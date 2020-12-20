Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Television

‘Saturday Night Live’ welcomes a new Joe Biden after Jim Carrey departs

Alex Moffat as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris on "Saturday Night Live."
(NBC)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
This weekend on “Saturday Night Live,” cast member Alex Moffat stepped into President-elect Joe Biden’s shoes, filling a role vacated by Jim Carrey earlier in the day.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President... comedy’s highest call of duty,” Carrey wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s—. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

Moffat’s Biden was introduced in a cold open focused on Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. He emerged halfway through the sketch, doing a Willy Wonka-style somersault after hobbling in on a cane and an orthopedic boot.

“You look different somehow,” Bennett said. “Yep, I’m like Colonel Sanders,” Moffat replied. “Every time you see me, I’m a different guy. There’s a good chance that by this time next year, I’m going to be Mario Lopez. Now where are the vaccines at?”

Before Carrey, Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson and John Mulaney have all portrayed Biden, to varying degrees of success. “SNL” returns Jan. 23, after Biden’s inauguration.

Sonaiya Kelley

Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.

