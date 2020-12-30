Movies on TV this week: ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ and more



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Advertisement

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Dec 27 - Jan 2, 2021

Apocalypse Now (1979) Cinemax Tues. 10:49 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1946) TCM Mon. 4:15 a.m.

The Blue Angel (1930) TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

City Lights (1931) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) REELZ Thur. 1 p.m. REELZ Thur. 5 p.m. Ovation Thur. 6:30 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Syfy Sun. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Mon. 2:55 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) Sundance Sun. Noon Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11:45 a.m. Paramount Fri. 7:50 p.m.

Advertisement

The Godfather (1972) Sundance Sun. 8 a.m. Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 8 a.m. Paramount Fri. 4 p.m.

The Golden Age of Comedy (1957) TCM Mon. 10 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m.

The Graduate (1967) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Halloween (1978) AMC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

A Night at the Opera (1935) TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

On the Town (1949) TCM Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Advertisement

On the Waterfront (1954) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

The Phantom Carriage (1921) TCM Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Psycho (1960) TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) TMC Mon. 5:45 p.m. REELZ Fri. 4 p.m. REELZ Sat. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Rocky (1976) AMC Fri. Noon

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) TMC Wed. 1 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) Showtime Wed. Noon

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) TCM Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) TMC Tues. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 9 a.m.

The Thin Man (1934) TCM Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Titanic (1997) Encore Tues. 5:42 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:23 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:41 a.m.

Advertisement

Tootsie (1982) Encore Tues. 8:42 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Twentieth Century (1934) TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) Sundance Mon. 2:15 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m. History Sat. 11 a.m.

Vertigo (1958) TCM Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Wild Strawberries (1957) TCM Mon. 2:15 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:15 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Advertisement

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Dec 27 - Jan 2, 2021

August: Osage County (2013) ★★★ Bravo Wed. 1:24 a.m.

Bachelorette (2012) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ IFC Wed. 12:40 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ IFC Fri. Noon IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Bravo Tues. 8:56 a.m. Bravo Tues. 11:28 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Dan in Real Life (2007) ★★★ Bravo Tues. 6:58 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Bravo Sun. 1 p.m. Bravo Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10 a.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ IFC Sun. 5:25 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Mon. 10 a.m. Sundance Tues. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ AMC Sun. 1:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. Noon Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11:45 a.m. Paramount Fri. 7:50 p.m.

Advertisement

The Godfather, Part III (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. AMC Thur. 2 a.m. Paramount Sat. Noon

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 a.m. Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 8 a.m. Paramount Fri. 4 p.m.

Goodfellas (1990) ★★★★ IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ USA Sun. 5 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ USA Sun. 8:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:10 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Sun. 1:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Sun. 10:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:29 a.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Bravo Mon. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Bravo Tues. 2 p.m. Bravo Tues. 10:48 p.m.

Jackass 3.5 (2011) ★★ IFC Tues. 4:15 p.m.

Jackass 3D (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 6:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Jackass 2.5 (2007) ★★★ IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Jackass: Number Two (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Jackass: The Movie (2002) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Bravo Sun. 6 p.m. Bravo Mon. 12:30 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 12:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 5:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:15 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 8 a.m.

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ IFC Wed. 9:35 a.m. IFC Thur. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Bravo Tues. 7 p.m. Bravo Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. Noon

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Sundance Tues. 3:45 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 7:50 a.m. Showtime Sat. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Twister (1996) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:15 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m. History Sat. 11 a.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ IFC Sat. 8:15 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 9 p.m. KFTR Sun. Noon

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ IFC Fri. 10 a.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ IFC Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 4 a.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:05 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Dec 27 - Jan 2, 2021

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Encore Fri. 12:04 p.m. Encore Fri. 8 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:33 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Freeform Sun. 8 a.m. Freeform Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ History Thur. 8 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Showtime Wed. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 6:40 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ TMC Sun. 9:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Showtime Mon. 7:50 a.m. TMC Sat. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Lifetime Thur. 3 p.m. TBS Fri. 2 p.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Lifetime Thur. 5:30 p.m. TBS Fri. 4:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ TBS Fri. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Paramount Mon. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. 9 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Showtime Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 8 a.m. Paramount Tues. Noon

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Paramount Mon. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Tues. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Big (1988) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Starz Sat. 4:55 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Ovation Thur. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ A&E Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ A&E Sun. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m. A&E Sun. 7 a.m. A&E Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Starz Fri. 10:46 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:59 p.m.

Advertisement

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ CMT Thur. 4 p.m. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ MLB Tues. 6 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 5 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ EPIX Fri. 10:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Encore Sat. 12:10 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:14 p.m. Encore Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ AMC Sun. 9 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 2:05 p.m. Syfy Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ AMC Thur. 2 p.m. AMC Thur. 7 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Encore Mon. 8:24 a.m. Encore Mon. 7:03 p.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ TNT Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 8:50 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Paramount Tues. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Tues. 10 p.m.

Crimson Tide (1995) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ REELZ Thur. 1 p.m. REELZ Thur. 5 p.m. Ovation Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 2:20 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Syfy Tues. 9:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Encore Thur. 9:39 a.m. Encore Thur. 7:09 p.m.

Advertisement

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Fri. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 10 a.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Showtime Fri. 4 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 11:30 a.m. Ovation Thur. 10:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 7 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Syfy Sun. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Mon. 2:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Elf (2003) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ TNT Thur. 5:07 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ AXS Fri. 1:45 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:20 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Father of the Bride (1991) ★★★ TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Father of the Bride Part II (1995) ★★ TNT Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ CMT Thur. 9 a.m. CMT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Showtime Fri. Noon

Advertisement

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 7:35 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 11:25 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ AMC Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Mon. 10 a.m. Sundance Tues. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ AMC Sun. 1:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 a.m. Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 8 a.m. Paramount Fri. 4 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Starz Thur. 7:05 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Paramount Tues. 8 a.m. Paramount Wed. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Encore Sun. 4:58 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 6 p.m.

The Graduate (1967) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ CMT Thur. 11:30 a.m. CMT Thur. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ HBO Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FX Fri. 9:30 a.m. FX Fri. 4 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Sun. 1:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Sun. 10:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:29 a.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 11:15 p.m. TBS Fri. Noon

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 2 p.m. KVEA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ TMC Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 7 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Fri. 9:02 a.m.

Interview With the Vampire (1994) ★★★ REELZ Fri. 6:30 p.m. REELZ Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Jumanji (1995) ★★ FX Sun. 5:30 p.m. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m. POP Tues. 1 a.m. Freeform Tues. 6:30 p.m. POP Tues. 11 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Sat. 2:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ MTV Wed. 1:35 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Fri. 11:45 p.m. AMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ CMT Sun. 2:15 p.m. CMT Sun. 9 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:20 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:02 p.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ TMC Mon. 11 a.m. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2 a.m. EPIX Fri. 8:40 a.m.

Advertisement

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ MLB Thur. 5 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Showtime Mon. 12:25 p.m. Showtime Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11:54 a.m. Encore Tues. 11 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Encore Sun. 1:36 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:15 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) ★★ TOON Sun. 7 p.m. TOON Mon. 8 a.m. TOON Mon. 5 p.m. TOON Tues. 11 a.m. TOON Thur. 11 a.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Showtime Fri. 6:15 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 4:05 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Sun. 8:15 p.m. CMT Fri. 11:15 a.m. CMT Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Starz Wed. 7:12 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Thur. 6:30 p.m. BET Thur. 11:30 p.m. Starz Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ TBS Sat. 1 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ TMC Sun. 11:25 a.m. TMC Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 11:47 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 5:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:15 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ TMC Thur. 1 p.m. TMC Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 2:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Encore Sun. 7:40 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Porky’s (1981) ★★ Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:59 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ TMC Mon. 5:45 p.m. REELZ Fri. 4 p.m. REELZ Sat. 9 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 11:31 p.m.

Advertisement

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ AMC Fri. Noon

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ AMC Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ BET Wed. 1:35 p.m. BET Thur. 11 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ BET Wed. 4:05 p.m. BET Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 4:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. Noon

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Tues. Noon

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ FS1 Fri. 4 p.m. FS1 Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ KMEX Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Sun. 6 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ TNT Sun. 4 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ TNT Sun. 2 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Thur. 1 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Lifetime Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Lifetime Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Syfy Sun. 4:05 p.m. Syfy Sun. 11 p.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ KVEA Thur. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Speed (1994) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6 p.m. E! Wed. 7 p.m. E! Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Starz Wed. 3:13 p.m. Starz Wed. 11:06 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Starz Sun. 10:40 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Starz Sun. 8:28 a.m.

Advertisement

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 4:50 a.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 6:55 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Encore Sun. 7:09 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:50 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 9 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Encore Tues. 5:42 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:23 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:41 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ History Sat. 2 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Encore Tues. 8:42 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 8 a.m. Paramount Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ HBO Sun. 9:50 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ MTV Mon. 11 a.m. MTV Tues. 6 a.m. VH1 Thur. 11 a.m. Showtime Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Mon. 7:55 p.m. MTV Tues. 2:55 p.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Mon. 10:25 p.m. MTV Tues. 5:25 p.m. VH1 Thur. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 3:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ MTV Mon. 5 p.m. MTV Tues. Noon VH1 Thur. 5 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ MTV Mon. 1:55 p.m. MTV Tues. 9 a.m. VH1 Thur. 2 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3:35 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ HBO Mon. 8:55 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:15 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m. History Sat. 11 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ TMC Sun. 3 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Waterboy (1998) ★ TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ POP Wed. 3 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Encore Tues. 6:46 a.m.

Advertisement

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:15 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Starz Mon. 12:59 p.m. Starz Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

Advertisement

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Dec 27 - Jan 2, 2021

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Wed. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Abducted (2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 p.m.

About Last Night (2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Mon. 11:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Accountant (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. BET Sun. 6 p.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Thur. 11:05 a.m.

The Adderall Diaries (2015) ★★ James Franco, Ed Harris. Suffering from writer’s block, author Stephen Elliott reconnects with his estranged father while investigating the murder case of computer entrepreneur Hans Reiser. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Advertisement

After the Thin Man (1936) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Urbane Nick and Nora Charles look for a cousin’s missing husband and find murder. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Thur. 8 a.m.

Air Raid Wardens (1943) ★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Rejected by the military, a pair of bumblers volunteers their questionable services to an unsuspecting homefront. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 p.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Fri. 2:35 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:35 p.m. Encore Fri. 9:31 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Fri. 12:04 p.m. Encore Fri. 8 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:33 a.m.

Advertisement

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 11:10 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:15 a.m.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014) ★★ Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner. An 11-year-old boy experiences the worst day of his young life but soon learns that he’s not alone when other members of his family encounter their own calamities. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Thur. 4:26 a.m.

Ali (2001) ★★★ Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. Muhammad Ali battles Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier and George Foreman and raises controversy outside the ring. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 5:15 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:20 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Sun. 8 a.m. Freeform Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Alien Nation (1988) ★★ James Caan, Mandy Patinkin. A police detective and his humanoid partner find a conspiracy of newcomers in 1991 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:30 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BET Mon. 5 p.m. BET Tues. 9 a.m.

Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. POP Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Amazing Winter Romance (2020) Jessy Schram, Marshall Williams. Journalist Julia goes back home to find inspiration and discovers her childhood friend has built a giant snow maze, prompting her to find her way to true love. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 a.m.

American Christmas (2019) Tara Reid, Robert Carradine. After another ruined Christmas dinner, a mother is determined to make her family reflect on their misdeeds. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Fri. 6:15 a.m.

American Made (2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. La historia de Barry Seal, un piloto a quien la CIA contrató en los años 80 para realizar una misión encubierta en América Central, la cual fue el origen del nacimiento del cartel de Medellín y casi terminó con la presidencia de Ronald Reagan. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. History Thur. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

American Woman (2018) Sienna Miller, Aaron Paul. In a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a 32-year-old woman’s teenage daughter goes missing, and she is left to raise her infant grandson alone. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:51 p.m.

Amistad (1997) ★★★ Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins. U.S. lawyers defend Africans who revolted against their Spanish captors aboard a slave ship in 1839. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Los amores de Marieta (1964) Elvira Quintana, Joaquín Cordero. Una mujer se hace pasar por viuda cuando se da cuenta que el hombre que ella quiere le gustan las viudas. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

The Angel Tree (2020) Jill Wagner, Lucas Bryant. A writer reconnects with a childhood friend while seeking the identity of the person who grants Christmas wishes placed upon an angel tree. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Los Angeles: Wonder City of the West (1935) The sights and sounds of Los Angeles in the 1930s. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:18 a.m.

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 6:40 p.m.

Another Thin Man (1939) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Nick and Nora Charles visit a Long Island estate, where Nick drinks Scotch and solves murders. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Scott Lang once again dons the Ant-Man suit to fight alongside the Wasp. The mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Fri. 7:45 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Antitrust (2001) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Rachael Leigh Cook. The billionaire founder of a software corporation offers a lucrative position to an idealistic computer genius. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:05 a.m.

Antwone Fisher (2002) ★★★ Derek Luke, Joy Bryant. A Navy psychiatrist inspires a temperamental sailor, abused by foster parents, to find his birth mother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Sun. 8:10 a.m.

Apocalypse Now (1979) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Martin Sheen. An Army agent goes upriver into the heart of Cambodia to kill a renegade colonel called Kurtz. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:49 a.m.

Advertisement

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Sun. 9:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

The Apparition (2012) ★ Ashley Greene, Sebastian Stan. A paranormal researcher must save a couple from a malevolent entity that feeds on fear and torments them no matter where they run. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:35 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:50 a.m. TMC Sat. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Article 99 (1992) ★★★ Ray Liotta, Kiefer Sutherland. A surgeon and his colleagues show a new doctor how to cut red tape at a poorly run hospital for veterans. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Atomic Blonde (2017) ★★★ Charlize Theron, James McAvoy. With the Berlin Wall about to fall, an elite MI6 spy travels into the heart of the city to retrieve a priceless dossier and take down a ruthless espionage ring. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Tues. 12:30 p.m. FX Wed. 10 a.m.

Attack the Block (2011) ★★★ John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker. A teenage gang in South London defends its neighborhood from malevolent extraterrestrials. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:35 a.m.

August Rush (2007) ★★ Freddie Highmore, Keri Russell. A boy uses his prodigious musical gifts to find his parents, unaware that they have begun a similar journey to find him. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. POP Mon. 10:50 p.m. POP Tues. 8:30 p.m.

August: Osage County (2013) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts. A cancer-stricken, pill-popping Oklahoma matriarch lets the full force of her venomous nature hit her daughters and other assorted relatives when they gather at her home in the wake of a family tragedy. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Bravo Wed. 1:24 a.m.

Advertisement

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:25 a.m.

