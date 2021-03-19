Movies on TV this week: ‘My Fair Lady’; ‘Marry Poppins’

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of March 21 - 27, 2021

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) TCM Sat. 2 p.m.

Brief Encounter (1945) TCM Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Casablanca (1942) TCM Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Great Expectations (1946) TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Halloween (1978) Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

The Heiress (1949) TCM Mon. 5:30 a.m.

King Kong (1933) TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) TCM Thur. 3:30 a.m.

A Man for All Seasons (1966) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) Freeform Sat. 1 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Oliver! (1968) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Psycho (1960) TCM Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Mon. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1:50 a.m.

Rocky (1976) HBO Tues. 8 p.m. HBO Fri. 3:20 p.m.

Shadow of a Doubt (1943) TCM Mon. 3:30 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Bravo Sat. 7:37 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:49 p.m.

Show Boat (1936) TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) Encore Sun. 11:23 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sun. 11:14 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBC America Sun. 9 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

The Third Man (1949) TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Titanic (1997) Starz Tues. 9:38 a.m. Starz Tues. 5:42 p.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) TCM Sat. 11:45 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Fri. 2:05 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) Freeform Thur. 7 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of March 21 - 27, 2021

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Bravo Sun. 2 a.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 10 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Bravo Tues. 2:02 a.m. Bravo Tues. Noon

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) ★★ IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 7:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 2 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Conan the Destroyer (1984) ★★ Sundance Sat. 4 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 4:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Mon. 2 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:45 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 a.m.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) ★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m.

Halloween II (1981) ★★ Sundance Sun. 10 p.m.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) ★★ Sundance Mon. Noon

Hancock (2008) ★★ BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 a.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:45 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ IFC Fri. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Men at Work (1990) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11:34 a.m. Bravo Fri. 3:38 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Bravo Fri. 9:32 a.m. Bravo Fri. 1:36 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m. Sundance Thur. 11 a.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Bravo Sat. 7:37 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:49 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ AMC Sun. 4:20 p.m. AMC Mon. 10:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Three Amigos! (1986) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

A Walk to Remember (2002) ★★ Bravo Mon. 6 a.m. Bravo Mon. 7:58 a.m. Bravo Fri. 2:02 a.m. Bravo Fri. Noon

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Bravo Fri. 7:42 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:54 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 5:40 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:48 p.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ IFC Fri. 4 a.m. IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of March 21 - 27, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ TRU Sat. Noon

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. 12:35 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Encore Thur. 10:30 p.m. Encore Fri. 3:09 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ MTV Mon. Noon

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 10 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ REELZ Sun. 6:30 a.m. REELZ Thur. 7:30 p.m. REELZ Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 5:40 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ AMC Sun. 1:50 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ HBO Sat. 3:36 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Starz Sat. 8:51 a.m. Starz Sun. 2:19 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 8 p.m. VH1 Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Starz Thur. 5:47 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 7:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 2 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:59 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:45 p.m.

The Caine Mutiny (1954) ★★★ TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ BET Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ TMC Tues. 7:40 a.m.

The Dark Crystal (1982) ★★★ Encore Sat. 5:18 a.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ POP Sat. 6 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ VH1 Thur. 9 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Encore Mon. 10:12 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

Doctor Dolittle (1998) ★★ HBO Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ TNT Sun. 6 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ LOGO Thur. 8:40 p.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ REELZ Sun. 9 a.m. REELZ Thur. 5 p.m. REELZ Sat. 8 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ TMC Thur. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:25 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Ghost (1990) ★★★ KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 4:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Sundance Mon. 2 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 7 p.m.

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 4:08 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:45 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ MTV Mon. 4:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 2:05 p.m. MTV Sat. 12:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ FX Mon. 7:30 p.m. FX Tues. 5 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 a.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ TMC Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 1:33 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 10 a.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:45 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Thur. 5:05 p.m. Starz Fri. 2:29 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:57 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 5:05 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 10:35 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:11 p.m. Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9:05 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 12:20 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Starz Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Encore Sun. 2:56 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Showtime Wed. 9 a.m. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ IFC Fri. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ HBO Fri. 12:50 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ FXX Sun. 8 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Freeform Thur. 3 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 1 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 1 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Starz Tues. 9:57 p.m. Starz Wed. 1:44 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ TMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. TMC Mon. 4:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8:40 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11:34 a.m. Bravo Fri. 3:38 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Starz Wed. 5:18 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Freeform Wed. 3 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Mon. 12:15 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ BET Fri. 8 p.m. BET Sat. 2 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8:25 a.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Encore Tues. 9:11 a.m.

Places in the Heart (1984) ★★★ TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 10 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3 a.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Mon. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1:50 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ TMC Mon. 10:05 a.m. TMC Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ TMC Thur. 9:35 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ HBO Tues. 8 p.m. HBO Fri. 3:20 p.m.

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ HBO Tues. 4:40 a.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Showtime Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 9 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ BET Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Encore Wed. 8:16 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:11 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Starz Tues. 12:39 p.m. Starz Tues. 2:55 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:31 a.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 10:40 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ HBO Thur. 10 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Encore Sat. 2:21 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Encore Sat. 6:37 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Encore Sat. 4:26 p.m. Encore Sun. 3:37 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 11:23 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ EPIX Sat. 3:40 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ AMC Sun. 4:20 p.m. AMC Mon. 10:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 8:55 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 9 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ FX Tues. 7:30 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Tues. 9:38 a.m. Starz Tues. 5:42 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 10 p.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 1:56 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Syfy Sun. 2:15 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 10:15 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:50 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ TMC Wed. 9:30 a.m. TMC Fri. Noon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Showtime Wed. 5:10 a.m. TMC Wed. 1:50 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ TMC Wed. 11:35 a.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 8 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Mon. 6:10 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Fri. 2:05 p.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Freeform Thur. 7 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ TMC Fri. 4:05 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Bravo Fri. 7:42 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:54 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 3:35 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Showtime Tues. 8 p.m. Showtime Sun. 3:40 a.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of March 21 - 27, 2021

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sat. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

About Alex (2014) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Jane Levy. Overindulgences in food, drugs and wine threaten to bring old resentments and clashing viewpoints to the breaking point during a weekend reunion of longtime friends. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

About Cherry (2012) ★ Ashley Hinshaw, Lili Taylor. A teenager takes the money she earned for a photo shoot and runs away to San Francisco, where she catches the eye of both a lawyer and a lesbian porn director. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7:38 a.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. FX Tues. 11 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:56 p.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Bravo Sun. 2 a.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sun. 3:45 a.m.

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1960) ★★★ Tony Randall, Eddie Hodges. Mark Twain’s boy hero rafts the Mississippi with slave Jim and meets a bogus king and duke. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 a.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Thur. 8:49 a.m. Starz Thur. 11:35 p.m.

The Aftermath (2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:53 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Sun. 1:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Aladdin and the Death Lamp (2012) Darren Shahlavi, Kandyse McClure. Aladdin accidentally uncovers a magic lamp containing a genie that wants to take over the world. He must risk everything to get the evil Jinn back into the lamp before it is too late. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. Noon Showtime Fri. 1:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Alien: Covenant (2017) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston. Crew members of the colony ship Covenant encounter a hostile alien life-form after traveling to a dark and dangerous planet on the far side of the galaxy. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m. FX Thur. 10 a.m.

Alive (2019) Thomas Cocquerel, Camille Stopps. A severely injured man and woman wake up in an abandoned sanitarium and discover a sadistic caretaker holds the key to their freedom. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 3 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Wed. 2 p.m. VH1 Wed. 10:30 p.m.

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Fri. 7 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Thur. 4:12 a.m. Starz Thur. 7:26 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Mon. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Mon. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 2:30 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Thur. 10:30 p.m. Encore Fri. 3:09 p.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:15 a.m.

American Reunion (2012) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. Jim, Stifler and their former classmates from East Great Falls learn what has changed and what has not when they gather for their high-school reunion. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:45 p.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Mon. 12:17 p.m.

The Angel Wore Red (1960) ★★ Ava Gardner, Dirk Bogarde. A priest joins Falangists in the Spanish Civil War and is taken prisoner with a prostitute he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Angels in the Outfield (1994) ★★ Danny Glover, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The manager of the lowly California Angels puts his faith in a boy who can see an angel. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. MTV Mon. Noon

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 3 p.m.

Anna to the Infinite Power (1983) ★★ Dina Merrill, Martha Byrne. A child prodigy learns she is part of a secret experiment in genetic engineering. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:10 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 12:06 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 10 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

El Ansia de Matar (1987) Mario Almada, Gilberto Trujillo. Un experimentado cazador y un hombre guatemalteco recorren el bosque en busca de una guerrilla mexicana. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Antwone Fisher (2002) ★★★ Derek Luke, Joy Bryant. A Navy psychiatrist inspires a temperamental sailor, abused by foster parents, to find his birth mother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Wed. 9:50 a.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. A bare-knuckle brawler battles crooks with his orangutan, girlfriend, buddy and mother. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. REELZ Sun. 6:30 a.m. REELZ Thur. 7:30 p.m. REELZ Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Anything for Love (2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m.

Appetite for Love (2016) Taylor Cole, Andrew W. Walker. Sparks fly when a woman returns to her hometown in Tennessee to convince her stubborn ex-boyfriend to sell his restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 7 p.m.

Los apuros de dos gallos (1963) Miguel Aceves Mejía, Marco Antonio Muñiz. La historia de dos jóvenes que se enamoran de la misma mujer, la hija del poderoso hacendado del pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:50 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. Cuando el Gobierno estadounidense descubre que solo tiene 18 días para salvar al mundo de un asteroide, un equipo de astronautas es enviado al espacio con la misión de salvar a la Tierra de la destrucción. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

The Art of Us (2017) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. Dr. Higgins is determined to secure a tenured position at Boston College, and she is counting on curating a big art gallery to do so. But when she loses her showcase artist, she decides to transform her dog walker into the credible artist she needs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:40 p.m.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck. As infamous and unpredictable Jesse James plans his next big robbery, he faces betrayal from one of those closest to him. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:45 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3:05 p.m.

Assassins Run (2012) Christian Slater, Sofya Skya. Maya’s husband is murdered by the Russian mafia after financial documents go missing. Corrupt cops frame her and she is sent to prison -- when she is released her daughter is kidnapped and she has to fight to save them both. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Thur. 8 a.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne. A cop must arm prisoners to help fend off an attack by gunmen who want to kill a gangster locked away in the crumbling station. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 2:25 a.m.

At the Circus (1939) ★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. A sly lawyer and a pair of carnies shoot a society matron out of a cannon and try to save a circus. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 a.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Fri. 9:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:15 a.m.

August Rush (2007) ★★ Freddie Highmore, Keri Russell. A boy uses his prodigious musical gifts to find his parents, unaware that they have begun a similar journey to find him. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. POP Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Autumn Leaves (1956) ★★ Joan Crawford, Cliff Robertson. A New England spinster marries a younger man who has mental problems and another wife. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sun. 5:30 p.m.

El aviso inoportuno (1969) Eduardo Manzano, Enrique Cuenca. Dos hermanos van a la ciudad para buscar trabajo y ayudar a sus padres económicamente, sin mucho éxito. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

B

The Babe (1992) ★★ John Goodman, Kelly McGillis. Based on the life of George Herman Ruth, an orphan who became one of baseball’s greatest legends. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Sun. 8 a.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Bravo Tues. 2:02 a.m. Bravo Tues. Noon

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sun. 1:50 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Background to Danger (1943) ★★ George Raft, Brenda Marshall. A U.S. spy goes by train to Turkey and joins Russian agents against a Nazi spy. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 2 a.m.

Bad Date Chronicles (2017) Merritt Patterson, Justin Kelly. Leigh runs the websiteBad Date Chronicles, which allows people to anonymously post horrible date experiences. When rival blogger Conner becomes the subject of one of her posts, they agree to date each other to see which one is the bad dater. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 11 a.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Sat. 1 a.m. FX Sat. 7 p.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal. The beer-drinking manager of a peewee team bribes a girl pitcher to lead his losers. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Tues. 10:15 a.m.

The Bad Seed (1956) ★★★ Nancy Kelly, Patty McCormack. Odd fatal accidents lead a woman to realize that her 8-year-old daughter was born to kill. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Lifetime Fri. 11:03 p.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Bad Words (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Kathryn Hahn. A misanthropic adult enters a national spelling bee by way of a rules loophole and inexplicably bonds with a precocious boy whose strict father is pressuring him to win. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Fri. 3:45 p.m.

The Banana Splits Movie (2019) Dani Kind, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong. A maniac dressed in a dog costume wreaks bloody havoc during the taping of a popular children’s television show. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Fri. 3 a.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. Después de la caída de las ciudades alrededor del mundo por parte de alienígenas invasores, un grupo de soldados estadounidenses hacen el último esfuerzo para vencerlos. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Wed. 6:45 p.m.

The Beach (2000) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton. Young people seek Nirvana on an island off the coast of Thailand, only to discover it is not what it seems. (R) 2 hrs. Starz Mon. 4:01 a.m.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) ★★★ Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry. The father of an intrepid youngster prepares her for the end of the world, when melting ice caps release fearsome beasts, called aurochs, and rising flood waters threaten to engulf their Delta home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Wed. 8:17 a.m.

