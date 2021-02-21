What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Neighborbood’; ‘Beartown’ premieres
SERIES
The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) finds out that Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) hasn’t seen a physician in nearly a decade and insists that he schedule a physical. The doctor (Michael Gladis) tells him it’s time for a routine colonoscopy . 8 p.m. CBS
Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) heads to the family cabin where he is surprised by his friends. Everyone seems to have fun, until secrets come out. Chelsea Tavares, Bre-Z and Taye Diggs also star. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelor The finalists’ families arrive in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Antiques Roadshow (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise Emily (Jessica Camacho) squares off against Sam (Audrey Corsa) in the courtroom over an emotionally charged case that will determine the fate of a mentally ill young man who attacked his father. Also, due to financial pressure, Rachel (Ryan Michelle Bathe) stays at Mark and Amy’s (Wilson Bethel, Lindsey Gort) place, where an old flame gets rekindled. Juan Carlos Cantu and Kearran Giovanni guest star in this new episode of the courtroom drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Black Lightning A therapy session leaves Jefferson (Cress Williams) feeling more lost, but Lynn (Christine Adams) has a breakthrough. Also, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues taking care of Grace (Chantal Thuy), who remains in a coma. China Anne McClain, James Remar, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. 9 p.m. The CW
9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Spring Baking Championship Host Ali Khan welcomes 11 new competitors in the season premiere of this unscripted culinary competition. In each episode judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman decide which contenders move forward. 9 p.m. Food Network
Beartown When a small-town junior ice-hockey team in Sweden has a shot at winning the national semifinals, their local community rallies behind the teenage boys in this new imported drama. The large cast includes Ulf Stenberg, Aliette Opheim, Tobias Zilliacus, Miriam Ingrid and Oliver Dufåker. (Subtitled-English) 9 p.m. HBO
Ty Breaker (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
Snowpiercer Layton and Miss Audrey (Daveed Diggs, Lena Hall) make a risky play for Big Alice, but Wilford (Sean Bean) has his own plans in this new episode of the dystopian series. 9 p.m. TNT
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
The Wall (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor When a vicious cyberattack hits the hospital, threatening to shut down life-saving machines, Lea (Paige Spara) seeks a way to outwit the hackers in this new episode of the medical drama. Freddie Highmore and Antonia Thomas also star with guest stars Bria Samoné Henderson, Brian Marc and Noah Galvin. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens The new documentary “Mr. Soul!” profiles Ellis Haizlip, creator of the public television series “Soul!” in 1968, to promote the Black Arts Movement. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
College Basketball Stanford visits USC, 6 p.m. FS1; Pepperdine visits Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 3 p.m. FS Prime. Also, Syracuse visits Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oregon State visits Utah, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Texas Tech visits Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. ESPN
Women’s College Basketball Creighton visits Marquette, 4 p.m. FS1; Arizona visits Stanford, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The Washington Wizards visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jane Krakowski (“Name That Tune”); Cuban cuisine; Chesca performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Sam Cooke’s “Bring It on Home to Me”; Cookie Monster; Kenan Thompson; Amy Brenneman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Lactation specialist Pauline Sakamoto explains why bodybuilders are using breast milk. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A funeral escort accused of impersonating a police officer could face up to 85 years in prison. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Demi Lovato and Sam Fischer perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Staying safe after COVID-19 vaccination; Randy Jackson discusses his health. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Garcelle Beauvais. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Wanda Sykes. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shailene Woodley; Henry Louis Gates Jr.; Kenice Mobley. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bill Gates; the Tune-Yards perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Pete Buttigieg; the Hold Steady performs; Raghav Mehrotra performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Star (1952) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Cliffhanger (1993) 9 a.m. AMC
Identity (2003) 10:03 a.m. Encore
Adam’s Rib (1949) 10:15 a.m. TCM
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11 a.m. AMC
Everest (2015) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Instant Family (2018) 11:45 a.m. Epix
The Hours (2002) Noon Showtime
Two-Faced Woman (1941) Noon TCM
Hero (2002) 12:30 p.m. HBO
The Karate Kid (1984) 1 p.m. Sundance
Changing Lanes (2002) 1:45 p.m. Epix
Father of the Bride (1950) 1:45 p.m. TCM
A Few Good Men (1992) 2 p.m. BBC America
When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 2 p.m. Showtime
First Reformed (2017) 2 p.m. TMC
Father’s Little Dividend (1951) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Beetlejuice (1988) 4 p.m. Syfy
Hitch (2005) 4 p.m. TMC
Rain Man (1988) 5 p.m. TCM
The Bad News Bears (1976) 6 p.m. MLB
Enemy of the State (1998) 6 p.m. Syfy
Black Panther (2018) 6 p.m. TNT
L.A. Confidential (1997) 6:39 p.m. Encore
Argo (2012) 6:55 p.m. HBO
East of Eden (1955) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 8 p.m. AMC
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Coming to America (1988) 9 p.m. Paramount
The Brothers Karamazov (1958) 9:45 p.m. TCM
The Missing (2003) 10:28 p.m. Starz
The Firm (1993) 10:30 p.m. Epix
Unfaithful (2002) 10:50 p.m. HBO
Ad Astra (2019) 11:20 p.m. Cinemax
Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 21 - 27 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
