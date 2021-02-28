Here’s why Jason Sudeikis accepted his Golden Globe in that tie-dye hoodie

Jason Sudeikis certainly channeled Ted Lasso’s down-to-earth charm while accepting a 2021 Golden Globe for lead actor in a comedy or musical series.

The comedian and actor won Sunday for his optimistic turn as the titular character of Apple TV+'s hit sports comedy. Even more notably, he won while wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt that resonated deeply with Twitter users — many of whom were likely also watching the ceremony in their favorite quarantine loungewear. Because same.

“Wow, all right. Can I talk now? Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press. I mean, this is, for me, the coolest thing that a group of, you know, like, that’s nuts — especially, uh, that’s crazy,” the stunned “Saturday Night Live” alum began his long-winded speech via Zoom.

“I kind of reject the premise of being the best actor because, in my humble opinion, the best actor is the person you’re acting with. So I want to give a shout-out to all the people I get to act with on this show because they’re incredible. And did they make me the best? No. But I know for a fact they make me better than I am, better than I thought I could be.”

While Sudeikis continued his remarks, “Black Monday” star Don Cheadle jokingly gestured to his fellow nominee to conclude his thoughts.

“I appreciate everybody looking out — and Don’s right, I gotta wrap this puppy up,” Sudeikis quipped. “Never been my forte — little windy, little windy. ... Thank you, I appreciate you guys, and shout-out to my fellow nominees.”

But viewers on social media were less concerned with what Sudeikis was saying than they were interested in what he was wearing: a colorful hoodie, which stood out among the gowns and suits as the most casual fashion statement of the night.

“Huge congrats to Jason Sudeikis not only for winning but for making history tonight as the first person ever to accept an award in a tie-dye hoodie,” quipped comedian Anna Roisman.

“If laughter adds time to our lives, seeing Jason Sudeikis in a tie-dye sweatshirt just got me at least 10 more years,” tweeted Entertainment Weekly’s Samantha Highfill, while cohost Tina Fey joked that the hoodie was currently for sale at “NBC.com/globesfashion.”

huge congrats to Jason Sudeikis not only for winning but for making history tonight as the first person ever to accept an award in a tie dye hoodie.🙌 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uefcQ3a0CH — Anna Roisman (@AnnaRoisman) March 1, 2021

Of course, the unusual style choice begs the question, “Why?” Well, it turns out that Sudeikis wore the sweatshirt in support of his sister’s dance studio, Forward_Space, which is printed on the rainbow fabric. And no, you can’t actually purchase it on the Golden Globes’ website. But you can buy the real “Listen + Lead Tie Dye Hoodie” for $110 on the Forward_Space website.

Read Sudeikis’ full speech and see more reactions to his comfy-chic Golden Globes look below.

OK. All right. Wow. Well, here’s what I’ll say. I’ll say this. I want to thank everybody that works on the show. I read this book to my son, Otis, called ‘Three Questions,’ by Leo Tolstoy, and he has these three questions, like, ‘When’s the best time to do things?’ ‘When’s the right thing to do?’ ‘What is the right thing to do?’ And then, ‘Who is the most important one?’ And that last question, ‘Who is the most important one?’ is, like, whoever the person you’re with.

So I kind of reject the premise of being the best actor because, in my humble opinion, the best actor is the person you’re acting with. So I want to I want to give a shout out to all the people I get to act with on this show because they’re incredible. And did they make me the best? No. But I know for a fact they make me better than I am, better than I thought I could be ... And so, I appreciate everybody looking out — and Don’s right, I gotta wrap this puppy up. Never been my forte — little windy, little windy. ... Thank you, I appreciate you guys, and shout out to my fellow nominees.”

jason sudeikis, jeff daniels, and bill marry: the holy trinity of not caring to dress up for the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zKBAwYamy5 — rachel (@mchalemackenzie) March 1, 2021

please enjoy ramy reacting to jason sudeikis pic.twitter.com/cKaOMoXk1D — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 1, 2021

If laughter adds time to our lives, seeing Jason Sudeikis in a tie-dye sweatshirt just got me at least 10 more years. #GoldenGlobes — Samantha Highfill (@samhighfill) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis in a sweatshirt. That's all. — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) March 1, 2021

Oh RELAX. No one is criticizing Jason Sudeikis, least of all me sitting here watching TV with crumbs on my T-shirt. — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) March 1, 2021