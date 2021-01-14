Betty White turns 99 this weekend and has some wild plans to celebrate in quarantine

Beloved actress Betty White turns 99 Sunday and has some wild plans to mark the big day — even in the pandemic.

The “Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Golden Girls” star, who was born in Oak Park, Ill., in 1922, is a passionate animal advocate and eagerly shared how some cute critters fit into her century-adjacent celebration.

“You probably didn’t ask, but I’ll tell you anyway,” she recently told “Entertainment Tonight.” “What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ rereleased, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

White has been taking pandemic precautions very seriously, according to “Today.” Her rep has said no one is permitted in her home “except those who must.”

Advertisement

“Betty White’s Pet Set” debuted in 1971. One of White’s favorite shows, the syndicated series starring the veteran actress is set to be rereleased digitally and on DVD on Feb. 23, to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The series’ 31 episodes featured appearances by celebrities and their pets, as well as discussions concerning pet care, ecology and wildlife preservation. (White dreamed of being a forest ranger before getting into show business.)

Celebrity guests included Carol Burnett, Doris Day, Mary Tyler Moore, James Stewart, Della Reese, Johnny Mathis and their animals.

Furry friends aside, the Emmy Award winner remained humble about her advancing years in interviews published this week.

Advertisement

“I am blessed with good health,” she said in People magazine, “so turning 99 is no different than turning 98.”

The wise and sunny star also noted that “a sense of humor” keeps her going.

“Don’t take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself,” she added.