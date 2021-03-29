Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ announces its cast ahead of ‘Star Wars’ series filming in April

a man holding a lightsaber
Disney+ has announced who will be joining Ewan McGregor in the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.
(Agencia Reforma)
By Tracy BrownDigital Editor 
The Force is strong with this show.

Disney+ announced Monday who will be joining Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and the cast includes “Star Wars” alums, a Marvel superhero, a “Game of Thrones” star and more.

Directed by Deborah Chow, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is set 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith,” the 2005 film that saw Anakin Skywalker turn against his mentor and become Darth Vader. Chow’s “Star Wars” resume includes directing two episodes of “The Mandalorian” Season 1, as well as a cameo playing an X-Wing pilot in the “Star Wars” spinoff series.

Described as a “special event series,” the Disney+ original will see McGregor reprise his role as the titular Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and, as previously announced, Christensen’s return as Darth Vader.

Joining the two on the show are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. The series will start filming in April.

Character details have yet to be revealed, but Edgerton and Piesse previously played Owen and Beru Lars, respectively, in “Revenge of the Sith” and “Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones” (2002). Owen is Anakin’s stepbrother who, with his wife, Beru, raised Luke Skywalker.

Chow and McGregor also serve as executive producers on “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” along with Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan and writer Joby Harold.

A grid of 12 headshots
The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” cast.
(Lucasfilm / Disney+ )

Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.

