What’s on TV Tuesday: Series finale of ‘Tell Me a Story’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Streets of Dreams With Marcus Lemonis The premiere of this series looks at the diamond business on 47th Street in New York City’s Diamond District. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

American Masters In the new episode “Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page” filmmaker Mary McDonagh Murphy profiles the Midwestern farm woman who published her first novel at age 65 and turned her frontier childhood into the bestselling “Little House” books. Victor Garber narrates. 8 p.m. KOCE

Insane Pools: Deeper Dive (season premiere) 8 p.m. Animal Planet

7 Little Johnstons “Love in the Time of Corona” (season premiere) 8 p.m. TLC

Tell Me a Story Tucker and Maddie (Paul Wesley, Odette Annable) resort to desperate measures as they try to escape Olivia’s (Danielle Campbell) clutches. Also, Simone (Ashley Madekwe) grows ever more suspicious and Taylor (Audrey Corsa) sets her final plan in motion in the series finale. 9 p.m. The CW

American Masters “Louisa May Alcott: The Woman Behind Little Women” 9:30 p.m. KOCE

Supermarket Stakeout Alex Guarnaschelli returns as host for a new season of this culinary competition in which four chefs size up actual shoppers leaving a grocery store and negotiate to get their groceries, which they use to create a dish. 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Popstar’s Best of 2020 Elizabeth Stanton (“World’s Funniest Animals”) hosts this special counting down what Popstar Magazine’s polls show were the most memorable moments and trends of the year. 8 p.m. The CW

Best of Showtime Boxing 2020 Highlights of the best boxing matches that aired on the premium channel this year. 8:30 p.m. Showtime

The Year: 2020 Robin Roberts hosts this special looking back at events that defined the past 12 months, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election. George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and David Muir are among the cohosts joining Roberts. With Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Kal Penn, Michael Eric Dyson, Christian Siriano, Joel McHale, Nikki Glaser, Karamo Brown and Brad Paisley. 9 p.m. ABC



SPORTS

College Football Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma State versus Miami, 2:30 p.m. ESPN; Valero Alamo Bowl: Texas versus Colorado, 6 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball South Florida visits Memphis, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Purdue visits Rutgers, 4 p.m. FS1; Florida State visits Clemson, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Houston visits Tulsa, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Northwestern visits Iowa, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Malcolm Mitchell; Kelly LeVeque; Angelica Ross. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ken Jeong (“The Masked Singer”); Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”); Science Bob. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Daniel Craig; Billie Eilish and Finneas perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joe Biden and Jill Biden; Jon Batiste performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Blake Shelton; Jenny Slate; My Morning Jacket performs; Kaz Rodriguez performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gloria Steinem; Sally Hawkins; Craig Roberts; Conan Gray. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Buena Vista Social Club (1999) 8:40 a.m. HBO

Tootsie (1982) 8:42 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 8:56 and 11:28 a.m. Bravo

Scrooged (1988) 9 a.m. AMC

Buried (2010) 9 a.m. FXX

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:26 a.m. Starz

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 10:30 a.m. AMC

The Band Wagon (1953) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Apocalypse Now (1979) 10:49 a.m. Cinemax

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 11 a.m. FXX

21 Jump Street (2012) 11:18 a.m. and 10:02 p.m. Starz

Big (1988) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Atomic Blonde (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX

Jackass 2.5 (2007) 12:30 and 10:30 p.m. IFC

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 12:30 p.m. Sundance

Private Parts (1997) 12:33 p.m. Encore

It’s Always Fair Weather (1955) 12:45 p.m. TCM

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

Baby Driver (2017) 1:30 p.m. FXX

The Town (2010) 1:45 p.m. TNT

Matilda (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform

Do the Right Thing (1989) 2 p.m. TMC

Dave (1993) 2:20 p.m. Epix

Stan & Ollie (2018) 2:26 p.m. Encore

Bells Are Ringing (1960) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Lucy (2014) 3 p.m. FX

The Italian Job (2003) 3:20 p.m. Paramount

The Princess Bride (1987) 4 p.m. Freeform

Blockers (2018) 4 p.m. FXX

Hustlers (2019) 4 p.m. TMC

Premium Rush (2012) 4:07 p.m. Encore

Elf (2003) 5 p.m. AMC

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Graduate (1967) 5 p.m. TCM

Titanic (1997) 5:42 p.m. Encore

Long Shot (2019) 5:55 p.m. Cinemax

The Wedding Singer (1998) 6 p.m. POP

Ghostbusters (1984) 6 and 11 p.m. Sundance

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. AMC

13 Going on 30 (2004) 7 and 9 p.m. Bravo

Sweet Bird of Youth (1962) 7 p.m. TCM

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 p.m. TMC

Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform

This Is Spinal Tap (1984) 9:15 p.m. TCM

That Thing You Do! (1996) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

House Party (1990) 10:30 p.m. VH1

Men in Black (1997) 11 p.m. Encore

The Belly of an Architect (1987) 11 p.m. TCM

