What’s on TV Wednesday: The inauguration of Joe Biden
INAGURATION
The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris The president elect and vice president elect will be sworn in on the steps of the Capitol building in a ceremony that begins at 7 a.m. The scaled-back historical event and related activities will be covered as breaking news and special programs by most broadcast and cable news networks.
Inaugural ceremony 6 a.m. CBS; 7 a.m. NBC; HLN. 8 a.m. BET; CNBC; Fox News; MSNBC; SN1; WGN America; 9 a.m. the CW; 9 a.m. CNN
Additional coverage 10 a.m., 1, 3, 5:30, 7 and 8 and 9 p.m. MSNBC. 10:30 a.m. KOCE. Noon, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. the CW; 2 and 9 p.m. C-SPAN; 10 a.m. Fox News; 2 and 5 p.m. and 9 CNN; 4 and 8 p.m. KMEX
Primetime highlights 7 p.m. Fox; 8 p.m. CBS; NBC; ABC
Celebrating America Tom Hanks hosts a celebration featuring remarks from Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Kamala D. Harris. Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Foo Fighters, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons are scheduled to perform. Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington also will appear. 8 p.m. KOCE; 8:30 p.m. CBS; NBC; ABC
SERIES
Riverdale The first few episodes of this new season will tie up loose ends from the previous season (that halted production because of the COVID-19 pandemic). In later episodes the story will leap forward seven years when Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica (KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes) will be struggling with young adulthood. 8 p.m. the CW
The Masked Dancer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Name That Tune (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Nancy Drew This new reboot of the vintage Carolyn Keene literary mysteries returns for a new season starring Kennedy McMann as the resourceful young sleuth. Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani and Alex Saxon are among the returning series regulars. 9 p.m. the CW
Guy’s Grocery Games Guy and Hunter Fieri send delivery boxes to three chefs to see who makes the best guilty pleasures in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Conners Harris (Emma Kenney) brings home a friend and the family questions his intentions. Alicia Goranson and Jay R. Ferguson also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 10 p.m. ABC
When Disaster Strikes This three-part series documenting responses to devastating natural disasters concludes with “Paradise Lost: Bahamas,” which recalls the loss caused by Hurricane Dorian in its August 2019 strike. 10 p.m. KOCE
C.B. Strike Based on the fourth literary mystery by Robert Galbraith (“Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling, writing under a pseudonym), the new season of this mystery series opens with British sleuth Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) and partner (Holliday Grainger) working together soon after her marriage. Kerr Logan also stars. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Nature Gone Wild (N) 10 p.m. A&E
Call Your Mother Jean (Kyra Sedgwick) tries to hang out with her adult children but realizes they have jobs and lives of their own in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Phoenix Suns visit the Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; the Sacramento Kings visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime
College Basketball Texas A&M visits Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Clemson visits Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Cincinnati visits Temple, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Providence visits Creighton, 6 p.m. FS1; Fresno State visits Boise State, 8 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Edmonton Oilers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Minnesota Wild visit the Ducks, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net and NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Inauguration coverage. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate Mara (“A Teacher”); Jonathan Scott. 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A teenager acts as parent to her siblings and says her mother can’t function as an adult. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A member of President-elect Biden’s new Coronavirus Task Force. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Singers and songwriters Sisqó, Shawn Stockman, Raheem DeVaughn and Omar Wilson; David Ajala. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET midnight; KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Max Greenfield. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Martin Scorsese; Fran Lebowitz; Hunter Schafer. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Lovett; Jon Favreau; Tommy Vietor; Peter CottonTale; Chance the Rapper; Cynthia Erivo. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Oliver; Charles P. Pierce; Ashley McBryde performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dakota Johnson; AJR performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Karamo Brown. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Room (2015) 8 a.m. Showtime
My Week With Marilyn (2011) 8:20 a.m. TMC
Gravity (2013) 9 a.m. AMC
Philadelphia (1993) 9:29 a.m. Starz
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10 a.m. MTV
WarGames (1983) 10 a.m. Showtime
The End of the Tour (2015) 10 a.m. TMC
Crawl (2019) 10:30 a.m. Epix
Space Cowboys (2000) 11 a.m. AMC
School of Rock (2003) 11 a.m. HBO
Out of the Furnace (2013) Noon Showtime
The Fisher King (1991) Noon TMC
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
The Blind Side (2009) 12:55 p.m. HBO
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 1:11 p.m. Encore
Pal Joey (1957) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 1:22 and 9:01 p.m. Starz
Air Force One (1997) 2 p.m. AMC
First Man (2018) 2 p.m. FX
1917 (2019) 2 p.m. Showtime
13 Going on 30 (2004) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Ginger & Rosa (2012) 2:30 p.m. TMC
Panic Room (2002) 2:47 p.m. Encore
Mighty Joe Young (1949) 3:15 p.m. TCM
The Good Lie (2014) 3:55 p.m. Cinemax
First Blood (1982) 4 p.m. Showtime
The Big Lebowski (1998) 4 p.m. TMC
The Verdict (1982) 4:42 p.m. Encore
Beetlejuice (1988) 4:45 and 11 p.m. Syfy
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 4:57 p.m. Starz
Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
Blockers (2018) 5 p.m. FXX
Murder, She Said (1961) 5 p.m. TCM
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5:47 p.m. Cinemax
Love & Mercy (2014) 5:55 p.m. Epix
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
Rio (2011) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
Hustlers (2019) 6 p.m. TMC
Public Enemies (2009) 6:38 p.m. Starz
Murder at the Gallop (1963) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Glory (1989) 6:54 p.m. Encore
The Italian Job (2003) 7 p.m. Paramount
Twister (1996) 8 p.m. AMC
Murder Most Foul (1964) 8:15 p.m. TCM
Munich (2005) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax
Gone Baby Gone (2007) 11:30 p.m. Showtime
