 11:45 a.m. Encore

Snowglobe (2007) Noon Freeform

Deck the Halls (2005) Noon Ovation

Advertisement

The Young Victoria (2009) 1 p.m. Epix

22 Jump Street (2014) 1 p.m. FXX

Greenberg (2010) 1 p.m. TMC

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) 1:20 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Se7en (1995) 1:29 p.m. Syfy

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 1:58 p.m. HBO

Braveheart (1995) 2 p.m. IFC

Happy Feet (2006) 2:15 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

The Godfather (1972) 2:30 p.m. BBC America

Pride and Prejudice (1940) 2:45 p.m. TCM

JFK (1991) 2:50 p.m. Epix

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

Advertisement

Pleasantville (1998) 3 p.m. Showtime

Edward Scissorhands (1990) 3:03 p.m. Encore

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 3:30 p.m. Bravo

Ferdinand (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Dances With Wolves (1990) 4 and 8 p.m. REELZ

X-Men: First Class (2011) 4:53 p.m. HBO

A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. MLB

Wedding Crashers (2005) 5 p.m. VH1

Advertisement

While We’re Young (2014) 5:15 p.m. Showtime

The Color of Money (1986) 6 p.m. Epix

That Thing You Do! (1996) 6 p.m. Ovation

Slither (2006) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 6:30 p.m. BBC America

Home Alone (1990) 6:45 p.m. Freeform

1917 (2019) 7 p.m. Showtime

The Polar Express (2004) 8 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

13 Going on 30 (2004) 8 and 10 p.m. Bravo

Sing (2016) 8 p.m. FX

Hot Fuzz (2007) 8 p.m. HBO

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 8 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

The Breakfast Club (1985) 8 p.m. POP

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013) 8 p.m. TBS

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) 8 p.m. USA

Fargo (1996) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Men in Black (1997) 9 p.m. Encore

Ant-Man (2015) 9 p.m. Syfy

Judy (2019) 9:50 p.m. Epix

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 10:30 p.m. FX

Advertisement

The Usual Suspects (1995) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Clueless (1995) 10:30 p.m. POP

Dusty and Sweets McGee (1971) 11:45 p.m. TCM

Rocketman (2019) 11:50 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement



