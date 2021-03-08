What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Soul of a Nation’ on ABC; ‘NCIS’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team launch an investigation after finding a man frozen to death in the back of a commercial food truck. Joe Spano reprises his recurring guest role with guest stars Lawrence Kao, Adam Ferrara and Francis Gonzalez. 8 p.m. CBS

The Flash After Barry (Grant Gustin) discovers that he has the power of speed thinking, he attempts to use his new gift to save Iris (Candice Patton). Carlos Valdes also stars with guest star Efrat Dor. 8 p.m. the CW

To Tell the Truth Brad Garrett, Cheryl Hines and Big Boy. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident On Nic’s (Emily VanCamp) first day back at work her assailant is admitted to the ER. Also, Cain (Morris Chestnut), in recovery, is determined to destroy Mina’s (Shaunette Renée Wilson) career, while Devon and Conrad (Manish Dayal, Matt Czuchry) observe the erratic performance of an intern (guest star Anuja Joshi) on her first day. 8 p.m. Fox

Queen Sugar The health of Hollywood’s (Omar J. Dorsey) mother has declined as Charley and Micah’s (Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Nicholas Ashe) relationship blossoms. Kofi Siriboe, Greg Vaughan and Rutina Wesley also star. 8 p.m. OWN

FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS

The Voice The blind auditions continue. 9 p.m. NBC

Superman & Lois Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) shares parts of his Kryptonian history with his sons (Alex Garfin, Jordan Elsass). Also, Lois and Chrissy (Elizabeth Tulloch, guest star Sofia Hasmik) try to expose the truth about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez and Wolé Parks also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. the CW

Chopped Four nurses who are frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic compete in this new episode. Ted Allen is the host. 9 p.m. Food Network

Home Again With the Fords (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

Delilah This new series revolves around a headstrong attorney (Maahra Hill) who left a position with a prestigious law firm a decade ago to raise her two children (Kelly Jacobs, Braelyn Rankins) and is back in practice, taking cases the big firms ignore. Jill Marie Jones, Susan Heyward and Ozioma Akagha also star. 9 p.m. OWN

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Soul of a Nation Marsai Martin hosts a look at the next generation of Black Americans and their ability to trail blaze, innovate and live on the cutting edge. 10 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

COVID Diaries NYC Five young filmmakers, ages 17 to 21, turn their cameras on themselves and their loved ones to tell the stories of their families during the first wave of the pandemic in New York. 9 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 p.m. NBCSP; the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Dallas Stars, 5:30 p.m. NBCSP

Men’s College Basketball Horizon Tournament, Final: teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN; NEC Tournament: Mount St. Mary’s visits Bryant, 4 p.m. ESPN2; WCC Tournament, Final: teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN; Summit Tournament, Final: teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Soul band Black Pumas; R&B group En Vogue. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Dana Perino; Jenn Falik; Maya Feller. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jennifer Garner; Angeline Boulley; Daddy Yankee performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Garner (“Yes Day”); dog trainer Robert Haussmann. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kenan Thompson; Andrew Kaczynski and Rachel Louise Ensign. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Guy Fieri. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kellan Lutz and Julian McMahon (“FBI: Most Wanted”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Wayne Brady (“Game of Talents”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Oliver Hudson; Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson; Jeremy Ford (“Fast Foodies”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil A man is killed and two of his friends disappear within weeks of each other in Bakersfield. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Food Between Friends”); Sara Gilbert (“The Conners”); Black Pumas perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Jodi Arias’ former defense team has a theory; footage of her behavior with police. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Ricky Whittle (“American Gods”); Nicole Ari Parker. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Ron Funches. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chrissy Teigen; Rory McIlroy; Pink Sweats; Kehlani. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Riz Ahmed; Janelle Monáe performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Vanessa Kirby; Niko Moon performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Don Johnson; Christina Hendricks; Chloé Zhao; John Herndon performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tracy Morgan; Kings of Leon perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Actress Kathryn Hahn. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Metropolitan (1990) 8:15 a.m. TMC

Devotion (1946) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Donnie Brasco (1997) 8:45 a.m. Starz

Chronicle (2012) 8:55 a.m. HBO

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 9 a.m. FXX

The Fighter (2010) 9:13 a.m. Cinemax

First Cow (2019) 10 a.m. TMC

Copycat (1995) 10:11 a.m. Encore

Rocky (1976) 10:20 a.m. HBO

The Male Animal (1942) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Judy (2019) 10:40 a.m. Epix

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 11 a.m. Showtime

A Quiet Place (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Pretty Woman (1990) 12:30 p.m. MTV

Light in the Piazza (1962) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Raising Arizona (1987) 12:47 p.m. Cinemax

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 2 p.m. FX

The Lobster (2015) 2 p.m. TMC

Conan the Barbarian (1982) 3 p.m. Sundance

Get Out (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX

The LEGO Movie (2014) 3:45 p.m. IFC

Jerry Maguire (1996) 5 and 11 p.m. BBC America

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 5 p.m. FX

Anchors Aweigh (1945) 5 p.m. TCM

Twins (1988) 5:30 p.m. Sundance

Beyond the Lights (2014) 6 p.m. Freeform

21 Jump Street (2012) 7:07 p.m. Encore

Dunkirk (2017) 7:10 p.m. HBO

The Green Years (1946) 7:30 p.m. TCM

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America

As Good as It Gets (1997) 8 p.m. Epix

The Martian (2015) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

Groundhog Day (1993) 8 p.m. Sundance

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 8 p.m. TMC

Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

The Best Man (1999) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Dances With Wolves (1990) 9 p.m. Ovation

Kim (1950) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Instant Family (2018) 10:20 p.m. Epix

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 11 p.m. TNT