The Awful Truth (1937) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Cary Grant. Spouses try to spoil each other’s chances for romance before their divorce becomes final in 90 days. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Ay Chabela (1950) Joaquín Cordero, Lorena Velázquez. Los personajes de una pieza dramática interpretan una obra musical. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

B

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. BET Fri. Noon BET Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Bachelorette (2012) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Isla Fisher. After ruining their friend’s wedding gown, bridesmaids set out on a frantic search for a replacement, but their mission degenerates into a night of booze, drugs and nightclubbing. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Bravo Fri. 6:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Lifetime Thur. 3 p.m. TBS Fri. 2 p.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Lifetime Thur. 5:30 p.m. TBS Fri. 4:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Fri. 7 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Mon. 1 p.m. Paramount Mon. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Thur. 9 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:52 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Mon. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. 9 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bad Seed (2018) Mckenna Grace, Rob Lowe. When a tragedy takes place at his daughter’s school, a man is forced to question everything he thought he knew about his beloved girl. He slowly begins to suspect that she played a role in the horrific incident. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Lifetime Fri. 11:03 p.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Band Wagon (1953) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse. Two playwrights bring a movie dancer to New York for a Broadway show with a ballerina. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Advertisement

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. Un vendedor de carros y su pandilla de ladrones llegan hasta la bóveda de un banco y descubren mucho más que dinero y joyas. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 9:30 a.m. KFTR Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Barbarosa (1982) ★★★ Willie Nelson, Gary Busey. A farm boy roams Texas with a legendary bandit who’s being hunted over a family feud. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:27 a.m.

The Barkleys of Broadway (1949) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. Half of a husband-and-wife dance team wants to be an actress, so they split up. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

The Battle of Algiers (1966) ★★★ Jean Martin, Yacef Saadi. Between 1954 and ’62, Algeria fights for independence from the French. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Sun. 5 p.m. HBO Wed. 12:45 p.m. HBO Fri. 1:35 p.m.

The Beach (2000) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton. Young people seek Nirvana on an island off the coast of Thailand, only to discover it is not what it seems. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Thur. 7:36 a.m. Encore Thur. 12:48 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) ★★★ Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry. The father of an intrepid youngster prepares her for the end of the world, when melting ice caps release fearsome beasts, called aurochs, and rising flood waters threaten to engulf their Delta home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Wed. 10:10 a.m.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys. Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. Fred’s empathy, kindness and decency soon chips away at Vogel’s jaded outlook on life, forcing him to reconcile with his painful past. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Tues. 1:46 a.m. Starz Tues. 9:26 a.m.

Advertisement

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1946) ★★★★ Jean Marais, Josette Day. To save her father, a Frenchwoman offers her life to a man under a bestial enchantment but who is noble and grows to love her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 4:15 a.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animada. Después de hablar con una florista humana, una abeja educada en la universidad decide demandar a la raza humana por robar la miel de su especie durante siglos. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 1 p.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Before You Know It (2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Bells Are Ringing (1960) ★★★ Judy Holliday, Dean Martin. A busybody telephone operator falls for a writer experiencing a creative slump. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Tues. 2:45 p.m.

The Belly of an Architect (1987) ★★★ Brian Dennehy, Chloe Webb. A U.S. architect in Rome thinks his wife is poisoning him to be with her lover, a rival architect. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

Belushi (2020) John Landis, Lorne Michaels. Jim Belushi, Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd and others discuss the extraordinary life and career of beloved actor and comedian John Belushi. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Benchwarmers (2006) ★ David Spade, Rob Schneider. A millionaire helps three nerdy buddies form a baseball team to compete against all the mean Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Sat. 3:58 p.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Dolly Parton. Texas madam Miss Mona and her sheriff boyfriend try to save her Chicken Ranch from a TV muckraker. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:15 a.m.

The Best Man Holiday (2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Sun. 11 a.m. VH1 Sun. 8 p.m. TBS Fri. 9:30 p.m.

The Best Man (1999) ★★★ Taye Diggs, Nia Long. A writer heads to New York to be best man at a friend’s wedding, where he meets up with an old flame. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Sun. 2:10 p.m. VH1 Sun. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Paramount Mon. 8 a.m. Paramount Tues. Noon

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Mon. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Tues. 2 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Glenn Close. Ex-college friends reunite in a big house after a funeral, to play old records and talk. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Billy Elliot (2000) ★★★ Julie Walters, Jamie Bell. A working-class youngster in 1984 England discovers a hidden talent for dance with the help of a hard-bitten teacher. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Bio-Dome (1996) ★ Pauly Shore, Stephen Baldwin. Idiot collegians bring chaos to the experimental ecosystem in which they are accidentally sealed for a year. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:06 p.m.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) ★★★ Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez. Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Fri. 10:20 p.m.

Advertisement

The Birds (1963) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Mon. 8:55 p.m.

Black Christmas (2019) ★★ Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon. As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sun. 11:10 a.m. HBO Fri. 5:42 a.m.

Black Dynamite (2009) ★★ Michael Jai White, Kym Whitley. After The Man kills his brother and poisons the neighborhood with tainted liquor, a kung fu fighter wages a war that takes him all the way to Nixon’s White House. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Starz Sat. 4:55 a.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James Whitey Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Wed. 12:40 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

Black Panther (2018) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan. Black Panther’s mettle as king gets tested when an old enemy draws him into a conflict that puts his nation and the world at risk. The king must soon rally his allies and release his full power to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Thur. 7:30 p.m. TNT Fri. 5:07 p.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Thur. 1:13 a.m. Starz Thur. 12:40 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Thur. 2 p.m.

Bless the Child (2000) ★ Kim Basinger, Jimmy Smits. A nurse learns her 6-year-old niece possesses special powers that evil people wish to harness. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:15 a.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Blinded by the Light (2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 2 p.m.

The Blue Angel (1930) ★★★★ Emil Jannings, Marlene Dietrich. Josef von Sternberg’s classic tells of a middle-aged professor whose obsession with a young cabaret singer leads to his downfall. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Wed. 11 a.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Tues. 2:13 p.m. Starz Thur. 7:07 p.m. Starz Sat. 7:23 a.m. Starz Sat. 4:06 p.m.

Body Cam (2020) Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff. A police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Body of Evidence (1992) ★★ Madonna, Willem Dafoe. A lawyer defends a gold digger for murder by sex, a charge whose validity he soon sees for himself. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Booty Call (1997) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson. Two longtime friends hope that lust will prevail during a wild double date, in a humorous look at safe sex. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. VH1 Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Bordertown (2007) Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas. A journalist probes the murders of hundreds of Mexican women near a Juarez factory owned by a U.S. company. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:34 a.m.

Born Yesterday (1950) ★★★ Judy Holliday, William Holden. A scrap-metal tycoon pays a Washington newsman to make his girlfriend couth. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Bounce (2000) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck. An ad executive seeks out the widow of a stranger who swapped tickets with him before boarding an ill-fated flight. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:18 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. A&E Sun. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continúa su búsqueda internacional para descubrir su verdadera identidad mientras se mantiene un paso adelante de aquellos que quieren matarlo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m. A&E Sun. 7 a.m. A&E Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 a.m.

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. The Bradys and their TV-series clan refuse to sell their home to a shady real-estate developer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Fri. Noon IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

Brahms: The Boy II (2020) ★ Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman. Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Advertisement

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Starz Fri. 10:46 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:59 p.m.

The Bravest (2019) Xiaoming Huang, Jiang Du. Fearless firefighters spring into action when an oil pipeline explodes, igniting a gigantic tank and triggering unrelenting explosions that threaten the lives of millions of people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Thur. 2:51 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Thur. 4 p.m. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ Richard Pryor, John Candy. A minor-league pitcher inherits $300 million but must spend $30 million in 30 days to get it. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. MLB Tues. 6 p.m.

Brexit (2019) Benedict Cumberbatch, Lee Boardman. A strategist begins a campaign to convince British voters to leave the European Union. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sat. 6:55 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TBS Sun. 6 p.m. TBS Mon. 3 a.m. Freeform Fri. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Bride Wore Black (1968) ★★★ Jeanne Moreau, Claude Rich. Francois Truffaut’s Hitchcockian account of a widow’s efforts to take revenge against the men who killed her husband. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Advertisement

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Tues. 5 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Fri. 6:18 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:35 a.m.

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009) ★★ Richard Gere, Don Cheadle. A massive drug operation changes the lives of three conflicted police officers in one of New York’s most-violent precincts. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Sat. 11:46 p.m.

Advertisement

The Brothers (2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sat. 12:10 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:14 p.m. Encore Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Bruce Lee: The Man, the Myth (1977) ★★ Bruce Li, Unicorn Chan. The life and times of Bruce Lee, from his beginnings in Hong Kong to his rise as a karate expert and movie star. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:58 a.m.

Buena Vista Social Club (1999) ★★★ Luis Barzaga, Joachim Cooder. Filmmaker Wim Wenders shows a number of renowned Cuban musicians of all ages who gathered to create a Grammy-winning album. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Tues. 8:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) ★ Kristy Swanson, Luke Perry. Valley girl Buffy departs from cheerleading to train with her recruiter for a vampire invasion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Fri. 5:47 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:03 p.m.

Bulldog Drummond Comes Back (1937) ★★ John Barrymore, John Howard. A Scotland Yard inspector rescues sleuth Drummond, his girlfriend and his sidekick from kidnappers. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Sat. 5:27 a.m.

Buried (2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Tues. 9 a.m.

Busy Bodies (1933) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie battle inanimate objects, coworkers, and the laws of physics in a sawmill. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Butcher’s Wife (1991) ★★★ Demi Moore, Jeff Daniels. A folksy seaside clairvoyant marries a New York butcher, moves to the city and charms her new neighbors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:55 p.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sun. 9 a.m.

The Call of the Wild (2020) ★★ Harrison Ford, Omar Sy. Live action/animated. Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Mon. 10:35 a.m. HBO Thur. 7:35 a.m.

Cape Fear (1962) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Robert Mitchum. A Southern lawyer sets a trap on a houseboat for a twisted ex-convict terrorizing his family. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Captain America: Civil War (2016) ★★★ Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. Black Widow and Hawkeye must pick a side when a feud between Captain America and Iron Man leaves the Avengers in turmoil. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TNT Fri. Noon

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Captive State (2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Wed. 11 a.m. TMC Thur. 5 a.m.

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Paramount Thur. 8 a.m. Encore Sun. 12:41 p.m.

Advertisement

Carter & June (2017) Michael Raymond-James, Samaire Armstrong. A down on his luck con man in New Orleans gets more than he bargained for after piggybacking on another thief’s bank robbery in an attempt to pay off a debt. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Cásese quien pueda (2014) Martha Higareda, Luis Gerardo Méndez. La glamorosa Ana se pierde en la selva la semana antes de su boda. Su hermana Daniela se queda con la familia de su novio, mientras que Ana lucha contra mosquitos, serpientes, caimanes y nativos, al intentar regresar a la ciudad. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. KMEX Sat. 9 p.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Paramount Thur. 1 p.m.

Casper (1995) ★★★ Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman. A teen who lost her mother befriends friendly ghost Casper while staying at a mean heiress’s haunted mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:05 p.m. Syfy Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Catch a Christmas Star (2013) Shannon Elizabeth, Steve Byers. A widower reconnects with his high school sweetheart, one of the country’s biggest pop stars, with help from his two children. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 a.m.

Cats (2019) ★ Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. Live action/animated. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 9:15 a.m.

The Chaperone on Masterpiece (2018) Elizabeth McGovern, Haley Lu Richardson. Louise Brooks is a rebellious 15-year-old schoolgirl who dreams of fame and fortune in the early 1920s. She soon gets her chance when she travels to New York to study with a leading dance troupe for the summer -- accompanied by a watchful chaperone. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. KOCE Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Thur. 2 p.m. AMC Thur. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Sat. 11:18 a.m.

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 a.m.

Check Inn to Christmas (2019) Rachel Boston, Wes Brown. Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 a.m.

A Cheerful Christmas (2019) Erica Deutschman, Chad Connell. Lauren and her best friend Colleen have landed their dream jobs - giving people the best and most magical Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Mon. 8:24 a.m. Encore Mon. 7:03 p.m.

The China Syndrome (1979) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon. A TV reporter and her cameraman tour a California nuclear-power plant and see the cover-up of a meltdown crisis. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Christmas at Cartwright’s (2014) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. An angel delivers good fortune and the possibility of holiday romance to a struggling single mother who takes a job as a department store Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Danica McKellar, Niall Matter. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Fri. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas at Graceland (2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 p.m.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier. A former tour guide meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 a.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 a.m.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 a.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Emilie Ullerup, Josh Kelly. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 a.m.

The Christmas Bow (2020) Lucia Micarelli, Michael Rady. When an accident puts her music dreams on hold, a gifted violinist reconnects with an old family friend, who helps her heal and find love during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 a.m.

Christmas by Starlight (2020) Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell. A lawyer makes a deal with the heir to a development firm to spare her family’s restaurant from demolition. However, she must spend the week posing as the legal counsel his father is demanding he hire in the wake of some costly mistakes. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

The Christmas Card (2006) ★★ Ed Asner, John Newton. Home on leave, a soldier visits a small town and falls for the woman who wrote a well-wishing card to the troops. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon

A Christmas Carousel (2020) Rachel Boston, Neal Bledsoe. Lila is hired by the royal family of Ancadia to repair a carousel and must work with the prince to complete it by Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 3 p.m.

The Christmas Club (2019) Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison. Two busy strangers meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Christmas Comes Twice (2020) Tamera Mowry-Housley, Michael Xavier. When a Christmas carnival comes to town, a ride on the carousel transports a top newscaster back in time, giving her a second chance at love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m.

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

The Christmas Doctor (2020) Holly Robinson Peete, Adrian Holmes. A doctor encounters a man from her past who brings with him a revelation that could change her life forever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 p.m.

A Christmas Duet (2019) Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn. Fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Advertisement

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 p.m.

The Christmas House (2020) Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora. Working through some difficult decisions, a mother and father summon their two grown sons home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. Noon

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing (2020) Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard. As Michelle’s wedding approaches, Hannah steps up to finish the new Evergreen museum’s launch while questioning her future with Elliot. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin. Lisa’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store, fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. A skeptical writer shows up in Evergreen to get the scoop on the town’s famed passion for Christmas during a search for a long-lost time capsule. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Taylor Cole, Michael Rady. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas in Montana (2019) Kellie Martin, Colin Ferguson. An efficiency expert goes to Montana before the holidays and attempts to help a man save his ranch. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Rome (2019) Lacey Chabert, Sam Page. Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 a.m.

Christmas Incorporated (2015) Shenae Grimes-Beech, Steve Lund. Riley lands an assistant position for a headstrong socialite who is being forced to play Scrooge and close one of his factories just weeks before Christmas. Riley slowly convinces him to visit the town and hatches a plan to keep the factory afloat. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 a.m.

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matt Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 a.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show, but she becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father, Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 a.m.

A Christmas Melody (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A single mother moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 a.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 a.m.

Christmas on My Mind (2019) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker. Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 a.m.

The Christmas Ornament (2013) Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison. Kathy plans to avoid any holiday traditions that bring back memories of her late husband until she receives an ornament from a handsome shop owner. To move on from her loss, Kathy works for a balance between her memories and finding a future. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

The Christmas Ring (2020) Nazneen Contractor, David Alpay. Reporter Kendra Adams searches for the love story behind an antique engagement ring with the help of the grandson of the ring’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 p.m.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019) Kim Shaw, Kevin McGarry. When Belinda heads to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex-boyfriend Dustin for the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 a.m.

