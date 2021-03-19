Sunday Talk Shows: Alejandro Mayorkas makes the rounds

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Rep. Young Kim (R-La Habra). Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Surfside). Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS U.S.-Russia relations; U.S.-China relations: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; author Richard Haass (“The World: A Brief Introduction”); author James Stavridis (“Sailing True North: Ten Admirals and the Voyage of Character”). The developing world has had lower COVID-19 mortality than wealthier nations: Siddhartha Mukherjee, Columbia University. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Former Trump White House advisor Stephen Miller. Former acting director of National Intelligence: Ric Grenell. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Mayor Eric Garcetti (D-Los Angeles). Former advisor for Operation Warp Speed Dr. Moncef Slaoui. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Julia Ainsley; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Peggy Noonan; Jon Ralston, the Nevada Independent. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Surge of migrants at the border: Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Border security: Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.). Border security: Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Hate crimes targeting Asians: Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park). Panel: Jonathan Karl; Matt Gutman; Laura Barrón-López, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) Selling digital artwork for record $69 million: Artist Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann. Panel: Guy Benson; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter News coverage and disinformation and the border debate: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Covering COVID-19 vaccines: Dr. Jonathan Reiner; Dr. Seema Yasmin. Coverage of anti-Asian violence: Connie Chung; Michelle Ye Hee Lee, Asian American Journalists Assn. Teen Vogue controversy: David French, Time. Meghan and Harry interview and the reaction of British media: Clive Myrie, BBC News. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mara Liasson; Will Cai; Kat Timpf; former Trump advisor Jason Miller; Frank Luntz; Joie Chen. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Avi Loeb (“Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

60 Minutes Prosecuting the insurrection: Michael Sherwin, the lead prosecutor investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Race in the ranks of the military; reopening schools. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS