Movies on TV this week: ‘The Dark Knight’; ‘North by Northwest’

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Jan 3 - 9, 2021

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

Alien (1979) HBO Mon. 11:30 p.m.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) TCM Tues. 1:45 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) Paramount Mon. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 12:35 p.m. Paramount Sat. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) Encore Mon. 10:47 a.m.

Escape (1940) TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 11 p.m.

Friendly Persuasion (1956) TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) TCM Tues. 6 a.m.

King Kong (1933) TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) TCM Tues. 9:45 a.m.

North by Northwest (1959) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) Showtime Wed. 5:40 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Mon. 8:32 a.m.

Titanic (1997) Starz Thur. 3 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) History Sun. 7 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Showtime Thur. 2 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Jan 3 - 9, 2021

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 6 p.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Bravo Sun. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 11 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ IFC Mon. 1 a.m. IFC Wed. 2 p.m. IFC Thur. 3 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ BBC America Tues. Noon BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 9:01 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:08 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ IFC Fri. 4:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 p.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Bravo Sat. 5:15 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:57 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8 a.m. Bravo Fri. Noon E! Sun. Noon

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Bravo Fri. 2 a.m. Bravo Fri. 6 a.m. E! Sun. 2 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Bravo Sat. 2 a.m. Bravo Sat. Noon E! Sat. 2:15 p.m. E! Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 10 p.m. BBC America Wed. 4 a.m. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 10 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 11:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 4 p.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E! Fri. 7 p.m. E! Fri. 9:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:48 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:23 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Jan 3 - 9, 2021

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Freeform Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Encore Mon. 5:40 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 3:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ TMC Wed. 5:25 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ USA Sat. Noon USA Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 6 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 11:45 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 4:45 p.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Showtime Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ TNT Tues. 3 p.m. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. Noon TNT Sat. 11 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Showtime Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Showtime Wed. 10:05 p.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ TMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Starz Wed. 12:06 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ BET Fri. 6 p.m. BET Sat. Noon

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 7 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ EPIX Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Wed. 10:35 a.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) ★★ WGN America Sat. 6 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Starz Sat. 8:07 p.m. Starz Sun. 4:43 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ BBC America Tues. Noon BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:15 p.m. Paramount Wed. 1:45 a.m. Paramount Wed. 11:20 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ EPIX Sun. 8 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:25 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Paramount Mon. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 12:35 p.m. Paramount Sat. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Paramount Mon. 9:35 p.m. Paramount Sat. 12:45 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Starz Fri. 4:18 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Encore Fri. 7:29 a.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Showtime Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) ★★★★ Encore Mon. 10:47 a.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ BET Sat. Noon

Eraser (1996) ★★ KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ POP Fri. 10:35 p.m. POP Sat. 12:25 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ TBS Fri. 9:15 p.m. TBS Sat. 8:15 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Mon. 4:40 p.m. HBO Sat. 8:40 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ MLB Mon. 6 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 7:25 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 5:15 a.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:30 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 11 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Starz Wed. 1:21 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ A&E Sun. 2 p.m. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ TMC Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Encore Tues. 11:38 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:33 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Encore Mon. 12:28 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. Showtime Mon. 3 a.m. TMC Thur. 10 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 9:01 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:08 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Syfy Sun. 7 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ HBO Fri. 12:55 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 7 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 6:45 a.m. Showtime Mon. 6 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Wed. 4:51 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 5 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 2 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Starz Fri. 9:50 a.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 10 a.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 3 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 7 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Sat. 9 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ VH1 Wed. 10 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Starz Thur. 4:01 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:18 p.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 4 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 10:45 a.m. Paramount Mon. 1 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Sun. Noon

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Freeform Mon. 4 p.m. Freeform Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Mon. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Tues. 2 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Sat. 6 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 11 a.m. BBC America Sun. 10:01 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Mon. 3 a.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 8 a.m. BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Showtime Sun. 11 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Wed. 10 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Starz Wed. 4:35 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Starz Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8 a.m. Bravo Fri. Noon E! Sun. Noon

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Starz Wed. 11:34 a.m. Starz Wed. 7:13 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Fri. 9:05 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 1:35 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ HBO Mon. 11:15 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4:10 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Encore Mon. 12:29 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ TMC Tues. 4 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 6:15 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ TMC Wed. 1 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 6:11 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Encore Sun. 6:24 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:04 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 7 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:59 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Showtime Fri. 2 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Showtime Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

Rising Sun (1993) ★★★ Encore Sat. 3:12 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ TMC Wed. 11 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Comedy Central Sat. 3 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Comedy Central Sat. 5 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Encore Tues. 5:53 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 11:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 8 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Encore Sun. 10:15 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:30 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 6:26 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 7:58 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Encore Wed. 2:01 a.m. Encore Wed. 3:30 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:51 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 12:25 p.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Ovation Fri. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9 a.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 4 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E! Fri. 7 p.m. E! Fri. 9:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:48 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:23 p.m.

Taps (1981) ★★ Encore Sun. 11:48 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 5:40 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Mon. 8:32 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Thur. 3 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ History Sun. 10 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 4 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:25 p.m. Encore Fri. 11:20 a.m. Encore Fri. 11:05 p.m. Encore Sat. 9:21 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 6 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Thur. 11:25 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ History Sun. 7 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 2 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ TMC Fri. Noon

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Freeform Thur. 9 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Ovation Sun. 1 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Showtime Wed. Noon

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Syfy Sun. 1 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Jan 3 - 9, 2021

A

Abducted (2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. 2 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 10:19 a.m.

Absolute Deception (2013) Cuba Gooding Jr., Emmanuelle Vaugier. A female journalist teams up with a federal agent to uncover the truth behind her husband’s death. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Mon. 7:45 a.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2 a.m.

Admission (2013) ★★ Tina Fey, Paul Rudd. A driven Princeton University admissions officer thinks that a precocious applicant from an experimental high school may be the son she gave up for adoption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Sun. 9 a.m.

Adventures in Love & Babysitting (2015) Tammin Sursok, Travis Van Winkle. Forced to baby-sit with her college nemesis, a young woman starts to see the man in a new light. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) ★★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. The Sherwood Forest outlaw and his men save King Richard and Maid Marian from Prince John and Sir Guy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

After the Sunset (2004) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Salma Hayek. An FBI agent thinks a master thief and his girlfriend will try to steal a valuable diamond from a cruise ship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Tues. 9:02 a.m. Encore Tues. 9:57 p.m.

Aftermath (2017) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Scoot McNairy. Two strangers’ lives become inextricably bound together after an error by an air traffic controller causes the death of a construction foreman’s wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Fri. 2 a.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 7 a.m.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014) ★★ Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner. An 11-year-old boy experiences the worst day of his young life but soon learns that he’s not alone when other members of his family encounter their own calamities. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Mon. 7:07 a.m.

Alice Adams (1935) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Fred MacMurray. A social climber wants her humble family to impress a rich bachelor at dinner. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Alien (1979) ★★★★ Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver. Crewmembers aboard an interstellar freighter encounter a merciless monster that crawls around their ship’s dark corridors and service ducts as it kills them one by one. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Mon. 11:30 p.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

All I Want for Christmas (1991) ★★ Ethan Randall, Thora Birch. A boy and his little sister cook up a holiday scheme to get their divorced parents back together. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 a.m.

Almost Heroes (1998) ★★ Chris Farley, Matthew Perry. A tracker and his entourage help a fop try to beat Lewis & Clark to the Pacific Ocean in 1804. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:26 a.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sun. 4:31 a.m.

Alpha Dog (2006) ★★ Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch. A teenage dealer and his friends kidnap the impressionable younger brother of a junkie who won’t pay for the drugs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Thur. 11:12 a.m. Starz Thur. 10:18 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Wed. 5 p.m. FX Thur. 1 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Mon. 5:40 p.m.

Amazing Winter Romance (2020) Jessy Schram, Marshall Williams. Journalist Julia goes back home to find inspiration and discovers her childhood friend has built a giant snow maze, prompting her to find her way to true love. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

American Christmas (2019) Tara Reid, Robert Carradine. After another ruined Christmas dinner, a mother is determined to make her family reflect on their misdeeds. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Fri. 3:40 a.m.

American Gigolo (1980) ★★ Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton. A professional Beverly Hills escort falls in love with a big shot’s wife and winds up framed for murder. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:35 a.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey’s power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Amityville: The Awakening (2017) ★ Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne. An ambitious female television news intern leads a team of journalists, clergymen and paranormal researchers into a supposedly haunted house, only to unwittingly open a door to the unreal that she may never be able to close. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:55 a.m. Syfy Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

The Angel Wore Red (1960) ★★ Ava Gardner, Dirk Bogarde. A priest joins Falangists in the Spanish Civil War and is taken prisoner with a prostitute he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Mon. 1 p.m.

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Sun. 3:03 a.m.

Anna Karenina (1935) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Fredric March. Tragic Anna leaves her cold husband for dashing Count Vronsky in 19th-century Russia. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Anna Karenina (2012) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. A 19th-century Russian aristocrat faces a difficult decision when her husband finds out about her scandalous affair with a dashing cavalry officer. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Anna to the Infinite Power (1983) ★★ Dina Merrill, Martha Byrne. A child prodigy learns she is part of a secret experiment in genetic engineering. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3 a.m.

Annabelle: Creation (2017) ★★ Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman. Years after the tragic death of their daughter, a former toy maker and his wife welcome a nun and six orphaned girls into their farmhouse. Terror soon strikes when one child finds a seemingly innocent doll that appears to have a life of its own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Tues. 4:40 p.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. USA Sat. 2:45 p.m. USA Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 3:30 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m.

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Harley Jane Kozak. A doctor and his wife buy a California farm with termites and a killer spider from Venezuela. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:55 p.m.

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Tues. 7:23 a.m.

The Argument (2020) Dan Fogler, Maggie Q. When a couple argue about a party and neither will back down, they decide to re-create the evening to determine who is right. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Starz Tues. 1:19 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 5:25 p.m.

The Art of Political Murder (2019) An investigation into the truth behind the murder of Guatemalan Bishop Juan Gerardi, who was killed in 1998 just days after trying to hold the country’s military accountable for the atrocities committed during its civil war. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Assassination Games (2011) Jean-Claude Van Damme, Scott Adkins. Dos asesinos rivales forman una alianza para acabar con un cartel de narcotráfico apoyado por la DEA. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Attrition (2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 3:45 a.m.

The Au Pair Nightmare (2020) Anne Heise, Tristan Thomas. Looking to leave her past behind her, a young woman becomes an au pair for a very wealthy and private couple. Suspecting that they’re hiding something, she must soon uncover their dark secret if she hopes to make it out of their home alive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Autism: The Sequel (2019) Five autistic adults navigate their way through their early 20s, while old footage reveals their lives with their families 12 years earlier. (NR) 40 mins. HBO Fri. 4:25 a.m.

Autumn in the Vineyard (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. A man and woman with a strained history learn to trust each other when their dreams bring them together to turn a ranch into an award-winning winery. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. USA Sat. Noon USA Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. The remaining Avengers -- Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner -- must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos -- the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle the evil Thanos -- an intergalactic despot who plans to use all six Infinity Stones to inflict his twisted will on reality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TNT Sun. 4:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 4:15 p.m.

B

Baby God (2020) For more than 30 years, Dr. Quincy Fortier covertly uses his own sperm to inseminate his fertility patients. When his secret is revealed, his children seek the truth about his motives and try to make sense of their own identities. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. HBO Wed. 11:20 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m.

Babysitter’s Nightmare (2018) Brittany Underwood, Jet Jurgensmeyer. A recently fired nurse takes a job baby-sitting on the weekend for a wealthy doctor with a diabetic son. When another local babysitter is murdered, she suspects something is not right in the doctor’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947) ★★★ Cary Grant, Myrna Loy. A judge orders a playboy to date her infatuated teenage sister to cure the girl’s crush on him. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Bachelor Mother (1939) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, David Niven. An unmarried store clerk finds a baby on a doorstep and is quickly mistaken for its mother. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sat. 6 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:45 p.m.

Backstabbing for Beginners (2018) Ben Kingsley, Theo James. Based on a true story, an idealistic young employee at the U.N. investigates the grizzly murder of his predecessor -- uncovering a vast global conspiracy that may involve his own boss. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Bad Education (2019) Allison Janney, Hugh Jackman. A Long Island school superintendent and his assistant are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige. That changes when a student reporter uncovers an embezzlement scheme, prompting Frank to devise an elaborate cover-up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 3 p.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Lifetime Thur. 11:03 p.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FXX Fri. 11 a.m. FXX Sat. 7 a.m.

Balls of Fury (2007) ★★ Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken. A disgraced pingpong player bounces back to go under cover for the government and bring a notorious crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TBS Sat. 3:30 a.m.

The Banana Splits Movie (2019) Dani Kind, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong. A maniac dressed in a dog costume wreaks bloody havoc during the taping of a popular children’s television show. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Tues. 6:30 a.m. Syfy Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Bandidas (2006) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek. In 19th-century Mexico two women join forces against a ruthless U.S. bank magnate who is stealing land from peasants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 3:05 p.m.

Barely Lethal (2015) Hailee Steinfeld, Jessica Alba. Seeking a normal adolescence, a special-operations agent fakes her own death and enrolls in high school as an exchange student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Thur. 8:10 a.m. TMC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

El barrendero (1982) Cantinflas, María Sorté. Un alegre empleado que recoge basura bailando invita a salir a una mujer y las criadas se ponen celosas. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Barton Fink (1991) ★★★ John Turturro, John Goodman. A serious Broadway playwright sweats out a B-movie script in a weird 1941 Hollywood hotel. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Sat. Noon

Bataclán Mexicano (1956) Fernando Casanova, Christiane Martell. Miss Universo llega a México, desata una revolución entre el público masculino y sus aventuras inician al conocer a un charro mexicano que la impresiona. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Sun. 4:45 p.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. Noon TNT Sat. 11 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:05 p.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Wed. 9:05 p.m.

The Beach (2000) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton. Young people seek Nirvana on an island off the coast of Thailand, only to discover it is not what it seems. (R) 2 hrs. Starz Thur. 7:28 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:21 p.m.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) ★★★ Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry. The father of an intrepid youngster prepares her for the end of the world, when melting ice caps release fearsome beasts, called aurochs, and rising flood waters threaten to engulf their Delta home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Mon. 12:50 p.m.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (2020) Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb. Brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb find early fame in the 1960s and go on to write over 1,000 songs, including 20 No. 1 hits. This film follows the group’s meteoric rise as they navigate the complexities of working so intimately alongside family. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sun. 2:30 p.m. HBO Tues. 11:45 a.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Bees Make Honey (2017) Alice Eve, Hermione Corfield. A widow hosts a gathering for her high-society friends in an attempt to solve the mystery of her husband’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 1 a.m.

Behemoth (2011) ★★ Ed Quinn, Pascale Hutton. Terremoto despierta a una criatura gigantesca y crea un caos en un pequeño pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Sat. 4:22 a.m.

Benny & Joon (1993) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Mary Stuart Masterson. An eccentric’s arrival complicates the lives of a protective brother and his mentally ill sister. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:47 a.m.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) ★★★ Judi Dench, Maggie Smith. British retirees move to India to live out their golden years and find that their new home is a dilapidated hotel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Fri. 5:05 a.m.

Best in Show (2000) ★★★ Michael Hitchcock, Parker Posey. Pampered pooches and their quirky owners converge on Philadelphia to compete in a prestigious dog show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:30 p.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Dolly Parton. Texas madam Miss Mona and her sheriff boyfriend try to save her Chicken Ranch from a TV muckraker. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Fri. 9 a.m.

The Best Man (1999) ★★★ Taye Diggs, Nia Long. A writer heads to New York to be best man at a friend’s wedding, where he meets up with an old flame. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Fri. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Bicentennial Man (1999) ★★ Robin Williams, Sam Neill. With the help of the family he works for, a robot goes on a 200-year quest to become human. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Wed. 8:20 a.m.

The Big Heat (1953) ★★ Glenn Ford, Gloria Grahame. A gun moll helps a detective find the gangsters who killed his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Thur. 8:27 p.m. Starz Fri. 6:09 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Starz Wed. 12:06 p.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:42 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Wed. 9:55 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Fri. 1:15 p.m. Starz Fri. 11:32 p.m.

Blue Story (2019) Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward. Best friends Timmy and Marco go to the same high school but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy’s friends, the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war in which there are no winners, only victims. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:35 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Body Cam (2020) Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff. A police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:40 p.m.

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:10 a.m.

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:40 p.m. EPIX Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous 50 Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m. FX Wed. 1 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Fri. 6 p.m. BET Sat. Noon

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

The Bounty Hunter (2010) ★ Jennifer Aniston, Gerard Butler. Originally hired to track down his bail-jumping ex-wife, a bounty hunter soon finds himself on the run for his life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TBS Sun. 3:15 p.m. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

Boys’ Night Out (1962) ★★★ Kim Novak, James Garner. Would-be swingers Fred, George, Doug and Howard share a sexy blonde who’s secretly doing a thesis on men. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Mon. 10:45 a.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Sun. 6 p.m. CMT Sun. 11 p.m.

Breakdown (1997) ★★★ Kurt Russell, J.T. Walsh. A man’s wife disappears in the desert Southwest after accepting a trucker’s help with car trouble. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:20 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 7 p.m.

Bridal Wave (2015) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew Walker. A woman planning for her wedding at a resort meets a charming local right before the ceremony and has to choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) ★★★★ William Holden, Alec Guinness. A British POW colonel orders his men to build their Japanese captor a railway bridge in the jungle. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 4 a.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Wed. 9 p.m. Starz Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009) ★★ Richard Gere, Don Cheadle. A massive drug operation changes the lives of three conflicted police officers in one of New York’s most-violent precincts. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Sun. 8:15 a.m.

The Brothers (2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Bulldog Drummond’s Bride (1939) ★★ John Howard, Heather Angel. The British sleuth runs across rooftops after bank robbers while on his honeymoon in France. (NR) 55 mins. TCM Sat. 5:27 a.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:05 p.m.

The ‘Burbs (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:40 a.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Cher, Christina Aguilera. With help from a savvy stage manager and a gender-bending host, a cocktail waitress with a stunning voice becomes a performer in a club’s musical revue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Bravo Sun. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 11 p.m.

Burn (2019) Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Suki Waterhouse. Melinda is a lonely and unstable gas-station attendant who’s tired of being overshadowed by her more confident and outgoing co-worker. When a robber holds up the station at gunpoint, Melinda tries to make a connection with the desperate thief. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Mon. 4:19 a.m.

C

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Captains Courageous (1937) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Freddie Bartholomew. Portuguese fishermen pick up a rich man’s son who has fallen overboard. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Sun. 1:58 p.m.

Carlito’s Way: Rise to Power (2005) ★★ Jay Hernandez, Mario Van Peebles. A New York gangster forms an alliance with two criminals to become the most powerful drug kingpin in Spanish Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Mon. 11:41 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animada. El Rayo McQueen y Mate viajan a Japón para participar en una carrera patrocinada por los fabricantes de un tipo de combustible ecológico. Sin embargo, unos villanos pretenden que el nuevo producto fracase. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Cartels (2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Un equipo de élite de agentes de la DEA debe proteger a Salazar, jefe del narcotráfico, y llevarlo hasta Estados Unidos. Sin embargo, los agentes quedan atrapados en una emboscada preparada por los antiguos compañeros de negocios de Salazar. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

Casi casados (1961) Fernando Casanova, Rosita Arenas. Un millonario le pide a un hombre idéntico a él que tome su lugar por unas semanas ya que tiene que ir al extranjero. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Wed. 10:35 a.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Chance at Romance (2014) Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin. A woman begins an online relationship with a famous photographer, not realizing that she is actually communicating with the man’s young son. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Changing Lanes (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson. An attorney and a recovering alcoholic have a car accident which escalates into an ongoing feud. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Chaplin (1992) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Dan Aykroyd. From London poverty to Hollywood legend, silent-film star Charlie Chaplin’s life story is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Tues. 8:59 a.m. Starz Tues. 6:57 p.m.

Charro! (1969) ★★ Elvis Presley, Ina Balin. A reformed outlaw’s old gang tries to frame him for the theft of a jeweled Mexican cannon. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While his wife is away on business, a college football coach must handle the chaos surrounding his 12 children. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005) ★★ Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While on vacation, Tom Baker discovers old rival Jimmy Murtaugh and his family are also there; the Bakers and Murtaughs find themselves in less-than-friendly competition. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. WGN America Sat. 8 a.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Mon. 1 a.m. IFC Wed. 2 p.m. IFC Thur. 3 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Sat. 8:07 p.m. Starz Sun. 4:43 a.m.

CHIPS (2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank Ponch Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:48 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:39 p.m.

The Christmas Bow (2020) Lucia Micarelli, Michael Rady. When an accident puts her music dreams on hold, a gifted violinist reconnects with an old family friend, who helps her heal and find love during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Churchill and the Movie Mogul (2019) Narrated by Dilly Barlow, Charles Barr. Churchill understood the power of films, but the true extent of his use of cinema as a propaganda tool is rarely explored. When war broke out, this tool became of national importance. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m. TCM Mon. 9:15 p.m.

The Cider House Rules (1999) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron. Raised to be an obstetrician at a Maine orphanage, a young man leaves to work at a cider mill with a soldier’s beloved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Sat. 6:35 a.m.

El cielo en tu mirada (2012) Mané De La Parra, Aislinn Derbez. Un cantante talentoso e inseguro concursa en un festival musical y se enamora de una astrónoma guapa y simpática que para su mala fortuna se casa esa noche. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

The Circle (2017) ★★ Emma Watson, Tom Hanks. The founder of the world’s most powerful technology and social media company encourages a new employee to join a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and personal freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Tues. 1:08 a.m. Syfy Tues. 12:30 p.m.

El circo (1942) ★★ Mario Moreno, Gloria Lynch. Un zapatero ve realizar sus sueños de ser estrella circense tras conocer a la hija del dueño de un circo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

City Hall (2020) Filmmaker Frederick Wiseman examines the rich history of Boston City Hall. (NR) 4 hrs. 35 mins. KPBS Sun. 11 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBC America Tues. Noon BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:35 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Cobb (1994) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Robert Wuhl. Baseball legend Ty Cobb pressures biographer Al Stump to whitewash the sordid details of his life. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. MLB Tues. 5 p.m. MLB Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Cold Comes the Night (2013) Alice Eve, Bryan Cranston. A motel owner and her daughter are taken hostage by a blind thief to be his eyes while he tracks down his cash. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Collection (2012) ★ Josh Stewart, Emma Fitzpatrick. The survivor of a madman’s torture chamber leads a team of mercenaries back to the same booby-trapped lair to rescue a captive woman. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:37 a.m.

The Color of Rain (2014) Lacey Chabert, Warren Christie. While consoling each other over the recent loss of their spouses, a man and a woman grow close and fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m.

Columbo: Prescription: Murder (1968) ★★ Peter Falk, Gene Barry. Despite an alibi, Lt. Columbo thinks that a smooth Hollywood psychiatrist has killed his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:15 p.m. Paramount Wed. 1:45 a.m. Paramount Wed. 11:20 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:10 a.m.

Conquest of the Air (1936) ★★ Laurence Olivier, Franklin Dyall. The history of aviation is traced from man’s earliest experiments to his final victory over the air. Produced in 1935. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Mon. 8 p.m.

Copycat (1995) ★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Holly Hunter. A criminal psychologist helps two detectives trail a killer whose crimes mirror those of infamous mass murderers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Mon. 9:53 p.m. Encore Tues. 6:55 a.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Courage Under Fire (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan. A troubled officer reviews the Medal of Honor candidacy of a female helicopter pilot killed during the Gulf War. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Mon. 9:19 a.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Fri. 5 p.m. E! Sat. Noon

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8:55 a.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Wed. 7 p.m. MTV Thur. 2 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Criminal Law (1988) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kevin Bacon. A Boston lawyer gets his rich client off for murder, then realizes he’s still out there killing. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Critic’s Choice (1963) ★★ Bob Hope, Lucille Ball. A Broadway critic shows up drunk and late on opening night to review a play written by his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Critters Attack! (2019) Tashiana Washington, Dee Wallace. A baby sitter takes kids on a hike, unaware an alien ship full of hungry critters has crash landed nearby. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 a.m. Syfy Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Sun. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) ★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Mick and his girlfriend return to America and link the mysterious death of a reporter to a movie studio. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Ovation Sun. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 2 p.m.

The Crooked Man (2016) Angelique Rivera, Cameron Jebo. The singing of a nursery rhyme sets in motion a bloody curse that awakens a demonic figure. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 1 a.m. Syfy Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Cuando los hijos no vienen (1986) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Un esposo está molesto porque desea tener un hijo y todas sus amigas hacen hasta lo imposible por hacerlo feliz. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

El cuarto chino (1968) Guillermo Murray, Elizabeth Campbell. Un hombre embaraza a su amante y recibe amenazas anónimas. Luego, su amante se suicida y su esposa confiesa sus hazañas. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 1:20 p.m.

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:05 a.m.

D

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. EPIX Sun. 8 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:25 a.m.

Daddy Day Camp (2007) ★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Lochlyn Munro. Chaos reigns when two clueless fathers take charge of a dilapidated summer camp and its ill-behaved attendees. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Wed. 7:52 a.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:45 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 1:52 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Paramount Mon. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 12:35 p.m. Paramount Sat. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

Dark Tide (2012) ★ Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez. A traumatized shark expert must battle her own fears to lead a thrill-seeking businessman on a dive into a dangerous section of water known as Shark Alley. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Tues. 11:02 a.m. Starz Tues. 10:10 p.m.

Dark Victory (1939) ★★★ Bette Davis, George Brent. An heiress with only months to live embarks on a social whirl, then marries her doctor. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Dark Waters (2019) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway. A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Darkest Hour (2017) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight against incredible odds. During the coming weeks, Churchill’s courageous decisions and leadership help change the course of world history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:26 a.m.

A Dash of Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Date With Love (2016) Shenae Grimes-Beech, Andrew Walker. A boy from a small town takes a big shot and asks his celebrity crush to prom on video. She says yes after the video goes viral, but things get a bit complicated when she realizes she might be falling for the boy’s teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Dater’s Handbook (2016) Meghan Markle, Kristoffer Polaha. After reading a book about dating and changing her personality to find a lover, a woman realizes the man she wants is right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

David Copperfield (1935) ★★★ W.C. Fields, Freddie Bartholomew. Dickens’ Victorian orphan drifts until he finds a friendly aunt and the girl he will marry. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 4:45 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Paramount Mon. 9:35 p.m. Paramount Sat. 12:45 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Fri. 4:18 p.m.

De-Lovely (2004) ★★ Kevin Kline, Ashley Judd. Composer Cole Porter creates hit songs for Broadway musicals, marries a beautiful socialite and has liaisons with men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:20 a.m.

Dead Presidents (1995) ★★ Larenz Tate, Keith David. A high-stakes robbery tempts a Vietnam veteran who has returned to his desolate South Bronx neighborhood in 1973. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. Noon

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams. A man comes out of a coma able to see the probable futures of anyone he touches. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:50 p.m.

Dear Heart (1965) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Geraldine Page. An unmarried postmistress attends a New York convention and meets a salesman about to be married. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Death at a Funeral (2007) ★★★ Matthew MacFadyen, Keeley Hawes. Secret revelations and chaos reign when members of a dysfunctional British family gather to lay their patriarch to rest. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:16 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:49 p.m.

Death on the Nile (1978) ★★ Peter Ustinov, Bette Davis. Agatha Christie’s Belgian sleuth, Hercule Poirot, solves the shipboard murder of an American heiress. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Deathtrap (1982) ★★★ Michael Caine, Christopher Reeve. A cat-and-mouse game ensues when a blocked Broadway playwright and his wife meet a fan with an excellent script. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Thur. 2 a.m.

The Debt (2010) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington. Past events haunt a former Mossad agent when she returns to Eastern Europe to investigate the apparent reappearance of a Nazi war criminal that she thought was long dead. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:50 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Fri. 7:29 a.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Deranged Granny (2020) Wendie Malick, Amanda Righetti. A psychotic woman goes to murderous lengths to protect her relationship with her new grandchildren. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Desert Hearts (1985) ★★ Helen Shaver, Patricia Charbonneau. A New York professor divorces her husband and has an affair with another woman in 1959 Reno. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 1:15 a.m. TMC Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Design for Living (1933) ★★ Fredric March, Gary Cooper. A worldly woman lives with a painter and a playwright in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 p.m.

The Devil Is a Sissy (1936) ★★ Freddie Bartholomew, Mickey Rooney. Proper little Claude, transplanted British schoolboy, tries to be one of the gang in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009) ★ Hugh Grant, Sarah Jessica Parker. A husband and wife get a chance to repair their crumbling marriage when, after they witness a murder, federal agents hide them in a tiny Wyoming town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. MTV Mon. 1:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Disturbing the Peace (2020) Guy Pearce, Devon Sawa. A former Texas Ranger with a checkered past is forced to take action when a ruthless biker gang rolls into town looking to cause trouble. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Mon. 3:53 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Dolittle (2020) ★ Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas. Live action/animated. Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 6:15 p.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:50 p.m.

The Doors (1991) ★★★ Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan. UCLA film student Jim Morrison finds a girlfriend, forms a band and turns tragic 1960s rock star. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:03 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:38 p.m.

Double Trouble (1967) ★★ Elvis Presley, Annette Day. An American singer in Europe gets mixed up with jewel thieves and a runaway English heiress. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Thur. 9:20 a.m.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) ★★★ Fredric March, Miriam Hopkins. March won an Oscar for his portrayal of the scientist whose experiments bring out a hideous side of his personality. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Dream House (2011) ★ Daniel Craig, Naomi Watts. A publisher and his wife discover that their beautiful new home was once the scene of the gruesome murders of a woman and her children. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:09 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 12:37 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 a.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) ★★★★ Morgan Freeman, Jessica Tandy. An Atlanta widow and her chauffeur reflect the changing times, from 1948 to 1973. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Mon. 10:47 a.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Thur. 7 p.m. VH1 Fri. Noon

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Freeform Sun. 8:55 p.m.

Dumb and Dumber To (2014) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. Witless wonders Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne go on a road trip to find the daughter that Harry never knew he had. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m. FX Mon. 11 a.m.

Dying of the Light (2014) ★ Nicolas Cage, Anton Yelchin. Forced into retirement and terminally ill, a CIA agent gets word that his longtime nemesis has resurfaced, so he sets out on a personal mission to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:25 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 3:10 p.m.

E

Eat Pray Love (2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Tatyana Ali. The comedian does a Bill Cosby impression and discusses life, women and sex in a stand-up show in New York. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. BET Sat. Noon

The End of the Tour (2015) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Segel. Writer and journalist David Lipsky interviews author David Foster Wallace for Rolling Stone magazine. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The End (1978) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Dom DeLuise. A dying real-estate promoter tries suicide and lands in an asylum with someone who tries to help. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:27 a.m.

Enemy at the Gates (2001) ★★ Joseph Fiennes, Jude Law. A Nazi sniper (Ed Harris) travels to Stalingrad to find and kill a Russian sharpshooter, the hero of the propaganda campaign of a political officer. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Sat. 2 p.m.

Entre pobretones y ricachones (1973) Eduardo Manzano, Lucy Tovar. Un patrón explota a los empleados pero uno de ellos recibe una herencia, con esto se invierten los papeles. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TBS Fri. 6:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Equilibrium (2002) ★ Christian Bale, Emily Watson. In the future a government agent and a band of rebels battle a regime that uses a drug to suppress people’s emotions. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan. Un agente de protección de testigos descubre que hay corrupción en el departamento y que debe proteger a una joven. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. POP Fri. 10:35 p.m. POP Sat. 12:25 p.m.

Escape (1940) ★★★★ Norma Shearer, Robert Taylor. A German general’s countess mistress helps an American free his actress mother from a death camp. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter. Cornelius, Zira and Milo, apes from the future, escape to 1970s Los Angeles and pose a threat. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:10 a.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Eve’s Bayou (1997) ★★★ Jurnee Smollett, Meagan Good. Tragedy strikes a prosperous Louisiana family in 1962 after a girl catches her father with another woman. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:20 a.m. EPIX Thur. 10:25 a.m.

Everest (2015) ★★★ Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin. Climbers from two expeditions fight for survival during a fierce blizzard on Mount Everest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Every Girl Should Be Married (1948) ★★ Cary Grant, Betsy Drake. A store clerk uses strategy and her rich boss to lure an eligible doctor into marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Evil Under the Sun (1982) ★★ Peter Ustinov, Colin Blakely. Agatha Christie’s Belgian sleuth, Hercule Poirot, solves the murder of an actress at a Balkan resort. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Executive Decision (1996) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Halle Berry. A commando squad must conduct a midair assault upon a hijacked plane loaded with terrorists and a deadly nerve gas. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Ovation Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Eye of the Beholder (1999) ★ Ewan McGregor, Ashley Judd. A British Secret Service agent, who hallucinates about his long-lost daughter, follows and protects a murderer. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Tues. 1:40 a.m.

F

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon. In a future society where books are banned and burned, a fireman begins to read in secret and discovers an underground rebellion committed to protecting literature. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Mon. 6:15 a.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sun. 4:15 p.m.

Family Plot (1976) ★★★ Bruce Dern, Karen Black. Two frauds seeking a woman’s heir cross paths with another couple planning a kidnapping scheme for diamonds. (PG) 2 hrs. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Paramount Thur. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Thur. 5:40 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TBS Fri. 9:15 p.m. TBS Sat. 8:15 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Mon. 4:40 p.m. HBO Sat. 8:40 a.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Fatal Fiancé (2021) Brittany Underwood, Camila Banus. When Leah is kidnapped on her wedding day by her fiance’s delusional ex-girlfriend, Faith, she does everything within her power to escape. But once she does, she begins to question whether Faith was just trying to save her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Festival Express (2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Wed. 6 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. MLB Mon. 6 p.m.

54 (1998) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Salma Hayek. A blue-collar New Jerseyite seeks fame with a surrogate family at Manhattan’s Studio 54. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:30 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:25 a.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. AMC Mon. 2 a.m. AMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Firewalker (1986) ★★ Chuck Norris, Louis Gossett Jr. Two guys and a girl brave jungle hazards to find an Aztec temple filled with gold. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:45 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:25 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 5:15 a.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 11 p.m. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Sun. 6:19 a.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis. An American flirts with a crook, a barrister and a mercenary to find diamonds in London. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:30 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Fisher King (1991) ★★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Bridges. An unhinged Manhattan talk-radio host meets a mad knight of the streets seeking his own Holy Grail. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Fri. 11 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:10 p.m.

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Wed. 11 a.m.

Flags of Our Fathers (2006) ★★★ Ryan Phillippe, Jesse Bradford. Some of the servicemen who raised the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima at the end of World War II live to hear of their status as heroes. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sat. Noon

Flight of the Phoenix (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Giovanni Ribisi. A group of people struggles to survive after a huge sandstorm causes their plane to crash in the Gobi desert. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Fri. 7:10 a.m.

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada (2012) ★ Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria. In the 1920s, the Mexican government’s attempt to secularize the country sparks a rebellion known as the Cristero War. (R) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:17 a.m.

Forever in My Heart (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jack Turner. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 11 p.m.

Forsaken (2015) ★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 9:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 9:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

40 Years a Prisoner (2020) Chronicling the controversial 1978 Philadelphia police raid on the radical group MOVE and the aftermath that led to a son’s lifelong fight to exonerate his parents. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Wed. 4:20 p.m.

47 Ronin (2013) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada. Cuarenta y siete samuráis sin líderes deben unir sus fuerzas con un mestizo marginado para vencer a un jefe supremo traicionero que mató a sus maestros y los hizo desaparecer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Fri. 1:45 a.m. Paramount Fri. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014) ★★ Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba. In the central story, Dwight McCarthy struggles with his inner demons and tries to maintain control until his former lover, Ava Lord, returns wanting his help to escape her abusive husband. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Sat. Noon

Frankie & Alice (2010) ★★ Halle Berry, Stellan Skarsgard. A therapist treats a black stripper who has multiple personality disorder, including that of an imperious white racist. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sat. 2:36 a.m.

Friendly Persuasion (1956) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Dorothy McGuire. Indiana Quakers disagree over their son’s desire to join the Civil War. (NR) 2 hrs. 19 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Friends With Kids (2011) ★★ Jennifer Westfeldt, Adam Scott. Complications arise after buddies agree to a have baby but remain just pals. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:45 a.m.

From Friend to Fiancé (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 1:21 p.m.