The Christmas Secret (2014) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Reardon. A struggling single mother searches for a lost family heirloom that she hopes will bring her love and good fortune in time for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 a.m.

Christmas She Wrote (2020) Danica McKellar, Dylan Neal. When a writer has her column canceled right before Christmas, she heads home to reconnect with her family, only to receive an unexpected visit from the man who canceled her column. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 a.m.

Christmas Town (2019) Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 9 p.m.

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado (2020) Rochelle Aytes, Mark Taylor. A woman who is in charge of her town’s Christmas celebration must win over a firefighter to obtain a magnificent spruce tree from his property for the festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

Christmas Tree Lane (2020) Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker. When music store owner Meg spearheads community efforts to save her street from demolition, she is shocked to find out that the man she’s falling for is working for the company that she is fighting. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 a.m.

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Fri. 8:56 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:53 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Sun. 1:40 p.m.

Advertisement

A Chump at Oxford (1940) ★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie play maid and butler, then go to Oxford and take over the dean’s house. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Chumscrubber (2005) ★★ Ralph Fiennes, Jamie Bell. An alienated teen launches his own investigation into a classmate’s kidnapping. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 7 a.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Disney Sun. 8 p.m. Disney Mon. 10 a.m.

City Lights (1931) ★★★★ Charlie Chaplin, Virginia Cherrill. Silent. A little tramp gets money from a drunken millionaire for an operation to restore a flower girl’s sight. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus, the son of Zeus, embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent Hades from toppling the king of the gods and laying waste to Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Class Act (1992) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Two disparate high-school newcomers trade places, find girlfriends and don’t want to trade back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Tues. 8 p.m. VH1 Wed. 1 a.m.

Clear and Present Danger (1994) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe. An acting CIA chief learns the president has triggered a war with Colombian drug cartels. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Fri. 1 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:27 a.m.

Cold Zone (2016) Martin Cummins, Kirsten Robek. Mientras se encuentran de vacaciones en Alaska, una familia encuentra varios animales congelados en los bosques. Descubren que se acerca una tormenta de nieve que podría cubrir la superficie de todo el planeta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (2018) Guy Berryman, Beyoncé. A portrait of rock band Coldplay’s rise to fame, from playing in pubs to selling out stadiums across the world. Members of the band reflect upon their two decades together. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. AXS Thur. 5 a.m.

Collateral Beauty (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Edward Norton. When a successful New York advertising executive experiences a deep personal tragedy and retreats from life entirely, his colleagues devise a drastic plan to force him to confront his grief in a surprising and profoundly human way. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Mon. 4:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:50 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Tues. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Tues. 10 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Conserje en condominio (1974) Cantinflas, Claudia Islas. El nuevo conserje de un condominio se involucra en la vida de varias inquilinas y trata de resolver sus problemas. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. GALA Fri. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Wed. 12:30 p.m.

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 a.m.

The Cooler (2003) ★★★ William H. Macy, Alec Baldwin. A casino employee falls for a cocktail waitress and crosses the house director while trying to ruin the luck of winning gamblers. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 1 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Freeform Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Cradle 2 the Grave (2003) ★★ Jet Li, DMX. El ladrón Anthony Fait asalta una joyería y consigue escapar de los agentes que lo persiguen. Su, un policía taiwanés, persigue a Fait, pero cuando un criminal secuestra a la hija de Fait, Su promete que lo ayudará a salvarla. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Cranberry Christmas (2020) Nikki DeLoach, Ben Ayers. A separated couple feign marital bliss on national television to help their town’s Christmas festival and their business, but rekindled love is complicated by new opportunities. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon

Crank (2006) ★★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Un asesino despierta con la noticia de que ha sido envenenado y que morirá en una hora a menos que mantenga corriendo la adrenalina a través de su cuerpo. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:50 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TBS Sun. 8 p.m. TBS Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Crazy, Not Insane (2020) Psychiatrist Dorothy Otnow Lewis stirs controversy for her views on serial killers and the death penalty. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon. 10:40 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Bravo Tues. 8:56 a.m. Bravo Tues. 11:28 a.m.

Advertisement

Crimson Tide (1995) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Gene Hackman. Two U.S. Navy officers clash aboard a nuclear submarine bound for Russia, while that country is under rebel siege. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Critical Thinking (2020) John Leguizamo, Rachel Bay Jones. A dedicated teacher inspires a group of Latinx and Black teens to become chess champions. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Sat. 9:16 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Crooklyn (1994) ★★ Alfre Woodard, Delroy Lindo. The wife and children of a jobless jazz musician deal with everyday life in 1970s Brooklyn. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. 9 a.m. TMC Thur. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Cross Country Christmas (2020) Rachael Leigh Cook, Greyston Holt. When a snowstorm disrupts both Lina’s and Max’s holiday plans, they realize they must work together to find a way home -- without taking it out on each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 a.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Fri. 11 p.m.

Cuando Regrese Mamá (1959) Ofelia Montesco, María Duval. En las vísperas de Navidad, un fatal accidente que sufre una pobre viuda deja huérfanos a sus seis hijos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

The Current War: Director’s Cut (2019) ★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon. Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 a.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Dan in Real Life (2007) ★★★ Steve Carell, Juliette Binoche. A widower advice-columnist faces a personal and professional challenge when he falls in love with his brother’s girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Bravo Tues. 6:58 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. REELZ Thur. 1 p.m. REELZ Thur. 5 p.m. Ovation Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) ★★★ Glenn Close, John Malkovich. Former lovers, a marquise and a viscount, pass the time in decadent games of destruction in pre-revolutionary France. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Mon. 11:45 p.m.

Dark Blue (2002) ★★ Kurt Russell, Brendan Gleeson. A rookie policeman objects when his hard-edged partner conspires with his mentor to pin murders on two ex-convicts. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:40 p.m.

Dark Waters (2019) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway. A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver. White House aides draft a down-to-earth double to impersonate the president, who has had a stroke. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:20 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Syfy Tues. 9:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. Un misterioso objeto del espacio aterriza en mitad de Central Park. En su interior viaja Klaatu, un extraterrestre que asegura llegar a la Tierra para advertir a la población sobre una inminente crisis global, pero no todo es lo que parece. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 10 p.m. KFTR Thur. 1 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Thur. 9:39 a.m. Encore Thur. 7:09 p.m.

Dead Presidents (1995) ★★ Larenz Tate, Keith David. A high-stakes robbery tempts a Vietnam veteran who has returned to his desolate South Bronx neighborhood in 1973. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Wed. 5:30 p.m. FX Thur. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Death at a Funeral (2007) ★★★ Matthew MacFadyen, Keeley Hawes. Secret revelations and chaos reign when members of a dysfunctional British family gather to lay their patriarch to rest. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sat. 12:42 p.m.

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Deliver by Christmas (2020) Alvina August, Eion Bailey. Bakery owner Molly meets Josh, a newcomer in town, but is also enchanted by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person. A special wish to be delivered by Christmas could help determine who will win Molly’s heart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 a.m.

Descendants (2015) Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth. Ben, the teenaged son of King Beast and Queen Belle, invites the exiled children of defeated villains to attend a prep school with the heroes’ children. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Disney Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Fri. 4:50 p.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Desperate Hours (1990) ★★★ Mickey Rourke, Anthony Hopkins. An escaped convict and his two partners invade the home of an estranged Utah couple. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:25 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 10 a.m.

Detour (1945) ★★ Tom Neal, Ann Savage. A down-and-out piano player becomes involved with a mysterious woman and two murders as he hitchhikes west. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Fri. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Bravo Sun. 1 p.m. Bravo Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Dictator (2012) ★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Anna Faris. A North African tyrant risks his life to ensure that democracy never comes to the country he so lovingly oppresses. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:35 a.m. EPIX Sat. 1:50 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Fri. 4 a.m.

Die Frau im Mond (1929) ★★ Willy Fritsch, Fritz Rasp. Silent. Spaceship passengers reach the orb and learn if its atmosphere can sustain human life. (NR) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Dirty Work (1998) ★ Norm Macdonald, Jack Warden. Unable to find gainful employment, two underachievers establish a revenge-for-hire business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 1:35 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. POP Wed. 7 p.m.

Do the Right Thing (1989) ★★★ Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis. Spike Lee’s account of erupting racial tensions on a summer afternoon in a predominantly black Brooklyn neighborhood. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Tues. 2 p.m.

Doc Hollywood (1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. POP Mon. 4 p.m. POP Tues. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Doctor Sleep (2019) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson. Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the shine. They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. HBO Fri. 2:55 a.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Fri. 2:55 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:06 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:40 a.m. TMC Fri. 11 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Mon. 1:36 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:21 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:24 p.m.

Dolittle (2020) ★ Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas. Live action/animated. Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 8:50 p.m.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (2016) ★★ Jennifer Nettles, Ricky Schroder. Dolly Parton’s father tries to raise enough money to buy his wife a wedding ring, while an unexpected Christmas blizzard poses a threat to the family. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. NBC Mon. 8 p.m.

Don Jon (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A Los Angeles teen with an irresponsible father seeks guidance from a cousin whose weapons color-coordinate with his sneakers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 a.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (NR) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Thur. 11 a.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Double Holiday (2019) Carly Pope, Kristoffer Polaha. Rebecca must throw the company holiday party with her office rival, Chris. It coincides with Hanukkah, so she must juggle her work, family traditions, and nemesis to make the party a success. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 11:30 a.m. Ovation Thur. 10:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 7 p.m. CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Double Wedding (1937) ★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. A dress designer falls for a lazy artist after deeming him unworthy of her sister. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Doubt (2008) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Suspicions of child abuse fuel a traditionalist nun’s personal crusade against a popular priest who wants to reform her school’s strict customs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sun. 6:40 a.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FS1 Tues. 8:30 p.m. FS1 Wed. 6:30 p.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 a.m.

Driven (2018) Jason Sudeikis, Lee Pace. FBI informant Jim Hoffman lures troubled automobile magnate John DeLorean to an undercover sting for cocaine trafficking. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Tues. 11:55 p.m. Starz Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Wed. 6:23 a.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

E

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Mon. 2:55 a.m.

Eagle Eye (2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Eat Pray Love (2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 3:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Enchanted Christmas (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. Interior designer Laura is sent to her hometown of Sante Fe, N.M., to remodel a landmark hotel in time for a Christmas Eve benefit dance performance. As Laura dives into the renovations, she discovers that a former love is the star of the benefit. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

End of Watch (2012) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Peña. Two LAPD officers deal with marriage, love and fatherhood amid the harsh realities on the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Tues. 3:38 a.m.

Advertisement

The End (1978) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Dom DeLuise. A dying real-estate promoter tries suicide and lands in an asylum with someone who tries to help. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:06 a.m.

Endings, Beginnings (2019) Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan. A Los Angeles woman unlocks the secrets to her life after meeting two handsome best friends at a party. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Mon. Noon Lifetime Fri. 1 p.m.

Entertaining Christmas (2018) Jodie Sweetin, Brendan Fehr. The daughter of a lifestyle mogul is poised to become the new face of the brand. The only trouble is, she can’t cook, sew, or do any of the other things for which her mother is known. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Sundance Thur. 10 a.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:35 a.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Wed. 1:59 p.m. Encore Thur. 5:52 a.m.

Advertisement

La Escondida (1956) María Félix, Pedro Armendáriz. En plena Revolución Mexicana, la hija de un peón llega a convertirse en cortesana de lujo, sin embargo, no logra olvidar su amor por un rebelde. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Eve’s Christmas (2004) ★ Elisa Donovan, Cheryl Ladd. A lonely career woman gets a second chance to rethink a fateful decision after she makes a wish upon a Christmas Eve star. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Evil Under the Sun (1982) ★★ Peter Ustinov, Colin Blakely. Agatha Christie’s Belgian sleuth, Hercule Poirot, solves the murder of an actress at a Balkan resort. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

Evolution (2001) ★★ David Duchovny, Orlando Jones. A former government scientist teaching at an Arizona community college discovers rapidly developing organisms on a meteor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Tues. 3:26 a.m.

Advertisement

Ex Machina (2015) ★★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac. A young programmer at an Internet company is chosen to evaluate the capabilities and consciousness of a beautiful and sophisticated robot. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 11:30 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:40 p.m. EPIX Fri. 4:20 p.m.

Exploding Sun (2013) David James Elliott, Anthony Lemke. Una nave espacial con pasajeros, incluyendo a la esposa del presidente, realiza su vuelo inaugural alrededor de la luna y de regreso a la Tierra, pero una masiva tormenta solar saca a la nave de su curso y la dirige hacia el sol. (NR) 2 hrs. 56 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

F

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sat. 6:15 p.m.

A Family Christmas Gift (2019) Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone. When Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, it brings Amber closer to her aunt and a new love into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 a.m.

The Family Secret (1924) Baby Peggy, Gladys Hulette. A modest man unknowingly has a daughter with a woman from an affluent family. Through a series of coincidences he is accidentally reunited with his daughter during a burglary, forcing the family to confront its secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 5:15 a.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. POP Fri. 9:30 p.m. POP Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Fri. 6 p.m. BET Sat. 1:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 9:06 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:25 p.m. Encore Thur. 2:51 a.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 6 a.m. Paramount Sat. 3 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Thur. 5:07 p.m.

Fast and Fierce: Death Race (2020) Nate Walker, Michael DeVorzon. Jack is on his way to grabbing the cash prize for an illegal car race in Mexico to California, when a desperate woman, fleeing from her gangster boyfriend who runs the tournament, jumps into his car pleading for help. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Tues. 3:15 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Paramount Sat. 5 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9:15 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Sat. Noon

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. AXS Fri. 1:45 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:20 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Father of the Bride (1991) ★★★ Steve Martin, Diane Keaton. A harried patriarch faces separation anxiety, exorbitant costs and more as he prepares for his daughter’s wedding. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Father of the Bride Part II (1995) ★★ Steve Martin, Diane Keaton. A worrisome family patriarch is driven to further distraction by the simultaneous pregnancies of his wife and daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort. Two teenage cancer patients begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMT Thur. 9 a.m. CMT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:40 a.m. EPIX Fri. 12:25 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 1 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new Pride of Lowell. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:03 p.m.

The Fighting Temptations (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Beyoncé Knowles. To collect his aunt’s inheritance, an unemployed man must form a gospel choir and lead it to success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:44 a.m.

Finding Christmas (2013) Tricia Helfer, J.T. Hodges. Sean trades his New York City apartment for Owen’s cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan, a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean’s sassy assistant, Mia. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 a.m.

Finding Santa (2017) Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter. Jessica is thrilled to be taking over the running of her New England town’s Christmas parade. But when the man playing St. Nick falls ill she needs to scramble to find a replacement, even if the replacement is unwilling. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Fine China (2020) Ren Holly Liu, Randy Guiaya. A woman erupts into a song and dance after dinner at her house turns tragic. (NR) 13 mins. HBO Sun. 8:45 a.m.

The First Angry Man (2019) Filmmaker Jason Cohn examines the effects of Proposition 13 -- an amendment that changed tax rates in California in 1978. (NR) 57 mins. KOCE Mon. 11 p.m. KOCE Tues. 4 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:15 a.m.

