What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘American Housewife’ on ABC and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Archie (KJ Apa) learns whether or not he’ll be able to graduate with his classmates. Also, FP (Skeet Ulrich) wrestles with a decision about his and Jellybean’s (guest star Trinity Likins) future. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott and Mark Consuelos also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. the CW

The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) convinces Murray (Jeff Garlin) to get a hot tub to spark romance. Troy Gentile and Sam Lerner also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Dancer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The new episode “Pumas: Legends of the Ice Mountains” takes viewers to Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park, a region characterized by soaring condors and parades of vivid pink flamingos. The area is also home to large mountain lions that hunt guanacos (llama cousins). Uma Thurman narrates. 8 p.m. KOCE

American Housewife Katie and Tami (Katy Mixon and guest star Holly Robinson Peete) become friends with J.D. (guest star Jake Choi), a luxury hotel manager who lures them with complimentary hotel rooms around the world. Logan Pepper and Peyton Meyer also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Chicago Fire While battling a dangerous blaze inside a 10-story building Herrmann and Cruz (David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso) get trapped inside a freight elevator with all communications cut off. Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. the CW

The Conners (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Name That Tune (N) 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new episode “Beyond the Elements: Reactions” introduces viewers to a variety of chemical reactions that transform the world, including explosions, photosynthesis, peppers and venoms used in medicine.9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Call Your Mother Jean (Kyra Sedgwick) becomes aware that balancing her new job with trying to spend time with Jackie and Freddie (Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg) may not be so easy. Also, Danny (Patrick Brammall) helps her realize she needs to establish a more adult relationship with her kids, which includes setting boundaries. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Chicago P.D. Marina Squerciati, Jason Beghe, Patrick Flueger and Jesse Lee Soffer star in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

For Life Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) takes the case of an unarmed man shot by a police officer in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Europe’s New Wild The new episode “The Missing Lynx” documents how nature’s food chains and ecosystems are being restored which allows endangered animals, including the rarest cat in the world, to flourish. 10 p.m. KOCE

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Season finale) 10 p.m. Bravo

C.B. Strike Robin and Strike (Holliday Grainger, Tom Burke) try to determine if Criswell’s death was murder or suicide. Also, Robin goes back undercover to learn more about Jimmy Knight (Nick Blood) but attracts attention and suspicion. Christina Cole also stars. 10 p.m. HBO

Resident Alien In his first week at the clinic Harry (Alan Tudyk) struggles to diagnose a strange feeling. Sara Tomko also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS



SPECIALS

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021 Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah host a countdown of the best Super Bowl commercials from past years, and Kevin Frazier reports on the new commercials that will air during this Sunday’s game. 8 p.m. CBS



SPORTS

College Basketball Xavier visits DePaul, 2 p.m. FS1; LSU visits Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Providence, 4 p.m. FS1; Virginia Tech visits Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Oklahoma State visits TCU, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Georgetown visits Creighton, 6 p.m. FS1; San Diego State visits New Mexico, 8 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Detroit Red Wings visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Boston Bruins visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 5 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Indiana Pacers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Phoenix Suns visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Sarah Jessica Parker; Taraji P. Henson; Dave Karger; Dr. Natalie Azar. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Rachel Ricketts. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais (“Afterlife”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Richard Blais. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Kim Fields. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Viggo Mortensen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Tika Sumpter, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Christina Anthony (“mixed-ish”); Rachel Dolezal; Leah Olson. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots, Elaine Welteroth. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Elizabeth Olsen; Brian Austin Green; Teddy Swims performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Multitasking moms; retail therapy; a therapy dog helps the front line; the right way to fight. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Drew Barrymore confirms or denies rumors. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show How to care for someone at home who has COVID-19; Ryan Serhant. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Mariana van Zeller; Catherine Brewton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kyra Sedgwick. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kelly Ripa; M. Night Shyamalan; Fireboy DML performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Salma Hayek; Mark Harris. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Magic Johnson; Jenny Slate; Ashnikko performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Schumer; Thomas Middleditch; Matt Cameron. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kal Penn; Josh Groban performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tailor Richfresh. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Cry, the Beloved Country Alan Paton’s moving novel about a poor Black minister (Canada Lee) in South Africa searching for his estranged son comes to the screen in this effective 1951 British film adaptation directed by Zoltan Korda. Sidney Poitier also stars in the drama. 5 p.m. TCM

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 9 a.m. AMC

No Way Out (1987) 9:17 a.m. Encore

Crash (2004) 9:47 a.m. Cinemax

Alpha (2018) 10:30 a.m. FXX

Shazam! (2019) 10:55 a.m. HBO

Men in Black (1997) 11:15 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

The Beast of the City (1932) 11:15 a.m. TCM

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX

Rocketman (2019) 11:50 a.m. Epix

Basic Instinct (1992) Noon Sundance

Carlito’s Way (1993) 12:19 p.m. Starz

Déjà Vu (2006) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Mean Girls (2004) 12:30 p.m. MTV

Little Caesar (1930) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Creed II (2018) 1:55 p.m. Epix

Ferdinand (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX

The Rover (2014) 2:30 p.m. TMC

Cliffhanger (1993) 3 p.m. AMC

The Public Enemy (1931) 3 p.m. TCM

Source Code (2011) 4:25 p.m. Showtime

Pulp Fiction (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 5 p.m. FX

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 5 p.m. FXX

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 6:14 p.m. Starz

The Avengers (2012) 6:35 p.m. Epix

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 7 p.m. FXX

A Raisin in the Sun (1961) 7 p.m. TCM

Marvel’s the Avengers (2012) 7:20 p.m. Syfy

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 and11 p.m. BBC America

Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Coach Carter (2005) 8 p.m. TMC

Blackboard Jungle (1955) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Enemy of the State (1998) 10:08 p.m. USA

Courage Under Fire (1996) 10:41 p.m. Encore