Becky (2020) Kevin James, Lulu Wilson. Spunky and rebellious Becky tries to reconnect with her father during a weekend getaway at a lakefront house. But the trip soon takes a turn for the worse when convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick, suddenly invade the home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 12:15 p.m.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (2020) Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb. Brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb find early fame in the 1960s and go on to write over 1,000 songs, including 20 No. 1 hits. This film follows the group’s meteoric rise as they navigate the complexities of working so intimately alongside family. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sat. 10:05 a.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animated. After he talks to a human florist, a college-educated bee decides to sue the human race for stealing his kind’s honey over the centuries. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. 11 a.m.

Belly (1998) ★ Nas, DMX. Two young friends involved in organized crime and drug dealing find that their priorities differ. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:31 p.m.

Belushi (2020) John Landis, Lorne Michaels. Jim Belushi, Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd and others discuss the extraordinary life and career of beloved actor and comedian John Belushi. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:30 a.m.

The Benchwarmers (2006) ★ David Spade, Rob Schneider. A millionaire helps three nerdy buddies form a baseball team to compete against all the mean Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Wed. 5:01 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:30 a.m.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) ★★★ Judi Dench, Maggie Smith. British retirees move to India to live out their golden years and find that their new home is a dilapidated hotel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:03 a.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Thur. 12:10 p.m.

The Betrayed (2008) Melissa George, Oded Fehr. Kidnappers force a young mother to recover money stolen by her shady husband. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sat. 3:36 a.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m.

Bigger (2018) ★ Tyler Hoechlin, Aneurin Barnard. Siblings Joe and Ben Weider overcome anti-Semitism, conventional wisdom and poverty to become fitness entrepreneurs. Against all odds, the brothers launch the gym movement, create an empire and discover a bodybuilder named Arnold Schwarzenegger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 1:05 p.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Tues. 1:40 p.m.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) ★★★ Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez. Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 7:05 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Mon. 1:58 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:28 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Starz Sat. 8:51 a.m. Starz Sun. 2:19 a.m.

Black Sheep (1996) ★ Chris Farley, David Spade. To head off political embarrassment, the aide of a gubernatorial candidate shepherds his boss’s uncouth brother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Thur. 8:13 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford. After discovering a long-buried secret that jeopardizes what’s left of society, a new blade runner embarks on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 4:20 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Tues. 10:57 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:04 p.m.

Blades of Glory (2007) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Jon Heder. Several years after being banned from men’s singles competition, two rival skaters exploit a loophole that allows them to compete as a pair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. KTLA Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Blink of an Eye (2019) Michael Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Filmmaker Paul Taublieb examines the special friendship between NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt and Michael Waltrip. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. FS1 Fri. 4:30 p.m. FS1 Fri. 9 p.m.

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman. Newly released from prison, Elwood Blues reassembles the Blues Brothers Band with new members. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Fri. 4:16 p.m.

Body Cam (2020) Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff. A police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:10 p.m.

Body of Evidence (1992) ★★ Madonna, Willem Dafoe. A lawyer defends a gold digger for murder by sex, a charge whose validity he soon sees for himself. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sat. 1 a.m. EPIX Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 11 p.m. FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:25 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Sat. 3 p.m.

Borat (2006) ★★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Pamela Anderson. Outrageous situations occur when a popular reporter from Kazakhstan comes to the United States to film a documentary. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Fri. 10:53 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:54 p.m.

The Bowery Boys Meet the Monsters (1954) ★★ Bowery Boys, Lloyd Corrigan. Slip, Sach and the rest of the gang meet two mad scientists who need human heads for experiments. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Wed. 8 p.m. VH1 Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Brahms: The Boy II (2020) ★ Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman. Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Starz Thur. 5:47 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Bravo Fri. 7:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 2 a.m.

Breathe (2017) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy. After contracting polio at the age of 28, Robin Cavendish is confined to a bed and given only months to live. With help from his family and inventor Teddy Hall, Cavendish devotes the rest of his life to helping fellow patients and the disabled. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Fri. 6:01 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:50 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:59 p.m.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) ★★★★ William Holden, Alec Guinness. A British POW colonel orders his men to build their Japanese captor a railway bridge in the jungle. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. TCM Sat. 2 p.m.

Brief Encounter (1945) ★★★★ Celia Johnson, Trevor Howard. A married British woman and a doctor meet first at a train station, then fall in love but decide to part. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Thur. 6:39 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:38 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:45 a.m.

Broadway to Hollywood (1933) ★★ Alice Brady, Frank Morgan. A vaudeville couple quit to raise a son, then come back with their grandson in the act. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 p.m.

The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020) ★★ Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery. Dumped by her boyfriend, a New York art gallery assistant creates an exhibit for souvenirs from past relationships. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Wed. 12:20 p.m. Starz Wed. 7:08 p.m. Starz Fri. 6:09 p.m. Starz Sat. 6:58 a.m.

The Brothers Grimm (2005) ★★ Matt Damon, Heath Ledger. Itinerant con men become caught in a real fairy tale after several maidens disappear in an enchanted forest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Mon. 4:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 6 a.m.

A Brush With Love (2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 1 p.m.

Bugsy Malone (1976) ★★ Scott Baio, Jodie Foster. Fat Sam, Bugsy and Tallulah are kids playing adults in Roaring ‘20s New York. (G) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

C

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:25 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:40 p.m.

The Cable Guy (1996) ★★ Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick. An act of kindness brings a jilted architect the unwanted friendship of an unbalanced cable-TV installer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Cada oveja con su pareja (1964) Fernando Casanova, Demetrio González. Cuatro mujeres del mismo pueblo, dos puritanas y dos chicas modernas, luchan por el amor de dos hombres. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:45 p.m.

The Caine Mutiny (1954) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Jose Ferrer. A World War II Naval officer is court-martialed for relieving paranoid Capt. Queeg of command during a typhoon. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Call of the Flesh (1930) ★★ Ramon Novarro, Dorothy Jordan. A student nun falls in love with a Mexican singer starring in a cafe next door to her convent. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Calling Philo Vance (1940) ★★ James Stephenson, Margot Stevenson. The urbane detective ties a string of murders to spies seeking plans to a new bomber. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

La cantina (1994) Rafael Inclán, Alfonso Zayas. La cantina es el lugar de reunión favorito para este grupo de amigos. Allí, comparten sus alegrías y ahogan sus penas. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Captive (2014) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Rosario Dawson. Eight years after a child disappeared without a trace, detectives find disturbing clues that indicate that the girl is still alive. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:05 a.m. Showtime Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Casablanca (1942) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman. A cynical nightclub owner protects an old flame and her husband from Nazis in Morocco. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Cesar Chavez (2014) ★★ Michael Peña, America Ferrera. Famed labor organizer and civil-rights activist Cesar Chavez is torn between his duty to his family and his commitment to securing a living wage for farm workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Tues. 6:15 a.m.

The Chamber (1996) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Gene Hackman. Dark secrets drive a lawyer to defend his Klansman grandfather on death row in Mississippi. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Fri. 1:13 p.m.

The Change-Up (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman. Envious of each other’s lives, an overworked lawyer and his seemingly carefree buddy awake after a drunken binge and find they have somehow switched bodies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. E! Sat. 9 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Charlie St. Cloud (2010) ★★ Zac Efron, Amanda Crew. After losing his brother in a terrible accident, a young man feels torn between honoring a promise he made four years earlier and pursuing a romance with a former classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Tues. 7:28 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Tues. 4:33 a.m.

Chasing Waterfalls (2021) Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell. A photographer falls for a handsome guide after traveling to a remote lodge to find mythical waterfalls. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 9 p.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Children of Pleasure (1930) ★★ Lawrence Gray, Benny Rubin. A musical lyricist plans to marry a society woman, never realizing that his own secretary secretly loves him. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 5:15 a.m.

The Children’s Hour (1961) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Shirley MacLaine. Based on Lillian Hellman’s play about the effect of a student’s malicious lie at an exclusive boarding school. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Thur. 8 p.m.

CHIPS (2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank Ponch Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Fri. 8:15 p.m.

Christmas at the Plaza (2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Ryan Paevey. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 9 p.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Fri. 11:25 a.m.

The Cider House Rules (1999) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron. Raised to be an obstetrician at a Maine orphanage, a young man leaves to work at a cider mill with a soldier’s beloved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Sun. 1:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 7:59 a.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Disney Sun. Noon

The Circle (2017) ★★ Emma Watson, Tom Hanks. The founder of the world’s most powerful technology and social media company encourages a new employee to join a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and personal freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Tues. 1:10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10:55 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8:30 a.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. POP Fri. 9:15 p.m. POP Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m.

Cold Zone (2016) Martin Cummins, Kirsten Robek. Mientras se encuentran de vacaciones en Alaska, una familia encuentra varios animales congelados en los bosques. Descubren que se acerca una tormenta de nieve que podría cubrir la superficie de todo el planeta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

Collateral (2004) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx. A contract killer hijacks a cab and forces the driver to transport him to his assigned jobs in Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. Ovation Sun. 11 a.m. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Thur. 10:33 p.m. Syfy Fri. 8 p.m.

Colonia (2015) ★★ Emma Watson, Daniel Brühl. A determined stewardess tries to rescue her boyfriend when he becomes a prisoner during a military coup in Chile in 1973. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Come and Find Me (2016) Aaron Paul, Annabelle Wallis. When a man’s girlfriend goes missing, he tries to find her after he realizes she’s not who she was pretending to be. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:56 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Earl Jones. Pit fighter Conan sets out with a Mongol and a queen to take his father’s sword from a snake king. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Conan the Destroyer (1984) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Grace Jones. An evil queen wants Conan to fetch a jewel-encrusted horn that can awaken the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Sat. 4 p.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Thur. 11 p.m.

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009) ★★ Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy. A compulsive shopper who is drowning in debt lands a job as an advice columnist for a financial magazine. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017) Conor McGregor, Cathal Pendred. Filmed over the course of four years and highlighting the fighter’s rise from claiming benefits and living in his parents’ spare room in Dublin to claiming multiple championship UFC belts and seven figure pay-packets in Las Vegas. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Mon. 6:06 a.m.

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Don Murray. Caesar the ape leads simians in revolt against the governor enslaving them on future Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:10 a.m.

The Conspirator (2010) ★★ James McAvoy, Robin Wright. A novice lawyer realizes that his client, the only woman charged with conspiring to kill President Lincoln, may be innocent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:07 a.m.

The Conspirators (1944) ★★ Hedy Lamarr, Paul Henreid. A Dutch underground leader meets a German official’s wife in Lisbon working against the Nazis. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

The Constant Gardener (2005) ★★★ Ralph Fiennes, Rachel Weisz. A mild-mannered English diplomat begins a transcontinental quest to uncover the truth about his wife’s death. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Thur. 12:35 p.m. TMC Sat. 9:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

The Contractor (2007) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Elizabeth Bennett. Framed for murder, a former assassin goes on the run to prove his innocence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Fri. 4:19 a.m.

The Convenient Groom (2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 5 p.m.

Cop Land (1997) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel. The sheriff of a small New Jersey police community confronts key men on both sides of a law-enforcement cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:20 p.m. AXS Fri. 9:40 p.m.

Copycat (1995) ★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Holly Hunter. A criminal psychologist helps two detectives trail a killer whose crimes mirror those of infamous mass murderers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Sun. 6:19 a.m. Encore Sun. 11 p.m.

The Core (2003) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank. In order to save mankind, scientists and astronauts must set off a nuclear device at the center of the Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 1 a.m. TMC Sat. 11:15 a.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2 p.m. MTV Thur. 11:30 a.m. MTV Thur. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Craft: Legacy (2020) ★★ Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon. An eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sun. 1:52 p.m. Starz Thur. 12:23 p.m. Starz Thur. 9:54 p.m. Starz Fri. 7:03 a.m.

El Crepúsculo de un Dios (1968) Guillermo Murray, Sonia Aurelio. La historia de amor entre una mujer condenada a muerte por asesinato y un actor moribundo. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

El Criminal (1985) Mario Almada, Fernando Almada. Un hombre es encarcelado durante diez años por amar a una bella mujer, y poseer una tierra que otros querían. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee (1986) ★★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. A rich reporter tours outback Australia with a crocodile hunter, then brings him to Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 7:40 a.m.

Cruel Intentions (1999) ★★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe. A manipulative adolescent challenges her stepbrother to ruin two sexually innocent acquaintances. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Fri. 4:35 a.m.

The Cup (2011) ★ Brendan Gleeson, Stephen Curry. In 2002, jockey Damien Oliver loses his brother in a tragic racetrack accident mere days before he’s due to ride in Australia’s prestigious Melbourne Cup. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:10 a.m. EPIX Fri. 7:05 a.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:13 p.m.

Cursed (2005) ★★ Christina Ricci, Joshua Jackson. Siblings hunt for the werewolf that attacked them and transformed them into lycanthropes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:30 p.m. Cinemax Mon. 5:08 a.m.

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 6 a.m.

Czechoslovakia on Parade (1938) James A. FitzPatrick. A look at Czechoslovakia before World War II, including images of bridges, churches, and castles in Prague, with a non-military parade through the city. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:18 a.m.

D

Daddy Day Camp (2007) ★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Lochlyn Munro. Chaos reigns when two clueless fathers take charge of a dilapidated summer camp and its ill-behaved attendees. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 8:40 a.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m. FX Tues. 3 p.m.

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Learning that he has AIDS, Ron Woodroof smuggles medicine into the United States to fight the disease. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Sun. 10 p.m.

Dancing Lady (1933) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Clark Gable. A Broadway director falls for a dancer forced on him by a playboy backing the show. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Dancing Sweeties (1930) ★ Sue Carol, Grant Withers. Two newlyweds who met in a dance contest have a hard time keeping in step with the demands of matrimony. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:42 p.m.

The Dark Crystal (1982) ★★★ Voices of John Baddeley, Stephen Garlick. Two elfin beings search for the missing shard to an all-powerful crystal that can save their world from evil. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sat. 5:18 a.m.

Dark Places (2015) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult. A woman confronts traumatic, childhood memories of the murder of her mother and two sisters when she investigates the possibility that her brother is innocent of the crime. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Dark Waters (2019) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway. A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Fri. 9 a.m.

Darkest Hour (2017) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight against incredible odds. During the coming weeks, Churchill’s courageous decisions and leadership help change the course of world history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:34 a.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Fri. 1 a.m. FX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

A Dash of Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 11 a.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver. White House aides draft a down-to-earth double to impersonate the president, who has had a stroke. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. POP Sat. 6 a.m.

David and Lisa (1962) ★★★ Keir Dullea, Janet Margolin. A boy who does not like to be touched loves a girl who talks backward in rhyme. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. VH1 Thur. 9 p.m.

Dead Silence (2007) ★★ Ryan Kwanten, Amber Valletta. After his wife meets a grisly end, a man returns to their haunted hometown and uncovers a supernatural link to her death. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:49 p.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Death at a Funeral (2007) ★★★ Matthew MacFadyen, Keeley Hawes. Secret revelations and chaos reign when members of a dysfunctional British family gather to lay their patriarch to rest. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:57 p.m.

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy (2018) Zach McGowan, Danny Glover. Connor Gibson, especialista en operaciones encubiertas, intenta derrotar al legendario Frankestein en una brutal carrera automovilística. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Debt (2010) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington. Past events haunt a former Mossad agent when she returns to Eastern Europe to investigate the apparent reappearance of a Nazi war criminal that she thought was long dead. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:19 p.m.

Deep Blue Sea 2 (2018) Michael Beach, Danielle Savre. A shark conservationist is hired to consult on a top-secret project on genetically enhanced sharks funded by a pharmaceutical billionaire. Soon after her arrival, the highly intelligent super sharks turn on their masters and begin to pick them off. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Mon. 11:45 a.m. Syfy Tues. 2 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Mon. 10:12 a.m.

Delirious (1991) ★★ John Candy, Mariel Hemingway. The head writer of a soap opera dreams he’s a character in it, romancing two women in the plot. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 6 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore. A mortgage and no job force a black war hero to seek a mystery lady for a shady guy in 1948 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

The Devil Inside (2012) ★ Fernanda Andrade, Simon Quarterman. A woman recruits two young exorcists to help her determine whether her mother, who murdered three people, is mentally ill or possessed by demons. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:35 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. POP Sat. 2 a.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TBS Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Dirty Work (1998) ★ Norm Macdonald, Jack Warden. Unable to find gainful employment, two underachievers establish a revenge-for-hire business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:24 a.m.

Disturbia (2007) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, David Morse. Under house arrest, a troubled youth is unsure if his neighbor is really a serial killer or if his suspicions are the result of a captive and overactive imagination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. KTLA Sun. 2:02 a.m.

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sun. 8:50 a.m.

Do the Right Thing (1989) ★★★ Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis. Spike Lee’s account of erupting racial tensions on a summer afternoon in a predominantly black Brooklyn neighborhood. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Doctor Dolittle (1998) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Ossie Davis. A 20th-century San Francisco doctor rediscovers his ability to communicate with animals. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Mon. 4:45 a.m.

Doctor Sleep (2019) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson. Traumatized by the sinister events from his childhood, Dan Torrance meets a teen who shares his extrasensory gift of the shine. They must soon join forces to battle a cult whose members try to feed off the shine of innocents to become immortal. (R) 2 hrs. 31 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:25 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 12:54 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. MTV Mon. 2:30 p.m. MTV Tues. Noon Comedy Central Sat. 6 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. Noon

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (2021) Italia Ricci, Ryan Paevey. Sparks fly between a woman who runs a boot camp for the brokenhearted and a reporter who’s investigating whether it’s a fad or a phenomenon. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Doom (2005) ★★ The Rock, Karl Urban. Soldiers use heavy firepower to battle mutants at a high-tech research facility on Mars. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Wed. 3:12 p.m.

Dos alegres gavilanes (1963) Lucha Villa, Julio Aldama. Los caporales de un rancho son muy trabajadores, pero muy mujeriegos, y para que dos hermanas los acepten tiene que concluir todos sus amoríos. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Dracula Untold (2014) ★★ Luke Evans, Sarah Gadon. Vlad III, prince of Wallachia, trades his humanity for the power to defend his land and people from the ruthless forces of the Ottoman Empire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 10:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 3:27 p.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m. CMT Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Dragon Seed (1944) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Walter Huston. A Chinese villager, her husband and in-laws burn their land to foil Japanese invaders. (NR) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TCM Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Dream House (2011) ★ Daniel Craig, Naomi Watts. A publisher and his wife discover that their beautiful new home was once the scene of the gruesome murders of a woman and her children. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Thur. 5:59 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Drive Me Crazy (1999) ★ Melissa Joan Hart, Adrian Grenier. A preppie and her protest-loving neighbor reluctantly team up to make their ex-partners jealous. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Thur. 12:48 p.m.

Driven (2018) Jason Sudeikis, Lee Pace. FBI informant Jim Hoffman lures troubled automobile magnate John DeLorean to an undercover sting for cocaine trafficking. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Wed. 11:12 p.m. Starz Sun. 5:44 a.m.

Driveways (2019) Hong Chau, Lucas Jaye. A lonely boy goes with his mother to help clean out his late aunt’s house. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

E

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Tues. 5:05 p.m. HBO Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Earth to Echo (2014) ★★ Brian ``Astro’’ Bradley, Teo Halm. Youngsters investigate the source of strange, encoded messages on their cell phones and discover a stranded mechanical alien who desperately needs their help. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sat. 3:43 a.m.

The Edge (1997) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Alec Baldwin. A plane crash strands rivals in the Alaskan wilderness, where they contend with nature and a vicious kodiak bear. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Sun. 12:55 p.m.

Eighth Grade (2018) ★★★ Elsie Fisher, Daniel Zolghadri. Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school -- the end of her thus far disastrous eighth-grade year. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:15 a.m. Showtime Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Enchanted Kingdom (2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBC America Sat. 1 p.m.

End of Days (1999) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Byrne. An ex-cop must protect a woman chosen by Satan to be the mother of the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Tues. 4:58 p.m. Encore Wed. 12:31 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan. A Witness Protection Program agent hides a woman who knows about defense-field traitors planning to sell a superweapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Sun. 6 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. LOGO Thur. 8:40 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Mon. 2 p.m. FXX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Escuela de Placer (1983) Angélica Chain, Lyn May. La gente se pregunta por qué cierta casa tiene tanta actividad, sin saber que es una escuela para aprender el placer. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill. A rescue party encounters supernatural forces aboard a prototype spaceship that vanished seven years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:05 p.m.

Everest (2015) ★★★ Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin. Climbers from two expeditions fight for survival during a fierce blizzard on Mount Everest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Wed. 10 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Every Girl’s Dream (1966) Outfits, sets and sound stages at MGM Studios. (NR) TCM Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. A truck driver woos a country singer and fights bare-knuckle brawls egged on by his orangutan. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. REELZ Sun. 9 a.m. REELZ Thur. 5 p.m. REELZ Sat. 8 a.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Wed. 2:13 a.m. Starz Wed. 4:05 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:07 a.m.

Evil Dead 2 (1987) ★★★ Bruce Campbell, Sarah Berry. Cabin visitors fight protean spirits of the dead with a chainsaw, a shotgun and Egyptian incantations. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:05 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:15 p.m.

The Express (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rob Brown. Under the guidance of Syracuse University football coach Ben Schwartzwalder, Ernie Davis overcomes poverty and prejudice to become the first black man to win the Heisman Trophy. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TMC Thur. 10 a.m.

F

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. BBC America Tues. 2:01 a.m. BBC America Tues. Noon

Fashionably Yours (2020) Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson. After three years of organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel and move home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 3 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Thur. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. Noon

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Paramount Thur. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 4 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Fatty and Mabel at the San Diego Exposition (1915) Roscoe ''Fatty’’ Arbuckle, Mabel Normand. Silent. Fatty and Mabel visit the San Diego Exposition. (NR) 14 mins. TCM Sun. 10:15 p.m.

The FBI Story (1959) ★★★ James Stewart, Vera Miles. An agent with a worried wife stays 25 years fighting the Ku Klux Klan, gangsters, Nazi spies. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8:45 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:27 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E! Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E! Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E! Sun. 11:45 a.m.

54 (1998) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Salma Hayek. A blue-collar New Jerseyite seeks fame with a surrogate family at Manhattan’s Studio 54. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sat. 12:03 p.m.

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new Pride of Lowell. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:43 p.m.

Fighting (2009) ★★ Channing Tatum, Terrence Howard. Un joven se convierte en un experto en el circuito de peleas callejeras, superando a boxeadores profesionales, artistas marciales y grandes peleadores. Pero cuando quiere salirse de ese mundo se da cuenta de que debe enfrentar la pelea de su vida. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:25 a.m.

First Cow (2019) ★★★ John Magaro, Orion Lee. Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich -- but their tenuous plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner’s prized dairy cow. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Wed. 5:45 p.m.

First Kill (2017) Hayden Christensen, Bruce Willis. Un corredor de bolsa de Wall Street y su hijo presencian el asesinato de un policía corrupto mientras están de caza. Los criminales secuestran al hijo, y exigen al padre que los ayude a recuperar un dinero y esquivar a la policía, o matarán al joven. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Flowers in the Attic (2014) Heather Graham, Ellen Burstyn. After the sudden death of their father, four children face cruel treatment from their ruthless grandmother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Flying High (1931) ★★ Bert Lahr, Charlotte Greenwood. An inventor and his lanky girlfriend set an altitude record in his winged contraption. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Follow Me to Daisy Hills (2020) Cindy Busby, Marshall Williams. Sparks fly between a young woman and her ex-boyfriend when they work together to save her family’s general store. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 7 p.m.

Follow Your Heart (2020) Galadriel Stineman, Kevin Joy. Kathy Yoder is a travel writer who has left her Amish ways behind, but when she returns home to settle her father’s affairs, she is tempted to return to her former lifestyle. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:15 a.m.

For Better or for Worse (2014) Lisa Whelchel, Antonio Cupo. A widow who coordinates weddings meets a lawyer who specializes in divorces. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 1 p.m.

For Your Convenience (1939) Dwight Weist, Dorothy Patrick. Four segments showcase how certain conveniences and inventions are made for the user, such as coffee brewing and parachute packing. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:08 a.m.

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jet Li. Jason, un joven que siente pasión por el cine de kung fu, se ve envuelto en un atraco en una casa de empeños que visita regularmente. En su huida, Jason cae desde una azotea y es milagrosamente transportado a la China medieval. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Lifetime Thur. 11:03 p.m.

40 Years a Prisoner (2020) Chronicling the controversial 1978 Philadelphia police raid on the radical group MOVE and the aftermath that led to a son’s lifelong fight to exonerate his parents. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Mon. 10:20 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Cuatro hermanos se reúnen, después de mucho tiempo sin verse, en el entierro de su madre adoptiva, supuestamente muerta en un accidente fatal. Los hombres comienzan a atar cabos y concluyen que la mujer ha sido asesinada. Ahora, quieren venganza. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

Foxes (1980) ★★ Jodie Foster, Cherie Currie. A San Fernando Valley Girl tries to keep her friends out of trouble and away from sex and drugs. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

Freedom Writers (2007) ★★★ Hilary Swank, Patrick Dempsey. A dedicated Los Angeles teacher inspires her class of at-risk students to believe in themselves and achieve academic success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. LOGO Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. E! Fri. 5 p.m. E! Sat. 3 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. E! Fri. 9 p.m. E! Sat. 7 p.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Sun. 8:13 a.m. Starz Mon. 1:59 a.m.

Fright Night (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 2:20 p.m.

Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus (2006) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Robert Downey Jr. A mysterious neighbor inspires fledgling photographer Diane Arbus to challenge accepted notions of beauty and ugliness through her work. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2 a.m.

G

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Gallows (2015) ★ Reese Mishler, Pfeifer Brown. The vengeful spirit of a dead teenager returns 20 years later to terrorize four high-school students trapped in an auditorium. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:38 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:10 a.m.

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sat. Noon

Gangs of New York (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall’s sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:13 p.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:05 a.m.

Genius (2016) ★★ Colin Firth, Jude Law. Renowned editor Maxwell Perkins develops a friendship with author Thomas Wolfe while working on the writer’s manuscripts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Mon. 8:35 a.m.

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Get Him to the Greek (2010) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Russell Brand. A record-company employee has just a few days to get a boozy British rock star to Hollywood for a big comeback concert. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 9:09 a.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Ghost in the Machine (1993) ★★ Karen Allen, Chris Mulkey. The soul of a killer travels via electrical wires to prey on people in a single mother’s address book. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:46 a.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Fri. 9:41 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:29 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Mon. 4:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m.

Gildersleeve’s Ghost (1944) ★★ Harold Peary, Marion Martin. Ghosts and an invisible girl help Throckmorton P. Gildersleeve become police commissioner. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

Girl in Progress (2012) ★★ Eva Mendes, Cierra Ramirez. With her mom seemingly too busy to pay attention to her, a teen hatches a misguided plan to skip adolescence and jump right into adulthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 8 a.m.

