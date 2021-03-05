Movies on TV this week: ‘Lust for Life’; ‘Platoon’ and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of March 7 - 13, 2021

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) TCM Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Casablanca (1942) TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Citizen Kane (1941) TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

East of Eden (1955) TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Gunga Din (1939) TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Lust for Life (1956) TCM Sun. 10:15 a.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) TCM Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Platoon (1986) AMC Fri. 1:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Red River (1948) TCM Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Rocky (1976) HBO Tues. 10:20 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Bravo Fri. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:42 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) TMC Sat. 4:05 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) TMC Mon. 12:40 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Tues. 11 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:15 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of March 7 - 13, 2021

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) ★★ IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Bravo Sun. 1 a.m. Bravo Sun. 4 a.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3 a.m. AMC Mon. 11 a.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ IFC Mon. 1 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3 p.m.

Conan the Destroyer (1984) ★★ Sundance Tues. 1 a.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Eight Legged Freaks (2002) ★★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2 a.m. BBC America Tues. Noon AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Hoodlum (1997) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10 a.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Sundance Wed. 12:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:45 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Men at Work (1990) ★★ Sundance Tues. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10:15 a.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Bravo Fri. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:42 p.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 4 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 5 p.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Sundance Thur. 11 a.m. Sundance Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Warm Bodies (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:45 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ E! Sun. 8 p.m. E! Sun. 10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:43 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:48 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ E! Sun. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4:39 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:53 p.m.

The World’s End (2013) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of March 7 - 13, 2021

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 6 a.m. TMC Wed. 5:55 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Encore Fri. 6:40 p.m. Encore Sat. 9:43 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ REELZ Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Freeform Fri. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ AMC Sun. 9:58 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ AMC Sun. 12:28 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2:58 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ BET Fri. 7:30 p.m. BET Sat. 2 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Bravo Sun. 1 a.m. Bravo Sun. 4 a.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ BET Sun. 8:30 p.m. BET Mon. 4 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:58 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 4:50 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Fri. 8:50 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 10:05 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ TNT Wed. 11 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3 a.m. AMC Mon. 11 a.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sun. Noon VH1 Sun. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. Noon

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ TMC Mon. 6:20 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ EPIX Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 12:30 p.m. MTV Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Encore Sun. 11:54 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:31 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Doctor Dolittle (1998) ★★ HBO Mon. 12:35 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ REELZ Sun. 10 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ AMC Thur. Noon

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ TNT Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Wed. 4:05 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2 a.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 7:25 p.m. Showtime Sat. 7 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Mon. 4:20 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Encore Wed. 1:50 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 3 p.m. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2 a.m. BBC America Tues. Noon AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ TMC Mon. 1:40 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ BBC America Sun. 12:15 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 4:15 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ TNT Tues. 11 p.m. TNT Wed. 1 a.m. TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Tues. 3:29 a.m. Starz Tues. 10:55 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Encore Sat. 10:52 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Starz Fri. 8:46 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. MTV Thur. 3:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m. POP Fri. 11 a.m. POP Sat. 1 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Showtime Thur. 2:15 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 10 a.m.

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ HBO Wed. 11:25 a.m. HBO Sat. 1:45 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Syfy Sun. 11 p.m. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 11 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. Noon

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Starz Sun. 7:14 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Wed. 2 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Encore Sat. 7:13 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Encore Wed. 6:31 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:24 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ AMC Fri. 1:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Porky’s (1981) ★★ TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 9 a.m. KEYT Sat. 2 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Showtime Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Showtime Sat. 8:35 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 9 a.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ HBO Tues. 10:20 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Seems Like Old Times (1980) ★★★ Encore Mon. 6:43 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 2:50 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ TMC Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Starz Mon. 8:18 a.m. Starz Mon. 11:36 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Encore Wed. 3:19 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:13 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 10:05 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 1:50 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ EPIX Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Encore Fri. 1:24 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Wed. 7:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Thur. 1:41 p.m. Encore Fri. 8:38 a.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Syfy Tues. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3:10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Showtime Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Showtime Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Sun. 10:15 a.m. HBO Tues. 3:50 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ TMC Mon. 12:40 p.m.

The Verdict (1982) ★★★ Encore Sat. 3:37 a.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ TMC Mon. 9:10 a.m. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Thur. 10:05 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ E! Sun. 8 p.m. E! Sun. 10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:43 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:48 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Comedy Central Sat. 4 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 11 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 4:55 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Showtime Thur. 6:50 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of March 7 - 13, 2021

A

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1 a.m.

Abduction (2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. A young man must run for his life soon after learning that the folks who raised him are not his real parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:05 a.m.

About a Boy (2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sun. 8:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 11 a.m. TMC Sat. 9 a.m.

About Alex (2014) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Jane Levy. Overindulgences in food, drugs and wine threaten to bring old resentments and clashing viewpoints to the breaking point during a weekend reunion of longtime friends. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:10 p.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. Noon

Admission (2013) ★★ Tina Fey, Paul Rudd. A driven Princeton University admissions officer thinks that a precocious applicant from an experimental high school may be the son she gave up for adoption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Adventures in Love & Babysitting (2015) Tammin Sursok, Travis Van Winkle. Forced to baby-sit with her college nemesis, a young woman starts to see the man in a new light. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 1 p.m.

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) ★★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. The Sherwood Forest outlaw and his men save King Richard and Maid Marian from Prince John and Sir Guy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 a.m.

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005) ★★ Taylor Lautner, Taylor Dooley. A 10-year-old and his imaginary friends try to save a distant planet from the forces of darkness. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Wed. 5:52 p.m.

The Aftermath (2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:39 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:12 p.m.

The Age of Adaline (2015) ★★ Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman. A woman who has miraculously remained young for nearly 80 years meets a charismatic philanthropist who reawakens her passion for life and romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Age of Consent (1932) ★ Dorothy Wilson, Richard Cromwell. A college man and his underage girlfriend must choose between marriage or his diploma. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Mon. 6 a.m. TMC Wed. 5:55 p.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014) ★★ Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner. An 11-year-old boy experiences the worst day of his young life but soon learns that he’s not alone when other members of his family encounter their own calamities. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Starz Tues. 5:51 a.m.

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:15 a.m. TMC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

All for Love (2017) Sara Rue, Steve Bacic. After negative reviews and declining sales of her latest books, an author of romance novels is paired with her editor’s brother for research on her latest book. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 1 p.m.

All Summer Long (2019) Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott. Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex is hired as the restaurant’s chef. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 5 p.m.

All Things Valentine (2015) Sarah Rafferty, Sam Page. A blogger who experiences terrible luck on Valentine’s Day meets a handsome veterinarian. When she finds out that he’s the one who’s been leaving rude comments about her articles, she begins to question whether her luck has really changed. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 1 p.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Mon. 12:41 p.m.

Alpha Dog (2006) ★★ Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch. A teenage dealer and his friends kidnap the impressionable younger brother of a junkie who won’t pay for the drugs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Mon. 10:07 a.m. Starz Tues. 1:27 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Disney Sat. 7 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Disney Sat. 8:40 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Fri. 6:40 p.m. Encore Sat. 9:43 a.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Thur. 10:45 a.m.

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Wed. 11:46 a.m. Encore Thur. 4:43 a.m.

Amityville: The Awakening (2017) ★ Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne. An ambitious female television news intern leads a team of journalists, clergymen and paranormal researchers into a supposedly haunted house, only to unwittingly open a door to the unreal that she may never be able to close. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:24 a.m. Syfy Fri. 12:31 p.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Anchors Aweigh (1945) ★★★ Frank Sinatra, Gene Kelly. Two sailors on leave in Hollywood help an actress get her big break. (NR) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Bruce Irons, Lyndie Irons. Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Mon. 6 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Anna Karenina (2012) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. A 19th-century Russian aristocrat faces a difficult decision when her husband finds out about her scandalous affair with a dashing cavalry officer. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TMC Fri. 9 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:10 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

Another Life (2001) ★★ Natasha Little, Nick Moran. In 1921 a woman tells her lover that she fantasizes about killing her husband. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. Ovation Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Antwone Fisher (2002) ★★★ Derek Luke, Joy Bryant. A Navy psychiatrist inspires a temperamental sailor, abused by foster parents, to find his birth mother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Wed. 5:55 p.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. A bare-knuckle brawler battles crooks with his orangutan, girlfriend, buddy and mother. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. REELZ Sun. 12:30 p.m.

April in Paris (1952) ★★ Doris Day, Ray Bolger. A U.S. diplomat escorts a chorus girl mistakenly invited to Paris on behalf of American theater. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Argo (2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Freeform Fri. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Article 99 (1992) ★★★ Ray Liotta, Kiefer Sutherland. A surgeon and his colleagues show a new doctor how to cut red tape at a poorly run hospital for veterans. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:45 a.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

As the Earth Turns (1934) ★ Jean Muir, Donald Woods. Love happens between the son of Polish immigrants settled in Maine and the daughter of a neighboring farm family. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Assassin’s Creed (2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. Gracias a una tecnología revolucionaria, Cal Lynch experimenta las aventuras de Aguilar, su antepasado español del siglo XV, miembro de una sociedad secreta de asesinos. Deberá usar lo aprendido para combatir en el presente a los templarios. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 3 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6 p.m.

At Home in Mitford (2017) Andie MacDowell, Cameron Mathison. Cynthia, an author, leaves Boston to spend some time in her late uncle’s small town in hopes of alleviating writer’s block. She soon meets a man, and as the pair work together to help a boy, they find solace, comfort, and even romance. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 5 p.m.

Attack of the 50 Ft. Cheerleader (2012) Jena Sims, Sean Young. An experimental drug causes a collegian to grow to a monstrous height. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:50 a.m.

August Rush (2007) ★★ Freddie Highmore, Keri Russell. A boy uses his prodigious musical gifts to find his parents, unaware that they have begun a similar journey to find him. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. POP Sat. 4 a.m.

Autumn in the Vineyard (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. A man and woman with a strained history learn to trust each other when their dreams bring them together to turn a ranch into an award-winning winery. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle the evil Thanos -- an intergalactic despot who plans to use all six Infinity Stones to inflict his twisted will on reality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

B

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Sun. 9:58 a.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sun. 12:28 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sun. 2:58 p.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Sat. 12:02 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:57 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Sat. 5 p.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal. The beer-drinking manager of a peewee team bribes a girl pitcher to lead his losers. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Bashful (1917) Harold Lloyd, Bebe Daniels. Silent. A man needs a family to claim his inheritance. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Fri. 3:05 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5 p.m.

Becky (2020) Kevin James, Lulu Wilson. Spunky and rebellious Becky tries to reconnect with her father during a weekend getaway at a lakefront house. But the trip soon takes a turn for the worse when convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick, suddenly invade the home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Fri. 9 p.m.

Bed of Roses (1933) ★★ Constance Bennett, Pert Kelton. Two wayward women go down the Mississippi by steamboat, looking for men to fleece. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animada. Después de hablar con una florista humana, una abeja educada en la universidad decide demandar a la raza humana por robar la miel de su especie durante siglos. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Behemoth (2011) ★★ Ed Quinn, Pascale Hutton. Terremoto despierta a una criatura gigantesca y crea un caos en un pequeño pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (1997) ★★ Thomas Ian Griffith, Chris Mulkey. A former Marine returns to Vietnam to rescue a comrade and retrieve nuclear triggers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:08 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 8:06 a.m.

Belly (1998) ★ Nas, DMX. Two young friends involved in organized crime and drug dealing find that their priorities differ. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:10 a.m.

Belushi (2020) John Landis, Lorne Michaels. Jim Belushi, Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd and others discuss the extraordinary life and career of beloved actor and comedian John Belushi. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:25 a.m.

The Benchwarmers (2006) ★ David Spade, Rob Schneider. A millionaire helps three nerdy buddies form a baseball team to compete against all the mean Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Mon. 1:32 p.m.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) ★★★ Judi Dench, Maggie Smith. British retirees move to India to live out their golden years and find that their new home is a dilapidated hotel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:55 p.m. Cinemax Tues. 4:10 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:38 a.m.

The Best Man (1999) ★★★ Taye Diggs, Nia Long. A writer heads to New York to be best man at a friend’s wedding, where he meets up with an old flame. (R) 2 hrs. Freeform Tues. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5 p.m.

Beyond the Lights (2014) ★★★ Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nate Parker. A troubled star and an aspiring politician fall deeply in love, but those around the couple urge them to put their careers ahead of romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Tues. 6 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Big Hit (1998) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lou Diamond Phillips. The kidnapping of a millionaire’s daughter turns bad for an insecure hit man and his partner. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:40 p.m. Showtime Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Bigfoot (2012) Danny Bonaduce, Barry Williams. Two rivals try to capture the legendary creature in South Dakota. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 1 a.m.

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. The dopey dudes beat the Grim Reaper in a board-game contest, so he must help them stop their evil robot twins. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Mon. 9:05 a.m.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Mon. 4:50 a.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Sat. 7:10 a.m.

