Television

Sonic the Hedgehog will try to save the multiverse in new Netflix series

Sonic running in a scene from 'Sonic the Hedgehog'
Netflix has announced a new series with the popular video game character Sonic, shown in Paramount’s 2020 film “Sonic the Hedgehog.”
(Paramount Pictures/Sega of America)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
A new Sonic the Hedgehog series is headed to Netflix.

“Sonic Prime,” a family-friendly, 24-episode animated series starring the popular video game character, is set to premiere on the streamer in 2022, Netflix, Sega of America and Wildbrain announced Monday.

According to the announcement, the show will involve Sonic racing to save the multiverse. The “high-octane adventure” will also be “a journey of self-discovery and redemption” for the hero. Man of Action Entertainment — known for creating “Ben 10" and the characters of “Big Hero 6" — will serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series will be animated by Wildbrain.

“Sonic is a beloved character and holds a special place in everyone’s heart including my own,” said Dominique Bazay, Netflix’s director of original animation, in a statement. “I spent many hours with the blue blur as a kid and it’s a privilege to be able to bring this character everyone knows and loves on a brand-new adventure with Netflix — one that a generation of loyal fans and brand-new fans around the world can enjoy.”

Since debuting in Sega’s 1991 video game “Sonic the Hedgehog,” the critter has been the face of a media franchise that has grown to include TV shows, comic books and movies. The beloved blue speedster was seen most recently in the 2020 movie “Sonic the Hedgehog,” starring Ben Schwartz, James Marsden and Jim Carrey. The film grossed $319.7 million worldwide.

TelevisionHero Complex
Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.

