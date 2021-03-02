What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘S.W.A.T.’ on CBS; ‘The Conners’ on ABC
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Tough as Nails Contestants stack bales of hay, herd sheep and make horseshoes in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. CBS
The Goldbergs (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Name That Tune (season finale) 8 p.m. Fox
American Housewife Katie and Greg (Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader) secretly test Kathryn (Wendie Malick) to see if she would make a good guardian for Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) if something were to happen to them in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team (N) 9 p.m. CBS
The Conners Mark (Ames McNamara) is convinced he has COVID-19. When Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) visits the cemetery she finds an appalling headstone next to Roseanne’s grave. John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Alicia Goranson and Emma Kenney also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
Farmhouse Fixer Jonathan Knight — one of the New Kids on the Block — hosts this home makeover series in which he offers his advice on meticulously restoring centuries-old New England farmhouses. 9 p.m. HGTV
Call Your Mother Jean and Danny’s (Kyra Sedgwick, Patrick Brammall) relationship grows complicated as they try to resist their feelings for one another until his divorce is final. Freddie (Joey Bragg) is disappointed to learn that Celia (Emma Caymares) plans to hang on to her place as a backup. 9:30 p.m. ABC
S.W.A.T. As the team helps the department’s search for the prime suspect in a woman’s disappearance, a new team member (Norma Kuhling) joins the team in the field. Shemar Moore and David Lim also star. 10 p.m. CBS
The Con The new episode “The Fyre Festival Con” revisits the ill-fated event planned and promoted by entrepreneur Billy McFarland. 10 p.m. ABC
Good Trouble (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX
Resident Alien Harry (Alan Tudyk), the extraterrestrial hiding in disguise as a human, keeps struggling to master human emotions, especially jealousy, after the mayor (Levi Fiehler) hires a talented new town doctor. Alice Wetterlund, Sara Tomko and Corey Reynolds also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy
Beyond the Unknown In the season finale, Don Wildman investigates Jack the Ripper. 10 p.m. Travel
SPORTS
Women’s College Basketball ACC Tournament: Boston College versus Pittsburgh, 11 a.m. FS Prime
College Basketball UCLA visits Oregon, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Stanford visits USC, 7:30 p.m. FS1. Also, Connecticut visits Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Louisville visits Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Villanova, 5:30 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Ducks, 6:30 p.m. FS Prime and NBCSP; the Arizona Coyotes visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Houston Rockets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. SportsNet; the Golden State Warriors visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase; author Emma Brown. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Lupita Nyong’o; author Hilary Duff. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Arsenio Hall (“Coming 2 America”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Tim and Fred Williams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Nadiya Hussain (“The Great British Bake Off”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Birdman (“Tasmanian Devil”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kyra Sedgwick. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Stephen King (“Later”); Amy Brenneman (“Tell Me Your Secrets”); Ben Schwartz (“Flora & Ulysses”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody”; Awkwafina; Steve Austin. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Dr. Judy Ho (“Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer (“Thunder Force”); Brandy Clark performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Differences among COVID-19 vaccines; Martha Stewart. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Jermaine Fowler and Nomzamo Mbatha (“Coming 2 America”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Lauren Cohan. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Leslie Jones; Elizabeth Olsen; Nicky Jam; Romeo Santos. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Paul Bettany; Metallica performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Daisy Ridley; Justice Smith; Ashe and Finneas perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; Glynn Turman. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ben Schwartz; Foo Fighters perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Alexi Pappas. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 8:23 a.m. Starz
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 8:45 a.m. Showtime
Spectre (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX
God Is My Co-Pilot (1945) 10 a.m. TCM
Fargo (1996) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
Platoon (1986) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Snatch (2000) 12:30 p.m. Sundance
Death Becomes Her (1992) 12:40 p.m. HBO
Mean Girls (2004) 1 p.m. MTV
Friday Night Lights (2004) 1:09 and 10:33 p.m. Starz
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 1:15 p.m. TMC
Noah (2014) 1:56 p.m. Syfy
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Cooler (2003) 2:10 p.m. Epix
The Hangover (2009) 2:30 p.m. FX
Hoffa (1992) 2:49 p.m. Encore
The Others (2001) 4:26 p.m. Cinemax
Baby Driver (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX
Grandma (2015) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Sweet Smell of Success (1957) 5 p.m. TCM
Dunkirk (2017) 5:40 p.m. HBO
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 6 p.m. FXX
Scarface (1983) 6 p.m. Paramount
Air Force One (1997) 6 p.m. Showtime
Side Effects (2013) 6:12 p.m. Cinemax
Metropolitan (1990) 6:15 p.m. TMC
The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Iron Man 3 (2013) 7 p.m. FX
Murder, My Sweet (1944) 7 p.m. TCM
Cinderella (2015) 7:30 p.m. Freeform
Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Argo (2012) 8 p.m. HBO
The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996) 8 p.m. TMC
Goodfellas (1990) 9 p.m. Paramount
Pride & Prejudice (2005) 9:40 p.m. TMC
Starman (1984) 9:45 p.m. Epix
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 9:49 p.m. Cinemax
Pitch Perfect (2012) 11:10 p.m. HBO
What’s on TV This Week: The Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more
What’s on TV This Week: The Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more
TV highlights for Feb. 28-March 6 include the Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy in “Coming 2 America” and a documentary about late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 28 - March. 6 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV this week: Feb. 28:"Gandhi” on TCM; “Forrest Gump” on AMC and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 28 - March. 6 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.