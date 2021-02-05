What’s on TV: Saturday, Sunday Talk and ‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

A Wild Year On Earth In new episode “May-June: A Time of Volatility,” wild mustang herds gather on the grassland as tornadoes tear across the plains in the heart of North America. Also, monsoon season arrives in Southeast Asia, inundating the subcontinent. Laura Carmichael (“Downton Abbey”) narrates. (N) 8 p.m. BBC America

Saturday Night Live Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) hosts with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. 8:29 and 11:39 p.m. NBC

Austin City Limits Performances by Texas icons Jerry Jeff Walker and Billy Joe Shaver are featured in this new episode. 11:30 p.m. KOCE

SUPER BOWL EVE

Super Bowl Live The latest news and updates ahead of Super Bowl LV (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. CBS) between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 2, 3 and 4 p.m. NFL

Super Bowl Saturday Night Red-carpet coverage as the biggest NFL stars and celebrities prepare for NFL Honors, held in Tampa. 5 p.m. NFL

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2021 Bringing together faith, football and gospel music in an annual special. 8 p.m. BET

NFL Honors The 2020 NFL season is celebrated with the presentation of awards for MVP, Coach of the Year and more. Also, the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is introduced. From Tampa. 9 p.m. CBS

Puppy Bowl Presents: Best in Show This new special recalls the top dogs of previous Puppy Bowls. 11 p.m. Animal Planet



SPECIALS

Third Annual Celebration of Black Cinema A star-studded list of presenters hand out awards for the best performances in Black cinema. 8 p.m. The CW

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All This new documentary chronicles the tragic saga of music superstar Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina, Houston’s daughter with Bobby Brown. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Honoring Black History Chris Schauble and Kareen Wynter honor Black history by saluting the past, celebrating the present and eyeing the future. 9:30 p.m. The CW

On the Red Carpet A look back at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. 9:30 p.m. ABC



SPORTS

College Basketball Seton Hall visits Connecticut, 9 a.m. Fox; Alabama visits Missouri, 9 a.m. ESPN; Iowa State visits Oklahoma, 9 a.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits Butler, 9 a.m. FS1; Virginia Tech visits Miami, 9 a.m. FS Prime; La Salle visits Saint Joseph’s, 9:30 a.m. NBCSP; Kansas visits West Virginia, 11 a.m. CBS; Florida visits LSU, 11 a.m. ESPN; Teams TBA, 11 a.m. ESPN2; St. John’s visits Providence, 11 a.m. FS1; Wisconsin visits Illinois, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Texas visits Oklahoma State, Noon ABC; Washington visits Oregon, 1 p.m. CBS; Teams TBA, 1 p.m. ESPN; Ole Miss visits Auburn, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Marquette, 2 p.m. Fox; North Carolina visits Duke, 3 p.m. ESPN; Teams TBA, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Tennessee visits Kentucky, 5 p.m. ESPN; Massachusetts visits Rhode Island, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona visits Colorado, 5 p.m. FS1; Teams TBA, 7 p.m. ESPN; Teams TBA, 7 p.m. ESPN2; Utah State visits Fresno State, 7 p.m. FS1

Women’s College Basketball Providence visits Georgetown, 3 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 p.m. ABC; the Detroit Pistons visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Jeremy Parsons; chef Anna Francese Gass. (N) 9 a.m. KABC



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). Sen. Bernie Sanders(I-Vt.). Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wo.). Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Panel: Karl Rove; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Iran’s nuclear ambitions; U.S. / Iran relations: Javad Zarif, Iranian Minister for Foreign Affairs. U.S. / China relations: Cui Tiankai, Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton (R-Texas). Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Former White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). COVID-19: Dr. Maria Van Kerkhoven, WHO. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Super Bowl: James Brown (“The NFL Today”). (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Panel: David French, Time; María Teresa Kumar, Voto Latino; Anna Palmer, Punchbowl News; Michael Steele. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sarah Isgur; Christina Greer. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Lawsuits by Dominion and Smartmatic against right-wing media: Michael Steel, Dominion; First Amendment attorney Lynn Oberlander; Dannagal Young, University of Delaware. Sunlen Serfaty interviews White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Inside the White House press briefing room: Brittany Shepherd, Yahoo. Fact-checking in the Biden era: Daniel Dale. Balancing bad news and hopeful news about COVID-19: Zeynep Tufekci, UNC. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Liz Claman; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Corey Lewandowski; Jessica Tarlov; Steve Krakauer. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

Sunday Night in America Panelists will react to President Joe Biden’s Super Bowl interview; Super Bowl LV news: Will Cain; Emily Compagno; Lawrence Jones; Abby Hornacek. (N) 7 p.m. FNC. 7 p.m. Fox News

