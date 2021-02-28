Confused by Catherine O’Hara’s Golden Globes speech? So is the rest of the internet

The chaotic energy of Catherine O’Hara’s Golden Globe acceptance speech would make Moira Rose proud.

After scoring the coveted prize for lead actress in a musical or comedy series for “Schitt’s Creek,” O’Hara and her husband, production designer Bo Welch, celebrated by re-creating the atmosphere of an in-person awards ceremony — and perplexing Twitter in the process.

As the Canadian actress began to give thanks for the honor, the internet couldn’t help but focus on Welch, who whipped out his phone to play some fake applause, as well as the kind of instrumental music awards shows use to encourage winners to wrap up their remarks.

At one point, O’Hara even began singing along to her makeshift hook music. But what was seemingly intended by the couple to be a cute gag didn’t quite translate to social media, as many hopped on Twitter to express their confusion.

“What the hell is Catherine O’Hara’s husband doing with his phone?” tweeted Hollywood Reporter awards columnist Scott Feinberg.

“Can someone explain what happened in Catherine o’hara’s acceptance speech?” echoed producer Emma Freud.

Others seemed to appreciate the comedic effort, with tech professional Lance Ulanoff hailing O’Hara and Welch’s mini-performance as “instantly the best bit of the night.”

“Catherine O’Hara being hilariously played off by her husband’s phone after her #GoldenGlobes win for #SchittsCreek will probably be nominated for an Emmy later this year,” tweeted CityNews Edmonton reporter Courtney Theriault.