Girlhood (2014) Karidja Touré, Assa Sylla. Marieme joins an all-girl gang in the projects of Paris and is slowly turned out of her shell by her three sassy neighbors. As she falls further under their bravado and volatile energy, she begins making brave and foolish choices. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Ovation Sat. 7 p.m.

Go, Johnny, Go! (1958) ★★ Jimmy Clanton, Alan Freed. An orphaned boy is pushed to stardom by a rock promoter. (G) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Thur. 5:27 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2:57 p.m.

Godsend (2004) ★★ Greg Kinnear, Rebecca Romijn-Stamos. A scientist clones a couple’s dead son, but the boy behaves strangely after his eighth birthday. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:57 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:37 p.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Going in Style (2017) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine. Desperate for money, three lifelong buddies hatch a scheme to rob the bank that took away their pension funds. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Mon. 2:25 p.m.

Gone (2012) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata. After escaping from an abductor a year earlier, a young woman sets out to save her sister, who has been kidnapped by the same serial killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Wed. 4:50 a.m.

The Good Lie (2014) ★★★ Reese Witherspoon, Arnold Oceng. An employment counselor dedicates her life to helping a group of Sudanese orphans find jobs and adjust to their new lives in America. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:53 a.m.

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987) ★★★ Robin Williams, Forest Whitaker. In 1965 Saigon, disc jockey Adrian Cronauer turns Armed Forces Radio on its ear with his irreverent brand of humor. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Fri. 4:08 a.m.

The Good Witch (2008) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A woman moves into a supposedly haunted house and changes the lives of the townspeople. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 a.m.

The Good Witch’s Charm (2012) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. Newly appointed Mayor Cassie Nightingale deals with a string of mysterious crimes in her small town. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Destiny (2013) Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. As Cassie’s birthday approaches, Lori discovers disturbing parallels between Cassie and her great aunt, who disappeared years before on her birthday. When signs of a curse appear, Cassie conjures up a little magic to make things right again. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Family (2011) ★★ Catherine Bell, Noah Cappe. Trouble plagues a witch and other townspeople when her long-lost cousin appears. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Garden (2009) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A woman faces a threat from a stranger who claims to have legal ownership of her house. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

The Good Witch’s Gift (2010) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A criminal threatens the Christmas Eve wedding of an enchanting witch and a police chief. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 p.m.

The Good Witch’s Wonder (2014) Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. While planning her stepson’s wedding, Cassie Nightingale also tries to uncover the truth behind missing auction items. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 p.m.

Goosebumps (2015) ★★★ Jack Black, Dylan Minnette. Author R.L. Stine, his young daughter and their new neighbor must save the day when the monsters from the Goosebumps books magically come to life. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. FXX Fri. Noon FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018) ★★ Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Best friends Sonny and Sam meet Slappy, a mischievous dummy who brings his ghoulish friends back to life -- just in time for Halloween. As the town becomes overrun with monsters, the boys join forces to save Sonny’s mom and foil Slappy’s wicked plan. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

The Gorilla Man (1942) ★★ John Loder, Ruth Ford. Nazi spies pose as doctors to frame a shellshocked British commando for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 10:15 a.m.

The Gorilla (1939) ★★ Jimmy Ritz, Harry Ritz. When a wealthy gentleman receives threatening notes signed by a gorilla, he hires the Ritz Brothers to protect him. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Grandma (2015) ★★★ Lily Tomlin, Julia Garner. A misanthropic poet takes her granddaughter across Los Angeles in search of the money she needs to terminate her unwanted pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 18 mins. Showtime Thur. 6 a.m. Showtime Thur. 5 p.m.

The Great American Pastime (1956) ★★ Tom Ewell, Anne Francis. A busy suburban lawyer attempts to cement relations with his son by agreeing to coach a Little League baseball team. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Great Expectations (1946) ★★★★ John Mills, Valerie Hobson. Dickens’ orphan Pip goes to London to become a gentleman, thanks to his anonymous benefactor. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:50 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Mon. 3:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:45 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MTV Mon. 4:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 2:05 p.m. MTV Sat. 12:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. MTV Tues. 4:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 2 p.m. MTV Sat. 3 p.m. MTV Sat. 11 p.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Mon. 7:30 p.m. FX Tues. 5 p.m.

Guarding Tess (1994) ★★ Shirley MacLaine, Nicolas Cage. A Secret Service agent is reassigned to protect a defiant former first lady at her Ohio home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Fri. 8:02 a.m.

Guess Who (2005) ★★ Bernie Mac, Ashton Kutcher. The sarcastic patriarch of a black family freely expresses his opinion of his daughter’s white boyfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Gunsmoke (1953) ★★ Audie Murphy, Susan Cabot. A gunslinger protects his interest in a Montana cattleman’s ranch and daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

H

Hackers (1995) ★★ Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie. A master hacker unites teen computer freaks against an embezzling computer-security agent known as the Plague. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:13 p.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis. John Carpenter’s chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Danielle Harris. Dr. Loomis meets Mike’s 9-year-old niece, who seems to know when he’s going to kill next. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 4 a.m.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Ellie Cornell. Dr. Loomis renews his hunt for killer Mike, who has escaped from the hospital once again. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Sundance Sun. 4 p.m.

Halloween II (1981) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence. A killer follows his injured target to the hospital on Oct. 31 in Haddonfield, Ill. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Sun. 10 p.m.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) ★★ Tom Atkins, Stacey Nelkin. Two people discover that a TV commercial will cue a madman’s Halloween masks to explode. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Mon. Noon

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 a.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Sat. 9 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Tues. 1:45 a.m.

The Happening (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Zooey Deschanel. Una pareja de Estados Unidos lucha por sobrevivir y entender una crisis apocalíptica que causa escalofriantes muertes sin causa. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m.

Happy Death Day (2017) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman dies at the hands of a masked killer, only to wake up in the same strange bed from early that morning. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Thur. 7:35 a.m.

Hard Night Falling (2019) Andrea Scarduzio, Brice Martinet. An Interpol agent must battle a ruthless crime boss and his mercenaries at an Italian villa in order to save his wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:40 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. Syfy Sat. 1:33 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 10 a.m.

The Haunting (1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

He Did and He Didn’t (1916) Roscoe ''Fatty’’ Arbuckle, Mabel Normand. Silent. A doctor becomes jealous of his wife’s male friend. (NR) 15 mins. TCM Sun. 10:38 p.m.

Heart and Souls (1993) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Charles Grodin. Four guardian angels watch over a banker from boyhood after meeting him by accident in 1959 San Francisco. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Thur. 2:24 a.m. Encore Thur. 1:43 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

Hearts of Spring (2016) Lisa Whelchel, Michael Shanks. A famous blogger falls for a single father, not realizing that he is the same reader who criticized her advice online. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 3 p.m.

Heat (1995) ★★★ Al Pacino, Robert De Niro. A wily bank robber planning retirement leaves scant clues for a Los Angeles detective with family problems. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 12:43 p.m.

The Heiress (1949) ★★★★ Olivia de Havilland, Montgomery Clift. A fortune hunter charms a doctor’s plain daughter in 19th-century New York. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Mon. 5:30 a.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m. TNT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Thur. 9:43 a.m. Encore Thur. 7:12 p.m.

Los hermanos Diablo (1959) Rafael Baledón, Abel Salazar. Tres hermanos dejan su pueblo y se dirigen a EE.UU. a reclamar un rancho que les dejó de herencia uno de sus tíos. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. NGC Sun. 3 p.m. NGC Sun. 6 p.m.

A Hidden Life (2019) ★★★ August Diehl, Valerie Pachner. Austrian farmer Franz Jagerstatter faces the threat of execution for refusing to fight for the Nazis during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 54 mins. HBO Wed. 11:50 a.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Tues. 10 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 6 mins. Sundance Mon. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:45 p.m. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Hoffa (1992) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito. Teamsters union boss Jimmy Hoffa makes mob deals, organizes a bitter strike, faces powerful public figures and finally, disappears without a trace. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Tues. 2:34 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:37 a.m.

Hollywoodland (2006) ★★ Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck. A detective uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of Superman actor George Reeves in 1959. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FX Tues. 1 p.m.

Holy Rollers (2010) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Justin Bartha. A Jewish youth risks being ostracized from his religious community when he becomes a drug mule for his best friend’s older brother. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:42 p.m.

Home Again (2017) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander. Separated from her husband, Alice lets three young men -- Harry, George and Teddy -- stay in her guesthouse. As Alice develops a budding romance with Harry, her newfound happiness comes crashing down when her ex shows up with a suitcase in his hand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. After a shady investor steals their new invention, Nick, Dale and Kurt conspire to kidnap the man’s adult son and ransom him to pay off their debts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Host (2013) ★ Saoirse Ronan, Jake Abel. A human refuses to relinquish control of her mind to the alien invader who has taken possession of her body. When outside forces make the pair reluctant allies, they set out on a perilous quest to save the men they each love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Hostage (2005) ★★ Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. Un exSWAT se ve obligado a entrar de nuevo en acción cuando tres secuestradores toman a un hombre y sus dos hijos como rehenes y amenazan a la familia. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Hot Heiress (1931) ★★ Ben Lyon, Ona Munson. A riveter strikes a debutante’s fancy when he chases a hot bolt into her bedroom. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Hotel Rwanda (2004) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Sophie Okonedo. Paul Rusesabagina saves more than 1,200 Tutsi refugees from genocide by hiding them at his posh hotel in Rwanda’s capital city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The House Bunny (2008) ★★ Anna Faris, Colin Hanks. An exiled Playboy bunny tries to help socially clueless sorority sisters attract pledges and keep their house by teaching them about makeup and men. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Sat. 5 p.m.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2017) ★★ Elle Fanning, Alex Sharp. Worlds collide when Enn, a shy teenager in 1970s London, meets the beautiful and rebellious Zan at a party. They set in motion the ultimate showdown between their rivaling worlds and test the limits of how far they will go for true love. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Thur. 5:05 p.m. Starz Fri. 2:29 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:57 p.m.

Human Capital (2019) Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei. The lives of two families collide when their children begin a relationship and it leads to a tragic accident. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:22 a.m.

The Humanity Bureau (2017) Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind. In the near future, a government agency exiles unproductive members of American society to a colony known as New Eden. A caseworker soon makes it his mission to expose the bureau’s secrets while also trying to save a banished woman and her young son. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sun. 10 a.m. Showtime Fri. 11:15 a.m.

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014) ★★ Helen Mirren, Om Puri. A haughty French restaurateur objects to a nearby Indian eatery until she tastes food made by the chef and recognizes his remarkable ability to create delicious dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Wed. 4:40 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m.

The Hunt (2020) ★★ Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, some ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal, turns the tables on her pursuers. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:42 a.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Hype! (1996) ★★★ Valerie M. Agnew, Mark Arm. Pearl Jam and Nirvana are among the bands profiled in this look at the rise and influence of the Seattle music scene. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. AXS Mon. 6 a.m.

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:35 p.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:45 a.m.

I Think I Love My Wife (2007) ★★ Chris Rock, Kerry Washington. Attraction to a free-spirited woman causes a man to question the happiness he feels with his wife and family. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:07 p.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5:30 p.m.

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988) ★★ Keenen Ivory Wayans, Bernie Casey. A veteran, his idol and other ghetto good guys battle a white mobster called Mr. Big. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

An Ideal Husband (1999) ★★★ Rupert Everett, Julianne Moore. A devoted womanizer is called upon to help an old friend whose dark secrets threaten his marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:35 a.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. MTV Wed. 4:25 p.m. MTV Thur. 2 p.m.

Idlewild (2006) ★★★ André Benjamin, Antwan A. Patton. In a 1930s speakeasy, a piano player and his fellow performer try to keep their establishment out of hoodlums’ hands. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:54 p.m.

If There Be Thorns (2015) Heather Graham, Rachael Carpani. Christopher and Cathy live together with Cathy’s two sons, who have no idea of the true nature of their parent’s relationship. When a woman moves in next door, Christopher learns it is Corrine, and long-hidden secrets are revealed. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Impostor (2001) ★★ Gary Sinise, Madeleine Stowe. In the year 2079 a federal agent relentlessly pursues a weapons designer suspected of being a deadly clone. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:13 p.m.

In Good Company (2004) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Topher Grace. Demoted from his corporate job, a man learns his new, younger replacement is also dating his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:21 p.m.

In My Father’s House (2015) Che ``Rhymefest’’ Smith. Rapper Che Rhymefest Smith reunites with his homeless father after 25 years. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 2:25 p.m.

In Secret (2013) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Oscar Isaac. A woman and her lover conspire to murder her mild-mannered husband, but overwhelming guilt soon turns their passion into hatred. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker. In 1820, crewmen from the New England vessel Essex face a harrowing battle for survival after a whale of mammoth size and strength attacks with force, crippling their ship and leaving them adrift in the ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:40 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 10:15 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:57 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:05 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Sun. 10:35 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:11 p.m. Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9:05 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Sat. 12:20 p.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animated. An 11-year-old girl’s five emotions try to guide her through a difficult transition after she moves from the Midwest to San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Internal Affairs (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Andy Garcia. A Los Angeles policeman toys with the mind of a division investigator on his case. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:40 p.m. EPIX Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Into the Storm (2014) ★★ Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies. Professional storm-chasers run toward danger to track a series of deadly tornadoes menacing a town over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Sun. 1:45 a.m. AMC Sun. 5:53 a.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 10:44 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:30 a.m. Encore Wed. 3:20 p.m.

Irresistible (2020) ★★ Steve Carell, Rose Byrne. A Democratic political consultant helps a retired Marine colonel run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Thur. 4:30 p.m.