The Fisher King (1991) ★★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Bridges. An unhinged Manhattan talk-radio host meets a mad knight of the streets seeking his own Holy Grail. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Five Star Christmas (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Victor Webster. After moving back to her hometown, a woman plots with her siblings and grandparents to help her father’s new bed and breakfast get a five-star review from an incognito travel critic. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

The Fixer Uppers (1935) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Door-to-door greeting card salesmen plot to help a woman who is neglected by her husband. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Flawless (1999) ★★ Robert De Niro, Philip Seymour Hoffman. After a debilitating stroke and on his doctor’s advice, a conservative man takes singing lessons from a drag-queen neighbor. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:12 a.m.

Advertisement

Flipper (1963) ★★ Chuck Connors, Luke Halpin. The son of a fisherman in the Florida Keys rescues a speared dolphin and nurses it back to health. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Sun. 5:25 p.m. IFC Mon. 1 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jet Li. A teenage fan of Hong Kong cinema finds a Chinese relic and travels back in time to help legendary martial-artists free the Monkey King. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:56 a.m.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

The Fortune Cookie (1966) ★★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. A TV cameraman hurt while covering a football game is told by his brother-in-law how to get a big insurance settlement. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 10:45 a.m.

40 Years a Prisoner (2020) Chronicling the controversial 1978 Philadelphia police raid on the radical group MOVE and the aftermath that led to a son’s lifelong fight to exonerate his parents. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Tues. 10:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Tues. 1 p.m. Paramount Tues. 8 p.m.

Four Christmases (2008) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon. When their plans for a holiday getaway fall apart, a couple must spend Christmas Day trudging to a quartet of family get-togethers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Mon. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Foxy Brown (1974) ★ Pam Grier, Antonio Fargas. A nurse takes revenge on a drug ring for the slaying of her undercover-officer boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 3:40 a.m.

Frankie & Alice (2010) ★★ Halle Berry, Stellan Skarsgard. A therapist treats a black stripper who has multiple personality disorder, including that of an imperious white racist. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Tues. 4:06 p.m.

Advertisement

Frankie and Johnny (1991) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. An ex-convict short-order cook chases a Manhattan waitress who plays hard to get. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. AXS Fri. 11 a.m. AXS Fri. 4:35 p.m. AXS Fri. 10:10 p.m.

Fred Claus (2007) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti. The yuletide season brings headaches for Santa Claus, who bails his ne’er-do-well brother Fred out of trouble and puts him to work in his factory. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. USA Sat. Noon USA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. USA Sat. 3:40 p.m. USA Sat. 9:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Lifetime Sun. 1 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

Fright Night (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

From the Rough (2013) Taraji P. Henson, Tom Felton. Catana Starks becomes the first woman to coach a collegiate men’s golf team and subsequently guides her misfit players to an all-time-record championship season. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Golf Sun. 11:30 a.m. Golf Mon. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Fri. Noon

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Thur. 1 p.m.

Gamer (2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:58 p.m.

Genius (2016) ★★ Colin Firth, Jude Law. Renowned editor Maxwell Perkins develops a friendship with author Thomas Wolfe while working on the writer’s manuscripts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 5 a.m.

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Tues. 6 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10 a.m. Showtime Sun. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Get Carter (2000) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Miranda Richardson. An enraged hit man embarks on a vengeful quest to find the perpetrators responsible for his brother’s death. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sat. 12:26 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:28 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sat. 11:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. BET Mon. 2:05 p.m. BET Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ John Travolta, Gene Hackman. A film-loving loan shark teams with a B-movie producer to become a Hollywood mogul. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Fri. 11:25 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sun. 11 a.m. AMC Mon. 10 a.m. Sundance Tues. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Sun. 1:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

A Gift to Remember (2017) Ali Liebert, Peter Porte. A hopeless romantic, Darcy, insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into a sharply dressed man walking his dog. He falls into a coma; she takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Girl From Mexico (1939) ★★ Lupe Velez, Leon Errol. An employee for a New York advertising firm is sent to Mexico to sign a provocative entertainer to a radio contract. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Girl With All the Gifts (2016) Gemma Arterton, Glenn Close. In the future, a strange fungus has changed nearly everyone into a thoughtless, flesh-eating monster. When a scientist and a teacher find a girl who seems to be immune to the fungus, they all begin a journey to save humanity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Mon. 3:35 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

A Glenbrooke Christmas (2020) Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo. As Christmas nears, heiress Jessica Morgan seizes what seems like her last chance to experience a relaxed Christmas and heads off to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she meets a handsome fireman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments while making it to No. 1 on the charts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 9 a.m.

Go Tell It on the Mountain (1984) ★★★ Paul Winfield, Rosalind Cash. Working as a day laborer to make ends meet, an angry black preacher vents his wrath upon his family. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Wed. 2:25 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. Sundance Sun. Noon Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m. AMC Wed. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11:45 a.m. Paramount Fri. 7:50 p.m.

Advertisement

The Godfather, Part III (1990) ★★★ Al Pacino, Diane Keaton. Dignified Michael Corleone joins his wild nephew in a Sicilian vendetta involving the Vatican. (R) 2 hrs. 41 mins. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. AMC Thur. 2 a.m. Paramount Sat. Noon

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 a.m. Sundance Sun. 4:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 8 a.m. Paramount Fri. 4 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love (2020) Sam Page, Brooke D’Orsay. After 15 years, a single father moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and, through a series of coincidences -- or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon

Advertisement

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kimberly Sustad, Paul Campbell. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Sat. Noon

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Thur. 7:05 a.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 3:10 p.m. HBO Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Going Bye-Bye! (1934) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie are forced to leave town after giving evidence that lands a vicious gangster behind bars. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Going in Style (2017) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine. Desperate for money, three lifelong buddies hatch a scheme to rob the bank that took away their pension funds. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:42 p.m.

The Golden Age of Comedy (1957) ★★★★ Silent. Classic clips from Hollywood’s silent era include Laurel and Hardy, Carole Lombard, Harry Langdon, Will Rogers, Jean Harlow. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Mon. 10 a.m.

Gone Fishin’ (1997) ★ Joe Pesci, Danny Glover. Two lifelong friends have disastrous misadventures after winning a fishing trip to the Everglades. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Paramount Tues. 8 a.m. Paramount Wed. 2 a.m.

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:24 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 2:48 p.m.

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney. John McClane, un policía de la ciudad de Nueva York, y su hijo deben dejar de lado sus diferencias para trabajar juntos y evitar que el hampa de Moscú controle unas armas nucleares. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. UNIMAS Tues. 5 p.m. KFTR Tues. 8 p.m.

Good Morning Christmas! (2020) Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas. Two squabbling TV hosts travel to a small town over Christmas, and while pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they slowly discover there is more to each other than they thought. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Good News (1947) ★★★ June Allyson, Peter Lawford. A college coed tempts a football hero, but a student librarian wins him. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Sun. 4:58 p.m.

Goodfellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Sun. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The Graduate (1967) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft. An aimless college man lets an older woman seduce him, then finds himself falling for her daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Gran hotel (1944) Cantinflas, Jacqueline Dalya. Un vago es echado a las calles y encuentra trabajo en un hotel de lujo donde es confundido con un duque. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. GALA Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Thur. 11:30 a.m. CMT Thur. 6 p.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Mon. 4 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 2 a.m.

Gretel & Hansel (2020) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige. When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods. Stumbling upon an isolated home, the children soon suspect that the generous but mysterious owner has sinister intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:45 a.m.

The Grifters (1990) ★★★ John Cusack, Anjelica Huston. A con man makes a no-win triangle with his mother and his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:22 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Paramount Mon. 1 a.m.

Guerra de sexos (1979) Ana Luisa Pelufo, Eduardo de la Peña. Dentro de un grupo estalla una competencia tratando de demostrar cuál de los sexos es el más sexualmente fuerte. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Guys and Dolls (1955) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons. A Broadway gambler bets that a Runyonesque high roller cannot take a sidewalk soul-saver on a date to Havana. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TCM Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Half Nelson (2006) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Shareeka Epps. A Brooklyn teacher struggles with drug addiction while trying to serve as a father figure for a youngster whose brother is in jail for dealing. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:32 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:13 p.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis. John Carpenter’s chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Halloween II (1981) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence. A killer follows his injured target to the hospital on Oct. 31 in Haddonfield, Ill. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) ★★ Tom Atkins, Stacey Nelkin. Two people discover that a TV commercial will cue a madman’s Halloween masks to explode. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Hang ‘Em High (1968) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Inger Stevens. An innocent rancher is saved from the noose and deputized to hunt down the men who tried to hang him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. REELZ Wed. 4 p.m. REELZ Wed. 7:30 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Hoping to avoid the mayhem that marked his friend’s Las Vegas bachelor party, Stu opts for what he thinks will be a safe prewedding brunch in Thailand. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sat. 10:45 p.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Fri. 11:30 a.m. FX Fri. 6 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Fri. 9:30 a.m. FX Fri. 4 p.m.

Hardball (2001) ★ Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane. A sports junkie agrees to coach Little League Baseball in Chicago in order to pay his gambling debts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:19 a.m.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Tues. 12:27 p.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. USA Sun. 5 p.m. Bravo Sat. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. USA Sun. 8:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:10 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. USA Sun. 1:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. USA Sun. 10:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:29 a.m.

Head of State (2003) ★★ Chris Rock, Bernie Mac. An alderman becomes a presidential candidate and chooses his unsophisticated brother as a running mate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sat. 4:40 a.m.

The Heat (2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Mon. 1 p.m. FX Tues. 10 a.m.

Her Smell (2018) Elisabeth Moss, Agyness Deyn. Becky Something is a talented but self-destructive musician who seems determined to alienate everyone around her -- even at the cost of her own band’s success. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:43 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Hercules: The Thracian Wars (2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Tues. 5:30 a.m.

Hero (2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 7 a.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

The High Note (2020) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross. Presented with a choice that could alter the course of her career, a superstar singer and her overworked personal assistant come up with a plan that could change both of their lives forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4 p.m.

Holiday Date (2019) Matt Cohen, Brittany Bristow. Brooke is dumped right before Christmas and enlists the help of actor Joel to play the role of her boyfriend for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Holiday Engagement (2011) Bonnie Somerville, Shelley Long. A woman hires a man to pose as her fiance when she returns home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4 p.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 a.m.

Holly & Ivy (2020) Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan. A contractor helps a woman renovate a house so she can adopt a sick neighbor’s two children. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 p.m.

Hollywood My Hometown (1965) ★★★ A collection of behind-the-scenes film clips features Hollywood actors and actresses in candid moments. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Fri. 2 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sun. 6:05 a.m. Encore Mon. 6:50 a.m. Encore Mon. 3:50 p.m.

Hombre (1967) ★★★ Paul Newman, Fredric March. An Apache-raised white man rises as the leader of stagecoach passengers stopped by outlaws. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

El Hombre de la Ametralladora (1960) Fernando Casanova, Rafael Bertrand. Un villano contrata a un asesino a sueldo, El Hombre de la Ametralladora para el secuestro de dos niñas ricas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 p.m.

Honey (2003) ★★ Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer. A dancer/choreographer organizes a benefit to raise money for a new studio for inner-city youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Mon. 4:50 a.m.

The Honeymooners (2005) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps. New York bus driver Ralph Kramden and pal Ed Norton test their wives’ patience with moneymaking schemes that end in failure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:29 p.m.

Hope Gap (2019) Annette Bening, Bill Nighy. A housewife’s life begins to unravel when her husband of 29 years decides to leave her for another woman. With support from her son, she tries to regain her footing while learning it’s never too late to be happy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Hot Summer Nights (2017) ★★ Timothée Chalamet, Alex Roe. An awkward teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner’s enigmatic sister during one scorching summer in Cape Cod, Mass. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sat. 7:04 a.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Tues. 10:30 p.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Bravo Mon. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Tues. 4:30 p.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Fri. 3 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler. Animated. A misfit Viking teenager sees a chance to change the course of his clan’s future when he befriends an injured dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 11:15 p.m. TBS Fri. Noon

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Freeform Mon. 2 p.m. KVEA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Freeform Mon. 5:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Freeform Mon. 8 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TMC Fri. 12:10 p.m.

The Hunt (2020) ★★ Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, some ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal, turns the tables on her pursuers. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:18 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Tues. 11:15 a.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:10 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:45 p.m. Showtime Mon. 3 a.m. TMC Tues. 4 p.m. Showtime Thur. Noon Showtime Thur. 10 p.m.

Hype! (1996) ★★★ Valerie M. Agnew, Mark Arm. Pearl Jam and Nirvana are among the bands profiled in this look at the rise and influence of the Seattle music scene. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. AXS Mon. 6 a.m.

I Am Vengeance (2018) Stu Bennett, Keith Allen. John Gold, exsoldado convertido en mercenario, se entera del asesinato de su mejor amigo y se embarca en una misión para averiguar qué ha sucedido. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. KVEA Sun. 9:30 p.m.

I Used to Go Here (2020) Gillian Jacobs, Jemaine Clement. A successful author finds herself deeply enmeshed in the lives of a group of college students after being asked to speak at her alma mater. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 12:30 p.m.

I Was Lorena Bobbitt (2020) Dani Montalvo, Luke Humphrey. Battered wife Lorena Bobbitt becomes an unlikely media sensation after she turns the tables on her abusive husband. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. 7 p.m.

If I Only Had Christmas (2020) Candace Cameron Bure, Warren Christie. A cheerful publicist teams up with a cynical business owner to help a charity in need at Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

If Winter Comes (1948) ★★ Walter Pidgeon, Deborah Kerr. A writer of British schoolbooks befriends a pregnant girl, and it costs him his wife and job. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 p.m.

In a World ... (2013) ★★★ Lake Bell, Fred Melamed. A vocal coach competes with her own father and his main rival for a prestigious gig doing the voice-over on a trailer for a big-budget movie. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Fri. 9:02 a.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TMC Thur. 9 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. POP Wed. 10 p.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Interview With the Vampire (1994) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt. The immortal Louis tells of his life as a vampire recruited by Lestat in 1791 Louisiana. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. REELZ Fri. 6:30 p.m. REELZ Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Into the Woods (2014) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt. A baker and his wife venture into a magical forest to find the ingredients that will reverse their curse of childlessness and restore the beauty of the ugly witch who placed it on them. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Tues. 7:18 a.m. Starz Wed. 4:13 a.m.

The Iron Lady (2011) ★★ Meryl Streep, Jim Broadbent. Margaret Thatcher breaks through class and gender barriers to become the United Kingdom’s first female prime minister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 10:35 a.m.

It’s a Gift (1934) ★★★ W.C. Fields, Baby LeRoy. A man buys a California orange grove by mail and drives out with his family to run it. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

It’s Alive! (1974) ★★ John P. Ryan, Sharon Farrell. A couple’s first baby emerges with fangs, wrecks the delivery room, then goes after a milk truck. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

It’s Always Fair Weather (1955) ★★★ Gene Kelly, Dan Dailey. A talk-show staffer puts a fight manager, adman and cook on TV 10 years after they parted as GIs. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. Bravo Tues. 2 p.m. Bravo Tues. 10:48 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Tues. 3:20 p.m. Paramount Wed. Noon Paramount Sat. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m. UNIMAS Fri. 3 p.m. KFTR Fri. 6 p.m.

