What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on CBS; ‘Summer House’ returns

SERIES
Mr. Mayor (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Walker Walker’s (Jared Padalecki) childhood best buddy (Matt Barr), the ex-boyfriend of a longtime family friend (guest star Odette Annable), shows up and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) suspects that he may have an ulterior motive for returning to town. Molly Hagan also stars. 8 p.m. The CW
Hell’s Kitchen The chefs pair up to cook upscale Mexican cuisine. 8 p.m. Fox
BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
Beat Bobby Flay Amanda Freitag and Sunny Anderson team up in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network
Grown-ish When Aaron (Trevor Jackson) is offered an opportunity to be featured in a nationally televised interview, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) helps him devise a new strategy as he struggles to stay on message. 8 p.m. Freeform
Superstore Jonah (Ben Feldman) lands in trouble with Sandra and Glenn (Kaliko Kauahi, Mark McKinney) when Sandra’s son starts working at Cloud 9 in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Legacies “Salvatore: The Musical!” (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Call Me Kat Kat (Mayim Bialik) decides to join the local gym to try to get in shape. Also, Phil (Leslie Jordan) deals with the realization that one of his childhood favorite books is racist. 9 p.m. Fox
Summer House Ciara Miller, a frontline healthcare worker from Atlanta, joins the cast as this unscripted series returns for a fifth season. 9 p.m. Bravo
Swamp People (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. History
Married at First Sight “Australia” (season premiere) 9 p.m. Lifetime
The Unicorn (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS
Last Man Standing (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
Star Trek: Discovery Hoping to end the Klingon war, the Federation assigns Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) to implement a dark plan, but the crew of the USS Discovery has a difficult time understanding and tolerating the cruelty of her tactics in the season finale. Also, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) reflects on past hardships. Doug Jones and Shazad Latif also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Fast Foodies In each episode of this new culinary series, “Iron Chef” champion Justin Sutherland and “Top Chef” winners Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford invite a celebrity guest to bring his or her favorite fast food to the restaurant-studio, where they compete to perfectly re-create it and then reimagine it. Joel McHale is up first with a Chicago red-hot hot dog. 10:30 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
No Joke: Chris Rock & Gayle King The comedian has a serious sit-down with the journalist. (N) 10 p.m. BET
SPORTS
College Basketball Ohio State visits Iowa, 4 p.m. ESPN; Cincinnati visits Temple, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona visits Utah, 4 p.m. FS1; teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Minnesota visits Rutgers, 6 p.m. FS1; teams TBA, 8 p.m. ESPN2; Washington State visits Oregon, 8 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Denver Nuggets visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Queen Latifah. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Joe Montana; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chef Nancie; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Zendaya; Theresa Caputo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Brandy. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Katherine Heigl. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Marc Maron. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Josh Lucas (“Murderous Trance”); Ali Wentworth; Molly Yeh. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Heart’s “Barracuda”; Ted Danson and Holly Hunter (“Mr. Mayor”); Misty Copeland; BHM artist Jac Ross. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors When clean beauty is dirty; the myths of self-love; silent breakfast for mental clarity. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Police arrested a woman’s husband and accused him of plotting to kill her with an overdose. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eric Stonestreet. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Rob Lowe. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.); rapper Bow Wow (“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta”); guest cohost Carla Hall. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Bryan Cranston. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mike Myers; Dana Carvey; Camila Mendes; Olivia Rodrigo. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tiffany Haddish; H.E.R. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jamie Dornan; Robin Roberts; Pentatonix performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michelle Pfeiffer; Joe Gatto, James Murray, Sal Vulcano and Brian Quinn; Matt Cameron. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dan Stevens; Michael Kiwanuka performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Writer Alok Vaid-Menon. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Ferdinand (2017) 8:30 a.m. FXX
Laggies (2014) 9:15 a.m. TMC
The Score (2001) 9:45 a.m. Cinemax
Cliffhanger (1993) 10 a.m. AMC
Fantastic Planet (1973) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 11 a.m. FXX
The Avengers (2012) 11:25 a.m. Epix
The Namesake (2006) 11:55 a.m. HBO
Pulp Fiction (1994) Noon AMC
Courage Under Fire (1996) 12:10 p.m. Encore
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 1 p.m. FXX
Little Women (2019) 1:23 and 10:03 p.m. Starz
Arbitrage (2012) 1:50 p.m. Epix
Working Girl (1988) 2 p.m. TMC
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 2:30 p.m. FX
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 3 p.m. FXX
The Thing From Another World (1951) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Beetlejuice (1988) 3:58 and 11 p.m. Syfy
House Party (1990) 4:55 p.m. BET
My Favorite Wife (1940) 5 p.m. TCM
Tin Cup (1996) 5:42 p.m. Encore
Good Will Hunting (1997) 5:51 p.m. Starz
Witness (1985) 6 p.m. Epix
Gone Baby Gone (2007) 6 p.m. TMC
Charade (1963) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 7 p.m. VH1
The Bourne Identity (2002) 8 p.m. AMC
Troy (2004) 8 and 11:30 p.m. BBC America
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 and 11:30 p.m. CMT
Braveheart (1995) 8 p.m. Encore
The Firm (1993) 8 p.m. Epix
First Reformed (2017) 8 p.m. TMC
Twister (1996) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Do the Right Thing (1989) 9 p.m. Showtime
Love in the Afternoon (1957) 9 p.m. TCM
Menace II Society (1993) 9:30 p.m. VH1
Harriet (2019) 10 p.m. HBO
Enemy (2013) 10 p.m. TMC
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 10:30 p.m. AMC
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 10:35 p.m. Epix
Ball of Fire (1941) 11:30 p.m. TCM
Locke (2013) 11:35 p.m. TMC
