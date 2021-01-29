What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday talk shows: ‘Wendy Williams’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Holmes chats with Jackie Tohn, the host of the Netflix series “Best Leftovers Ever.” Also, on the menu are family meals from local restaurants KazuNori, Loqui and Uovo. 7:30 p.m. the CW

A Wild Year on Earth In the new episode “March - April: A Time of Renewal” longer days trigger dramatic events across the natural world. 8 p.m. BBC America

Fixer Upper The popular home remodeling/redecorating series hosted by Texans Chip and Joanna Gaines takes a look back at past seasons with three new episodes: “The Beginning,” “The Middle” and “The End” 8, 9 and 10 p.m. HGTV

Saturday Night Live John Krasinski hosts this new episode with musical guest Machine Gun Kelly. 8:29 p.m. and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Austin City Limits The new episode “The Best of Spoon” offers highlights from the Austin alternative rock band Spoon’s appearances on the performance series. 11:30 p.m. KOCE



SPECIALS

Dr. Seema Yasmin, Viral BS Epidemiologist Seema Yasmin discusses misinformation disseminated during the COVID-19 pandemic. 7:15 a.m. C-SPAN2

Wendy Williams: What a Mess This new special follows up on the biographical drama airing tonight. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Keep Sharp Author Dr. Sanjay Gupta (“Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age”) discusses brain health. (N) 10:30 p.m. C-SPAN2



SPORTS

College Basketball Clemson visits Duke, 9 a.m. ESPN; Alabama visits Oklahoma, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Providence visits Georgetown, 10 a.m. CBS; La Salle visits VCU, 10 a.m. NBCSP; Florida visits West Virginia, 11 a.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits LSU, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits Seton Hall, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Auburn visits Baylor, 1 p.m. ESPN; Arkansas visits Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Loyola Marymount visits San Diego, 2 p.m. FS Prime; Kansas visits Tennessee, 3 p.m. ESPN; Iowa State visits Mississippi State, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Texas visits Kentucky, 5 p.m. ESPN; Gonzaga visits Pepperdine, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Stanford visits Arizona State, 7 p.m. ESPN2

X Games 10 a.m. ABC; 10:30 p.m. ESPN2

College Football 2021 Senior Bowl, 11:30 a.m. NFL

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Boston Celtics, 5:30 p.m. ABC

NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Ducks, 6 p.m. FS Prime

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Janine Rubenstein. (N) 9 a.m. KABC



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Brian Deese, National Economic Council. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.). Host Dana Bash. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. The arrest of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny; the second weekend of protests over his detention; U.S./Russia relations: Alexander Gabuev, Carnegie Endowment for Peace; Julia Ioffe, GQ. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); Kash Patel; Stephen Miller; Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.); Author Gordon G. Chang (“The Great U.S.-China Tech War”); Jonathan Ward, Atlas. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Cedric Richmond, advisor to President Biden. Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.). Mayor Francis Suarez (R-Miami). Janice K. Jackson, Chicago Public Schools. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Michael Osterholm, Biden Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board; Brian Deese, National Economic Council. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Panel: Republican Strategist Al Cardenas; James S. McDonnell; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post; Amy Walter. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Panel: Cecilia Vega; Mary Bruce; Rachel Scott; MaryAlice Parks. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Jared Bernstein, Council of Economic Advisers. Dr. Tom Inglesby. Professional rock climber and adventurer Emily Harrington. Panel: Guy Benson; Susan Page, USA Today; Harold Ford, Jr. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Progressive media: Elizabeth Bruenig, the New York Times; Briahna Joy Gray, “Bad Faith” podcast; David Weigel, the Washington Post. Covering Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.): Tia Mitchell, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A journalist’s attempt to get through to conspiracy-minded Americans: Nicholas Kristof, the New York Times. Tomorrow’s newsrooms: Farai Chideya, Our Body Politic; Oliver Darcy, CNN. Upcoming retirement: Rick Davis, CNN. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Leslie Marshall; pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson; Mike Emanuel; Jason Chaffetz; Richard A. Fowler; Jonah Goldberg; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

