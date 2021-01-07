What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ on CBS; ‘Jeopardy’ on ABC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! Alex Trebek’s final show as host of the quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC

The Astronauts Mission Control fails to transfer control to the ground, leaving the kids to try to fly the spacecraft into Venus’ orbit without burning up in its atmosphere. Miya Cech, Bryce Gheisar, Keith L. Williams, Kayden Grace Swan and Ben Daon star and Paige Howard provides the voice of the ship’s AI system. (N) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

MacGyver Mac’s (Lucas Till) meeting with Desi’s (Levy Tran) parents gets derailed. Also Russ and Matty (Henry Ian Cusick, Meredith Eaton) must ask an old nemesis for assistance when a new recruit is kidnapped. 8 p.m. CBS

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (season premiere) Guest comic Jeff Davis. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank A former WNBA player pitches a sports drink for athletes. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants form a pop group to write lyrics and perform choreography to a new version of RuPaul’s song “Condragulations.” Jamal Sims is a guest judge. 8 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Noah Sonie, Malin Nilsson, Peter Samelson and Michael Karl. 9 p.m. The CW

Frontline In her new documentary “A Thousand Cuts,” filmmaker Ramona S. Diaz looks at Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and his crackdown on the press, especially independent journalist Maria Ressa, who currently faces jail time for her reporting. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Aarti Sequeira and Jet Tila join Guy Fieri in Los Angeles where a chef dishes out fiery Thai specialties in this new episode of the culinary series. 9 p.m. Food Network

The UnXplained (N) 9 p.m. History

20/20 This new episode of the newsmagazine series revisits the 1970s case of serial killer Rodney Alcala — convicted of five murders in California and two in New York— who appeared as a contestant on the TV show “The Dating Game.” 9 p.m. ABC

Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

College Basketball Youngstown State visits Wright State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Purdue visits Michigan State, 4 p.m. FS1; Dayton visits Davidson, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Utah State visits New Mexico, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Charlotte Hornets visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. ESPN; the Chicago Bulls visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Hailee Steinfeld (“Dickinson”); Michael Ealy; Fitz performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Holly Hunter (“Mr. Mayor”); Carson Kressley (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”); Banners performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jeremy Parsons. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Bellamy Young (“Prodigal Son”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Paula Abdul; Francia Raisa. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Hailee Steinfeld (“Dickinson”); Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow”; Nathan Fillion; Gabriel Iglesias; Deepak Chopra. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Financial experts give tips on saving money; money that could be hiding in one’s trash bin. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Tasha Cobbs Leonard. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Wednesday’s assault at the U.S. Capitol; reporting from the White House: Nancy Cordes, CBS; Astead Herndon, the New York Times; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post; Jake Sherman, Punchbowl News. Guest moderator Yamiche Alcindor, PBS. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m.; 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rob Lowe; Lil Nas X; Mark Normand. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert George Clooney; Tom Hanks; Meryl Streep; the Mountain Goats perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kristen Wiig; Carrie Underwood performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Andrew Rannells, Megan Thee Stallion performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jenny Slate; Kathryn Hahn. 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Unstoppable Experienced engineer Denzel Washington and his newcomer trainee (Chris Pine) become the only hope of stopping a chemical-laden locomotive hurtling toward a town in this 2010 movie. 8 p.m. AMC

The Truth Acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda wrote and directed this 2019 drama starring Catherine Deneuve as a celebrated French actress who has just written her highly anticipated memoirs. Her screenwriter daughter (Juliette Binoche) is dismayed to discover the book was published before she could read it and angered that their stormy mother-daughter relationship reads like something out of a fairy tale. Ethan Hawke, Ludivine Sagnier and Clémentine Grenier also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

Chronicle Three high school friends (Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell, Michael B. Jordan) make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers in this 2012 adventure. 10:30 p.m. HBO

1917 (2019) 8:05 a.m. and 10 p.m. Showtime

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 9 a.m. Disney XD

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 9:05 a.m. HBO

First Blood (1982) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Cliffhanger (1993) 11 a.m. IFC

Creed (2015) 11 a.m. MTV

The Fisher King (1991) 11 a.m. and 10:10 p.m. TMC

Trading Places (1983) 11:20 a.m. and 11:05 p.m. Encore

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 11:30 a.m. FX

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 12:25 p.m. Epix

Panic Room (2002) 1:20 p.m. Encore

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 1:30 p.m. IFC

The Best Man (1999) 1:30 p.m. VH1

Fury (2014) 2 and 8 p.m. IFC

Sausage Party (2016) 2 p.m. FXX

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 3:15 p.m. Encore

The Patriot (2000) 3:30 p.m. BBC America

No Country for Old Men (2007) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 4 p.m. Epix

Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. FXX

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 4:30 and 11 p.m. IFC

G.I. Jane (1997) 5 p.m. AMC

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX

The Strange One (1957) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) 8 p.m. KCET

Unstoppable (2010) 8 p.m. AMC

The Truth (2019) 8 p.m. Showtime

Public Enemies (2009) 8 p.m. Starz

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 8 p.m. USA

Executive Decision (1996) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

The Italian Job (2003) 9 p.m. Paramount

John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy

Splendor in the Grass (1961) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Air Force One (1997) 10 p.m. AMC

This Is the End (2013) 10 p.m. TRU

Chronicle (2012) 10:30 p.m. HBO

Erin Brockovich (2000) 10:35 p.m. POP

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 11:20 p.m. Cinemax

Games (1967) 11:30 p.m. TCM

