Television

‘RIP Screech’: Dustin Diamond’s ‘Saved by the Bell’ costars pay tribute

Dustin Diamond
Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers in a Season 4 promotional photo for “Saved by the Bell.”
(Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
By Julia BarajasStaff Writer 
Condolences and fond memories flooded social media Monday morning following the death of Dustin Diamond, the actor best known for his role aslovable nerd Samuel “Screech” Powers in ‘90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell.”

Fans and fellow actors — including former costars Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar — were among the first to react to Diamond’s death, which came a few weeks after he completed his first round of chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with small-cell carcinoma. Diamond was 44.

“The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted,” Lopez wrote on Twitter, before offering prayers for Diamond’s family.

Thiessen echoed those thoughts, tweeting, “Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin.”

Gosselaar shared a favorite memory of working with Diamond on “Saved by the Bell.”

“Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce,” he wrote. “A pie in your face, my comrade.”

Fans likewise took to social media to recall their favorite “Screech” moments, underscoring the joy Diamond brought to their lives. Here’s a look at how he’ll be remembered:

Julia Barajas

Julia Barajas is a Los Angeles Times reporter and a native Angeleno. Before joining The Times, she covered the impact of changing drug policies in California and Latin America for Cannabis Wire. Her work has also appeared in La Opinión, La Prensa Gráfica and the Columbia Journalism Review. After graduating from the University of Chicago, she earned a master’s in education from Cal State Long Beach, as well as a master’s in journalism from Columbia University.