Frozen in Love (2018) Rachael Leigh Cook, Niall Matter. When struggling bookstore owner Mary and Adam, a bad boy of professional hockey, are teamed together to help facilitate an image makeover for the other, they soon realize that opposites attract, and they find themselves unexpectedly frozen in love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

El Fuego de Mi Ahijada (1979) Víctor Junco, Armando Silvestre. Un padrino recibe a su ahijada en el hotel que administra. Poco a poco se enamora de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. A&E Sun. 2 p.m. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf. During World War II, a battle-hardened Army sergeant leads the crew of a Sherman tank on a deadly mission behind enemy lines to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 2 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

G

G.I. Jane (1997) ★★★ Demi Moore, Viggo Mortensen. A female Navy SEALs recruit completes rigorous training under a tough officer’s command. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Gallo Corriente Gallo Valiente (1966) Luis Aguilar, Demetrio González. Dos Vaqueros con fama de mujeriegos y peleadores llegan a un pueblo cercano para vender a sus caballos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Games (1967) ★★★ Simone Signoret, James Caan. A mysterious woman in black moves in with married Manhattan thrill-seekers and helps one trick the other. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:10 p.m. EPIX Sat. Noon

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:35 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. Un híbrido entre humana y robot, única en su especie, lidera un equipo de élite en la batalla que los enfrenta a un enemigo muy poderoso que pretende destruir los avances en cibertecnología de Hanka, una compañía que fabrica robots. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Thur. 11:26 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:21 p.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Mon. 4 p.m. FX Tues. 1 p.m.

Ghoulies (1985) ★★ Peter Liapis, Lisa Pelikan. Black magic brings slimy creatures to a Hollywood mansion for a couple’s party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Gigli (2003) ★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez. A female gangster comes to the aid of a small-time counterpart after he kidnaps the brother of a federal prosecutor. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Sat. 3 p.m. Encore Sun. 12:57 p.m.

Gilda (1946) ★★★ Rita Hayworth, Glenn Ford. A Buenos Aires casino owner hires a gambler who once had an affair with his alluring wife. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Ginger & Rosa (2012) ★★★ Elle Fanning, Alice Englert. In 1962 London, the lifelong friendship between two teenagers dissolves after one seduces the other’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Girl Happy (1965) ★★ Elvis Presley, Shelley Fabares. A Chicago mobster wants a rock ‘n’ roller to keep an eye on his daughter in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Fri. 10:15 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Glass Key (1942) ★★★ Brian Donlevy, Alan Ladd. A reformed underworld tough attempts to clear his friend’s name of murder in this tale of politicians and gangsters. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Glass Slipper (1955) ★★★ Leslie Caron, Michael Wilding. Mistreated by her stepmother and stepsisters, scullery maid Ella finally meets her prince. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III (2012) ★ Charlie Sheen, Jason Schwartzman. A graphic designer plays out unusual fantasies in his head as a way of coping with the departure of his longtime lover. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Tues. 11:38 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:33 a.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Mon. 2:25 p.m. HBO Sat. 10:28 a.m.

Going in Style (2017) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine. Desperate for money, three lifelong buddies hatch a scheme to rob the bank that took away their pension funds. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:32 p.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Mon. 11 a.m.

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:47 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:21 p.m.

The Good Lie (2014) ★★★ Reese Witherspoon, Arnold Oceng. An employment counselor dedicates her life to helping a group of Sudanese orphans find jobs and adjust to their new lives in America. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:58 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 2:44 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Mon. 12:28 p.m.

The Good Witch (2008) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A woman moves into a supposedly haunted house and changes the lives of the townspeople. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 a.m.

Good Witch: Secrets of Grey House (2016) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. Cassie welcomes a popular fantasy author and her editor to Grey House, while a medical emergency keeps Sam busy at the hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Charm (2012) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. Newly appointed Mayor Cassie Nightingale deals with a string of mysterious crimes in her small town. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Destiny (2013) Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. As Cassie’s birthday approaches, Lori discovers disturbing parallels between Cassie and her great aunt, who disappeared years before on her birthday. When signs of a curse appear, Cassie conjures up a little magic to make things right again. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Family (2011) ★★ Catherine Bell, Noah Cappe. Trouble plagues a witch and other townspeople when her long-lost cousin appears. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Garden (2009) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A woman faces a threat from a stranger who claims to have legal ownership of her house. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

The Good Witch’s Gift (2010) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A criminal threatens the Christmas Eve wedding of an enchanting witch and a police chief. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Wonder (2014) Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. While planning her stepson’s wedding, Cassie Nightingale also tries to uncover the truth behind missing auction items. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. Showtime Mon. 3 a.m. TMC Thur. 10 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer. A square British exchange student turns hip motorcyclist to woo a cool girl in his 1961 high school. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:50 a.m. TMC Thur. Noon TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

The Great Outdoors (1988) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Candy. A Chicago man and his family go camping with his obnoxious brother-in-law and his family. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Sat. Noon Showtime Sat. 1 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Bravo Sat. 9:01 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1:08 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Paramount Tues. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 5 p.m.

El águila negra (1953) Fernando Casanova, Perla Aguilar. Un ranchero encuentra una veta de oro y celebra en la cantina, pero el hecho lo hace blanco de un ambicioso asesino. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

H

Hackers (1995) ★★ Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie. A master hacker unites teen computer freaks against an embezzling computer-security agent known as the Plague. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:29 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 7 p.m.

Hang ‘Em High (1968) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Inger Stevens. An innocent rancher is saved from the noose and deputized to hunt down the men who tried to hang him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Hoping to avoid the mayhem that marked his friend’s Las Vegas bachelor party, Stu opts for what he thinks will be a safe prewedding brunch in Thailand. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Fri. 12:55 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sun. 10:40 a.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Fri. 9:05 p.m. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Tues. 5:51 a.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Mon. 8 a.m.

The Haunting (1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Thur. Noon

Head Office (1986) ★★ Judge Reinhold, Jane Seymour. A U.S. senator’s son gets a job at a conglomerate and falls for the chairman’s radical daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:25 a.m.

Hearts of Winter (2020) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. An interior designer brings new life to the house of a widower and his daughter and finds love in the process. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

The Heat (2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TBS Sun. 8 p.m. TBS Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Hellboy (2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sun. 11:18 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Sun. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 7 p.m.

Hereditary (2018) ★★★ Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne. When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m. Showtime Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FX Sun. 5 p.m.

A Hidden Life (2019) ★★★ August Diehl, Valerie Pachner. Austrian farmer Franz Jagerstatter faces the threat of execution for refusing to fight for the Nazis during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 54 mins. HBO Wed. 5:20 a.m.

High Fidelity (2000) ★★★ John Cusack, Iben Hjejle. A store owner, who sells only vinyl records, has a midlife crisis, assesses his life and tries to win back an ex-girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Sun. 11:40 p.m. HBO Thur. 12:40 p.m.

The High Note (2020) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross. Presented with a choice that could alter the course of her career, a superstar singer and her overworked personal assistant come up with a plan that could change both of their lives forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Sun. 9:45 p.m. HBO Thur. 3:45 p.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom. A mysterious stranger forces cowardly citizens of Lago to prepare a garish welcome for three escaped convicts. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell. An ace reporter’s editor tries to stop her from remarrying in this remake of director Lewis Milestone’s The Front Page. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Tues. 6 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:45 a.m. Showtime Mon. 6 p.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. E! Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Holy Rollers (2010) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Justin Bartha. A Jewish youth risks being ostracized from his religious community when he becomes a drug mule for his best friend’s older brother. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:46 a.m.

The Honey Pot (1967) ★★★ Rex Harrison, Susan Hayward. Aided by an actor, Mr. Fox of Venice summons three former mistresses and claims to be rich and dying. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TCM Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Honeymoon Hotel (1964) ★★ Robert Goulet, Nancy Kwan. A jilted bridegroom and his bachelor best man put to use the booked suite at a Caribbean resort. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

Hong Kong: The Hub of the Orient (1937) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A look at Hong Kong in the 1930s. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:19 a.m.

Hope Springs (2012) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jones. A woman drags her skeptical husband to a renowned counselor’s marriage retreat to try to put the spark back in their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Thur. 11:46 p.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man’s adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sun. 1 p.m.

The Host (2013) ★ Saoirse Ronan, Jake Abel. A human refuses to relinquish control of her mind to the alien invader who has taken possession of her body. When outside forces make the pair reluctant allies, they set out on a perilous quest to save the men they each love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Syfy Fri. 2 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Hostage (2005) ★★ Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. A former hostage negotiator must take action when three carjackers hold a wealthy man and his children at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:36 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Wed. 1:55 p.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Mon. 4 p.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Thur. 10:30 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. MTV Tues. 3 p.m. MTV Wed. 10 a.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Wed. 4:51 p.m.

Human Capital (2019) Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei. The lives of two families collide when their children begin a relationship and it leads to a tragic accident. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:20 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 12:12 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Freeform Sat. 5 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Freeform Sat. 11 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Freeform Sat. 2 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Hurricane (1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. HBO Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Thur. 7 p.m.

Hype! (1996) ★★★ Valerie M. Agnew, Mark Arm. Pearl Jam and Nirvana are among the bands profiled in this look at the rise and influence of the Seattle music scene. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

I Love You Again (1940) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. A businessman snaps out of 9-year amnesia, reverts to con man and falls in love with his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Sun. 2 a.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Fri. 9:50 a.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 10 a.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 3 p.m.

Identity (2003) ★★★ John Cusack, Ray Liotta. A killer terrorizes people stranded at a remote Nevada hotel during a torrential rainstorm. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Idiot’s Delight (1939) ★★★ Norma Shearer, Clark Gable. A song-and-dance man in the Alps meets a Russian countess who reminds him of a girl from Omaha. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

If I Only Had Christmas (2020) Candace Cameron Bure, Warren Christie. A cheerful publicist teams up with a cynical business owner to help a charity in need at Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Illegally Yours (1988) ★ Rob Lowe, Colleen Camp. A clumsy college dropout joins the jury at his dream-girl’s murder trial in his Florida hometown. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Mon. 2:17 p.m.

In the Bedroom (2001) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Tom Wilkinson. A tragedy involving a doctor, his wife and their college-age son reveals the chasm in the relationship. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:15 a.m.

In the Key of Love (2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Fri. 4:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 11 p.m.

Inheritance (2020) Lily Collins, Simon Pegg. A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:31 p.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Internal Affairs (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Andy Garcia. A Los Angeles policeman toys with the mind of a division investigator on his case. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:30 a.m. EPIX Mon. 12:50 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. MTV Mon. 3:55 p.m. MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Interstellar (2014) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind’s time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FXX Wed. 12:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Into the Grizzly Maze (2014) James Marsden, Thomas Jane. A bloodthirsty grizzly bear stalks two estranged brothers in the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Sun. 1:37 a.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Fri. 9:34 a.m. Encore Fri. 7:14 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:21 a.m.

The Invisible (2007) ★ Justin Chatwin, Margarita Levieva. After a violent attack, a young man is trapped between the realm of the living and that of the dead, and he must unravel what happened to him or be lost forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:36 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 3:50 a.m.

It Could Happen to You (1994) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Bridget Fonda. A New York policeman keeps his promise to split a $4 million lottery prize with a waitress, but his wife objects. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

It Happened at the World’s Fair (1963) ★★ Elvis Presley, Joan O’Brien. A bush pilot finds a nurse, adventure and 10 reasons to sing at the 1962 Seattle exposition. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

It Should Happen to You (1954) ★★★ Judy Holliday, Jack Lemmon. An executive and a filmmaker woo a model famous for having her name on a billboard. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. Bravo Sat. 5:15 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:57 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Fri. 9 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6:25 p.m.

Jailhouse Rock (1957) ★★ Elvis Presley, Judy Tyler. An inmate learns guitar from his cellmate, then gets an agent and turns rock ‘n’ roll star. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

Jane Eyre (2011) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Michael Fassbender. After fleeing Thornfield House, governess Jane Eyre realizes she must return and come to terms with Edward Rochester’s terrible secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Thur. 5:25 a.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Mon. 10 p.m. FX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jeff Anderson. Two slackers venture to Hollywood to sabotage the production of a new movie based on their alter egos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Thur. 10 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Fri. Noon Syfy Sat. 10 a.m.

Joe Dirt (2001) ★ David Spade, Dennis Miller. A goofy janitor tells a radio talk-show host about his search for the parents who abandoned him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TNT Thur. Noon

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Fri. 9 p.m. Syfy Sat. 6:30 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson. A science professor and his nephew encounter strange creatures and stranger lands as they travel beneath the Earth’s surface. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Mon. 1 a.m.

Judge Dredd (1995) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Armand Assante. An archcriminal escapes in 22nd-century New York and seeks revenge on the lawman who sent him to prison. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BBC America Wed. 10 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2 a.m.

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:30 a.m. EPIX Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 7 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sun. 1 p.m. BET Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Sat. 9 p.m.

Just Friends (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart. A music executive tries to woo his high-school crush while keeping his suspicious ex-girlfriend at bay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TBS Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Just My Type (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in New York, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Thur. Noon

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Wed. 10 p.m.