Jack Frost (1998) ★★ Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston. A man who died on Christmas Eve returns to his wife and son one year later in the form of a snowman. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Jackass 3.5 (2011) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville and the rest of his friends perform outrageous stunts and pranks. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Tues. 4:15 p.m.

Jackass 3D (2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including Sweatsuit Cocktail and Beehive Tetherball. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 6:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Jackass 2.5 (2007) ★★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Dangerous and disgusting stunts performed by the Jackass crew. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Jackass: Number Two (2006) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Daredevils go for the gross-out when they subject an unsuspecting public to more outrageous stunts and practical jokes. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Jackass: The Movie (2002) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Nitwits perform outrageous stunts and pull practical jokes on an unsuspecting public. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. IFC Tues. 8:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:30 p.m.

The January Man (1988) ★★ Kevin Kline, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. An arty New York detective sleeps with the mayor’s daughter and tracks a mathematical strangler. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. Noon

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Jefe Policíaco (1995) Valentín Trujillo, Rosenda Bernal. Dos policías rivales luchan en contra del narcotráfico, donde se ve involucrado el hijo de uno de ellos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Jersey Girl (2004) ★★ Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler. A young woman changes the life of a single father who used to be a successful New York music publicist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:07 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 11:32 p.m.

Jingle Bell Bride (2020) Julie Gonzalo, Ronnie Rowe Jr. A wedding planner finds romance with a handsome local after traveling to a remote town in Alaska to find a rare flower for a celebrity client. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 5 p.m.

Joe (2013) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tye Sheridan. The rough-hewn boss of a lumber crew courts trouble when he steps in to protect the youngest member of his team from an abusive father. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:50 a.m.

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Sat. 11:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 5:15 a.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sat. 8:35 a.m.

John Tucker Must Die (2006) ★ Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush. Three popular gals from different cliques join forces for revenge after discovering that the school stud is stringing them along. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Thur. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:48 p.m.

Johnny Mnemonic (1995) ★ Keanu Reeves, Dolph Lundgren. Corporate thugs chase a guy carrying classified data in his computer-chip brain in the year 2021. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sun. 1 p.m.

Joker (2019) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, failed comedian Arthur Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Thur. 10:35 p.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall. A slick Chicago lawyer returns home to Indiana upon the passing of his mother, then soon becomes engaged in defending his estranged father, a recovering alcoholic who will be tried for a hit-and-run death. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:50 p.m.

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:10 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Sun. 5:30 p.m. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m. POP Tues. 1 a.m. Freeform Tues. 6:30 p.m. POP Tues. 11 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Tues. 6:53 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Lifetime Sun. 3:30 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Mon. 1:15 a.m. HBO Thur. 5:40 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Sat. 2:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. MTV Wed. 1:35 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Fri. 11:45 p.m. AMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. Noon

Keeping the Faith (2000) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Edward Norton. A rabbi and a priest, lifelong friends, each fall for a childhood friend when she comes back to town. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:10 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:14 a.m.

Kidnapped (1948) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Sue England. Robert Louis Stevenson’s hero David Balfour joins rebel Alan Breck Stewart in 18th-century Scotland. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Kidnapped in Paradise (2021) Claire van der Boom, Todd Lasance. A couple’s trip to Australia turns into a living nightmare when their 5-year-old daughter disappears from a resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Killers (2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Wed. 5 p.m. E! Thur. 11 a.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:40 p.m.

King in the Wilderness (2018) A portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. during the last years of his life, from his part in the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to his assassination in 1968. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sat. 10:35 a.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Mon. 6:34 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:28 a.m. TNT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:25 p.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 11 p.m.

The Kitchen (2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:19 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Sun. 2:15 p.m. CMT Sun. 9 p.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6 a.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Encore Fri. 10:38 a.m. Encore Fri. 10:59 p.m.

Lamberto Quintero (1988) Antonio Aguilar, Marcela Rubiales. Don Lamberto Quintero es un miembro importante de su comunidad. Todos lo buscan por dinero y ayuda, pero su poder y riqueza despiertan la envidia de otro gran líder, el Sr. Valderrama. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Tues. 1:45 p.m. Syfy Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:20 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:02 p.m.

Las computadoras (1982) Angélica Chain, Rebeca Silva. Un agente se instala en un burdel a cargo de una madama y un homosexual y desde ahí trabaja. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Las tres Elenas (1954) Amelia Bence, Manuel Fábregas. Una mujer casada con un reconocido médico, confiesa a su madre que se ha enamorado del joven novio de su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Last Castle (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, James Gandolfini. A court-martialed general leads a revolt against a corrupt warden in a military prison. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Bravo Sun. 6 p.m. Bravo Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe. Colonial guide Hawkeye, with his Indian friends, Chingachgook and Uncas, rescue British sisters from the Huron to take them to their father, the commander of Fort William Henry. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2 a.m. EPIX Fri. 8:40 a.m.

The Last Song (2010) ★★ Miley Cyrus, Greg Kinnear. In a Southern beach town, a man tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter through their shared love of music. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Thur. 7 a.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. Kaulder, el último cazador de brujas del mundo, se enfrenta a la reina de las brujas, a quien él mismo mató y por culpa de la cual sufre la maldición de ser inmortal y ver morir a todas las personas que ama. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 5 p.m. KFTR Wed. 8 p.m. Syfy Tues. 3:45 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3 a.m.

The Law and the Lab (1956) Narrated by Bob Hite. Technicians and their special mobilized laboratories are key players in solving homicides. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness. Controversial British officer T.E. Lawrence learns the culture of Arabs and unites their tribes against the Turks. (PG) 3 hrs. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. MLB Thur. 5 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:25 p.m. Showtime Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Legendary (2013) Scott Adkins, Dolph Lundgren. Un criptozoólogo trata de encontrar una criatura mitológica en China antes de que su competidor en la búsqueda, un cazador desagradable, lo haga primero y asesine al animal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 9:30 p.m. KFTR Mon. 12:30 p.m. UNIMAS Fri. 8 a.m. KFTR Fri. 11 a.m.

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Fri. 7 p.m.

Let’s Go to Prison (2006) ★ Dax Shepard, Will Arnett. After learning that the son of the judge who put him away is in jail, an ex-con gets himself sent back to prison so he can make the man’s life miserable. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:35 p.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008) ★★ Noah Wyle, Bob Newhart. A librarian and a beautiful singer must prevent vampires from taking over the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sat. 2 p.m.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) ★★★ Noah Wyle, Gabrielle Anwar. An adventurer and a brilliant archaeologist use a map to search for the fabled mines of King Solomon. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sat. Noon

Like a Boss (2020) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne. The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan -- a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:45 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. POP Wed. 4 p.m. CMT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (2019) Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne. The life and career of singer Linda Ronstadt is traced from her childhood in Tucson through her decades-long career and to her retirement in 2011 due to Parkinson’s disease. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CNN Sat. 6 p.m.

Lions for Lambs (2007) ★★ Robert Redford, Meryl Streep. The experiences of two soldiers in Afghanistan ties together separate stories unfolding in California and Washington, D.C. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Mon. 2:52 a.m. Starz Mon. 4:23 p.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 5:05 a.m.

A Little Christmas Charm (2020) Ashley Greene, Brendan Penny. A jewelry designer teams up with an investigative reporter to find the owner of a charm bracelet before Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 p.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Sat. 3:52 a.m. Encore Sat. 10:28 a.m. Encore Sat. 11 p.m.

The Live Ghost (1934) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie are sailors aboard a ship that’s rumored to be haunted. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Mon. 3:12 p.m.

The Lobster (2015) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz. In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of their choice. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:25 a.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Han pasado los años y los mutantes están en declive. Logan, débil y cansado, vive alejado de todos hasta que acepta una última misión de Charles Xavier: la de proteger a una joven especial, la última esperanza de la raza mutante. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. KMEX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 8 a.m. FX Fri. Noon

Lonely Blue Night (2020) Diana Lin, Lydia Zhou. A Chinese woman reunites with her daughter after sending her to live with an American homestay family. (NR) 20 mins. HBO Wed. 6:05 a.m.

The Long, Long Trailer (1954) ★★★ Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz. Newlyweds splurge on a trailer for their honeymoon, which includes Yosemite National Park. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:55 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. MTV Wed. 8:30 a.m. MTV Wed. 5 p.m.

Looper (2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Wed. 3:42 p.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Sun. 4:50 p.m.

Love & Mercy (2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces Pet Sounds and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Mon. 2:05 p.m.

Love Actually (2003) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Laura Linney. A prime minister, an office worker, a pop star, a jilted writer, married couples and various others deal with relationships in London. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. POP Fri. 11:30 p.m. POP Sat. 9 a.m.

Love on Ice (2017) Julie Berman, Andrew Walker. A former figure skating champion gets an improbable second shot to reclaim glory when a young coach sees greatness in her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 a.m.

Love You Like Christmas (2016) Bonnie Somerville, Brennan Elliott. A high-powered executive reconsiders her priorities when car trouble leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 a.m.

Love, Lights, Hanukkah! (2020) Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage. A restauranteur receives a DNA test revealing that she’s Jewish. The discovery leads her to a new family and an unlikely romance over eight nights. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Love’s Complicated (2015) Holly Marie Combs, Ben Bass. Leah’s surprise enrollment in a conflict management class pushes her to develop friendship, love and inner strength. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 a.m.

The Lovely Bones (2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Lover Come Back (1961) ★★★ Rock Hudson, Doris Day. An adman and an adwoman fight over a dummy account and wind up in bed together. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Lowriders (2016) ★★ Gabriel Chavarria, Theo Rossi. A teenage graffiti artist paints murals on the hoods of lowrider cars to help his older brother win an upcoming competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Lucas (1986) ★★★ Corey Haim, Kerri Green. School bullies pick on a scrawny 14-year-old in front of his 16-year-old summer dream-girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Wed. 7:23 a.m.

Lucy (2014) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman. An unwilling drug mule develops superhuman abilities after the synthetic substance leaks into her system. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Tues. 3 p.m. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Luv (2012) ★★ Common, Michael Rainey Jr. Accompanied by his young nephew, an ex-convict tries to raise money through a drug deal. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Lying and Stealing (2019) Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski. Hoping to leave his criminal lifestyle behind him, a successful art thief teams up with a sexy con woman to pull off the ultimate heist and set himself free. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 6:20 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Thur. 2 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. History Thur. 11 a.m.

The Major and the Minor (1942) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, Ray Milland. A military-school major eyes a blonde posing as a half-fare 12-year-old on a train. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:15 p.m.

Major League II (1994) ★ Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger. Cleveland’s new coach whips his lackluster baseball players into winning shape. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Fri. 4:32 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:39 a.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Mon. 3:15 a.m. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

A Man Apart (2003) ★ Vin Diesel, Larenz Tate. Un agente de la DEA emprende una sangrienta venganza luego de que miembros de un cártel asesinan a su esposa. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Man of the House (2005) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cedric the Entertainer. A taciturn Texas Ranger goes under cover as a coach to protect a group of college cheerleaders who witnessed a murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Mon. 5:07 a.m.

The Manhattan Project (1986) ★★ John Lithgow, Christopher Collet. A teen and his girlfriend make an atomic bomb with plutonium stolen from a scientist dating his mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:04 a.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:35 a.m. Freeform Tues. 2 p.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Wed. 2 p.m. Freeform Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Me and My Pal (1933) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Adventures on the morning of Oliver’s wedding to oil baron Peter Cucumber’s daughter. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 12:26 p.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

The Mechanic (1972) ★★ Charles Bronson, Jan-Michael Vincent. A master hit man teaches the trade to an eager young man who idolizes him. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Meet Me at Christmas (2020) Catherine Bell, Mark Deklin. A woman tries to coordinate her son’s Christmas Eve wedding with help from the bride’s uncle. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 p.m.

Meet the Robinsons (2007) ★★★ Voices of Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen. Animated. A mysterious time-traveler named Wilbur Robinson takes a boy genius on a trip to the future to spend a day with Wilbur’s eccentric family. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. Freeform Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Megamind (2010) ★★★ Voices of Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt. Animated. An evil genius must create a powerful new opponent after defeating his heroic nemesis leaves him without purpose. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Sun. 11:54 a.m. Encore Tues. 11 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun. 1:36 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:15 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sun. 3:08 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:02 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:03 p.m.

Merry & Bright (2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 a.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

The Midnight Patrol (1933) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Novice policemen Stanley and Oliver miss catching a jewel thief and arrest their chief by accident. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 12:47 p.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Thur. 1:10 p.m.

Mighty Oak (2020) Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega. Gina’s life is given new purpose when she meets a young guitar prodigy. Convinced the boy is her reincarnated brother, frontman for Army of Love, she sets out to get the band back together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:05 a.m.

A Million Little Pieces (2018) Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Charlie Hunnam. A young writer checks into a Minnesota rehabilitation center for drug addiction. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Mon. 11:34 a.m. Starz Mon. 11:48 p.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (2008) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Amy Adams. A middle-aged British governess gets a taste of the glamorous life when she takes a job as the caretaker of an American celebrity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:41 p.m.

The Mistletoe Inn (2017) Alicia Witt, David Alpay. When an aspiring author is dumped by her soon-to-be-published novelist boyfriend, she decides to take a leap of faith and signs up for a romance writing retreat at a quaint Vermont Inn shortly before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 a.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

The Mistletoe Secret (2019) Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes. Aria hopes being selected for Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10 a.m.

A Modern Cinderella (1932) Ruth Etting, Adrian Rosley. The daughter of a costume company owner delivers a dress to a snobby client and ends up attending a costume ball. (NR) 17 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) ★★ Voices of Reese Witherspoon, Hugh Laurie. Animated. A giant woman, a bug-headed scientist and a gelatinous mass are among the ragtag monsters that must defend Earth from a rampaging alien robot. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TOON Sun. 7 p.m. TOON Mon. 8 a.m. TOON Mon. 5 p.m. TOON Tues. 11 a.m. TOON Thur. 11 a.m.

El Moro de Cumpas (1976) Antonio Aguilar, Alicia Encinas. El imbatible caballo Moro de la ciudad de Cumpas se enfrenta al imponente Zaino de Aguaprieta. Los habitantes del pueblo son capaces de apostar hasta lo que no tienen. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) ★★ Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell Bower. A seemingly ordinary teenager discovers that she is descended from a line of half-angel warriors called Shadowhunters, who protect humanity from evil forces. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Mon. 1:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 8:30 a.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m.

Movie 43 (2013) ★ Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Bell. A dozen directors contributed to a collection of outrageous stories and spoofs. Included: Truth or Dare, in which two people on a blind date try to break the ice by playing the titular game. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Wed. 5:41 a.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Michael Keaton, Teri Garr. An automotive engineer’s wife gets a job, and he stays home with the children, housework and housewives. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Mud (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan. On a Mississippi River island, two young friends encounter a fugitive whose wild tales about a beautiful woman and a line of bounty hunters come true. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:50 a.m.