MOVIES

Mel Brooks Comedies Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder star as a Broadway producer and his sidekick who hatch a plan to cash in by producing a surefire flop called “Springtime for Hitler” in 1968 classic “The Producers.” Christopher Hewett also stars as the play’s director and Dick Shawn as the actor who plays Hitler. Brooks and Wilder collaborated on 1974’s “Blazing Saddles,” starring Cleavon Little, which follows. 5 and 7 p.m. TCM

Southpaw This gritty 2015 drama stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a boxer struggling to overcome an injury and a tragedy to defend his title against a rival (Miguel Gómez). Forest Whitaker, Rachel McAdams, Naomie Harris and boxer Victor Ortiz also star. 8 p.m. AMC

Lost Boys sequels Corey Feldman reprises his role as Edgar Frog in this 2008 sequel to the 1987 horror-comedy “The Lost Boys.” The 2010 sequel, “Lost Boys: The Thirst,” immediately follows. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Irresistible Jon Stewart wrote and directed this 2020 political comedy, casting his former “Daily Show” correspondent Steve Carell as a Democratic Party campaign consultant left shattered by the results of the 2016 presidential election. After seeing a video of a retired Marine (Chris Cooper) giving a speech defending illegal immigrants, he flies to the man’s Wisconsin hometown to persuade him to enter politics. Rose Byrne, Mackenzie Davis, Topher Grace, Will Sasso and Natasha Lyonne also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Beverly Hills Wedding When her younger sister gets engaged, a small-town wedding photographer (Brooke D’Orsay) wins a dream wedding for the couple at a historic Beverly Hills hotel coordinated by a"planner to the stars” (Matthew MacCaull). Brendan Penny also stars in this new romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark

True History of the Kelly Gang Justin Kurzel’s 2019 action adventure, adapted from the 2000 novel by Peter Carey, offers a fictionalized account of the life and exploits of bushranger and outlaw Ned Kelly (George MacKay) as he and his gang flee from authorities during the 1870s. Russell Crowe, Nicholas Hoult, Essie Davis and Charlie Hunnam also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Before Sunset (2004) 8:09 a.m. Cinemax

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 8:16 a.m. Encore

Rudy (1993) 9 a.m. Showtime

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 9:05 a.m. and 6:19 p.m. Starz

Black Rain (1989) 9:29 a.m. Cinemax

Noah (2014) 9:30 a.m. Syfy

Dave (1993) 10 a.m. POP

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 10:30 a.m. USA

Thunderball (1965) 11 a.m. Ovation

Matilda (1996) 11:10 a.m. Freeform

The Hangover (2009) 11:30 a.m. FXX

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Walk the Line (2005) 11:35 a.m. Cinemax

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 11:35 a.m. Epix

The Nutty Professor (1996) 11:37 a.m. Encore

Rio (2011) 12:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

As Good as It Gets (1997) 12:30 p.m. POP

The Green Mile (1999) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 1 and 5 p.m. Comedy Central

Eighth Grade (2018) 1 p.m. Showtime

The Hunger Games (2012) 1:15 p.m. Freeform

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 1:30 p.m. FXX

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Morris From America (2016) 1:30 p.m. TMC

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 1:40 p.m. HBO

Sweet Smell of Success (1957) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 1:59 and 10:58 p.m. USA

Star Trek (2009) 2:30 p.m. AMC; 10 p.m. KDOC 56.3

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Coach Carter (2005) 3:05 p.m. TMC

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 3:30 p.m. POP

Rope (1948) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Arthur (1981) 4 p.m. KCET

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

The Fifth Element (1997) 4:30 p.m. Syfy

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 5:10 p.m. USA

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 5:30 p.m. AMC

In the Line of Fire (1993) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 5:30 p.m. TMC

The King of Staten Island (2020) 5:40 p.m. HBO

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 6 p.m. TBS

48 HRS. (1982) 6:20 p.m. Encore

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Bull Durham (1988) 7 p.m. MLB

1917 (2019) 7 p.m. Showtime

Ant-Man (2015) 7 and 9:30 p.m. Syfy

Fright Night (2011) 7 p.m. TMC

Trading Places (1983) 8 p.m. Encore

Irresistible (2020) 8 p.m. HBO

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:05 p.m. Freeform

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) 8:10 p.m. Epix

Apollo 13 (1995) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8:30 p.m. TBS

Detroit (2017) 9 p.m. BET

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 10 p.m. Encore

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:45 p.m. Freeform

Dog Day Afternoon (1975) 10:45 p.m. TCM

The Breakfast Club (1985) 11:19 p.m. Bravo