It Happened to Jane (1959) ★★ Doris Day, Jack Lemmon. A Maine lobsterwoman has her lawyer sue a railroad tycoon over a spoiled shipment. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 12:03 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Jackie Chan’s First Strike (1996) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jackson Liu. La CIA recluta a Chan Ka Kui, un policía de Hong Kong experto en artes marciales, para recuperar un misil nuclear que ha robado la mafia rusa. Chan debe investigar a Natasha, de quien sospechan que está facilitando que un terrorista obtenga el misil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The January Man (1988) ★★ Kevin Kline, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. An arty New York detective sleeps with the mayor’s daughter and tracks a mathematical strangler. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:25 p.m.

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Mon. 1:07 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers (2001) ★★ Gina Philips, Justin Long. A cloaked figure terrorizes two siblings after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sun. 8:25 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:40 p.m. Encore Wed. 1:45 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:12 p.m.

Jexi (2019) ★ Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp. A man’s new cellphone turns into a technological nightmare when the artificial intelligence program becomes obsessed with him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 3:20 a.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Wed. 1:10 p.m.

Jobs (2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Fri. 8:42 a.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:09 p.m.

Johnny Mnemonic (1995) ★ Keanu Reeves, Dolph Lundgren. Corporate thugs chase a guy carrying classified data in his computer-chip brain in the year 2021. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:40 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Sun. 7:10 a.m.

Just Wright (2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Thur. 5 p.m. BET Fri. 2:30 p.m.

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere (2015) Phil Ehart, Robby Steinhardt. The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. AXS Thur. 6 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. Un empleado de mantenimiento chino le enseña artes marciales a un niño estadounidense para ayudar al joven a enfrentar a unos acosadores en su nueva escuela. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Kickboxer 5: The Redemption (1995) ★ James Ryan, Mark Decascos. Un boxeador estadounidense viaja a Sudáfrica en una sangrienta misión de venganza contra un corrupto promotor de kickboxing. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:05 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:45 a.m.

King Kong (1933) ★★★★ Fay Wray, Bruce Cabot. Shipped from mysterious Skull Island for display in the United States, a gigantic ape escapes from his bonds and carries a beautiful blonde to the top of the Empire State Building. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Encore Thur. 4:11 a.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:08 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sun. 3 a.m.

Kiss the Girls (1997) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd. After escaping from a serial killer, a doctor helps police and a forensic psychologist track the madman. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Thur. 7:20 p.m.

Kitty Foyle (1940) ★★★ Ginger Rogers, Dennis Morgan. A Philadelphia working girl faces tragedy and a choice of suitors. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E! Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep. A New York adman fights for custody of his son after his wife walks out. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:04 a.m.

A la mala (2015) ★★ Aislinn Derbez, Mauricio Ochmann. Después de que su mejor amiga la contrata para poner a prueba la fidelidad de su pareja, una actriz luchadora se embarca en una nueva carrera lucrativa. Pero los problemas se presentan, cuando ella se enamora de la persona que vigila. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. KMEX Sat. 8 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sun. 2:56 p.m.

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Sat. 6:55 a.m.

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. Single Becca has been a bridesmaid too many times, but then she meets a handsome videographer at her cousin’s wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 5 p.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:23 a.m.

The Last Godfather (2010) Harvey Keitel, Jason Mewes. A mafia boss trains his mentally impaired son to take over the crime family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Sun. 1 a.m.

The Last House on the Left (2009) ★★ Tony Goldwyn, Monica Potter. After their daughter is assaulted and left for dead, a couple take revenge on the assailants, who have taken shelter at the couple’s house. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. 1 a.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:05 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Diez años después de la muerte de su esposa e hija en el robo de su casa, un hombre elabora un plan de venganza contra el fiscal que llegó a un acuerdo con los asesinos. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness. Controversial British officer T.E. Lawrence learns the culture of Arabs and unites their tribes against the Turks. (PG) 3 hrs. 48 mins. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

Leatherheads (2008) ★★ George Clooney, Renée Zellweger. A 1920s football star tries to give his sagging sport a boost, while he and a new teammate vie for the affections of a feisty newswoman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:10 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 a.m. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:35 a.m. Showtime Wed. 10:35 p.m.

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) ★★ Alexander Skarsgard, Christoph Waltz. Lured from Victorian England to the wilds of the Congo, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save his captive wife from King Leopold’s devious envoy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

The Legend of Zorro (2005) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The masked swordsman and his wife fight a European count plotting to block California’s statehood. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Sat. 4:42 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell. Animated. An ordinary LEGO figurine, thought to be the key to saving the world, is accompanied by a fellowship of strangers embarking on a quest to vanquish a tyrant bent on a terrible deed. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Fri. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Leon Morin, Priest (1961) ★★★ Jean-Paul Belmondo, Emmanuelle Riva. An altruistic priest introduces a frustrated agnostic to faith and morality in Nazi-occupied France. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Leprechaun (1993) ★★ Warwick Davis, Jennifer Aniston. An Irish fairy escapes from a crate and goes on a gory quest for his 100 stolen gold coins. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Fri. 11 a.m.

Leprechaun 2 (1994) ★ Warwick Davis, Charlie Heath. A malevolent leprechaun seeks to fulfill a 1,000-year-old curse by enslaving an alluring Californian. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Fri. 1 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2:03 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Sun. 11:35 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Limitless (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro. An unemployed writer rises to the top of the financial world after an experimental drug gives him extraordinary mental acuity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:45 p.m. Showtime Sat. 8 p.m.

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field. During his final months in office, President Abraham Lincoln moves forward to end the Civil War, unite the country and abolish slavery forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. HBO Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Little Big League (1994) ★★ Luke Edwards, Timothy Busfield. The 12-year-old heir and manager of the Minnesota Twins coaches the baseball team to a winning streak by teaching the players to love the game once more. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. FS1 Tues. 4 p.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sun. 12:25 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Martin Sheen. A lone 13-year-old resorts to murder to protect her haven from prying adults who wonder where her father is. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Fri. 8:51 p.m. Starz Sat. 12:10 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:58 p.m.

Live by Night (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana. In 1920s Boston, outlaw Joe Coughlin makes a dangerous enemy when he steals a powerful mob boss’s money and his best girl. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Mon. 6:45 p.m.

Loco Corazón (1998) Rodolfo de Anda, Raúl Araiza. Una joven rica escapa de su casa por amar a un apostador, pero el destino la lleva hacia otro hombre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Lola Versus (2012) ★★ Greta Gerwig, Joel Kinnaman. A young woman tries to get back into the swing of single life when her fiance dumps her shortly before their wedding. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:52 p.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Syfy Tues. 10:33 p.m. Syfy Wed. 8 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. A chosen hobbit and his loyal friends join a wizard, humans, a dwarf and an elf on a quest to destroy a powerful ring and defeat an evil lord. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 58 mins. FXX Sun. 8 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m.

Love in Store (2020) Alexandra Breckenridge, Robert Buckley. Sparks fly between a home shopping host and her rival when they compete for a promotion. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Tues. 1 p.m.

Love in the Sun (2019) Emeraude Toubia, Tom Maden. When a successful dating app creator hesitantly gets engaged, she returns to her hometown to deliver the news to her dad. Upon returning home, she crosses paths with her former flame and finds herself falling in love with him all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 1 p.m.

Love in Winterland (2020) Italia Ricci, Chad Michael Murray. Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 5 p.m.

Love on a Limb (2016) Ashley Williams, Trevor Donovan. Always willing to fight for a just cause, Aimie Roarke chains herself to her town’s beloved oak tree to stop the mayor from cutting it down. While attempting to outwait her, a handsome landscaper becomes close to her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 3 p.m.

Love on Iceland (2020) Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell. Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex shows up uninvited, sparks fly. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 5 p.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 3 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 7 p.m.

Love to the Rescue (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Michael Rady. Two single parents find themselves competing for the same dog at a school pet adoption function. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 1 p.m.

Love, Fall & Order (2019) Erin Cahill, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m.

Lovelace (2013) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Peter Sarsgaard. After the release of Deep Throat in 1972, porn star Linda Lovelace becomes an international sensation and spokeswoman for sexual freedom and hedonism; six years later, she presents a darker side to her story. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Lover Come Back (1961) ★★★ Rock Hudson, Doris Day. An adman and an adwoman fight over a dummy account and wind up in bed together. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Lucky Day (2019) Luke Bracey, Crispin Glover. After being released from prison, a safecracker tries to protect his family from a psychopathic contract killer who’s seeking revenge. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:55 a.m.

Lucky Grandma (2019) Christine Chang, Wayne Chang. In New York City’s Chinatown, a Chinese grandma goes all in at the casino, landing herself on the wrong side of luck. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Lucy in the Sky (2019) ★ Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm. After an awe-inspiring experience in outer space, an astronaut returns to Earth and starts to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:57 p.m.

Luther (1973) ★★★ Stacy Keach, Patrick Magee. Roman Catholic theologian Martin Luther protests the church’s policies and leads the Reformation in 16th-century Germany. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. On the run from a French animal-control officer, Alex and friends hide out in a traveling circus, where they perform death-defying tricks and make some new friends. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Freeform Thur. 3 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 1 p.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. WE Fri. 2:30 a.m. WE Fri. Noon

Maiden (2018) Tracy Edwards, Nancy Harris. In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition that covers 33,000 miles and lasts nine months. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Mon. 9 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor. Private eye Sam Spade encounters sundry characters, all seeking a coveted statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Mon. 11:45 a.m. Showtime Mon. 10:45 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10:15 a.m.

A Man for All Seasons (1966) ★★★★ Paul Scofield, Robert Shaw. Sir Thomas More opposes Henry VIII’s appointing himself head of the Church of England. (G) 2 hrs. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Man of the House (2005) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cedric the Entertainer. A taciturn Texas Ranger goes under cover as a coach to protect a group of college cheerleaders who witnessed a murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Mon. 6:47 a.m. Encore Mon. 7:17 p.m.

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sun. 11:25 a.m.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep. A troubled Gulf War veteran becomes suspicious after a powerful senator’s son becomes a candidate for vice president. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

Mannequin (1937) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Spencer Tracy. A chorus girl plans to escape tenement life by marrying a wealthy gambler. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) Narrated by Nick Broomfield, Voice of Nancy Bacal. A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:35 a.m.

The Marine 4: Moving Target (2015) Mike Mizanin, Summer Rae. Jake Carter debe proteger a una hermosa mujer informante de un equipo de mercenarios fuertemente armados enviados por un corrupto contratista. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sun. 1 p.m.

The Marrying Kind (1952) ★★★ Judy Holliday, Aldo Ray. A divorce-court judge moves a couple to reflect on their marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002) ★★ Martin Lawrence. The comic gives his take on critics, sex and his 1999 brush with death in a filmed concert performance. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s A Crime of Passion (2003) ★★ Cynthia Gibb, Gordon Currie. Distrustful of her associates, a businesswoman investigates the mysterious death of her friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s I’ll Be Seeing You (2004) ★★★ Alison Eastwood, Iris Quinn. A woman who must identify the body of her exact double ends up delving into the details of her father’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Mon. Noon

Mary Poppins (1964) ★★★★ Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke. Live action/animated. London children have fun with a marvelous nanny and her chimney-sweep friend. (G) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Freeform Sat. 1 p.m.

Mary Poppins Returns (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Live action/animated. Single father Michael and his sister receive the surprise of a lifetime when Mary Poppins -- the beloved nanny from their childhood -- arrives to save the day and take the Banks family on a magical, fun-filled adventure. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:20 p.m.

Más terco que una mula (1986) Jacqueline Andere, Álvaro de Luna. Una maestra de pueblo se enfrenta a ciertos inconvenientes cuando se opone al padre de un niño analfabeto que opta porque el pequeño no se eduque. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

The Mask of Dimitrios (1944) ★★★ Sydney Greenstreet, Peter Lorre. A smuggler and a Dutch mystery writer trace the life of a master criminal reported dead. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Tues. 9:57 p.m. Starz Wed. 1:44 p.m.

The Master (2012) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Troubled and uncertain of his future, a World War II veteran falls under the spell of a religious movement and its charismatic leader. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:50 a.m.

Matching Hearts (2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 7 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:55 a.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:50 a.m.

Max Steel (2016) ★ Ben Winchell, Maria Bello. A teen who generates energy combines together with a techno-organic extraterrestrial to become the superhero Max Steel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Me importa poco (1960) Miguel Aceves Mejía, America Alonso. Una joven y su novio van a un pueblo a estudiar el machismo en los hombres, pero ella se termina enamorando de un macho. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Me, Myself and Irene (2000) ★ Jim Carrey, Renée Zellweger. Nice-guy Charlie and aggressive Hank, the two personalities of a Rhode Island state trooper, fight over the same woman. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:10 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. TMC Mon. 4:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 8:40 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Meet the Robinsons (2007) ★★★ Voices of Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen. Animated. A mysterious time-traveler named Wilbur Robinson takes a boy genius on a trip to the future to spend a day with Wilbur’s eccentric family. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. Freeform Thur. 5 p.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Memphis (2013) Willis Earl Beal, Constance Brantley. A singer with an angelic voice wanders around Memphis. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:40 a.m.

Men at Work (1990) ★★ Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez. Two goofy garbagemen find a politician’s corpse in a can, and a toxic-waste scheme behind it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Tues. 8 a.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sat. 10 p.m.

Metropolitan (1990) ★★★ Carolyn Farina, Edward Clements. A West Side loner gets a taste of high society when he becomes involved with a group of privileged young Manhattanites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 7:50 a.m.