Karla contra los Jaguares (1973) Marcela López Rey, Gilberto Puentes. Karla manipula a unos jóvenes autómatas a los que les ordena robar, pero los Jaguares la persiguen y la capturan. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses (2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:30 p.m. Freeform Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) ★★★ Jeremy Piven, Jami Gertz. With his parents caught up in preparations for his lavish bar mitzvah, a boy tries to heal the rift between his father and grandfather. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:08 a.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:55 a.m.

Kill Zone 2 (2015) ★★★ Tony Jaa, Wu Jing. Un policía encubierto intenta encontrar al autor intelectual de un sindicato de drogas. Cuando él es identificado, termina en una prisión tailandesa. Sorprendentemente, es es un donante compatible de médula ósea para la hija de un guardia. (NR) 2 hrs. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Killer Leopard (1954) ★ Johnny Sheffield, Beverly Garland. A jungle boy faces a deadly African leopard as he sets out to locate the missing husband of a screen actress. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:42 p.m.

King Kong (1933) ★★★★ Fay Wray, Bruce Cabot. Shipped from mysterious Skull Island for display in the United States, a gigantic ape escapes from his bonds and carries a beautiful blonde to the top of the Empire State Building. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

The King of Staten Island (2020) ★★★ Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei. An aimless slacker dreams of becoming a tattoo artist while living with his mother and hanging out with his friends in Staten Island, N.Y. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Kiss of the Dragon (2001) ★★ Jet Li, Bridget Fonda. A Chinese intelligence officer on assignment in Paris becomes involved in an international conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sat. 3:50 a.m.

Kiss the Girls (1997) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd. After escaping from a serial killer, a doctor helps police and a forensic psychologist track the madman. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:05 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E! Wed. 2:30 p.m. E! Wed. 9 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Mon. 2 p.m. TNT Tues. 12:33 p.m.

Labyrinth of Passion (1982) ★★ Cecilia Roth, Imanol Arias. Outrageous people, including a desperate empress and a terrorist with an acute sense of smell, seek happiness in Madrid. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Ladykillers (2004) ★★ Tom Hanks, Irma P. Hall. Five thieves try to kill an old woman after she learns about their elaborate heist. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:52 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Thur. 4:01 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:18 p.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 p.m.

The Last Days of Disco (1998) ★★ Chloë Sevigny, Kate Beckinsale. Two young women and their friends spend spare time at an exclusive nightclub in 1980s New York. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Mon. 5:49 a.m. Starz Mon. 12:50 p.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Fri. 4 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11 p.m.

The Last King of Scotland (2006) ★★★ Forest Whitaker, James McAvoy. The personal physician of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin witnesses his murderous reign of terror. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Sun. 4:15 a.m.

The Last Movie Star (2017) Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter. An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him on a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 7:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 7:15 a.m.

The Last of Mrs. Cheyney (1929) ★★ Norma Shearer, Basil Rathbone. A jewel thief posing as a rich widow corners British aristocrats at a country mansion. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 a.m.

The Last of Sheila (1973) ★★ James Coburn, Dyan Cannon. A Hollywood producer shares his Riviera yacht with six people who might have killed his wife. (PG) 2 hrs. TCM Wed. 9:45 p.m.

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Madeleine Stowe. Colonial guide Hawkeye, with his Indian friends, Chingachgook and Uncas, rescue British sisters from the Huron to take them to their father, the commander of Fort William Henry. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Fri. 4 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:15 p.m. Syfy Sun. 1:24 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Sun. 10:45 a.m. Paramount Mon. 1 a.m.

Lean on Pete (2017) ★★★ Charlie Plummer, Chloë Sevigny. Charley, a teen living with his single father, finds work caring for an aging racehorse named Lean on Pete. When he learns Pete is bound for slaughter, the two embark on an odyssey across the new American frontier in search of a place to call home. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m.

Leatherheads (2008) ★★ George Clooney, Renée Zellweger. A 1920s football star tries to give his sagging sport a boost, while he and a new teammate vie for the affections of a feisty newswoman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:30 a.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Tues. 5:45 p.m. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

The Legend of Zorro (2005) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The masked swordsman and his wife fight a European count plotting to block California’s statehood. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Sun. 6 a.m.

Let Us Be Gay (1930) ★★ Norma Shearer, Rod LaRocque. A drab housewife becomes a Paris fashion plate, then meets her ex-husband. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Sun. 5 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sun. Noon

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Mon. 4 p.m. Freeform Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Liberal Arts (2012) ★★ Josh Radnor, Elizabeth Olsen. A New York college adviser becomes involved with a student when he returns to his alma mater in Ohio for a favorite professor’s retirement party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 8:50 a.m. TMC Sat. 6 a.m.

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008) ★★ Noah Wyle, Bob Newhart. A librarian and a beautiful singer must prevent vampires from taking over the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 a.m.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 a.m.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) ★★★ Noah Wyle, Gabrielle Anwar. An adventurer and a brilliant archaeologist use a map to search for the fabled mines of King Solomon. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 a.m.

Like a Boss (2020) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne. The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan -- a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Like Crazy (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones. A young British woman and her American lover struggle with a long-distance relationship after she is banned from the U.S. for overstaying her visa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:50 a.m.

The Lion Has Wings (1940) ★★ Merle Oberon, Ralph Richardson. The drama of a British wing commander and his wife features footage of the Nazi threat. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

The Lion King (2019) ★★ Voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen. Betrayed and exiled from his kingdom, lion cub Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back his royal destiny on the plains of the African savanna. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. ABC Tues. 8 p.m. KEYT Tues. 8 p.m.

Listen, Darling (1938) ★★ Judy Garland, Freddie Bartholomew. A boy and a girl take her widowed mother on a trip to find her a proper husband. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Wed. 2 p.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Sun. 1 p.m.

The Little Hours (2017) Alison Brie, Dave Franco. A young servant fleeing from his master takes refuge at a dysfunctional convent in medieval Tuscany, disguising himself as a deaf-mute. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 7 a.m.

Little Lord Fauntleroy (1936) ★★★ Freddie Bartholomew, C. Aubrey Smith. An 1880s Brooklyn boy is summoned to England by his grandfather and raised as a lord. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Thur. 7:49 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:47 p.m.

A Little Romance (1979) ★★★ Laurence Olivier, Diane Lane. A worldly Parisian tells two teenage lovers to kiss at dusk under the Bridge of Sighs in Venice. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Live by Night (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana. In 1920s Boston, outlaw Joe Coughlin makes a dangerous enemy when he steals a powerful mob boss’s money and his best girl. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:21 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 5:50 p.m.

The Lobster (2015) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz. In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of their choice. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:35 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11 a.m.

Lola Versus (2012) ★★ Greta Gerwig, Joel Kinnaman. A young woman tries to get back into the swing of single life when her fiance dumps her shortly before their wedding. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Mon. 4:45 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

The Longest Yard (1974) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Eddie Albert. A warden forces an ex-football star to lead fellow inmates in a game against the guards. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:50 p.m.

Lord Jeff (1938) ★★★ Freddie Bartholomew, Mickey Rooney. A wayward British orphan graduates from the merchant marine academy to the Queen Mary. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

Love at First Dance (2018) Becca Tobin, Niall Matter. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Love in Winterland (2020) Italia Ricci, Chad Michael Murray. Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m.

Love, Fall & Order (2019) Erin Cahill, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Lucky Day (2019) Luke Bracey, Crispin Glover. After being released from prison, a safecracker tries to protect his family from a psychopathic contract killer who’s seeking revenge. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:40 a.m.

Lucy in the Sky (2019) ★ Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm. After an awe-inspiring experience in outer space, an astronaut returns to Earth and starts to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Lydia (1941) ★★★ Merle Oberon, Joseph Cotten. An elderly woman recalls her romantic past and her unrequited love for a New England gentleman. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Thur. 2:35 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Tues. 2 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Mon. 9 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. A&E Sun. 10:32 p.m.

Magnolia (1999) ★★★ Jason Robards, Julianne Moore. Coincidence, divine intervention and fate link several people on an intense day which becomes a moral odyssey. (R) 3 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 1:35 a.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Sat. 5:25 a.m. Encore Sat. 7:11 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:35 a.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor. Private eye Sam Spade encounters sundry characters, all seeking a coveted statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Man of the House (2005) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cedric the Entertainer. A taciturn Texas Ranger goes under cover as a coach to protect a group of college cheerleaders who witnessed a murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Wed. 3:07 p.m. Starz Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. Mientras intenta convencer a un expolicía en desgracia para que baje de la cornisa de un gran edificio, una negociadora de la policía empieza a sospechar que el hombre tiene motivos ulteriores. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993) ★★★ Woody Allen, Diane Keaton. Married New Yorkers explore wild theories surrounding the death of a next-door neighbor. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

Manny Dearest (2016) Ashley Scott, Mitch Ryan. A single mother hires a male nanny to help with her two children, never suspecting that he wants her family all to himself. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Maria Full of Grace (2004) ★★★ Catalina Sandino Moreno, Yenny Paola Vega. Unemployed and pregnant, a Colombian teenager takes a job smuggling drugs into the United States. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Fri. 2:40 a.m.

El mariachi canta (1962) Luis Aguilar, Lucha Villa. La rivalidad y los celos entre dos mariachis, uno integrado por mujeres y el otro integrado por hombres. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Marianela (1972) Rocío Dúrcal, José Suárez. Una joven huérfana se enamora idílicamente de un muchacho ciego, pero cuando él recupera la vista las cosas cambian. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) Narrated by Nick Broomfield, Voice of Nancy Bacal. A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:20 a.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Más allá del exorcismo (1973) ★ Richard Conte, Anthony Steffen. Peter tiene pesadillas donde unos espectros se han apoderado de su mente y lo obligan a matar. Él se enamora de una doctora que promete ayudarlo y al ir en auto tiene un accidente que lo hace despertar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

The Master of Disguise (2002) ★ Dana Carvey, Jennifer Esposito. A genial waiter tries to rescue his parents from a criminal mastermind by assuming various identities. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Fri. 8:27 a.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Freedom fighters use extraordinary skills and weaponry to revolt against machines. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Sun. 11 a.m. BBC America Sun. 10:01 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Neo, Morpheus and Trinity prepare for a final battle against vicious machines set to invade Zion. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. BBC America Mon. 3 a.m. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. A computer hacker joins forces with rebel warriors to battle a malevolent cyberintelligence. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBC America Sun. 8 a.m. BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. MTV Tues. 5:35 p.m. MTV Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Meatballs (1979) ★★ Bill Murray, Chris Makepeace. A zany summer camp counselor leads his misfit charges into a no-holds-barred competition against high-class campers. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Sun. 11 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Wed. 10 a.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Men Are Not Gods (1936) ★★★ Miriam Hopkins, Gertrude Lawrence. A London drama critic’s secretary takes an Othello away from his Desdemona. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Wed. 4:35 a.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Wed. 7:46 a.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Mon. 12:28 p.m. Starz Wed. 9:35 a.m.

Mercury Rising (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin. An FBI renegade tries to stop his nemesis from killing an autistic boy who cracked a government code. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Mon. 2:25 a.m. Starz Mon. 5:27 p.m.

The Mexican (2001) ★★ Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. A bungling gangster must reform to please his girlfriend but still has one last job to fulfill. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Mi papá tuvo la culpa (1952) Meche Barba, Antonio Aguilar. Un hombre se enamora de una mujer, pero poco tiempo después se entera de que ella podría ser su hermanastra. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:45 a.m. Showtime Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Midnight Lace (1960) ★★★ Doris Day, Rex Harrison. Scotland Yard suspects a woman’s problem is not a crank caller but rather a busy husband. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Mighty Oak (2020) Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega. Gina’s life is given new purpose when she meets a young guitar prodigy. Convinced the boy is her reincarnated brother, frontman for Army of Love, she sets out to get the band back together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:30 a.m.

The Miracle Worker (1962) ★★★ Anne Bancroft, Patty Duke. Teacher Anne Sullivan leads deaf and blind Helen Keller out of darkness. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Tues. 10:43 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:04 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Bravo Fri. 8 a.m. Bravo Fri. Noon E! Sun. Noon

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Bravo Fri. 2 a.m. Bravo Fri. 6 a.m. E! Sun. 2 a.m.