Billy the Kid (1941) ★★ Robert Taylor, Brian Donlevy. The Wild West outlaw rides into town and faces a childhood friend turned territorial marshal. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m.

Black Dog (1998) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Meat Loaf. A trucker with a vehicular manslaughter conviction agrees to drive a suspicious shipment for his boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Black Sabbath: The End of the End (2017) Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne. Black Sabbath’s final performance, with onstage footage and behind-the-scenes banter. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Thur. 6 a.m.

Black Sheep (1996) ★ Chris Farley, David Spade. To head off political embarrassment, the aide of a gubernatorial candidate shepherds his boss’s uncouth brother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Mon. 3:01 p.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:20 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 1:55 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Thur. 8:05 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Blades of Glory (2007) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Jon Heder. Several years after being banned from men’s singles competition, two rival skaters exploit a loophole that allows them to compete as a pair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TBS Sun. 9:30 p.m. TRU Mon. 10 p.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Mon. 2 p.m.

Blink of an Eye (2019) Michael Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Filmmaker Paul Taublieb examines the special friendship between NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt and Michael Waltrip. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. FS1 Sat. 5 p.m.

Blow Out (1981) ★★★ John Travolta, Nancy Allen. A sound man re-creates a political murder-by-car-crash with a sight-and-sound montage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman. Newly released from prison, Elwood Blues reassembles the Blues Brothers Band with new members. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Fri. 8:46 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:57 p.m.

Body of Evidence (1992) ★★ Madonna, Willem Dafoe. A lawyer defends a gold digger for murder by sex, a charge whose validity he soon sees for himself. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:40 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston. An ex-Secret Service agent falls for his client, an actress/singer someone wants dead before the Academy Awards. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. BET Fri. 7:30 p.m. BET Sat. 2 p.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Thur. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Boogeyman (2012) Eddie McClintock, Emma Samms. Mike, the town sheriff, has to battle the mythical Boogeyman after boys accidentally release it. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 6 a.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Mon. 7 p.m.

Bopha! (1993) ★★★ Danny Glover, Malcolm McDowell. Unrest swells in an African township when a government officer usurps power from a local policeman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Tues. 1:45 a.m.

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

The Bounty Hunter (2010) ★ Jennifer Aniston, Gerard Butler. Originally hired to track down his bail-jumping ex-wife, a bounty hunter soon finds himself on the run for his life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TNT Fri. 10:45 p.m. TNT Sat. 2:45 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. IFC Sun. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 8 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m. Bravo Sun. 4 a.m.

Breakthrough (2019) ★★ Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas. Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:01 p.m.

Brexit (2019) Benedict Cumberbatch, Lee Boardman. A strategist begins a campaign to convince British voters to leave the European Union. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sat. 3:45 a.m.

Bridal Wave (2015) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew Walker. A woman planning for her wedding at a resort meets a charming local right before the ceremony and has to choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Tues. 7 p.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Tues. 3:10 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:17 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:39 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Sun. 8:30 p.m. BET Mon. 4 p.m.

The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020) ★★ Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery. Dumped by her boyfriend, a New York art gallery assistant creates an exhibit for souvenirs from past relationships. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Sun. 9:02 a.m. Starz Sun. 5:16 p.m. Starz Tues. 2:12 p.m. Starz Tues. 9:54 p.m. Starz Sat. 12:06 p.m. Starz Sat. 9:54 p.m.

The Brothers Grimm (2005) ★★ Matt Damon, Heath Ledger. Itinerant con men become caught in a real fairy tale after several maidens disappear in an enchanted forest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 3 p.m. HBO Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:58 a.m.

Buffalo Soldiers (2001) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Ed Harris. A new sergeant tries to stop an amoral soldier and his associates from running a black-market operation. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:15 p.m. AXS Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Bugsy (1991) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Annette Bening. New York gangster Bugsy Siegel goes Hollywood with a tan, a mistress and a mad vision of Las Vegas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Sun. 4:57 p.m.

Bulletproof (1996) ★ Damon Wayans, Adam Sandler. A mobster’s goons pursue a fugitive underling turning state’s evidence to an undercover policeman he once shot. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Mon. 2:16 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:05 a.m.

Burden (2018) Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker. A former member of the Ku Klux Klan learns tolerance through love and faith when he’s taken in by an African American reverend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Mon. Noon Showtime Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Cher, Christina Aguilera. With help from a savvy stage manager and a gender-bending host, a cocktail waitress with a stunning voice becomes a performer in a club’s musical revue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1 a.m.

By the Light of the Silvery Moon (1953) ★★ Doris Day, Gordon MacRae. A World War I veteran makes his Indiana sweetheart wait for marriage while he makes money. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 10:45 p.m.

C

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Calamity Jane (1953) ★★★ Doris Day, Howard Keel. Wild West sharpshooter Jane falls for Wild Bill Hickok and tries to act more ladylike. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Call of the Wild (2020) ★★ Harrison Ford, Omar Sy. Live action/animated. Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sat. 12:05 p.m.

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Wed. 8:21 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:42 a.m.

Cape Breton Island (1948) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. Filmmakers visit Cape Breton Island, the final resting place of Alexander Graham Bell. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:21 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:50 p.m.

Captain Marvel (2019) ★★ Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson. Captain Marvel is an alien Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of a battle between her people and the Skrulls. With help from Nick Fury, she soon tries to uncover the secrets of her past while harnessing her powers to end the war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Mon. 6:20 p.m. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Casa de mi padre (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Gael García Bernal. El narcotraficante mexicano más temido les declara la guerra a un estanciero y a su familia, lo que desata un verdadero infierno. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

Casablanca (1942) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman. A cynical nightclub owner protects an old flame and her husband from Nazis in Morocco. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Fri. 8:50 a.m.

The Caveman’s Valentine (2001) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colm Feore. Disturbing images haunt a mentally ill homeless man as he attempts to pin a youth’s murder on a celebrated photographer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 3 p.m.

Cesar Chavez (2014) ★★ Michael Peña, America Ferrera. Famed labor organizer and civil-rights activist Cesar Chavez is torn between his duty to his family and his commitment to securing a living wage for farm workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Sat. 5:28 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:05 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Sun. 3:14 p.m. Starz Thur. 2:57 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:58 p.m.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019) Kim Shaw, Kevin McGarry. When Belinda heads to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex-boyfriend Dustin for the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Fri. 9 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Tues. 8:55 a.m.

Circle of Deception (2021) Tahmoh Penikett, Tamara Tunie. A small island community is turned upside down when one of the town’s citizens, Russel Douglas, is found dead the day after Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

The Circle (2017) ★★ Emma Watson, Tom Hanks. The founder of the world’s most powerful technology and social media company encourages a new employee to join a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and personal freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:06 a.m.

Cisco Pike (1971) ★★ Kris Kristofferson, Gene Hackman. A blackmailing police officer forces an ex-convict rock star to sell 100 kilos of marijuana. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Sun. 8:22 a.m.

Citizen Kane (1941) ★★★★ Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten. Enigmatic newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane rises, falls and leaves behind a riddle with his dying breath. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

City Island (2009) ★★★ Andy Garcia, Julianna Margulies. Vince brings home his secret ex-con son to meet the rest of his family, prompting everyone to expose truths. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus, the son of Zeus, embarks on a dangerous mission to prevent Hades from toppling the king of the gods and laying waste to Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Wed. 11 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m. AMC Mon. 11 a.m. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 1 p.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Mon. 1 a.m.

Cold Comes the Night (2013) Alice Eve, Bryan Cranston. A motel owner and her daughter are taken hostage by a blind thief to be his eyes while he tracks down his cash. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 9:40 p.m. TMC Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (2018) Guy Berryman, Beyoncé. A portrait of rock band Coldplay’s rise to fame, from playing in pubs to selling out stadiums across the world. Members of the band reflect upon their two decades together. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. AXS Fri. 6 a.m.

Collateral (2004) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx. A contract killer hijacks a cab and forces the driver to transport him to his assigned jobs in Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Sun. 7 p.m. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 6 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sun. Noon VH1 Sun. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. Noon

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Earl Jones. Pit fighter Conan sets out with a Mongol and a queen to take his father’s sword from a snake king. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:55 p.m.

Conan the Destroyer (1984) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Grace Jones. An evil queen wants Conan to fetch a jewel-encrusted horn that can awaken the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Tues. 1 a.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Convenient Groom (2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 7 p.m.

Copycat (1995) ★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Holly Hunter. A criminal psychologist helps two detectives trail a killer whose crimes mirror those of infamous mass murderers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:11 a.m.

The Core (2003) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank. In order to save mankind, scientists and astronauts must set off a nuclear device at the center of the Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Country at Heart (2020) Jessy Schram, Niall Matter. A struggling country singer meets a Nashville songwriter in need of inspiration. Teaming up to write a song, their work gets complicated but results in both a hit song and true love. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Paramount Sat. 1 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TBS Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 3:50 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. A rich reporter tours outback Australia with a crocodile hunter, then brings him to Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 6:20 p.m.

Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent (2021) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Crossword puzzles editor Tess Harper teams up with Lt. Logan O’Connor to investigate the murder of an engineer who designed a supercomputer. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 p.m.

Cruel Intentions (1999) ★★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe. A manipulative adolescent challenges her stepbrother to ruin two sexually innocent acquaintances. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sun. 4:20 a.m.

The Cuban (2019) Louis Gossett Jr., Ana Golja. When a naive pre-med student gets her first job at a nursing home, an unexpected friendship with Luis, an elderly Cuban musician, reignites her love of music and changes her life forever. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:53 p.m.

The Current War: Director’s Cut (2019) ★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon. Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. Noon

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:25 a.m.

D

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo da Vinci lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Learning that he has AIDS, Ron Woodroof smuggles medicine into the United States to fight the disease. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

Dark Places (2015) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult. A woman confronts traumatic, childhood memories of the murder of her mother and two sisters when she investigates the possibility that her brother is innocent of the crime. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Thur. 1:15 a.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Thur. 10 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Dark Water (2005) ★★ Jennifer Connelly, John C. Reilly. Mysterious events trouble a mother and daughter after they move into a dilapidated New York apartment building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:19 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:22 a.m.

Dark Waters (2019) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway. A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Sun. 11:15 a.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Sun. 8 a.m. FX Mon. Noon

David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019) David Crosby, Jackson Browne. With unflinching honesty, self-examination, regret, fear, exuberance and an unshakable belief in family and the transformative nature of music, singer-songwriter David Crosby shares his often challenging journey. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Fri. 7:01 a.m. Encore Fri. 2:47 p.m.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Human survivors of a plague threaten Caesar’s growing nation of genetically evolved apes. Though they reach a fragile peace, soon both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine which will become Earth’s dominant species. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Tues. 2 p.m. FX Wed. 11 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 12:30 p.m. MTV Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Dead Again (1991) ★★★ Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson. A private eye and an amnesiac echo a 1940s murder-case couple whom they may have been in a previous life. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:11 p.m.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Mon. 4:10 p.m.

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams. A man comes out of a coma able to see the probable futures of anyone he touches. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Death Saved My Life (2021) Meagan Good, Chiké Okonkwo. On the surface it seems Jade has it all, including a successful marketing career, a husband admired and respected in the community, and a young daughter they both dote on. However, behind closed doors, her life is far from perfect. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:10 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 3:11 a.m.

The Debt (2010) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington. Past events haunt a former Mossad agent when she returns to Eastern Europe to investigate the apparent reappearance of a Nazi war criminal that she thought was long dead. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:25 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 1:24 a.m.

Deep Cover (1992) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum. An undercover officer hooks up with a lawyer who deals drugs for a West Coast cartel run by a foreign diplomat. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:34 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Sun. 11:54 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:31 p.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Fri. 1 p.m. FX Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Delirious (1991) ★★ John Candy, Mariel Hemingway. The head writer of a soap opera dreams he’s a character in it, romancing two women in the plot. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 6 a.m. TMC Mon. 4:40 p.m.

Desperate Widows (2021) Justine Eyre, Olivia Stuck. A widow uncovers a human trafficking ring while staying at a commune for mothers who are looking for a fresh start. (NR) Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sun. 6 p.m. FX Mon. 4 p.m.

The Devil Inside (2012) ★ Fernanda Andrade, Simon Quarterman. A woman recruits two young exorcists to help her determine whether her mother, who murdered three people, is mentally ill or possessed by demons. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:22 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. MTV Wed. 1 p.m.

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) ★★ Sid Haig, Bill Moseley. A vengeful sheriff and two bounty hunters track a murderous family on the run. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Devotion (1946) ★★★ Ida Lupino, Paul Henreid. Emily Bronte and her sister Charlotte form a triangle with a curate in 1830s Yorkshire. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Diana (2013) ★ Naomi Watts, Naveen Andrews. During the last two years of her life, Princess Diana campaigns against the use of land mines and has a secret love affair with a Pakistani heart surgeon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Thur. 6:29 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:21 p.m.

