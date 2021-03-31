What’s on TV Thursday: ‘A Million Little Things’; MLB returns
SERIES
Young Sheldon Sheldon, Dr. Linkletter and Meemaw (Iain Armitage, Ed Begley Jr. and Annie Potts) work together on a science experiment. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Manifest This paranormal thriller returns for a new season that promises to reveal what happened to the passengers of Flight 828. Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas star. 8 p.m. NBC
Station 19 The friendship between Vic and Travis (Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden) is tested as they respond to distress calls from two friends. Grey Damon and Ansel Sluyter-Obidos also star along with guest stars Jonathan Bennett, Zaiver Sinnett and Lachlan Buchanan. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen The ingredients the final five chefs will use are revealed as they are cooking. That’s followed by a Black Jacket dinner service. Gordon Ramsay is the host and judge. 8 p.m. Fox
Top Chef A new batch of executive chefs and restaurant owners representing a cross-section of kitchens and food styles across North America gather in Portland, Ore., as this culinary competition series launches its 18th season. Padma Lakshmi returns as host, with Tom Colicchio as head judge. 8 p.m. Bravo
BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (N) 8 p.m. E!
Beat Bobby Flay (N) 8 p.m. Food Network
United States of Al This new buddy sitcom follows the friendship between Marine Combat veteran Riley (Parker Young), adjusting to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (nicknamed Al, played by Adhir Kalyan), who was Riley’s interpreter in Afghanistan. Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss and Farrah McKenzie also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The squad rallies to find the suspect behind a threat to the family of Det. Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in the opener of a crossover event that introduces a new series in the “Law & Order” franchise. 9 p.m. NBC
Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC
The Moodys Family patriarch Sean Sr. (Denis Leary) is contemplating retirement and wants to turn his heating and air conditioning business over to his older son (Jay Baruchel) so he can crisscross America in an RV with Ann (Elizabeth Perkins). Chelsea Frei and Francois Arnaud also star in the season premiere of the family comedy. 9 p.m. Fox
Wipeout (N) 9 p.m. TBS
B Positive It finally dawns on Drew (Thomas Middleditch) that Maddie (Izzy G.) is growing up. Annaleigh Ashford also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Clarice As Ardelia (Devyn Tyler) and the ViCAP team attempt to identify the serial killer’s accomplice, Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) is frustrated at being sidelined after her ordeal and goes to Ruth Martin (Jayne Atkinson) to plead her case for reinstatement. She soon gets roped into a dinner with Martin and her daughter (Marnee Carpenter). Grace Lynn Kung guest stars. 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime Det. Stabler (Christopher Meloni), who left the Special Victims Unit under a cloud, returns to the department to lead a new task force against organized crime in the premiere of this spinoff. Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor, Danielle Moné Truitt and Ainsley Seiger also star with occasional appearances by Mariska Hargitay. 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things Katherine (Grace Park) realizes Theo (Tristan Byon) is being discriminated against when one of his classmates asks him to wear a mask during remote learning in this new episode. Christina Moses and Romany Malco also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Hall of Flame: Top 100 Roast Moments (N) 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Dinner: Impossible Hawaii’s 25th Infantry Division enlists chef Robert Irvine to prepare a 5-star dinner using only a mobile army field kitchen and rations for 60 soldiers to celebrate their 79th anniversary. 10 p.m. Food Network
Cake Live action/animated. (N) 10 p.m. FXX
SPECIALS
The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial Mike Galanos anchors the gavel-to-gavel coverage. 7 a.m. HLN
SPORTS
Baseball MLB Opening day: The Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 1 p.m. ESPN; SportsNetLA; the Chicago White Sox visit the Angels, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net. Also, the Toronto Blue Jays visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. ESPN; the New York Mets visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Charlotte Hornets visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Denver Nuggets visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime and TNT
NHL Hockey The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Minnesota Wild visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
College Basketball Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships, 6 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Idris Elba; Padma Lakshmi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Danielle Brooks; Joe Zee. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“The White Tiger”); Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”); Uma Naidoo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Actor Ice-T; Rebecca Jarvis. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Karamo. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Ray J and Princess Love (“Couples Retreat”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Matthew Rushin. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Seth Meyers; Danny Seo; Gayle King. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kyle MacLachlan; Dominique Fishback; John Fogerty performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman claims her brother’s conspiracy theories have taken over his life. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show tWitch; Beth Behrs; Miles Brown; Seventeen performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Colin Quinn. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Former First Lady Michelle Obama; Guy Raz; Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nicolle Wallace; Michaela Coel; Kings of Leon perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Octavia Spencer; Melissa McCarthy; Nasim Pedrad; Fitz and Bryce Vine perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Regina King; Kathryn Hahn; Chang-rae Lee. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rob Gronkowski; Elle Fanning; Sabrina Carpenter performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Misbehaviour Philippa Lowthorpe‘s 2020 British comedy-drama chronicles the real-life clash between the awakening women’s liberation movement and the 1970 Miss World competition in London, hosted by Bob Hope (Greg Kinnear). Arguing that beauty contests objectify women, protesters interrupted the live broadcast of the pageant. Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Phyllis Logan, Lesley Manville, Rhys Ifans and John Heffernan star. 9 p.m. Starz
When We Were Kings (1996) 8:20 a.m. TMC
Ad Astra (2019) 8:26 a.m. Cinemax
Agnes of God (1985) 9 a.m. TCM
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 9:09 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Animal House (1978) 9:30 a.m. AMC
The LEGO Movie 2 (2019) 9:30 a.m. TOON
1917 (2019) 9:45 a.m. Showtime
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 10 a.m. FXX
‘71 (2014) 10:05 a.m. Epix
Hope Springs (2012) 10:26 a.m. Starz
Air Force (1943) 11 a.m. TCM
Warrior (2011) 11:45 a.m. Epix
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) Noon AMC
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) Noon FXX
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 1 p.m. Freeform
End of Watch (2012) 1:12 p.m. Starz
Snatch (2000) 1:15 p.m. Showtime
Drumline (2002) 1:50 p.m. HBO
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 2 p.m. AMC
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 2 p.m. FXX
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 2:05 p.m. Epix
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 2:53 p.m. Encore
Alice Adams (1935) 3 p.m. TCM
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 3 p.m. TMC
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
X-Men: First Class (2011) 3:50 p.m. HBO
The Hangover (2009) 4 p.m. FX
All the King’s Men (1949) 5 p.m. TCM
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 5:53 p.m. Starz
Coming to America (1988) 6 p.m. Freeform
Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 6 p.m. TOON
True Grit (2010) 6:05 p.m. HBO
The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:30 p.m. BET
Almost Famous (2000) 7 p.m. TCM
A Simple Plan (1998) 8 p.m. Epix
Independence Day (1996) 8:40 p.m. HBO
An American in Paris (1951) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Doctor Sleep (2019) 9:53 p.m. Cinemax
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 10 p.m. BBC America
Internal Affairs (1990) 10:05 p.m. Epix
Flight (2012) 10:30 p.m. CMT
Up in the Air (2009) 11:05 p.m. HBO
Anatomy of a Murder (1959) 11:15 p.m. TCM