Mission to Mars (2000) ★ Gary Sinise, Tim Robbins. In 2020 after the crew of a spaceflight to Mars disappears, a second team goes to investigate and makes an incredible discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Thur. 4 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Mississippi Grind (2015) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Ben Mendelsohn. Convinced that his newfound friend is a good-luck charm, a gambling addict takes the man on a road trip to a high-stakes poker game in New Orleans. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 6:05 p.m. TMC Tues. 5:15 a.m. TMC Thur. 6:20 a.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Money Train (1995) ★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. A New York transit officer fights subway crime with his foster brother and dreams of robbing the train carrying system revenue. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sat. 1:07 p.m.

Monkey Shines (1988) ★★★ Jason Beghe, John Pankow. A paralyzed young man receives a smart monkey from a mad-scientist friend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:51 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Bravo Sat. 2 a.m. Bravo Sat. Noon E! Sat. 2:15 p.m. E! Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 11:34 a.m. Starz Wed. 7:13 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. BBC America Tues. 10 p.m. BBC America Wed. 4 a.m. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Mortal Kombat Annihilation (1997) ★ Robin Shou, Talisa Soto. Warriors take on mutant forces from another dimension that a villain released upon Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) ★★ Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Lionel Essrog is a private detective who doesn’t let Tourette’s syndrome stand in the way of his job. Gifted with a few clues and an obsessive mind, Essrog must contend with thugs and corruption while investigating the murder of his only friend. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. HBO Sun. 12:50 p.m.

The Mothman Prophecies (2002) ★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A reporter investigates the sightings of a strange creature and other strange phenomena in a small town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Fri. 3:41 a.m.

Mouse Hunt (1997) ★★ Nathan Lane, Lee Evans. Brothers inherit a dilapidated mansion inhabited by a resourceful rodent that refuses to leave. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m.

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Jean Arthur. A folksy New England poet inherits $20 million he doesn’t want and tells a New York newswoman why. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Fri. 9:05 a.m.

Much Ado About Nothing (2012) ★★★ Amy Acker, Alexis Denisof. In Sicily, one couple engages in a merry war of words, while another falls prey to a malicious schemer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:53 p.m.

Munich (2005) ★★★ Eric Bana, Daniel Craig. A Mossad agent and his team hunt the terrorists responsible for the murders of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (2019) Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl. The murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman lead police to investigate Glen Rogers, aka the Casanova Killer. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Thur. 3:05 a.m.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

My All American (2015) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Finn Wittrock. In the late 1960s, Texas Longhorns football player Freddie Steinmark utilizes his indomitable spirit and courage to battle adversity. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Thur. 5:48 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:35 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. Family tensions arise after a woman falls in love with a man who is not Greek. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Mon. 11:15 a.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016) ★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. The Portokalos clan makes plans for a huge wedding after a shocking family secret comes to light. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Sun. 4:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 10:15 p.m.

My Mom’s New Boyfriend (2008) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Meg Ryan. An FBI agent must spy on his mother after she becomes involved with a suspected art thief. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

My Secret Valentine (2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. MLB Wed. 6 p.m.

Narco Juniors 2 (2010) Enrique Murillo, Eleazar García Jr. Tras la muerte de don Reynaldo Montemayor, sus hijos Raúl y Diego se han dado a la tarea de vengar a su padre y así recuperar el gran imperio que este fundó. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4:10 p.m.

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. Noon

A New Year’s Resolution (2021) Aimee Teagarden, Michael Rady. A morning show producer reluctantly becomes the subject of her own program’s on-air experiment about her New Year’s resolution to agree to every social invitation for a month. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

The Newton Boys (1998) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Skeet Ulrich. Seeking an escape from poverty, sibling Texas farmers gain notoriety as daring 1920s bank robbers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Sat. 1:06 a.m.

Next Day Air (2009) ★ Donald Faison, Mike Epps. A courier lands in the middle of a drug deal gone awry when he accidentally delivers a box of cocaine to the wrong address. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:20 a.m.

Ni modo... así somos (1981) Luis de Alba, Yolanda Lievana. Las divertidas historias de amor y odio entre diferentes parejas y entretenidas situaciones en una serie de cortos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Mon. 12:29 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Nightmare Nurse (2016) Rene Ashton, Sarah Butler. After a bad accident, Brooke’s boyfriend Lance requires at-home care during his recovery. His attractive nurse seems perfect until her troubled past comes to light, making it apparent to the happy couple that someone is trying to destroy their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

1917 (2019) ★★★ George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman. Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including one’s own brother. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Fri. 8:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10 p.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Mon. 1 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3:45 p.m.

No eres tú, soy yo (2010) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Alejandra Barros. Los recuerdos de su primera esposa mandan a un hombre a través de una montaña rusa emocional mientras intenta encontrar nuevamente el amor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 4:30 p.m.

No More Ladies (1935) ★★ Joan Crawford, Robert Montgomery. A socialite tries to reform her playboy husband while another man waits patiently for her. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Norbit (2007) ★ Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton. Though married to a terrible shrew, a man tries to figure out a way to be with his childhood sweetheart, who has just moved back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. KTLA Sun. 12:05 p.m.

El Norte (1983) ★★★ Zaide Silvia Gutiérrez, David Villalpando. A Guatemalan brother and sister make their way through Mexico to Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6 a.m.

North by Northwest (1959) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint. Mistaken identity spurs a foreign spy to pursue an innocent New Yorker, all the way to Mount Rushmore. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Wed. 9:25 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:53 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:14 a.m. Encore Sat. 10:49 p.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Fri. 3 p.m.

A Novel Romance (2015) Amy Acker, Dylan Bruce. A best-selling romance novelist moves to Portland to cure his writer’s block and unknowingly falls in love with his biggest critic. When their true identities are revealed, they have to find the courage to take a leap of faith. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Sun. 2 p.m.

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) ★★★ George Clooney, John Turturro. A mysterious lawman tracks three escaped convicts searching for buried treasure in 1930s Mississippi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Obsessed With the Babysitter (2021) Kristen Vaganos, Simon Haycock. Elaine, an injured dancer, catches the eye of a psychologist who believes she’s the perfect woman. Realizing he’s manipulating her mind, Elaine must escape from his clutches before she becomes another casualty in his psychotic study. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 p.m. TMC Wed. 5:15 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Olympus Has Fallen (2013) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. America’s national security team must rely on a disgraced former guard to save the president after terrorists seize control of the White House, taking the chief of state hostage. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6:30 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Mon. 9 a.m.

One for the Book (1940) Betty Hutton, Hal Sherman. Famous literary figures come to life. (NR) 18 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

One Winter Weekend (2018) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Burned out on dating, Cara, a magazine writer, decides to go on a dating detox. She plans a ski getaway with her best friend, but the resort mistakenly double-books them with two eligible men, including Ben, an entrepreneur. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Only for One Night (2016) Brian White, Karrueche Tran. A married woman with a perfect life deals with betrayal when her sister drugs her husband and sleeps with him. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. BET Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Open (2020) Essence Atkins, Keith Robinson. After three years of an open marriage with boundaries, a couple learn that rules applied to emotions are likely to be broken. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. BET Thur. 2 p.m.

Open Range (2003) ★★★ Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner. Cattle herdsmen unite to battle a ruthless rancher and his henchmen in 1882. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:39 a.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:20 p.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 2 p.m. TMC Wed. 12:05 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:15 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5 a.m.

Ouija (2014) ★ Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff. Teens unwittingly awaken a dark power when they use an antique Ouija board to try to communicate with a friend who recently died. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Thur. 9 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Pacific Rim (2013) ★★★ Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff. A washed-up ex-pilot and an untested trainee must drive an old, obsolete robot in a last-ditch effort to repel a lethal force of monstrous invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

Pain and Glory (2019) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia. An aging Spanish film director in the middle of a creative crisis revisits memorable events of his past. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Tues. 3:56 p.m.

Pandorum (2009) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Ben Foster. Two astronauts discover a terrifying reality after awaking disoriented, aboard a seemingly abandoned spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:50 p.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Thur. 9:51 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:20 p.m.

Paranoia (2013) ★ Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford. With his job at stake, a tech-savvy employee has to infiltrate a competitor’s company and steal trade secrets for his ruthless boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Freeform Mon. 8 p.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Wed. 1 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sun. 11 a.m.

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow (1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform Band on the Run, Silly Love Songs, Maybe I’m Amazed. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Thur. 9 a.m.

Paycheck (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:25 p.m.

The Peacemaker (1997) ★★ George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:55 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:11 a.m.

Pecado original (1991) Rodolfo de Anda, Janet Mass. Dos agentes de policía buscan a dos agresores en una clínica para hombres que tienen problemas con mujeres. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Pepi, Luci, Bom and Other Girls Like Mom (1980) ★ Carmen Maura, Eva Siva. The lives of three different women converge in 1980s Madrid. Written and directed by Pedro Almodovar. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Perfect Skin (2018) Richard Brake, Natalia Kostrzewa. A young Polish woman’s relationship with a mysterious tattoo artist takes a sinister turn as she becomes increasingly fascinated by him. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Phil (2019) Greg Kinnear, Taylor Schilling. A depressed dentist amid a mid-life crisis struggles to come to terms with the reasons why one of his patients who seemed to have it all would commit suicide. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 2:15 p.m. TMC Tues. 7:05 a.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Fri. 9 a.m.

The Photograph (2020) ★★ Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield. A woman develops an unexpected romance with a rising journalist while delving into her late mother’s early life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sun. 8 p.m.

The Pianist (2002) ★★★ Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann. Polish Jew Wladyslaw Szpilman survives five years in the Nazi-controlled Warsaw ghetto during World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 9 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sun. 6:24 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:04 p.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Mount Vesuvius rains down lava and ash, a gladiator races to save the woman he loves before the city collapses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 10:30 p.m.

The Possession (2012) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kyra Sedgwick. Parents must work together to save their young daughter from a dybbuk, a malevolent spirit that inhabits and ultimately devours its human host. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:05 p.m.

Precious (2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo’Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Premium Rush (2012) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon. A bike messenger’s last delivery of the day turns into a life-or-death chase through Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Fri. 6:53 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Tues. 7 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:59 p.m.

The Private Life of Henry VIII (1933) ★★★ Charles Laughton, Elsa Lanchester. Laughton won an Oscar for his portrayal of the 16th-century English monarch in Alexander Korda’s biographical account. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 6:15 p.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Sat. 2 a.m. FX Sat. Noon

Proximity (2019) Ryan Masson, Highdee Kuan. A NASA scientist becomes obsessed with finding proof of extraterrestrials after a close encounter. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Sat. 2 p.m. TMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christian Bale. Depression-era outlaw John Dillinger becomes the fledgling FBI’s most-wanted criminal and a folk hero to much of America’s downtrodden public. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:28 a.m. Starz Sat. 11:14 p.m.

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Emily Watson. A shy oddball prone to violent outbursts follows the woman of his dreams to Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:40 p.m.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo. During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man’s mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Mon. 1 p.m. Syfy Tues. 8:30 a.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Tues. 10:45 a.m. Syfy Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Fri. 2 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Re-Animator (1985) ★★★ Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott. A medical student brings his headless professor back from the dead with a special serum. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Ready or Not (2019) ★★★ Samara Weaving, Adam Brody. Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:16 p.m.

Real Women Have Curves (2002) ★★★ America Ferrera, Lupe Ontiveros. A Latin teenager comes to terms with her self-image while helping her sister work in a dress factory. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 1:36 p.m.

Reasonable Doubt (2014) Dominic Cooper, Samuel L. Jackson. A prosecutor commits a fatal hit-and-run, then manipulates the case so that the man who was arrested for the crime is acquitted. After the trial, he discovers that his actions have freed a guilty man. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Mon. 11:17 a.m. Starz Mon. 8:57 p.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:40 p.m.

The Red Balloon (1956) Pascal Lamorisse, Vladimir Popov. A red balloon with a life of its own follows a boy around Paris. (NR) 34 mins. TCM Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Red Tails (2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Fri. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 4:15 p.m.

RENO 911!: Miami (2007) ★★ Thomas Lennon, Ben Garant. Attending a police convention in Florida, bumbling Nevada officers must save the day when terrorists launch an attack. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Thur. 1:12 p.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 3 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 6:10 p.m.

Reservoir Dogs (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth. Thieves ponder the identity of the traitor in their midst in the violent aftermath of a failed jewelry heist. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:50 a.m.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) ★ Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter. Joined by an old friend, Alice and her companions head to a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles but find it overrun with the walking dead. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:42 a.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Wed. 4:24 a.m.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen. Alice travels to the Hive in Raccoon City to prevent the evil Umbrella Corp. from wiping out the last remaining survivors of the zombie apocalypse. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Wed. 4:13 p.m. Syfy Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Reto a la vida (1954) Susana Canales, Francisco Jambrina. Un campesino venga la muerte de su hermano y mata al cacique pero es condenado a muerte y escapa con la maestra. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014) ★★ Justin Chon, Kevin Wu. A Chinese emigrant and his best friend rise through the ranks of one of New York’s most-powerful street gangs. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 2:10 a.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 2 p.m.