Dirty Work (1998) ★ Norm Macdonald, Jack Warden. Unable to find gainful employment, two underachievers establish a revenge-for-hire business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:15 a.m.

Disturbia (2007) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, David Morse. Under house arrest, a troubled youth is unsure if his neighbor is really a serial killer or if his suspicions are the result of a captive and overactive imagination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m. WGN America Sat. 8 a.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Tues. Noon AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Mon. 10 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Do the Right Thing (1989) ★★★ Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis. Spike Lee’s account of erupting racial tensions on a summer afternoon in a predominantly black Brooklyn neighborhood. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Mon. 2:40 p.m.

Doctor Dolittle (1998) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Ossie Davis. A 20th-century San Francisco doctor rediscovers his ability to communicate with animals. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Mon. 12:35 p.m.

Doctor Sleep (2019) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson. Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the shine. They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Tues. 1 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Dolittle (2020) ★ Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas. Live action/animated. Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 6:07 a.m. HBO Sat. 10:23 a.m.

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A Los Angeles teen with an irresponsible father seeks guidance from a cousin whose weapons color-coordinate with his sneakers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Sun. 5 p.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Doom (2005) ★★ The Rock, Karl Urban. Soldiers use heavy firepower to battle mutants at a high-tech research facility on Mars. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Tues. 5:03 p.m. Syfy Wed. 12:57 p.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 1 p.m.

Dos Caballeros de Espada (1962) Rodolfo de Anda, Ariadne Welter. Dos caballeros, padre e hijo, salvan a una mujer de su captura y al rey de su muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Tues. 10 p.m.

The Dragon Murder Case (1934) ★★ Warren William, Margaret Lindsay. Philo Vance learns the deadly secret about a swimming pool that seems to be mysteriously claiming lives. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Drive Me Crazy (1999) ★ Melissa Joan Hart, Adrian Grenier. A preppie and her protest-loving neighbor reluctantly team up to make their ex-partners jealous. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Wed. 8:07 a.m.

Driveways (2019) Hong Chau, Lucas Jaye. A lonely boy goes with his mother to help clean out his late aunt’s house. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 1:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 6 p.m.

Dumb and Dumber To (2014) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. Witless wonders Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne go on a road trip to find the daughter that Harry never knew he had. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Dunkirk (2017) ★★★ Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney. Germany advances into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops are slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every vessel that can be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Tues. 7:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 12:45 p.m.

The Dunwich Horror (1970) ★★ Sandra Dee, Dean Stockwell. A New England coed is ritually drugged by her warlock boyfriend to prepare her for sacrifice to Satan. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Duplex (2003) ★★ Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore. After moving into a New York brownstone, an author and his wife try to get rid of an annoying neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:35 a.m.

E

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 1:05 p.m.

East of Eden (1955) ★★★★ James Dean, Julie Harris. Rebellious Cal competes with his twin, Aron, for the love of his rigid father and for a girl in 1917 California. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

The Edge (1997) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin. A plane crash strands rivals in the Alaskan wilderness, where they contend with nature and a vicious kodiak bear. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Thur. 6:59 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:38 a.m.

Eight Legged Freaks (2002) ★★ David Arquette, Kari Wuhrer. Toxic waste produces a horde of giant spiders that terrorizes residents in a small Arizona town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Tues. 11 a.m.

Elephant White (2011) Kevin Bacon, Djimon Hounsou. Un asesino tiene una crisis de mediana edad después de que su contratista ofrece un millón de dólares por su vida y cada asesino de la ciudad va tras él. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m.

The Emergency Case (1930) Hugh Cameron, Al Ochs. A man assumes his brother’s identity as a doctor to avoid a speeding ticket. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:11 a.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Mon. 2 p.m. FX Tues. 10 a.m.

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) ★★★ Voices of David Spade, John Goodman. Animated. A peasant comes to the aid of an arrogant ruler after a conspirator turns him into a llama. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins. Freeform Mon. 12:05 p.m.

Empire (2002) ★★ John Alberto Leguizamo, Peter Sarsgaard. Un narcotraficante interesado en los negocios legales, pide dinero y se lo da a un banquero inversionista. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

Enduring Love (2004) ★★ Daniel Craig, Rhys Ifans. A man obsesses over a science professor who helped him save a boy in a runaway hot-air balloon. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Entrega inmediata (1963) Cantinflas, Gina Romand. Un humilde cartero es seducido por la dirigente de una red de espionaje y entonces decide hacerse pasar por el agente secreto XU 777. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Equals (2015) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Nicholas Hoult. Nia and Silas begin a forbidden and passionate romance in a futuristic society where emotions have been outlawed, leading them to attempt a dangerous escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 9:10 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:40 a.m.

Equilibrium (2002) ★ Christian Bale, Emily Watson. In the future a government agent and a band of rebels battle a regime that uses a drug to suppress people’s emotions. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:08 p.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Fri. 10:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Euphoria (2017) Alicia Vikander, Eva Green. Two estranged sisters reconnect when one suggests traveling to a mysterious and remote castle. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Evelyn X Evelyn (2019) Natalie Paul. A couple mourn the loss of their child. (NR) 13 mins. HBO Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill. A rescue party encounters supernatural forces aboard a prototype spaceship that vanished seven years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Everly (2014) ★ Salma Hayek, Hiroyuki Watanabe. Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman matches wits and weaponry with a legion of killers who are out to collect the bounty on the heads of her and her family. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:31 a.m. Syfy Mon. 1:03 a.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. A truck driver woos a country singer and fights bare-knuckle brawls egged on by his orangutan. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. REELZ Sun. 10 a.m.

Everything Must Go (2010) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Christopher Jordan Wallace. When his wife kicks him out, a broke and boozing slouch tries to sell his possessions at a giant yard sale. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:35 a.m.

Evil Dead 2 (1987) ★★★ Bruce Campbell, Sarah Berry. Cabin visitors fight protean spirits of the dead with a chainsaw, a shotgun and Egyptian incantations. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:35 p.m.

Ex Machina (2015) ★★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac. A young programmer at an Internet company is chosen to evaluate the capabilities and consciousness of a beautiful and sophisticated robot. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) ★★ Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson. An agnostic lawyer defends a Roman Catholic priest accused of negligent homicide during the exorcism of a college student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Tues. 3:32 p.m. Encore Wed. 9:42 a.m.

Exploding Sun (2013) David James Elliott, Anthony Lemke. Una nave espacial con pasajeros, incluyendo a la esposa del presidente, realiza su vuelo inaugural alrededor de la luna y de regreso a la Tierra, pero una masiva tormenta solar saca a la nave de su curso y la dirige hacia el sol. (NR) 2 hrs. 56 mins. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m.

F

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Thur. Noon

Falcon Rising (2014) ★★ Michael Jai White, Neal McDonough. Un exoficial viaja a Brasil para perseguir a los mafiosos japoneses que atacaron a su hermana. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m.

Falling for You (2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 9 p.m.

A Farewell to Arms (1932) ★★★ Helen Hayes, Gary Cooper. An ambulance driver and a nurse share an ill-fated romance in World War I Italy. Based on Ernest Hemingway’s novel. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Fashionably Yours (2020) Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson. After three years of organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel and move home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Wed. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 11:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sat. 10 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Wed. 4 p.m. VH1 Wed. 9 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2 a.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMT Thur. 11 p.m.

Fifth Avenue Girl (1939) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Walter Connolly. An unhappy millionaire with a wife and family has a girl from Central Park pose as his mistress. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 p.m.

54 (1998) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Salma Hayek. A blue-collar New Jerseyite seeks fame with a surrogate family at Manhattan’s Studio 54. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:20 a.m.

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new Pride of Lowell. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:13 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Final Girls (2015) ★★★ Taissa Farmiga, Malin Akerman. Max, recently orphaned, goes to see a screening of a B-horror movie that her mother made 20 years earlier. When Max and her friends find themselves in the world of the film itself, they must apply their knowledge of horror tropes to survive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:25 p.m. Showtime Sat. 7 a.m.

First Cow (2019) ★★★ John Magaro, Orion Lee. Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich -- but their tenuous plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner’s prized dairy cow. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Tues. 10 a.m. TMC Sat. 2 p.m. TMC Sun. 3:55 a.m.

First Daughter (2004) ★★ Katie Holmes, Marc Blucas. Under close guard by the Secret Service, the president’s daughter heads to college and finds romance with a fellow student. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Fri. 6:58 a.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Thur. Noon FX Fri. 10 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Fit for a Prince (2021) Natalie Hall, Jonathan Keltz. Sparks fly when a seamstress tries to impress a prince by designing dresses for a charity ball. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 9 p.m.

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Flags of Our Fathers (2006) ★★★ Ryan Phillippe, Jesse Bradford. Some of the servicemen who raised the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima at the end of World War II live to hear of their status as heroes. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Flight of the Intruder (1991) ★★ Danny Glover, Willem Dafoe. Two Navy pilots hatch a rogue mission to bomb Hanoi with a special low-altitude plane. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:22 p.m.

Fool’s Parade (1971) ★★★ James Stewart, George Kennedy. An ex-convict and his two partners try to cash their big check in a crooked banker’s town. (GP) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:20 p.m.

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada (2012) ★ Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria. In the 1920s, the Mexican government’s attempt to secularize the country sparks a rebellion known as the Cristero War. (R) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:22 a.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m. Starz Wed. 12:51 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:47 p.m.

The Foreigner (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Forever in My Heart (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jack Turner. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. 1 p.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Paramount Sat. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Sundance Sun. 4 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Mon. 7:30 p.m.

Frances Ha (2012) ★★★ Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner. Frances goes from apartment to apartment in Brooklyn as she looks for a job and a stable partner. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Freejack (1992) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Mick Jagger. An auto racer crashes into dismal 2009, his body snatched by a bounty hunter for use by a dying tycoon. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:16 a.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. USA Sat. 1 p.m. USA Sat. 7 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. USA Sat. 5:06 p.m. USA Sat. 11:06 p.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Fri. 10:25 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:55 a.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Wed. 1:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Frozen in Love (2018) Rachael Leigh Cook, Niall Matter. When struggling bookstore owner Mary and Adam, a bad boy of professional hockey, are teamed together to help facilitate an image makeover for the other, they soon realize that opposites attract, and they find themselves unexpectedly frozen in love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 1 p.m.

Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus (2006) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Robert Downey Jr. A mysterious neighbor inspires fledgling photographer Diane Arbus to challenge accepted notions of beauty and ugliness through her work. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:57 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:17 p.m.

G

Gabriel Over the White House (1933) ★★ Walter Huston, Arthur Byron. Sobered by an archangel, the president fires his crooked Cabinet and becomes a world leader. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Wed. 10:45 a.m.

The Gallows (2015) ★ Reese Mishler, Pfeifer Brown. The vengeful spirit of a dead teenager returns 20 years later to terrorize four high-school students trapped in an auditorium. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:35 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 11:08 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Gambling on the High Seas (1940) ★★ Wayne Morris, Jane Wyman. A reporter talks a gangster’s secretary into helping him trap her boss. (NR) 56 mins. TCM Sat. 5:31 a.m.

Gangs of New York (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall’s sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:06 p.m.

Gatillero a sueldo (2010) Julio Aldama, Jorge Aldama. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Gatillo Veloz (1966) Manuel López Ochoa, Silvia Fournier. Un hombre apodado Gatillo Veloz lucha contra una banda de criminales que intenta tener el control de una mina de plata. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Genius (2016) ★★ Colin Firth, Jude Law. Renowned editor Maxwell Perkins develops a friendship with author Thomas Wolfe while working on the writer’s manuscripts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Sat. Noon

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Sat. 5:01 a.m.

Get Him to the Greek (2010) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Russell Brand. A record-company employee has just a few days to get a boozy British rock star to Hollywood for a big comeback concert. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sun. 6:29 a.m. Encore Sun. 3:05 p.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

Get Over It (2001) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster. After splitting up with his girlfriend, a teenager becomes interested in his best friend’s younger sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Tues. 7:45 a.m.

The Ghost Writer (2010) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Ewan McGregor. A newly hired ghostwriter exposes evidence that suggests his late predecessor knew a dark secret about their subject, the former prime minister of Britain. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:20 a.m.

Girl Shy (1924) ★★★ Harold Lloyd, Jobyna Ralston. Silent. A tailor’s apprentice turns literary lion and wins an heiress. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments while making it to No. 1 on the charts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Sat. 2 p.m.

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Sat. 3 p.m.

Godsend (2004) ★★ Greg Kinnear, Rebecca Romijn-Stamos. A scientist clones a couple’s dead son, but the boy behaves strangely after his eighth birthday. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:31 p.m.

Going in Style (2017) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine. Desperate for money, three lifelong buddies hatch a scheme to rob the bank that took away their pension funds. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Mon. 6:20 a.m. HBO Fri. 8:15 p.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Syfy Thur. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5 p.m.