The Mexican (2001) ★★ Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. A bungling gangster must reform to please his girlfriend but still has one last job to fulfill. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:25 a.m. EPIX Sun. 3:10 a.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Sun. 2:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Michael Collins (1996) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn. An Irish freedom fighter engineers the assassinations of British officials following the failed Easter Rising of 1916. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

Mighty Joe Young (1949) ★★★ Terry Moore, Ben Johnson. A promoter brings a jungle girl and her big ape back from Africa to his Hollywood nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Mighty Oak (2020) Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega. Gina’s life is given new purpose when she meets a young guitar prodigy. Convinced the boy is her reincarnated brother, frontman for Army of Love, she sets out to get the band back together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Fri. 2:30 p.m. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Mildred Pierce (1945) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Jack Carson. A woman makes personal sacrifices in order to please her ungrateful daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Millions (2004) ★★★ Alex Etel, Lewis Owen McGibbon. Young British brothers must spend a fortune in found money before England converts its currency to Euros. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Mon. 8:30 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:35 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Bravo Fri. 11:34 a.m. Bravo Fri. 3:38 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Bravo Fri. 9:32 a.m. Bravo Fri. 1:36 p.m.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016) ★★ Eva Green, Asa Butterfield. A teen discovers a secret refuge on an island where children have special powers and hidden enemies. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Sat. 2 p.m.

Mississippi Burning (1988) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe. Two FBI agents face racism while investigating the disappearance of three civil rights activists in 1964 Mississippi. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2 a.m.

Mona Lisa Smile (2003) ★★ Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst. In 1953 a professor of art history challenges her female students to re-examine the traditional roles of women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Wed. 11:41 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 5:18 a.m.

Monte Escondido (1962) Joaquín Cordero, Lorena Velasquez. Leonarda Moncada, es un hombre justo, que llega al pueblo a descubrir el misterio de la identidad de una mujer a la que llaman La Pantera. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BBC America Mon. 3 a.m.

A Most Violent Year (2014) ★★★ Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain. In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant violence, corruption and decay that threaten his family and his business. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Mon. 8 a.m. TMC Mon. 5:55 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Mouse Hunt (1997) ★★ Nathan Lane, Lee Evans. Brothers inherit a dilapidated mansion inhabited by a resourceful rodent that refuses to leave. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:10 a.m.

The Mouse on the Moon (1963) ★★★ Margaret Rutherford, Bernard Cribbins. The duchess and prime minister of Fenwick enter the space race with U.S. funds and a reject Soviet rocket. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sun. 7:45 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. E! Sun. 7 p.m. E! Sun. 9:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Mr. Baseball (1992) ★★ Tom Selleck, Ken Takakura. An aging New York Yankee gets traded to a team in Japan and lets them all know how he feels about it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Fri. 7:05 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Wed. 3 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Much Ado About Nothing (2012) ★★★ Amy Acker, Alexis Denisof. In Sicily, one couple engages in a merry war of words, while another falls prey to a malicious schemer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:40 a.m.

Munich (2005) ★★★ Eric Bana, Daniel Craig. A Mossad agent and his team hunt the terrorists responsible for the murders of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:43 a.m.

Murder in the Air (1940) ★★ Ronald Reagan, Eddie Foy Jr. T-man Brass Bancroft boards a Navy blimp to guard an inertia projector from a spy. (NR) 55 mins. TCM Sat. 5:28 a.m.

Muriel’s Wedding (1994) ★★★ Toni Collette, Bill Hunter. An Australian social outcast moves to Sydney, cares for an ailing friend and weds an Olympian needing citizen status. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:13 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) ★★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Rex Harrison. Oscar-winning adaptation of the Broadway hit about an English professor who teaches a cockney merchant to be a lady. (G) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

My Favorite Year (1982) ★★★ Peter O’Toole, Mark Linn-Baker. A rookie writer tries to keep an old swashbuckler sober for his boss’s live TV comedy show in 1954. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

My Sweet Audrina (2016) India Eisley, William Moseley. Haunted by nightmares of her late sister, a young girl slowly regains memories of the grim truth behind her death. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Native Son (2019) Ashton Sanders, Margaret Qualley. A young African-American living in Chicago enters into a seductive new world of money and power after becoming a chauffeur for an affluent businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Wed. 3:05 a.m.

Nature of Love (2020) Emilie Ullerup, Christopher Russell. City girl Katie, who is supposed write a magazine feature on a glamping resort, faces her fears by trying the camp’s activities with a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

El navegante (2000) Manuel Ojeda, El Puma de Sinaloa. Un presidente municipal contrata a un famoso pistolero para que mate a su odiado rival Mariano Rivas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Near Dark (1987) ★★★ Adrian Pasdar, Jenny Wright. The lure of romance and adventure leads a bored Oklahoma farmhand into the clutches of a group of modern-day vampires. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TBS Sun. 2 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Neverknock (2017) Jodelle Ferland, Dominique Provost-Chalkley. After Grace and her friends ignore the warnings of a local urban legend, they unleash a creature called Neverknock, which uses their fears to kill them. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Sat. 8 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. E! Fri. 7 p.m. E! Sat. 5 p.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Wed. 6:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

1917 (2019) ★★★ George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman. Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including one’s own brother. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Fri. 6 p.m.

Ninja (2009) Scott Adkins, Tsuyoshi Ihara. Un ninja americano viaja de Japón a los Estados Unidos para evitar que el yakuza obtenga unas armas. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Fri. 1 p.m. Showtime Sat. 2 a.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:50 p.m.

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer (2016) ★★★ Richard Gere, Lior Ashkenazi. A financial schemer finds himself in the middle of an international scandal after he becomes a political adviser to the new prime minister of Israel. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Tues. 2:30 a.m.

El Norte (1983) ★★★ Zaide Silvia Gutiérrez, David Villalpando. A Guatemalan brother and sister make their way through Mexico to Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:13 a.m.

North Country (2005) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Frances McDormand. A constant barrage of abuse from her co-workers spurs a miner to file a sexual harassment lawsuit against her employer. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Sun. 5:47 a.m.

A Novel Romance (2015) Amy Acker, Dylan Bruce. A best-selling romance novelist moves to Portland to cure his writer’s block and unknowingly falls in love with his biggest critic. When their true identities are revealed, they have to find the courage to take a leap of faith. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Thur. 11 a.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Sun. 11:20 a.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Sun. 2:30 p.m. FX Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Fri. 8 p.m. BET Sat. 2 p.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Oasis: Supersonic (2016) ★★★ Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher. A revealing look at the meteoric rise of seminal ‘90s rock band Oasis, weaving never-before-seen concert footage with candid interviews and a firsthand account of the backstage sibling rivalry that threatened to destroy the band. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Obvious Child (2014) ★★★ Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy. An immature, newly unemployed comic must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate student results in an unplanned pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Fri. 8:40 a.m. TMC Sat. 5:30 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Oliver! (1968) ★★★★ Ron Moody, Oliver Reed. Dickens’ Oliver Twist goes from parish boy to Fagin’s pickpocketing school to the clutches of murderous Bill Sikes. (G) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Olympus Has Fallen (2013) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. America’s national security team must rely on a disgraced former guard to save the president after terrorists seize control of the White House, taking the chief of state hostage. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:30 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Tues. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Encore Sun. 6:15 p.m.

One for the Money (2012) ★ Katherine Heigl, Jason O’Mara. A rookie bounty hunter goes after a bail jumper and murder suspect who just happens to be the guy who seduced and dumped her back in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:25 p.m.

One-Eyed Jacks (1961) ★★ Marlon Brando, Karl Malden. An ex-convict bandit finds the partner who betrayed him is now a town sheriff with a wife and daughter. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. KVCR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Open Range (2003) ★★★ Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner. Cattle herdsmen unite to battle a ruthless rancher and his henchmen in 1882. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:27 a.m.

The Operative (2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 1:05 a.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Thur. 8 a.m.

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey. Spike Lee directed this document of an evening of stand-up comedy performed by four prominent black entertainers. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Sat. 1:40 a.m.

Ouija (2014) ★ Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff. Teens unwittingly awaken a dark power when they use an antique Ouija board to try to communicate with a friend who recently died. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Mon. 1:45 p.m. Syfy Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) ★★ Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso. A séance scam leads to terror when an evil spirit possesses a widow’s youngest daughter in 1967 Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:36 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m. Sundance Thur. 11 a.m.

Overcomer (2019) ★★ Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby. High school coach John Harrison reluctantly agrees to take over the cross-country team, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, a young runner who pushes herself to the limit and inspires those around her. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Wed. 10:05 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:07 p.m.

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Panama Papers (2018) Voice of Elijah Wood, Luke Harding. Journalists risk their lives to break a story. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 5 a.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Mon. 11:01 a.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Freeform Wed. 7 p.m.

Paris Can Wait (2016) ★★ Diane Lane, Arnaud Viard. While taking a road trip through France, the wife of a Hollywood producer must fend off advances from her husband’s colleague. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 12:09 p.m.

Paris, Wine & Romance (2019) Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte. Needing to win some accolades for her masterfully made pinots, a winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Passage to Marseille (1944) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Michele Morgan. Five convicts escape from Devil’s Island to join the Free French bombing squadron fighting the Nazis during WWII. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 p.m.

The Passionate Friends (1949) ★★★ Ann Todd, Trevor Howard. The upper-class wife of an older English banker happens to meet a young lover from her past. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 9 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:25 a.m.

Pawn Shop Chronicles (2013) ★ Paul Walker, Norman Reedus. An Elvis impersonator, meth-addicted white supremacists, and a man searching for his wife hunt for a missing wedding ring. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:05 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 9:11 a.m.

Pépé le moko (1937) ★★★ Jean Gabin, Mireille Balin. A homesick Paris gangster hiding in the Casbah of Algiers emerges for a woman, to his downfall. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

The Perfect Bride (2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 5 p.m.

The Perfect Catch (2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew W. Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m.

Petals on the Wind (2014) Heather Graham, Ellen Burstyn. Cathy Dollanganger returns to Foxworth Hall to confront her grandmother and exact revenge on her mother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Phantom of the Rue Morgue (1954) ★★ Karl Malden, Claude Dauphin. An insane zoologist uses his trained ape to commit a series of grisly murders in turn-of-the-century Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Fri. 7:30 a.m.

The Pianist (2002) ★★★ Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann. Polish Jew Wladyslaw Szpilman survives five years in the Nazi-controlled Warsaw ghetto during World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Pillow Talk (1959) ★★★ Rock Hudson, Doris Day. An interior decorator and a playboy songwriter share a telephone party line and size each other up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Wed. 2:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Fri. 4:30 p.m. FX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Places in the Heart (1984) ★★★ Sally Field, Lindsay Crouse. A widowed mother fights for her cotton farm with a laborer and a blind boarder in 1930s Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Planes (2013) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Stacy Keach. Animated. Despite his incompatible build and fear of heights, a small-town plane dreams of one day competing as a high-flying air racer. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Tues. 6:35 a.m.

Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Julie Bowen. Animated. After his engine gets damaged, world-famous air racer Dusty must shift gears and find a new career. He joins an elite crew of firefighting aircraft devoted to protecting historic Piston Peak National Park. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Tues. 8:11 a.m.

Planet Earth: One Amazing Day (2017) Narrated by Robert Redford, Narrated by Jackie Chan. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Sat. 3 p.m.

Planet 51 (2009) ★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Jessica Biel. Animated. An astronaut lands on a planet he thought was uninhabited, but he finds an alien civilization that resembles 1950s-era America. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Wed. 7:05 a.m.

Playing Cupid (2021) Laura Vandervoort, Nicholas Gonzalez. A girl sets her single father up with her teacher after starting a matchmaking business for a school project. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Thur. 9 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Voices of Irene Bedard, Judy Kuhn. Animated. Based on a story of John Smith, a Powhatan Indian stops a war between her tribe and the British by interceding with the chief, her father. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall. The new mayor’s policy puts badges on misfits: one has a police record; another does vocal sound effects. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) ★★★ Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone. After ditching his friends for a solo career, a hip-hop singer’s world comes crashing down when his second album flops. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m.

El portero (1949) ★★ Cantinflas, Silvia Pinal. Cantinflas es el encargado de una humilde pensión y por dinero, se dedica a escribir cartas para los vecinos. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Possessed (1947) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Van Heflin. An oilman’s bride sees her ex-boyfriend romance her stepdaughter, and it drives her mad. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Post (2017) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks. In 1971, publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee of The Washington Post risk their careers and very freedom to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FXX Wed. 2 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Tues. 10 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3 a.m.

Priest (2011) ★★ Paul Bettany, Karl Urban. A warrior priest from a dystopian wasteland sets aside his sacred vows and embarks on a quest to save his niece from a nest of vampires. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:45 p.m. Syfy Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Primal (2019) Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen. Hunter and collector Frank Walsh sails to America with a priceless white jaguar and a dangerous political assassin. When the prisoner manages to break free, Walsh must utilize his expert skills to capture the dangerous killer -- not dead, but alive. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:50 p.m.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) ★★★ Voices of Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos. Animated. A fateful kiss leads a young woman and a royal amphibian on an adventure through the bayous of Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sat. 4:05 p.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 3:50 a.m.

Proof of Life (2000) ★★ Meg Ryan, Russell Crowe. A woman enlists a hostage negotiator to lead mercenaries to rescue her kidnapped husband from South American guerrillas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:28 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:40 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Fri. 3 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Thur. 10:15 p.m.

The Punisher (2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:32 p.m.