La muerte de un gallero (1977) Antonio Aguilar, Elsa Aguirre. Un cacique golpea a su joven esposa y como venganza su enamorado entrena a un gallo para matar a su rival. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Fri. 10:15 p.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Murphy’s Romance (1985) ★★ Sally Field, James Garner. A divorced mother moves to an Arizona ranch and meets a widowed pharmacist twice her age. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sat. 4:05 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 12:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 p.m.

My Favorite Wife (1940) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Cary Grant. A shipwrecked woman returns to a remarried husband after seven years on an island with another man. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sun. 8:30 a.m.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2019) Voices of Justin Briner, Clifford Chapin. Anime. Deku and the rest of the heroes of Class 1-A must save a group of islanders from a powerful villain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Mon. 9:46 a.m.

My Mom’s New Boyfriend (2008) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Meg Ryan. An FBI agent must spy on his mother after she becomes involved with a suspected art thief. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

The Mystery of D.B. Cooper (2020) Peter Caulfield. Unravelling the mystery surrounding D.B. Cooper, who boarded a Northwest Orient Airlines plane in November 1971 and hijacked the flight while it was still on the tarmac. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Mystify: Michael Hutchence (2019) Kylie Minogue, Helena Christensen. Archival footage, private home movies and intimate interviews offer insight into the extraordinary life and career of former INXS singer Michael Hutchence. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. AXS Fri. 6 a.m.

A Nashville Christmas Carol (2020) Jessy Schram, Wes Brown. A workaholic television producer receives a visit from her recently deceased mentor, who warns her that her current path leads to a dark future. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:15 a.m. AMC Fri. Noon

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Sun. 10:15 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:15 a.m. CMT Fri. 1:45 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sun. 8:15 p.m. CMT Fri. 11:15 a.m. CMT Sat. 1:15 a.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates’ great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Tues. 11 a.m.

The Neighbor in the Window (2020) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jenn Lyon. When Karen, her husband Scott and their young son relocate to Washington for Scott’s job, Karen looks forward to starting a new life. However, soon after she meets Lisa, her charming neighbor, her life starts to spiral out of control. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Nertsery Rhymes (1933) Moe Howard, Larry Fine. Parents tell their three sons a bedtime story. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Mon. 1:59 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:36 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:42 a.m.

Never Goin’ Back (2018) ★★★ Maia Mitchell, Camila Morrone. Angela and Jessie are best friends intent on taking a wild beach trip, but when their roommate loses all of their money in a drug scam, the girls -- blissfully stoned -- go to increasingly daring and absurd lengths to get it back. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (2020) Ashley Williams, Niall Matter. A single mom faces Christmas alone until a stranger crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve (2011) ★ Halle Berry, Jessica Biel. Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Wed. 3 p.m.

Next Day Air (2009) ★ Donald Faison, Mike Epps. A courier lands in the middle of a drug deal gone awry when he accidentally delivers a box of cocaine to the wrong address. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:10 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. USA Sat. 1:50 p.m. USA Sat. 7:20 p.m.

Next of Kin (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Liam Neeson. A Chicago policeman and his Kentucky hills brother hunt a mob enforcer for killing another brother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Wed. 5:19 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Wed. 7:12 p.m.

A Night at the Opera (1935) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. Groucho, Chico and Harpo go to Italy and bring opera and its patrons down to their level. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Wed. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 6:30 p.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

1917 (2019) ★★★ George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman. Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including one’s own brother. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Thur. 10 a.m. Showtime Thur. 7 p.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:25 p.m.

Noel (2004) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Susan Sarandon. A couple, a diner chef, an editor, an orphaned hustler and a former priest find unexpected happiness on the holidays. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Non-Stop (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Julianne Moore. Durante un vuelo de Nueva York a Londres, un alguacil federal aéreo recibe una serie de mensajes de texto informándole que un pasajero será matado cada 20 minutos hasta que el gobierno transfiera $150 millones de dólares a una cuenta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 p.m.

Nothing but Trouble (1944) ★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Two cooks employed by wealthy socialites get involved in the murder of the aging king. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Mon. 8:30 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Thur. Noon BET Thur. 9 p.m. Starz Fri. 6:07 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m. BET Thur. 11:30 p.m. Starz Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (1960) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin. Veterans of the 82nd Airborne Division devise an elaborate plot to simultaneously rob five casinos on New Year’s Eve. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TBS Sat. 1 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TBS Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TBS Sat. 3:30 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Sun. 11:25 a.m. TMC Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Oliver the Eighth (1934) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. The boys answer a rich widow’s personal ad. (NR) 27 mins. TCM Mon. 1:55 p.m.

Olympic Dreams (2019) Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas. A young cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor in the Olympic athletes village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Tues. 9:10 a.m. TMC Fri. 7:35 a.m.

Olympus Has Fallen (2013) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. America’s national security team must rely on a disgraced former guard to save the president after terrorists seize control of the White House, taking the chief of state hostage. (R) 2 hrs. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 1:30 a.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Mon. 2 p.m.

On the Town (1949) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra. Sailors Gabey, Chip and Ozzie have 24 hours to meet pretty women and see the sights of New York. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 a.m.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Brooke Nevin, Robin Dunne. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

On the 12th Date of Christmas (2020) Mallory Jansen, Tyler Hynes. Two seemingly incompatible game designers in Chicago team up to create a romantic city-wide scavenger hunt to promote a hotel chain. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

On the Waterfront (1954) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Eva Marie Saint. A conscience-stricken ex-boxer stands up to a corrupt union boss after unwittingly participating in a fellow longshoreman’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 5 a.m.

Once Upon a Crime (1992) ★ John Candy, James Belushi. Taking a lost dachshund from Rome to Monte Carlo drags various people into a mixed-up case of murder. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:33 a.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Starz Sun. 2:05 p.m. Starz Thur. 2:38 p.m. Starz Thur. 11:07 p.m.

One Day (2011) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Jim Sturgess. For 20 years, an idealist and a wealthy charmer reunite on the anniversary of the day they first met, their college graduation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:01 p.m.

One for the Book (1940) Betty Hutton, Hal Sherman. Famous literary figures come to life. (NR) 18 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 a.m.

One Royal Holiday (2020) Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit. When Anna offers a stranded mother and son shelter from a blizzard, she learns that they are the royal family of Galwick and that they are both in need of a little Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 a.m.

One Winter Proposal (2019) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Old flames reignite and current flames burn brighter when a foursome returns to the ski lodge where they first found romance. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Orange County (2002) ★★ Colin Hanks, Jack Black. A high schooler tries to fix a mistake after his guidance counselor sends the wrong papers to Stanford University. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Other People’s Money (1991) ★★ Danny DeVito, Penelope Ann Miller. A Wall Street raider lusts for the lawyer of the old-fashioned company he’s raiding. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:50 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:47 p.m.

Out Cold (2001) ★ Jason London, Lee Majors. Friends try to thwart a weaselly heir to a resort who plans on selling the operation to a cowboy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Overcomer (2019) ★★ Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby. High school coach John Harrison reluctantly agrees to take over the cross-country team, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, a young runner who pushes herself to the limit and inspires those around her. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sat. 1:55 p.m.

El padrecito (1964) Cantinflas, Ángel Garasa. Un nuevo sacerdote ayuda a los habitantes de un pueblo gracias a las limosnas que recibe en su parroquia. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. GALA Fri. 4 p.m.

Painless (2017) Joey Klein, Evalena Marie. Born with a rare condition that leaves him alienated and unable to feel physical pain, a man becomes obsessed with finding a cure. A need for normalcy leads him down a dark path, and he must decide if finding a cure is worth paying the price for it. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Mon. 5:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11:15 p.m.

Papillon (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek. The epic story of Henri Papillon Charrière, framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an alliance with counterfeiter Louis Dega to finance his escape. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Wed. 1:54 a.m.

Paranoia (2013) ★ Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford. With his job at stake, a tech-savvy employee has to infiltrate a competitor’s company and steal trade secrets for his ruthless boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Passenger 57 (1992) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Bruce Payne. An airline-security expert tries to bring down a skyjacker who, with his gang, has seized a jet. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:25 a.m. Showtime Tues. 3:25 a.m. TMC Wed. 12:45 p.m. Showtime Wed. 10:05 p.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Thur. 1 p.m. TMC Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:33 p.m.

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow (1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform Band on the Run, Silly Love Songs, Maybe I’m Amazed. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Peanuts Movie (2015) ★★★ Voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller. Animated. Good ol’ Charlie Brown develops a crush on the Little Red-Haired Girl while his best friend Snoopy embarks on an epic adventure as a World War I flying ace who pursues the Red Baron. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Thur. 11 a.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:50 p.m.

The Perfect Christmas Present (2017) Sam Page, Tara Holt. Tom Jacobs has built a business around helping clients find the perfect gift for their loved ones. When he’s hired to find a gift for his friend’s girlfriend, he finds himself in a bit of trouble: The more he researches her, the more he likes her. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon

A Perfect Christmas (2016) Susie Abromeit, Dillon Casey. Newlyweds Steve and Cynthia have a few secrets to keep as their families come for the holidays: he’s just been laid off, and she’s pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 a.m.

A Perfect Murder (1998) ★★ Michael Douglas, Gwyneth Paltrow. A commodities broker persuades his wife’s lover to kill her in order to inherit her trust fund. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 3 a.m.

The Phantom Carriage (1921) ★★★★ Victor Sjöström, Hilda Borgström. Silent. On New Year’s Eve, the driver of a ghostly carriage forces a drunken man to look back at his wasted life. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Sat. Noon

The Photograph (2020) ★★ Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield. A woman develops an unexpected romance with a rising journalist while delving into her late mother’s early life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 12:10 p.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ Steve Martin, Jean Reno. Clouseau and a team of international detectives investigate the thefts of the world’s greatest treasures, including the diamond called the Pink Panther. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TNT Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Sun. 7:40 a.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Tues. 10:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:10 p.m.

Pleasantville (1998) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels. A shy suburban teen and his sister are transported into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Sun. 10:35 a.m.

Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960) ★★★ Doris Day, David Niven. A New York drama critic moves his wife and four boys to an old mansion in the country. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988) ★ Matt McCoy, Janet Jones. The vacationing rookies rescue their leader from jewel thieves, with a local duo as backup. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:51 a.m.

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (1989) ★★ Bubba Smith, David Graf. Clownish police officers are on the lookout for a three-ring circus of thieves. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:09 a.m.

Police Academy: Mission to Moscow (1994) ★ George Gaynes, Michael Winslow. The wacky law enforcers travel to Russia to bring down a mobster and his high-tech plot of world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:12 a.m.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) ★★★ Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone. After ditching his friends for a solo career, a hip-hop singer’s world comes crashing down when his second album flops. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Porky’s (1981) ★★ Dan Monahan, Chuck Mitchell. A teen and his buddies spy on girls and get even with the owner of a raunchy bar in 1950s Florida. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m.

El portero (1949) ★★ Cantinflas, Silvia Pinal. Cantinflas es el encargado de una humilde pensión y por dinero, se dedica a escribir cartas para los vecinos. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Post (2017) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks. In 1971, publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee of The Washington Post risk their careers and very freedom to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Premium Rush (2012) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon. A bike messenger’s last delivery of the day turns into a life-or-death chase through Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:11 a.m. Encore Tues. 4:07 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Thur. 8 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:59 p.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Thur. 1 p.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Tues. 4 p.m.

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939) ★★★ Bette Davis, Errol Flynn. Matronly Elizabeth I loves the dashing Earl of Essex, but politics come first. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Private Parts (1997) ★★★ Howard Stern, Robin Quivers. Howard Stern recalls his personal life and the controversial style that made him a radio celebrity. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Tues. 12:33 p.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:55 a.m.

The Producers (1968) ★★★ Zero Mostel, Gene Wilder. A Broadway producer and his accountant back a sure-fire flop: Springtime for Hitler. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Project Christmas Wish (2020) Amanda Schull, Travis Van Winkle. A woman’s life becomes transformed as she works toward granting a little girl’s wish for a Christmas like she used to have with her mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 p.m.

Proximity (2019) Ryan Masson, Highdee Kuan. A NASA scientist becomes obsessed with finding proof of extraterrestrials after a close encounter. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 7 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:40 a.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christian Bale. Depression-era outlaw John Dillinger becomes the fledgling FBI’s most-wanted criminal and a folk hero to much of America’s downtrodden public. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. IFC Wed. 9:35 a.m. IFC Thur. 4 a.m.

Pulling Strings (2013) ★★ Tom Arnold, Jaime Camil. Rachel, a diplomatic consul, passes out on a street in Mexico City after a night of drinking. She is rescued by Alejandro, a single father whose visa she rejected the day before, and sparks fly between the two. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:07 a.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:28 a.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Sat. Noon

Que viva Tepito (1981) Carmen Salinas, Manuel Ojeda. La muerte de una anciana afecta la vida de todos los habitantes del conocido barrio de Tepito. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Mon. 8 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Racing Stripes (2005) ★★ Bruce Greenwood, Hayden Panettiere. A former horse trainer prepares his daughter to race a baby zebra against Thoroughbreds. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Rafiki (2018) Samantha Mugatsia, Sheila Munyiva. When love blossoms between Kena and Ziki, the two girls agonize when they must choose between happiness and safety. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Wed. 6:05 a.m. TMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Mon. 5:45 p.m. REELZ Fri. 4 p.m. REELZ Sat. 9 a.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:06 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Thur. 3:10 p.m. TNT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Rapture-Palooza (2013) ★★ Craig Robinson, Anna Kendrick. Left behind after the Rapture, a young woman and her boyfriend set out to prevent the Antichrist from taking her as his unholy bride. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:03 p.m.

Ready or Not (2019) ★★★ Samara Weaving, Adam Brody. Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

The Red Badge of Courage (1951) ★★★ Audie Murphy, Bill Mauldin. Based on Stephen Crane’s novel of a young Union soldier panicked upon exposure to his first Civil War battle. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:31 p.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 7:20 a.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Wed. 4:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Reportaje (1953) ★★ María Félix, Arturo de Córdova. Una serie de historias breves de corte periodístico, a través de las cuales desfilan estrellas del cine mexicano. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Return to Christmas Creek (2018) Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2 a.m.

The Return (2006) ★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Peter O’Brien. A young woman tries to solve the mystery behind her increasingly terrifying visions of a stranger’s brutal murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5 a.m.

Reunion in France (1942) ★★ Joan Crawford, John Wayne. A French manufacturer’s playgirl fiancee hides a downed Allied pilot from the Gestapo. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. El trampero Hugh Glass intenta vengarse de sus compañeros, quienes lo abandonaron herido en el bosque después de que lo atacó un oso, pensando que moriría. Sin embargo, el rencor lo empuja a sobrevivir a todas las adversidades. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 5 p.m. KFTR Fri. 8 p.m.

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick, Poindexter and Booger attend a big fraternity convention in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:36 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love (1994) ★★ Robert Carradine, Curtis Armstrong. Skolnick and his fellow nerds plan a bachelor party for Booger whose future in-laws disapprove. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:22 a.m.

Revolutionary Road (2008) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. In 1950s Connecticut, two suburbanites become increasingly dissatisfied with their marriage and society’s expectations of conformity. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Wed. 4:05 a.m.