The Good Dinosaur (2015) ★★★ Voices of Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand. Animada. Con la ayuda de un niño neandertal, un joven dinosaurio se embarca en una aventura épica para reunirse con su amada familia. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. KVEA Sat. Noon

Good Luck Chuck (2007) ★ Dane Cook, Jessica Alba. After meeting the woman of his dreams, a dentist must find a way to break a curse that causes each of his ex-lovers to find true love with her next boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:45 a.m.

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) ★ Jason Sudeikis, Tyler Labine. After his family decides to sell their Hamptons estate, a man and his friends celebrate the end of their summer playground with a bacchanal. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Wed. 1:50 a.m.

Good Witch Halloween (2015) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A handsome stranger leaves Cassie Nightingale and her daughter on edge as Halloween approaches. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 p.m.

A Good Year (2006) ★★ Russell Crowe, Marion Cotillard. A London banker inherits his uncle’s vineyard in Provence, then meets a long-lost cousin from America who claims the property is hers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 9:25 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Government Girl (1943) ★★ Olivia de Havilland, Sonny Tufts. A secretary in wartime Washington defends her boss, an engineer in hot water for cutting red tape. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Grandma (2015) ★★★ Lily Tomlin, Julia Garner. A misanthropic poet takes her granddaughter across Los Angeles in search of the money she needs to terminate her unwanted pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 18 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

The Great Garrick (1937) ★★★ Brian Aherne, Olivia de Havilland. French actors stage a hoax to deflate the ego of the famed 18th-century British actor. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 5:45 a.m.

The Great Gatsby (1974) ★★★ Robert Redford, Mia Farrow. A shady millionaire pines for another man’s wife amid the lavish parties and opulent mansions of 1920s Long Island. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:40 a.m.

The Great Outdoors (1988) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Candy. A Chicago man and his family go camping with his obnoxious brother-in-law and his family. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 6:35 a.m.

The Great Train Robbery (1978) ★★★ Sean Connery, Donald Sutherland. Michael Crichton directed this adaptation of his novel chronicling the first robbery of a moving train in 1855. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Great Waltz (1938) ★★★ Luise Rainer, Fernand Gravey. Composer Johann Strauss marries a baker’s daughter, woos a soprano and becomes famous in 19th-century Austria. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 a.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Wed. 4 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

Greed (2019) ★★ Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher. A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sun. 4:59 a.m.

The Green Years (1946) ★★★ Charles Coburn, Tom Drake. A Scottish orphan becomes a young man in love, guided by his colorful great-grandfather. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 p.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Gridiron Gang (2006) ★★ The Rock, Xzibit. A counselor at a juvenile detention facility turns a group of young criminals into a football team to teach them self-respect and responsibility. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 3 p.m. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 5:15 p.m. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Guess Who (2005) ★★ Bernie Mac, Ashton Kutcher. The sarcastic patriarch of a black family freely expresses his opinion of his daughter’s white boyfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. VH1 Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. White liberals must overcome their own latent racism when their strong-willed daughter announces her intention to marry a distinguished black physician. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Gunga Din (1939) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. British soldiers and their water carrier face Thuggee cultists at the Khyber Pass in 1890s India. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

The Gunman (2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:15 p.m.

Guns of Diablo (1964) ★★ Charles Bronson, Kurt Russell. A wagon master is confronted by a man he wounded years before in episodes from The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Gypsy (1962) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Natalie Wood. One of a stage mother’s daughters quits, and the other becomes stripper Gypsy Rose Lee. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

H

The Half-Naked Truth (1932) ★★★ Lupe Velez, Lee Tracy. A carnival barker passes off an exotic dancer as a Turkish princess, elevating her to fame at a price he hadn’t anticipated. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2 a.m. BBC America Tues. Noon AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

A Handful of Dust (1988) ★★★ James Wilby, Kristin Scott Thomas. An aristocrat’s wife has an affair with an upstart in 1930s England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:32 a.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Mon. 1:40 a.m.

Happy Death Day (2017) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman dies at the hands of a masked killer, only to wake up in the same strange bed from early that morning. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 9 a.m.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Thur. 4:59 a.m. Starz Thur. 1:22 p.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance (2018) Parisa Fitz-Henley, Burgess Abernethy. Meghan and Harry meet after being set up by friends. They keep their initial courtship a secret before going public and dealing with the intense media attention. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Head of State (2003) ★★ Chris Rock, Bernie Mac. An alderman becomes a presidential candidate and chooses his unsophisticated brother as a running mate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 11:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Heat (1995) ★★★ Al Pacino, Robert De Niro. A wily bank robber planning retirement leaves scant clues for a Los Angeles detective with family problems. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:37 a.m.

The Heat (2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TBS Mon. 3 p.m.

Heebie Jeebies (2013) Robert Belushi, Michael Badalucco. A deputy has to protect his town when a 150-year-old mine is reopened, releasing a supernatural creature with plans for revenge. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 7:59 a.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Mon. 6:13 a.m. Starz Thur. 3:53 p.m.

Hello, It’s Me (2015) Kellie Martin, Kavan Smith. A widow receives messages from her late husband, urging her to move on and heal with a new man in her life. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. 7 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 2 p.m.

Hide and Seek (2005) ★★ Robert De Niro, Dakota Fanning. Strange events plague a widowed psychologist and his daughter who claims her imaginary friend is real. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sun. 7:16 p.m.

Hide-Out (1934) ★★ Robert Montgomery, Maureen O’Sullivan. A New York mobster flees to Connecticut and falls for a farmer’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Fri. 4:45 a.m.

High Fidelity (2000) ★★★ John Cusack, Iben Hjejle. A store owner, who sells only vinyl records, has a midlife crisis, assesses his life and tries to win back an ex-girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Fri. 5:20 p.m.

The High Note (2020) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross. Presented with a choice that could alter the course of her career, a superstar singer and her overworked personal assistant come up with a plan that could change both of their lives forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Sun. 7 p.m.

His Perfect Obsession (2018) Arianne Zucker, Ali Skovbye. Allison and her daughter Abigail return to Allison’s hometown after the death of Allison’s beloved aunt. While there, they encounter Bart, a man who knew Allison when she was a teen. But Bart’s friendliness soon turns into something more sinister. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Hit! (1973) ★★★ Billy Dee Williams, Richard Pryor. A federal agent, bitter over his daughter’s death, sets out to trap the drug smugglers he believes to be responsible. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Thur. 2:05 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. BBC America Sun. 12:15 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 1 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 6 mins. BBC America Sun. 4:15 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

The Hollow (2015) Deborah Kara Unger, Richard Harmon. A 100-year-old curse gives birth to a mysterious creature that terrorizes three sisters on Halloween eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 7 a.m. Syfy Fri. 2:31 a.m.

Holy Rollers (2010) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Justin Bartha. A Jewish youth risks being ostracized from his religious community when he becomes a drug mule for his best friend’s older brother. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:10 a.m.

Hometown Hero (2017) Brooke Nevin, Jake Sandvig. A young divorce mediator remains cynical until a client’s dog pairs her with a local vet. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 3 p.m.

Hoodlum (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Tim Roth. Mobster Ellsworth Bumpy Johnson vies with rival Dutch Schultz for control of illegal gambling in 1930s Harlem. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Fri. 5:15 a.m.

Hope Gap (2019) Annette Bening, Bill Nighy. A housewife’s life begins to unravel when her husband of 29 years decides to leave her for another woman. With support from her son, she tries to regain her footing while learning it’s never too late to be happy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Hope Springs (2012) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jones. A woman drags her skeptical husband to a renowned counselor’s marriage retreat to try to put the spark back in their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:15 p.m.

The Host (2013) ★ Saoirse Ronan, Jake Abel. A human refuses to relinquish control of her mind to the alien invader who has taken possession of her body. When outside forces make the pair reluctant allies, they set out on a perilous quest to save the men they each love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Syfy Mon. 2 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10 a.m.

Hot Pursuit (2015) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Sofía Vergara. A straight-arrow policewoman must protect a wisecracking witness as they race through a gauntlet of crooked cops and gunmen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TNT Mon. 10 a.m. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Hot Summer Nights (2017) ★★ Timothée Chalamet, Alex Roe. An awkward teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner’s enigmatic sister during one scorching summer in Cape Cod, Mass. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959) ★★★ Peter Cushing, Andre Morell. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson protect Sir Henry from a killer-dog family curse. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

A House on Fire (2021) Stephanie March, Shaun Benson. Brilliant doctor and mother Deborah Green had the epitome of a picture-perfect life with two children, an adoring husband and a beautiful house in an opulent neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017) ★★ Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp. Worlds collide when Enn, a shy teenager in 1970s London, meets the beautiful and rebellious Zan at a party. They set in motion the ultimate showdown between their rivaling worlds and test the limits of how far they will go for true love. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler. Animated. A misfit Viking teenager sees a chance to change the course of his clan’s future when he befriends an injured dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Tues. 11 p.m. TNT Wed. 1 a.m. TBS Sun. 12:30 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera. Animated. When the sudden appearance of a female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must journey to a hidden world to finally discover their true destinies as dragon and rider. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m.

How to Train Your Husband (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Jonathan Chase. A successful marriage therapist and best-selling author suddenly realizes that she may not know how to fix her own marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. 3 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Tues. 3:29 a.m. Starz Tues. 10:55 a.m.

Human Capital (2019) Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei. The lives of two families collide when their children begin a relationship and it leads to a tragic accident. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:21 p.m.

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014) ★★ Helen Mirren, Om Puri. A haughty French restaurateur objects to a nearby Indian eatery until she tastes food made by the chef and recognizes his remarkable ability to create delicious dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Tues. 5:20 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Freeform Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:05 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Freeform Sat. 10:45 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Thur. 4:56 p.m. Syfy Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:20 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:20 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Sun. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5:35 p.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3:30 p.m.

I Shot Jesse James (1949) ★★ Preston Foster, Barbara Britton. Bob Ford shoots Jesse James in the back, over a woman, and a prospector shoots Bob Ford. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

I Think I Love My Wife (2007) ★★ Chris Rock, Kerry Washington. Attraction to a free-spirited woman causes a man to question the happiness he feels with his wife and family. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:44 p.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Thur. 10 p.m. Syfy Fri. 7:30 p.m.

I’ll See You in My Dreams (1951) ★★★ Doris Day, Danny Thomas. Songwriter Gus Kahn and his wife have problems as he pens hit tunes like It Had to Be You. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Mon. 10 a.m.

Identity (2003) ★★★ John Cusack, Ray Liotta. A killer terrorizes people stranded at a remote Nevada hotel during a torrential rainstorm. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. MTV Sat. 11 a.m. MTV Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Impostor (2001) ★★ Gary Sinise, Madeleine Stowe. In the year 2079 a federal agent relentlessly pursues a weapons designer suspected of being a deadly clone. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:28 p.m.

In Bed With a Killer (2019) Jennifer Taylor, Ryan Patrick Shanahan. A single mother and her daughter move to a new town where she meets the man of her dreams. Little does she know he’s hiding some very dark secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

In Good Company (2004) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Topher Grace. Demoted from his corporate job, a man learns his new, younger replacement is also dating his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:33 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:21 a.m.

In Secret (2013) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Oscar Isaac. A woman and her lover conspire to murder her mild-mannered husband, but overwhelming guilt soon turns their passion into hatred. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:50 a.m.

In the Key of Love (2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Sat. 10:52 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Inherit the Wind (1960) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Fredric March. A fundamentalist orator opposes a liberal lawyer defending a Darwinist teacher in the 1920s South. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Sun. 10 a.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animated. An 11-year-old girl’s five emotions try to guide her through a difficult transition after she moves from the Midwest to San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Fri. 8:46 a.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:20 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:05 p.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. POP Fri. 2 p.m. POP Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Into the Blue (2005) ★★ Paul Walker, Jessica Alba. Four divers cross paths with drug smugglers whose cargo plane has crashed near the site of underwater treasure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Wed. 5:30 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:47 a.m.

Into the Woods (2014) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt. A baker and his wife venture into a magical forest to find the ingredients that will reverse their curse of childlessness and restore the beauty of the ugly witch who placed it on them. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Sat. 1:47 p.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Thur. 1:25 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:01 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:13 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TNT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

It Was Always You (2021) Erin Krakow, Tyler Hynes. A woman’s engagement plans get thrown into disarray when her fiance’s free-spirited brother returns home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. MTV Mon. 5 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Jane Eyre (2011) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Michael Fassbender. After fleeing Thornfield House, governess Jane Eyre realizes she must return and come to terms with Edward Rochester’s terrible secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:08 a.m.

Jane Fonda in Five Acts (2018) Jane Fonda, Tom Hayden. A look at the life, work, activism and controversies of actress and fitness tycoon Jane Fonda. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Wed. 7:05 a.m.

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Tues. 4:44 a.m.

