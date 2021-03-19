Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sunday Talk Shows: Alejandro Mayorkas makes the rounds

By Ed Stockly
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Rep. Young Kim (R-La Habra). Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Surfside). Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS U.S.-Russia relations; U.S.-China relations: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; author Richard Haass (“The World: A Brief Introduction”); author James Stavridis (“Sailing True North: Ten Admirals and the Voyage of Character”). The developing world has had lower COVID-19 mortality than wealthier nations: Siddhartha Mukherjee, Columbia University. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Former Trump White House advisor Stephen Miller. Former acting director of National Intelligence: Ric Grenell. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Mayor Eric Garcetti (D-Los Angeles). Former advisor for Operation Warp Speed Dr. Moncef Slaoui. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Julia Ainsley; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Peggy Noonan; Jon Ralston, the Nevada Independent. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Surge of migrants at the border: Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Border security: Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.). Border security: Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Hate crimes targeting Asians: Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park). Panel: Jonathan Karl; Matt Gutman; Laura Barrón-López, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) Selling digital artwork for record $69 million: Artist Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann. Panel: Guy Benson; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter News coverage and disinformation and the border debate: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Covering COVID-19 vaccines: Dr. Jonathan Reiner; Dr. Seema Yasmin. Coverage of anti-Asian violence: Connie Chung; Michelle Ye Hee Lee, Asian American Journalists Assn. Teen Vogue controversy: David French, Time. Meghan and Harry interview and the reaction of British media: Clive Myrie, BBC News. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mara Liasson; Will Cai; Kat Timpf; former Trump advisor Jason Miller; Frank Luntz; Joie Chen. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Avi Loeb (“Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Prosecuting the insurrection: Michael Sherwin, the lead prosecutor investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Race in the ranks of the military; reopening schools. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