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Queens of Comedy (2001) ★★ Laura Hayes, Mo’Nique. Comics Laura Hayes, Mo’Nique, Sommore and Adele Givens perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tenn. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Wed. 1:05 a.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Mon. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1:50 a.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10 a.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 3:32 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 10:05 a.m. TMC Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Sat. 3:30 p.m. TNT Sun. 2 a.m.

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 11:45 a.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Sat. 4:05 a.m.

Red Dawn (2012) ★ Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. After foreign troops seize control of an American town, a group of young people takes refuge in the surrounding woods and launches guerrilla attacks against the enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Mon. 9 p.m. TNT Tues. Noon

Red Tails (2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 9:05 a.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 1 a.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Fri. 11:45 p.m. TBS Sat. 10 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Revancha en el Palenque (2004) Fernando Sáenz, Coralia Manterola. Un hijo viene a vengar la muerte de su padre y a recuperar lo que le pertenece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

El rey del barrio (1950) ★★ Tin Tan, Silvia Pinal. Un hombre pobre se convierte en un Robin Hood moderno, robando a los ricos para darles a los pobres. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Sun. Noon Syfy Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ Seann William Scott, Breckin Meyer. Friends embark on a lengthy car trip to intercept an illicit videotape mistakenly mailed to one’s girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 8:15 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:45 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. Scientists use the mangled remains of a dead police officer to create the ultimate crime-fighter -- an indestructible cyborg. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Sun. 8:30 a.m.

RoboCop 3 (1993) ★ Robert John Burke, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman takes to the air to defend a run-down neighborhood from a Japanese tycoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Sat. 8 a.m.

RoboCop 2 (1990) ★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman and his female partner oppose the mayor and a drug magnate in Old Detroit. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Sun. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m. HBO Fri. 3:20 p.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Tues. 11:40 a.m. HBO Sat. Noon

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Tues. 4:40 a.m.

Roll Bounce (2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Fri. 7 p.m.

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Tues. 4 a.m.

Royally Ever After (2018) Fiona Gubelmann, Torrance Coombs. A teacher learns that her boyfriend is actually the prince of a small country called St. Ives. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. 3 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. A&E Sat. 3 p.m.

Run With the Hunted (2020) Sam Quartin, Michael Pitt. After landing a job with a curmudgeonly private investigator, a woman becomes determined to track down the boy who saved her life as a child and then disappeared. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words (2019) Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discusses the challenges she faced to make it all the way to the Supreme Court. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Thur. 1:10 a.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Saint Maud (2019) ★★★ Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle. Maud, an unstable, newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul -- but sinister forces and her own sinful past threaten her holy calling. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:15 a.m.

The Saint (1997) ★★ Val Kilmer, Elisabeth Shue. Master-of-disguises Simon Templar falls for a U.S. scientist whose cold-fusion formula he must steal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

Saudi Women’s Driving School (2019) For many Americans, getting a driver’s license is a mundane rite of passage. But for women in Saudi Arabia, who were only allowed to drive legally starting in June 2018, it’s a critical step along the road to independence. (NR) 1 hr. HBO Fri. 8:10 a.m.

Sausage Party (2016) ★★★ Voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Supermarket perishables devise a plan to escape from their human enemies after Frank the sausage learns that they will eventually become meals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Sat. 3 a.m. FX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Sun. 6:44 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:13 a.m. Starz Wed. 5:40 p.m. Starz Thur. 2:44 a.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Tues. 3:15 p.m.

The Scorpion King (2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Thur. 2:55 p.m.

The Sea of Trees (2015) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Ken Watanabe. After traveling to Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, a troubled teacher meets a mysterious stranger who takes him on a life-changing journey of love, discovery and redemption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Seal Team 8: Behind Enemy Lines (2014) Tom Sizemore, Lex Shrapnel. U.S. Navy SEALs travel to Africa to prevent terrorists from obtaining weapons-grade uranium. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Mon. 3:13 a.m.

The Secret Ingredient (2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 9 p.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Helen Slater. A would-be yuppie from Kansas sorts mail in Manhattan but pretends to be a corporate executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Seeds of Yesterday (2015) Rachael Carpani, Jason Lewis. A flirtatious girl maintains a love-hate relationship with her obsessive brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Send Me No Flowers (1964) ★★★ Rock Hudson, Doris Day. A hypochondriac who wrongly believes he’s dying vows to find a new husband for his unsuspecting wife. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

Shadow of a Doubt (1943) ★★★★ Teresa Wright, Joseph Cotten. A girl thinks her visiting uncle is the strangler dubbed the Merry Widow Murderer. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Shadows of the Dead (2016) Kennedy Tucker, Thomas Miguel Ruff. A creature that lives in the shadows single-mindedly hunts down a group of teenagers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 8:58 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Bravo Sat. 7:37 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:49 p.m.

She Had to Say Yes (1933) ★★ Loretta Young, Lyle Talbot. Too much time out of town on business distances a secretary and her fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Ships in the Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2021) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with a local doctor to investigate the murder of an art gallery manager. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 p.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Tues. 2 p.m.

Show Boat (1936) ★★★★ Irene Dunne, Allan Jones. A Mississippi riverboat captain’s daughter marries a roving gambler. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Thur. 9 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Shut In (2016) ★ Naomi Watts, Oliver Platt. Living in isolation in rural Maine, a widowed child psychologist starts to believe that the ghost of a missing boy is in her house during a dangerous ice storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:01 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Sun. Noon FX Mon. 10 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence. An unexpected bond begins to form between a man trying to rebuild his life and a young woman promising to help him reunite with his estranged wife. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 8 a.m.

The Slammin’ Salmon (2009) ★★ Michael Clarke Duncan, Jay Chandrasekhar. A restaurant owner pits members of his wait staff against one another in a competition to make the largest amount of cash in one night. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Sat. 12:21 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Wed. 8:16 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:11 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Tues. 12:39 p.m. Starz Tues. 2:55 p.m.

Slumber Party Massacre (1982) ★ Michele Michaels, Robin Stille. Someone with a power drill shows up uninvited to Trish’s high-school pajama party. (R) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:47 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:21 p.m.

Soldiers of Fortune (2012) ★★ Christian Slater, Sean Bean. A former Special Forces soldier must protect a group of thrill-seeking millionaires who have paid big bucks to take part in a military excursion. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 4 a.m. EPIX Wed. 9:40 a.m.

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) ★★ Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson. A grease monkey’s tomboy friend helps him woo a popular girl in their Los Angeles high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:30 a.m.

Something to Talk About (1995) ★★ Julia Roberts, Dennis Quaid. A Southern woman causes trouble for many after learning of her husband’s infidelity. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. POP Sat. 4 a.m.

Something Wild (1961) ★★ Carroll Baker, Ralph Meeker. A rape victim is saved from suicide in Manhattan by a simpleminded mechanic who gives her love. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:31 a.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ★★ James Marsden, Jim Carrey. Live action/animated. The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic races across the globe to stop uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik from achieving world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:20 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline. A Southern writer lives in Brooklyn with an Auschwitz survivor and her mad lover. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:40 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Thur. 10 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Sat. 2:21 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Sat. 6:37 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Sat. 4:26 p.m. Encore Sun. 3:37 a.m.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) ★★★ Voices of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson. Animated. Bitten by a radioactive spider, teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into Spider-Man. He must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Spirit (2008) ★ Gabriel Macht, Samuel L. Jackson. A ghostlike crime fighter faces a villain known as the Octopus, whose aim is to destroy Central City while searching for the secret to immortality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:55 a.m.

Spontaneous (2020) ★★★ Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer. When students in their high school inexplicably start to explode, seniors Mara and Dylan struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:35 p.m. EPIX Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Spring Is Here (1930) ★★ Lawrence Gray, Alexander Gray. Two men court a woman, but the one Daddy doesn’t approve of tries to elope with her. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Wed. Noon

The Spy Next Door (2010) ★ Jackie Chan, Amber Valletta. Un superagente de la CIA se enfrenta a su misión más peligrosa: ser aceptado por los tres testarudos hijos de su novia. Un terrorista ruso está detrás de ellos después de que uno de los niños se bajara una fórmula secreta por error. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 10 a.m. KFTR Wed. 4 p.m.

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) ★★ Rob Lowe, Demi Moore. A sax player, a party girl, a writer and other aimless friends drift after graduating from college. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Fri. 7:08 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:02 a.m.

Stand and Deliver (1988) ★★★ Edward James Olmos, Lou Diamond Phillips. Los Angeles high-school teacher Jaime Escalante leads a street punk and his classmates into calculus. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:18 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sun. 11:23 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Sun. 9:02 p.m. TNT Mon. Noon

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Sun. 11:14 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Sat. 3:40 p.m.

Stealing Harvard (2002) ★ Jason Lee, Tom Green. A nitwit persuades his down-to-earth friend to commit robbery to pay for college tuition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Wed. 3:48 a.m.

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990) ★ David Andrews, Kelly Wolf. The owner of an ancient mill hires a drifter to rid the basement of rats. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:40 p.m.

Stop Me Before I Kill (1961) ★★ Claude Dauphin, Diane Cilento. A psychiatrist works with a Grand Prix driver plagued by the urge to strangle his bride. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Stormy Monday (1988) ★★ Melanie Griffith, Tommy Lee Jones. A waitress and her boyfriend see a U.S. developer’s plot to kill a British jazz-club owner. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:05 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

Story Conference (1934) Lillian Roth, Bert Matthews. A movie producer announces that Lillian Roth has been signed to do a movie, and he calls a story conference with a director and writers to come up with an idea for the film. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Strange One (1957) ★★★ Ben Gazzara, George Peppard. An upperclassman at a Southern military academy uses cruelty and intimidation to control the younger cadets. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 a.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) ★★ Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson. A road trip to visit relatives takes a dangerous turn when a family arrives at a secluded mobile home park that’s mysteriously deserted -- until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Tues. 7:30 a.m. Syfy Wed. 3:38 a.m.

Striking Distance (1993) ★★ Bruce Willis, Sarah Jessica Parker. An alienated Pittsburgh police officer and his new partner on the River Rescue Squad hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Mon. 7:42 a.m. Starz Mon. 4:46 p.m.

Stuber (2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:03 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:29 a.m.

Sube y baja (1958) Cantinflas, Teresa Velázquez. Un hombre, que ha sido despedido de todos los trabajos que ha tenido, recibe la tarea de velar por un campeón deportivo, pero se acobarda y Cantinflas lo reemplaza, provocando una confusión. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Sudden Death (1995) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Powers Boothe. An arena fire marshal may be the only hope for the U.S. vice president, held hostage at a Pittsburgh hockey game. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:05 p.m.

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 11 a.m.

A Summer to Remember (2018) Catherine Bell, Cameron Mathison. A doctor takes her teenage daughter to Fiji, hoping to reconnect and improve their relationship. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 11 a.m.

Summerland (2020) Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. A reclusive Englishwoman opens her heart to a young evacuee as World War II rages across the channel. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Mon. 9 p.m. Showtime Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Mon. 11:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 9 a.m.

Superstar (1999) ★ Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell. An energetic schoolgirl hopes to win a talent contest where a prize as a movie extra might lead to her first kiss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Susan and God (1940) ★★ Joan Crawford, Fredric March. A socialite annoys her husband and friends with the new religion she brings home from England. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Swallow (2019) Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell. A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 4 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Swiss Army Man (2016) ★★ Paul Dano, Daniel Radcliffe. Stranded on a deserted island, a young man embarks on a journey back to civilization with a talking, flatulent corpse. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:30 a.m.

T

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Tag (2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Sat. 2 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:25 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Sun. 4:20 p.m. AMC Mon. 10:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:15 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Tammy and the T-Rex: Uncut (1994) ★ Denise Richards, Paul Walker. A teen learns that a scientist implanted her dead boyfriend’s brain into an animatronic dinosaur. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:55 a.m.

Tarzan, the Ape Man (1932) ★★★ Johnny Weissmuller, Maureen O’Sullivan. An African-jungle lord meets Jane, an English trader’s daughter, and sweeps her off her feet. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Taxi (2004) ★ Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon. A bumbling policeman enlists the aid of a skillful cabdriver to chase Brazilian bank robbers through New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sat. 2:03 a.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Wed. 4 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

Teen Wolf (1985) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Hampton. A high-school student’s popularity soars when it is discovered that he is cursed with the mark of the werewolf. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:35 a.m. Showtime Tues. 4:40 a.m.

Teen Wolf Too (1987) ★ Jason Bateman, Kim Darby. Showing signs of a dormant family trait, a college freshman becomes a big werewolf on campus. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:10 a.m.

The Terminal (2004) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Unauthorized to enter the United States, an Eastern European befriends a flight attendant while living in a New York airport. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:55 p.m.

Their Finest (2016) ★★★ Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin. In 1940, a married woman and a screenwriter develop a growing attraction while working together on a propaganda film about the evacuation of Allied troops from Dunkirk, France. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Fri. 1:05 a.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Mon. 10 a.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:55 p.m.