The Rhythm Section (2020) ★★ Blake Lively, Jude Law. Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:50 a.m. EPIX Sat. 8:50 a.m.

Richard Jewell (2019) ★★★ Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell. During the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, security guard Richard Jewell discovers an incendiary device in Centennial Park. Hailed as a hero who saved lives, Jewell’s own life starts to unravel when the FBI names him the prime suspect in the bombing. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend’s missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 p.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Wed. 9 p.m.

The Ritz (1976) ★★ Jack Weston, Rita Moreno. A tubby Ohio garbageman flees from his hit-man brother-in-law to a gay Turkish bath in Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 a.m.

The River Wild (1994) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon. Strangers threaten a former river guide, her husband and their son on a white-water rafting trip in the West. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Fri. 1 p.m. TMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer’s jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Rock of Ages (2012) ★★ Julianne Hough, Diego Boneta. Songs by Def Leppard, Journey, Joan Jett, Bon Jovi and others underscore a rock ‘n’ roll romance between a small-town girl and a city boy who meet on the Sunset Strip while chasing their Hollywood dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. 9:05 a.m.

Rock the Kasbah (2015) ★ Bill Murray, Arian Moayed. After discovering a talented teenage singer in Afghanistan, a washed-up American music manager makes it his mission to land her a spot on the television show Afghan Star. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:27 a.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:40 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. AMC Fri. Noon

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. Noon

Rocky V (1990) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Broke, punchy and at odds with his son, boxer Rocky trains a hungry contender, then must street-fight him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Nicky Whelan, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) ★★★★ Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes. A pregnant woman’s husband and their satanic neighbors want her baby to be the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Wed. 1 p.m.

Rough Night (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. LOGO Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl. Charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda burn up the 1970s Formula 1 racing scene and share an intense rivalry on the track. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Wed. 1:35 p.m. BET Thur. 11 a.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. BET Wed. 6:35 p.m. BET Thur. 4 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Wed. 4:05 p.m. BET Thur. 1:30 p.m.

RV (2006) ★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels. Calamities strike when a family patriarch rents an enormous motor-home and takes his dysfunctional clan on vacation. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMT Fri. 11:15 p.m.

A sablazo limpio (1958) Viruta, Lucho Gatica. Un representante real va a un pueblo para ver al gobernador y se enamora de su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:35 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Saps at Sea (1940) ★★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. The comic duo sets off in a small boat for some much needed relief from their stress-filled jobs at a horn factory. (G) 57 mins. TCM Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Wed. 8 p.m. VH1 Thur. 1 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Paramount Thur. 4:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Wed. 2:10 a.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley. German industrialist Oskar Schindler plots with his accountant to save Jewish prisoners from the Nazis. (R) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Tues. Noon

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges. A jockey, an automobile magnate and a trainer lead a racehorse to glory during the Great Depression. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. FS1 Fri. 4 p.m. FS1 Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Secrets in the Woods (2020) Brittany Underwood, Taylor Frey. A woman discovers a horrifying secret about her boyfriend’s father during a romantic getaway in the woods. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Wed. 4 a.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 1 p.m.

The Sentinel (2006) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland. A fugitive Secret Service agent must clear himself of charges of murdering a colleague and save the president from an assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Tues. 5:10 a.m.

Serendipity (2019) French multi-disciplinary artist Prune Nourry, a survivor of breast cancer, connects her disease to her work. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Seve: The Movie (2014) José Luis Gutiérrez, José Navar. Severiano Ballesteros battles adversity to become one of the greatest professional golfers of all time. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Golf Sun. 1:30 p.m. Golf Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Seven Days in Utopia (2011) ★★ Robert Duvall, Lucas Black. After his swing at the big time ends in disaster, a young golfer becomes stranded in a Texas town and comes under the tutelage of a wise old rancher. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Golf Sun. 7 a.m. Golf Sun. 4 p.m.

Shadow of the Thin Man (1941) ★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Nick and Nora Charles solve racetrack-related murders with their 4-year-old son and dog, Asta. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:35 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 9:39 p.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:20 p.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 2 a.m.

Shanghai Noon (2000) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. A Chinese Imperial Guardsman teams up with a robber to rescue a princess, taken to the Old West by the guard’s former captain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Wed. 11 a.m.

The Shape of Water (2017) ★★★ Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon. Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works in a hidden, high-security government laboratory. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret -- a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Sat. 9 a.m. FXX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield. An aimless TV salesman and his best pal must save their friends and family from the zombies that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sat. 3:25 a.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. POP Mon. 6:30 p.m. POP Tues. 4 p.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Tues. 5:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 7 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animada. Después de que Rumpelstiltskin lo engaña para hacer un pacto, Shrek se encuentra a sí mismo en una versión alterna de Muy Muy Lejano, donde él y Fiona nunca se conocieron. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Sun. 6 p.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. Shrek and friends set out to find Fiona’s slacker cousin, Artie, and bring him back to rule the land of Far, Far Away. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Sun. 4 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TNT Sun. 2 p.m.

Silent Hill: Revelation (2012) ★ Adelaide Clemens, Kit Harington. On the eve of her 18th birthday, a teenager learns that she is not who she thinks she is, so she ventures deep into a demonic world that threatens to trap her forever. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Fri. 2:53 a.m.

A Simple Plan (1998) ★★★ Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton. A Minnesotan, his dimwitted brother and his brother’s redneck friend find and decide to keep $4 million. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Mon. 4:28 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Thur. 1 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) ★★★★ Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds. A silent-film star loves a chorus girl who dubs his squeaky-voiced co-star in a 1927 Hollywood talkie. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Single White Female (1992) ★★ Bridget Fonda, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A software designer shares her Manhattan apartment with a young woman who’s dangerous. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Thur. 3 a.m.

Sinister (2012) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio. A true-crime novelist and his family become the targets of a supernatural entity when he uses found footage to unravel the murders of his home’s previous occupants. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Lifetime Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Sisters (2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Sisters (1973) ★★★ Margot Kidder, Jennifer Salt. A newswoman and a private eye probe a murder confused by separated Siamese twins. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Thur. 2 p.m. CMT Thur. 8:30 p.m.

The 6th Day (2000) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Goldwyn. When a man discovers he has been illegally cloned, he must outrun assassins trying to protect their secret experiment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Skiptrace (2016) ★★ Jackie Chan, Johnny Knoxville. El detective de Hong Kong, Bennie Black, se une a un jugador americano para capturar al jefe del crimen que mató a su compañero y secuestró a su sobrina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Fri. 7 p.m.

Skyline (2010) ★ Eric Balfour, Scottie Thompson. Strange lights over Los Angeles herald the arrival of malevolent aliens who threaten to swallow up humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Sleepless (2017) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan. An undercover Las Vegas police officer must race against time to save his kidnapped son from a crew of murderous gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sun. 11 a.m. BET Sun. 9 p.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city’s Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Sleight (2016) ★★ Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel. After his mother’s death, a young street magician turns to dealing drugs at parties to support his little sister. When she is kidnapped by his supplier, he uses his sleight of hand and keen intelligence to find her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Kristoffer Polaha. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 p.m.

Smallfoot (2018) ★★★ Voices of Channing Tatum, James Corden. Animated. Migo is a friendly Yeti who discovers something that he didn’t know existed -- a human. When his fellow villagers refuse to believe him, Migo embarks on an epic journey to find the mysterious creature that can put him back in good graces. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TOON Sun. 5 p.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Dos agentes del FBI deben proteger a un actor de un gran número de asesinos que van por él luego de que testifica en contra de la mafia de Las Vegas. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m.

Snitch (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper. Para salvar a su hijo adolescente de una injusta sentencia a prisión, un hombre de negocios hace un trato con un abogado estadounidense para infiltrarse en un peligroso cartel narcotraficante y convertirse en un informante. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. UNIMAS Mon. 5 p.m. KFTR Mon. 8 p.m.

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Wed. 5 p.m. HBO Fri. 11:27 a.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Sat. 6 p.m.

Something to Talk About (1995) ★★ Julia Roberts, Dennis Quaid. A Southern woman causes trouble for many after learning of her husband’s infidelity. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. POP Wed. 1 a.m.

Song of the Thin Man (1947) ★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Nick and Nora Charles solve a floating-casino murder with a jazz clarinetist. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ★★ James Marsden, Jim Carrey. Live action/animated. The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic races across the globe to stop uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik from achieving world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Animated. Kyle, Stan and Cartman orchestrate a resistance to an imminent war between Canada and the United States. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. Comedy Central Fri. Noon

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:05 p.m. Syfy Sun. 11 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Fri. 7:16 a.m. Encore Fri. 6:20 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:12 a.m.

The Spectacle Maker (1934) A mysterious stranger asks an eyeglass maker to design a lens that shows only beauty to anyone who wears it. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz. Un mensaje encriptado de su pasado envía a James Bond en una búsqueda para descubrir a una organización siniestra mientras M se enfrenta a las fuerzas políticas que quieren cerrar el servicio secreto británico. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. KVEA Thur. 7 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6 p.m. E! Wed. 7 p.m. E! Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Wed. 3:13 p.m. Starz Wed. 11:06 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Sun. 10:40 a.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Sun. 8:28 a.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Thur. 4:50 a.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 1 p.m.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. SpongeBob and Patrick head for Shell City to retrieve King Neptune’s stolen crown and save the life of Mr. Krabs. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Tues. 1 p.m.

The Spy Next Door (2010) ★ Jackie Chan, Amber Valletta. Un superagente de la CIA se enfrenta a su misión más peligrosa: ser aceptado por los tres testarudos hijos de su novia. Un terrorista ruso está detrás de ellos después de que uno de los niños se bajara una fórmula secreta por error. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11 p.m. KFTR Sun. 2 a.m.

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon. Unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy, two best friends find themselves dodging deadly assassins and a suspicious British agent while hatching a plan to save the world. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 6 p.m.

The Square Peg (1958) ★★ Norman Wisdom, Honor Blackman. A World War II street laborer uses his resemblance to a Nazi officer when he is drafted into the British army and captured by German troops. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 a.m.

The Squeeze (2015) Jeremy Sumpter, Christopher McDonald. A young man with uncommon golf skills becomes caught up in a deadly high-stakes golf match between big-time gamblers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Golf Sun. 11 p.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Tues. 2:26 p.m. Encore Wed. 12:42 p.m. Encore Wed. 5:44 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:50 a.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. Picard, Riker and the others set off to stop the half-robot Borg from sabotaging the first warp drive flight in 2063. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:55 a.m.

Stay Alive (2006) ★★ Frankie Muniz, Adam Goldberg. An online game becomes terrifyingly real when its young players begin to die along with their onscreen characters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:35 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 5:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 7:35 p.m. MTV Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990) ★ David Andrews, Kelly Wolf. The owner of an ancient mill hires a drifter to rid the basement of rats. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8 p.m. AXS Mon. 10 p.m.

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (1992) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Estelle Getty. A Los Angeles policeman has his little mother from New Jersey for a partner, whether he likes it or not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 7:40 a.m.

The Story of G.I. Joe (1945) ★★★ Burgess Meredith, Robert Mitchum. During World War II, American journalist Ernie Pyle goes abroad to write about the arduous experiences of stalwart members of the U.S. Army. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

The Strange Affair of Uncle Harry (1945) ★★ George Sanders, Geraldine Fitzgerald. Mad Harry poisons his bad sister’s cocoa; his good sister drinks it. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Sun. 7:09 p.m.

Stuber (2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:15 a.m.

Su excelencia (1966) Cantinflas, Sonia Infante. Cantinflas accidentalmente se convierte en embajador y toma la oportunidad para expresar opiniones no apreciadas. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:30 a.m.

The Sundowners (1960) ★★★ Deborah Kerr, Robert Mitchum. Irish sheepherders roam with their son and helper, making a living in 1920s Australia. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Starz Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Surrogates (2009) ★★ Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell. FBI agents probe a murder case linked to the inventor of technology that allows people to live vicariously though robotic versions of themselves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:02 p.m.

Sweet Bird of Youth (1962) ★★★ Paul Newman, Geraldine Page. Florida gigolo Chance Wayne brings home ex-screen queen Alexandra Del Lago. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

The Sweetest Thing (2002) ★ Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate. A confirmed flirt and her best friend search for the charming guy who slipped through her fingers at a dance club. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Sun. 3:08 a.m.

Swept Up by Christmas (2020) Lindy Booth, Justin Bruening. An antique seller and a cleaner clash as they work on downsizing a magnificent estate. As the two uncover the house’s treasures, they find a way to reconnect the reclusive owner with his Christmas past. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Swing Time (1936) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. Gambler/dancer Lucky falls for dance teacher Penny while engaged to Margaret. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Switch (1991) ★★ Ellen Barkin, Jimmy Smits. The playboy victim of a hot-tub murder returns as a sexy woman but with the same old sexist-male mind. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:21 a.m.

The Switch (2010) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman. A woman inseminates herself without knowing that her best friend substituted her preferred sperm sample for his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:05 p.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 9 a.m.

The Tailor of Panama (2001) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Geoffrey Rush. In Panama an unprincipled spy enlists a tailor to gather information about the canal for the British government, but the details soon become lies. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:35 a.m.

Taking a Shot at Love (2021) Alexa PenaVega, Luke Macfarlane. Sparks fly between a ballet instructor and a professional hockey player as she tries to help him recover from the same injury that sidelined her dancing career. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:38 a.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:25 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:50 p.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Teen Beach Movie (2013) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. Two young surfers find romance when they magically become part of a movie musical. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Fri. 9 a.m.

Teen Beach 2 (2015) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. When characters from the movie musical Wet Side Story get stuck in the real world, teens Brady and Mack must find a way to return them home. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. Disney Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) ★★★ Voices of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their hearts, the Teen Titans head to Hollywood to fulfill their dreams. Things soon go awry, however, when a supervillain plans to take over the planet -- putting the very fate of the young heroes on the line. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. TOON Sun. 9 a.m. TOON Sun. 10 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 9 a.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:50 p.m.

That Thing You Do! (1996) ★★★ Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler. A small-time rock band rides a big wave of success with the help of a savvy record-executive and a catchy single. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 a.m. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m.

That’s Dancing! (1985) ★★ Mikhail Baryshnikov, Ray Bolger. Gene Kelly, Sammy Davis Jr., Mikhail Baryshnikov, Ray Bolger and Liza Minnelli narrate clips, from Busby Berkeley musicals to Michael Jackson performances. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

That’s Entertainment, Part 2 (1976) ★★★ Narrated by Fred Astaire, Narrated by Gene Kelly. Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly bridge sequences featuring about 100 stars from about 75 movies, mostly musicals. (G) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Thur. 7:30 p.m.

That’s Entertainment! (1974) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Bing Crosby. Fred Astaire, Liza Minnelli, Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Donald O’Connor, Debbie Reynolds, Mickey Rooney, James Stewart, Bing Crosby and Peter Lawford show clips from 1928-58 MGM musicals. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

That’s Entertainment! III (1994) ★★★ June Allyson, Cyd Charisse. June Allyson, Cyd Charisse, Lena Horne, Howard Keel, Gene Kelly, Ann Miller, Debbie Reynolds, Mickey Rooney and Esther Williams introduce clips from more than 100 MGM musicals. (G) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Their First Mistake (1932) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Oliver adopts a baby to make his wife happy. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Mon. 11:20 a.m.