The Jazz Singer (1927) ★★ Al Jolson, May McAvoy. Cantor’s son Jakie Rabinowitz changes his name to Jack Robin and works his way to Broadway. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Jeanne Eagels (1957) ★★ Kim Novak, Jeff Chandler. A 1920s dancer/actress leaves her jealous lover for Broadway, Hollywood and alcoholic decline. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. Noon

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Jobs (2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Tues. 4:04 p.m. Starz Wed. 1:47 a.m. Starz Wed. 9:07 a.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:33 p.m.

Johnny Mnemonic (1995) ★ Keanu Reeves, Dolph Lundgren. Corporate thugs chase a guy carrying classified data in his computer-chip brain in the year 2021. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:05 p.m.

Jonah Hex (2010) ★ Josh Brolin, John Malkovich. A Jonah Hex, un ex soldado de la Confederación devenido en cazarrecompensas, le ofrecen un trato difícil de rechazar: a cambio de su libertad, debe localizar y detener a Quentin Turnbull, un terrorista que quiere desatar el infierno en la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:25 p.m.

Joyful Noise (2012) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton. Two strong-willed singers must learn to work in harmony if their Georgia church choir is to stay together and win a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TBS Mon. 10:30 a.m. TNT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:40 a.m. EPIX Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Juno (2007) ★★★ Ellen Page, Michael Cera. Unforeseen complications arise when a precocious teenager chooses an upscale couple to adopt her unborn baby. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Fri. 6:20 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Just Friends (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart. A music executive tries to woo his high-school crush while keeping his suspicious ex-girlfriend at bay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Just the Way You Are (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Ty Olsson. Hoping to recharge her marriage, a professional matchmaker asks her husband out on a blind date. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Just Wright (2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 4 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. MTV Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) ★★★ Jeremy Piven, Jami Gertz. With his parents caught up in preparations for his lavish bar mitzvah, a boy tries to heal the rift between his father and grandfather. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:14 a.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:55 a.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Killer’s Kiss (1955) ★★ Frank Silvera, Jamie Smith. A New York boxer corners a dancer’s bad boss in a mannequin factory. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Kim (1950) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Dean Stockwell. Kipling’s Irish orphan roams 1880s India with a Tibetan priest and a horse thief spying for the British. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 9:45 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Encore Thur. 10:56 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Wed. 12:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:45 a.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 11 p.m.

The Kite Runner (2007) ★★ Khalid Abdalla, Homayoun Ershadi. After many years living in the U.S., an Afghan novelist returns to his Taliban-controlled homeland to learn the fate of the son of his murdered friend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:01 a.m.

Ladrones (2015) Fernando Colunga, Eduardo Yáñez. Un ladrón y su nuevo socio tratan de ayudar a recuperar las tierras robadas de una comunidad a manos de una despiadada diva y su banda de ladrones. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KMEX Sun. 9 p.m.

The Ladykillers (2004) ★★ Tom Hanks, Irma P. Hall. Five thieves try to kill an old woman after she learns about their elaborate heist. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:33 a.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Encore Sun. 12:53 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:28 p.m. Syfy Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Las tres perfectas casadas (1952) Arturo de Córdova, Lauro Hidalgo. Tres parejas casadas se reúnen para celebrar el décimo octavo aniversario de su matrimonio y lamentan la ausencia de un amigo que fue padrino de las tres bodas. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:15 p.m.

The Last House on the Left (2009) ★★ Tony Goldwyn, Monica Potter. After their daughter is assaulted and left for dead, a couple take revenge on the assailants, who have taken shelter at the couple’s house. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:35 p.m.

The Last King of Scotland (2006) ★★★ Forest Whitaker, James McAvoy. The personal physician of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin witnesses his murderous reign of terror. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Fri. 2:05 a.m.

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Harvey Keitel. A controversial account of the life of Jesus of Nazareth, focusing on internal doubt and conflict he may have felt. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:30 a.m.

The Last Word (2017) ★★ Shirley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried. A once-successful businesswoman develops a strong bond with the young local writer who’s penning her life story. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Laugh and Get Rich (1931) ★ Hugh Herbert, Edna May Oliver. A boardinghouse owner’s looney schemes are the bane of his wife’s existence until one of his inventions pays off. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Sun. 5:28 p.m. AMC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Lawless (2012) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy. A sadistic Chicago lawman comes to 1931 Virginia to shut down the Bondurant brothers’ bootlegging business. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1:30 a.m. POP Fri. 11 a.m. POP Sat. 1 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:15 p.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Fri. 7:15 a.m.

The Legend of Hercules (2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiled and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, Hercules must use his formidable powers to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Tues. 3 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11:05 a.m.

Legion (2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity’s last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:45 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell. Animated. An ordinary LEGO figurine, thought to be the key to saving the world, is accompanied by a fellowship of strangers embarking on a quest to vanquish a tyrant bent on a terrible deed. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

Let’s Go to Prison (2006) ★ Dax Shepard, Will Arnett. After learning that the son of the judge who put him away is in jail, an ex-con gets himself sent back to prison so he can make the man’s life miserable. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:02 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 a.m.

Life of Crime (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, John Hawkes. Double-crosses and plot twists abound when a corrupt real-estate developer decides not to pay a ransom to his wife’s kidnappers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Life of Pi (2012) ★★★ Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan. After the freighter they’re on sinks in a storm, a teenager and a Bengal tiger wind up on a small lifeboat and must learn to trust each other to survive. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Fri. 6:42 a.m.

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Mon. 1 p.m.

Light in the Piazza (1962) ★★★ Olivia de Havilland, Rossano Brazzi. An American allows her mentally impaired daughter to marry a rich young man in Florence. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Like Crazy (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones. A young British woman and her American lover struggle with a long-distance relationship after she is banned from the U.S. for overstaying her visa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Limitless (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro. An unemployed writer rises to the top of the financial world after an experimental drug gives him extraordinary mental acuity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field. During his final months in office, President Abraham Lincoln moves forward to end the Civil War, unite the country and abolish slavery forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. HBO Wed. 11:25 a.m. HBO Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Lions for Lambs (2007) ★★ Robert Redford, Meryl Streep. The experiences of two soldiers in Afghanistan ties together separate stories unfolding in California and Washington, D.C. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sat. 2:02 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:38 p.m.

Little Black Book (2004) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Holly Hunter. To learn more about his past, a young woman interviews three of her boyfriend’s former sweethearts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Sat. 8:57 a.m. Starz Sun. 3:09 a.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Thur. 8:24 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:01 p.m. Starz Fri. 4:39 a.m.

Live by Night (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana. In 1920s Boston, outlaw Joe Coughlin makes a dangerous enemy when he steals a powerful mob boss’s money and his best girl. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Mon. 2:40 a.m. HBO Thur. 3:55 p.m.

The Lobster (2015) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz. In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of their choice. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Tues. 2 p.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. Syfy Sat. 10 p.m.

The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice (2021) Kim Delaney, Katharine Isabelle. Mari Gilbert’s search for her missing daughter, Shannan, uncovers the work of a serial killer on Long Island. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. Noon

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Fri. 6:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Look for the Silver Lining (1949) ★★★ June Haver, Ray Bolger. Marilyn Miller’s life unfolds in flashbacks, from her vaudeville family to Broadway fame. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 7:30 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Love and a .45 (1994) ★★ Gil Bellows, Renée Zellweger. Bad guys and the law chase a gunman and his girlfriend across 1960s Texas. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:16 p.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 11 a.m.

Love at First Dance (2018) Becca Tobin, Niall Matter. Hope is tasked with teaching Manhattan’s former most eligible bachelor how to dance for his extravagant wedding. As the dance lessons progress, complications ensue when feelings begin to develop between the student and the instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

Love Struck Café (2017) Sarah Jane Morris, Andrew W. Walker. An aspiring architect gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she’s chosen to develop her home town’s lake into an entertainment complex. Unfortunately, to complete the project, she must convince a lifelong friend to leave her family’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 3 p.m.

Love, of Course (2018) Kelly Rutherford, Cameron Mathison. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Love, Take Two (2019) Heather Hemmens, Cornelius Smith Jr. The producer of a wedding-themed reality show returns to her college town to film three new couples plan their weddings. She finds herself reliving old dreams when her ex-boyfriend is cast as a groom-to-be. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Lucky Me (1954) ★★ Doris Day, Robert Cummings. A songwriter finds a singer and her stranded troupe working in a Miami hotel’s kitchen. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 2:45 a.m.

Lucy (2014) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman. An unwilling drug mule develops superhuman abilities after the synthetic substance leaks into her system. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TNT Mon. 1:32 p.m.

Lucy in the Sky (2019) ★ Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm. After an awe-inspiring experience in outer space, an astronaut returns to Earth and starts to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:18 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:08 a.m.

Lust for Life (1956) ★★★★ Kirk Douglas, Anthony Quinn. Tormented Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh meets French painter Paul Gauguin. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sun. 10:15 a.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Tues. 6:32 p.m. BET Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Tues. 9 a.m. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m. VH1 Thur. 11 p.m.

Magic Mike XXL (2015) ★★ Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer. Three years after retiring from stripping, Mike Lane reunites with the rest of the Kings of Tampa for one final, outrageous performance in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m.

The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) ★★★★ Joseph Cotten, Tim Holt. Orson Welles’ tale of an eccentric Indiana family clinging to tradition during a time of rapid change. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Male Animal (1942) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Olivia de Havilland. A Midwestern professor fights for his wife and academic freedom on the eve of a big football game. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Sun. 11 p.m. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor. Private eye Sam Spade encounters sundry characters, all seeking a coveted statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Man of the House (2005) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cedric the Entertainer. A taciturn Texas Ranger goes under cover as a coach to protect a group of college cheerleaders who witnessed a murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Fri. 5:18 a.m.

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 10:35 p.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Starz Sat. 6:48 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 11 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s Loves Music, Loves to Dance (2001) Patsy Kensit, Cynthia Preston. Based on a novel by Mary Higgins Clark. A TV producer launches her own investigation into a friend’s murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m.

Mary of Scotland (1936) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Fredric March. Queen Elizabeth jails Queen Mary for 18 years, then puts her to death. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Más allá del exorcismo (1973) ★ Richard Conte, Anthony Steffen. Peter tiene pesadillas donde unos espectros se han apoderado de su mente y lo obligan a matar. Él se enamora de una doctora que promete ayudarlo y al ir en auto tiene un accidente que lo hace despertar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Master Will Shakespeare (1936) Narrated by Carey Wilson, Lionel Belmore. A retelling of the life of the English poet, playwright, and actor William Shakespeare begins and ends in Stratford-upon- Avon. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Thur. 3:45 p.m.

The Mating Game (1959) ★★ Debbie Reynolds, Tony Randall. An Internal Revenue Service agent audits an evasive farmer and woos his elusive daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Fri. 8 a.m.

Max Steel (2016) ★ Ben Winchell, Maria Bello. A teen who generates energy combines together with a techno-organic extraterrestrial to become the superhero Max Steel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:35 a.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Sat. 10:40 a.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TBS Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Me cansé de rogarle (1965) Lucha Villa, Manuel López Ochoa. Una chica tiene fama de tener mala suerte y decide olvidarse de los hombres, hasta que un charro se enamora de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. MTV Sat. 4:05 p.m. MTV Sat. 11:35 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Sat. 3 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Men at Work (1990) ★★ Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez. Two goofy garbagemen find a politician’s corpse in a can, and a toxic-waste scheme behind it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Tues. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Tues. 7:10 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sun. 1:15 p.m. Starz Wed. 7:09 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:32 p.m.

Metropolitan (1990) ★★★ Carolyn Farina, Edward Clements. A West Side loner gets a taste of high society when he becomes involved with a group of privileged young Manhattanites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Mon. 6 p.m. FX Tues. Noon

Miss Julie (2014) Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell. A baron’s frustrated daughter courts scandal and more when she tries to seduce her father’s valet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Fri. 4:30 a.m.

The Missing (2003) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cate Blanchett. In 1885 a woman must join forces with her estranged father to rescue her kidnapped daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m. Encore Mon. 1:59 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

The Missouri Breaks (1976) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Jack Nicholson. An eccentric gunfighter for hire must protect a cattle baron’s herd from a rustler and his gang. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Thur. Noon

Mo’ Money (1992) ★★ Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two brothers go shopping with stolen credit cards and land in a scam linked to murder. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sat. 12:29 p.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animada. Vaiana, una adolescente de las islas del sur del Pacífico, atraviesa el océano y explora el mundo para demostrar que es tan valiente como el resto de su familia. En su periplo se encontrará con Maui, quien en el pasado fue un semidios poderoso. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 7:40 a.m. TMC Tues. 5:05 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Fri. 7 p.m. E! Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sun. 7:14 a.m.