Riptide (1934) ★★ Norma Shearer, Robert Montgomery. The wife of an English lord has a grounds-for-divorce encounter with a playboy from her past. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. La búsqueda de una cura para la enfermedad de Alzheimer por parte de un científico tiene resultados inesperados: un chimpancé superinteligente, lo que podría provocar el fin del dominio de los humanos sobre la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

Rising Sun (1993) ★★★ Sean Connery, Wesley Snipes. Los Angeles police detectives tie a skyscraper homicide to Washington politics and corporate Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Sat. 3:12 a.m.

Risking Light (2018) Three people, each trying to overcome tragedy, dig deep to find compassion and forgiveness. Mary Johnson mourns the death of her son. Debra Hocking was a victim of government-sanctioned genocide. Kilong Ung survived the terror of the Khmer Rouge. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KPBS Tues. 11 p.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story (2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Mon. 6 a.m.

The River Wild (1994) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon. Strangers threaten a former river guide, her husband and their son on a white-water rafting trip in the West. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Thur. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TMC Wed. 11 p.m.

Roll Bounce (2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Romance of Rosy Ridge (1947) ★★★ Van Johnson, Janet Leigh. A mysterious Civil War veteran courts a Missouri farmer’s daughter amid postwar unrest. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Rome in Love (2019) Italia Ricci, Peter Porte. An actress’s dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of Roman Holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Wed. 5:57 p.m.

Roustabout (1964) ★★★ Elvis Presley, Barbara Stanwyck. A singing motorcycle bum joins a woman’s carnival and romances her foreman’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:30 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

A Royal Winter (2017) Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly. A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never before known. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FS1 Mon. 8 p.m.

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:45 a.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BBC America Tues. 2:01 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 3 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 7 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5 p.m.

RV (2006) ★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels. Calamities strike when a family patriarch rents an enormous motor-home and takes his dysfunctional clan on vacation. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Sabotage (2014) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sam Worthington. Members of an elite DEA task force are eliminated one by one following their successful robbery of a powerful drug cartel’s safe house. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 10 a.m.

Saboteur (1942) ★★★ Robert Cummings, Priscilla Lane. An innocent man on the run hunts wartime spies, and the pursuit takes them to the Statue of Liberty. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Sabrina (1995) ★★ Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Safe (2012) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert John Burke. A cage fighter protects a 12-year-old math prodigy from mobsters and corrupt cops, who are all prepared to kill for the priceless numerical code she carries in her head. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

The Samaritan (2012) ★ Samuel L. Jackson, Luke Kirby. After many years in prison, a former grifter tries to go straight, but the son of his former partner insists on learning the game and relieving a feared gangster of $8 million. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Sausage Party (2016) ★★★ Voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Supermarket perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies after Frank the sausage learns that they will eventually become meals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

Saving Silverman (2001) ★ Jason Biggs, Steve Zahn. Two dimwits concoct a scheme to prevent their friend from marrying a coldhearted and conniving woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Mon. 5:32 a.m.

The Scarlet Pimpernel (1935) ★★★ Leslie Howard, Merle Oberon. London dandy Sir Percy dons disguises to save French nobles from the Reign of Terror guillotine. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 2:15 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Tues. 10:30 p.m.

The Sea Wolf (1941) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, John Garfield. Fugitives George Leach and Ruth Brewster, along with writer Humphrey Van Weyden, board the seal ship the Ghost, under the command of callous Wolf Larsen. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. TMC Wed. 7 a.m.

Second Chances (2013) Alison Sweeney, Greg Vaughan. Two children try to play matchmaker for their widowed mother and an injured firefighter. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Semi-Pro (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson. In 1976 a singer uses the profits from his only hit to buy a basketball team that is in danger of going under when the ABA and the NBA merge. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Sessions (2012) ★★★ John Hawkes, Helen Hunt. Confined to an iron lung, writer Mark O’Brien consults a sex therapist to lose his virginity. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:35 a.m.

Sex Tape (2014) ★ Cameron Diaz, Jason Segel. Married for a decade, a couple decide to record themselves in all the positions of The Joy of Sex, then they panic when they discover that their most intimate moments have gone public via the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. LOGO Fri. 8:40 p.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: The Last Christmas (2010) Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. A mystery writer must solve a puzzle that may explain the sudden death of her grandfather. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Wed. 11 p.m.

Shadow Island Mysteries: Wedding for One (2010) ★★ Jennifer Finnigan, Natalie Brown. An aspiring mystery writer tests her sleuthing skills when her friend’s fiance disappears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Thur. 1 a.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Tues. 5:53 p.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Tues. 5:50 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 1 p.m.

Los siete proscritos (1980) David Reynoso, Claudia Islas. Un grupo de siete criminales busca un misterioso tesoro y no descansará hasta que lo encuentre. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:05 a.m.

Sinister (2012) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio. A true-crime novelist and his family become the targets of a supernatural entity when he uses found footage to unravel the murders of his home’s previous occupants. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon Showtime Fri. 6 p.m.

The Sinister Surrogate (2018) Kelly Thiebaud, Brian Ames. A couple learns how deep and dark a mother’s love can go when their surrogate refuses to give up their baby girl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

The Siren (2019) MacLeod Andrews, Margaret Ying Drake. The friendly rapport between new neighbors slowly changes when a mysterious woman arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Wed. 2 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Mon. 10:45 p.m. AMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Tues. 5:08 a.m. Encore Tues. 2:09 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:42 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:27 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Mon. 8 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FX Fri. 1 a.m. FX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Slice (2018) Zazie Beetz, Chance Bennett. In a spooky small town, when a slew of pizza delivery boys are slain on the job, two daring survivors set out to catch the culprits behind the cryptic crime spree. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Sling Blade (1996) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Dwight Yoakam. A mentally impaired man with a violent past leaves the institution in which he has lived for many years and befriends a woman with a young son and an abusive boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:10 a.m.

The Smiling Lieutenant (1931) ★★★ Maurice Chevalier, Claudette Colbert. A 19th-century lieutenant despairs over a forced marriage to a dowdy princess, until his lover takes her in hand. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, the trucker’s girlfriend and a huge fake shark from Florida to Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:24 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:20 p.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sat. 3 a.m.

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Thur. 1:35 p.m.

Snowcoming (2019) Trevor Donovan, Lindy Booth. A famous NFL quarterback returns to his hometown to celebrate his high school football coach’s retirement. While in town, he rekindles a romance with his former sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Fri. 2:42 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Sun. 10:15 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:30 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ★★ James Marsden, Jim Carrey. Live action/animated. The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic races across the globe to stop uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik from achieving world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 1 p.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline. A Southern writer lives in Brooklyn with an Auschwitz survivor and her mad lover. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:26 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 7:58 a.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Source Code (2011) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan. A helicopter pilot takes part in a secret government program that enables him to assume someone’s identity and experience the last few minutes of that person’s life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:55 a.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Wed. 2:01 a.m. Encore Wed. 3:30 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:51 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 4 p.m.

Spinout (1966) ★★ Elvis Presley, Shelley Fabares. A carefree bachelor prefers his music, fast cars and freedom to the confinement of marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Splendor in the Grass (1961) ★★★ Natalie Wood, Warren Beatty. In 1925 Kansas, a teenage girl suffers an emotional breakdown following a platonic love affair. Beatty’s film debut. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

The Squeeze (2015) Jeremy Sumpter, Christopher McDonald. A young man with uncommon golf skills becomes caught up in a deadly high-stakes golf match between big-time gamblers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Golf Tues. 6:30 p.m. Golf Wed. Noon

Stand and Deliver (1988) ★★★ Edward James Olmos, Lou Diamond Phillips. Los Angeles high-school teacher Jaime Escalante leads a street punk and his classmates into calculus. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:05 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:40 a.m.

The Star Prince (1918) Zoe Rae, Dorphia Brown. Silent. An arrogant boy is transformed into an ugly pauper and begins a redemptive journey seeking forgiveness. (NR) 54 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:25 p.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Ovation Fri. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9 a.m.

Stay Away, Joe (1968) ★ Elvis Presley, Burgess Meredith. A rodeo rider gets government approval to raise cattle on land of his father at an Indian reservation in Arizona. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Thur. 7 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

The Stepfather (2009) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Sela Ward. A young man becomes increasingly suspicious that his mother’s new lover is concealing an evil side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Tues. 3:24 a.m.

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990) ★ David Andrews, Kelly Wolf. The owner of an ancient mill hires a drifter to rid the basement of rats. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:20 p.m.

Steven Universe: The Movie: Sing-a-Long (2019) Voices of Zach Callison, Deedee Magno. Animated. Steven thinks he is done defending the Earth until a new threat arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TOON Sun. 6 p.m. TOON Sun. 7 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor. Two losers dressed as big birds for a bank’s PR stunt go to prison after two other big birds rob it. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Sat. 4 p.m.

The Strange Affair of Uncle Harry (1945) ★★ George Sanders, Geraldine Fitzgerald. Mad Harry poisons his bad sister’s cocoa; his good sister drinks it. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Strange One (1957) ★★★ Ben Gazzara, George Peppard. An upperclassman at a Southern military academy uses cruelty and intimidation to control the younger cadets. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) ★★ Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson. A road trip to visit relatives takes a dangerous turn when a family arrives at a secluded mobile home park that’s mysteriously deserted -- until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Wed. 10 a.m. Syfy Thur. 6:30 a.m.

The Strangers (2008) ★★ Liv Tyler, Scott Speedman. Three masked assailants terrorize a young couple in a romantic getaway to a remote cottage. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:35 a.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ Mark Harmon, Kirstie Alley. The vice principal makes a high-school gym teacher teach catch-up English to a group of misfits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 8 a.m.

Surrogates (2009) ★★ Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell. FBI agents probe a murder case linked to the inventor of technology that allows people to live vicariously though robotic versions of themselves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:21 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Swallow (2019) Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell. A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Tues. 1 p.m.

Sweet Autumn (2020) Nikki Deloach, Andrew Walker. A young woman and a maple farmer uncover the secret behind their inheritance of a candy shop. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Fri. 7 p.m. E! Fri. 9:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:48 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:23 p.m.

The Sweeter Side of Life (2013) Kathryn Morris, James Best. When her husband dumps her for her acupuncturist, pampered housewife Desiree discovers there is more to life than money. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Swimfan (2002) ★ Jesse Bradford, Erika Christensen. A new student at a high school obsesses over a swimming champion who does not return her advances. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 7:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Tues. 2:45 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:12 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Bryan Mills, agente retirado de la CIA, es secuestrado con su esposa en Estambul por la familia de los criminales albaneses a los que mató en París para liberar a su hija dos años antes. Ahora, es precisamente su hija la única que puede salvarlo. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m. Paramount Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Taking a Shot at Love (2021) Alexa PenaVega, Luke Macfarlane. Sparks fly between a ballet instructor and a professional hockey player as she tries to help him recover from the same injury that sidelined her dancing career. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:50 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:20 p.m.

Taps (1981) ★★ Timothy Hutton, George C. Scott. Inspired by a general, a cadet leads an armed defense of his military school to keep it from becoming condos. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Sun. 11:48 a.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Tell It to the Bees (2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 3 a.m. TMC Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Tempting Fate (2019) Alyssa Milano, Steve Kazee. Gabby’s picture perfect marriage to Elliott is jeopardized when she meets Matt, a handsome younger man who ignites a fire and desire within her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Tender Trap (1955) ★★★ Debbie Reynolds, Frank Sinatra. An actress flirts demurely with a swinging Manhattan bachelor who thinks he has it made. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:40 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:50 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Sun. 8 p.m. Encore Mon. 8:32 a.m.

That Hamilton Woman (1941) ★★★ Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier. British naval hero Lord Nelson’s affair with another man’s wife ends at Trafalgar in 1805. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 p.m.

That Night (2013) James Corden, Alexandra Roach. A story of love, life, and a friendship that could only last the night. (NR) 19 mins. TMC Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Their Own Desire (1929) ★★ Norma Shearer, Belle Bennett. A young woman unwittingly falls for the son of her father’s illicit lover. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Tues. 11 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:40 p.m.

They Came Together (2014) ★★ Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler. The owner of an independent candy shop and the corporate stooge who has been sent to shut her down begin an unlikely romance. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:59 a.m.