They Came Together (2014) ★★ Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler. The owner of an independent candy shop and the corporate stooge who has been sent to shut her down begin an unlikely romance. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Sat. 7:31 a.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Sun. 8:30 p.m. BET Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The Third Man (1949) ★★★★ Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten. Visiting postwar Vienna, a writer of pulp Westerns probes the suspicious death of an old friend. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

This Is Home: A Refugee Story (2018) Four Syrian families struggle to find their way in America. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:35 a.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Tues. 7:30 p.m. FX Wed. 5 p.m.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. Thor forms an alliance with treacherous Loki to save Earth and the Nine Realms from an ancient enemy that predates the universe itself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Three Amigos! (1986) ★★ Chevy Chase, Steve Martin. Three silent-film cowboys come to Mexico to perform but instead are expected to save a town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Three Strangers (1946) ★★★ Sydney Greenstreet, Geraldine Fitzgerald. Three strangers share disaster after splitting a winning sweepstakes ticket. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Tina (2021) Tina Turner, Angela Bassett. Never-before-seen footage, audio tapes, personal photos and intimate interviews provide insight into the remarkable life and career of legendary singer Tina Turner. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Tues. 9:38 a.m. Starz Tues. 5:42 p.m.

To Have and to Hold (2019) Erika Christensen, Antonio Cupo. Alice’s dream marriage to the dashing, wealthy and successful Joe Chambers is plagued by his numerous indiscretions. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

To Sleep With Anger (1990) ★★★ Danny Glover, Paul Butler. Vagabond Harry pays an unexpected visit to his old chum Gideon, who accepts the aimless man into his home, despite the fact that the household is already overcrowded. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Tolkien (2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Wed. 6:25 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 10 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 4:20 p.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce. James Bond and female agent Wai Lin pursue a megalomaniacal tycoon trying to start World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Too Late for Tears (1949) ★★ Lizabeth Scott, Don DeFore. A woman kills her husband and plots with a private eye after someone tosses a moneybag into her car. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Fri. 10:54 a.m.

Touched With Fire (2015) ★★★ Katie Holmes, Luke Kirby. While staying at a psychiatric hospital, two manic-depressive poets begin a romance that continues to blossom after their release. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:35 a.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Tues. 1:05 a.m. HBO Thur. 6:15 p.m.

The Tracker (2019) Dolph Lundgren, Marco Mazzoli. After failing to save his kidnapped wife and daughter, a vengeful man embarks on a bloody mission to punish those responsible for their deaths. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:10 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 1:56 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:20 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:01 p.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston. Three unlucky Americans seek gold in Mexico, agreeing beforehand to split it equally. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Sat. 11:45 a.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Mon. 3:56 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:53 p.m.

Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015) Michael Gross, Jamie Kennedy. Survivalist Burt Gummer and his new sidekick Travis are hired to track down an ass-blaster terrorizing South Africa. As they engage in battles with the aggressive creatures, they discover an even more lethal creature. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Tues. 5:46 a.m.

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004) ★ Michael Gross, Sara Botsford. A man hires a mercenary to destroy gigantic worms that are terrorizing a mining town in the 1800s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Tues. 4:02 a.m.

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001) ★★ Michael Gross, Charlotte Stewart. Mutated graboids return to feast on the residents of Perfection, threatening its new status as a tourist attraction. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Tues. 2:15 a.m.

Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996) ★★ Fred Ward, Michael Gross. The Mexican government hires two handymen to battle huge man-eating worms plaguing an oil field. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Tues. 12:33 p.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Tropicana (1957) Ana Bertha Lepe, Evangelina Elizondo. Un empresario contrata nuevo personal para salvar de la ruina un cabaret, pero es encarcelado por sus deudas. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

True Confessions (1981) ★★ Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall. A 1940s Los Angeles detective hounds his monsignor brother about a pious pimp’s tie to a grisly murder. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:15 p.m.

True History of the Kelly Gang (2019) George MacKay, Russell Crowe. An exploration of Australian bushranger Ned Kelly and his gang as they attempt to evade authorities during the 1870s. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Fri. 8 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:15 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:50 a.m.

Truth (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Robert Redford. Controversy surrounds CBS anchor Dan Rather and 60 Minutes producer Mary Mapes after the network broadcasts a report about President George W. Bush and his military service. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Thur. 2:04 p.m. Starz Fri. 4:52 a.m.

The Truth (2019) Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche. A stormy reunion occurs between an actress and her daughter after the actress publishes her memoirs. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Tues. 9:40 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:15 a.m.

The Tunnel of Love (1958) ★★★ Doris Day, Richard Widmark. A cartoonist and his wife adopt a baby who looks a bit too much like the cartoonist. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

The Turning (2020) ★ Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard. Kate Mandell takes a job as a nanny for two young orphans at a Gothic mansion in the Maine countryside. When strange events start to plague Kate and the siblings, she begins to suspect that the estate’s dark corridors are home to a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:05 a.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Mon. 4:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 12:50 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Mon. 4:54 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 11:20 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:52 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 10:30 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Wed. 9:30 a.m. TMC Fri. Noon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:10 a.m. TMC Wed. 1:50 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Wed. 11:35 a.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. A genetically perfected specimen meets his pint-size, wise-guy long-lost twin. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 8 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Mon. 6:10 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11:30 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon BBC America Thur. 4:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Thur. 7:55 p.m. BET Fri. 5:25 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Mon. 6 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sun. 2 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sun. 5 p.m. BET Wed. 5 p.m. BET Thur. Noon

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Ultraviolet (2006) ★ Milla Jovovich, Cameron Bright. As worldwide civil war looms, a superhuman woman becomes the protector of a boy who is perceived as a threat to humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Mon. 9:30 a.m. Starz Mon. 7:28 p.m.

An Uncommon Grace (2017) Jes Macallan, Sean Faris. A military nurse returns from Afghanistan and moves to rural Ohio to recover from the horrors of war. There, she begins a complicated relationship with an Amish man. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 p.m.

Under the Skin (2013) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy McWilliams. Disguising herself as a human female, an extraterrestrial drives around Scotland and tries to lure unsuspecting men into her van. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sat. 3:35 a.m.

Underwater (2020) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel. Members of a deep-sea drilling crew find themselves in a fight for their lives when they come under attack from mysterious and deadly creatures six miles below the ocean surface. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 2 a.m.

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Tues. 2:55 a.m. HBO Sat. 10 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Fri. 2:05 p.m.

Untraceable (2008) ★★ Diane Lane, Billy Burke. FBI agents try to find a tech-savvy serial killer who posts live feeds of his grisly crimes on the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Uptown Girls (2003) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Dakota Fanning. Forced to get a job, a freewheeling woman becomes a nanny to the uptight daughter of a New York executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Wed. 2 p.m.

Useless Humans (2020) Josh Zuckerman, Rushi Kota. Four friends must save the world when a ruthless alien crashes a birthday party. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TMC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

V.C. Andrews’ All That Glitters (2021) Kristian Alfonso, Raechelle Banno. The web of deceit continues when Ruby returns to her childhood home in the bayou and finds herself lured into a twisted plan to be with her true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Pearl in the Mist (2021) Marilu Henner, Gil Bellows. Ruby is hopeful for a new start with her twin sister as they continue their education at an all-girl’s boarding school. However, she soon endures torturous punishments and public humiliation as her cruel headmistress and stepmother plot against her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

V.C. Andrews’ Ruby (2021) Naomi Judd, Crystal Fox. After the death of her beloved grandmother, young Ruby Landry leaves the bayou to search for her wealthy but estranged father in New Orleans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Valentine’s Again (2017) Nicky Whelan, Greg Vaughan. Katherine, an ad executive, endures the worst Valentine’s Day date of her life. On her walk home, a gypsy weaves a magical spell on her. When she wakes up the next morning, she realizes she’s reliving the day until she finds the right man. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9:30 a.m.

A Valentine’s Match (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 9 p.m.

Valley Girl (2020) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse. A valley girl and a punk rocker from the city defy their parents and friends to stay together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Vampire Academy (2014) ★ Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry. At a secret boarding school, a half-human/half-vampire teenager trains to become a guardian for her best friend -- a vampire princess. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Thur. 3:05 p.m. Syfy Fri. 12:40 p.m.

The Verdict (1946) ★★ Sydney Greenstreet, Peter Lorre. A former Scotland Yard superintendent attempts to commit the perfect murder in the hopes of discrediting his successor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Walken. Agent 007 ties a mad tycoon and his statuesque aide to a plot to flood Silicon Valley. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

La violetera (1958) Carmen Rodríguez, Félix Fernández. Una vendedora de violetas y un joven se conocen en un bar y a pesar de las diferencias sociales deciden casarse. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A Walk to Remember (2002) ★★ Shane West, Mandy Moore. Forced to tutor students at a school, a young delinquent falls for a minister’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Bravo Mon. 6 a.m. Bravo Mon. 7:58 a.m. Bravo Fri. 2:02 a.m. Bravo Fri. Noon

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight. Animated. After years of tidying up an Earth devoid of humanity, a robot janitor meets a mechanical scout and chases her across the galaxy. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Thur. 7 p.m.

Wanderlust (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston. Overstressed New Yorkers think they’ve found the answer to their problems when they join a counterculture community where the only rule is to be oneself. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:45 a.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, Global Thermonuclear War. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Warrior Women (2018) The life of Lakota activist and community organizer Madonna Thunder Hawk. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. KLCS Fri. 4 p.m.

The Warrior’s Way (2010) ★★ Jang Dong Gun, Geoffrey Rush. Refusing to kill an infant from an enemy clan, a master swordsman takes the child and flees to an American frontier town. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:25 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Bravo Fri. 7:42 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:54 p.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Mon. Noon

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

We Bought a Zoo (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson. A widower relocates his family to a dilapidated zoo and, with the help of its eclectic staff, works to restore the facility to its former glory. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 9:35 a.m.

Wedding Bells (2016) Danica McKellar, Kavan Smith. When they’re asked to be best man and maid of honor at a friend’s wedding, two commitment phobic professionals never expect that they’re about to get a romance of their own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

Wedding Every Weekend (2020) Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell. Nate and Brooke are going to the same four weddings for four weekends in a row. To avoid setups, they go together as wedding buddies. But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. POP Fri. 11:30 p.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Bravo Fri. 5:40 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:48 p.m.

The Weekend (2018) Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell. A down-on-her-luck comedian’s vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:20 p.m.

Weird Science (1985) ★★★ Kelly LeBrock, Anthony Michael Hall. Two high-school nerds computer-generate a magic beauty who shows them how to meet girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:54 a.m.

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) ★★★ Bette Davis, Joan Crawford. A Hollywood child-star has-been torments her famous sister, now in a wheelchair. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 2:30 p.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:50 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Where Hope Grows (2014) ★★ Kristoffer Polaha, David DeSanctis. A troubled ex-ballplayer finds his life reinvigorated through his friendship with a mentally challenged grocery-store employee. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Where’s My Roy Cohn? (2019) Roger Stone. Roy Cohn personified the dark arts of American politics, turning empty vessels into dangerous demagogues. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Tues. 12:53 p.m.

While We’re Young (2014) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts. While grappling with the changes brought by middle-age, a filmmaker and his wife find their stagnant lives reinvigorated by their friendship with a couple of twentysomething hipsters. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m. TMC Fri. 7 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Paramount Sat. 11:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5:15 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:45 p.m. EPIX Tues. 10:25 a.m.

Wild Things (1998) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon. A Florida policeman investigates when two teens accuse a high-school guidance counselor of rape. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sat. 10:50 p.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Topher Grace. Secretly in love with his friend, a supermarket manager becomes jealous when she meets a famous actor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sun. 5:33 a.m.

Winter Castle (2019) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry. Jenny feels an instant attraction to the handsome best man, Craig, at her sister’s wedding. But her hopes of romance are quickly dashed when she is introduced to Craig’s plus one, Lana. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Witchslayer Gretl (2012) Shannen Doherty, Paul McGillion. Witch hunter Hansel returns to the haunted forest and learns that his sister, Gretl, is still alive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 a.m.

Within (2016) Erin Moriarty, Blake Jenner. A widower quickly realizes something is not right after he moves into a new home with his daughter and new wife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:38 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:30 p.m.

A Woman’s Face (1941) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Melvyn Douglas. On trial for murder, a woman remembers the life she had before plastic surgery removed a terrible facial scar. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 a.m.

The Words (2012) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Irons. An aspiring writer pays a heavy price after he finds another man’s long-lost manuscript and passes it off as his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford. A spunky Wall Street secretary takes her boss’s place with a merger specialist. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:35 p.m.

World War Z (2013) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos. Cuando una pandemia de zombis amenaza con destruir a la humanidad, un exinvestigador de Naciones Unidas es obligado a regresar al servicio para intentar descubrir la fuente de la infección. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m.

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 9:30 a.m. HBO Fri. 5:20 p.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Tues. 8 p.m. Showtime Sun. 3:40 a.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Wed. 3 p.m. FX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Tues. 11:05 p.m. Showtime Sun. 5:45 a.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

You’re Next (2011) ★★ Sharni Vinson, Nicholas Tucci. Members of an estranged, upper-class family must pull together to repel home invaders who are disguised in animal masks and trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Young Adult (2011) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt. A writer unexpectedly bonds with a former classmate after she returns home to relive her glory days and steal her now-married high-school sweetheart. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:20 a.m.

The Young Runaways (1968) ★★ Brooke Bundy, Kevin Coughlin. Three teens join other lost souls on the street in Chicago’s hippie district. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Youngblood (1986) ★★ Rob Lowe, Cynthia Gibb. An upstate New York farm boy grows up the hard way after going to Canada to play semipro hockey. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks. Two lifelong friends decide to make an adult film to solve their cash problems. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Fri. 4 a.m. IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Starz Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Zombie (1979) ★★★ Tisa Farrow, Ian McCulloch. A New York reporter follows a woman to an island where a doctor faces an epidemic of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Zombie Night (2013) Daryl Hannah, Anthony Michael Hall. Two families are torn between saving themselves and helping each other when their town comes under siege by zombies. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.