What’s on TV Wednesday: The inauguration of Joe Biden

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper.

INAGURATION

The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris The president elect and vice president elect will be sworn in on the steps of the Capitol building in a ceremony that begins at 7 a.m. The scaled-back historical event and related activities will be covered as breaking news and special programs by most broadcast and cable news networks.

Inaugural ceremony 6 a.m. CBS; 7 a.m. NBC; HLN. 8 a.m. BET; CNBC; Fox News; MSNBC; SN1; WGN America; 9 a.m. the CW; 9 a.m. CNN

Additional coverage 10 a.m., 1, 3, 5:30, 7 and 8 and 9 p.m. MSNBC. 10:30 a.m. KOCE. Noon, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. the CW; 2 and 9 p.m. C-SPAN; 10 a.m. Fox News; 2 and 5 p.m. and 9 CNN; 4 and 8 p.m. KMEX

Primetime highlights 7 p.m. Fox; 8 p.m. CBS; NBC; ABC

Celebrating America Tom Hanks hosts a celebration featuring remarks from Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Kamala D. Harris. Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Foo Fighters, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons are scheduled to perform. Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington also will appear. 8 p.m. KOCE; 8:30 p.m. CBS; NBC; ABC

SERIES

Riverdale The first few episodes of this new season will tie up loose ends from the previous season (that halted production because of the COVID-19 pandemic). In later episodes the story will leap forward seven years when Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica (KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes) will be struggling with young adulthood. 8 p.m. the CW

The Masked Dancer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Name That Tune (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Nancy Drew This new reboot of the vintage Carolyn Keene literary mysteries returns for a new season starring Kennedy McMann as the resourceful young sleuth. Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani and Alex Saxon are among the returning series regulars. 9 p.m. the CW

Guy’s Grocery Games Guy and Hunter Fieri send delivery boxes to three chefs to see who makes the best guilty pleasures in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Conners Harris (Emma Kenney) brings home a friend and the family questions his intentions. Alicia Goranson and Jay R. Ferguson also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 10 p.m. ABC

When Disaster Strikes This three-part series documenting responses to devastating natural disasters concludes with “Paradise Lost: Bahamas,” which recalls the loss caused by Hurricane Dorian in its August 2019 strike. 10 p.m. KOCE

C.B. Strike Based on the fourth literary mystery by Robert Galbraith (“Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling, writing under a pseudonym), the new season of this mystery series opens with British sleuth Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) and partner (Holliday Grainger) working together soon after her marriage. Kerr Logan also stars. (N) 10 p.m. HBO

Nature Gone Wild (N) 10 p.m. A&E

Call Your Mother Jean (Kyra Sedgwick) tries to hang out with her adult children but realizes they have jobs and lives of their own in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. ABC



SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Phoenix Suns visit the Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; the Sacramento Kings visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime

College Basketball Texas A&M visits Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Clemson visits Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Cincinnati visits Temple, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Providence visits Creighton, 6 p.m. FS1; Fresno State visits Boise State, 8 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Edmonton Oilers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Minnesota Wild visit the Ducks, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net and NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Inauguration coverage. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate Mara (“A Teacher”); Jonathan Scott. 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A teenager acts as parent to her siblings and says her mother can’t function as an adult. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A member of President-elect Biden’s new Coronavirus Task Force. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Singers and songwriters Sisqó, Shawn Stockman, Raheem DeVaughn and Omar Wilson; David Ajala. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET midnight; KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Max Greenfield. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Martin Scorsese; Fran Lebowitz; Hunter Schafer. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Lovett; Jon Favreau; Tommy Vietor; Peter CottonTale; Chance the Rapper; Cynthia Erivo. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Oliver; Charles P. Pierce; Ashley McBryde performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dakota Johnson; AJR performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Karamo Brown. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Room (2015) 8 a.m. Showtime

My Week With Marilyn (2011) 8:20 a.m. TMC

Gravity (2013) 9 a.m. AMC

Philadelphia (1993) 9:29 a.m. Starz

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10 a.m. MTV

WarGames (1983) 10 a.m. Showtime

The End of the Tour (2015) 10 a.m. TMC

Crawl (2019) 10:30 a.m. Epix

Space Cowboys (2000) 11 a.m. AMC

School of Rock (2003) 11 a.m. HBO

Out of the Furnace (2013) Noon Showtime

The Fisher King (1991) Noon TMC

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

The Blind Side (2009) 12:55 p.m. HBO

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 1:11 p.m. Encore

Pal Joey (1957) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 1:22 and 9:01 p.m. Starz

Air Force One (1997) 2 p.m. AMC

First Man (2018) 2 p.m. FX

1917 (2019) 2 p.m. Showtime

13 Going on 30 (2004) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Ginger & Rosa (2012) 2:30 p.m. TMC

Panic Room (2002) 2:47 p.m. Encore

Mighty Joe Young (1949) 3:15 p.m. TCM

The Good Lie (2014) 3:55 p.m. Cinemax

First Blood (1982) 4 p.m. Showtime

The Big Lebowski (1998) 4 p.m. TMC

The Verdict (1982) 4:42 p.m. Encore

Beetlejuice (1988) 4:45 and 11 p.m. Syfy

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 4:57 p.m. Starz

Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

Blockers (2018) 5 p.m. FXX

Murder, She Said (1961) 5 p.m. TCM

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5:47 p.m. Cinemax

Love & Mercy (2014) 5:55 p.m. Epix

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Rio (2011) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Hustlers (2019) 6 p.m. TMC

Public Enemies (2009) 6:38 p.m. Starz

Murder at the Gallop (1963) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Glory (1989) 6:54 p.m. Encore

The Italian Job (2003) 7 p.m. Paramount

Twister (1996) 8 p.m. AMC

Murder Most Foul (1964) 8:15 p.m. TCM

Munich (2005) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax

Gone Baby Gone (2007) 11:30 p.m. Showtime