Mope (2019) Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Kelly Sry. Two mopes, the lowest-level male performers in the porn industry, set their sights on an impossible dream. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Wed. 3:05 a.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FXX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BBC America Thur. 1 a.m. BBC America Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) ★★ Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Lionel Essrog is a private detective who doesn’t let Tourette’s syndrome stand in the way of his job. Gifted with a few clues and an obsessive mind, Essrog must contend with thugs and corruption while investigating the murder of his only friend. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:36 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. E! Sat. 7 p.m. E! Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Wed. 2 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 11 a.m.

My Husband’s Double Life (2018) Amy Nuttall, Daniel Lapaine. When a woman suspects her husband of infidelity, she discovers he has another wife. He’s also been hiding illegal business dealings, and he’ll stop at nothing to keep them a secret. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

My Wild Irish Rose (1947) ★★ Dennis Morgan, Arlene Dahl. Irish balladeer Chauncey Olcott charms Lillian Russell and an alderman’s daughter in 1890s New York. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Mystery Woman: At First Sight (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth reunites with her estranged mother, then must prove the woman is innocent of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 a.m.

Mystery Woman: In the Shadows (2007) ★★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Amateur sleuth Samantha Kinsey is thrust into the world of espionage while searching for a KGB double agent. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Oh Baby (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A couple goes on the run when they are accused of a murder and leave their baby on Samantha’s doorstep. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Redemption (2005) ★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. An amateur sleuth searches for clues in the murder of a visitor at a bookstore. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Wild West Mystery (2006) Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Samantha investigates the murder of a cowboy in Clint Taylor’s traveling Wild West show. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. Noon

Narda o el verano (1970) Enrique Álvarez Félix, Héctor Bonilla. Dos amigos se van de vacaciones a la playa con el deseo de compartir una misma amante pues creen que eso es madurez. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Nature of Love (2020) Emilie Ullerup, Christopher Russell. City girl Katie, who is supposed write a magazine feature on a glamping resort, faces her fears by trying the camp’s activities with a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 5 p.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sun. 9 a.m.

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

The New Guy (2002) ★ D.J. Qualls, Eliza Dushku. A prison inmate gives a teenage nerd advice on how to become the coolest guy at his new school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Tues. 5:35 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. USA Sat. 3:05 p.m. USA Sat. 9:05 p.m.

Ángel del silencio (1979) Rogelio Guerra, Rosenda Bernal. Un hombre mudo triunfa como boxeador y, en agradecimiento, se convierte en el generoso benefactor de un orfanato. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Ni modo... así somos (1981) Luis de Alba, Yolanda Lievana. Las divertidas historias de amor y odio entre diferentes parejas y entretenidas situaciones en una serie de cortos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:20 a.m.

The Night Holds Terror (1955) ★★ Jack Kelly, John Cassavetes. Three hitchhikers hold a factory worker and his family for ransom after they determine his father is very wealthy. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:25 p.m.

No One Would Tell (2018) Shannen Doherty, Matreya Scarrwener. Laura Collins, a single mom to daughter Sarah, is thrilled when Sarah begins dating the popular and charismatic Rob Tennison. It soon becomes clear that Rob has a darker, possessive side. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Mon. 8:29 a.m. Encore Mon. 11:06 p.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Thur. 8:30 p.m. BET Fri. 4:27 p.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Oasis: Supersonic (2016) ★★★ Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher. A revealing look at the meteoric rise of seminal ‘90s rock band Oasis, weaving never-before-seen concert footage with candid interviews and a firsthand account of the backstage sibling rivalry that threatened to destroy the band. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Thur. Noon

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sun. 6 p.m.

Obsessed With the Babysitter (2021) Hannah Aniela, Lyla Emersen Booker. Elaine, an injured dancer, catches the eye of a psychologist who believes she’s the perfect woman. Realizing he’s manipulating her mind, Elaine must escape from his clutches before she becomes another casualty in his psychotic study. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Mon. Noon TBS Mon. 5:30 p.m.

October Sky (1999) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Cooper. Not wanting to be a miner, a young West Virginian builds rockets with his friends and later becomes a NASA scientist. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Olympus Has Fallen (2013) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. America’s national security team must rely on a disgraced former guard to save the president after terrorists seize control of the White House, taking the chief of state hostage. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Ominous (2015) Barry Watson, Esmé Bianco. Michael and Rachel take a stranger’s offer to resurrect their 6-year-old son, but the child who returns is not the one they once knew. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 3:15 a.m. Syfy Wed. 9:02 a.m.

On Moonlight Bay (1951) ★★ Doris Day, Gordon MacRae. A teenage tomboy with a fun family makes music with a college man in circa-World War I Indiana. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Thur. 6 a.m. TMC Sat. 6:55 a.m.

Once Upon a Time in Brooklyn (2013) ★★ Armand Assante, William DeMeo. Newly released from prison, a man scoffs at the chance to earn an honest living in his father’s construction business; instead he returns to a life of crime. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Encore Sun. 12:20 p.m.

The One (2001) ★ Jet Li, Carla Gugino. A team of agents hunts a renegade who leaps through dimensions in order to gain enormous power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Starz Sat. 5:24 a.m.

Only for One Night (2016) Brian White, Karrueche Tran. A married woman with a perfect life deals with betrayal when her sister drugs her husband and sleeps with him. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. BET Thur. 3 p.m.

Oscar Wilde (1959) ★★★ Robert Morley, Ralph Richardson. The Victorian wit sues the Marquess of Queensberry for libel, egged on by the marquess’ son, Lord Alfred. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) ★★ Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso. A séance scam leads to terror when an evil spirit possesses a widow’s youngest daughter in 1967 Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:41 a.m.

Our Brand Is Crisis (2015) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Billy Bob Thornton. After coming out of self-imposed retirement, an American political consultant must outwit a rival strategist to get a Bolivian presidential candidate elected. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Thur. 11:15 p.m. HBO Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Out of the Furnace (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Woody Harrelson. A steelworker takes matters into his own hands when his brother joins one of the Northeast’s most-ruthless crime syndicates, then disappears. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:15 a.m.

The Outlaw (1943) ★★ Jane Russell, Jack Buetel. Billy the Kid, Doc Holliday and Pat Garrett hang out with a hussy. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Sundance Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Over the Moon in Love (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 3 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. Miami, 1990. El gerente de un gimnasio y sus cómplices musculosos secuestran a un hombre de negocios rico y lo obligan a firmar todos sus activos para ellos, incluyendo automóviles y una mansión lujosa. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Pain and Glory (2019) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia. An aging Spanish film director in the middle of a creative crisis revisits memorable events of his past. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Tues. 1:13 a.m.

Pancho Pistolas (2018) Columba Domínguez, Dagoberto Rodríguez. Una serie de películas del viejo Oeste sobre un hombre llamado Francisco González y apodado Pancho Pistolas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Pancho Pistolas II: El reto mortal (1961) Columba Domínguez, Dagoberto Rodríguez. Un cruel criminal llamado Antonio llega al pueblo y reta a Pancho a un duelo a muerte. Pancho le ofrece dos vasos sin decirle que uno de ellos contiene veneno. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Pancho Pistolas III: El ahorcado (2018) Columba Domínguez, Dagoberto Rodríguez. Un hombre llega al pueblo y reta a muerte a Pancho en una cantina, pero Pancho le da dos bebidas a elegir. La decisión es difícil, pues uno de los vasos tiene veneno. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Pancho Pistolas IV: Enterrado vivo (1961) Columba Domínguez, Dagoberto Rodríguez. Una hechicera hipnotiza a un joven para liberar de la muerte a Pancho y Marisela, quien se entera de que se ha enamorado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Papi chulo (2018) Matt Bomer, Alejandro Patiño. After a TV weatherman is put on leave following an on-air meltdown, he directs his energy into home improvement and hires a day laborer to help. Despite a language barrier and having nothing in common, the two men develop a profound friendship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:40 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 5:18 a.m.

Papillon (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek. The epic story of Henri Papillon Charrière, framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an alliance with counterfeiter Louis Dega to finance his escape. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Fri. 4:24 p.m.

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 11:35 p.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 7:35 p.m.

Paris, Texas (1984) ★★★ Harry Dean Stanton, Nastassja Kinski. A lost man surfaces, reunites with his brother and son, and finds his wife working in a peep show. (R) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Wed. 1:09 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1:02 a.m.

Paycheck (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sat. 6 p.m.

The Peanuts Movie (2015) ★★★ Voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller. Animated. Good ol’ Charlie Brown develops a crush on the Little Red-Haired Girl while his best friend Snoopy embarks on an epic adventure as a World War I flying ace who pursues the Red Baron. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m. FX Mon. Noon

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sat. 7:13 p.m.

People Like Us (2012) ★★ Chris Pine, Elizabeth Banks. In the course of settling the estate of his late father, a young salesman is surprised to discover the existence of a 30-year-old sister, Frankie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

The Perfect Holiday (2007) ★ Gabrielle Union, Morris Chestnut. Romance blooms when a little girl asks a department-store Santa to fulfill her divorced mother’s fondest wish for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Perfect Match (2015) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. Forced to work together, two wedding planners learn that opposites can produce the most unexpected results. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 3 p.m.

Perfect Stranger (2007) ★★ Halle Berry, Bruce Willis. A reporter crosses paths with a powerful executive when she goes under cover in cyberspace and the workplace to investigate a friend’s unsolved murder. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Mon. 4:21 a.m. Starz Mon. 4:39 p.m. Starz Thur. 1:05 a.m.

The Phenomenon (2020) Narrated by Peter Coyote. Interviews and archival footage offer credible evidence and insight on the UFO phenomenon. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. Travel Mon. 4 p.m.

Piranhaconda (2012) Michael Madsen, Rachel Hunter. After a deranged scientist steals the egg of a hybrid animal, members of a film crew run from the creature before the people become its dinner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 3:31 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 6:31 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:24 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. AMC Fri. 1:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:20 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:25 a.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sat. 6 p.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) ★★★ Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone. After ditching his friends for a solo career, a hip-hop singer’s world comes crashing down when his second album flops. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Sat. 8 a.m.

Porky’s (1981) ★★ Dan Monahan, Chuck Mitchell. A teen and his buddies spy on girls and get even with the owner of a raunchy bar in 1950s Florida. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

Poseidon (2006) ★★ Josh Lucas, Kurt Russell. Los sobrevivientes a bordo de un crucero accidentado se unen para luchar por sus vidas, buscando estar seguros en medio de un laberinto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

A Prayer Before Dawn (2017) ★★★ Joe Cole, Billy Moore. The amazing true story of Billy Moore, an English boxer incarcerated in Thailand’s most notorious prison. Thrown into a world of drugs and violence, he finds his best chance to escape is to fight his way out in Muay Thai tournaments. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Wed. 2 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 a.m. KEYT Sat. 2 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Pride & Prejudice (2005) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Matthew MacFadyen. A convoluted courtship begins between a young woman and the handsome friend of a wealthy bachelor. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Sun. 11:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 7 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Priest (2011) ★★ Paul Bettany, Karl Urban. A warrior priest from a dystopian wasteland sets aside his sacred vows and embarks on a quest to save his niece from a nest of vampires. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Sat. 1:02 p.m. Syfy Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970) ★★★ Robert Stephens, Colin Blakely. Holmes and Watson seem chummier than usual on a German-spy job for Queen Victoria. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Producers (1968) ★★★ Zero Mostel, Gene Wilder. A Broadway producer and his accountant back a sure-fire flop: Springtime for Hitler. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 3:15 p.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Proof of Life (2000) ★★ Meg Ryan, Russell Crowe. A woman enlists a hostage negotiator to lead mercenaries to rescue her kidnapped husband from South American guerrillas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3 a.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6 p.m.

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christian Bale. Depression-era outlaw John Dillinger becomes the fledgling FBI’s most-wanted criminal and a folk hero to much of America’s downtrodden public. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Starz Fri. 12:26 p.m. Starz Sat. 3:01 a.m.

The Queens of Comedy (2001) ★★ Laura Hayes, Mo’Nique. Comics Laura Hayes, Mo’Nique, Sommore and Adele Givens perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tenn. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Tues. 3:45 a.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:47 p.m.

Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. Ralph and Vanellope embark on an adventure inside the internet to find a spare part to fix a video game. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sat. 8:35 a.m.

El rapto (2017) Javier de la Vega, Manuel Ojeda. Un hombre acude a un investigador privado para encontrar a su hija desaparecida. ¿Podrá cambiar el sistema desde adentro? (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Ready or Not (2019) ★★★ Samara Weaving, Adam Brody. Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 12:31 p.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 5 p.m.

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:15 a.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:29 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 3:19 a.m.

Red River (1948) ★★★★ John Wayne, Montgomery Clift. A cattle baron fights with his foster son on the first cattle drive up the Chisholm Trail. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Red Sonja (1985) ★★ Brigitte Nielsen, Arnold Schwarzenegger. A sword-swinging heroine assembles a motley entourage en route to an evil queen’s remote castle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Thur. 3:11 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:41 p.m.

