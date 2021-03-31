What’s on TV Thursday: ‘A Million Little Things’; MLB returns

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Sheldon, Dr. Linkletter and Meemaw (Iain Armitage, Ed Begley Jr. and Annie Potts) work together on a science experiment. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Manifest This paranormal thriller returns for a new season that promises to reveal what happened to the passengers of Flight 828. Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas star. 8 p.m. NBC

Station 19 The friendship between Vic and Travis (Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden) is tested as they respond to distress calls from two friends. Grey Damon and Ansel Sluyter-Obidos also star along with guest stars Jonathan Bennett, Zaiver Sinnett and Lachlan Buchanan. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen The ingredients the final five chefs will use are revealed as they are cooking. That’s followed by a Black Jacket dinner service. Gordon Ramsay is the host and judge. 8 p.m. Fox

Top Chef A new batch of executive chefs and restaurant owners representing a cross-section of kitchens and food styles across North America gather in Portland, Ore., as this culinary competition series launches its 18th season. Padma Lakshmi returns as host, with Tom Colicchio as head judge. 8 p.m. Bravo

BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (N) 8 p.m. E!

Beat Bobby Flay (N) 8 p.m. Food Network

United States of Al This new buddy sitcom follows the friendship between Marine Combat veteran Riley (Parker Young), adjusting to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (nicknamed Al, played by Adhir Kalyan), who was Riley’s interpreter in Afghanistan. Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss and Farrah McKenzie also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The squad rallies to find the suspect behind a threat to the family of Det. Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in the opener of a crossover event that introduces a new series in the “Law & Order” franchise. 9 p.m. NBC

Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC

The Moodys Family patriarch Sean Sr. (Denis Leary) is contemplating retirement and wants to turn his heating and air conditioning business over to his older son (Jay Baruchel) so he can crisscross America in an RV with Ann (Elizabeth Perkins). Chelsea Frei and Francois Arnaud also star in the season premiere of the family comedy. 9 p.m. Fox

Wipeout (N) 9 p.m. TBS

B Positive It finally dawns on Drew (Thomas Middleditch) that Maddie (Izzy G.) is growing up. Annaleigh Ashford also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Clarice As Ardelia (Devyn Tyler) and the ViCAP team attempt to identify the serial killer’s accomplice, Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) is frustrated at being sidelined after her ordeal and goes to Ruth Martin (Jayne Atkinson) to plead her case for reinstatement. She soon gets roped into a dinner with Martin and her daughter (Marnee Carpenter). Grace Lynn Kung guest stars. 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime Det. Stabler (Christopher Meloni), who left the Special Victims Unit under a cloud, returns to the department to lead a new task force against organized crime in the premiere of this spinoff. Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor, Danielle Moné Truitt and Ainsley Seiger also star with occasional appearances by Mariska Hargitay. 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things Katherine (Grace Park) realizes Theo (Tristan Byon) is being discriminated against when one of his classmates asks him to wear a mask during remote learning in this new episode. Christina Moses and Romany Malco also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Hall of Flame: Top 100 Roast Moments (N) 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Dinner: Impossible Hawaii’s 25th Infantry Division enlists chef Robert Irvine to prepare a 5-star dinner using only a mobile army field kitchen and rations for 60 soldiers to celebrate their 79th anniversary. 10 p.m. Food Network

Cake Live action/animated. (N) 10 p.m. FXX

SPECIALS

The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial Mike Galanos anchors the gavel-to-gavel coverage. 7 a.m. HLN

SPORTS

Baseball MLB Opening day: The Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 1 p.m. ESPN; SportsNetLA; the Chicago White Sox visit the Angels, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net. Also, the Toronto Blue Jays visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. ESPN; the New York Mets visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Charlotte Hornets visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Denver Nuggets visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime and TNT

NHL Hockey The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Minnesota Wild visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

College Basketball Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships, 6 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Idris Elba; Padma Lakshmi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Danielle Brooks; Joe Zee. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“The White Tiger”); Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”); Uma Naidoo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Actor Ice-T; Rebecca Jarvis. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Karamo. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Ray J and Princess Love (“Couples Retreat”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Matthew Rushin. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Seth Meyers; Danny Seo; Gayle King. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kyle MacLachlan; Dominique Fishback; John Fogerty performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman claims her brother’s conspiracy theories have taken over his life. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show tWitch; Beth Behrs; Miles Brown; Seventeen performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Colin Quinn. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Former First Lady Michelle Obama; Guy Raz; Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nicolle Wallace; Michaela Coel; Kings of Leon perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Octavia Spencer; Melissa McCarthy; Nasim Pedrad; Fitz and Bryce Vine perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Regina King; Kathryn Hahn; Chang-rae Lee. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rob Gronkowski; Elle Fanning; Sabrina Carpenter performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Misbehaviour Philippa Lowthorpe‘s 2020 British comedy-drama chronicles the real-life clash between the awakening women’s liberation movement and the 1970 Miss World competition in London, hosted by Bob Hope (Greg Kinnear). Arguing that beauty contests objectify women, protesters interrupted the live broadcast of the pageant. Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Phyllis Logan, Lesley Manville, Rhys Ifans and John Heffernan star. 9 p.m. Starz

When We Were Kings (1996) 8:20 a.m. TMC

Ad Astra (2019) 8:26 a.m. Cinemax

Agnes of God (1985) 9 a.m. TCM

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 9:09 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Animal House (1978) 9:30 a.m. AMC

The LEGO Movie 2 (2019) 9:30 a.m. TOON

1917 (2019) 9:45 a.m. Showtime

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 10 a.m. FXX

‘71 (2014) 10:05 a.m. Epix

Hope Springs (2012) 10:26 a.m. Starz

Air Force (1943) 11 a.m. TCM

Warrior (2011) 11:45 a.m. Epix

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) Noon AMC

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) Noon FXX

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 1 p.m. Freeform

End of Watch (2012) 1:12 p.m. Starz

Snatch (2000) 1:15 p.m. Showtime

Drumline (2002) 1:50 p.m. HBO

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 2 p.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 2 p.m. FXX

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 2:05 p.m. Epix

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 2:53 p.m. Encore

Alice Adams (1935) 3 p.m. TCM

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 3 p.m. TMC

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

X-Men: First Class (2011) 3:50 p.m. HBO

The Hangover (2009) 4 p.m. FX

All the King’s Men (1949) 5 p.m. TCM

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 5:53 p.m. Starz

Coming to America (1988) 6 p.m. Freeform

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 6 p.m. TOON

True Grit (2010) 6:05 p.m. HBO

The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:30 p.m. BET

Almost Famous (2000) 7 p.m. TCM

A Simple Plan (1998) 8 p.m. Epix

Independence Day (1996) 8:40 p.m. HBO

An American in Paris (1951) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Doctor Sleep (2019) 9:53 p.m. Cinemax

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 10 p.m. BBC America

Internal Affairs (1990) 10:05 p.m. Epix

Flight (2012) 10:30 p.m. CMT

Up in the Air (2009) 11:05 p.m. HBO

Anatomy of a Murder (1959) 11:15 p.m. TCM

