What’s on TV This Week: ‘Love, Lights, Hanukkah!,’ a Dolly Parton holiday special and more

SUNDAY

The rock doc “Metallica: Story of the Songs” samples some classic tracks by the heavy metal icons. 6 and 9 p.m. Reelz

Country music legend Dolly Parton shares songs and stories in the special “A Holly Dolly Christmas.” 8 p.m. CBS

An advice columnist (Danica McKellar) makes a love connection with the editor who canceled her column in the TV movie “Christmas She Wrote.” With Dylan Neal. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A romance novelist meets a hunk straight out of the pages of her books in the TV movie “Christmas Ever After.” With Ali Stroker and Daniel di Tomasso. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The special “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” recalls memorable moments from the annual ceremony. 8 p.m. MTV

They’re coming to America — today! — in a new season of the unscripted series “90 Day Fiancé.” 8 p.m. TLC

Our gal Rue (Zendaya) returns in a special holiday episode of the edgy teen drama “Euphoria.” 9 p.m. HBO

The Chicago-set dysfunctional family drama “Shameless” kicks off its 11th and final season. William H. Macy stars. 9 p.m. Showtime

Here comes the judge: “Breaking Bad’s” Bryan Cranston plays a jurist trying to shield his son from a legal reckoning in the limited series “Your Honor.” 10 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

Her family just wants her to find “A Suitable Boy” but a college student (Tanya Maniktala) in 1950s India has other ideas in this six-part drama from “Monsoon Wedding” director Mira Nair. Anytime, Acorn TV

An art teacher hooks up with a well-to-do widower in the TV movie “The Santa Squad.” With Rebecca Dalton and Aaron Ashmore. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A dimwitted ex-con (Romany Malco, “Weeds”) chases his dreams in the 2020 mockumentary “Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison.” With Regina Hall. 9:06 p.m. Starz

A rock music legend graces the stage in the pledge drive special “Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold — The Concert.” 9:30 p.m. KOCE

“Nurses” at a Toronto hospital treat moose bites, earmuff rash and assorted poutine-related injuries in this Canadian-made medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC

TUESDAY

Have toque, will travel: Taiwanese chef André Chiang is profiled in the documentary “Andre and His Olive Tree.” Anytime, Netflix

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias goes back to the head of the class in new episodes of the campus comedy “Mr. Iglesias.” Anytime, Netflix

The documentary “40 Years a Prisoner” follows one man’s decades-long quest to free his incarcerated parents, onetime members of a Black activist group in 1970s Philadelphia. 9 p.m. HBO

A journalist finds romance while probing a mystery in the TV movie “A Christmas for Mary.” With Morgan Dixon, Vivica A. Fox and Jackée Harry. 9 p.m. OWN

WEDNESDAY

Have scalpel, will travel: Four surgeons share their stories in the docuseries “The Surgeon’s Cut.” Anytime, Netflix

“Glee’s” Matthew Morrison goes grumpy as the green meanie in “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!” filmed live on stage in London. 8 p.m. NBC

Vocalist Barbara Morrison salutes the great ladies of jazz and blues on a new “Southland Session.” 8 p.m. KCET

The lights are on and everyone’s home in a new season of “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak host. 8 p.m. ABC

They’re trolling the ancient yuletide carol and some new ones too in a sing-along holiday edition of “The Masked Singer.” 8 p.m. Fox

Turns out Bigfoot isn’t the only mysterious critter lurking in the 49th state in the special “Monsters In Alaska.” 8 p.m. Travel Channel

It pays to advertise in the special “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2020.” Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host. 9 p.m. The CW

The documentary “Alabama Snake” tells the twisted tale of a small-town preacher in Appalachia accused of the attempted murder of his wife. 9 p.m. HBO

The debut installment of the docuseries “Narco Wars” explores the origins of cocaine trafficking in the 1970s and ‘80s. 10 p.m. National Geographic

THURSDAY

Cast members from musicals like “Chicago” and “Jersey Boys” take it to the streets in the special “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway.” “30 Rock’s” Tina Fey hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

Kelly Clarkson, the Vienna Boys Choir and others celebrate a Christmas classic in the special “Silent Night — A Song for the World.” 8 p.m. The CW

Find out who made the cover, who didn’t and why in the special “Time Person of the Year.” 10 p.m. NBC

FRIDAY

The documentary “Giving Voice” visits the annual August Wilson Monologue Competition. With Viola Davis. Anytime, Netflix

Don they now their gay apparel in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special.” Anytime, Disney+

A criminal’s wife (Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) must go on the lam with their baby in the 2020 thriller “I’m Your Woman.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

Broadway types assemble in support of a small-town teen who wants to take her girlfriend to “The Prom” in this 2020 musical comedy. Ryan Murphy directs and Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden star. Anytime, Netflix

A college football player (Jay Reeves) pulls double duty as caretaker for his kid brother in the fact-based drama “Safety.” Reginald Hudlin directs. Anytime, Disney+

See if a group of teenage girls stranded on a desert island can keep things from devolving into a “Lord of the Flies”-type situation in the YA drama “The Wilds.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

A girl and her father go a-hunting in 17th century Ireland in the 2020 animated tale “Wolfwalkers.” With the voice of Sean Bean. Anytime, Apple TV

The 2015 documentary “Marsha Hunt’s Sweet Adversity” recalls the life and times of the blacklisted actress turned activist. 5 p.m. TCM

The balcony is now open in the 2019 documentary “Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace.” 7 p.m. TCM

Do you hear what I hear? It’s a new season of “The Christmas Caroler Challenge.” Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie host. 8 p.m. The CW

You’re invited to a “Disney Channel Holiday House Party” in this family-friendly special. 8 p.m. Disney Channel

A hotel industry executive makes room for romance in the TV movie “Inn Love by Christmas.” With Jonna Walsh. 8 p.m. Lifetime

SATURDAY

She just took a DNA test, turns out she’s 100% got some Jewish ancestry in the TV movie “Love, Lights, Hanukkah!” With Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage and Marilu Henner. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Stayin’ alive! The rock doc “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” celebrates the sibling musical trio of “Saturday Night Fever” fame. 8 p.m. HBO

A meddling mom (“The Nanny’s” Fran Drescher) tries to hook her son up with a local hunk in the LGBTQ-themed TV movie “The Christmas Setup.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Timothée Chalamet hosts and Bruce Springsteen performs on the last new “Saturday Night Live” of 2020. 8:29 and 11:29 NBC

Those toys are evil — evil, I tells ya! — in the 2020 supernatural thriller “Toys of Terror.” 10 p.m. Syfy