Them Thar Hills (1934) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie go to the mountains and find a well full of moonshine. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 2:51 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Freeform Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Thicker Than Water (1935) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Oliver gets a blood transfusion from Stanley, with interesting results. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Mon. 4:26 p.m.

The Thin Man Goes Home (1944) ★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Nick and Nora Charles visit his hometown, sober, and link art and corpses to a spy ring. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Thin Man (1934) ★★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Sophisticated Nick and Nora Charles solve a murder mystery with their wire-haired terrier, Asta. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Thur. 6:15 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Sun. 6:22 a.m. Starz Sun. 4:51 p.m. Starz Wed. 11:09 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Mon. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 9 p.m. BET Sat. 4:30 p.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Bravo Tues. 7 p.m. Bravo Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. Noon

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

This Is Spinal Tap (1984) ★★★ Rob Reiner, Michael McKean. An American filmmaker records the demise of a fictitious band of aging British metalheads in a mock rockumentary. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 p.m.

This Is the End (2013) ★★★ James Franco, Jonah Hill. Cabin fever and dwindling supplies threaten to tear apart six friends who are trapped in a house together after cataclysmic events devastate Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:59 a.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo. A billionaire looking for new challenges attracts the attention of an investigator when a priceless Monet is stolen. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Fri. 7:56 a.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Faye Dunaway. The mastermind of a Boston bank caper falls in love with the insurance sleuth on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Three Smart Girls (1936) ★★★ Deanna Durbin, Binnie Barnes. Three sisters hatch a scheme to break up their estranged father’s impending wedding and reunite him with their mother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 a.m.

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Sat. 1 a.m. FX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner. Two ex-cons and their partners in crime plan a Las Vegas casino heist during the week of an Elvis convention. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Sun. 3:50 a.m.

Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison (2020) Romany Malco, Regina Hall. Upon his release, an ex-convict sets out to fulfill his dream of becoming a world-renowned motivational speaker. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Thur. 3:11 a.m.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter. Animated. In 19th-century Europe, a gifted pianist mistakenly weds a dead woman who takes him to the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:15 p.m. Syfy Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (2020) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Huszar. Five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas and soon investigate their connection to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 a.m.

A Timeless Christmas (2020) Ryan Paevey, Erin Cahill. A man travels from 1903 to 2020, where he meets a tour guide at his historic mansion and gets to experience a 21st century Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Tit For Tat (1935) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Laurel & Hardy face off with a grocery store owner. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Tues. 5:42 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:23 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:41 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. History Sat. 2 p.m.

Tomcats (2001) ★ Jerry O’Connell, Shannon Elizabeth. A cartoonist in debt plots to have his friend marry a statuesque cop in order to win a huge bet. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:24 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Tues. 3:45 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 7:50 a.m. Showtime Sat. 3 a.m.

Tommy’s Honour (2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Golf Sun. 9 a.m. Golf Sun. 6 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange. The Oscar-winning tale of a temperamental actor who becomes a sensation while posing as a woman on a hit TV soap opera. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Tues. 8:42 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Wed. 8 a.m. Paramount Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Towed In A Hole (1932) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Laurel and Hardy get into the fish business. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Mon. 11:41 a.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Sat. 3 p.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. Un exoficial de las Fuerzas Especiales entra en acción para rescatar al hijo secuestrado de un agente antinarcóticos. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Trapped in Paradise (1994) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Lovitz. Local hospitality foils a bank heist by three bumbling brothers in Paradise, Pa., on Christmas Eve. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Wed. 8 a.m.

Treasure Island (1934) ★★★ Wallace Beery, Jackie Cooper. Robert Louis Stevenson’s pirate Long John Silver wants young Jim Hawkins’ map. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Trip to Bountiful (2014) Cicely Tyson, Vanessa Williams. A determined woman escapes from the clutches of her overprotective son to travel to her hometown. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Mon. Noon

Triste recuerdo (1990) Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre. Años después de la muerte de su esposa, Antonio regresa al pueblo e intenta rehacer su vida con Esperanza. La pareja deberá unirse ante Jorge, el hermano de Antonio, que intentará separarlos por todos los medios. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Triumph of the Spirit (1989) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Edward James Olmos. Nazis force Greek boxer Salamo Arouch into fight-to-the-death bouts in the extermination camp at Auschwitz in Poland. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:40 a.m.

Trouble With the Curve (2012) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams. When his bosses call his judgment into question, an aged baseball scout is forced to take his estranged daughter with him on a road trip to North Carolina to check out a hot prospect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. MLB Thur. 3 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sun. 9:50 p.m.

True Romance (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette. A Detroit comic-book store clerk and his floozy wife flee to Hollywood with a suitcase full of mob cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Sat. 2:52 a.m.

The Turning (2020) ★ Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard. Kate Mandell takes a job as a nanny for two young orphans at a Gothic mansion in the Maine countryside. When strange events start to plague Kate and the siblings, she begins to suspect that the estate’s dark corridors are home to a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Twentieth Century (1934) ★★★★ John Barrymore, Carole Lombard. An actress deserts the Broadway director who bolstered her career, then meets him on the Chicago-New York express. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:45 a.m. TMC Tues. 12:20 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11:15 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Tues. 11:18 a.m. Starz Tues. 10:02 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Fri. 4 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

Twice Two (1933) Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Laurel and Hardy play dual roles in a tale about two sets of bickering spouses. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 12:05 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. MTV Mon. 11 a.m. MTV Tues. 6 a.m. VH1 Thur. 11 a.m. Showtime Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. MTV Mon. 7:55 p.m. MTV Tues. 2:55 p.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. MTV Mon. 10:25 p.m. MTV Tues. 5:25 p.m. VH1 Thur. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 3:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. MTV Mon. 5 p.m. MTV Tues. Noon VH1 Thur. 5 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. MTV Mon. 1:55 p.m. MTV Tues. 9 a.m. VH1 Thur. 2 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3:35 p.m.

Twist of Faith (2013) Toni Braxton, David Julian Hirsh. A single mother and her gospel community help an Orthodox Jewish cantor whose wife and three children were murdered. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sat. 7 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Sat. 10 a.m. Paramount Sun. 1:42 a.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 p.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Syfy Tues. 6 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:30 p.m. EPIX Wed. 6:20 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Fri. 3 p.m. BET Sat. 11 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. WE Thur. 9:45 p.m. BET Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Sat. 7 p.m.

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. E! Wed. 3 p.m. E! Thur. 9 a.m.

Una rosa en invierno: Santa Benedicta de la Cruz (2018) Zana Marjanovic, Christian Cooke. La vida de la santa Edith Stein, una monja alemana que se convirtió al catolicismo, pese a haber nacido en el judaísmo. Stein luchó por la igualdad en el contexto del Movimiento de los Derechos de las Mujeres alemán. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ John Candy, Amy Madigan. Chicago parents in a pinch have a bachelor uncle baby-sit their teenage daughter and little ones. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Mon. 8:55 a.m.

Underwater (2020) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel. Members of a deep-sea drilling crew find themselves in a fight for their lives when they come under attack from mysterious and deadly creatures six miles below the ocean surface. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 9:35 a.m.

Unfinished Business (2015) ★ Vince Vaughn, Tom Wilkinson. A business trip to Europe goes disastrously awry for a business owner and his associates, who are hoping to close the most important deal of their lives. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:58 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Sundance Mon. 2:15 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m. History Sat. 11 a.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Unlocking Christmas (2020) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. When a mysterious key and a cryptic holiday riddle arrive on their doorsteps, Kate and Kevin embark on a romantic Christmas adventure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Upgrade (2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 a.m. FX Mon. 1 a.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Sun. 5:45 p.m. Showtime Wed. 6 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Sun. 3 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

USS Christmas (2020) Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan. A newspaper reporter stumbles upon a mystery while taking a Christmastime cruise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

Utopia (1950) ★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Stan and Ollie inherit a yacht, an island with uranium and a stranded French singer. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 10 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sat. 8:15 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 9 p.m. KFTR Sun. Noon

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Sat. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Sun. 1:56 a.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Valley Girl (2020) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse. A valley girl and a punk rocker from the city defy their parents and friends to stay together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:25 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Sun. 11:20 p.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:54 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. CMT Fri. 9 a.m. CMT Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Vertigo (1958) ★★★★ James Stewart, Kim Novak. A former San Francisco detective who dreads heights falls for a woman he is hired to protect. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sat. 6:45 p.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Fri. 10 a.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

View From the Top (2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:37 p.m.

Viva el chubasco (1983) Antonio Aguilar, Chelelo. La lucha entre dos familias rivales trae muchas complicaciones a la vida de un pueblo. Las esposas hartas de estos conflictos deciden ponerse en huelga marital hasta que terminen las hostilidades y se logre la paz. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Viva México y Sus Corridos (1985) Antonio Aguilar, Blanca Guerra. La historia de los héroes mexicanos populares, y los relatos que los convirtieron el tema de canciones tradicionales. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Mon. 2:05 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. UNIMAS Fri. Noon KFTR Fri. 3 p.m.

Wanderlust (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston. Overstressed New Yorkers think they’ve found the answer to their problems when they join a counterculture community where the only rule is to be oneself. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:20 p.m.

War (2007) ★★ Jet Li, Jason Statham. A federal agent seeks revenge on an elusive assassin after his partner and family are killed, but the target ignites a war between rival Asian mobsters. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:50 a.m. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, Global Thermonuclear War. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Fri. 9:30 a.m.

The Warriors (1979) ★★★ Michael Beck, James Remar. Gang members blamed for the murder of a charismatic street leader are forced to fight their way back to their turf. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:38 a.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:04 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Way I See It (2020) Pete Souza. Pete Souza captures historic and intimate moments as a photographer for President Barack Obama and President Ronald Reagan. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. MSNBC Thur. 5 p.m. MSNBC Thur. 7 p.m.

We Bare Bears: The Movie (2020) Voices of Bobby Moynihan, Eric Edelstein. Animated. Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear go on the run from a diabolical wildlife agent. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TOON Sat. 6 p.m.

We Belong Together (2018) Cassidey Fralin, Ross Fleming. A recovering alcoholic college professor trying to put his life back together meets a seductive new student. She offers him a sensual escape from reality until he realizes she may be insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sun. 1:25 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 3 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 7:30 p.m. CMT Fri. 4 p.m. CMT Fri. 8:45 p.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. POP Mon. 8:30 p.m. POP Tues. 6 p.m.

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Wendy (2020) ★★ Devin France, Yashua Mack. Lost on a mysterious island, a girl fights to save her family, her freedom and the joyous spirit of youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Thur. 5:40 a.m.

Western Stars (2019) ★★★ Bruce Springsteen. Backed by a band and a full orchestra, Bruce Springsteen performs all 13 songs from his new album Western Stars, touching on themes of love, loss, loneliness, family and the passage of time. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Thur. 4:15 a.m.

What About Bob? (1991) ★★★ Bill Murray, Richard Dreyfuss. A patient follows a pop psychiatrist on his vacation and annoys him while charming his family. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. POP Wed. 3 a.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:50 p.m.

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Sun. 3:28 p.m.

Where Hope Grows (2014) ★★ Kristoffer Polaha, David DeSanctis. A troubled ex-ballplayer finds his life reinvigorated through his friendship with a mentally challenged grocery-store employee. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 7 a.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. El policía del Capitolio John Cale debe pasar una entrevista para entrar en el Servicio Secreto. Sin saber el resultado, lleva a su hija a visitar la Casa Blanca, pero, durante el recorrido, un grupo paramilitar asalta el edificio. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m. A&E Sun. 9:30 a.m. A&E Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Fri. 4:04 a.m.

Wild Strawberries (1957) ★★★★ Victor Sjöström, Ingrid Thulin. An old Swedish professor sees his life pass by in a series of nightmarish flashbacks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Wildcats (1986) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Nipsey Russell. A famous coach’s daughter coaches boys football at a city high school patrolled by dogs. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:49 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Thur. 4:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Ovation Mon. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Winter Meeting (1948) ★★ Bette Davis, James Davis. A troubled heiress falls in love with a World War II hero who becomes a priest. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Tues. 6:46 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ Judy Garland, Frank Morgan. After a tornado whisks Kansas farm girl Dorothy to a magic land, she must travel to the Emerald City for help in getting back home. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:15 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m.

Wolves at the Door (2016) Katie Cassidy, Elizabeth Henstridge. Four friends gather for a farewell party only to be assaulted by murderous intruders. (R) 1 hr. 12 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:12 a.m.

Woman Walks Ahead (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes. A headstrong New York painter embarks on a dangerous journey to meet Sitting Bull but must face off with an Army officer intent on war with the Native Americans. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1962) ★★★ Laurence Harvey, Karl Boehm. The German brothers’ story bridges fairy tales: The Dancing Princess, The Cobbler and the Elves, The Singing Bone. (G) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Mon. 7 a.m.

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Mon. 7:15 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Wrongfully Accused (1998) ★ Leslie Nielsen, Richard Crenna. Framed for a murder, a violinist tries to prove a one-eyed, one-legged, one-armed man is actually the killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Tues. 1:58 a.m.

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. History Sat. 7 a.m.

X-Men III: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Sat. 4:37 p.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Mon. 12:59 p.m. Starz Mon. 1:30 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m. FX Thur. 11 a.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Fri. 3:50 p.m.

Year of the Dog (2007) ★★★ Molly Shannon, Laura Dern. After her beloved beagle dies, an office worker unsuccessfully searches for ways to fill the void in her life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Your Move (2017) Luke Goss, Robert Davi. Cuando su familia sufre un brutal ataque, un hombre embarca en un viaje para encontrar a los responsables y vengar a los suyos. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 6 a.m. KFTR Fri. 9 a.m.

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Rosemarie DeWitt. A man falls into bed with his best friend’s sister, leading to an unexpected love triangle when his friend arrives the next day. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 1:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rene Russo. A household threatens to burst at the seams when the marriage of two widowed parents creates a family of 18 children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks. Two lifelong friends decide to make an adult film to solve their cash problems. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sat. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 4 a.m.

Zathura (2005) ★★★ Josh Hutcherson, Jonah Bobo. Two young brothers play a mysterious game that propels them into an outer-space adventure. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:30 a.m. Syfy Mon. 12:55 p.m.

Zeroville (2019) James Franco, Megan Fox. With two tattoos of Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor on his shaved head, Vikar rides a bus into Hollywood and soon makes an impression on a beautiful actress -- thus beginning a dreamlike journey through the film business in the 1970s. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Sun. 4:55 a.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Sat. 7 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Wed. 7:51 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:24 p.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Fri. 6:50 p.m.

Zombies 2 (2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Disney Fri. 8:35 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. Cuando un tímido cuidador de un zoológico decide cambiar de trabajo para poder encontrar a su futura pareja, los animales del zoológico revelan su habilidad secreta de hablar y le enseñan a cortejar a las mujeres. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:05 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Zoolander No. 2 (2016) ★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A special agent recruits former models Derek Zoolander and Hansel to save the world’s most beautiful people from a deadly plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TNT Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:55 p.m.

