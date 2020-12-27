What’s on TV Monday: ‘Vernon Jordan: Make It Plain’ on PBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet

L.A.'s Finest (N) 9 p.m. Fox

His Dark Materials Lyra and Will (Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson) continue their quest at the same time that Jopari and Lee (Andrew Scott, Lin-Manuel Miranda) search for them and are in turn being pursued by the Magisterium in the season finale. Jade Anouka, Ruta Gedmintas and Ruth Wilson also star. 9 p.m. HBO

World’s Most Unexplained (N) 9 p.m. Travel

Paranormal Declassified (N) 10 p.m. Travel



SPECIALS

Vernon Jordan: Make It Plain Dawn Porter directed this profile of one of the most influential Black thought leaders in modern American history. 10 p.m. KOCE



SPORTS

College Basketball Maryland visits Wisconsin, 4 p.m. FS1

NFL Football The Buffalo Bills visit the New England Patriots, 5 p.m. ESPN and ABC

NBA Basketball The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Billy Porter (“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest”); Nikki and Brie Bella. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Mary Trump. 10 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan John C. Reilly. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bruce Springsteen; J Balvin; Mandy Moore performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tom Hanks; Leslie Odom Jr. performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Kroll; Jeremy O. Harris; Sam Hunt; Kaz Rodriguez. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Chris Rock; Rauw Alejandro and J Balvin perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 a.m. Paramount

Chicago (2002) 8:24 a.m. and 7:03 p.m. Encore

Joe (2013) 9:50 a.m. Epix

Ghostbusters (1984) 10 a.m. AMC

Cinderella (2015) 10 a.m. Disney

The Golden Age of Comedy (1957) 10 a.m. TCM

The Lobster (2015) 10:25 a.m. Showtime

The Hunger Games (2012) 11 a.m. Freeform

Buried (2010) 11 a.m. FXX

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

Casper (1995) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

Mud (2013) 11:50 a.m. Epix

Doubt (2008) 12:15 p.m. HBO

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 1 p.m. FXX

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 1 p.m. Ovation

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 2 p.m. Freeform

Love & Mercy (2014) 2:05 p.m. Epix

Walk the Line (2005) 2:05 p.m. HBO

Unforgiven (1992) 2:15 p.m. Sundance

Gremlins (1984) 3 p.m. AMC

Baby Driver (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Doc Hollywood (1991) 4 p.m. POP

Green Book (2018) 4 p.m. Showtime

Judy (2019) 4:10 p.m. Epix

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 4:15 p.m. Syfy

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

A Chump at Oxford (1940) 5 p.m. TCM

Pale Rider (1985) 5:15 and 11:15 p.m. Sundance

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Rain Man (1988) 5:45 p.m. TMC

Speed (1994) 6 p.m. Syfy

Saps at Sea (1940) 6:15 p.m. TCM

Elf (2003) 8 p.m. AMC

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 8 p.m. Freeform

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 8 p.m. Sundance

The Wizard of Oz (1939) 8 and 10:15 p.m. TNT

The Wedding Singer (1998) 8:30 p.m. POP

Air Raid Wardens (1943) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Premium Rush (2012) 9 p.m. Encore

The Butcher’s Wife (1991) 10:55 p.m. Cinemax

About Last Night (2014) 11:15 p.m. VH1

The Major and the Minor (1942) 11:30 p.m. TCM

Rocketman (2019) 11:40 p.m. Epix

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 11:45 p.m. TMC