They Found Hell (2015) Chris Schellenger, Katy Reece. After accidentally opening a portal to another dimension, college students find themselves trapped and hunted by the denizens of hell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 2 a.m.

The Thin Red Line (1998) ★★★ Sean Penn, Adrien Brody. The men of Charlie Company try to take Guadalcanal Island from the Japanese in World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Mon. 2:38 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Wed. 9 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5 p.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Six members of the Annex Security Team defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from an attack by Islamic militants. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. FX Fri. 2:30 p.m. FX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

This Is the End (2013) ★★★ James Franco, Jonah Hill. Cabin fever and dwindling supplies threaten to tear apart six friends who are trapped in a house together after cataclysmic events devastate Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sun. 2 p.m.

Thoroughbreds (2017) ★★★ Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy. Two upper-class teenage girls in suburban Connecticut rekindle their unlikely friendship after years of growing apart. Together, they hatch a plan to solve both of their problems -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Tues. 11 p.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

3 Day Weekend (2019) Morgan Krantz, Maya Stojan. A camper stumbles into a kidnapping plot gone wrong. (NR) TMC Sat. 4:05 a.m.

300 (2006) ★★★ Gerard Butler, Lena Headey. Sparta’s King Leonidas and his badly outnumbered warriors fight to the death against King Xerxes’ massive Persian army at the Battle of Thermopylae. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

300: Rise of an Empire (2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Sat. 6:11 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Thur. 3 p.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Sun. 3 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. History Sun. 10 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Tommy’s Honour (2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Golf Tues. 4 p.m. Golf Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Thur. 4 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Wed. 2:32 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:42 p.m.

Touched With Fire (2015) ★★★ Katie Holmes, Luke Kirby. While staying at a psychiatric hospital, two manic-depressive poets begin a romance that continues to blossom after their release. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Wed. 4 a.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Tues. 9:50 p.m. HBO Fri. 4:35 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Sun. 8 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:25 p.m. Encore Fri. 11:20 a.m. Encore Fri. 11:05 p.m. Encore Sat. 9:21 a.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Thur. 7 p.m.

Traición (2018) Juan Manuel Bernal, Diana Ávalos. Una historia que narra la tormentosa relación entre un padre y su hija, quienes deben traicionarse el uno al otro para poder continuar con sus vidas. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 6 a.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. USA Thur. 8 p.m. USA Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BBC America Fri. 9 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:28 a.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Fri. 7 p.m. BBC America Sat. 12:26 p.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Tues. 12:01 p.m. Encore Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Trouble in Paradise (1932) ★★★ Miriam Hopkins, Kay Francis. A suave thief and his chic partner target a rich Paris widow. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

The Trouble With Girls (1969) ★★ Elvis Presley, Marlyn Mason. The manager of a Chautauqua show tries to please a performer and solve a murder in 1927 Iowa. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Trouble With the Curve (2012) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams. When his bosses call his judgment into question, an aged baseball scout is forced to take his estranged daughter with him on a road trip to North Carolina to check out a hot prospect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. POP Sat. 1:35 a.m. POP Sat. 9:55 a.m.

True Confessions (1981) ★★ Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall. A 1940s Los Angeles detective hounds his monsignor brother about a pious pimp’s tie to a grisly murder. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 4 p.m.

True Romance (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette. A Detroit comic-book store clerk and his floozy wife flee to Hollywood with a suitcase full of mob cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Tues. 2:10 p.m.

The Truth (2019) Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche. A stormy reunion occurs between an actress and her daughter after the actress publishes her memoirs. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Fri. 8 p.m.

The Turning (2020) ★ Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard. Kate Mandell takes a job as a nanny for two young orphans at a Gothic mansion in the Maine countryside. When strange events start to plague Kate and the siblings, she begins to suspect that the estate’s dark corridors are home to a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:45 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5:25 a.m.

Tusk (2014) ★★ Michael Parks, Justin Long. A U.S. podcaster ventures into the Canadian wilderness to interview an old man who has an extraordinary past, and the American learns the man has a dark secret involving a walrus. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. 2:20 a.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Thur. 2:13 a.m. Encore Thur. 4:28 p.m.

22 Jump Street (2014) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Officers Jenko and Schmidt begin to question their partnership after each infiltrates different cliques while undercover at a local college. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Thur. 11:25 a.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. Sin conocer su verdadera identidad, dos agentes encubiertos de agencias competidoras deciden huir juntos después de que fracasa su intento de infiltrarse en un cartel del narcotráfico. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BET Sun. 6 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Wed. 3 p.m. BET Wed. 11 p.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. A chief deputy and his team pursue an escaped fugitive accused of killing two government agents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Sat. 1 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. History Sun. 7 a.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 1 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Thur. 2 p.m.

Unwanted Guest (2016) Kate Mansi, Beth Littleford. With nowhere to go for winter break, Amy is invited to spend time with her friend Christine’s family. What begins as a nice bonding experience soon turns into a nightmare as Amy begins to lash out at her welcoming hosts. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 5:50 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:50 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Fri. Noon

Vacancy (2007) ★★ Luke Wilson, Kate Beckinsale. While stranded at a remote motel, a couple discover hidden cameras in their room and learn they are to be the stars of a snuff film. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Fri. 5:24 a.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sun. 6:15 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017) Kyle Chandler, Logan Lerman. An enigmatic detective embarks on a cross-country search for a once-prominent author who’s mysteriously disappeared after a string of dangerous arsons have targeted his celebrated but controversial first novel. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Tues. 11 a.m.

Viva Las Vegas (1964) ★★ Elvis Presley, Ann-Margret. A swimming instructor detours a singing auto racer in town for the Grand Prix. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 p.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Fri. 3:36 a.m. Starz Fri. 11:28 a.m.

Waiting for Guffman (1996) ★★★ Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy. An effeminate theater director assembles blithely talentless Missourians for a musical celebrating a town milestone. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:05 p.m.

Waiting to Exhale (1995) ★★★ Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett. Relationships preoccupy Phoenix friends: divorcee Bernadine, careerist Savannah, popular Robin, and Gloria, whose ex-husband is gay. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Freeform Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Walk of Shame (2014) ★ Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden. A woman’s dream of becoming a news anchor is jeopardized by an ill-advised tryst that leaves her stranded in downtown Los Angeles with no money or transportation and only eight hours to make it to the most important job interview of her life. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Wanderlust (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston. Overstressed New Yorkers think they’ve found the answer to their problems when they join a counterculture community where the only rule is to be oneself. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:10 a.m.

War (2007) ★★ Jet Li, Jason Statham. A federal agent seeks revenge on an elusive assassin after his partner and family are killed, but the target ignites a war between rival Asian mobsters. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Warcraft (2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Wed. Noon FX Thur. 7 a.m.

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019) Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett. Freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi shifts the balance of power by leading her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857 India. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:40 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Thur. 9 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Ovation Sun. 1 p.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:55 p.m.

We Belong Together (2018) Cassidey Fralin, Ross Fleming. A recovering alcoholic college professor trying to put his life back together meets a seductive new student. She offers him a sensual escape from reality until he realizes she may be insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Thur. 9:30 p.m.

We Bought a Zoo (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson. A widower relocates his family to a dilapidated zoo and, with the help of its eclectic staff, works to restore the facility to its former glory. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 7:45 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Mon. 11 a.m. MTV Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Wed. 9 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1:30 a.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sat. 5:50 p.m.

Wedding Rehearsal (1932) ★★ Roland Young, Merle Oberon. A British nobleman’s grandmother plays matchmaker; he winds up with her secretary. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Tues. 4 a.m.

The Weekend (2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:25 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m. BET Sat. 6 p.m.

Wendy (2020) ★★ Devin France, Yashua Mack. Lost on a mysterious island, a girl fights to save her family, her freedom and the joyous spirit of youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Sun. 4:23 p.m. HBO Thur. 7:25 a.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. E! Wed. 5 p.m. E! Wed. 7 p.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Tues. 8 p.m. VH1 Wed. 12:30 p.m.

White Heat (1949) ★★★ James Cagney, Virginia Mayo. A brave federal agent poses as a thug to infiltrate psychopathic hoodlum Cody Jarrett’s gang of thieves. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. A&E Sun. 5 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Thur. 4:06 a.m. Encore Thur. 1:05 p.m.

The Whole Truth (2016) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Renée Zellweger. A defense attorney tries to get his teenage client acquitted for the murder of his father. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Why Stop Now? (2012) ★ Jesse Eisenberg, Melissa Leo. Scoring drugs for his addict mother is but one of a piano prodigy’s problems as he tries to get his family’s affairs in order before he heads out to an important audition. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Tues. 4:45 p.m. Syfy Wed. 1:55 p.m.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Topher Grace. Secretly in love with his friend, a supermarket manager becomes jealous when she meets a famous actor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sun. 6:50 a.m.

Winter Castle (2019) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry. Jenny feels an instant attraction to the handsome best man, Craig, at her sister’s wedding. But her hopes of romance are quickly dashed when she is introduced to Craig’s plus one, Lana. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m.

Winter Love Story (2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m.

A Winter Princess (2019) Natalie Hall, Chris McNally. Princess Carly, working incognito at a ski resort, must team up with the owner’s brother, Brent, to plan the resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

The Witch (2015) ★★★ Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson. In 1630 New England, members of a farming family suspect the oldest daughter of witchcraft when the youngest son suddenly vanishes. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery (2019) Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tom Cavanagh. Attorney Claire Darrow defends her mother’s former colleague in a murder case. Things get complicated when Claire’s romantic interest is named as the prosecuting attorney on the case. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 p.m.

The Wiz (1978) ★★ Diana Ross, Michael Jackson. Dorothy eases on down the road to see the Wiz with Tinman, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion. (G) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:35 a.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 1:33 a.m.

Wolves at the Door (2016) Katie Cassidy, Elizabeth Henstridge. Four friends gather for a farewell party only to be assaulted by murderous intruders. (R) 1 hr. 12 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:03 p.m.

The Woman in Red (1984) ★★ Gene Wilder, Kelly LeBrock. A married San Francisco public-relations agent sees an ad-campaign model and becomes obsessed with her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:34 a.m.

Woman Walks Ahead (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes. A headstrong New York painter embarks on a dangerous journey to meet Sitting Bull but must face off with an Army officer intent on war with the Native Americans. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. 8:45 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:35 a.m.

Won’t Back Down (2012) ★★ Maggie Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis. Two women contend with a powerful bureaucracy and a system mired in traditional thinking in order to transform their children’s failing inner-city school. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:06 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford. A spunky Wall Street secretary takes her boss’s place with a merger specialist. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sun. 11:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 a.m.

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Fri. 6:20 p.m.

The Wrong Child (2016) Vivica A. Fox, Gary Daniels. A sociopathic teenager terrorizes a family after claiming to be the father’s long-lost son. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

The Wrong Student (2017) Jessica Morris, Jason-Shane Scott. A student becomes obsessed with her soccer coach When he rejects her advances, she turns her unhealthy rage at his girlfriend, attempting to sabotage her entire life. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Wrongfully Accused (1998) ★ Leslie Nielsen, Richard Crenna. Framed for a murder, a violinist tries to prove a one-eyed, one-legged, one-armed man is actually the killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Tues. 4:21 a.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Tues. 9:50 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Sun. 1 p.m.

A Yank at Eton (1942) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Edmund Gwenn. A rowdy American boy’s British stepfather puts him in a stuffy prep school. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Yes Man (2008) ★★ Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel. After attending a self-help seminar, a negative-thinking man brings about an amazing change in his life by saying yes to everything. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Yesterday (2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:07 p.m.

You Might Be the Killer (2018) Fran Kranz, Alyson Hannigan. A camp counselor suffering from memory loss finds himself in the middle of a horror movie massacre. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Fri. 10 a.m. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

Young Ones (2014) Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult. In a future where water is scarce, a farmer defends his land and hopes to rejuvenate his parched soil. However, his daughter’s boyfriend schemes to steal the land for himself. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rene Russo. A household threatens to burst at the seams when the marriage of two widowed parents creates a family of 18 children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) ★★★ Lucille Ball, Henry Fonda. A widow with eight children meets, courts and weds a widowed Navy officer with a brood of 10. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Zathura (2005) ★★★ Josh Hutcherson, Jonah Bobo. Two young brothers play a mysterious game that propels them into an outer-space adventure. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Mon. 11:03 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Sun. 5:15 p.m.

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh. The true story about the keepers of the Warsaw Zoo who helped save hundreds of people from Nazi hands during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:10 a.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.