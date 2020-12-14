What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice The two-episode season finale begins with a look back at finale performances. Then coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform and there’s a holiday performance featuring the top 20. Host Carson Daly reveals who America has chosen to be the winner. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC

Swamp Thing “The Anatomy Lesson”: After being captured and taken to a Conclave facility, Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) is experimented on by Woodrue (Kevin Durand), who makes an incredible discovery. At the same time Abby and Liz (Crystal Reed, Maria Sten) try to find the secret facility in order to free Swamp Thing. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelorette Since Tayshia can’t travel to the bachelors’ hometowns, they need to be creative to show her what life would be like with them and their families. 8 p.m. ABC

Walking With Elephants Explorer and conservationist Levison Wood follows elephants on their epic annual migration across Botswana to the Okavango Delta in this three-part miniseries. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Tell Me a Story (N) 9 p.m. CW

Next (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Chopped (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Big Sky Jenny and Cassie (Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury) race to close in on Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) as he and Pergman (Brian Geraghty) prepare to move the girls (Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn and Jesse James Keitel) in this new episode of the crime drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode “Return From ISIS” documents the story of an American boy taken by his mother to the Islamic State-controlled city of Raqqa, Syria, and what happened when they came home to the United States. 10 p.m. KOCE

REAL Sports With Bryant Gumbel Bryant Gumbel, Mary Carillo, Jon Frankel, Andrea Kremer, Soledad O’Brien, Bernard Goldberg and David Scott recap the most significant stories from 2020 and explore how they affected athletes and fans alike. 10 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change Kevin Bacon joins Eve to co-host this new concert special, a benefit to raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and WhyHunger. Artists performing from the Ambassador in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York and the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville include Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow and Bon Jovi. 8 p.m. CBS

Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas With Vanessa Williams Vanessa Williams is host and performs in this new special that pays tribute to the iconic Christmas album released by jazz great Ella Fitzgerald. Dee Dee Bridgewater, Norm Lewis, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Nova Payton, Dave Detwiler and Morgan James also perform. 8 p.m. KOCE

Christmas at Belmont Michael W. Smith and gospel artist CeCe Winans are guests for this 2019 holiday concert, which features nearly 800 musicians and performers, including Belmont University students and the Nashville Children’s Choir. 9 p.m. KOCE



SPORTS

College Basketball Minnesota visits Illinois, 4 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Rapper Machine Gun Kelly. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic. Food insecurity: Simone Biles. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman 1984"); George Clooney (“The Midnight Sky”); Pati Jinich; Riley performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman 1984"); guest cohost Andy Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Tiffani Thiessen. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Kim Raver and Maggie Grace. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Joel McHale. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Gabriel Iglesias; Sherri Shepherd; Maddie & Tae perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Toni Trucks and Tyler Grey (“SEAL Team”); Sheryl Lee Ralph performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Zosia Mamet (“The Flight Attendant”); Danny Seo. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly performs “All I Want for Christmas Is You”; Gwen Stefani; Bert Kreischer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Training dogs to sniff out COVID-19; SARS. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman’s home is so cluttered she can’t walk through it. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Che. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show The reported abduction of California mom Sherri Papini. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Neil deGrasse Tyson (“Cosmos: Possible Worlds”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Diego Luna. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Wiig; Graham Norton; Jack Harlow performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Whoopi Goldberg; Father James Martin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”); Alanis Morissette. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Seyfried; Craig Robinson; Mehdi Hasan. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Keegan-Michael Key; Roddy Ricch performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Scrooged Bill Murray portrays an Ebenezer Scrooge character in this 1988 adaptation of the Charles Dickens tale, directed by Richard Donner. Karen Allen, John Forsythe, Carol Kane and Alfre Woodard also star. 8 p.m. AMC

Disney’s A Christmas Carol Jim Carrey plays miser Ebenezer Scrooge, but thanks to the motion-capture technique director Robert Zemeckis also used on “The Polar Express,” the actor takes on several other characters of the Charles Dickens classic as well. Gary Oldman and Colin Firth also lend their likenesses and voices in this 2009 holiday animation. 8:25 p.m. Freeform

Cooking Up Christmas An Atlanta-based chef (Meagan Holder) who lost her job at a fine-dining restaurant just weeks before Christmas is hired as a home chef for a pro baseball player (Lamman Rucker), a single dad who needs her help to get through the holidays with his kids. 9 p.m. OWN

Crawl (2019) 9:05 a.m. Epix

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 9:45 a.m. TCM

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 10 a.m. Syfy

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 11 a.m. HBO

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:38 a.m. and 10:02 p.m. Starz

Peyton Place (1957) Noon TCM

Game Night (2018) Noon TNT

Ghostbusters (1984) 12:30 p.m. Sundance

Zathura (2005) 12:35 p.m. Syfy

The Family Man (2000) 2:30 p.m. HBO

Speed (1994) 3 and 11:30 p.m. E!

Girls Trip (2017) 3 p.m. FX

The Professional (1994) 3:13 p.m. Encore

The Polar Express (2004) 4 p.m. AMC

Dances With Wolves (1990) 4 p.m. Ovation

Greenberg (2010) 4 p.m. TMC

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 4:05 p.m. Freeform

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 4:55 p.m. Cinemax

A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. MLB

The Shining (1980) 5:30 p.m. Sundance

Elf (2003) 6 p.m. AMC

Signs (2002) 6:35 p.m. Syfy

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6:45 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

The Cooler (2003) 8 p.m. TMC

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 8 p.m. VH1

The Goonies (1985) 9 p.m. Syfy

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 10 p.m. TRU

Jackass 2.5 (2007) 10:30 p.m. IFC

Creed (2015) 10:30 p.m. VH1

Black Hawk Down (2001) 10:32 p.m. Encore

Unfaithful (2002) 11:55 p.m. HBO

