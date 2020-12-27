What’s on TV Monday: ‘Vernon Jordan: Make It Plain’ on PBS
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet
L.A.'s Finest (N) 9 p.m. Fox
His Dark Materials Lyra and Will (Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson) continue their quest at the same time that Jopari and Lee (Andrew Scott, Lin-Manuel Miranda) search for them and are in turn being pursued by the Magisterium in the season finale. Jade Anouka, Ruta Gedmintas and Ruth Wilson also star. 9 p.m. HBO
World’s Most Unexplained (N) 9 p.m. Travel
Paranormal Declassified (N) 10 p.m. Travel
SPECIALS
Vernon Jordan: Make It Plain Dawn Porter directed this profile of one of the most influential Black thought leaders in modern American history. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
College Basketball Maryland visits Wisconsin, 4 p.m. FS1
NFL Football The Buffalo Bills visit the New England Patriots, 5 p.m. ESPN and ABC
NBA Basketball The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Billy Porter (“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest”); Nikki and Brie Bella. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mary Trump. 10 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan John C. Reilly. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bruce Springsteen; J Balvin; Mandy Moore performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tom Hanks; Leslie Odom Jr. performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Kroll; Jeremy O. Harris; Sam Hunt; Kaz Rodriguez. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Chris Rock; Rauw Alejandro and J Balvin perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 a.m. Paramount
Chicago (2002) 8:24 a.m. and 7:03 p.m. Encore
Joe (2013) 9:50 a.m. Epix
Ghostbusters (1984) 10 a.m. AMC
Cinderella (2015) 10 a.m. Disney
The Golden Age of Comedy (1957) 10 a.m. TCM
The Lobster (2015) 10:25 a.m. Showtime
The Hunger Games (2012) 11 a.m. Freeform
Buried (2010) 11 a.m. FXX
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
Casper (1995) 11:30 a.m. Syfy
Mud (2013) 11:50 a.m. Epix
Doubt (2008) 12:15 p.m. HBO
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 1 p.m. FXX
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 1 p.m. Ovation
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 2 p.m. Freeform
Love & Mercy (2014) 2:05 p.m. Epix
Walk the Line (2005) 2:05 p.m. HBO
Unforgiven (1992) 2:15 p.m. Sundance
Gremlins (1984) 3 p.m. AMC
Baby Driver (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Doc Hollywood (1991) 4 p.m. POP
Green Book (2018) 4 p.m. Showtime
Judy (2019) 4:10 p.m. Epix
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 4:15 p.m. Syfy
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
A Chump at Oxford (1940) 5 p.m. TCM
Pale Rider (1985) 5:15 and 11:15 p.m. Sundance
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Beauty and the Beast (2017) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Rain Man (1988) 5:45 p.m. TMC
Speed (1994) 6 p.m. Syfy
Saps at Sea (1940) 6:15 p.m. TCM
Elf (2003) 8 p.m. AMC
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 8 p.m. Freeform
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 8 p.m. Sundance
The Wizard of Oz (1939) 8 and 10:15 p.m. TNT
The Wedding Singer (1998) 8:30 p.m. POP
Air Raid Wardens (1943) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Premium Rush (2012) 9 p.m. Encore
The Butcher’s Wife (1991) 10:55 p.m. Cinemax
About Last Night (2014) 11:15 p.m. VH1
The Major and the Minor (1942) 11:30 p.m. TCM
Rocketman (2019) 11:40 p.m. Epix
Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 11:45 p.m. TMC
What’s on TV This Week: New Year’s Eve, the Rose Parade, Laura Ingalls Wilder and more
What’s on TV This Week: New Year’s Eve, the Rose Parade, Laura Ingalls Wilder and more
TV highlights for Dec. 27-Jan. 2 include New Year’s Eve celebrations, a Rose Parade special and a profile of Laura Ingalls Wilder on PBS.
TV Grids for the week of Dec. 27, 2020 - Jan. 2, 2021 in PDF format
TV Grids for the entire week of Dec. 27, 2020 - Jan. 2, 2021 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Dec. 27, 2020 - Jan. 2, 2021 as PDF files you can download and print
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.