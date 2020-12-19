Jim Carrey hanging up his Joe Biden ‘SNL’ impression

After playing President-elect Joe Biden on “Saturday Night Live” through the historic November election, Jim Carrey is stepping away from the role he called “comedy’s highest call of duty.”

The actor and comedian portrayed Biden for six episodes through the show’s 46th season, and his departure from the late-night impersonation comes a month ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration. On Saturday, he tweeted a passing of the baton.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President … comedy’s highest call of duty,” said Carrey, calling himself “just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

Jason Sudeikis, John Mulaney and Woody Harrelson previously played their own versions of Biden on “SNL,” but Carrey’s high-profile turn as the former vice president and Delaware senator arrived at a pivotal moment in American history.

“I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s—,” Carrey said in his tweet.

In recent weeks, the impression had drawn mixed reviews from critics including the Times’ Lorraine Ali, who wrote, “Despite the aviator glasses, silver hair and ‘here’s the deal’ phraseology, the gregarious Carrey has had a hard time exploiting Biden’s demeanor on the national stage this year — deliberate, controlled and understated.”

A source familiar with the situation confirmed that the Los Angeles-based actor, who starred on Showtime’s “Kidding” and in the hit Paramount video game adaptation “Sonic the Hedgehog” earlier this year, was only set to play the “SNL” role for six episodes.

It remains unclear who will don the president-elect’s aviators next on the long-running NBC show.

A tweet from the official “SNL” account appeared to confirm his departure, thanking Carrey for his service. “Thank you to Jim Carrey,” it read, “for showing up when it mattered.”