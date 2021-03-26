Sunday Talk Shows: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.). Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 6 and 9 a.m.; 8 p.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS The Divided States of America – What Is Tearing Us Apart? Thomas L. Friedman, the New York Times; Van Jones; Ezra Klein, the New York Times; author Jane Mayer (“Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right”); author Jon Meacham (“The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels”); George Packer, the Atlantic; author Julian Zelizer (“Burning Down the House: Newt Gingrich, the Fall of a Speaker and the Rise of the New Republican Party”). (N) 7 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.); Eric Trump; Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA; Christian Walker. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, Medical Advisor to President Biden. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas). Representative-elect Julia Letlow (R-La.). Anthony Capuano, Marriott International. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Gun violence in America: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.); Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.); Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park). Panel: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Al Cardenas; Heather McGhee; Vicky Nguyen. (N) 8 and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Fan cutouts for NCAA Final Four: Taylor Gaussoin and Joe DiPietro, Perk Social. Panel: Josh Holmes; Shannon Bream; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter President Biden’s first press conference: Author Jonathan Karl (“Front Row at the Trump Show”); author Amanda Marcotte (“Troll Nation”); Greg Sargent, the Washington Post. Dominion Voting Systems sues Fox News: Stephen Shackelford, attorney for Dominion Voting Systems; Oliver Darcy. Donald Trump after his presidency: Author Mary Trump (“Too Much and Never Enough”). Bias in covering COVID-19: Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Liz Claman; Griff Jenkins; Ben Domenech; Former Gov. Ed Rendell (D-Pa.). (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
In Focus SoCal Growing up in Los Angeles; making history in Congress; the American Rescue Plan Act: Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles). Tanya McRae hosts. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Eric Nusbaum (“Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes The origins of the coronavirus; robots that can move like humans and animals; sportswriter Dave Kindred’s retirement beat covering a local girls high school basketball team. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