Red Tails (2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 1:40 p.m.

Regarding Henry (1991) ★★ Harrison Ford, Annette Bening. Two bullets force a career-driven Manhattan lawyer to start life over with his loving wife and daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Rembrandt (1936) ★★★ Charles Laughton, Elsa Lanchester. Alexander Korda’s fact-based account of the later years in the life of the great 17th-century Dutch artist. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 4:15 a.m.

The Rental (2020) ★★ Dan Stevens, Alison Brie. Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Fri. 7:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Return of the Bad Men (1948) ★★ Randolph Scott, Robert Ryan. A retired marshal takes on Billy the Kid, the Daltons, the Youngers, the Sundance Kid. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Richard Pryor Live on the Sunset Strip (1982) ★★★ Richard Pryor. A filmed concert performance, highlighted by a chilling but humorous account of the accident that nearly killed him. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Showtime Thur. 1 a.m.

Ride Along (2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 p.m.

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Thur. 9:01 a.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 9 a.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ Seann William Scott, Breckin Meyer. Friends embark on a lengthy car trip to intercept an illicit videotape mistakenly mailed to one’s girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Encore Mon. 4:19 a.m. Encore Mon. 6:36 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. Scientists use the mangled remains of a dead police officer to create the ultimate crime-fighter -- an indestructible cyborg. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

RoboCop 3 (1993) ★ Robert John Burke, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman takes to the air to defend a run-down neighborhood from a Japanese tycoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m.

RoboCop 2 (1990) ★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman and his female partner oppose the mayor and a drug magnate in Old Detroit. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Tues. 10:20 a.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sat. 8:40 a.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TBS Mon. 8 p.m.

Rolling Thunder (1977) ★★ William Devane, Tommy Lee Jones. A Vietnam POW comes home to Texas and soon, with his buddy, must avenge his slain family. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:20 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

The Romance of Robert Burns (1937) Owen King, Linda Perry. Poet Robert Burns tries to stop the woman he loves from marrying another man. (NR) 16 mins. TCM Thur. 4 p.m.

Rome in Love (2019) Italia Ricci, Peter Porte. An actress’s dreams come true when she lands the lead role in a remake of Roman Holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 5 p.m.

Ronin (1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Fri. 3:44 p.m.

Royal Hearts (2018) James Brolin, Cindy Busby. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 11 a.m.

Royal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 5 p.m.

Rumble in the Bronx (1995) ★★ Jackie Chan, Anita Mui. Un policía de Hong Kong defiende a una comerciante en contra de unos motociclistas que le exigen dinero a cambio de protección. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 2 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. A&E Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Run Silent, Run Deep (1958) ★★★ Clark Gable, Burt Lancaster. Despite his lieutenant, a submarine commander hunts the Japanese destroyer that sank his last sub. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:25 a.m.

Run With the Hunted (2020) Sam Quartin, Michael Pitt. After landing a job with a curmudgeonly private investigator, a woman becomes determined to track down the boy who saved her life as a child and then disappeared. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Paramount Wed. 9:25 p.m.

Rushmore (1998) ★★★ Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray. A precocious teenager and a jaded tycoon become bitter romantic rivals for the affections of a widowed teacher. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words (2019) Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discusses the challenges she faced to make it all the way to the Supreme Court. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Wed. 11:19 a.m.

The Saint (1997) ★★ Val Kilmer, Elisabeth Shue. Master-of-disguises Simon Templar falls for a U.S. scientist whose cold-fusion formula he must steal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 7 p.m.

Santa Fe Trail (1940) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. Dashing Jeb Stuart and his West Point classmates go to Kansas to stop abolitionist John Brown. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 9 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Scapegoat (2012) ★★ Matthew Rhys, Eileen Atkins. An unemployed teacher meets his exact double in a British pub and becomes sucked into the man’s wrecked life. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. Ovation Sat. 7 a.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Sun. 10:55 a.m.

Schizoid (1980) ★ Klaus Kinski, Mariana Hill. Someone’s scissoring a group therapist’s patients, who include an advice columnist. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 a.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Thur. 9:31 a.m.

Scissors (1991) ★★ Sharon Stone, Steve Railsback. Two brothers meet a doll collector, who ends up trapped in a room of ingenious madness. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:35 p.m.

The Sea of Trees (2015) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Ken Watanabe. After traveling to Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, a troubled teacher meets a mysterious stranger who takes him on a life-changing journey of love, discovery and redemption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 11:10 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Wed. 9 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Season for Love (2018) Autumn Reeser, Marc Blucas. At her daughter’s urging, a woman signs up for her town’s annual barbecue competition, where she runs into her high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Fri. 11 a.m.

Secret Window (2004) ★★ Johnny Depp, John Turturro. Mysterious events plague a troubled author after a menacing stranger accuses him of plagiarism. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Seems Like Old Times (1980) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn. A writer mixed up in a bank robbery seeks help from his ex-wife, who’s now wed to the district attorney. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Mon. 6:43 a.m.

Set It Off (1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs. TBS Fri. 10 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Bravo Fri. 7:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:42 p.m.

She Made Them Do It (2012) Jenna Dewan Tatum, Mackenzie Phillips. Convicted of murder, Sarah Pender escapes from prison and becomes a most-wanted fugitive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

She’s the Man (2006) ★★ Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Sheepman (1958) ★★ Glenn Ford, Shirley MacLaine. A cattleman and a sheepman fight over land and a girl, leading to a showdown. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Shine a Light (2008) ★★★ Mick Jagger, Keith Richards. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese documents a 2006 Rolling Stones concert at New York’s Beacon Theatre, featuring guest appearances by Buddy Guy, Christina Aguilera and Jack White III. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:20 a.m. EPIX Thur. 5:40 a.m.

Shirley Valentine (1989) ★★ Pauline Collins, Tom Conti. A Liverpool housewife talks to the camera and her kitchen wall about life, people and going to Greece. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:50 p.m.

Shut In (2016) ★ Naomi Watts, Oliver Platt. Living in isolation in rural Maine, a widowed child psychologist starts to believe that the ghost of a missing boy is in her house during a dangerous ice storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Fri. 10:30 a.m. Syfy Sat. 1:32 a.m.

Side Effects (2013) ★★★ Jude Law, Rooney Mara. A woman’s world unravels after her psychiatrist prescribes a new medication to treat her anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:22 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Sat. 4:05 p.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Sun. 7:58 a.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:50 p.m.

Sinbad the Sailor (1947) ★★★ Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Maureen O’Hara. Sinbad meets a beauty and villains on a voyage to the island treasure of Alexander the Great. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:10 p.m.

The Slammin’ Salmon (2009) ★★ Michael Clarke Duncan, Jay Chandrasekhar. A restaurant owner pits members of his wait staff against one another in a competition to make the largest amount of cash in one night. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Tues. 1:51 p.m. Encore Wed. 4:49 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Mon. 8:18 a.m. Starz Mon. 11:36 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. LOGO Thur. 8:45 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. LOGO Thur. 11:20 p.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:55 a.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Fri. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 4 p.m.

Sniper (1993) ★★ Tom Berenger, Billy Zane. A lone Marine sharpshooter goes on a Panama mission with a Washington bureaucrat accustomed to paper targets. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Mon. 2 p.m.

Snitch (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper. To save his teenage son from an unjust prison sentence, a businessman makes a deal with a U.S. attorney to infiltrate a dangerous drug cartel and become an informant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. A&E Sat. 3 p.m.

Snowcoming (2019) Trevor Donovan, Lindy Booth. A famous NFL quarterback returns to his hometown to celebrate his high school football coach’s retirement. While in town, he rekindles a romance with his former sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 11 a.m.

So Big (1953) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Sterling Hayden. A circa-1900 Chicago teacher marries a Dutch truck farmer and raises a son. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Sobre el Muerto las Coronas (1961) Clavillazo, Isabel Blanco. Una joven debe casarse y enviudar en seis meses para recibir una herencia por eso se pone de acuerdo con un hombre moribundo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Song of a Nation (1936) Donald Woods, Claire Dodd. Francis Scott Key writes The Star-Spangled Banner. (NR) 18 mins. TCM Thur. 4:30 p.m.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Animated. Kyle, Stan and Cartman orchestrate a resistance to an imminent war between Canada and the United States. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. Comedy Central Mon. 12:12 p.m.

Southside With You (2016) ★★★ Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers. Future U.S. President Barack Obama and lawyer Michelle Robinson go on a fateful first date in the summer of 1989. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

Spare Parts (2015) ★★ George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis. Four Hispanic high-school students take on reigning champions M.I.T. in a national contest with a robot they built with $800 and parts from used cars. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:45 a.m.

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Wed. 3:19 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:13 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) ★★★ Voices of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson. Animated. Bitten by a radioactive spider, teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into Spider-Man. He must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Sun. 3:30 p.m. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Spies in Disguise (2019) ★★★ Voices of Will Smith, Tom Holland. Animated. Lance is a super cool and charming spy, and Walter invents the super cool gadgets that Lance uses. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Thur. 7:49 a.m.

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) ★★ Rob Lowe, Demi Moore. A sax player, a party girl, a writer and other aimless friends drift after graduating from college. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Stand and Deliver (1988) ★★★ Edward James Olmos, Lou Diamond Phillips. Los Angeles high-school teacher Jaime Escalante leads a street punk and his classmates into calculus. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:55 p.m. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:05 p.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Thur. Noon

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:50 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Starlift (1951) ★★ Doris Day, Gordon MacRae. Performers combine their talents to provide star-studded entertainment for a group of soldiers due to ship out. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Stealing Harvard (2002) ★ Jason Lee, Tom Green. A nitwit persuades his down-to-earth friend to commit robbery to pay for college tuition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Tues. 7:16 a.m. Starz Fri. 3:10 a.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 9 p.m.

Straight Time (1978) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Theresa Russell. Harassed by his parole officer and despite his new girlfriend, an ex-convict slips back into armed robbery. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Wed. 9:45 p.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) ★★ Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson. A road trip to visit relatives takes a dangerous turn when a family arrives at a secluded mobile home park that’s mysteriously deserted -- until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Fri. 3 p.m. Syfy Sat. 11:05 a.m.

The Strangers (2008) ★★ Liv Tyler, Scott Speedman. Three masked assailants terrorize a young couple in a romantic getaway to a remote cottage. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Thur. 3:10 a.m.

The Stratton Story (1949) ★★★ James Stewart, June Allyson. Inspired by his wife and son, Chicago White Soxer Monty Stratton pitches with an artificial leg. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Fri. 1:24 a.m.

Stuber (2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:40 a.m.

The Subject Was Roses (1968) ★★★ Patricia Neal, Jack Albertson. Bickering parents welcome their son home from World War II. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7:05 a.m.

Summerland (2020) Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. A reclusive Englishwoman opens her heart to a young evacuee as World War II rages across the channel. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Sundown (2016) Devon Werkheiser, Sean Marquette. Vacationing high school students try to recover a valuable watch from a gangster in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FXX Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Super Duper Alice Cooper (2014) ★★★ Narrated by Alice Cooper, Pamela Des Barres. Live action/animated. Rare archival footage, animation and interviews illustrate the story of how Vincent Furnier, a preacher’s son, became rock icon Alice Cooper. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. AXS Wed. 6 a.m.

Superstar (1999) ★ Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell. An energetic schoolgirl hopes to win a talent contest where a prize as a movie extra might lead to her first kiss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Swallow (2019) Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell. A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Sweet Autumn (2020) Nikki Deloach, Andrew Walker. A young woman and a maple farmer uncover the secret behind their inheritance of a candy shop. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Wed. 7:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Swiss Army Man (2016) ★★ Paul Dano, Daniel Radcliffe. Stranded on a deserted island, a young man embarks on a journey back to civilization with a talking, flatulent corpse. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sun. 5:05 a.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 12:03 p.m.

Taking a Shot at Love (2021) Alexa PenaVega, Luke Macfarlane. Sparks fly between a ballet instructor and a professional hockey player as she tries to help him recover from the same injury that sidelined her dancing career. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 9 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:08 p.m.

Tales From the Crypt Presents Demon Knight (1995) ★★ Billy Zane, William Sadler. A devilish stranger unleashes the forces of darkness upon the unsuspecting tenants of a desert boardinghouse. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 12:14 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Mon. 11:46 a.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Fri. 3:14 a.m.

Teen Wolf (1985) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Hampton. A high-school student’s popularity soars when it is discovered that he is cursed with the mark of the werewolf. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Teen Wolf Too (1987) ★ Jason Bateman, Kim Darby. Showing signs of a dormant family trait, a college freshman becomes a big werewolf on campus. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:45 p.m. Showtime Wed. 5 a.m.

Temple Grandin (2010) ★★★ Claire Danes, Catherine O’Hara. The scientist becomes an advocate for autistics and the humane treatment of livestock. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Terminator Salvation (2009) ★★ Christian Bale, Sam Worthington. As the machines prepare for a final attack, John Connor and a mysterious stranger delve into the heart of Skynet and uncover a terrible secret involving the annihilation of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Test Pilot (1938) ★★★ Clark Gable, Myrna Loy. A famous test pilot meets his dream-girl after making a forced landing in a Kansas cornfield. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

That’s My Boy (2012) ★ Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. A groom’s world comes crashing down when his estranged father -- who is desperate to reconnect with his son -- shows up on the eve of the young man’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Tues. 11:46 p.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Sat. 5 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Freeform Thur. 1 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

The Thin Red Line (1998) ★★★ Sean Penn, Adrien Brody. The men of Charlie Company try to take Guadalcanal Island from the Japanese in World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 3:19 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Wed. 3:46 p.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Thur. 11 a.m. Sundance Fri. 8:30 a.m.

This Is Personal (2019) Filmmaker Amy Berg examines the struggle for intersectional activism among the Women’s March leadership. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Mon. 9 p.m.

This Is Where I Leave You (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Tina Fey. When their father’s last request forces four grown siblings to live together for a week under one roof, they confront their turbulent history and tattered relationships. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TRU Tues. 12:15 p.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:55 p.m.

The Three Musketeers (2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:05 a.m.

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner. Two ex-cons and their partners in crime plan a Las Vegas casino heist during the week of an Elvis convention. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Fri. 12:39 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:50 a.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:55 p.m. Syfy Mon. 9 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 11:40 p.m.

Tonight You’re Mine (2011) ★★ Luke Treadaway, Natalia Tena. A preacher handcuffs together two squabbling musicians at a music festival where they are scheduled to perform. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:25 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Tues. 2:20 a.m.

The Tracker (2019) Dolph Lundgren, Marco Mazzoli. After failing to save his kidnapped wife and daughter, a vengeful man embarks on a bloody mission to punish those responsible for their deaths. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:25 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Thur. 1:41 p.m. Encore Fri. 8:38 a.m.

Train to Busan (2016) ★★★ Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok. Un virus desconocido se expande por Corea del Sur, convirtiendo en zombis a los infectados. Los pasajeros de un tren que ha partido de Seúl luchan desesperadamente por sobrevivir hasta llegar a Busan; supuestamente, el único lugar seguro del país. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Syfy Tues. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 3:10 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Syfy Wed. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 1:24 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:02 p.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Tues. 6:50 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996) ★★ Fred Ward, Michael Gross. The Mexican government hires two handymen to battle huge man-eating worms plaguing an oil field. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Tues. 8:28 a.m.

¡Tres Amigos! (1970) Andrés García, Lucha Villa. Un hombre y sus dos hijos van a la ciudad a vender ganado y son testigos de la muerte de un amigo al que juran vengar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

True History of the Kelly Gang (2019) George MacKay, Russell Crowe. An exploration of Australian bushranger Ned Kelly and his gang as they attempt to evade authorities during the 1870s. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Janeane Garofalo. A radio adviser to pet owners sends a glamorous blond proxy on her blind date with an unsuspecting photographer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sun. 12:15 p.m. TMC Sun. 9:45 p.m. TMC Fri. 6:15 p.m.

The Truth (2019) Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche. A stormy reunion occurs between an actress and her daughter after the actress publishes her memoirs. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m. TMC Mon. 4 a.m. TMC Fri. 1:05 p.m.

Turbulence (1997) ★ Ray Liotta, Lauren Holly. A scuffle aboard a 747 bound for New York frees a murderer-in-transit, kills the pilot and puts a stewardess at the helm. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:45 a.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Tues. 7:07 p.m. Encore Wed. 1:26 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. A genetically perfected specimen meets his pint-size, wise-guy long-lost twin. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Twisted Twin (2020) Jennifer Taylor, Lorynn York. College freshman Tess gets the surprise of a lifetime when she meets Sammy -- the twin sister she never knew she had. But the happy reunion soon turns into a nightmare when Tess uncovers Sammy’s plans to steal her identity and get away with murder. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 10:15 a.m. HBO Tues. 3:50 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11:55 p.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Fri. 10:44 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:03 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Thur. 5:30 p.m. BET Fri. 1:32 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 5 p.m.

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TNT Sat. 12:45 p.m. TNT Sun. Noon

Under the Skin (2013) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy McWilliams. Disguising herself as a human female, an extraterrestrial drives around Scotland and tries to lure unsuspecting men into her van. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Fri. 1:10 a.m.

Underwater (2020) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel. Members of a deep-sea drilling crew find themselves in a fight for their lives when they come under attack from mysterious and deadly creatures six miles below the ocean surface. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Mon. 10:50 p.m.

Undisputed III: Redemption (2010) Scott Adkins, Mykel Shannon Jenkins. Un peleador campeón es transferido a una prisión en Ucrania para participar en un torneo de lucha, una disputa de vida o muerte con millonarias apuestas y la libertad para el triunfador. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:15 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 12:40 p.m.

Uptown Girls (2003) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Dakota Fanning. Forced to get a job, a freewheeling woman becomes a nanny to the uptight daughter of a New York executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Useless Humans (2020) Josh Zuckerman, Rushi Kota. Four friends must save the world when a ruthless alien crashes a birthday party. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:35 a.m.

La usurpadora (1972) Manolo Escobar, Irán Eory. Una cantante española decide dejar la fama y la fortuna por un nuevo amor y una familia de huérfanos. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Vagabundo en la Lluvia (1970) Rodolfo de Anda, Ana Luisa Peluffo. Al llegar de una fiesta, una mujer encuentra a un vagabundo en su casa, pero sobrevive con la ayuda de su mejor amiga. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Valley Girl (2020) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse. A valley girl and a punk rocker from the city defy their parents and friends to stay together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:40 a.m.

Vampire Academy (2014) ★ Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry. At a secret boarding school, a half-human/half-vampire teenager trains to become a guardian for her best friend -- a vampire princess. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:34 a.m.

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett. A Caribbean vampire seeks the half-vampire, half-human New York homicide detective destined to be his bride. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:55 p.m.

The Verdict (1982) ★★★ Paul Newman, Charlotte Rampling. A boozing lawyer takes on a law-firm dean, the Archdiocese of Boston and the system in general. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Sat. 3:37 a.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:40 p.m.

Victoria & Abdul (2017) ★★ Judi Dench, Ali Fazal. Queen Victoria faces disapproval from her inner circle after forging an unlikely and devoted friendship with Abdul Karim, a young clerk from India. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:15 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

View From the Top (2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:32 a.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Walken. Agent 007 ties a mad tycoon and his statuesque aide to a plot to flood Silicon Valley. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Virtuosity (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Kelly Lynch. An ex-cop doing prison time chases a virtual-reality killer from the program onto the Los Angeles streets. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 a.m. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Voltaire (1933) ★★★ George Arliss, Doris Kenyon. Aided by Madame de Pompadour, the 18th-century French thinker offends Louis XV with a play. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Waiting to Exhale (1995) ★★★ Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett. Relationships preoccupy Phoenix friends: divorcee Bernadine, careerist Savannah, popular Robin, and Gloria, whose ex-husband is gay. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Sat. 10:55 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. A&E Sat. 10:01 p.m. A&E Sun. 3:04 a.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Tues. 5 p.m. FX Wed. 2 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, Global Thermonuclear War. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Mon. 9:10 a.m. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Thur. 10:05 a.m.

Warm Bodies (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer. The unusual romance between a zombie and a living woman sets in motion a series of events that may transform the entire lifeless world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019) Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett. Freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi shifts the balance of power by leading her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857 India. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Fri. 7 a.m.

The Warrior’s Way (2010) ★★ Jang Dong Gun, Geoffrey Rush. Un maestro con la espada se niega a matar al niño de un clan rival, y se marcha con él a una ciudad fronteriza de Estados Unidos. Allá se hace amigo de una mujer que pretende vengarse del hombre que mató a su familia. Mientras, su clan lo persigue. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 1 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 9 p.m. KFTR Sun. Noon

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. E! Sun. 8 p.m. E! Sun. 10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:43 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:48 p.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Sun. 5:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:45 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 4 p.m.

We Belong Together (2018) Cassidey Fralin, Ross Fleming. A recovering alcoholic college professor trying to put his life back together meets a seductive new student. She offers him a sensual escape from reality until he realizes she may be insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sun. 1 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Sat. 1:35 p.m. MTV Sat. 9:05 p.m.

Wedding Bells (2016) Danica McKellar, Kavan Smith. When they’re asked to be best man and maid of honor at a friend’s wedding, two commitment phobic professionals never expect that they’re about to get a romance of their own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 7 p.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 6:35 a.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. POP Fri. 5 p.m. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TBS Sat. 11 a.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. E! Sun. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. 4:39 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:53 p.m.

The Westerner (1940) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Walter Brennan. Hanging Judge Roy Bean spares a drifter who claims to know Lillie Langtry. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Westworld (1973) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Richard Benjamin. Androids go haywire with guests at an adult theme park of the future. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

What Every Woman Knows (1934) ★★ Helen Hayes, Brian Aherne. A Scottish barrister’s humble wife edits him to eloquence in Parliament. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed. 1:45 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:20 p.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:30 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Tues. 11 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:15 a.m.

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Sun. 3:25 p.m.

When the Boys Meet the Girls (1965) ★★ Connie Francis, Harve Presnell. A playboy helps a young woman turn her father’s Nevada ranch into a haven for divorcees. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

While We’re Young (2014) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts. While grappling with the changes brought by middle-age, a filmmaker and his wife find their stagnant lives reinvigorated by their friendship with a couple of twentysomething hipsters. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sat. 10:45 a.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 9:30 p.m.

The Whole Truth (2016) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Renée Zellweger. A defense attorney tries to get his teenage client acquitted for the murder of his father. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:58 a.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sun. 10 a.m.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Topher Grace. Secretly in love with his friend, a supermarket manager becomes jealous when she meets a famous actor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Thur. 11:21 a.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

A Winter Getaway (2021) Nazneen Contractor, Brooks Darnell. A man finds romance with a concierge after he’s mistaken for a millionaire during a once-in-a-lifetime trip. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Fri. 7 p.m.

Wise Blood (1979) ★★★ Brad Dourif, Amy Wright. Flannery O’Connor’s Hazel Motes becomes the Deep South evangelist of a church without Christ. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Within (2016) Erin Moriarty, Blake Jenner. A widower quickly realizes something is not right after he moves into a new home with his daughter and new wife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:38 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:47 p.m.

The Wiz (1978) ★★ Diana Ross, Michael Jackson. Dorothy eases on down the road to see the Wiz with Tinman, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion. (G) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Tues. 5:45 p.m.

The Wolf Hour (2019) Jennifer Ehle, Naomi Watts. An unseen tormentor harasses a reclusive author as a citywide blackout triggers fires, looting and escalating violence during the Summer of Sam in New York in 1977. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Thur. 6:23 a.m.

Wolves at the Door (2016) Katie Cassidy, Elizabeth Henstridge. Four friends gather for a farewell party only to be assaulted by murderous intruders. (R) 1 hr. 12 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:03 p.m.

Woman of the Year (1942) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy. A New York sportswriter marries a political columnist whose career comes first. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Won’t Back Down (2012) ★★ Maggie Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis. Two women contend with a powerful bureaucracy and a system mired in traditional thinking in order to transform their children’s failing inner-city school. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:19 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Mon. 3:18 p.m. TNT Mon. 11:02 p.m.

The Words (2012) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Irons. An aspiring writer pays a heavy price after he finds another man’s long-lost manuscript and passes it off as his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Thur. 4 p.m.

Working Man (2019) Peter Gerety, Billy Brown. An older factory worker continues to work during a shutdown. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Tues. 12:05 p.m. TMC Wed. 5 a.m.

The World Changes (1933) ★★ Paul Muni, Mary Astor. A young Midwesterner becomes a meat tycoon with a socialite wife. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 a.m.

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. When a zombie pandemic threatens to destroy humanity, a former United Nations investigator is forced back into service to try to uncover the source of the infection. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Wed. 5 p.m. FX Thur. 3 p.m.

The World’s End (2013) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. An immature 40-year-old convinces his childhood pals to join him in an epic pub-crawl, but as they make their way toward their final destination, a battle for mankind emerges. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) ★★★ Voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman. Animated. After years of losing to his adversary, an arcade-game character grows tired of always being the bad guy and takes matters into his own hands to finally become a hero. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:55 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Fri. 10:30 p.m. FX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Mon. 10:40 a.m. HBO Wed. 11:10 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:50 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Yes Man (2008) ★★ Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel. After attending a self-help seminar, a negative-thinking man brings about an amazing change in his life by saying yes to everything. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4 p.m.

Yes, I Do (2018) Jen Lilley, Marcus Rosner. Busy chocolatier Charlotte has left helicopter mechanic James at the altar three times. Now, she somehow has to find a way to prove to him that she really does want to marry him. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. Noon

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:35 p.m.