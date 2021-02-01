‘RIP Screech’: Dustin Diamond’s ‘Saved by the Bell’ costars pay tribute
Condolences and fond memories flooded social media Monday morning following the death of Dustin Diamond, the actor best known for his role aslovable nerd Samuel “Screech” Powers in ‘90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell.”
Fans and fellow actors — including former costars Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar — were among the first to react to Diamond’s death, which came a few weeks after he completed his first round of chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with small-cell carcinoma. Diamond was 44.
“The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted,” Lopez wrote on Twitter, before offering prayers for Diamond’s family.
Dustin Diamond, whose most notable role was playing nerdy sidekick Screech on the ‘90s NBC sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” has died at 44.
Thiessen echoed those thoughts, tweeting, “Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin.”
Gosselaar shared a favorite memory of working with Diamond on “Saved by the Bell.”
“Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce,” he wrote. “A pie in your face, my comrade.”
Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on... pic.twitter.com/BnxY9XgN5g— Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) February 1, 2021
I am deeply saddened by I the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing. Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin. 💔 https://t.co/r3NVsWK2K4— Tiffani Thiessen (@TiffaniThiessen) February 1, 2021
Fans likewise took to social media to recall their favorite “Screech” moments, underscoring the joy Diamond brought to their lives. Here’s a look at how he’ll be remembered:
I still remember getting up and watching saved by the bell every morning before school and thinking, man that screech is hilarious and lucky to have that group of friends. It’s a sad, sad say in Bayside High today. #RIP Dustin aka ‘Screech’ Diamond.— Michael Stam (@Michael_Stam) February 1, 2021
Rest in peace, #DustinDiamond— Liz Needham Brunetti (@GoVolsBlondie) February 1, 2021
I think we will remember him by watching the episode where Screech gets hit by lightning and can tell the future. pic.twitter.com/y8JeIkbKPl
Dustin Diamond 😭. Feel like a bit of my childhood has just died. RIP Screech 😪 pic.twitter.com/dWwet1pBfF— Ames 🔴🐝 (@UnitedAmyW) February 1, 2021
Everyone wanted to be Zach.— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) February 1, 2021
But most of us were Screech.
RIP Dustin Diamond
Screech had the best wardrobe!— Georgie Beerman (@GeorgieBeerman) February 1, 2021
RIP Dustin Diamond 🔔 pic.twitter.com/aFCL5rnROr
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Mario Lopez wishes Dustin Diamond well upon cancer diagnosis
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Mario Lopez wishes Dustin Diamond well upon cancer diagnosis
Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen both react to news that fellow ‘Saved by the Bell’ alum Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with cancer.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.