Frank Buckley Interviews Director Bryan Fogel (“The Dissident”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes People reflect on family members they’ve lost to COVID-19; collecting DNA and medical data; genealogy firms and privacy concerns. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Wendy Williams: The Movie The new biographical drama profiles the popular syndicated talk show host. Ciera Payton portrays Williams while Morocco Omari stars as her ex-husband Kevin Hunter. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Snowkissed A New Yorker (Jen Lilley) who usually has no reason to leave Manhattan is sent by her employer to Canada where an adventurous local (Chris McNally) is her tour guide. Amy Groening, Rodrigo Beilfuss and Jay Koensgen also star in this new romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Burden A young man (Garrett Hedlund) raised in a culture of racist hate in a small South Carolina town finds a path to redemption thanks to a compassionate Black preacher (Forest Whitaker) and a young woman (Andrea Riseborough) in director Andrew Heckler’s 2018 drama. 9 p.m. Showtime

Bloodshot Based on a Valiant Comics character, this 2020 superhero action movie stars Vin Diesel as a Marine who is killed in action then brought back to life with new superpowers by an organization that plans to use him as a weapon. Sam Heughan (“Outlander”), Eiza González, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce and Lamorne Morris also star. 9:54 p.m. Starz

Everything Must Go (2010) 8:30 a.m. FXX

A Time to Kill (1996) 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. POP

Batman (1989) 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Showtime

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1960) 9 a.m. TCM

Glory (1989) 9:16 a.m. and 4:49 p.m. Encore

The Bourne Identity (2002) 9:40 a.m. Freeform

Chronicle (2012) 9:40 a.m. HBO

Urban Cowboy (1980) 9:45 a.m. TMC

Taken (2008) 9:57 a.m. Starz

Apollo 13 (1995) 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Showtime

Oh, God! (1977) 11 a.m. TCM

Harriet (2019) 11:04 a.m. HBO

The Fighter (2010) 11:20 a.m. Cinemax

Erin Brockovich (2000) Noon POP

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 12:20 p.m. Freeform

Sicario (2015) 12:30 p.m. FX

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Batman Begins (2005) 12:30 p.m. TBS

On the Waterfront (1954) 12:45 p.m. TCM

A Few Good Men (1992) 1 p.m. History

Good Will Hunting (1997) 1:04 p.m. Encore

The Jungle Book (2016) 1:15 p.m. TNT

Wedding Crashers (2005) 1:30 p.m. MTV

Men in Black (1997) 2 p.m. Starz

Speed (1994) 2 and 11 p.m. USA

Independence Day (1996) 2:10 p.m. HBO

Captain Blood (1935) 2:45 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 2:55 p.m. Freeform

Starship Troopers (1997) 3:15 p.m. IFC

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 3:30 p.m. Sundance

Beetlejuice (1988) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 3:30 p.m. TNT

Knocked Up (2007) 3:38 and 11:22 p.m. Bravo

The Rundown (2003) 4 p.m. A&E

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. History

Training Day (2001) 4 p.m. VH1

Oliver! (1968) 4:02 p.m. KCET

John Wick (2014) 4:30 and 9 p.m. USA

Grease (1978) 5 p.m. KCOP

The Music Man (1962) 5 p.m. TCM

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC

The Dark Knight (2008) 5:30 p.m. Paramount

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Zombieland (2009) 5:35 p.m. Syfy

The Wedding Singer (1998) 6 p.m. Comedy Central

Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB

Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

American Hustle (2013) 6 p.m. Sundance

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6:30 p.m. USA

Spider-Man (2002) 6:55 p.m. Encore

The Goonies (1985) 7:35 p.m. Syfy

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

Stand and Deliver (1988) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Fighting With My Family (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 p.m. FX

Wonder Woman (2017) 8 p.m. TBS

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 8 p.m. TNT

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 8:30 p.m. IFC

The Last Samurai (2003) 9 p.m. Sundance

Precious (2009) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax

Shrek 2 (2004) 10 p.m. TNT

G.I. Jane (1997) 11 p.m. AMC

The Late Show (1977) 11:30 p.m. TCM

The Good Lie (2014) 11:37 p.m. Cinemax

Braveheart (1995) 11:47 p.m. Starz

